Review: ‘Community’ – ‘Basic Human Anatomy’

A review of tonight’s “Community” coming up just as soon as we have a murder mystery night during the day…
Though we know him best as our favorite gender-bending, furry-loving dean, Oscar Winner Jim Rash is also a writer (and Jolie impersonator) of some renown. So it wasn’t exactly a gamble for Port and Guarascio to invite him to write an episode, and yet the payoff was big, with by far my favorite episode of this season.
“Basic Human Anatomy” has a few issues – Jeff’s an enormous jerk for much of the running time without anyone seeming to notice or mind – and it has to provide emotional closure to a relationship the season has barely even pretended it wants us to invest in. (The last Troy/Britta relationship story of note was back in the Inspector Spacetime episode, and it’s only occasionally even been mentioned since then.) But it works very well despite those internal and external flaws, and made me feel more about this couple than I ever did when they were actually dating.
Among the smartest beats of the episode is the moment when Troy goes to wake up Abed. Troy’s dialogue, and the long pause after, make it instantly clear that Abed is just playing along with his best friend’s need to pretend to swap bodies, which lends a necessary bit of gravity to the plot even before the rest of the study group starts questioning it. An actual “Freaky Friday” plot is several degrees too crazy even for a show that’s featured zombies and a space adventure, but Troy taking a page from Abed and using pop culture as a coping mechanism for an emotional problem he didn’t want to deal with worked perfectly.
And once you make clear what’s happening, then it’s just an opportunity for Donald Glover and Danny Pudi to do their expert impressions of each other – and, later, for Rash himself to bust out an even better version of Joel McHale after the Dean decides to fantasize about having Jeff Winger inside of him. (It helped that the dialogue was so spot-on: the line about Leonard’s new nose being a lateral move was the funniest Winger insult in a long time, even if Jeff didn’t actually deliver it.) Dean-as-Jeff was the more overtly comic part of the episode(*), but Abed going full-on Troy was a pleasure in its own way.
(*) It also roped in Annie, whose resurrected crush on Jeff – or a bald-but-ripped facsimile of him – really can’t be ignored now. With Britta – who’s spent more time this year around Jeff than with her ostensible boyfriend – suddenly single, are we heading towards a return of that triangle in the season’s finale episodes? I hope not.
Again, the show has done a pretty terrible job of making Troy/Britta into an actual thing, and yet the sequence with Troy and Abed each talking about how the relationship has fallen apart (in a way that reflected both their own experience and that of the character they were playing) was really nicely done. So was the way Gillian Jacobs played Britta’s transition from delight at an opportunity to play therapist (when she thought this was an Abed coping mechanism to deal with his best friend being in a long-term relationship) into sadness once she realizes that this was actually Troy’s idea, and what that says about where she stands with him. As far as making lemonade out of lemons goes, this was excellent.
And because the episode was about characters pretending to be other characters, it had to really nail the voices of each to work, and I thought Rash – and/or whomever else in production worked on later drafts of the script – did the best job so far this season of making the characters feel like themselves.
Throw in a bunch of well-executed running gags like the routine light switch checks, and you’ve got what was just a fine episode of “Community,” regardless of era.
Some other thoughts:
* The valedictory tension between Annie and Shirley continues, and Annie continues to not come off particularly well as she keeps dismissing the chances of her friend – up until the moment Shirley pulls ahead of her in the rankings, at which point Shirley’s the one who’s not magnanimous.
* Joel McHale’s voice was really hoarse throughout this one. Any “Soup” viewers recall if he went through a similar bout of laryngitis in late 2012, around when this would’ve been filmed?
* I’m really puzzled about the timeline. Last week’s episode was set at Christmas, and is referred to in this one as having happened recently. But the show has always treated Christmas the way an actual college schedule does: as the end of the semester. Yet they’re still working on a project for Cornwallis’ class. And on top of that, Troy and Britta went on their first date in “Virtual Systems Analysis,” which aired last spring and was set, like the back half of the show’s other full-length seasons, in the spring semester.
