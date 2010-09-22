Review: ‘Cougar Town’ welcomes Jennifer Aniston, but doesn’t really need her

Jennifer Aniston turns up tonight on “Cougar Town.” “Cougar Town” stars Courteney Cox, who once upon co-starred with Aniston in a little show called “Friends.” ABC has been doing a good job of promoting the reunion (Where without Aniston the show might have gotten minimal or no promotion altogether.) And Aniston aquits herself just fine in the small role of Jules’ eccentric new therapist. She’s likable and daffy but never over-the-top. As he so often did on “Scrubs,” Bill Lawrence (here writing with “Cougar Town” co-creator Kevin Biegel) has taken a stunt-casted guest star and made them feel like they fit right in.
But here’s the thing: other than the possible promotional value, and the hope that Aniston might move the ratings needle in a way that last year’s Lisa Kudrow guest spot didn’t (and that Aniston’s visit to “30 Rock” a few years back didn’t), “Cougar Town” doesn’t need her.
As I wrote about repeatedly last year, and as Lawrence and I discussed last spring, the show started off with a dumb title and a dumb premise to match. Then midway through the first season, Lawrence, Biegel and the other writers realized their cast was so funny together that the wisest course was to just put everyone together as often as possible, let everyone be goofy, and see what happened. By the end of the season, it was often funnier many weeks than the “Modern Family” episode leading into it.
And even with Aniston’s guest appearance tonight, this is still the show that “Cougar Town” became at mid-season last year. There are various random games invented by Jules and her friends. Grayson (Josh Hopkins) proposes a movie title mash-up game where you drink red wine while describing the plots of “Scooby-Doo the Right Thing” or “Free Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.” Laurie (Busy Philipps) challenges the college-bound Travis (Dan Byrd) to see who can go the longest without sleeping. And Andy (Ian Gomez) and Bobby (Brian Van Holt) decide to stake out a park bench where an ad for Jules’ realtor business keeps getting defaced.
There’s not much of a point to any of these ideas, save that this cast has tremendous chemistry and are funny (and, at the requisite heartfelt turn at the 25 minute mark, sweet) just being together.
It’s become one of my favorite comedies, and whether you care about Aniston or not, tonight is a good time to sample it if you dismissed it last year because of the title, the original premise or some of those early episodes.
(Due to premiere week time crunch, I’m not doing a second post after the episode airs, so feel free to discuss it here.)
Cougar Town is indeed a hilarious show, although I fear it may follow the trail blazed by Scrubs: a great Bill Lawrence show that never gets all that much attention. That said, Scrubs got eight (oh, alright…nine) years out of the formula so maybe things are just fine.
Here’s an interesting question: who has been more successful post-Friends, Aniston or Cox?
I think it all depends on your idea of success. Aniston has been in a slew of sub-par romantic comedies (I’m not sure there is any other type, though) which gives her a strong lead in movies. However, Cox has had a very strong run in television since the Friends finale. Aniston is talked about a lot more often (and exposed more often thanks to the movies) but I would have to cast my vote to Cox!
Aniston is certainly more famous, though it’s unclear how much she actually wants most of that fame. (Simmons has a theory that she thinks the tabloid covers are the only thing keeping her career alive, and that as soon as she settles down with the right guy, she’s done.)
And Cox has been in movies (the Scream films) that have been hits, even if you can question how integral she is in terms of driving business to them.
Well coming from the UK, Aniston is a thousand times more famous. I’ve never even heard of cougar town, stumbled upon it just now. Aniston has or atleast had way more press attention and she’s been lead in a great deal of films despite them being rom-coms. Most will know courtney cox is Monica from Friends but I not much else. I guess it depends how you rate success. But in the standard American view of success I’d say Jennifer Aniston
I have never seen this show (thanks to the insanely stupid title), but I have heard you speak highly enough on it that I think I should give it a try. Is this a show that I need to suffer through half a season that you admit wasn’t very good, or could I just start watching it this season and fall right in?
