Review: ‘Community’ – ‘Intro to Knots’

A quick review of tonight’s “Community” coming up just as soon as I copy and paste the lyrics to “War”…
Late in “Intro to Knots,” Troy alludes to the resolution of season 2’s “Cooperative Calligraphy” when he suggests they blame this whole mess on a ghost. And this episode felt very much modeled on that one: the study group(*) trapped in the same room for the entire episode, every member turning on every other member, all wondering if their precious group harmony is about to fall apart forever.
(*) Minus Pierce, of course. This was the other episode produced after Chevy Chase quit. They got him to record his voice role for the puppet episode, and when I talked to Port and Guarascio earlier this year, they alluded to another episode where they took Pierce out and put Chang in. Clearly, this was it.
Now, “Cooperative Calligraphy” is one of the very best episodes “Community” has ever done(**), where “Intro to Knots” was… pretty much on par with most of season 4. We had a couple of stray jokes that worked (and I’ll admit to being perpetually biased towards any and all “Die Hard” references), and the characters and their relationships were explored in a way that wasn’t entirely superficial but also didn’t feel as deep as the show has gone in the past. Malcolm McDowell livened things up a bit in the second act as Cornwallis started trying to turn the study group against itself, but overall it just felt like a reasonable facsimile of something the show’s done before, and much better.
(**) And the tag featured an homage to another one of the best, with a brief glimpse of the Darkest Timeline, which was a gag that had pretty much been exhausted by the end of the season 3 finale.
I was mildly intrigued when the episode started with an extended tracking shot of the various study groupers arriving at Jeff’s apartment. The setting, the visual device and the story all screamed “Rope,” the Alfred Hitchcock movie filmed as a series of continuous takes that were spliced together. I wondered if, like the “My Dinner with Andre” episode (which began seeming like it was going to be a “Pulp Fiction” episode), we were being faked out and the show was going to do an unexpected homage. But a few minutes into each act, the long takes ended and the scenes were edited as usual, making it more distracting than anything else. In fairness, those kinds of shots are a pain to pull off, especially on a TV schedule, which is why I don’t believe anyone’s done an all tracking-shot episode since “The X-Files” did “Triangle,” (UPDATE: Check the comments for a reminder of at least one other show that’s done it), but the abbreviated use of them here was just odd.
What did everybody else think?
Another better than average episode of Community Lite. I’ll never stop watching as long as they make them, for Allison Brie if anything. But they have just murdered Abed’s character, and that is sad.
Agree, can’t stop watching, but time for an Abed plot that actually enhances the character rather than playing him for meta jokes all the time
At this point I wish NBC would’ve just kept it canceled after season 3 and let it go out with some dignity. A lot of this season is flat out hard to watch when you consider how it used to be. And this latest episode was no exception.
Yeah, that’s pretty much how I feel, sadly.
Sorry; the time for it to have “gone out with dignity” was the end of S2. Season 3 sucked royally (except for Remedial Chaos Theory, and then only the non-Jeff/Annie scenes) because by then it had become Harmon’s personal wank-a-thon and had about as much resemblance to the first two seasons as this one does.
I actually thought it was one of the better season 4 episodes. Which, of course is not saying much since this season is a massive turd.
Long live Dan Harmon.
Agreed. Still had that stale-beer taste to it, but one of the better season 4 episodes.
“A Cry For Help,” the 100th episode of THIRD WATCH in 2004, shot each 9 minute act as an unbroken take. I’m a sucker for that stuff.
I’d forgotten about that one. Nice pull.
I knew watching THIRD WATCH would pay off one day.
It’s not awesome, but the excrable “Mad About You” did an episode which was one single take. About them listening to their baby cry. Just for the record.
Yes! I totally forgot about that episode of Third Watch. They did an absolutely fabulous job on that one. I remember being awed by how long each act was with no edits or cuts.
I don’t know if there were long takes, but Mad About You shot an eps Live To Tape (which was kind of odd – wasn’t it after ER did the Live ep?)
oops. of all the times hitfix has lost my post, couldn’t this have been one of them? Thanks, Ugh… for the added plot info. I’d forgotten.
Buffy also did a 3 and a half minute long shot in the opening episode of the third season. First time I had ever noticed a shot like that.