* In bed with Troy, Britta wears her “Help the Gulf” t-shirt, from season 2’s “The Psycholoy of Letting Go.”
* Pierce (back after being absent from the Christmas episode) is once again marginalized in this one, yet winds up surprising everyone by finishing their history project on his own, and doing it well. In general, no one knew what to do with Pierce this year, but at least several of his recent appearances have shown him in a mostly positive light.
* The Greendale janitorial staff is a strange, strange bunch. Probably for the best that we didn’t see more of their murder mystery game; just a quick, weird sight gag, then moving on before the joke tires out.
What did everybody else think?
I think I liked and didn’t like the exact same things as Alan, but while the episode won me over as it went along, it definitely wasn’t one of my 2-3 favorites of the season. I thought Rash-as-Jeff was great, Glover-as-Abed good, and Pudi-as-Troy not so good.
To be fair, Pudi wasn’t playing Troy. He was playing Abed as Troy which would be much more wooden than Pudi doing Troy would be if that makes any sense
Good acting, pretty great impressions and a decent ending, but all that said, it still didn’t do much for me. I just didn’t care for the central gimmick.
I think Abed was playing Troy as a caricature more than actually attempting to play Troy.
Agreed. Best of the season, Glover and Rash were note-perfect.
Johnny & Shelb – Good point which I wasn’t really considering. Still, I don’t entirely buy it as we’ve seen several instances of Abed being a very good “actor” before.
I don’t mean to sound like Chris Traeger but I literally thought that was one of the best episodes of the series. Perfect.
“Joel McHale’s voice was really hoarse throughout this one”. I didn’t notice and it didn’t detract from anything.
Agree and Agree.
You don’t sound like Chris Traeger, Ed W. You didn’t say ‘literally.’
Read that again Liter’s…
Totally agree with ed w: an all-timer episode. It boasts a clever somewhat-high-concept plot, featuring a lot of humour, as well as near-pitch perfect emotional character stuff.
My only oh-so-slight-criticism: I disagree with Alan regarding Jeff being a jerk for much of the episode and no one caring, and that being an “issue”. Jeff is a jerk; would the study group be surprised at all by his crass behavior? it felt right for his character (plus he ultimately delivers a Harmon-Level-Winger-Speech to Troy about commitment that gives him the courage to switch back bodies. fantastic moment.) You might say to yourself, where is the criticism? well her it is: The only moment that felt sort of weird and definitely unfunny was when during the resolution at the restaurant when Abed and Jeff are standing beside one another, and Jeff grabs the Freaky Friday DVD and says “I’ve been meaning to see this.” only to chuck it across the room. Jeff was too much a jerk in that instance, but the rest of it worked for me. Pretty spot on Winger. I could feel Jeff inside me…
It’s a rental.
To quote Troy when Abed threw one of the DVDs just like it earlier.
It’s “litrally”
Well, there is such thing as full-year classes at a lot of schools, especially classes with big projects.
Except that from what we can tell, Greendale doesn’t have full-year classes. In each of the first 3 seasons, there was a definite start of the 2nd semester. Also, Jeff took classes in summer school just so he could graduate after 1 semester (i.e. around Christmas).
Maybe the study group had their Christmas party on December 10th or so – keeping with their tradition of celebrating early?
Ugh, re-reading what I wrote, and some of the other comments below, I guess they did have classes that spanned two semesters. Oops.
I may be very late to this issue but has there been any discussion over the years about why the characters are in the fourth year (and heading towards graduation) of what I always assumed was a two-year community college?
I enjoy Alan’s reviews whether I agree or diagree with them, but this is the first time he literally summed up everything I felt about an episode of television. I really, genuinely, and unreservedly enjoyed this one. I had liked the documentary show from earlier in the season, but it was derivative and still not up to the high standard Community set for itself. Tonight was just a breath of fresh air. I don’t know if there will be a fifth season. If there is, I hope Jim Rash is given the chance to lead the creative team. After hoping the show would be cancelled, I would actually be optimistic about Community again. If there isn’t then I’m grateful to him for giving the show one last chance to shine as brilliantly as it was meant to.
