Review: ‘Community’ – ‘Herstory of Dance’

A quick review of tonight’s “Community” coming up just as soon as I’m in an all-girl kazoo band…
We’re now into the second half of season 4, and “Herstory of Dance” felt pretty typical of what the new creative team is trying to do with the show – and also of the ways in which they’re struggling.
It’s a pretty straightforward campus hijinks episode, but – like so much of this season – one largely devoid of laughs. When the most consistent source of comedy in an episode comes from a minor guest character who barely speaks (quirky girl Kat), things have gone awry. Two weeks ago, Abed got stranded in a running gag that never went anywhere; tonight, it was Troy’s turn. And the old “let’s have our characters go through a tired sitcom trope while discussing how it’s a tired sitcom trope” gimmick didn’t work any better than it usually does, on this show or elsewhere.
Throughout, there were attempts to add some emotional weight to the wackiness – through Britta’s shame over always screwing things up, Pierce’s frustration with Jeff’s bullying, and Abed’s realization that he had blown it with Rachel the coat check girl – but they usually felt shoehorned in. I’m glad anytime Pierce gets to be something other than oblivious bigot, but his rescue of Britta didn’t land the way I felt it was supposed to. And even though Troy and Britta are supposedly in a relationship together, it feels like she’s been spending more time this season connecting with Jeff than her actual boyfriend.
I’m glad Sophie B. Hawkins got to show up and play both of her hits, but overall, “Herstory of Dance” was fairly underwhelming.
What did everybody else think?
Is it weird that I read that first sentence as “We’re now into the (dark) half of season 4?”
This was the first episode of the season that really felt like Community to me.
Same. And I laughed a lot, too.
Ditto.
Same here. I think alan must be too jaded. This felt exactly like a Dan Harmon era version of the show and was probably my favorite episode we’ve seen with the new showrunners.
Felt the same way. The Troy bit didn’t land for me, but this felt a lot like seeing an old friend again.
Same here! This is community that I used to watch
I actually disagree. I may just be a sucker for Abed – and the adorable girl they paired him with a but I lived the emotional beats in this story. Even Chevy was engaged, and this matched all but the elite Harmon-era episodes for pure heart.
I agree that I really liked the idea of Abed being paired with a fellow troper. And how Pierce actually saved the day for Britta.
It wasn’t a laugh riot, but it wasn’t too bad for me.
I smiled, I laughed, I said Awwwwww! I was happy. I called a friend to ask if she liked it. (she hasn’t watched it yet – family drama)
Then Scott Bakula was on 2 1/2 Men. I should probably leave it at that.
I was happy with the ep although I’ve never heard of Sophie. I even was kind of impressed by the dean being in black & white.
Loved Coat Check Girl
Let’s try this again:
I actually disagree. I may just be a sucker for Abed – and the adorable girl they paired him with – but I believed the emotional beats in this story. Even Chevy was engaged, and this matched all but the elite Harmon-era episodes for pure heart.
Yeah, I thoroughly enjoyed this episode as well. Honestly, I never found Community laugh out loud funny, I just enjoyed spending time in the world and spending time with these characters doing amusing things. I guess that’s why these new episodes are enough. I mean, can you remember a hilarious joke from the show that wasn’t improvised in some way?
This was another tug-at-the-heartstrings episode without any laughs. Therefore, is it earned?
I have laughed maybe twice this whole season. They can do all the sentimental mush they want but without the comedy it just feels like manipulation.
STUPID COMMUNITY! BE MORE FUNNY!!
It saddens me to say it, but I think I’m done with Community. I gave it a chance, I was willing to believe that the new creative team might be able to do something interesting, but they just haven’t. Whatever faults this new version of the show may have, the greatest of them is that it’s just not funny. It’s a comedy that doesn’t make me laugh. And if it weren’t for my lingering affection for the characters, I’d have given up on it weeks ago. But that’s not enough anymore. I’m done. I’ll take another peek sometime down the line, but week to week, this is gonna be it.
I agree with Alan. This definitely felt like one of the many Invasion of the Bodysnatchers episodes that have plagued this season. Like somebody trying to recreate a painting from memory. The only part I liked was Pierce telling Jeff to go easy on Britta considering all she’d done for him. However, that only made me realize how over the top and unnecessarily mean Jeff was being in the first place.
