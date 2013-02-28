Review: ‘Community’ – ‘An Alternative History of the German Invasion’

A quick review of tonight’s “Community” coming up just as soon as I take a provisional Lactaid…
“An Alternative History of the German Invasion” was, as you can probably tell from the stories (the first day of classes, an immediate follow-up to the “Changnesia” gag from the premiere), designed and produced as the season’s second episode, but held until now. Sometimes, episodes air out of order because they require extra time to complete (“Remedial Chaos Theory,” the video game episode), while other times, they get held because someone (the producers, the network, or both) fear that it’s not working and want to air stronger episodes ahead of it.
This definitely seems like an example of the latter. I haven’t been crazy about any of this season’s previous episodes for various reasons, but I’ve at least laughed at them in spots. This one, though, barely elicited a few minor chuckles, and featured several jokes (notably the study group’s simultaneous scream at the presence of Chang) that simply made me cringe.
There have been unfunny episodes of “Community” before, but most of the time they work on some level either because they’re doing something structurally interesting, because they’re going deeper into the emotional lives of the characters, or both. (“Mixology Certification” is a fine example of this, and even that had more overt laughs.) This, though, was a pretty basic campus hijinks episode, which meant that if I wasn’t laughing at the many German jokes (which felt like taking a minor but amusing element from the foosball episode and leaning much too heavily on it), at Pierce electrocuting himself, etc., there was nothing left to lean on. Even the attempts to show how the study group have been historically evil didn’t entirely work, because they’re only occasionally that selfish. (As Todd VanDerWerff notes in his review, using the D&D episode – which was explicitly about the group trying to help out another student – as an example of them being jerks rang very false.)
Again, this was the second episode made by this creative team, and a good chunk of it had to be spent on cleaning up the mess they were handed in terms of Chang. Hopefully things will improve as the season moves along. But this was just a bad episode of “Community.”
What did everybody else think?
Might have worked if Nick Kroll was back as one of the Germans.
That said, I did enjoy it. No, it’s not giving me the same sense of wonder that Dan Harmon’s ambition provided. But I did laugh at Abed picking up on Dean Pelton’s Abed-like scream/squeal.
Overall, the sense that I’ve gotten from Community: Medical School is that it feels a little like early Season 1 Community (when Troy was still the jock, etc.), before Harmon started taking it in weird and fantastic directions.
Agreed on this feeling like an early season 1 episode. It was just really, really mediocre.
The Germans just make me cringe, they’re beyond caricatures, and they weren’t very funny the first time around.
I think I laughed once, at the Pierce/Shirley exchange when he got electocuted (S: “Just let go!” P: “You’d like that, wouldn’t you!” S: “Of the thing, Pierce..”)
I just like the :Medical School allusion :-)
I liked the flashbacks but haven’t seen or memorized past eps to know the motivation in the past, so- good. I really liked the pointing out that this one group has hogged one room for 4 years (although it wasn’t as good as the scene where Jeff discovers they have lockers. I LOVED that (and was kind enough to pause DVR till my brother could breathe again)
Couldn’t agree more. I missed this show so much during hiatus and every episode so far has been more and more disappointing. Such a waste of a super likable and incredibly talented cast. Love your articles and especially your podcast!
Two problems:
1) This Chang storyline is HORRIBLE. At the end of the third season, they showed him hiding in the vents at City College, with Dean Spreck rolling tanks over to Greendale. I thought there was going to be some awesome war between them.
Instead…this? Kevin? Changnesia? What the hell is this? Ken Jeong is getting less to do than Chevy Chase, and it seems that they no longer know what to do with the old Spanish professor/tyrant.
2) No Nick Kroll as one of the Germans? He was the best part in the foosball episode. I imagine he had some kind of scheduling conflict, but still. Nick Kroll > replacement.
* Awesome war between the two schools with Chang keeping Greendale one step ahead. Tyrant to hero.
I think I’m being objective here and I would feel the same way if I didn’t know Harmon had left, but the show just has no soul anymore. It’s so flat. Kindof remarkable given the same cast and some of the same writers. Very disappointing.
Your mom is so flat.
NAILED IT!
NBC seems to be airing the Pet Semetary version of Community.
sometimes dead is bettah
I really wish I had thought of the Pet Sematary metaphor. It sums it all up perfectly. Especially with that quote.
Now I’m off to plagiarize it in another forum.
This was by far the best episode of the 4th season. Funnier, more true to the characters, a lot of subtle jokes… while obviously not on the level it once was, it was the most “Harmon-like” episode so far this year.
Agreed. I thought the writing of Abed was a little off, but otherwise was fairly true to the characters. Still, you know Harmon would have done a better spoof of war movies.
Here’s the thing: did the other characters KNOW they were helping another character in the D&D episode? Probably not. They just saw them hogging the study room, AGAIN. That’s what they’re reacting to.
I was skeptical about the premiere, but since then, the show has made me laugh and has felt like Community again. That’s all I can ask for. “It’s like a Darren Aranofsky film” made me laugh HARD. That’s not a dumbed-down joke. Come on guys, this is far better than no Community at all.
