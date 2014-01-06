Review: CBS’ ‘Intelligence’ & ABC’s ‘Killer Women’

If there really aren't any new stories left to tell in fiction, then the only hope is that the same old tales are told interestingly. Sometimes, it's just a matter of finding a new approach, whether it's the haunting visual style of something like “Hannibal,” or, going a bit further back, the melding of mob and psycho drama on “The Sopranos.”
Sometimes, though, the only thing making the dusty clichés look pretty are the actors wearing them, which is the case for CBS' “Intelligence” and ABC's “Killer Women,” which debut tomorrow night at 9 & 10 respectively. (Starting next week, “Intelligence” will air Mondays at 10.) Both are assembled whole cloth out of bits of other shows – many of them much better than these – and put all the weight on stars Josh Holloway (for “Intelligence”) and Tricia Helfer (for “Killer Women”).
Both were break-out supporting players on mid-'00s sci-fi epics: Holloway as nickname-dispensing con man Sawyer on “Lost,” Helfer as the many iterations of sexy robot Number Six on “Battlestar Galactica.” With the new shows, they're the unquestioned leads: Holloway as Gabriel, a special ops soldier whose brain has been connected “directly to the information grid,” as boss Marg Helgenberger explains; Helfer as Molly, a rare woman serving in the elite Texas Rangers.
“Intelligence” is, in other words, “Chuck” without the nerd factor – or, if you want to go really old school, “The Six Million Dollar Man” with fewer slo-mo shots. Holloway has been cleaned up just a bit from his Sawyer days, though sometime between the pilot and the second episode, CBS appears to have sent the producers a memo to get his shirt off whenever possible. Gabriel is an elite fighting machine who now also has an actual machine in his head, but is so valuable to the government that he needs an extra bodyguard in the form of Meghan Ory's Riley. Gabriel is still hung up on his presumed dead wife, so there's no sexual tension (yet), but still plenty of opportunity for familiar barbs between hero and heroine.
“You took a bullet for me?” he complains to her at one point. “What the hell are you doing?”
“MY JOB!” she barks back, in unison with every viewer who has ever heard that line before in the thousands of TV shows and movies that have used it.
Gabriel's super powers are the thing meant to set the show apart, but the “Intelligence” writers frequently do a poor job of differentiating how he's any different from someone wearing Google Glass. There are also several moments in only the first two episodes that go out of their way to cut off the source of his abilities – one time while he's riding in an elevator, which makes it seem as if he's a flip phone from 2002 – when they become inconvenient to the plot. Most superheroes (or super spies, in this case) have vulnerabilities, but to introduce them this early, and this frequently, suggests a concept no one really thought through beyond “Sawyer + Bluetooth = kewl.”(*)
(*) There's a scene in the pilot where Gabriel takes on a group of mercenaries at a paintball course, using satellite infrared imagery to spot them behind obstacles, which could well make “Intelligence” Barney Stinson's favorite TV show.
That said, Holloway's charm did not get chopped away with his long hair. Gabriel isn't exactly Sawyer 2.0; the drawl is a bit more mild, the nicknaming absent. But there's enough rugged bad boy-ness to the role – “He's also reckless, unpredictable and insubordinate,” Helgenberger's character laments at one point, as all military and/or law-enforcement bosses on TV must about their most productive employees – that “Lost” fans will not feel ripped off should they show up to support their guy.
And sometimes, that's enough. “Castle,” for instance, doesn't do many new things with the police procedural format (nor with the Unresolved Sexual Tension between its bickering leads), but it has Nathan Fillion being handsome and funny and dashing as needed, and that's carried it into a sixth season.
“Killer Women” is less of a brand continuation for Helfer than “Intelligence” is for Holloway, but mainly because she was really playing so many different characters on “Battlestar” that you can't just point to Molly as Number Six in a Stetson.(**) But it's also an unabashed star vehicle, there to make Molly look good, professionally and aesthetically, at every turn.
(**) Also, Helfer has worked a whole lot more since “BSG” ended than Holloway has since “Lost,” including ongoing roles in multiple series (albeit often low-rated ones like “The Firm” and “Dark Blue”). So she's less defined by any one role.