Two continuity questions…
Did they really go the whole episode without referencing that Annie let the Professor rub her feet for answers? That was this professor right?
And…
Am I forgetting an episode where Jeff switched apartments? If it happened this season, I may have missed it. But, last I remember, he had a very modest apartment.
I seriously mean these as questions and NOT criticisms. I think my memory my be lacking here. Please let me know if I am forgetting something important.
1) yes
2) it looks similar to the one from the valentines party to me.
Re Annie’s feet: this is what happens when they run the episodes out of order. Maybe that hasn’t happened yet, at least as of the Christmas episode.
The apartment looks similar, but it isn’t the same setup. The door was on the left wall, not the back wall. And I don’t think there was a window on the right wall (although maybe we just didn’t see it?). I also don’t think Jeff Winger would have that shade of blue on his dining room walls…
So we have now doubled down on menacing Chang phone calls. OK… I think I got it the first time.
What should we do with our Christamas show? Hmm, the last two years Harmon gave audiences fun, touching stories that were genuinely about Christmas with memorable songs. This year lets make it a bottle episode that could have been set any time of year. Just put up some holiday decorations and have a couple token references to Christmas and we’re set. The last two holiday epsiodes centered around Abed to great effect, so this year we’ll waste him on a one note joke that wears thin almost immediately and we’ll continue to write him like he’s a goddamned Martian. No original songs, which based on our puppet fiasco is probably for the best since by osmosis competent song writers like Sara Bareilles and Adam Levine immediately sucked the second they were writing for us. Hey! The fans loved that Darkest Timeline stuff. Why don’t we throw that in at the end? Its totally random and like most of the show has nothing to do with Christmas so it makes total sense. More awkward characterization? Oh, definitely. Bad dialogue? If the actors aren’t struggling with our dialogue, then we haven’t done our jobs. Should the plot be a thinly disguised version of the “boss is coming to dinner, everything has to be perfect, OH NO!” cliché? Hell, yes. Community is “meta” and using worn out sitcom crap is clever when you do it the “meta” way. Great, I think we’re set. Let’s drink a toast in honor of our work on Community. (glasses clink) Gentlemen, to evil!
I can’t believe they let Mr. Black and the bullies take over the writers’ room – especially after their humiliating exit from Kamp Krusty.
Dude, calm the hell down. If you really think this season is THAT bad compared to the Harmon era, you’re just plain wrong. But aside from that, you’re also a bit of a masochist. If you don’t like the show, its simple. Just stop watching it. And stop bringing us down with your negativity.
GRUBI I just happened to be in a position to hear what was going on as the producers of Community were discussing their plans for tonight’s episode. I know its disturbing stuff, and I don’t blame you for being upset by it. There was a lot of troubling talk of all manner of malicious things. At one point there was some chanting in an arcane language that I’m convinced is not of this earthly plain, but from some twisted nightmare realm whose dark gods want to destroy us and all that gives us joy. Community may just be the beginning. We have to stick together for the sake of humanity.
Grubi. If anything, Jonas’ comments are bringing in much needed laughs. Laughs that have been absent in every single episode this season. It really is that bad compared to seasons 1 to 3.
@Mulderism
The original comment from Jonas that I responded to was a little bit funny in a “look at me, I’m so creative” kind of way. His response to my comment pretty much ruined any comedic goodwill he had though.
i dont see how anyone could find both season three of community, and that original comment, funny
Guys, enough. TALK ABOUT THE SHOW, NOT EACH OTHER. If you can’t stop bickering, this whole thread gets deleted.
I for one and pleased to read your comments every week. I’m glad I’m not alone in thinking how terrible this show has become. It’s gone from my number 1 loved show to something I despise.
Thanks, KAY. I feel that way , too. There were a few reasons that lead me to love Community above most other shows. Its my favorite comedy since the first decade of The Simpsons and there’s precious little comedy on television that I can connect to. I found that I related to the struggles of several of its characters. Community also lifted my spirits during some difficult times. This season started to depress me when I realized that show was pretty much gone. Now that I’ve accepted it, I feel a lot better.
For anyone who misses the old Community, check out the Harmontown podcast if you haven’t. It will really fill the Harmon shaped hole in your life.