THIS. I definitely agree, this felt the most like the first three seasons. Plenty of clever callbacks and great one-liners (“that looks like almost a hundred luftballoons!”), plus finally Abed is able to just act like Abed instead of the show leaning so heavily on “something might go wrong.” I would have liked to see a little better use of the war movie motif, but otherwise definitely my favorite so far this season.
I’m with you guys: this felt like something Harmon would do. I thought the tag at the end and cleaning the bad study room was a little weak, but pointing out that our heroes are the villains in other people’s stories (yes, all they knew was that the gang hogs the study room constantly) is totally Community. I liked it. Go figure.
Glad I’m not the odd man out here. As far as episodes go I thought this one was pretty good and on par with previous seasons. Thought te halloween one was good too.
Yeah, I don’t see it. To me this was the least harmon-esque episode yet. I was literally cringing throughout the Jeff, lets give back to the school, speech. They’ve done something like that in the past, but when taken to this degree it rang wholly false for the Jeff Winger character.
I went into this season wanting to hate it, but I’ve been pleasantly surprised how not terrible the show has been. For me, though, this episode was easily the worst the show has ever done and it now has me worried of what’s to come.
Glad you and Todd check in on each other’s negative reviews to keep in sync. Strange how neither of you laughed at all but fans are quoting dozens of funny lines/moments elsewhere on the web. C’est la vie, I guess.
HOLY SHIT! YOU UNCOVERED A CONSPIRACY! YOU’RE GOING TO WIN A PULITZER FOR THIS!
C’est la merde, is more like it.
is merde italian for ‘potato’ ?
why did you say potato?
Jonas. Left?
OSWALD If that’s a reference, I don’t know it. Merde is French for “shit.”
Well I always did thought merde = potato.
That is why you hear “merde friode francese” which means “potato fried french” aka “french fries”. Or in Sopranos or any modern mafia movie if the Italian Mafia has irish rivals they call them like “Merde Munchers” or “Merde Goons” making mock on dereagoratory sterotype that Irish eat potato.
Also once at a good restraunt, an italian restraunt, I seen a dish served with a side of “merde ala mode” and it came with a potato mashed up.
OSWALD The original poster used the phrase “C’est la vie.” French for “that’s life.” I cleverly replaced “vie” with “merde,” the French word for excrement. I just found some usage of merde in the culinary context, so I guess in Italian its meaning is different. It must be jarring for the French to go into Italian restaurants and be offered shit.
The problem with that, Jonas.Left, is that “C’est la merde” means “It’s THE s***,” much like it is in English. I think.
LOOPYCHEW According to Google Translate “C’est la merde” means “This is shit.”
What does it say about me that this discussion has had me giggling like a schoolgirl?
Being French, I can tell you that usually, depending on the context, C’est la merde would be interpreted as ‘We’re in deep shit’ by a French person. Jonas.left’s translation is also correct, though a bit too much literal.
Living next to the Italian border, I’ve never heard of the use of merde in any of the fine restaurants I’ve had the pleasure to eat (but that’s my own experience).
Be that as it may, even with the wrong translation Jonas.left’s play on words can be seen as “clever”, my use of quotes and propensity to teach an unnecessary lesson testify of my French smugness, and Italians are possibly the snarkiest people of all.
INVITÉ Thanks for your expertise. It may have been lost in the text, but I was being tounge-in-cheek when I described my play on words as clever. I totally recognize it was a bit childish.
I disagree, this was my favourite episode of the season. It felt like the first season, my favorite season. The jokes were more subtle, but still great.
This just makes me sad, these new show runners just don’t get who these characters are so they became caricatures.
Sorry – Harmon made them caricatures long before this episode. Massively stupid Troy? Dumb clueless Britta? Ridiculous cross-dressing Dean Pelton? Babyish sexpot Annie? Check, check, check, check.
The new episodes may be uninspired, but Harmon ran the whole series into the ground long before this. Blame him.
Many of the characters already became caricatures during Harmon’s run. The only major offender I see this season is with Dean Pelton. They have been relying way too much on his cross dressing to the point of annoyance. There is also something off about Abed — he’s erring too much on the normal side. Other than that, I feel like the characters are the same characters.
Elodia: The only correct description was of Dean Pelton, and that joke was more about his crush on Jeff than his cross-dressing.
Britta is the worst, but she’s never been clueless.
Troy isn’t massively stupid, he’s generally a goofy kid, but he’s also a damn good mechanic.
And your criticism of Annie is so far-fetched that I have to assume that you took the “boop de doop sex!” scene from last year’s Glee episode unironically.
Each of the principle characters has a larger than life personality but none of them was a caricature. They all have unexpected depths, hidden dimensions, complicated histories that make them feel like real people despite the fact that they exist in an exaggerated reality. At least that was the case for three years. This new show doesn’t know how to bring those characters back to life, so we get these superficial stand-ins in their place. Over the first three seasons, the members of the study group would get to show new aspects of themselves, now the show just has them repeating the same notes over and over, even if it forces the character to regress to places they’d moved past in previous stories. Plus, they’ve forgotten how to bring a new character to life. This season hasn’t given us a Todd or a Fat Neil. Think back to the season two finale when they had lots of minor characters, some that had only appeared once before, who were distinct and funny. The people writing this season don’t seem to know how to do that. When Malcom McDowell fails to make much of an impression, its obvious the material he got was pretty lame.