Just start now. There are probably some in-jokes and interpersonal nuances you’re going to miss, but the gist is that a bunch of very silly people hang out together and do silly things. The rest is noise.
Not to sound cruel but does any production need Jennifer Aniston?
Her guest spot on 30 Rock could have been filled by anyone and she wasn’t even the best performing guest star on the show that week (take your pick from the Night Court cast members).
Jennifer Aniston capable enough of an actress, but in all honesty she was just blessed early with a role that didn’t require much (certainly required the least out of the whole cast) and rode the Ross/Rachel train to fame. It’s no wonder she hasn’t been able to duplicate that success. As opposed to Courtney Cox who can do other things (Dirt, Cougar Town, Scrubs). Give me extra Busy Phillips and leave out the Aniston please.
@velocityknown : I’m with you on Jennifer Aniston. The only TV series guest spot she did that impressed me was the one episode on “Dirt.” Perhaps she is a more capable or comfortable guest actress with drama than with comedy.
By the way, Busy Phillips must been working out and exercising quite a bit in the off season. She looks great!
I love this show too, Alan. So many new comedies claim to be The Next Friends, or try to copy their “group of young people” format. Cougartown captures the spirit and the heart of that show while doing comedy that suits today’s audience and using an original premise and hilarious cast of mismatched characters. Oh, and they have Courtney Cox!
Bobby is my favorite. Scenes between Ian Gomez and Dan Byrd are my second favorite.
And I just saw your comment above and I agree that Josh Gomez should get an Emmy nom. Morgan never lets me down!
I honestly feel that this is the series that should have won the Comedy Series Emmy. Better it go to a show that becomes something great over the course of the season than one that loses steam halfway through (Modern Family) or one that was overrated from the get-go (Glee).
Of course, CT ended up being completely overlooked. Hopefully, the qaulity of this season will undo the harm of it title and the iffiness of those first few episodes.
They should’ve brought in David Schwimmer instead. GREENZO, OUT!
Loved Courgar Town since the beginning. I just told my co-workers to watch it tonight. They asked why. I said its about a bunch of friends sitting around drinking and acting childish. Most of them are now on board to give it a shot.
This show is on my DVR list. Cox never got the credit she deserved on Friends, when sometimes she was the funniest member of the cast.
When did Cougar Town start to get positive reviews? A year ago it was quite the opposite.
I love CT and definitely will enjoy the season premiere.
About the same time Alan, I think — I watched the first couple, checked out and gave it a second chance when folks started giving it a second look at the half-way mark. Honestly, it happens more often than you might think. Hated the first five or six episodes of ‘Supernatural’ but gave it a second chance — and fell in love with it — about the middle of season three (I think) when Maureen Ryan started writing about it regularly.
Like Alan said, it found it’s footing after misfiring for a few eps and became a very good, extremely funny show. I’m looking forward to the new season, regardless of Aniston.
I’m still pretty meh-some about ‘Cougar Town’, but it has pulled off a Parks & Recreation-style resurrection from “OMFG! My eyes, they burn…” bad to being inessential but still watchable. It certainly deserves better than having to resort to tabloid-friendly stunt casting to get support from ABC.
Can’t wait until the end of this fiasco to post this. This show is AWFUL. It’s awful to the point where I’m doubting everything you’ve ever said, Alan. I have a few people over tonight, and we’re sitting here stony faced like members of the Politburo.
Gee, this show plummeted from 12 to 7 million viewers last year? Even after these terrific changes? What a shock!
This show will be off soon, and thank God. What is wrong with you people? The mind reels.
Gosh, thanks for your condescending post. Tell us more things we should hate.
Aniston was a complete waste of time in this episode. Her therapist added nothing to the show and could have been done by any extra.
Some days Cougar Town is my favorite comedy, some days it’s Community. Usually it depends on which I’ve seen more recently. :)
I’ve recommended both to many people but I think people generally find Cougar Town to be more accessible once they get past the terrible name. To truly appreciate the many nuances of Community, you have to get at least some of the pop culture references.
I’m just so glad they’re both still on the air!