“When Jeff was Inside me…” I am giddy just typing that line. Bravo!
I loved the episode, and felt that this was the first tag in a long time that really *worked*, and I was starting to have real hope about this group of writers…and then came here and found out that Jim Rash wrote this episode. All I can say is: make Rash head writer, stat!
Just like Abed, I like to like things. And I love to love Community. The tag was pretty interesting. At first, I thought, didn’t they already do the outtake/bts thing with the puppet show? Then they turned it on its head, and for the first time in a while Abed’s t.v./movie tropes fixation felt fresh instead of forced.
I don’t know how likely it is that Jim Rash would be offered a position guiding Community creatively or how likely he would be willing to accept it. I really hope this is possible. Tonight was a revelation and I hope it can become a blueprint for a new Community in the future. Six seasons and a movie! (Just forget most of the fourth one happened.)
Sad to see you’re not trashing the show this week, Jonas. I do agree it’s one of this season’s better episodes, but it was still like an alien trying to impersonate humans and just came off as off-putting and creepy. Britta’s realization scene, cutting back and forth between Troy and Abed, could have really been amazing with the person who knows how this show works in control. Instead, it just didn’t work. The legwork wasn’t put in on this relationship, so who cares? And on top of that, the whole thing makes no sense. Troy wants to break up because… why? He’s too big a baby to be in a relationship? I have to believe Dan put Troy in this relationship with a plan to have him grow up. But instead, this team who doesn’t know what they’re doing has him find the relationship too hard and too scary, so he just gives up. What I would give to hear Dan talk about how far off his vision this relationship went. Not that it really went anywhere.
MATT I calls ’em as I sees ’em. I kind of enjoyed trashing last week’s episode, but generally I hate it. As Alan points out, the problem with a lack of investment in Britta’s and Troy’s relationship wasn’t THIS episode’s fault. I almost wonder if this show was meant to retroactively fix the fact that there was’t a there there. I think the skill with which it was written and performed earned the emotion despite the season as a whole clearly not deserving it. As to the alien thing. That just wasn’t my feeling last night. Abed felt like the “real” Abed to me for maybe the third time this season. The actors seemed at ease in roles after struggling against the awkward, shallow writing that’s characterized much of the season. You could argue Jeff was in season one mode, but you could also argue that the body switch bit would get on anybody’s nerves let alone Jeff’s. It all felt right to me.
Ultimately, it just made me happy. I smiled and laughed the whole half hour. It told a meaningful story with wit and creativity about characters I care about. That’s Community to me. I like Dan Harmon a lot. I ended a few of my posts with “Long live Harmontown, a true community,” in recognition of how much I admire his podcast and what he brought to the show, which has been sorely lacking most of this season. If Community can bring back the heart and smarts that Harmon had instilled, then this Community will be true too. Last night showed me that that’s still possible.
Great episode, Harmon-era or otherwise. Rash should be writing more episodes. Not only did they make the “gimmick” a centerpiece of the episode, rather than an afterthought, but they also found a way to make it so that it fit with the characters.
Rash as McHale was great, Glover/Pudi were good and it was a smart way to have fun with the cast. Agree about Jeff this episode, he was too far on to the unlikeable side, but it didn’t affect my enjoyment. I also laughed more than once, which I think is a first this season.
WRT the timing of this season, is it possible this episode was written after they learned they be postponed from October to February, so they just decided to roll with it and make the season one semester?
Now that I think about it, I’ve never understood how the classes work. With the exception of season 1, it seems like they’re in the same class both semesters. Maybe they’re different classes in a similar subject matter with the same professor? That would explain why they were making banners about the American Revolution for a European History class.