Meh.
I finally decided to watch the last 4 eps that have been taking up DVR space, see if it had improved. A painting done from memory with no understanding of the original inspiration behind it; yeah, that’s what this is now. So much for six seasons and a movie that I wouldn’t want to see anyway.
Agreed. Jeff was being completely OOC and over the top mean but that was all contrived so he and Britta could share that disgusting moment at the end. It’s painful what they’re doing to ensure those two get together again. Ruining characters for a relationship that never worked. Good job show.
@Liz
lmao, disgusting moment. You shippers crack me up.
1) Ken Jeong is useless at this point, and Changnesia is overplayed.
2) When Jeff texted Britta and she gave him the soft eyes, I actually totally forgot she and Troy were together.
3) The girl Abed ends up with reminds me of the librarian Troy and Abed pined after many moons ago. (“BOOKS!”)
4) The positive: The ending of this episode reminded me of the glory days. Don’t know if it was the music playing as we faded to black. Don’t know if it was Pierce’s speech to Jeff. But, I felt some reminiscing.
I really liked this episode and, to me, it felt like the new showrunners have finally figured out how to make the show work. I agree with the person above who said Community was usually more amusing that laugh out loud funny and this episode had me amused the entire episode.
I thought it was a good episode of TV. It had more of Community’s heart, but not so much of its humor. Shockingly, Pierce actually brought the episode home. Dean in black and white was disturbing. The romance situation is a disaster though. Jeff and Annie are non-existent. Britta and Troy have no spark. It seemed like they were almost pushing Jeff and Britta back together. It’s odd. It’s a love square that’s not working.
I did laugh at Troy reacting at Sophie Hawkins, but that was it. Even when a storyline wasn’t that funny, I still used to laugh a lot at characters’ reactions or comments. Not anymore.
Yes. They aren’t giving any screen time to Jeff and Annie or Britta and Troy which just feels unnatural at this point. The showrunners want Jeff and Britta together so they are forcing more scenes on us. They just have to put Jeff and Annie next to each other and sparks fly – probably why they’re not having any scenes together since episode 3, it would interfere with their endgame!
It doesn’t feel forced at all putting Jeff and Britta together.
I actually laughed out loud several times. I enjoyed tonight’s episode.
Me, too! I laughed and enjoyed Herstory of Dance, flawed as it was.
To me, the tag of this episode felt like everything that is wrong with the post-Harmon “Community” in microcosm: Abed’s strange voiceover that was seemingly played straight (i.e. it wasn’t revealed to be Abed sitting in the study room pretending to be a tv announcer), going off-format (muppets) for no reason, and taking what was a subtle running gag throughout the show’s history (the deliberately *not* spotlighted humming of “Daybreak”) and turning it into an in-your-face, aggressive, “look what we are doing!” moment that isn’t even good for a laugh. Bring me my widow’s weeds; this show is an ex-show.
That’s because it was just actually a peek at next week’s episode. Not a normal tag for the episode that just aired.
Seriously? Community has stooped to actually giving us previews for next week, like any other show? That’s infinitely worse.
I really liked the tag.
Yes, but as we have learned, it was *not* a tag. It was an actual preview for next week’s show.
Tag or preview, I agree with AmyG – it was terrible. And they’ve officially ruined the wonderful ‘Daybreak’ gag from this moment onward.
I thought the episode was a lot of fun. Jim Rash was great, and the costume/makeup for his entrance was the best yet.
Awright, I’m gonna say it out loud.
I think the Harmonless version of Community is mostly as good as the old version. Super-episodes such as Remedial Chaos excepted.
I genuinely believe that if tonight’s episode were revealed to be an unshown ep from Season One, folks would like it more – a lot more, and that a lot of the complaints are really lingering resentment of Sony/NBC’s callous and idiotic treatment of Dan.
One more caveat – Chang, whose Changnesia arc is very disappointing. However, I never liked Chang in the first place, so…
I genuinely believe the “if this were an episode from the Harmon era people would have loved it” meme is played out. If this is what the show had started out as I never would have made it to the end credits of the pilot. Feel free to love Community Zero, but let the rest of us have our precious hate.
It’s easy to differentiate between the two.