Did you all catch the title card? It read:
(still)
Cougar Town
I guess a name change really isn’t happening. Fine by me; I just hate hearing folks scoff at the title when they haven’t seen the show. Fingers crossed for good ratings!
Saw the (still) and had a laugh.
I really enjoyed the Travis/Laurie story tonight. Glad to have the show back.
That “(Still)” cracked me up completely. Fantastic acknowledgment of the heinousness of the title combined with a security in the non-necessity of changing it.
Loved the title card. It was a cute.
I have to say that I was very lukewarm on this show when it started, but now it is one of my favorites. So glad I stuck with it.
Fun to hang out with these folks again, even if nothing ever happens. Be fun to see Travis in college at least to make things less repetitive.
Like a lot of other commenters, I gave up midway through Cougar Town’s pilot episode, heard about the massive improvement around midseason, and finally caved in (for me it was with about six episodes to go in the first season). I’ve been a fan ever since, andâ€”even though tonight’s Aniston storyline was a little predictableâ€”I really do think that if the show sticks with its “exploit what’s workin'” mentality, it could very soon legitimately be one of the top network comedies.
I liked tonight’s Modern Family, but I was laughing a lot more *frequently* at Cougar Town. (Part of that’s obviously the different constructions of the two shows, but part of it is just a testament to bringin’ The Funny.) I thought that when the show gotâ€”like you mentionedâ€”to the 25-minute mark, it integrated the tonal shift a lot more naturally than did its lead-in, and the episode didn’t have to stop in its tracks because of the heartwarming moment.
(Also: I was pleased to shout out “My Left Footloose” and “The Blue Lagoonies” before the characters did, but very upset to have blanked on “Scooby-Doo the Right Thing.”)
Movie Mashups is a fantastic idea. Definitely will be playing that with friends.
I love how the show has gone from a pretty generic sitcom to a show that sincerely tugs at my heartstrings. It’s one of the few comedies on air now that makes me go “awwww!” (it was at the Laurie/Travis scene this ep) on top of being very funny.
I am really offended by Grayson’s inability to correctly reference the plot of Goonies. “Kids search for treasure on a deserted island.” Inexcusable.
The deserted island plot component comes from The Blue Lagoon, no?
I guess you’re right it could. I take it back, Bill Lawrence – 1; Biff865 – 0.
I must seriously be missing something. I’ve watched four episodes of this show now – the pilot, a couple from mid-season that Alan and others recommend specifically as being good ones, and last night’s season premiere. And the show just doesn’t work for me.
All of the characters are so grating and obnoxious, even the ones played by actors I like (Cox, Busy Philipps, Ian Gomez, Christa Miller).
Well, that happens. I watched 3 or 4 ‘Community’ episodes and found it boring and a waste of time.
But that’s the beauty of life! :)
Maybe I’m missing something – I watched a few early episodes last year, hated it, and tuned out. After spending the past few weeks being bombarded with “Cougartown is the most improved show, it’s one of the best sitcoms on now” talk, I figured I’d give it another chance after Modern Family. I didn’t laugh once, and I just find the characters to be irritating.
It’s all Busy Phillips and the teenager with their annoying voices, and Courtney Cox with her overacting. I guess some people love Cox (hehe), but to me she’s been pretty much unwatchable since about season 5 of Friends. All she does is raise her voice and shriek, more or less. She was so understated and excellent the first few seasons of Friends, but it’s like she felt the need to up the crazy (right around the time Friends really started going downhill), and she’s forgotten how to do anything else since.
After 20 minutes of this episode, I decided to re-watch The Godfather on my instant Netflix, and I laughed more at the first 10 minutes of that – probably not a good sign.
While the show has improved remarkably, it frequently crosses over from charming to obnoxious to me. Then again, I felt the same way about Scrubs. This should not deter anyone from giving the show another chance. Despite my complaints, this is an underappreciated comedy that is one of the best on television right now. This episode engaged me more than its lead-in.
I think Cougar Town is a show that you watch when you really feel like watching a show. But Mad Men is a show that you watch because it’s great. But both are good, mad Men is just better.