Elodia: How can a creator run his creation into the ground? That’s like saying Tolstoy ruined ‘War and Peace’ by the direction he took his characters. You might not have liked what Harmon did with HIS characters (I did) but he’s not to ‘blame’ for anything.
MadMeme asks “How Can a creator run his creation into the ground?”
Hello, did you miss Star Wars episodes 1-3? All of the Dune books after the first? Star Trek season 3? Twin Peaks Fire Walk With Me?
@carlos – you dont think britta is clueless?? britta, who thought she was so enlightened because she had a lesbian friend. who turned out to be straight but thought britta was lesbian? that britta isnt clueless?
@Johanna Lapp – Again, whether you like what Lucas, Herbert, or Lynch did with their creations is a subjective matter and irrelevant. It was theirs to do with as they pleased – and as such, it was – and always is for the creator – valid.
@Johanna
I know you’re not trash talking Dune Messiah and Children of Dune.
Oh, it is on!!!
Calos the dwarf- love seeing an F&G fan! That is all.
@Madmeme Regardless of the creator’s intent, third party observers can certainly decide that they have ruined the characters with their choices.
@Col B.G – I guess it might boil down to a question of semantics – and the way that audience members write about someone else’s creation. It’s interesting to note you wrote, ‘…have ruined THE characters with THEIR choices’, as opposed to ‘…have ruined THEIR characters with THEIR choices. You might decide that Harmon ‘ruined’ the Community characters – I might think every choice he made for them was brilliant – which is the ‘truth’? Neither – except to ourselves. Again, I can fully understand disliking the choices that creators make – that is the crux of subjective criticism – but using a phrase like ‘running into the ground’ implies an understanding of what the correct trajectory was ‘supposed to be’ for someone else’s work that seems impossible. OTOH, if we’re discussing what Guarascio and Port are doing to Harmon’s creation – that’s a whole different kettle of fish.
I didn’t find it bad at all. I think if we didn’t know Dan Harmon, then our perception of the show wouldn’t have changed much. Maybe it would feel different if it’s the end of the season and there’s been no KFC/Apollo 13 movie or a Dinner with Abed episode to combat the “normal” goings of Greendale, and that sucks, but this is still a good show. Considering how bad Modern Family is and that Phil Dunphy is the only moderately amusing part of that “great” sitcom, I think we should cling to Community as the situation has called for the last 2 years and make it hard for NBC to ignore it.
So this season, right now, with us seeing roughly 1/3 of the season has been good enough for me and while it may never reach the height of creativity and genius of the last 3, it’s still much better than 97% of other shows.
I think we should be thankful that we’re getting these 13 and maybe the new producers will show us they got it together in the last 5 or 6 episodes after they the beats of the show. And if they don’t get another season, then be glad we got 13 more stories with these actors and characters. If they get Chuck’d and get more opportunities, then we’ll come to that when it gets here. Otherwise, it seems we’re looking a gift horse in the mouth.
I go mental when someone makes the argument that something is good because something else is bad. Just because A is better than B doesn’t mean A is good.
This was a so-so episode. A few laughs but otherwise not great. If the show was like this the first season I doubt I’d stick around.
OK, I’ll break it down better, would you rather watch the last 4 episodes of this season or watch 4 episodes of most CBS sitcoms or New Normal?
I’ll break it down even better. Would you rather eat cat poo, dog poo or horse poo? Whether one may be better than the other, at the end of he day they’re all POO!
To answer your question I’d watch none of them if they were bad. Community is still on the fence for me.
Well, obviously some people don’t think it’s poo and enjoy it in whatever watered down state it may currently be in. And some don’t and that’s fine. But the same complaints are being made by the same people in the last 4 weeks and it’s probably time for a break from reviewing it or talking about it in depth until it does something noteworthy again, whether that’s a new episode that works, cancellation or renewal. But for now I’m an apologist for the show and probably won’t be reading past the first paragraph of any review/recap for while.
I thought this was the best so far this season.
This was the first episode of the new season I would call bad. even just the rhythms were off. Britta’s line to Abed about dairy sounded like it came from a parody of a sitcom, and not a good parody like we got in the first episode.
I actually thought this was the best episode of the season, which isnt saying much because it still wasn’t great.
Its hard to pinpoint whats different but one thing is it seems they dont commit to bits or parodies as hard as Harmon did. This ep had a war documentary type thing going on for a few minutes and then it was done and forgotten. While the old Pillow blanket fort war ep committed to the war documentary bit the whole episode and worked much better instead of just jumping in the shallow end of bit after bit which makes the pacing feel wierd too.
But I still thought it was decent.
Whoever was writing this episode very clearly had assumed Kroll would just be available, and it suffers from that. I mean, the rest of the episode is still mostly bad, but bringing back the Germans without Kroll is just stupid, as he was the figurehead for all three characters at the time. I mean, unless they never actually watched the episode.
