Review: ‘Dexter’ – ‘Are We There Yet?’

We’re now two-thirds of the way through this final season, and the final big bad has finally made herself known, as Dr. Vogel murders Zach and keeps a piece of his brain as a souvenir, Brain Surgeon-style. The question becomes whether she was collaborating with her former patient all along, or if she’s finally decided to practice what she’s been preaching all these years, and how exactly Dexter will react to this – especially after he, Hannah and Zach had formed a makeshift serial killing family in this episode. I’m still not wild about all the hints that Vogel somehow misdiagnosed Dexter when he was a kid, and that the show will try to absolve him of all blame before the end, but I have no objections to Charlotte Rampling being given even more to do while she’s here.
(UPDATE: A few readers have suggested that Vogel just got the brain piece delivered to her like usual, and that the true Brain Surgeon has yet to be caught. That doesn’t seem impossible, but I don’t know that I care all that much about that mystery if that’s the case.)
The other parts of “Are We There Yet?” felt a bit like the series once again treading familiar ground, including Deb pondering a return to the police force and yet another Deb/Hannah confrontation. There are tweaks, like Deb deciding to leave Hannah alone for now, or the latest lab assistant being Masuka’s daughter, but overall there hasn’t been a sense of urgency to this season the way there was a year ago. I haven’t minded much of what’s happened (other than the usual mind-numbing action at Miami Metro), but mainly I’m just marking time until the finale.
What does everybody else think?
When shows like Mad Men have a weak episode, you can say: “Well, it’s weak for Mad Men, but still better than most things on TV.”
Dexter has gone from being “bad for Dexter” to just plain bad.
The voiceover has reached comical usage levels this season which I wish were the worst of the shows problems. The exposition is consistently delivered in the most clunky way possible and only serves to insult the intelligence level of its audience.
Ghost Harry has always been somewhat problematic and I thought that they might be doing something interesting in having him disappear for a few episodes and Vogel replacing that role in Dexter’s life. But then he showed up again last week as if he’d never been gone and you realize that it was just scheduling issues with James Remar. Stupid me for thinking Dexter could have nuance anymore.
The Dexter/Deb conflict, one of the most potentially interesting things of the season, was idiotically resolved by Deb’s murder-suicide attempt for whatever reason. Naturally, we don’t explore this situation so that we have more time for exciting storylines like Quinn trying to become Sergeant (competing with the compelling Det Angie Miller), Quinn dating Bautista’s sister (what’s her name again?), Dexter dating his neighbor (because why not?), Masuka meeting his daughter so that Becky from FNL can get naked and show that she’s grown up now, and boring serial killers that only serve to remind us how important guest stars like Ray Stevenson and John Lithgow were to this show.
I don’t know that I can think of a dramatic series I follow that has fallen as far as Dexter has at this point. There’s no cohesiveness to any episode, all of the storylines feel like they’re happening in different shows and the return of Hannah just shows how out of sync the writers are with the audience (have yet to find one person who was genuinely invested in the relationship between her and Dexter).
Whereas the Breaking Bad writers recognize what a monster Walt is, Dexter writers have never seemed ready to acknowledge their lead as a bad person. They want to excuse his terrible actions and defend his condition and even make other characters (like Deb) fall to his feet even after he ruins their lives.
> I don’t know that I can think of a dramatic series I follow that has fallen as far as Dexter has at this point.
True Blood’s even worse now, though arguably it was never as good as Dexter to begin with.
Come to think of it, Dexter’s been mediocre for so long that I can’t remember if/when it was ever truly a great show.
Actually, I love that Hannah is back and I would love to see them make it. I love Yvonne for one thing but the character is great too and their relationship is a great add, plus they are steamy as all get-out.
This show is 8 years in. Even the X-Files which by design had as much material to draw from as The Twilight Zone ran out of steam after 9 years. Why anyone would expect the same innovation in year 8 as they got in year 1 or 2 is beyond me, but at least the writers are in tune enough to where they’ve decided 8 is their limit, rather than trying to go on ceaselessly. You could be grateful for that, if the show is just that bad for you. Or better yet, you could simply watch something else. How did trampling the efforts of the cast and crew online become the best of your options? I’m not ashamed to say that Dexter’s writers have a brand new mystery show on their hands if they can get you to sell the rights to that plot.
Here’s to 8 years of getting into THAT show.