When Community found it’s rhythm it was a show you could watch twice and catch something funny that you missed the first time. Because every episode was packed with gags and references. Not just the blatant themed episodes, but in throwaway lines or background visuals. The show had a lot of people with a lot of comedic knowledge from all forms of media.
This version of Community is just a sitcom. No more and no less. Every joke is at face value. Watch it once and even just casually paying attention, you are not missing anything.
Abed and Kat rapport was the best thing about this week, but it still wasn’t funny. I cannot even remember if Annie and Troy were actually in the episode.
I just like Brie Larson. Even when she was doing teen pop, I thought she was the bee’s knees.
So, that happened. Another godawful mess. Another waste of the cast’s talents and discerning viewers’ time. I am sick over what Community has become. If nothing else, Sony had a show it could be proud of, but they sacrificed it for what? To give us some lowest common denominator version of Community? So they could try to get to their precious hundred episodes? So they could make some syndication bucks? Got to hell, Sony. I feel bad for the cast and crew, but I really want this to end. From now on, I’ll be checking in weekly on the Community death watch. If this disfigured, funhouse-mirrored abomination isn’t cancelled at the end of this season it won’t matter to me, because I will be done with it.
According to Dan Harmon, the final shot of season three wherein Abed disappears into the dreamatorium was meant to imply that anything after that wasn’t real. That it was all just a series of scenarios that Abed was running in his imagination. Poor Abed must not be feeling too well. Maybe he’s sick at home with the flu and these are his fevered daydreams. Because if he were his normal self he could do better than what these hacks have done.
Long live Harmontown, a true community.
Couldn’t agree more. Community is a soulless husk at this point. This isn’t the show I feel in love with anymore.
I agree. It’s soul-less and heartless. It’s a mess. I hate it and am giving up.
I genuinely believe the “let’s complain about the new Community as if it’ll make Sony re-hire Dan Harmon or transport us back in time” meme is played out.
TL I genuinely believe your line would have been clever if it had anything to do with what I actually wrote. I’m not some naif who thinks Harmon would ever be re-hired to run Community and nothing in my post suggested I did. Dan Harmon is actually busy with three other shows right now. So, even if Sony wanted him back they’d be shit out of luck.
I really think you guys are being too hard on it. We all knew it wasn’t going to be the same Community and that it wouldn’t be as great but it’s still really good. It’ll have to do. It’s nowhere near as bad to the point where I’d stop watching it. That’s crazy talk.
I found J. K. Simmons as mayor to be distracting for two reasons.
First, he dressed and talked so much like Chief Pope of The Closer that I was all but waiting for him to frown and call Deputy Chief Johnson in.
And – Simmons was in a scene on a spot shown during a break in P&R (at least in the NYC area). No idea if that placement was deliberate or not, but for a second I thought the show had resumed.
Oops – wrong thread! :)
I share each of Alan’s points pro and con, but ended up mostly enjoying the episode. Certainly, Donald Glover is the easiest cast member to use well, and he was given absolute garbage to work with here, and true also that using a trope with self-awareness seemed more lazy than it did ironic, but it had some really nice moments for Abed, Shirley, and Pierce, which provided a needed dose of warmth.
Intellectually, I remain troubled by the notion that coat check girl would be amused rather than offended by Abed’s treatment of his two dates, but emotionally, it landed. Within the course of the episode, that was enough to make it a worthwhile outing
It started out fairly strong, but they ran “Britta”-ing into the ground well before the final gun. It reeked of desperation.
Well, the show at least passed its uber cringey state at the start of the season and is now what I consider as mildly pleasant – IF you don’t expect too much, it’s all right. I thought the emotional beats probably is still the most able functioning part of the show, the parts that this team can actually do (while the meta stuff simply just doesn’t work anymore when the invisible strings running the plots of each episode are ever so visible. They’re trying too hard to emulate a style that perhaps is simply too unique to Harmon’s sensibilities, and it unfortunately shows in every joke.)
Which probably is why the biggest problem is still the lack of laughs. If I look at individual lines, it’s not badly written, some of them actually feels like lines that should work. But within the context they’re placed in, they very seldom work anymore.
This actually felt like the worst episode of the new regime. By the end of the half hour, I was wailing at the screen, “Who ARE these people?” None of them are acting like their actual characters. The situations are not comic, or even original. It’s getting tiresome to keep saying this, I know, but…when Dan Harmon took on a trope, he exploded it in some unexpected way, whereas when the new folks do it, it’s just another example of the trope.