I mean, there are several things in this episode that really do make you wonder how much Community these writers have actually seen. Choosing to set the past study group scenes as parts of “Cooperative Calligraphy” and “Advanced D&D” is very clearly a choice based on the popularity of those episodes, since they don’t actually make much sense for the spot. “D&D”, as mentioned, occurs when they are saving Fat Neil’s life, and “Calligraphy” occurs when the whole campus is at the Puppy Parade. The Dean literally makes an announcement of the fact that the whole campus is at the parade.
This whole Changnesia BS also ignores the clear plot thread left for Chang to be working for City College, unless it’s a ridiculous set up for such a joke. And thinking about it…. if it is, that might actually be worse.
And the Troy And Abed Podcast? WTF? Seriously…. WTF? Who was sitting in the writers room and thought “What if they just got a podcast? I mean, thats the most efficient way to ruin the whole joke of the fact that ‘Troy And Abed In The Morning’ is not a real show”
I could not agree more about the podcast ruining Troy and Abed in the morning. In fact I am surprised you’re the only person to comment on it.
I’m with the people who said that this was the best episode of the season. Sure, the Chang story is weak, but the rest was pretty damn good. And I missed Kroll at first, but the Germans were effective anyway.
The one who was motorboating the luftballoons cracked me up the most.
Thought this was a very poor episode. I haven’t been wild about the new season, but this was the first one that really got me down about the future of the show. Everything felt flat, the Germans bit was too much and just forced, and Chang… I actually found myself wondering how much better the show would have been if Ken Jeong just disappeared after season 2, because they clearly don’t know what to do with him anymore. He was incredible in season 1, just a shame.
Bottom line: when Alison Brie and Gillian Jacobs in dirndls can’t salvage an episode, you know you have problems.
I enjoyed this episode. But now I’m sad, because I think I need to give up on Community reviews. Usually I love to come to places like here or the AV Club to read episode reviews and often even learn some new spin on a joke or discover a fact I had never considered. But now these just aren’t fun anymore. The reviewers seem so bitter, and then the comment threads are just back and forth with people arguing about whether the show is terrible without Dan Harmon or whether people only think its terrible because they know Dan Harmon is not involved anymore. Where Community has often found humor in deconstructing pop culture, I feel like these reviews and the resulting comment threads have now become more about deconstructing the desconstruction of the reviews. The Community reviews and comments have now become more meta than the show itself, and I don’t think I can take it. I’m going to go back to just watching and enjoying the show.
People have a right to be bitter when the creator, showrunner, and creative driver behind the heart and soul of their favorite show is fired from the show. It is impossible not to notice that the show is different. It’d be like if a new author wrote the final Harry Potter book, or Vince Gilligan left Breaking Bad. When a show has a unique energy and a particular quality, you can not remove the creator and expect the prior qualities to remain.
I still think the show is good, and I love the cast, but the tone of the show is absolutely undeniably different without Harmon.
This +1million.
Love reading sepinwalls reviews and the comments because they usually enhance the experience but now I find myself enjoying the show yet all the negative reactions are only bringing me down. The show may never hit the highs of the first few seasons(most comedies are downhill after the first 3 seasons regardless of writer change) but I still feel like its community and I still feel like its one of the best comedies on TV
Agreed. I usually enjoy reading Community reviews. But now it’s all just complaining that it’s not the same as before.
There are issues yes, but I still enjoy Community over most other comedies out there.
Agreed. Now these reviews just make me sad after watching an episode that made me happy. I’ll just stick with watching and enjoying.
No one is saying it’s exactly the same as it was with Harmon. It CAN’T be exactly the same. But the situation is what it is. All I ask is that it feels relatively close enough that I can still enjoy it, that it doesn’t feel like I’m watching something COMPLETELY DIFFERENT. For 3 out of 4 episodes, they have managed to do that for me. I would rather have that than no show at all.
Of course it’s going to be slightly different without Harmon. Harmon had a distinctive voice that is no longer there. The question you have to ask yourself is, do you STILL enjoy the show as it is now? This is what the show is now. I would never tell people to stop watching, but you have to decide for yourself whether or not you can accept what the show is without Harmon. I still enjoy it and I’m glad it’s still there, for however long it lasts. If you can’t enjoy it, maybe you need to consider whether or not it is still for you.
My issue isn’t that it’s different from Harmon, per se.
My issue is that they’re doing their absolute best to imitate the “what” of Harmon’s show, with loads of super, super self-consciously meta jokes and ending voiceovers that make Scrubs look cynical, but they don’t have a handle on the “why” of it.
When the jokes didn’t land the last three seasons Harmon could usually carry it with the consistently great character work. Now they need the jokes to distract from the fact that they have no idea how to write for the characters, and they haven’t been landing.
In other words, a lot of you only appreciated reading Sepinwall and VanDeWerff’s critical analysis when you agreed with it. This is a moment for reflection, and you’ve chosen denial. Good work.
I wouldn’t call it denial. I would call it acceptance. Many of us have accepted that Community is different. Rather than *hoping* that the next episode will magically become Harmonesque and then repeatedly feel disappointed and complain about it, we’ve decided to enjoy it for what it is. Granted, four episodes is still early in the season, so the complaints are still somewhat fresh, but I’m not holding my breath that we’ll get another one of the transcendent Community episodes.