While I wholeheartedly disagree with what was said by Kay and especially Jonas in this post, I do not wish for them to die and would not call them “harmonfags.” I have a feeling your post is going to cause Sepinwall to delete this thread.
HARM-ON We harmonfags are a strong, hearty people. Thanks for the question, friend.
@Jonas, I find it hilarious that your response to an insult is to readily admit to said insult and wear it with pride. It’s an interesting defense mechanism.
GRUBI An insult from a vulgar cretin like my friend HARM-ON is a badge of honor. If anything I’m disappointed that I wasn’t special enough to be the sole target of his slurs.
GRUBI And thanks for the kind words.
Jingle Bell Rock?? JINGLE BELL ROCK?? From the show that gave us “Abed’s Uncontrollable Christmas”? I have a headache, I have to go and lie down.
Seriously, after two seasons in a row of great Christmas episodes with great original music, throwing “Jingle Bell Rock” at us like that really felt like a colossal f%# you to the fans.
You guys will find anything to complain about. Wow.
Jingle Bell Rock is a callback to Die Hard, part of the Die Hard meme they were using for Abed in this episode. Really, if you want to criticize the show, fine. But don’t embarrass yourself by missing the meta references they are using and you are clearly clueless about.
AMYG When this season comes out on DVD the box art should read “Community: Season Four – A Collosal F%# You to the Fans.”
I also agree that “Jingle Bell Rock” is trite and hack. Its like playing “I Feel Good” by James Brown to let the audience know that, yeah, the smiling guy feels good.
CALLMEROY If Community did an episode where the cast threw feces at a wall and screamed gibberish for half an hour, there would be people defending it as meta brilliance that was as good as or better than Dan Harmon’s best. I am embarassed, but not for those of us who know better.
I’m familiar enough with Die Hard that I got the “Hans Grouper” joke, but I don’t associate “Jingle Bell Rock” with it. So yes, you are correct that I missed the reference (C+ for me!), but I still find it insulting that that was the ONLY song they gave us in a Christmas episode. Community has heretofore been so generous with original, funny music in Christmas episodes specifically.
HARM-ON I am not a harmonite fag, I’m a harmonfag. Get your facts straight.
Did anyone else get the sense that Jeff’s final line of the episode (in the “alternate timeline” dream sequence) was actually the start of what the plot will be for the rest of the season? If that’s what it was, its possible the new writers are literally taking the show in an unrealistic direction. I’m not saying that’s necessarily a bad thing, just unexpected. At least it would differentiate this season as distinct from the Harmon era instead of sometimes being a pale imitation of it.
That said, with regards to this episode. I don’t what every one is talking about. I loved this episode. It was a great parody of those “psychological thriller” movies without actually resorting to be a parody of one specific movie.
Gotta agree with you. Thought this was the best ep of the season so far. Also, I may have some forgiveness in my heart for this season if it turns out Chang has been working for the Evil Study Group ever since he started trying to have the real study group expelled in season 3. Maybe the endgame of season 4 is the Evil Study Group is attempting to jump dimensions, replace the original study group, and take over Greendale? I’d watch that show.
Chang’s working with the guys from the Darkest Timeline. Has to be that.
Yeah, making the Evil Study Group responsible for getting the group expelled (via Chang) would actually make Chang’s character a bit better, not that that’s saying much. Everyone can’t stop talking about how much better Harmon is, but he really left his replacements with a lot of work to do in making Chang a character that actually makes sense.
Maybe Dan Harmon had a plan for Chang he would have implemented had he been left in charge of the show. Its funny how what the new guys did with Chang is supposed to be his fault. Maybe Port and Guarascio should get the credit for Remedial Chaos Theory.
@Jonas, I’m surprised you had time to reply to my comment. Harmon must be taking a pee break, huh?
GRUBI I don’t spend my time fantasizing about Dan Harmon using the bathroom, but if that’s your thing, go ahead. I won’t judge you.
Yeah, I thought that joke may be a little over your head. But think about it. Don’ t worry, you’ll get there.
GRUBI Me sorry. Jonas am too dumb for clever joke u make. Please, splain it B4 Jonas head hurts.