It’s boring. It’s not funny. It’s not clever. It’s not engaging. It’s just…there. But I won’t be.
I think some folks are pining for a show that never existed. This show has ALWAYS had inconsistencies in character and tone. “Who ARE these people” is the question I was asking last season, when they were all being The Worst in the Todd episode and others.
The show wasn’t perfect under Dan Harmon, guys.
The show wasn’t perfect under Dan Harmon, but it was always competent and it was usually great. Anything that was wrong with Harmon’s Community was outweighed a hundred-fold by what was right with it.
Sorry, DB, I agree with Jonas. Yes, there were flaws in the Harmon era, but when the characters went off it was because their personalities got dialed up to 11. In the new era, they just don’t seem to have any connection to who they used to be.
And I’m pretty sure I know what show existed.
“he show wasn’t perfect under Dan Harmon, but it was always competent and it was usually great. Anything that was wrong with Harmon’s Community was outweighed a hundred-fold by what was right with it.”
I don’t disagree with this one iota. I just think it’s ridiculous to pretend that Community was always some perfect flower, planned and executed with a single vision, from start to finish.
Examples: “The characters are uneven.” Well, I was posting on this very board in fall of 2011, bitching that the study group had turned into a pack of dicks. I wasn’t the only one.
“The romance situation is a disaster.” Good God, when hasn’t it been? How many half-hearted pairings did Harmon try, then abandon?
“It’s not funny.” Go back and read any comment thread from season 3. Same complaints.
“Chang is pointless.” Dan Harmon’s fault. These guys were dealt the stupid hand.
Am I saying that Community is better than it was under Harmon? No way. This season hasn’t had anywhere near the highs that the show had at its best. I’m just saying that the sky isn’t really falling. This show always had flaws, basically along the same lines as it does now. I guess Alan is right that it’s not as funny, but I never watched Community for the gags. This stuff is all subjective, but I can’t get the outrage.
DB COOPER
1. The show was a collaborative effort but it was defined by Harmon’s vision.
2. The characters aren’t just uneven, they are shallow and lack any semblence of an arc.
3. The romance in this season isn’t a disaster because they haven’t had any. Seeing what passes for relationships in this season is like watching aliens pretend to be human, awkward and creepy. The Sleater/Britta/Jeff plotline was a mess in the first season, sure, but that was because of how it all added up. The individual elements weren’t cringe-inducing. Other than that what was wrong with Harmon era romance?
4. Yes, it was funny in previous seasons. If it wasn’t why are you still watching it?
5. I may be in the minority here, but I’ve always enjoyed Chang. I agree to disagree with anyone who doesn’t.
And finally, my outrage is that we had three years of cruising around in a fine-tuned beatiful sportscar and now we’re expected to enjoy chugging along in a jalopy that doesn’t even start half the time.
1. No argument.
2. I disagree. I think they’ve always been somewhat inconsistent, as needed to fit plot points and gags. I don’t think it’s any more or less true than before.
3. What else didn’t work in the past? Jeff/Britta, Jeff/Annie, and Britta/Troy. Aka everything.
4. I said that people have always *complained* that it wasn’t funny – same as they are now. The point is that today’s criticisms may not be 100% valid. Also, as I said, I watch for the warmth and the characters, not the gags. (In contrast to Arrested Development, for example).
5. Nobody’s figured out how to use Chang. And Harmon boofed up 90% of MK Williams’ stint too.
I’d compare the Harmon era more to a Delorean. Beautiful, high-concept, but not as reliable as most cars on the road.
I didn’t watch and love Community because it had perfectly modulated characters, or warm touching romances, or even because it was uproariously funny – because it wasn’t any of those things consistently.
I watched and loved Community because it was, time-and-time-again, brilliant. It had a razor-sharp wit and a unique intelligence and a super-keen eye – often even when episodes didn’t come together perfectly… AND it took risks – it broke new ground and kept trying to push the envelope… which meant it wasn’t afraid to fail sometimes – because that’s what happens when you take chances. That desire alone seems to have made it something unbelievably rare in network television – and to have assured it’s demise, one way or another.
That Community is gone. And while what remains is not, on it’s own merit, horrific – compared to Harmon’s Community, it’s rather a travesty.