Molly is one of only two female Rangers, and the first investigation we see her work – Rangers, as she explains, are “brought in on complex cases as support to law enforcement” – involves a beautiful woman in a slinky red dress (Nadine Velazquez) interrupting a church wedding(***) to murder the bride. This is all right on-brand for female-skewing ABC, though “Killer Women” at least avoids the trope of having Molly run into sexist jerks at every turn on the job. She rubs a lot of men the wrong way, but because she's a lone wolf (or, as she quips at one point, “a lone Ranger”) who plays by her own rules, not specifically because she's a female version of the cliché. (Though she does make significant progress in the case because she sees it from a different perspective than the men.)
(***) We actually first see Velazquez (or her body double, since the bulk of the show is filmed in New Mexico) standing in front of the Alamo, before we cut to Molly roping cattle, so we can be clear as to the locale.
Helfer's beautiful, charismatic and has some serious acting chops, and she grew up on a farm in western Canada. She looks the part and is very comfortable playing it. It's all pretty retro and forgettable, though, even Molly's on-again, off-again fling with Marc Blucas as a local DEA agent. I wish she was playing a richer part in a more ambitious show, but that's not what “Killer Women” wants to be.
Neither of these lead actors are household names, though “Lost” was a big enough hit that Holloway's pretty recognizable. (Helfer was prominent in all the “BSG” marketing way back when, but that was in her platinum blonde stage.) Then again, Fillion arrived on “Castle” as the relatively obscure star of several failed series (even if one was the great “Firefly”). Hit TV shows make stars more often than the other way around, and Holloway and Helfer are both strong enough for the amount of hype their characters get.
We're entering a stretch where major broadcast networks and cable channels are premiering or returning all sorts of complex, challenging, entertaining, fascinating new series. (At the same time “Killer Women” is debuting, for instance, FX brings back a much more interesting Stetson-clad gunslinger in Raylan Givens on “Justified.”) “Intelligence” and “Killer Women” aren't trying to be that. They're putting in the minimal effort necessary to make you like their leading man and leading lady, and hoping that will make them hits. TV history says it's not a crazy plan, even if it's a disappointing one.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
I’ll give intelligence a chance just cos its Sawyer.
And thank you for proving my point, Colin. That’s exactly what they’re hoping for.
They had me hooked from the words “Josh Holloway.” I just wish he weren’t clean-shaven now, but I guess I can deal with it if he’s shirtless regularly.
How long can it be until he loses his razor?
Not of any particular importance, but the bickering leads of Castle have resolved their sexual tension.
Yeah, I was gonna say, given that they’re engaged and living together, they’ve resolved their tension plenty of times by now.
The important question is, is Sawyer, er, Gabriel, any less of a Glasshole than users of the actual Google Glass?
Oh, wait, here’s another question that might determine whether I watch beyond the premiere – how does this compare to The Blacklist in terms of “I’m only watching because cable sucks in this timeslot” programming?…
I’m guessing Intelligence lacks much of Chuck’s humor, but it just feels insulting that they would so blatantly lift the concept of that show as if no one would notice. I understand it wasn’t the highest rated show, but sheesh.
That’s what I said when “Chuck” aired not less than a couple of years after UPN’s “Jake 2.0” :-p
Castle and Beckett have dated for a year and a half and are engaged; which isn’t to say that they did something new with their sexual tension, but it certainly hasn’t been unresolved for some time
There’s so much pretty good to great TV on nowadays, I’ve eliminated almost all of my “laundry folding shows”, and I’m still behind on a bunch of shows. Considering it looks like both of these shows are aspiring to be in that “laundry folder” category, I’ll pass on both (even with leads I’ve enjoyed in the past).
I will probably watch more of “Killer Women” than I should, because I like Tricia Helfer and I like the show in my head that could exist with her as the lead with this exact concept if it wasn’t on ABC. I’m getting really, really weary of how the ABC drama factory seems to suck the life out of any show that isn’t written by Shonda Rhimes, and I’m in the female demo that the network is supposedly “targeting.”