3HUNNA, people like you make me hate other people.
I actually like Hannah quite a bit. Not for the romance. I like her character for giving Dexter higher-stakes, and a great actor who brings a lot to the screen.
Actually, I have enjoyed this season. It is not perfect, and has not built the tension every episode like Breaking Bad has (not the fairest comparison). It is formulaic and the Deb storyline was resolved much too simplistically. Something like finding out your brother is a serial killer, that your dad knew about it and killed himself under the stress, the memory of killing an innocent person in LaGuerda, and an suicide attempt that almost killed her and Dexter would probably scar you and change you in fundamental ways for life. A few short episodes later, it looks like she is virtually all better and going back to the police force. Even so, I have enjoyed Michael C. Hall, Deb, yes even Hannah, and seeing what these people can do with their characters and just going along for the ride to see where they end up with Dexter. It may not all be great, and I think the show needs to come to an end based on how lackluster the past few seasons have been to me, however I am still enjoying it this season.
I’m with VELOCITYKNOWN on this one. This show has gone from incredibly good to cringe-inducingly bad. Every single thing that every single character does is stupid. Nothing makes any logical sense. There aren’t even good performances anymore, because now matter how much of a master thespian Michael C. Hall or Jennifer Carpenter are, the words that come out of their mouths are so mind-numbingly stupid that you can’t say they’re giving a great performance.
The show will probably end with Dexter marrying Dr. Vogel, with Deb officiating the ceremony as the new archbishop of Miami, and Hannah is the new president of Uganda and flies to the moon on a jetpack invented by poet laureate Batista.
Gah! I could go on all day. This show just sucks so hard now I can’t even believe it.
I had big hopes for this season, especially as there were a couple of eps I thought were close to the old excellence of the first season. But this one? Blech. A couple of friends let me watch at their house since I’m one of those people currently deprived of SHO by TWC & CBS’s pissing match, and I’m sure my friends were wondering why I was bothering because I kept calling Dexter a dumbass (among other slang starting with “dumb”). Gaaah.
3 episodes from the finale I have completely lost interest, the plot has become so thin using the return of Hannah and it is also completely unbelievable that Deb would ever recover from so much pain and suffering brought to her by the hands of her brother (especially to let Hannah live with her for a couple days, get real). Vogel and her son appear to be at the epicentre of the last few episodes, both of which I couldn’t care less about and Vogel is about as captivating an actress as a house brick. I have no idea how bad the ending will be, but maybe just maybe it will never reduce itself to the cesspit finale of LOST…..although it could actually be more boring, as a Dexter fan for all this time I can’t believe it has turned into a poorly written soap opera.
I don’t think Dr. Vogel killed Zach. She seems shocked when she looks at the piece of brain, suggesting it might have been delivered to her doorstep like the previous pieces of brain. The guy Dexter killed probably wasn’t the real Brain Surgeon, just another serial killer.
Yes, I’m not sure if we are to assume that Dr. Vogel killed Zach. It’s possible, but her expression made it seemed more like she realized the Brain Surgeon was still around after all. (For no exact reason, my money is still on Deb’s boss, if for no other than I don’t get why we see so much of him given how unconnected he is to the storyline. Plus, giving another horrible sort-of relationship to Deb is just what the writers of Dexter would do!)
See the addendum I put in the review. Whether it’s Deb’s boss or someone we haven’t met yet, “who is the Brain Surgeon?” ranks only slightly higher than “will Quinn and Jamie ever make it work?” on my list of final season questions I need answered.
Crazy theory, I think if the brain surgeon is probably Quinn. I’m fairly certain he is trying to frame Zack and probably crossed the line to do so. Quinn has a weird history where he investigated Dexter for a bit and he understands a little what Dexter does but stays quiet out of loyalty to Deb. Considering what the Brain Surgeons motive, I think it would be plausible to believe that the snapping would be delayed. Plus why keep a character like Quinn around for that long unless you’re going to do something.
Mo, yeah, I had the same thoughts.
@Mo I don’t think Quinn is the brain surgeon, but I do think he’s a suspect for killing Cassie. I’m not sure I buy that Quinn would go that far to frame Zach, but the possibility did cross my mind…
Quinn cannot be the Brain Surgeon.
The guy’s name has “Brain” and “Surgeon” into it.