Do you ever get the feeling that they produce two versions of this series and everybody who disagrees with you is seeing the one you didn’t? This season has been a real eye opener about how dramatically different fans can perceive the same show and how diverse the qualities different fans value in that show can be.
@Jonas – Absolutely. It seems clear now that there were many fans of a fairly funny, tongue-in-cheek sitcom about community college, populated with oddball and lovable characters (and the occasional eclectic episode). For many of them, that show (mostly) remains.
But that isn’t the show that I (and others as well, it appears) looked forward to seeing every week.
Jonas.Left and MadMeme, I am with both of you on that. It’s really nothing as specific as trying to put Jeff and Britta together again, or the “dean: costumed or not” controversy, or how many times there are definitive jokes in each episode; it’s that Harmon’s particular brilliance isn’t there, lending each episode (whether heartwarming, thought-provoking, or plain hilarious) his unique blend of referential, clockwork, manic genius.
@AmyG – Precisely. And perhaps it’s easier now for those fans who didn’t see it that way to enjoy what remains of the show. And I don’t mean that as a put-down – it’s lucky for them that they still see much of what they liked about the show.
I have to say, I’m dreading this ‘puppet’ episode next week – concerned that it’s going to further cheapen the genius and risk-taking of the great, out-of-left-field episodes of Harmon.
One of my favorite series has become a shell of its former self. A show once beloved for its unique take on classic situations, experimental visuals and clever dialog has devolved into pedestrtian tropes.
Since losing its creator, the new production team has struggled to find the “spark” of what made the show work. Even though a number of writers were carried over from the old regime, something was lost. The scripts are uninspired, the acting is flat and forced. What where once clever and subtle references and gags are now broadly on-the-nose, in a weak attempt to mimic what once worked.
I am of course speaking of “Our Gang”. In 1938, Hal Roach sold the series to MGM. As any Our Gang fan knows, the MGM shorts are dismally unfunny. The kids force stilted dialog, and the stories turned into unfunny patriotic civics lessons.
It is sad to see the same thing happening to Community. When the series ends, and it will, I suspect this season will become an trivial footnote, much like the MGM Our Gangs, After M*A*S*H, Archie Bunker’s Place or Galactica 1980.
Exactly.
I feel these episodes would have been drafts in the Harmon era that he would have gone over and fixed.
In fact I’ll bet that what we’re seeing are episodes (like tonight) that writers pitched in the past and Harmon kiboshed them. But now anything goes.
Funny, the precedent I’m always reminded of is when Disney took the brilliant Gargoyles away from its creator Greg Weisman and changed it to Gargoyles: The Goliath Chronicles, a lamer version lacking the ambition, sophistication, and heart of the original. One of my nicknames for this season has been “Community: The Goliath Chronicles.”
This is the best episode of this season, it’s not underwhelming me and many other devoted fans like the episode just check out the community subreddit
You and your Reddit pals deserve SO much more! Don’t sell yourself short!
Best episode if the season, its not underwhelming the fans have spoken and we liked it just check out community subreddit
I hate that Troy and Britta don’t act like a couple. Just some hand holding or even a hug would be enough but the writers are ruining that relationship and it’s so clear why after this mess of an episode. Jeff and Britta.
Jeff was so ooc and mean, I’ve never seen him so mean before but it was all just to get that weird moment at the end with him and Britta. This does not feel natural. For three years we’ve built to Jeff and Annie and now this? It’s a slap in the face to those of us who have waited for something to happen, those who like Troy with Britta and those who like Jeff and Britta as friends.
Abed was so weird tonight too. The only good thing was Pierce and he’s leaving soon.
I hate this new version of Community. I hate everything about it. The funny show I fell in love with went with Dan Harmon. This disgusts me.
Sounds to me like you’re just upset that your favorite “couple” isn’t together. Granted it’s not as brilliant as it once was but this is still a wonderful show. The bar was just set too high with Harmon.
It was weird the way one familiar sitcom trope (“two dates to the dance”) was played for irony, while others were played perfectly straight (“someone lies about a celebrity appearance, then the celebrity shows up anyway”; “gorgeous actress is put in quirky glasses to play a hipster/nerd”).
What exactly was the point they were making with that?
That the writers are incapable of writing something with a point.