It sounds like you want a cheerleader rather than a reviewer.
Yeah, I’m in the acceptance camp. We can’t have a Dan Harmon Community any more, period. Never gonna happen. Frankly, I’ll take “good enough” and so far, I think they are doing the best they can. This could be a lot worse, truly. I’m sure we can all think of other shows where they changed showrunners and then everything went to hell (Sliders, anyone?). Compared to this, you know what, I’ll live. They are trying to live up to the spirit of Dan’s Community, even if nobody has access to his special brand of crazy to make things as wackadoo as they used to be.
And realistically speaking, the show is canceled and done after this season anyway (RUINED FOREVER), so what does it matter? I’ll enjoy what I got while I still got it.
wow what a great comment. you expressed the frustration that reading these reviews and comments has become to a tee. as for you robert and and oliver, you just don’t get it. you say “wanting a cheerleader” but I say not wanting to listen to a bunch of heckling…particularly the kind of heckling that seems to be largely based in longing love for dan harmon vs. the actual quality of the show
My concern with this episode had nothing to do with Dan Harmon, with characterization, or anything else. It’s that it didn’t make me laugh. That is a judgment of the actual quality.
You disagree. Swell. I’m glad some of you are still enjoying the show. But just as I won’t accuse you of viewing these episodes through rose-colored glasses, please do not suggest that those of us who haven’t enjoyed some or all of them somehow can’t see the quality because of our Harmon-tinted specs.
I enjoyed this episode. But now I’m sad, because I think I need to give up on Community reviews. Usually I love to come to places like here or the AV Club to read episode reviews and often even learn some new spin on a joke or discover a fact I had never considered. But now these just aren’t fun anymore. The reviewers seem so bitter, and then the comment threads are just back and forth with people arguing about whether the show is terrible without Dan Harmon or whether people only think its terrible because they know Dan Harmon is not involved anymore. Where Community has often found humor in deconstructing pop culture, I feel like these reviews and the resulting comment threads have now become more about deconstructing the desconstruction of the reviews. The Community reviews and comments have now become more meta than the show itself, and I don’t think I can take it. I’m going to go back to just watching and enjoying the show.
I agree with this. It’s like the internet is collapsing on itself.
I’ve pretty much have disagreed with all 4 of Alan’s reviews this season (e.g,. I hated History 101 – easily the worst of the four this season, in my opinion) and while agreeing isn’t the point of reading reviews to me (gaining possible insights/viewpoints I might have overlooked is) it seems like the critics just can’t help themselves with the Harmon thing. I mean, the comment about the D&D episode being “tainted” by this one? Really? Is it not possible that an episode where they made time to include someone outside their group ALSO was a time when the group (once again) thought about themselves a bit too much while doing so (and thus held onto the conference room for too long)? Both are possible and it really isn’t that complicated. One doesn’t get rid of the good work they tried to do; they’re flawed, just like before. But it seems like critics can’t help themselves w the Harmon-fixation.
In any case, I really liked this episode and laughed out loud multiple times, rewound certain parts ~5 times and thought it was really clever. The Dean killed it, and many other characters had more than one line that made me laugh.
It’s time to just relax and enjoy the show (or not, as the case may be) based on what it is, not based on some alternate universe that doesn’t exist. Otherwise, it’s exhausting TV watching, and that’s no way watch comedy.
Yeah. This Chang story looks to be worse than last season’s, which at least gave us that awesome flashback episode.
Okay so I was the one a few weeks back defending the Paranormal Parentage episode, and I still stand by my defense as I’ve definitely really enjoyed those past 3 eps… but even I have to say that tonight’s episode sucked big time. Flat joke after flat joke…annoying Germans (and “foosball and nocturnal vigilantism” is one of my many favs btw)… good theme idea for an episode ruined by it’s unenthusiastic execution… turning the show on it’s head in the worst possible way by claiming “advanced D&D” was part of them being selfish and “calligraphy” was too….. come on. I really hope they step it up next week. Very disappointed in the show tonight.
I thought it was wildly uneven but still more entertaining than the first three episodes of the season. I chuckled a few times. It still feels like no one knows how to write for these characters anymore.
I liked these last two episodes and thought they were the best of this season thus far, probably on par with middling Harmon-era episodes. Surprised Alan has been so down on what I think have been the most enjoyable episodes this year.
That was the first episode where I felt things had some serious misses as opposed to feeling flat with the other ones – there were some funny moments, but the episode wasn’t pushed anywhere near far enough.
For a few precious minutes, I started to feel like this one might be good… This show is starting to remind me of Lucy holding the football so Charlie Brown can kick it. Then she just snatches it away and he’s left humiliated that he was suckered again.
The people in charge of this show don’t understand the delicate balance this show needed to maintain to work. Sure the show could be silly or over the top but Pierce getting electrocuted with visible bands of electricity was cartoon bullshit. The group all screaming at once the same way they all shouted Gilbert’s name in unison in the Halloween show was cartoon bullshit. Even the emotional payoff felt cartoonish, like the lame lesson that the Griffins learn on Family Guy. Every time this season tries to go for genuine feeling it falls flat because they don’t know how to earn those moments. There are episodes from the first three seasons that are so poignant I teared up. This season can barely get a laugh.
