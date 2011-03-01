Review: CBS’ ‘The Good Wife’ remains a network stand-out

There”s a growing schism in the TV business between the kinds of dramas you find on cable and those that the broadcast networks air. For the most part, cable is where you go for complicated ongoing narratives, flawed characters and major creative ambition, while you primarily look to the networks for admirable heroes in morally black-and-white stories that wrap up neatly by the end of the hour.
But for more than a season and a half now, CBS” “The Good Wife” has admirably found a way to bridge those two worlds: to present elaborate story arcs and moral ambiguity by the barrelful at the same time it offers at least one standalone plot per week for the folks who want to turn on the TV at 10 o”clock and turn it off at 11 feeling like they were just told a complete story.
Tonight”s episode is a great example of just how many balls “The Good Wife” is capable of juggling in a single hour, as we get a climax to the ongoing war for control of the Lockhart/ Gardner & Bond firm, a major development in the campaign for State”s Attorney, important personal and professional changes for firm private investigator Kalinda (Archie Panjabi), and another case spinning out of “Good Wife” co-creator Robert King”s fascination with social media.
(Despite having an audience predominantly composed of viewers over 50, “The Good Wife” prides itself on staying abreast of how Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, etc. are shaping our daily conversations. Occasionally, the show tries too hard on that score, like a clunky recent ripped-from-the-headlines episode inspired by controversy over the factuality of “The Social Network,” but the effort”s there, and the show has a better overall command of technology than a lot of shows that are more youthful and allegedly cutting edge.)
That is a lot to deal with in an hour of television (minus commercials), and yet none of the stories feel rushed or shoehorned in. In the case of the law firm and election arcs, these are payoffs that have been months in the making, and the law firm story in particular feels well worth all the time they”ve put into it so far.
But what”s most compelling isn”t so much the amount of material, but the depth of it. The show deals smartly and candidly with issues of power, how business really gets done in our legal and political systems, and the trade-offs we all make just to get through the day.
In one key scene in tonight”s episode, our titular good wife Alicia Florrick (Julianna Margulies) confronts boss, mentor and potential love interest(*) Will Gardner (Josh Charles) when she believes they”re pursuing their new case for the wrong reason.
(*) The slow-burning attraction between the two of them has been one of the show’s weaker elements – dragged out with some of the usual will-they-or-won’t-they tricks – and it helps this episode that it doesn’t deal with it at all.
“Who do you know is doing something for the right reason?” Will demands. “I would love to meet them, because my guess is after five minutes of questioning, we”ll find the wrong reason.”
Will is not the obvious villain in the scene, nor Alicia the obvious hero, as he also points out that she should understand this sort of situation more clearly after all they”ve been through over the last year. It”s the kind of messy, grey morality that most network shows these days are afraid to even touch, yet “The Good Wife” deals with it constantly.
The series is such a rarity in today”s network landscape, in fact, that there seems to be a land rush of talented, recognizable, underemployed character actors to guest on the show early and often rather than play another suspect or grieving parent on one of the “CSI” or “NCIS” shows. Every episode is overflowing with Hey, It”s That Guy!s, from recurring players like Michael J. Fox (an unscrupulous lawyer who uses his medical condition to win sympathy with judges, juries and potential clients) and Gary Cole (as a ballistic expert with ties to the Tea Party and the keys to the heart of Christine Baranski”s otherwise-icy Diane Lockhart) to more infrequent guests. Tonight”s episode alone features Ken Leung (Miles from “Lost”) as Alicia”s client, Rita Wilson as opposing counsel, John Benjamin Hickey from “The Big C” as her client and Jerry Adler (Hesh from “The Sopranos”) as an elderly partner in the firm, on top of the familiar players from the firm and the various campaigns.
Though Chris Noth is still around as Alicia”s husband Peter (around whom the entire election arc revolves), “The Good Wife” has for the most part transcended its title, which did a good job selling what the pilot episode was about but not what the series has become. (In that way, it”s the opposite of “Terriers,” where the title did a horrible job attracting potential viewers but made sense to those who watched it.) Robert King recently joked that if he wanted the show to draw more younger viewers, they would rename it “The Sexy Wife.”
Regardless of what it”s called, though, it”s awfully good, and tonight”s episode neatly captures all the things that make it so.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
I just finished watching the final two episodes of Terriers. *sniff*
Alan, will you be reviewing The Good Wife more often? The Good Wife and Parenthood are the only network dramas I watch every week. Too bad they are on at the same time
I suspect not. Based on timeslot conflicts and my general preference for Parenthood, I tend to watch The Good Wife in chunks, catching up via On Demand every few weeks. On those occasions when I see an episode live (or close to it) like the Facebook episode, I’ve written it up, but usually I’m well behind the curve.
I didn’t realize you liked the show, Alan! Since you don’t do weekly reviews and were very critical of the pseudo-Zuckerberg episode. I’m pleased to read this, because I find this show so wonderfully complex and interesting.
There have been flaws this season–most noticeably the cliched “missed timing” scene where Alicia first goes to talk to Will about his second message, only to find him with his new girlfriend, but also the drawn-out Blake/Kalinda rivalry–but for the most part, I’m constantly amazed by the depth and layers of the show. And by the fantastic cast.
I love the Will/Alicia thing (full disclosure: Josh Charles has been basically my main celeb crush who isn’t Ewan McGregor since Sports Night and Threesome). The broad strokes are incredibly familiar, but the details are awesome, like making Will’s girlfriend interesting and fun (and different from Alicia), and having Alicia ask him for “the plan”. There’s also the fact that the show is letting their incredibly sympathetic main character contemplate an affair (and sort of act on her interest, by going back to Will and asking what the phone message was about), after she’s allowed her husband back in her bed.
