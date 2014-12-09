Review: Catching up with the terrific ‘Jane the Virgin’

A few thoughts on last night's “Jane the Virgin” – and what a pleasant surprise the show has been so far this season – coming up just as soon as I go sit in a sweat lodge, drinking tea, throwing up and being guided by my shaman…
In the crush of fall premieres, “Jane” was a show I never got around to reviewing. As discussed with Fienberg on a fall podcast, I felt it was a very well-made example of a show that was Not For Me, and that even though I could appreciate how terrific Gina Rodriguez was in such a tricky role, I didn't expect to be watching for more than an additional episode or two.
Whoops. Like some of the best shows of the CW's precursor channel, the WB (particularly “Gilmore Girls”), “Jane” has turned out to be executed so well in so many different ways that I'm getting enormous pleasure out of it every single week.
In particular, one of the things I like is how showrunner Jennie Urman and her staff are able to both deploy soap/telenovela tropes while not making the characters slaves to them. Jane and the other characters fit into various archetypes, but they're also smart and have their own agency and aren't so easily chained down by the clichés that are part and parcel of this kind of show. Case in point from last night's episode: Rafael is set up so that Jane thinks he has had sex with a random blonde, a fairly stock misunderstanding that many a show would use to put off an inevitable coupling. Instead, the woman (a hooker with a heart of gold, and a son she wishes she saw more) tells Jane the truth – but even knowing that, Jane still has very understandable doubts about the viability of their relationship, given who he is (wealthy just-barely-former playboy) and who she is (blue-collar virgin). It was a choice that let the characters drive the story, instead of the other way around, and I felt instant relief that Jane wasn't just victim of someone else's scheme.
Given all that, I was curious how the show was going to deal with the matter of Jane's lawsuit against the doctor who accidentally inseminated her (aka Rafael's sister). On the one hand, if this situation happened in the real world – and “Jane” manages to keep at least one toe dipped in reality, even as so many of its characters exist in tonally broader worlds – Jane would not only absolutely sue, but absolutely win a fortune. On the other hand, if Jane becomes independently wealthy, this is suddenly a very different show. How, I wondered, would Urman find a way to keep Jane from winning the suit without it feeling dumb or manipulative?
I didn't have to wait long, it turned out, as the episode presented Urman's attempt at unraveling this Gordian knot: Jane, fearful that a lawsuit might expose her beloved grandmother's status as an undocumented immigrant, drops the whole thing. And I'm not sure yet how I feel about that.
On the one hand, it's a decision that comes from character, as the show has done a great job of illustrating the bond between Jane and her abuela. In reality, people do avoid litigation for reasons like this. But it still feels too neat, and too simplistic, given that Jane could have pushed for a quick settlement that would give her some security without financially ruining Rafael and his family.
I don't know that this specific problem is one that was ever going to have a perfect solution, though, given what's both plausible for Jane and necessary for the series as a whole. And that series has done so many good things early in its run that I'm going to accept this one as the cost of doing business and move on. But the amount of plate-spinning involved in a show with this many stories and tones is no easy thing, and the resolution of the suit (for now, anyway) was the first sign that every now and then, one of those plates may just have to break.
What does everybody else think – of both last night's episode and the show so far?
More needs to be said about the mysterious narrator. That guy is the real MVP of the show.
I’m really enjoying the show so far. I guess the next big thing they have to get over is the Sin Rostro reveal, which they’ve said is coming by episode 13. My first guess was Rose, but I think that’s less likely after her villainous behaviour in this week’s episode.
I think the Sin Rostro cartel will be connected to the grandfather’s rich family in Venezuela.
I think it’s Rafael’s father.
Has everyone forgotten Michael’s brother? He was introduced (just barely) for some reason.
I guess I’ll give it a try. I was intrigued when I heard about it, but veered away when I saw the word “telenovela.”
Alan, I know this is a nitpick but it jumped out at me, the word “abuela” doesn’t have a written accent on the “e”. It’s a word whose stressed syllable is the penultimate and ends with a vowel, in which case the accent is not written (man, this is difficult to explain in English). Anyway, I’m loving this show and you’re right, it’s doing a great job at allowing the characters drive the story, and I love that in an age of anti-heroes, we can have a show where the characters are warm, still flawed, but essentially good people.
Also, fun fact, last night’s episode was co-written by the person who gave me my first job writing for television, which is incredibly exciting!!!
I think a quick settlement wouldn’t have made sense because it’s the plaintiff (ie Rafael and his sister) who would have to propose that, not Jane. Plus, Jane made it clear she didn’t want the kid to feel it was being thought of as a mistake. So I bought their logic.