Totally crossed my mind that Quinn would be involved, cuz he has taken bribes in the past, but he is a decent dude, genuinely has feelings. It doesn’t make sense for Quinn to murder another person just to frame another person.
I don’t think Quinn is the Brain Surgeon, but I think that he killed Cassie to frame Zach, and when that didn’t work he just killed Zach.
Why the sleazy-but-harmless Quinn is now a spree killer is beyond me, but this show is so stupid now that it’s almost certainly the case.
I’m trying to hang on to the end. So glad the series is ending.
Yes, they’ve milked it for far too long. It looks like they don’t care about it anymore and they just want to get it over with.
Yeah, I agree the series is not as good as the first three seasons; however, the show is awesome! Sad that its ending! Not many shows these days that get the adrenaline pumping!
I don’t think the show is bad (see two seasons ago for that.) But I agree with Alan agree it’s just treading water and lacking in urgency. I’ve thought for weeks that Vogel was the killer (and are we supposed to think she served brains at dinner? Because she made way too many comments about no one being a vegetarian, Hannah’s appetite, etc. for that to mean nothing.) but the scene at the end with her holding the jar was also unclear to me since I wasn’t sure if she’d killed Zach or was just looking at a piece of brain that had been delivered to her.
And wasn’t Vogel on her cell phone as she held the piece of brain in a jar? I assumed she was calling Dexter to tell him the Brain Surgeon was at it again. I don’t know if I really care anymore. Sigh. I am kind of leaning toward the idea that Vogel has a son who she believes to be the Brain Surgeon (cassie’s boyfriend Oliver). But really, the show has gotten so bad that I find that all I am really thinking about is that I once had a cat named Oliver. sigh again.
I think watching Hannibal has corrupted me, but I was also wondering what Vogel was serving them to talk so much about the food.
@Genevieve. I totally agree. Vogel served human parts for dinner to Dexter, Hanna, and that kid. The heavy use of alcohol to cover the taste.
Don’t know if Vogel is like Lecter when it comes to serving up specialty dinners (yecch), but that also crossed my mind (specifically because of HANNIBAL, though) :-) Not sure we’re supposed to read into her comments that way–she may just be so happy to have a “family” that she couldn’t stop complimenting their appetites.
I was watching the new show (on IFC? Sundance?) called “Writers’ Room”, with some of the writers from this show. It just confirmed all my greatest fears. They gushed over how Dexter was a hero, and even referred to his ability to kill and get away with it as his “superpower”. They just confirmed how this iswas never going to be the show I wanted it to be.
I desperately hoped for something like the Shield, where Dexter would be found out and go into the wind early in the season, and they would be hunting for him. I’m so stupid and naive.
At least we won’t get the ending I told my wife I was expecting halfway through tonight. There was a point where I thought we were heading for the final scene being Zach walking away from Dexter’s grave, and we hear Zach voiceover as he takes over for Dexter. Phew.
I hope that theory is wrong. If it isn’t then I’ll get on the “it’s taken a bad turn” boat. Until then, I’m doing my best to be patient til the end.
Write a comment…IF Vogel is the Brain Surgeon, it only makes sense if she takes Dexter, Hannah and Debra’s brains for her collection at the end.
And then eats them and absorbs their superpowers, becoming a super cereal serial killer.
That also eats cereal, too!
THERE CAN BE ONLY ONE! (nom nom nom)
@Herbil the Gerbil: What kind of ridiculous show would have a villain that *eats peoples brains* to gain their special powers?
Oh wait…
Think bigger. You start killing people long enough like this and you can develop a split personality. Zach killed Cassie. His blood was on her fingernails. He claimed that someone else did it. He has a slip personality. Vogel will put the pieces together and explain to Dexter that Zach had this disorder and was afraid to tell Dexter. She and Dexter will realize that Dexter himself has a split personality and HE IS THE BRAIN SURGEON!! The end has to be big. Vogel simply being the brain surgeon is too weak end doesn’t provide closure. Dexter realizing he is the brain surgeon and killing innocents under his split personality will allow closure, as he kills himself.
Only Dexter could kill Zach and smash Hannah at the same time… only Dex.
I was going to say this is too cheesy and ridiculous… but then I realized it’s no worse than the twists the show has barfed up these last few years.
My first thought was that she killed him consider she gave him a ride but she looked genuinely shocked and horrified looking at the piece of his brain. Also does anyone think his getting framed for Cassie have anything to do with the Brain Surgeon or is it just Quinn being Quinn?