I started getting depressed after the second epsiode. Now I’m getting angry. Based on what I’ve read of the Harmon/Chase feud it seems obvious they couldn’t both stay with the show. Why in hell did they pick Chase? He’s always been the weakest member of the cast. We lost the soul and voice of the show so Chevy Chase could phone in a half dozen lines an episode?
I am genuinely happy for anyone who can still enjoy this thing that Community has become. But it is time to retire this notion that if only we hadn’t known Harmon was fired, we would be able to enjoy these perfectly good episodes of Community. Maybe different people liked different things about this show. Maybe some people are more attuned to the subtler differences that have happened. All I know is that this is not the show I treasured. Not even close.
It was never Chase over Harmon. Sure Harmon let that voicemail go public. But Harmon admits he was a poor manager of the show for Sony. The show was constantly turned in late and over budget. He’s been pretty candid that he was deserving of getting fired, but it sucks because of how much he put into the show.
STUCKEY I haven’t followed the Harmon firing as closely as a lot of other Community fans have. Google backs you up, so fair enough. I still hate Chevy Chase for how he’s sabotaged this show. Its especially galling since Harmon had such dramatically better actors in mind for Pierce. Can you imagine what Patrick Stewart could have done on this show?
Well said, Jona. I am in mourning for what used to be my favorite sitcom and one of the few television shows I actually looked forward to each week. For me, Community lost all of the spark it used to have. It feels superficial, dumbed-down and forced. Rather than layers of subtle jokes and references that would make you go “Was that what I thought that was?” and a rewind. Or having to pause and rewind because you are laughing at one thing and another was in there right behind it. All the details and Easter eggs to watch for. Now it is like an instructional video. We are telling a joke now, get it?
They had a germ of an idea here but didn’t follow through. I can imagine the lengths that Abed and Troy would go to to make sure they beat the Germans to the sign up sheet. At the very least caming out all night at the steps like they were trying to get concert tickets. It might have been funny to see them all try and one up the other in getting in line first.
Wasted opportunity.
Thanks, CASATROBED. I don’t know about you, but at this point I feel like I’m watching out of an obligation to see an old friend off. My optimism is at its limit.
You’re right about the joy of re-watching Community. Modern Warfare is so packed with references that I get somethimg new every time. I didn’t notice “Row Boat Cop” or the famous “Abed delivers a baby storyline until second viewings.
By the way, don’t take this as angry or critical because I know its unusual, but my first name is Jonas. Its Hebrew for dove. Left is a diminutive of my last name that almost no one can pronounce or spell properly, even aunts and uncles that have known it for decades.
I don’t know what show that was, but that wasn’t an episode of Community.
Those jokes were so shallow and easy.
Agree
I haven’t liked any of the episodes so far this season. I didn’t expect the show to be that different without Harmon, but it just isn’t the same now.
Yeah, umm . . . Not. Funny. At. All. Bored stiff halfway through the episode.
Best episode of the season so far! I wonder if the networks bumped this episode to air today as opposed to a few weeks ago because it was the most Harmon-like (and therefore “less accessible”) episode. I actually laughed during this episode. I enjoyed seeing all the characters together and seeing other familiar Greendale faces. Episodes 1-3’s pairing off of characters and giving them their own little subplots and sub-subplots was pretty awkward and clunky.
My only gripe would be that the ending where they all decide to fix up Greendale could have used some finessing. This episode’s pretty much on par with some of the solid, but less popular episodes of previous seasons of Community.
This episode was easily my least favorite of the season, but I also laughed much more than you did, as has been consistent this season. The Dean’s criticism of changnesia while using a Dean-replacement was possibly my favorite pair of jokes this season.
I loved that part as well, but I also liked the Luftballons comment (am I the only one who remembers Nena?) as well as the Aronofsky comment. Heck, I even laughed at “Düsseldorks.”
I wonder if Chris Diamantopoulos will be back for more episodes. I suspect they would not have cast a “name” in this role unless they planned on doing more with this character. Perhaps he will come between Annie and Jeff.
As long as he doesn’t show up on The Office any more, that would be fine.
I laughed more during this episode than I did during most of the Harmon-era ones, so I guess I’m fine with the new direction. On a related note, have people forgotten that there were far worse episodes during in the first 3 seasons?
I’m glad you liked it, Travis. I wish I had. Out of curiosity, which episodes from earlier seasons would you consider “far worse”? I ask that not to be combative, but because I genuinely can’t think of one I found less enjoyable. Even ones I didn’t much like (the messiah episode, say) usually had some kind of interesting hook, or a memorable joke or three.
I thought Messiah was awful. And after the 8 bit computer game episode last season, I turned to my wife and apologized for introducing her to Community, it was so bad.
I think my least favorite episode had been last year’s UN episode (“Geography of Global Conflict”), but this one probably replaces it.