Love this show. Its charming, fast-paced, progressive and smart. Its also really really funny and has an almost perfect cast to go along with really strong characters. Alan, I really hope you can fit it into your regular rotation. I would enjoy reading your take on the show week to week. Also Jane the Virgin deserves all the exposure it can get and that definitely includes the Sepinwall Bump.
I’m a little confused why they have the grandmother speak only Spanish when they all speak to her in English. I know when my family speaks to me in a language other than English and I respond in English they switch to speaking English for the rest of the conversation or vice versa. People who know more than one language switch between them pretty often but the grandmother never does.
It’s common in many Hispanic households, or so I’m told (Gina Rodriguez has enthused about that being one of the things she recognizes from her own life in interviews).
That is how it worked in my house. My mother is Mexican, and my dad also spoke Spanish, but after 5, I started responding in English. Now my 7 year old is in a Spanish immersion program and only responds to me in English no matter how hard I try to get her to respond in Spanish.
I have been watching Jane the Virgin since it first aired, though I keep getting behind episodes and have to catch up….
Along with Cristela I’m enjoying seeing lots of diversity on TV — long overdue IMO.
I think both shows are good but maybe not capital G great, but I’m watching and enjoying so….. Sort of mystifying that Jane is getting so much love recently, as like your first impression, it seemed definitely Not For Me for a lot of people.
One of my issues with the show is a few of the casting choices are a little weak (Jane’s fiance, the monster in wheelchair Priscilla Barnes, Yael Grobglas, and many who have become faceless and I have to remind myself who they are when they pop up). I think the problems with the cast stem from another issue I have with the show: too many plotlines. Which is why it’s a telenova-esq show, but is a bit jarring and difficult to handle if you aren’t used to that stuff.
That said, I’m still watching, still enjoying. Hope it gets renewed (as well as Cristela, but the clock seems to be running out on that front).
Glad you are watching Alan!
Erika
I keep falling behind one or two episodes as well, but seeing them is always rewarding. The narrator is a hoot. In fact the way the show balances its humor and the overstuffed telenovela melodrama with real emotion is, to me, just about perfect. I do agree that the supporting cast is weak in spots. Overall, though, I would call ‘Jane’ my favorite new show of the season, tied with ‘The Flash’, which is much more typically up my alley.
I think Janes dad is MGP of the show, he is a laugh a minute. “bring me wine normal people drink!”, or something to that effect. I think he is fantastic.
Rogelio is the best. He always makes me laugh.
This is my favorite new show of the season (along with The Flash). Everything about it brings a smile to my face. Glad to see you’ve given it a second chance, Alan.
// This is my favorite new show of the season (along with The Flash). //
Ditto.
Love this show. Tone vaguely reminds me of pushing daisies, not sure if anyone remembers that!
I felt the same way about the lawsuit situation at first – “well that’s one way to avoid a potentially messy plot point.” But then I got to thinking about it, and it the decision was totally in-character for Jane. She lives for a set of standards and morals, not for the money. She didn’t want her abuela to go through her risks with the lawsuit. And, she made Rafael assure her that he would provide for the baby, financially. Although she is not wealthy and she is a working girl, her family seems to live a modest, secure life, so the extra money would have made raising a child easier, no doubt, but as much as a playboy vibe that Rafael might give off, I absolutely believe he will be there for Jane and the child.
I am so happy this show and Gina was nominated for a Golden Globe! Three cheers for a show on The CW breaking that barrier, and a great show like Jane The Virgin was the perfect one to do it.
While I’ve not seen Jane yet, I’m going to give it a go.
But this entry: “coming up just as soon as I go sit in a sweat lodge, drinking tea, throwing up and being guided by my shaman…” Really caught me eye.
I tracked down a script to get a bit of context here. And yes, it is EXTREMELY offensive. The sweat lodge ceremony is Native American property and is protected by US law and UN declaration. Only legitimate Indian nations and sanctioned lodge carriers can legally perform the practice.
The sweat lodge is a Lakota tradition, in particular, and it is highly sacred. What do natives have to say about it? [www.thepeoplespaths.net]
“At the Lakota Summit V, an international gathering of US and Canadian Lakota, Dakota and Nakota nations, about 500 representatives from 40 different tribes and bands of the Lakota *unanimously* passed a “Declaration of War Against Exploiters of Lakota Spirituality.” The summit was held June 7 to 11, 1993.
The Declaration of War is intended for those who “persist in exploiting, abusing and *misrepresenting* the sacred traditions and spiritual practices of the Lakota people.” ” [emphases mine]
This is “spiritual genocide” in their eyes.
Alan, I will leave it up to your discretion if you choose to keep the entry as a lead-in, but please be aware that it *is* a misrepresentation of Lakota sacred tradition and not to be taken lightly by any means.