I thought it was all Quinn at first, but after reading the comments below, I think maybe Cassie’s boyfriend is the Brain Surgeon and may have framed Zach himself.
It’s pretty obvious that, from this point forward, the answer to the question “What formerly good show had the worst final season in television history?” will unequivocally be Dexter.
This show is like a deer that was sideswiped by an SUV and is moaning by the side of the road, desperate to be put out of its misery. And we just get to sit and watch it. Yay.
At least Dexter’s final season is harmlessly bad. Lost’s final season was “crapping over everything that came before it” bad.
Depends what we’re talking about. Lost has the worst final five minutes of any great show. Dexter (which was never close to as good as Lost was) just has a horrible final season in general. And really, the fifth and sixth seasons were also terrible, as was the last few episodes of the last season. So we have like 3/4 of one good season in the last four. Ugh.
To clarify, I’m talking about the last few episodes of the seventh season (“last” is ambiguous).
@John I honestly didn’t have a huge problem with the Lost finale. I had a much bigger problem with the entirety of the last season. The awful stuff with the temple, the “flash-sideways” that accomplished nothing, the lack of closure – or terrible closure – to some of the series mysteries…ugh.
I would argue that since Lost was better than Dexter – although certain seasons of Dexter were better than certain seasons of Lost – it had much more to lose as a whole because of its awful final season, thus it’s worse.
I’m sorry. Like everyone else, I’m watching because its the end. But, ever since the Lithgow season, Dexter has been excruciatingly bad. I don’t care about anyone this season. I didn’t think it could be as bad as the last two, but tonight was close. Now that Breaking Bad is back, it’s almost laughable to watch both in the same night. It’s like the perfect lesson on horrible filmmaking.
Whoa, whoa, whoa. This season has not been good, but let’s take a deep breath and remember just how truly horrific that Colin Hanks season was before we compare it to this one.
No kidding — the Colin Hanks season was the absolute worst! I mean embarrassingly bad. This one is at least a bit more interesting, going back to its roots and focusing on the Dexter-Deb relationship (minus the Deb is in love with Dexter storyline which was also dumb). I thought the first couple of episodes with Vogel were quite good. It then it seemed to slow down into a boring bland treading water kind of season. I was ready to give up on it tonight and just DVR the rest so I can binge watch at the end to find out what happens to Dexter but the twist at the end drew me back in. I can give the writers more credit now. They have known how it would end for quite some time so perhaps they know what they are doing. Can I just say that a lot of the commentators these days are like lemmings. If Sepinwall says it sucks they say it sucks. If he thinks it’s genius they think it’s genius. Come on…and when Sepinwall updated that many viewers thought he misread the story with Vogel being the Big Bad he then has to get snarky and say well he doesn’t really care how it ends anyhow. Then why review the show or give it a nod to begin with?
It’s a pretty good assumption based on what we saw that Vogel is not the Brain Surgeon. She looked genuinely aghast — Dexter receives a shocking present and she receives a shocking present, demonstrating that they both are being watched by some unknown Big Bad. So much for the happy family. In some ways “family” has been the underlying theme this season. Will Dexter ever truly be able to have a legitimate family (a son who won’t figure out his lies, a sister that can accept him for who he is, a stable relationship with a woman who understands him more than Rita ever could) given his continued proclivity to kill? Is he even capable of it?
I don’t know if the writers’ intention, as Alan has suggested as a possibility, is to absolve Dexter of responsibility for his carreer as a murderer, but it wouldn’t make much sense. Even if we assume that being taught the code makes Vogel guilty for the murders he commited following the code, he has killed several people in violation of the code. He murdered Hannah’s father, killed a random jerk at a gas station when he was going to run after Rita’s death, and very nearly took LaGuerta’s life. Those actions were his alone, entirely unjustified even by the code.
I’m glad we’re done with the mentorship storyline. I was not looking forward to it taking up the rest of the season, although Zach was less irritating than he was last week (what an awful episode that was). This season started off strong and got very wobbly over the last few episodes. I really hope they can finish well. The first four seasons were so good and so was last year. I’d hate to see the show leave on a sour note.