I think in Seasons 2 & 3, it’s been the same class, just 1st semester and 2nd semester. If they were separate classes, it wouldn’t make sense that Prof. Duncan would still be teaching Anthropology, considering he didn’t even know what it was.
As for their banners about the American Revolution – wasn’t the assignment about picking any historical moment or event?
The American Revolution involved at least four European powers, who fought each other, even without getting involved in the struggles in the US. The Dutch & Spanish never fought alongside the states, but they still pitched in, as did Russia, each for their own reasons and grievances with the British. It was a significant event in European history, and inspired the French Revolution and the Irish rebellion in 1798.
That said, Betsy Ross had nothing to do with European History, nor should a college-level history course let anyone get away with making a banner suggesting she’s somehow significant.
The assignment was to tell about any moment in history. It was for the same class they’ve been taking. That’s why they acknowledged it was a bad assignment, saying Prof. Cornwallis phoned it in.
I felt that Britta’s reaction was not natural. She should have been at least a little bit mad that Troy was being so childish. It felt like the writers wanted the relationship to end very fast because it wasn’t working for the audience. I agree with your review that although i didn’t care for the relationship, after this episode i was kind of sad that they broke up. Now i want them together again, maybe after Britta makes him jealous with someone…i don’t know. That would be more like Dawsons creek now that i think about it…
Reply to comment…
Correct me if I’m wrong, but filming ended sometime in February and they would not have known how the audience felt about the Troy Britta relationship. They had to have known they wouldn’t last in the first place. They even told us Troy had reservations about her relationship with Jeff. He kicked her out for not liking Let’s. I felt like them not working was something they did on purpose.
I think maybe the current creative team was not as into the Troy-Britta thing as the Harmon regime was, but they felt they had to service it to some extent (however badly and half-heartedly they did so this year). So they let it roll for a while and then pulled the plug. I agree that Britta should have been more annoyed or hurt. It was one thing when I thought they body-switch was what Britta thought it was – a coping mechanism for Abed to deal with Troy having a girlfriend – or when we realized Troy was behind it, and I thought for a moment that he was using that technique to fix the relationship, rather than end it. But this tops Ted Mosby breaking up with a girl by answering machine during her surprise birthday party twice as a douchebag dumping mechanism. And that’s not even taking into account that he has apparently not even briefed Abed on what to say, leaving his friend to come up with his own guess as to why he wants to break up with Britta.
You are right Philip
Darkdoug, you are right. It wasn’t Abed’s problem this time. I know that Troy is childish but that doesn’t give him the right to be a douchebag
I didn’t understand Britta’s reaction to the whole thing. Troy was kind of a jerk even though he was being childish as always. Britta reacted more like a mother than a girlfriend. I completely agree with you in regards of how at the beginning i didn’t care for the relationship and after this episode i kind of wish they got back together. Maybe Britta can make Troy feel jealous and realize what he is missing. Although…now that i think about it…that sounds like a Dawsons creek episode. Great review by the way. Greetings from Argentina.
“Britta reacted more like a mother than a girlfriend.”
I found Troy/Britta a little bit creepy, because Troy acts like a child and Britta is 30 years old. But I found the breakup even more creepy. I think this comment hits on exactly why.
I could try and be thorough, but it boils down to this: Basic Human Anatomy is a top-ten episode of Community, and Jim Rash’s Jeff Winger fits right between Annie’s Boobs and “Come with me if you don’t want to get paint on your clothes.” at the top of anyone’s list of reason’s to love community. It layers comedy on top of a story, and that on top of rich characterization, and excels on each of those levels. I cracked up so much I had to pause and/or rewatch a dozen times. Real things happened to characters that seemed real. The personalities showed through clearly and realistically (if anything, Troy’s Abed was *too* good for a guy of Troy’s intellectual capacity), and had some deeper commentary on Troy’s maturation and Annie’s attraction to Jeff, among others.
This was just a fantastic episode.