I did like last week’s episode, though, so at least they seem to recognize which of their episodes are better than others. That suggests they may have gotten a few of the remaining correct. I feel bad for this new team, which seems to be trying their best, but just won’t ever be able to get the nuance of the Dan Harmon era. What often made it so incredible is that beneath all the jokes (many of which you’d miss without repeat viewings) there was a heart to the characters unmatched by anything this side of “Parenthood.”
I enjoyed it a lot too. To pick a past episode I thought it was superior to, I’d go with the space/rv episode.
MIKE Okay, Messiah, I can understand. It was definitely a weaker episode. But the video game show? That one is a half hour of joy. Do you hate video games or joy? Kidding, kidding. Seriously though, what didn’t you like aout it? Its one of my favorites. Was it the first episode your wife ever watched? Its not the most accessible show they ever did. I’ve also found that when I watched something I do find funny with someone who ends up hating it, their lack of laughter unnerved me too much to enjoy it myself.
No, my wife has been watching since season one, and liked it, though not as much as I do. I found the video game one to be too much video game humor and not enough humor for those of us who don’t spend a ton of time playing games. Pierce’s whole backstory also never did much for me, so the racist father having a bastard son never seemed to work, either. But, yeah, I know exactly what you mean about when you watch a show and another person isn’t liking it.
MIKE That makes sense.
I heard Harmon on a video game themed podcast mention that his original idea for the Remedial Chaos Theory episode involved a video game element, but another writer convinced him to split the timeline and game ideas into two stories. There’s the genius of Dan Harmon. An idea so rich I spawned two unique shows, while the new guys can’t come up with an idea that sustains itself for half an hour.
Admittedly, these kind of things are subjective but there’s the Messiah episode, the ecology diorama episode, the one where Britta was tried at a pool, the one with Kat McPhee, the one with the high schoolers, the children’s play, the Chang-heavy noir episode, the 8-bit one was weak, and the all of the ones that involved Chang knocking up Shirley (zombie ep not included). These are just what came to mind, and I’m sure there are those who can defend them, but I enjoyed those episodes far less than this one.
Sorry…don’t care if “Community” MAY be a little off it’s game so far. Even an ‘off’ episode is a welcome breath of the freshest air. Relax people–try to take what you can get.
1. While I wish Malcolm McDowell got more to do, that Slobodan Milosevic joke was GOLDEN.
2. The whole theme of the show was to show how wars/disputes can be seen in totally different perspectives from the opposing sides. We ALL know that Jeff and the gang were helping Fat Neil during D&D, but how was anyone else sitting outside waiting to use the room supposed to know that? I personally thought the call backs were fantastic, and the theme was done well…
3. That being said, the German jokes mostly fell flat (except for the “almost 100 luftballons”- that floored me), and I was for some reason really weirded out by Ken Jeong in this episode. But I wouldn’t say it was horrible.
Before this season started, my least favourite Community episode was Messianic Myths and Ancient Religions. So far, it still is.
I did love the lunftballons line too!
Well I defended last week’s episode because I actually enjoyed it but I thought this one was terrible. It started with Office cameraman Brian’s terrible German accent and then the Kevin Chang stuff and went on and on. I had to stop it after 15 minutes and watch this week’s episode of Modern Family (only other new show on my DVR) and then finished it. I’ll keep watching, but this episode was just brutal. Hopefully it was just a dud at the beginning while they were figuring things out. Otherwise NBC should go pop pop and shoot this show dead.
That explains a lot. Wow, did I hate this episode. I wanted so badly to like it, but I just couldn’t. I did like Abed’s connection to the video game player. But this whole episode just featured the gang standing in a line. At least the dean got to wear pants this time.
i certainly agree w/ the perception that the show has gone downhill. it isnt as fun as it was the first 2 seasons. but it’s spent 3 season on the brink of cancelation and this season’s pushback certainly didnt bode well for the show.
the new guys have no choice but to go in a different direction. their job is to keep the show on the air and the definition of insanity is to keep doing the same thing over and over expecting different results. sadly to keep community on the air means becoming more formulaic and abandoning some of the things that we enjoy so much about the show. when it’s all said and done i dont know if i would prefer a watered down show that gets ratings that keep it on the air or no community at all. either way us fans lose to varying degrees. :(
In the early scenes the pacing seemed too fast and a bit scattershot but as it went along things gelled nicely. I enjoyed it by the end more than most episodes last year. I totally loved the alternate view of how the campus viewed the group and their use of the room, that was one of the most inspired comedic bits of the series.
Chang was not annoying and Pierce was the funniest he’s ever been, that goes a long way.
The characters may have an off moment now and then but they feel more human than they have in over a year.
But then I never bought into the idea that this show was some work of genius by an auteur and generally think Happy Endings is a more well written series. It’s show business, not show art, and I’m fine with the new direction even if it’s not perfect.
“But then I never bought into the idea that this show was some work of genius by an auteur and generally think Happy Endings is a more well written series”
Makes sense that you’d like this season then.
That was my point. Not that Happy Endings is my favorite sitcom though, it’s about number 5 or 6. Bob’s Burgers and New Girl are my favorites lately.
While I agree it was weak, you’re giving the Harmon seasons too much credit in retrospect. They also had a lot of unfunny episodes. It was the great ones — the bizarrely structured parodies — that kept us watching.