Like others here, my impression was that Vogel had recieved the chunk of brain from the killer. It hadn’t even occured to me that she was possibly being revealed as the Brain Surgeon. I thought they had effectively ruled her out when they showed her genuinely shocked reaction to finding the chunks of brain earlier in the season. I hope it’s not her, if only because of how cliched it would be.
Having watched the “Writers’ Room” episode with the writers of Dexter, they absolutely feel Dexter has no responsibility for his career as a murderer. They seem him as a noble superhero. How far that will play out in the last few episodes I don’t know, but after watching that I feel there is no doubt that was the attitude in the writers’ room.
I could accept the idea that the show adopts the amoral point of view of Dexter himself, but the idea that the writers consider him noble is troubling. At best he is a focused attack dog instead of the mad dogs he puts down, but there’s never been anything altruistic to his actions. He isn’t a vigilante. He’s a serial killer who happens to be picky about whom he kills.
By the way, am I the only one who got the odd impression that they were hinting that Jamie killed Cassie?
If Vogel has indeed been revealed to be the Brain Surgeon, are we to believe that earlier in the season she staged the discovery of two gift-wrapped brain segments on her doorstep for the benefit of absolutely no one, save for the viewing audience? Dexter has fallen off of a cliff creatively, but I’d like to think that the show is at least able to stay true to its most basic of narrative threads.
Jamie as a murderer? Eh, every other person in Miami is a serial killer, so that would be fine. Let the writers reveal whatever dumb twists they thought up and get this thing over with already.
@MSM and I’m pretty sure she got a phone call or a text from the killer, before that happened. When I saw that scene I said, “well I guess it’s impossible for her to be the killer now.”
If she somehow is – I don’t think she is – then I’m gonna *love* seeing how they try to wriggle their way outta that.
They pulled a cheat in the season with Colin Hanks as the split personality Doomsday Killer. Whenever they showed Hanks with Edward James Olmos, we were seeing the scene as Hanks’s character was perceiving it. If he saw and heard Olmos, then so did we. Fair enough. In one scene Hanks is talking to Olmos on the phone (or hallucinating that he is), so he can only hear him. But even though Hanks couldn’t see him, the show cuts to Olmos as if he really is on a phone somewhere talking to him which he, of course, is not. It is completely inconsistent with the conceit of perceiving Olmos’s character through Hanks’s point of view and either deliberately deceptive or shot and edited by people who had no knowledge of the plot twist that ever viewer saw coming. So who knows what they might pull?
Seems it has to be Vogel. Maybe she has a split personality. Maybe she’s just faking the surprise, getting into character. The way she gushed about how fascinated she was by all of the killing… Doesn’t seem like just a red herring. And a shrink being the brain surgeon is just the kind of obvious shit this show goes for.
Okay, Heres a weird thought. Call me crazy (you will), Is Dexter’s dad really dead? Thinking back, we never saw his funeral (remind me if Im wrong). Could he be the Brain Surgeon? Maybe he went loco-bananas with guilt,and came back for BRAINS!! Dexter would kill him, thereby killing the source.
Wow. Glad to see I’m not the only one shocked by Dexter this year. I came into this season with such anticipation, and it has been so weak.
I, too, am relieved the mentorship storyline is over — just hated that. But I am wondering who the Brain Surgeon will be. The split personality stuff seems done and dusted, so I’m hoping it’s not Vogel or Dex himself.
Deb’s boss/love interest as serial killer, too, is pretty well worn at this point.
Could it be Quinn? Probably not, though I wonder about it a little. More likely, he’s going to finally take Dex down.
Could it be Masuka’s daughter? I’d hate that conclusion. But she just keeps hanging around.
There’d be some potentially nice poetry in it somehow being Deb, but that seems a pretty long leap.
It’s probably Deb’s boss. *sigh*.
But I’m voting for Harrison.
Really shouldn’t be posting as I don’t have showtime anymore but in past I got showtime just to see Dexter. I think writers are not clear who Dexter is also the killers he hunts have not been fascinating and deep since Lithgow.
Or what about Henry, the mild-mannered janitor?…..Could be!
I think that Cassie’s boyfriend is the Brain Surgeon. I only say this since he told Quinn he hadn’t seen Zach before. Maybe he started dating Cassie so he could watch Dexter’s comings and goings.
No, she isn’t the serial killer, but she is involved. The episode where she had brain tissue delivered to her home is probably enough to absolve her. Also she asked if the victim was still alive when his head was drilled into in the first episode that we met her. Which is an odd thing to say. Odd of course unless she suspected the killer was attempting to do brain surgery.