It’s also one that speaks to the opportunities of a renewal, which seem very good. On the one hand, it’s just displaying how much better the show gets when Pierce and Chang aren’t a part of it. More importantly, though, it proves that Dan Harmon, while in some ways a genius, is still mortal, and there are other mortal geniuses who can “get” Community and drive it creatively with similar aplomb. Guarascino & Co. may not be them, but Oscar Winner Jim Rash, among others, could be.
Spot on, sit!
*sir
Yup, this episode actually made me laugh!
This was more back to the core elements that make Community work. If we had been at all invested in the Troy-Britta relationship this would have been incredibly emotionally powerful, because even without that, there were genuinely heartfelt moments. The most impressive aspect of the ep of course was how well the actors played one another’s characters sometimes flawlessly, sometimes with very subtle hints of themselves coming through. I missed that enough that I was actually NOT sure they would admit it was an act–and that we might be left wondering if “the switch” was supposed to have “really” happened or not. Part of me sort of wishes that they had, and both Troy and Britta gradually came to their realizations throughout the conversations with others. But this was still pretty fascinating, and well worth another watch [something I haven’t felt about most eps this season.] Not terribly laugh out loud funny, and I miss the great Troy and Abed tags of seasons past, but this is a community I would be happy to keeo on my television a while longer. Just fantastically skilled acting by Glover, Pudi, and Rash–which alone is worth the 30 min investment!
Loved it! I rolled my eyes at the concept at first, but it was totally worth the emotional ending.
About the timeline, the whiteboard in the study room says “Happy October 19th” so I think it’s just out of sequence from the others?
Didn’t notice that, but “October 19th” was sort of a running joke in the off-season. That was originally the return date for the show before it got postponed. Then they made a short video explaining that the show WOULD be back on October 19, although they weren’t sure when October 19th might be. October 19th could fall on Valentine’s Day, in March, etc. …
So I’m assuming that was just an in-joke meaning “COMMUNITY is back!” rather than a specific continuity point.
I saw that too and agree with Craig. I’m guessing since this was one of the last few produced they already knew about the delay and a way to shout out to fans about it and bring back the “Welcome Back Kotter” signature that I think is in each season, but I know for sure is season 1.
Anyway, this was an episode that could be shown at anytime and I don’t think anyone would know that Harmon didn’t oversee this episode. Either Rash needs to be at worst, 2nd in command of the writer’s room or whoever guided the re-writes needs more recognition. But it could also be them finally getting a hold of the characters or one of the characters writing them is the only way to show them how to write a Community episode well.
Loved the episode and probably pushes me to buy the season when it comes out soon.
Was Senor Kevin’s a place that had been mentioned before? I just found it strange that the place was named after Chang.
Yeh, it appeared a few times last year. It’s not named after Chang – he was known as Senor (Ben) Chang in season 1, and is now known as Kevin. But was never known as Senor Kevin.
It’s purely a very odd coincidence. Although it did throw me a bit too.
I’d say it was an indication of where Chang got the name Kevin from. He’s never been the most creative person. When he taught he was referred to as Senor Chang. There’s a popular restaurant (at least in season three) called Senor Kevin’s. Chang likes the ring to it so uses Kevin as his new name.
Still have no clue where that story is going but that’s the backstory I’m going with for now.
They have the episode where they are trying to convince Jeff as well as get the grant to ‘treat’ Chang that explains where he got his name. The fish farm that he ‘came from’, the farmer’s dog was named Kevin, and Chang stayed there for awhile, so it was implied that is where he got his name (and last week he kept saying “I’m not a dog!”).
The whole Kevin/Changnesia story turned out to be a ruse by Chang. Although, maybe he did have “Channesia” on a fish farm then got cured then just faked his Changnesia from that point forward. So many important Chang questions for this show to answer… but seriously, his absence was a welcome surprise this week.