@Bigted. You put more thought into your post than the writers did writing this episode.
I couldn’t even get through to the end of this episode. Haven’t laughed once this whole season and I realize I’m only watching for the characters that I loved in the past. The show just isn’t funny anymore. So I’m done with Community. Really sad.
Another thing that bothered me.
Abed is Annie’s dear friend. And she sets him up with some weirdo chick? Does she really think Abed would only appeal to someone like that?
Totally out of character for Annie.
They already did the set Abed up story back in season 1, and we found out back then he gets enough attention from girls all on his own
Easily my favorite of the season. Maybe that’s not saying a ton, but I felt the humor was more consistent than any other episode they’ve done, and the emotional payoffs worked better than any episode since the Thanksgiving show. The Britta-bashing within the show has gotten beyond tired, and I was glad to see the show acknowledge that and treat her as a human being. Pierce was the perfect character to set that in motion, as he’s the OTHER character who has been turned into a walking joke. And hey…they got through a whole episode without one single cringe-inducing racist moment from Pierce!
I also thought that Abed was well-used by the show for the first time this season. He was my favorite character in the first three seasons, but he’s a very tough character to keep fresh and interesting, and these writers have mostly solved that by keeping him in the background and using him for easy punchlines. His story in this episode didn’t feel particularly fresh or original, but it made me smile.
I liked this one much better on rewatch. I missed a lot of little things and callbacks. Love the ending, felt like old Community to me.
Welllll… I’ve defended this season fairly often, but this is the first time I’ve cringed in an episode (funny how the word “cringe” pops up so often in the comments, although we are all using it regarding different scenes). The Abed plotline was pretty bad. I mean “I’m a little embarrassed for them” bad. To be fair, that’s also how I felt with the Holodeck episode last season.
Everything else, I quite liked. The running joke of Troy trying to have crazy hijinks was the best part for me, oddly enough. And this might be the first time Chang has actually made me laugh this season — although I think it would be funnier if we didn’t know he’s faking Changnesia.
I agree that they’ve dropped the ball with the Troy/Britta relationship. I kept arguing that part of it was how out of order the episodes have been aired but at this point there’s no denying it.
Still laughed a fair bit though. And I liked the Pierce/Jeff moment.
Nailed it. (I agree with Mr. Sepinwall’s article.)
Like a parent who wants desperately for his child to succeed, I watch each episode praying that the actors who play these characters I love will be able to take what they’ve been given and turn it into something special. They haven’t succeeded often this year, but I really thought this was the best episode of the season. I go to this blog every week hoping Alan and others will have liked the show and then leave after finding a good number of people claim they hated it. Many weeks, I understand the frustration. But this week? I’m sorry, but if you didn’t like this week, you should probably stop watching. Seriously. Stop watching. Not everything in every episode is going to be funny – especially on a show that tries for a laugh with the speed and determination of the incomparable Robin Williams.
Alan – in a world where shows are rarely better than a 3 out of 10, please don’t bash an episode that hits a 7 out of 10 just because the show used to hit 8s and 9s (which are now remembered as 10s).
I look forward to next week. I probably won’t return here, though. I think I already know what your opinions will be.
Alan, I pretty strongly disagree with your assessment of this episode. It wasn’t hilarious, but it was good. This was among the better uses of Pierce, the Jeff-Britta moment at the end of the episode landed perfectly, and I really enjoyed Abed’s story line. Brie Larson is a welcome addition for as long as she sticks around.
As for Troy and Britta, it’s clear the creative team has no idea how to handle that. They are sort of awkwardly ignoring it. They should dispose of it with a quick scene (or even just a line of dialogue).
The quirky date was written as overly broad, and was probably my least favorite part of the episode.
finally, an undeniably great episode this season that can serve as a bellwether. those who didn’t like it, don’t want to.
Dan harmon was the lighthouse. The source of everything.
Now the show is dead and two taxidermists are trying to give it a living appearance.
I just love Brie Larson. I think that her and Abed just planning going on dates is clearly non-Abed of it, but I still let her presence color the episode as good for me.
Awful. Worst episode of Community ever. Cheesy, derivative and not funny and even the emotional beats didn’t land for me. I’m one more of these from just taking it off the DVR completely. For anyone who says this is Harmon-era good, maybe you need to go back and rewatch this show when it actually was “Community”