My theory is that she carried out some rather bizarre experiments on the human brain when she was younger … perhaps even on Dexter.
The last murder victim also knew her killer … in other words the killer is really Cassie’s boyfriend. No doubt he was a former patient of Vogel’s who is attempting to get close to Dexter.
Whoa. I hadn’t thought of Cassie’s bf. But I did find it odd that the bf didn’t recognize the picture of Zack when Quinn questioned him.
Voting on Cassie’s bf as the Brain Surgeon. Quinn doesn’t strike me as anywhere near intelligent enough to be pulling this off all along. Also wondering where the hell Hannah McKay’s gonna fit into all of this. Maybe she’ll off Dexter like she’s done with every other man she’s been with?
I don’t think Masuka’s daughter is actually his daughter. She could have purposefully worked her way into the lab because she is actually someone from Dexter’s past. They could find a way for her to be the brain surgeon. But she can’t really be who she says she is because there’s no reason for it.
Didn’t Masuka say he did the DNA testing though in an earlier episode? Pretty sure she is his daughter.
I think Vogel is involved with the brain surgeon, but not actually the brain surgeon herself. Perhaps her husband isn’t really dead?
I have to believe the brain surgeon story is connected to Dexter beyond what we know about his history with Vogel, or it’s pointless.
There are a few too many issues of simple logistics for her to be the brain surgeon, like the body being pulled off the meat hook.
The major difference here is that this time the brain surgeon was clearly making a point to Dexter, and Dexter alone, instead of leaving the body in public.
If this were just a regular new Season of Dexter, it would be okay. As a final season of a long running show, it stinks.
Are they kidding? There are only 4 episodes left in the final season of this show and they have done nothing to wrap up the entire series. It’s not just that there is no sense of urgency, it’s that they are basically ignoring the fact that the series is ending at all. Instead they are getting wrapped up in boring plot lines that do nothing to lead to an end to the series.
Its as if they are just, as Alan says, treading water, until the last episode when they can throw in a shocking twist and then end it. This whole season should be resolving the series. Instead they are throwing in new boring plots that seem like season 6 or 3.
It also seems like they are leading up to a happy ending for the character of Dexter, which is kind of absurd. He is a serial killer. This whole season should be somebody, anybody, learning who Dexter truly is and tracking him down.
The writers have obviously fallen in love with the character and his “journey”. It seems like they are trying to bring him to a place where he can be a normal person that doesn’t need to kill and say that Harry and Vogel messed up in just assuming he was a psychopath, when really had they not encouraged his urge to kill they could have helped him erase the trauma he went through and live a normal live. It that is how they see the character of Dexter, ok, but that is not what they have shown of the character of Dexter. Bottom line is the show needs to end up with either his death or incarceration with all his bad acts revealed to the world. Instead they are trying to turn him into a hero and send him off into the sunset. Silly if you ask me. They could have had this whole season be a thrilling chase to catch dexter, instead they have just turned it into just another season that will be wrapped up quickly in a way that does not satisfy or pay off the rest of the season. Basically, the writers just don’t have the chops or creativity to bring to a conclusion.
Couldn`t have put it better. I thought there was going to be some sense of finality to the ending, probably incarceration or death, but it really looks doubtful which is so disappointing. Having no one at Miami metro find out about Dexter is so unsatisfying and really makes me think I`ve watched the show for nothing, at least all those storylines about the sideline characters at Miami Metro. I`m glad they finally had the guts to make Deb find out and they handled that really well. But if his colleagues who we have spent so much time on don`t find out what was the point in watching all those hours of them when they had no real interesting storylines of their own, just filler on the whole. It would be such a good storyline for Dexter to be exposed at his work, considering their line of work is specialising in catching killers and Dexter is a killer.
This is the LAST SEASON of Dexter but it does feel so lackluster and to have all these new , almost pointless characters that suck is blech, so I agree with most of what has been said. The fact that Harrison talking is the most exciting part of this season makes me sad. Dexter evolved and I get that but it’s been awhile since he actually had any strong desire to kill as far as I remember. He had Z on his table but he wasn’t aching to do it like in the past.