The only thing that has fallen flat for me this season is the Blake/Kalinda stuff, but I was never as enthralled with Kalinda as much of the audience for this show is (and even Kalinda lovers don’t much like that plotline).
Speaking of guest stars, I used to keep a tally of which network show between The Good Wife and Friday Night Lights featured former actors from The Wire in guest roles.
Also fun to track Deadwood actors in guest roles.
The Good Wife has inherited the mantle of Law & Order, putting New York actors to work. With Chris Noth appearing in That Championship Season (in the role originated by Paul Sorvino!!), I suspect that the bad husband would have to have been written out had the show been filmed anywhere but New York.
I’m far from 50 years old and I love this show. It has everything you’re looking for in a drama.
I haven’t noticed that the show has been overly interested in social media. Aside from the ‘facebook’ episode, what did I miss?
AAmadis – Twitter, FourSquare and Facebook have all been major plot catalysts… Part of that is that social media is just an important part of… ya know… life in 2011. Part of that is an effort to appear to have a finger on the pulse…
-Daniel
Much of it is related to the campaign. Becca tweets, Becca and the son make a fake Facebook page, embarrassing YouTube videos galore.
While I don’t remember the FourSquare reference, if this is about Becca tweeting and the facebook page, then I have to disagree that the show tries to hard to stay abreast of social media themes. Yes the recent epsode based on the ‘socail network’ movie was awkward, but I’ve never found any other references to be so.
This show is intelligent, complex, and the outfits the actors wear have as much punch as the storylines.
BTW, I am over 50 with kids in their early 20s. This show keeps me up to date with what is really going on in the world. I loved the “Facebook” episode! To me, the only fault this show has is too much stunt-casting when it isn’t needed and distracts from the main characters. That being said, America F was a welcome addition-Rita Wilson..not so much.
I absolutely love this show. It is my favorite network drama.
Funny. I always thought you didn’t like the show because you rarely write reviews and, in the podcast, you called it cartoonish. I actually think the show is quite realist in terms of character and all.
I don’t think I called it cartoonish on the podcast. Dan might have. But I didn’t.
You’re right. It was Dan. You called “Cary” a cartoonish villain, not the show.
Please do an quick review of the show if you have time. I enjoy reading them.
Came to write a comment on the podcast review of the show, but — woohoo! A whole post on a non-sucky episode of “The Good Wife”! Thank you!
What I wanted to say was, I’m with Dan — if Alicia runs off with anybody, it should be Kalinda. And Eli. I like Josh Charles just fine, but I’m not a fan of the UST which, I agree, doesn’t actually exist between Will and Alicia, though we’re told it does.
@Ricardo: I don’t know to what Alan was referring, but I find the kids on the show to be pretty cartoonish. They REALLY bug me. And Blake, too, come to think of it.
I am so glad to read this review, Alan, and hope that more smart, engaged viewers(i.e., your audience) start watching, too. The Good Wife is an incredibly intelligent show, and is especially impressive for its strong female characters.
There aren’t many network dramas that allow for subtlety or moral ambiguity, but The Good Wife revels in it. The cast is stellar, too. At this point, my enthusiasm for the show has come to resemble Charlie Sheen’s enthusiasm for himself.
I wish you did do recaps/reviews of TGW, because while the show doesn’t lack for other recappers, it DOES lack a forum for intelligent discussion. Fingers crossed that you reconsider and/or re-arrange the space/time continuum to make it happen!
I second the motion!
An earlier post mentioned this show using so many New York actors because it’s filmed in New York. I thought it was filmed in Chicago, where it’s set.
I’d like it a lot better if the star’s face didn’t seem to be a Botox mask, which I find distracting.
Same here. I watched the the first half of season one and the only part of Juliana Margulies that seemed to act was her legs.
I guess I missed out on the growing complexity of the plot since the star couldn’t pull me in, even though I like Josh Charles
I was hoping for an obvious callout on Zach’s stereotype–just because the nanny didn’t have the typical appearance of a Swede, didn’t mean she wasn’t Swedish. Also the issue seemed to come to a head and end Childs campaign rather quickly. On the other hand, it was nice to see Peter bond with his son (imagine being Zach’s age and knowing you just helped preserve your dad’s career, if only for a little bit longer!).
The vote plot was nicely done; I almost thought the episode would end with another cliff-hanger, so I’m glad it didn’t. I suspected Julius’s double-agency from the start, but nonetheless the tension was still there for me (and loved his little retort to Derrick).
The intrigue with Bond this season has been well-written, and the Kalinda/Blake interactions amusing (if a bit drawn out). Here’s hoping the show can continue to entertain.
I’m still perplexed with the negativity toward the Facebook episode, which I thought was sharply observed, especially the Sorkin parody, and the product placement angle, which I hadn’t considered.
Thanks for reminding me how much I miss FameTracker. J.T. Walsh would most certainly have been on The Good Wife by now!
I have been somewhat surprised that Alan has not been reviewing The Good Wife. The show pulls in respectable ratings, but it still belies the superior quality of this program. The fact that its a show strictly for an intelligent audience may be the reason that its not doing as well with Snooki-fed generation. So what if it blatantly rips the headlines of the week. Any show that references Howard Dean and the DNC without actually sounding like its indulging in gimmicky name-dropping gets my respect. Christine Baranski alone should be reason enough to tune in for this show. And Josh Charles does not hurt either :)
That said I am NOT a fan of Kalinda. I like Archie Panjabi well enough. But Kalinda is a walking talking cliche of the infallible ice-queen wonder-woman. Now you can line up to throw stones at me. (I do admit that this last episode lent some semblance of realism to her character).
Aarthi, see above. I prefer to watch the show in chunks and am often weeks behind. Not conducive to regular reviewing.