The Inspector Spacetime episode was pretty good and will keep me watching for a little while, waiting for another high point.
Making the study group the evil ones reminded me of the Seinfeld finale. The difference was the Seinfeld finale was ok because we never associated heart with Seinfeld; we liked the characters but never had emotional stock in them. But with the study group we are emotionally connected and when they turn out to be the elitist assholes who are better than everyone it’s hard to care about them anymore. At first glance you could say that about other groups too like Happy Endings but in that show you can tell that group was meant for each other and most of all they all like each other. The study group doesn’t even like each other. Everyone hates Pierce, thinks Britta is the worst and are annoyed by Jeff’s smugness. They hate Shirley’s moral superiority and Abed’s lack of empathy and Annie’s naivete. For the most part it never seems like these guys want to hang out with each other. They only do it out of obligation.
The difference is that Seinfeld was literally about self-centered people who didn’t care about anyone but themselves. I never liked the show for that very reason. A lot of fans (maybe all of them) hated the finale, and I think partly its because it shined a spotlight on just how obnoxious and awful the people they had followed over the years were.
Community, on the other hand, has been about people trying to become better people. Even smug Jeff, from the pilot on, has reluctantly come to care for other people. Because of the strife his parents put him through, Jeff wanted to be self centered, uncaring, and uninvolved. The first three seasons chronicle how his true self slowly emerges. The other members of the study group have their own issues that they all make progress with as the series unfolds. There may be tensions amongst the group, but the writers have done a great job of showing how each member has something in common with the others. And as these people do ultimately care about each other, their classmates, and their school, it rings totally false to present them as the villains. Because at their worst they are still better people than you can find on Seinfeld.
AHEM
I loved the finale and I’m a hardcore Seinfeld fan. I thought it was brilliantly ironic and it sort of brought things back full circle. It helps that I’m a huge Larry David fan as well.
I stand corrected. All but one fan hated the Seinfeld finale.
I actually feel like this is in the top ten of Community episodes. Was it the best? No. Was it funny? Heck ya! The luftballoons joke has made me laugh way too hard and the battle between the use of Chang and Dean in words was entertaining too.
top ten??????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????
sorry i needed to vent my incredulity
That thar is some impressive punctuatin’. But in all fairness, he’s not saying it was the best episode ever. Just the second to tenth best episode ever.
It’s difficult to bring a new showrunner into an already established show…not a good episode
Man, it’s kinda crazy how opinions are so all over the place with this new season, my own included. So ridiculously subjective. I thought last week’s episode was godawful and tragic, but this one I kinda liked. Best of the season in my opinion. Actually the first one of the season I liked at all. Doesn’t bode well if this is the one the writing team didn’t think worked well. I guess it maybe bodes better for those who hated this one and liked the Sacetime convention one. But it bodes nor for me. I don’t bode. Sorry, descending into nonsense here. As you were.
i agree 100% in a whole heartily manner with your review, alan. last night’s episode wasn’t good. the germans? chang? hogan’s villains? other than britta and annie looking smoke in their outfits, man, no thank you. community is batting .250 so far this season. i said no thank you.
Pretty weak episode (and Season)….I did get a chuckle out of “Hogan’s Villains” though.
And Britta and Annie in their Oktoberfest outfit was very easy on the eyes ;)
I thought this was the best one so far. By a wide margin. Odd.
My asssessment of this season is pretty simple. I still find it funny but what is lost is the feeling of originality. The feeling something totally new and different is going to be done. The current version is not going to make you see anything differently.
The strength of these episodes remind me of the early episodes where the show felt more grounded. I thought by the end of season 3, the conceptual humor started to overtake the show to the point where each week had to outdo the next.
btw, to those using the D&D episode as an example of the group’s charitable spirit, you do remember why FAT neil had been driven to the brink dont you?? this was the group having to help clean up winger’s mess.
Community Season 2, Episode 2, “Accounting for Lawyers”
Dean Pelton: Its not often we get to celebrate German culture.
Britta Perry: Its not often we want to.
Nuff said.
It took me an extra day to watch this week’s episode (which is already an indication as to how little I’ve liked this season), but I agree entirely with the review. My wife and I might make this our last episode of Community, after essentially promoting it to our friends in prior seasons.
I’m glad some of you seem to still like it. Clearly, we enjoyed different aspects of the first three seasons.
I want a Die Hard episode
ER I’m not sure if you’re kidding or not, but if you’ve never seen “Modern Warfare” aka the paintball episode from season one, check it out and prepare for joy.
Alan, I’ve disagreed with every review of this season you’ve posted. While I don’t think any of the four episodes we’ve seen so far have been on the same level as the greatest Community classics, they’ve made me laugh and they’ve stayed true to the characters.
Honestly, if I didn’t know Harmon was gone (and I kind of wish none of us did, just to see how that would affect our judgment), I wouldn’t know any better. They’ve been average episodes by Harmon standards. I look forward to the new creative team (maybe) going into crazier directions once they’ve settled into their new roles.
All that said, I think Chang has worn out its welcome. Maybe they’ll change my mind.