I had thought Vogel to be the Brain Surgeon from Episode 2 or so because it reminded me of The Following with how she writes everything down that happens for her book but has a bit to do with it. She gets great pleasure maybe too much at all these killers around her despite what her occupation is. The song playing when Dexter finds Z is the one Vogel had playing but is that her calling on a cell phone or an ipod playing, I was confused. Also Dexter didn’t seem too surprised or concerned that Z was in his apartment dead or that the Brain Surgeon is still alive. One also wonders how Vogel could’ve done any of it herself, she is a smaller woman so the force and the lifting seems almost impossible for her to do, alone anyways (although the one patient manipulated the other into helping him earlier in the season).
Will this show actually wrap up with Dexter and Deb riding into the sunset and keeping everything including Laguerta a secret?! Are they waiting for the last 2 episodes to let it all out on some wild west all out go for it?
The show works best when there is ONE BIG BAD that Dexter is dealing with on top of all the other crap going on. When the BIG BAD is unclear or all over the map, the show gets weird. When the BIG BAD is sucky as in Season 5 or 6, that doesn’t help either.
I like how the season started with Deb being super pissed wanting to be far away from her brother and all .. but it does seem like now she’s basically healed.
Quinn is crooked and not the brightest overall but seems too odd and weird for him to be involved. It most likely will be Vogel and we will just have to accept she could do all the things she did. At least we see Walt busting his butt in the desert on that other Sunday night show (Has there ever been so many interesting shows to watch on Sunday ..I mean even more so than now?!).
I want the end to be about Dexter and what he’s done, not the Brain Surgeon. If I knew what was to come, maybe Season 4’s ending could have finished the series. We all couldn’t wait for Deb to find out and some of that was cool but I don’t look forward to this show like I once did and again it makes me sad.
This season of Dexter, and probably this episode in particular, makes me really like the direction the show is going until I read reviews.
This episode worked for me. I think a LOT had to do with the acting. Hate on the Dexter-and-Hannah love connection all you want, Yvonne Strahovski is just electric on screen and her and Michael C. Hall have great chemistry. To an extent, I liked the build up to where Dexter is with Hannah, Deb, and Dr. Vogel. Even Zach started to work for me. I enjoyed the character interactions, and I think what this did for Dexter was really give him truly significant conflict. He is more interesting when he has something to lose. Zach was kind of his Robin (or poor-man’s Jesse Pinkman?) and I think that actually meant something to him. However, he clearly loves Deb and Hannah is seemingly the love of his life. The actors handled the build up very well.
My problem is with the resolution. Deb went from suicidal-train-wreck back to Miami PD waaaaaaaaaaaaay too easily. I would expect her to be forever changed a bit more that she seems to be, although we will see what impact all this has on her. Hannah and Deborah sure ironed things out pretty damn quick, to boot. I sort of bought it as an abbreviated version of what might have happened, yet it was way too fast and smooth. Still, Hannah makes for a more complicated Dexter (character and show), and Strahovski plays her with an edge where I buy her as a bit of a threat. I am not sure if it is intentional, however the day-at-the-beach felt a bit like an interview. Not that she would kill Dexter, just that she has played it like she COULD have killed Dexter if she saw him playing her or viewed him as a threat. At the very least, she seems very calculating and almost predatory to me at times for reasons hard to fully explain.
Other bits seem tacked-on. I am not sure I really buy Quinn as Super Detective. Nor do I buy him still holding the torch for Deb. I mean, he has more than moved on. To an incredibly hot, sexy, available woman. Masuka’s daughter as the spirit-cleansing intern just seems like the punchline to a cringe-inducing bad joke.
As for Vogel, I do not think she is clearly the antagonist. She might be the Brain Surgeon. She might have Multiple Personality Disorder. She might also just have other skeleton(s) in her closet. They seem to be playing it very ambiguously at this point. If she wanted to save Zach, why set him up for Cassie’s murder, much less go through all the trouble of having Dexter try to save him then dump him at Dexter’s? Regardless, I am still not quite sure what to make of that whether it was Vogel or some as-yet-unseen villain.
While it has its flaws, I thought this season has worked pretty well. A fair bit contrived at times, and it has sort of slowed down to build up to some sort of final push with Dr. Vogel, Hannah staying while Deb’s PI boss knows she is (or was) in Miami and has a hefty price on her head, Quinn hot on the trail if Zach, and whoever/whatever the Brain Surgeon is or has planned. Still, much like House was for me, this show has a pretty great protagonist/(anti-hero?) with some other great actors supporting him that keep me watching.