The most enjoyable episode of the season, hands down. It was hilarious and amazingly still touching, even though some of the plot was hard to believe (britta’s reaction to the breakup). I really hope Jim Rash writes another one cause he really got the characters spot on!
I loved it. Alan pretty much summed it up. By far the best episode of the season and something that would have easily fit in previous years and been a great episode, too. The only thing I noticed on the negative side was Jeff being a dick and calling people “weirdo” and “loser” and whatnot, way too much but Jeff seemed to be in a bad mood the entire episode so maybe that was intentional.
My #%*!#% DVR decided to take the night off so Community didn’t get recorded. So I thought I’d head over here and see what the reviews/comments were like.
The fact Jonas.Left liked it gives me hope.
When in doubt, “Did JONAS.LEFT enjoy it?” is the perfect standard to employ. Thanks, MULDERISM. I hope you like it as much as I did.
I just watched it. And I must say it was very good. It was funny (!!!!), it was touching, it felt like old school Community. Not only did I laugh several times this episode, I laughed hard! I would rank this episode as one of the best.
Jim Rash should be promoted to head writer immediately. He clearly understands the characters and has the right sense of humour. He was firing on all cylinders.
I wonder if the point in Annie’s reaction to the Dean is that she has some sort of weakness for jerks. She had her crush on first semester Troy, who could have some cocky jock moments, and who seems to have treated her badly in high school, and her reaction to the Dean’s Jeff was a lot like her reaction to Abed’s Don Draper. Beyond that, she dated Vaughn. Even if he didn’t seem all that bad, both Jeff and Britta seemed to think he was a horrible person who would treat her just badly enough to accustom her to such treatment from boyfriends. Britta dated him and her own self-hating issues and their influence on her choice of men has been well-established. For that matter, that makes three different guys both Annie & Britta have been interested in. In hindsight, it’s probably a good thing Jeff took Shirley instead of Annie to the carnival to scout out Blade.
So if they are doing any sort of consistent characterization, they’re probably sending signals that a Jeff-Annie thing is a bad idea. It might be something that happens after Shirley wins the valedictorian or someone else comes out of left field to steal it from Annie, leaving her all broken up about her failure and turning to Jeff to wallow…
However they deal with it, the show seems to be going with the notion that Annie leans toward jerks (or otherwise inaccessible men), and getting back into the Jeff thing might actually be a part of a character arc, instead of the show falling back on been-there, done-that relationships.
great observation about Annie! very interesting…
Really good ep. First proper Community since Harmon.
First episode this season that really made me laugh. Jim Rash did a great job as both writer and actor. I feel that the show too often has Dean dress up in ridiculous costumes to get cheap laughs. So it’s good to see Rash do more than be some cross-dressing pervert.
Loved the janitor playacting scene. Kind of hoped that the Janitor from Scrubs was also there.
this was the first episode of community since it began that to me felt “natural” (excluding the annie/shirley talking at the same time, acting the same thing) and I just seemed to settle into enjoying it and laughing with it, and not thinking “oh no, this seems forced” like I have on pretty much every episode, plus I didn’t think jeff was too much of a jerk this episode, he can’t be bothered with all the weirdness going on, but certainly nicer than when he was hoping for britta to fail and embarass herself when organising her concert, and then saying “what the hell?” to pierce when pierce tried to help her out, that being said i was alot less critical of this episode as i was just able to get into the story more than i have on ANY episode this season, which to me is definiately a sign this was well done, i wonder if this had been the first episode of the season (obviously plot wouldn’t have made much sense), If I’d have not minded the other s4 episodes, just like i didn’t really mind the odd bad harmon episodes, having already seen that they were capable of awesome ones
i assume this was meant to air before the christmas one? seem to recall when watching the christmas ep that it lacked any troy/britta relationship mention. I may be misremembering, since the show hasn’t been too consistent with it anyway.
Also the Die Hard mention makes me think the 2 eps are somewhat related chronologically.