Two things from last week: (1) Heard a report on the state of the film industry claiming that the domestic market for U.S. films is only 20%, and the foreign market demands 3D and CGI. (2) Saw Hobbit2 with my new understanding of why Peter Jackson turned a classic fairy tale structure into an action movie. All of which gave me a new understanding of why TV has been able to blossom into shows like Treme and Breaking Bad (if you can call that a blossom). I suppose Intel. and KW are for that portion of the audience stuck between Duck Dynasty and BBCAmerica (and some like me, who still watch a couple of things while muttering the next line under our breaths – maybe that just makes us feel smart.) I’m a writer, and believe me, it’s hard to write characters smarter than you are. So my theory is that there are a lot of career TV writers who are being asked to perform above and beyond the call of duty and that they’re doing the best that they can. The best writers, who might once have written primarily for movies but who don’t want their words swallowed in a flood of melting gold, are in the next room, and everybody’s typing as fast as they can.
I’ve been considering tuning in to Intelligence just to see how closely it comes to my imagination of “Chuck, except Casey has the Intersect.”
I laugh every time I see a Killer Women commercial and it touts that it’s from executive producer Sophia Vergara. Are people really supposed to tune in because the woman from Modern Family is a producer? Come on. Also, I know the show has been described as an adaptation of an Argentine show, but from what I gather that one was an anthology where the “killer woman” was the lead every week. So why ABC paid the rights for it, I have no idea.
“There’s a scene in the pilot where Gabriel takes on a group of mercenaries at a paintball course”
Someone in the writers room must have LOVED his guest appearance on Community.
‘”Intelligence” is, in other words, “Chuck” without the nerd factor — or, if you want to go really old school, “The Six Million Dollar Man” with fewer slo-mo shots.’
Not to mention “The Computer Who Wore Tennis Shoes” which is really old school and more in line with the MacGuffin in “Intelligence” (6M Man was mostly hardware, not Cloud-connected or Intersect-connected IQ).
“The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes”
Wow – talk about a blast from the past…..Kurt Russell, right?
“MY JOB!” she barks back
Why did my mind immediately jump to the classic Keanu/Point Break line: “I AM AN FBI AGENT!”
You forgot the pauses! “Bodhi, this is your fucking wake-up call man. I am an F! B! I! Agent!” That movie has way too many unintentionally hilarious lines/parts. The rewatchability factor is so high.
Yeah, every time I stumble past it on my cable guide there goes an hour or so. So much fun stuff.
Why is she (Tricia Helfer) wearing two belts in that picture? Who does that? Is that some kind of weird Texas thing or weird law enforcement thing? Do they put on a third for special occasions or when they call in SWAT?
I’ll probably watch both for at least a week to see if there’s anything there. But my DVR is getting crowded again and these will have to be good to get a recurring spot.
Not a weird “Texas thing.” Never seen it here. I guess a costume person liked it. (I can understand one belt through loops on jeans and something separate with holsters (much like a tool belt), but that’s not the case in that picture.)
Presumably one is to hold her pants up and the other is to hold her gun up.
It’s a type of gun belt from the old West no one wears anymore. One is the belt holding up her pants, the other hangs the six-shooter lower on her hip. I believe the idea was that hanging the gun lower puts it closer to your hand, allowing for a faster draw. The funny thing is that Justified has shown that this isn’t necessary to outdraw your opponent, it just looks cooler when you swagger into the saloon. My guess is Molly swaggers.
Nathan Fillion > Josh Holloway.
Nathan Fillion in Firefly=Josh Holloway as Sawyer> Nathan Fillion in anything else> Josh Holloway in Mission Impossible.
It’s some complicated math.
Why would anyone watch either of these?
(as an aside, they both seem like USA network shows more than OG network)
A Sawyer Prequel would have been great. Imagine the tortured Sawyer, pre-Craphole Island, running a con a week. Sort of an anti-Rockford, but with Jim’s propensity for being abused by, yet overcoming, the fools around him. And, of course, with a hidden heart of gold, helping as much as taking advantage.
And car chases. Plenty of car chases.
But I guess licensing issues prevent that kinda fun, eh?
OMG- Caprica-6!!! I’m watching the series now on Netflix. AWESOME!!!!!!
Intelligence sucked.
ok – just watched Intelligence. That was really bad. What will never make me watch this show again is the fact that the “bad guys” who got to live are supposedly allowed to continue on with their bad ways. The so called intelligence agency just left them in that warehouse at the end of the first episode to plot future bad deeds. Was someone asleep at the wheel on this show? wtf?