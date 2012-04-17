‘Cougar Town’ – ‘Ways to Be Wicked’: Base of cakes

A quick review of tonight’s “Cougar Town” coming up just as soon as my house is haunted by a ghost dentist…
As we’ve often talked about, “Cougar Town” backed into the show that it’s become, and there are occasionally times where it has to deal with vestiges of what it used to be. Not so much the cougar thing — though Chick, Bobby, Travis and his roommates(*) spend a good chunk of the episode trying to steal a cougar statue — as the way that certain characters like Grayson and Ellie, as originally conceived, don’t seem like ideal members of a group of goofballs who just like to hang out together.
(*) I had worried that Tinker from “Friday Night Lights” had been usurped by Sig, but it fortunately turns out they both live there.
Grayson’s evolved a fair amount from the isolated lothario he used to be. But every now and then we have to see him struggling to be interested in what another member of the crew is up to, as he gets forced by Andy to act enthusiastic about Laurie’s cake-baking ambitions, then gets in too deep by impulsively buying a new oven for the bar. Busy Philipps has been killing it all season, and she continued to do so here (Laurie’s terrified reaction to the smiling old man was particularly nice), but I also enjoyed how Josh Hopkins played Grayson’s insane rage over Laurie putting him into an $1100 hole.
Ellie’s more or less the same, as everyone seems content writing Christa Miller in the same sarcastic, misanthropic vein from her “Scrubs” days. It does, however, feel like we’ve gotten a number of stories this year that have gone out of their way to explain why the rest of the gang cares so much about Ellie when she’s so mean. And tonight we got an Ellie origin story of sorts with the appearance of ’70s TV beauty Susan Blakely as Ellie’s mother Betsy, who somehow manages to be even meaner and colder than Ellie herself. That was a more heartfelt story, but with some amusing gags for Courteney Cox as Jules got sucked into the addictive power of cruelty.
What did everybody else think?
Relatively subdued episode but plenty of funny moments:
– “OMG spot!”
– “Who’s Alice Cooper>”
– “This place has nothing to do with cougars!”
Didn’t get the OMG Spot…
The Alice Cooper joke was amazing.
Was she pretty?
Not so good. Like an episode of Scrubs from one of the bad seasons.
Alan, surprised you didn’t comment on Ken Jenkins. He was spectacular – especially the vending machine bit.
I was hoping for the jump line to be “as soon as I drop a jack on that red bitch”
Something is a bit off this season… can’t put my finger on it.
I’m not sure Busy Philipps has been killing it all season. She seems to be acting a bit cartoonish this season unless she’s been like that in the previous seasons too, which I’m not able to recollect.
Solid episode, but what I loved about this episode was how many running gags they brought up. Besides the obvious Cougar Town title reference, they also had Grayson continuing to try to rename Tampa while realizing it’s impossible to rename something even if the name is really stupid. Jules’ lack of knowledge about pop culture added to the already funny Alice Cooper joke. Plus, the return of Big Carl is always welcome.
The Alice Cooper joke was better when it when Elliot was the butt of it back on ‘Scrubs.’ Bill Lawrence apparently really loves that gag.