The Darkest Timeline sequence was in Abed’s head. It was done similar to a promo for a Court Room Drama. The shot before it showed it and the first shot after they show it were both on Abed, similar to how other sitcoms have done daydream sequences.
I’m leaning toward Shelb’s line of thinking, but on the other hand, given how this season has been going, A. I wouldn’t be surprised if they tried to make the Darkest Timeline real anyway, and the hell with continuity (for a cartoonish show, Community has always been really good about continuity, but now…? ) and B. It might actually be better than some of the other stuff they’ve done. Some of the suggestions made by people in this subthread actually sound a little more interesting than the puppet episode.
By the way, JONAS.LEFT’s notion about the plan for Chang sounds about right. We last saw him spying on the other dean from a vent, which hardly sounds like the intro/setup to undertaking an infiltration mission on his behalf. Maybe it was something where he’d save Greendale from another City College plot and earn his redemption that way.
I think this one might have finally done me in. I actually thought it was one of the better season 4 episodes up until they felt the need to throw that darkest timeline nonsense in at the end. I know Harmon and co. often listened to fan feedback when making the show, but I really wish they had ignored it in a few instances. The darkest timeline was funny and worked as a one-off in the context of an episode like Remedial Chaos Theory, but to keep beating that horse… I wish they just let it be one and done (Inspector Spacetime is anothing thing that I think falls into this category).
I thought they had least put the timeline thing to rest in the season 3 finale (at least I think that was Harmon’s intention), so to see them bring it up again was disheartening. What’s worse is it seems like it will make more appearances (Jeff referencing trying to return to the prime timeline). Though Community was always hilarious and quick and bold and different, the reason I’ve kept watching through four years is I’ve grown incredibly attached to the characters. I wanted a fourth season because I really wanted to see them graduate and find out where/how they ended up. These “emotional beats” that Alan has referenced are the few things that I think have still been done quite well this season. Throwing the alternate timeline into the mix just cheapens it all and distracts from what I care about at this point.
I, too, thought this was a pretty good episode, and also for me it was the one which finally solidified my feelings that the show is probably unsalvageable.
And the darkest timeline thing was so stupid! Even though it’s always been certifiably bonkers, this one didn’t even follow its own rules, and had no relevance to the episode. But unlike a “tag,” which is also usually unrelated, this sequence seemed to want the audience to think that it was.
And unlike like how “Remedial Chaos Theory” said that perhaps the timelines actually are real, or how the season 3 finale suggested that it could just as equally be Abed’s hallucination, this sequence strongly implied that the darkest timeline is just an idle daydream, a goofy fantasy that even Abed no longer thinks makes sense or has any weight.
It wasn’t just that this ran the concept into the ground, it’s that it actually ruined what was dramatically interesting about it.
Plus, and I know this is subjective, but it just wasn’t funny.
To slightly correct the record about Chevy and the episode order: from what I’ve heard, he went on his so-called “racist” tirade (“Why don’t I just say n—–?!”) while shooting 4.08, the Changnesia documentary. Whether by his decision or the studio’s, he was absent from filming the next episode, 4.09, which was the Christmas one. They brought in Chang to pinch-hit. Chevy then returned for 4.10 (next week’s) and 4.11 (the finale), before quitting the show permanently. As part of his severance, they got him to shoot a little bit of footage for 4.12 (the penultimate episode to air) and to do voiceover for the puppet episode (4.13).
So while this is technically the only episode of the season without ANY Pierce, it is NOT one of the two episodes produced after Chevy quit. Yes, it’s confusing.
Bonus points for anyone who goes back to watch the documentary episode and figures out which scene pushed Chevy to make his comment.
Rewatch a season 4 episode? Too painful.
Agreed. That’s why I was hoping someone else would do it for me.
Thanks, good to know (not sarcasm, which is that what I even have to say it).
I thought the episode might be going somewhere but it ultimately failed to to take off.
And also, completely devoid of humour.
At least is season has been consistent.
I hope they banish Chang to where they’ve banished Pierce.
As the saying goes, “if you polish a turd, it’s still a turd.” Intro to knots was a highly polished turd, which makes it this seasons most notable failure on a couple of levels.