The opening scene acknowledged that they had gotten a C+ on the previous assignment from the Christmas episode. And they had a subplot regarding Annie and Shirley’s bid for valedictorian, which was also revealed in the Christmas episode. So in that sense, this episode came after. I don’t remember if there was any Troy/Britta stuff previously though.
The Die-Hard reference is actually a callback to the dreamatorium episode from last season. Abed didn’t want to go to that restaraunt because of the dopey waiter who hates Die-Hard and Annie used it as an opportunity to set up Troy and Britta, hence their first date at Señor Kevin’s.
Oops, almost forgot!
You guys!
Happy now! At last a new episode of Community I can love unreservedly. Thank you, Jim Rash. If by some glorious Christmas miracle they make another season, the PTB should hand the reins to Rash. Otherwise… They shoot horses, don’t they?
I never bought into Troy and Britta. I don’t begrudge anyone who loved the pairing, but to me it seemed creepy for a 30 year old woman to date a man who behaves as though he has the emotional capacity of an adolescent. For all the times the show has addressed the Jeff/Annie age difference as creepy, I never understood the lack of acknowledgement of the creep-out factor with Troy/Britta. Annie at least behaves like an adult.
That said, I was disappointed with the handling of the break up of Troy/Britta. There doesn’t seem to have been any point to putting the two together, and their relationship was barely acknowledged and lead to no development or growth for either. If they were going to write the relationship, I would have preferred they do it justice.
But as as Alan acknowledged, that isn’t a fault of this episode. This was a top episode of Community, because the movie reference tied solidly into the development of the characters. I enjoyed several of the episodes of this season, but this possibly one tops them all. The main thing that differentiated this episode from the rest of the season for me is that it did what the other great episodes of Community have done. It took a movie or movie genre, enveloped the characters in it in a way that felt natural and real without feeling gimmicky or contrived, and had character moments develop out of it.
And Troy is probably only 21 at the most, since he came to Greendale right out of high school. The age difference bothered me too. Good point, Shelly.
My first reaction to the janitor crew’s outfits was that they were having a “Downton Abbey” fan club meeting of some kind. I probably should have guessed a murder mystery based on the Holmes outfit, though.
Did anyone notice Abed was wearing a Doctor Who t-shirt?
Not sure if I really liked it or absolutely hated it. It was the funniest the show’s been all year, that’s for sure, but the way the Britta/Troy relationship was handled was sort of disappointing. Not just in this episode, the way it’s been handled throughout the whole season was really annoying, but this episode in particular having to end it… I mean, I like the way they ended it, I just wish we could have seen some of the better parts of this relationship instead of the bad parts. In a way it’s reminded me of some of the later-era Ted romances on How I Met Your Mother, when his girlfriend would show up just to argue with him and not be around when things were going good. I just wish I could see what Harmon would have done with those two. I know I won’t though, and I’m still looking forward to the last couple episodes and (hopefully) a Season 5. I think with a bit more time the new showrunners can make this show good again, instead of just decent like it’s been most of the season.
I don’t usually have a problem with characters being selfish or immature if it services the show well, but I think this was an extremely shitty way to break up with someone. I felt awful for Britta, and I generally don’t feel bad for anyone on this show.
Overall it was a better episode than usual, but this season has proved that you can’t just replace Dan Harmon. His voice in this show was unique, and it’s a shame that this show is going out like this.
“The valedictory tension between Annie and Shirley continues, and Annie continues to not come off particularly well as she keeps dismissing the chances of her friend — up until the moment Shirley pulls ahead of her in the rankings, at which point Shirley’s the one who’s not magnanimous.”
Alan, I think you misread the Annie and Shirley situation in this ep. Annie knew the entire episode that she was one behind Shirley. We found out last week that Shirley has a higher GPA than Annie.
This ep didn’t show Shirley pulling ahead in the rankings. It just showed Annie accepting that fact, which she found out last week.
They should have included another body switching movie in the list like It’s a Boy Girl Thing. :)