On the one hand, it was just a lame, weak episode, with only a few laughs and many jokes that felt forced. Fundamentally, the episode revolved around Cornwallis’s many monologues, each facially erudite but clearly self-serving BS, so in essence we were watching Jeff Winger debate Future British Jeff Winger, and like a dessert that’s rich on top of rich, all it took was a few whiffs to have me nauseated.
And yet, for as much of a turd as that plot and dialogue were, I think the polish itself is a far greater problem. For how intricate Dan Harmon’s Asperger’s-addled brain led him to make every line and every plot, everthing about Community was a little off, from the characters, to their speaking patterns, to the beats between lines or scenes. The ability to establish flows or logic and rhythm through all of that off-ness was the show’s genius an its charm. This outing seemed to flip the switch the other way, flowing because the characters are acting and speaking in smoother fashion than you even see on a multi-cam. Malcolm McDowell got to keep the Malcolm McDowell Cadence, but for the study group members it was six different back stories expressed through the same generic voice. It took me out of the action, but more importantly, it stole the show’s soul.
I agree with the bit about it all being slightly off. Also, as a history buff, Cornwallis actually came across as pretty ignorant, given that “Hannibal” invaded Italy when Rome was on the way up, long before they had the empire that was raping the world, and at least one historical account praises Rome for the nation’s rather extraordinary unity in the face of invasion. Not that everyone hung together, but they did to a greater degree than one might expect with an unbeaten military genius running around smashing every army to face him. My point? Cornwallis didn’t come across as the manipulative genius he was supposed to. I can accept the irrelevance of Jeff’s citations of Octavian & the Huns, as simply typical Winger BS, but McDowell was wasted on his dialogue.
Also, most of Jeff’s dialogue felt forced and forumlaic, much like the over-the-top mugging he does on The Soup. And the relationship quadrangle is still all over the place. Jeff and Annie are a thing again? And once more, Jeff & Britta had more dialogue together than Troy & Britta (who basically didn’t).
I actually liked this one quite a bit. Probably my favorite of the post-Harmon era so far.
I liked this episode, but it appears to have suffered a bit with the rewrites to replace Pierce with Chang which stuck out since Jeff would never let him into his house, no matter how much Annie or Shirley or whoever begged him to. Jeff wouldn’t even want Chang to know where he lived.
This didn’t have to be a Christmas episode (and probably only made it one because not having a Christmas episode on Community would stick out) but I thought overall it was well done. Not hilarious, but heartwarming and chuckle filled enough that it’ll probably end up as one of the better season 4 episodes.
I’ll say again: This show is not the show Dan Harmon poured himself into and turned into one of the greatest TV comedies of all time, but it’s still one of, if not the, best comedies on TV today. Why complain about what we’re not getting instead of talking about how good what we’re getting still is?
A few points.
1. Chang actually lived with Jeff for a while.
2. I don’t watch a lot of sitcoms but I find it hard to believe that this show that we’re seeing now is one of the best on TV. As me and others have complained about – the show simply isn’t funny anymore. If this s the funniest sitcom on TV then I’m glad I’m not wasting my time with other shows.
Chang lived with Jeff when he was a down on his luck eccentric who had been dumped by his wife, not a psychopathic who kidnapped the Dean and turned Greendale into his Dictatorship run by an army of child warriors who got them expelled from school.
Not as well known but, Psychoville did an episode which was essentially the film ‘Rope’ 2009. That seems to be all in one shot, but is actually two (i know it says this on wikipedia, but I did know this anyhow)
Another disappointing episode. I don’t know if it was intentional, but when the Malcolm Macdowell character spoke about how the Romans turned on each other when Hannibal came marching into Italy, that is just plain wrong. The whole reason why the Romans managed to defeat Hannibal was because they stayed together and fought him to the bitter end.
This is nitpicking at it’s finest, but I honestly believe it’s a mistake that we would not have seen in the Harmon era. (If it was a mistake)
The episode started off awful, got really good in the middle (enough for me to give it a passing grade overall), but then fell apart at the end.
The opening scenes where Jeff admonishes Annie about “playing house” again was so awkward and stilted (plus, having someone show up at a party with that many throw pillows doesn’t feel like a joke, it feels like a plot hole), and then the actors did this strange swoop off screen as the camera passed that I thought maybe they were stealthily hanging a lantern on the clunky dialogue.
And of course, having Abed actually point out that this *isn’t* “Die Hard in a Restaurant” doesn’t reflect well on the episode.
I wasn’t excited about the captured teacher scenario at first, but then, when he started to turn the tables on the study group and especially when it was revealed that he wasn’t really tied up, I started to really connect with the episode. It felt like it was really going somewhere and I was loving it.
But then… the resolution was flat and corny and didn’t pay off any of the stuff that was hinted at in the middle part of the episode. Shame.
And once again, the show is going to great lengths to prevent me from caring about Chang’s conspiracy or whatever. I mean, where is the joke in him not knowing how to tie a knot if “Kevin” is just an act. Nothing about Chang’s “performance” tells us that he’s a method actor or becomes “lost in the role.” I mean, the writers are still trying to get mileage out of “Kevin the innocent moron” because they seem to think they hasn’t revealed his true nature to us yet.
Not to mention that this scene played out, beat for beat, the exact same way as the last time they “reveled” to us that he was faking his condition. Everything about the episode tells me that they think we forgot about it.
The episode was supposed to be an homage to Rope. They just didn’t commit to the concept (which has been my biggest problem with this season overall).
You can read Alison Brie and Danny Pudi confirm that it was meant to be a Rope homage here:
[www.hobotrashcan.com]
I actually love the movie Rope. If it weren’t for Alan’s review and the various comments I never would have realized this was a homage. But aside from the issues of execution, the biggest problem is this – Why the hell would they make an homage to Rope into a Christmas episode? I observed in my own post that this story could have been set during any time of year and that the holiday elements were mostly superficial. It makes no sense to me. I hated the Halloween show, but at least the subject matter fit the holiday.
I’m still hoping for the best here, the episode was ok and I’m happy I got a little more Die Hard.
The Dean has surpassed Chang for me; I’d love an episode that focused on the Dean and his “admiration” of Jeff. It would be way better than Jeff/Annie or even Britta/Troy stories.
There are lots of great things that can happen in Community, I hope they hit their stride a lot sooner though…
This episode was one of the stronger ones of the season but still terrible. Laugh free. Characters acting OOC. This Jeff/Britta stuff is tedious and so contrived. They’ve ruined Troy/Britta and Troy in the process. Abed doesn’t even act like Abed anymore. Chang is pointless. Annie is forgotten about as usual. That tag was so bad. The sad thing is this show will probably get a season 5 now but it doesn’t deserve it at all.
I think if someone started watching this show without knowing anything from the first three seasons, they wouldn’t even realize that Troy and Britta were supposed to be a couple until someone said it. Last season the blossoming of their relationship was so touching and now its like all they do is stand next to each other. There was more intimacy when they were just exchanging meaningful glances. Of course Troy and Britta were on a different show back then. One that knew who these two were and how to write them. I’m certain that Dan Harmon would have invested the relationship with real humanity and explored its comedic potential and emotional depths.
I like what Mr. Archer said above. “Community Lite” seems to me like an ideal way of thinking about what this show has become without being forever bummed.
And I agree about Abed as well. They’ve basically taken him and Annie back to their season 1/early season 2 selves, undoing a lot of character development.
“I wondered if, like the “My Dinner with Andre” episode (which began seeming like it was going to be a “Pulp Fiction” episode), we were being faked out and the show was going to do an unexpected homage”
That’s exactly what this episode did. Only they went with an extremely obscure homage: Christopher Walken’s excellent “Suicide Kings” with Macdowell in the Walken role (dangerous villain tied to a chair) and everyone else in the Sisto/Mohr/Galicki role (idiot kidnappers in way over their head who’s only weapon is unity). Maybe not much fun for most viewers, but a total blast for the minority of us who’ve seen/remember “Suicide Kings”.
I thought this and last episode were the best of this season. Not really on par with episodes I loved from the Harmon era, but still much better than most of what we’ve gotten from the new showrunners.
“You’re F’ing us???” LOL
Agree, can't stop watching, but time for an Abed plot that actually enhances the character rather than playing him for meta jokes all the time.