I think the brain surgeon, while not being Vogel, is one of her relatives. Im guessing she has a son who is a serial killer, ( and who probably murdered her husband)
I think that Quinn attempted to frame Zach for Cassies murder, and then the Brain Surgeon got to Zach.
It does seem extreme for Quinn to go as far as murder just to get Zach locked up, so he may just have planted evidence.
Not saying that Vogel couldn’t be the brain surgeon(or working with him), but suprised that Alan could come to that conclusion based on the final montage. Dexter obviously called her when he found Zach, and she looked to be genuinely disturbed my the jar she was holding.
Deb killed Zach….
I think that Deb now has a split personality. Given the fact that she has murdered previously, El Sapo. and she couldn’t remember doing it.
DR.VOGEL is the Brain Surgeon, it only makes sense. She’s always so calm, fascinated by the mind. Almost as thou she wants to be like them. Or she is envious of their power. So she collects the brain parts and eats them, hoping she’ll become one or understand the mind of a psychopath better. Or she just wants to take Dexter, Hannah and Debra’s brains for her collection at the end.
Its not Dr.Vogel, I can assure you. Dont know why so many people thought that. She merely received a piece of the brain sent by the Brain Surgeon once again.
Big truck… Your an idiot
Man, I LOVE seeing people write “Your an idiot”. The irony just makes me giggle.
I’m kind of surprised Alan hasn’t deleted the comment. He usually doesn’t allow people to harass one another.
I’m going in a different direction. I think Vogel is actually Dexter’s bio mother. The women who died in the storage shed perhaps was a babysitter. Actually Harry could be his father, since he seemed to have such a close relationship with Vogel. Vogel is the brain surgeon, and Dexter may end up killing her. She killed Zach because she realized that he didn’t have what it takes to be a “controlled” serial killer–too impulsive.
I think we have confirmed, more than enough times, through unquestionable facts presented by the show in previous seasons, that Laura Moser was Dexter’s mother, and Harry was absolutely NOT his father. (His father was that man who died in season 1. There were DNA tests and everything.)
It has to be Quinn, how else would you tie Zach to Cassie’s murder? If it isn’t, why go to extreme measures to frame Zach only to take him out later? Quinn probably knows Dexter and Zach were in cahoots with each other while on his relentless stakeouts and he knows Dexter covered for Zach regarding the blood underneath Cassie’s fingernails hence Zach’s lifeless body literally chilling in Dexter’s chair. Of course the lack of connection between Quinn and Vogel discredits this but nothing surprises me at this point.
I like Dave 1’s comments and pretty much agree with them…a few thoughts of my own….
1-is there a sexier or prettier girl then Yvonne Strahovski, um, no, no I don’t think so! I really find her time with Dex to be the best parts of this season (and not just when she is nekked)-I do feel there is a genuine spark between them, and wonder if these two broken people can find some happiness together
2-this is contrary to what most people seem to feel, but I am so tired of Deb. She has always been one of my least favourite characters…if she is not whining, she is spinning out in a manic-y sort of way, or pouting in a depressive sort of way. she second guesses and double reverses every decision and after 8 years, I get tired of the 12 yr old schtick
-3-who is the brain surgeon? we konw they like playing games… a) setting up zack with the razor in the car door b) killing zach in Dex’s apt. c) killing Dex’s neighbour—it will be someone we have seen…I guess my first guess is reluctantly Dr Vogel, mostly cause I did not like how the ‘family’ dinner went down and thought her comments and smirks were ‘off’ -tied for second is Cassies boyfriend, just cause he seemed to have no real purpose (although he did seem to have a solid alibi)-or Deb-who else has access, knowledge of the real Dex, psych issues and motivation
4I like the Masuka/ daughter thing…he has been so goofy for so long, its nice to see him with some grown up issues…and I burst out laughing when it turns out his daughter is a topless waitress who had zero embarrassment being like that in front of her dad-serves the old horn dog right
5-Quinn is a lazy jerk at heart…leopards like him dont change their spots-he will break Jamie’s heart
6-last point…a shout out to last seasons Ray Stevenson! ever since Rome, one of my fav guys and I thought he was one of the better and more interesting bad guys dex dealt with
This show is just spinning it’s wheels at this point. They should take some lessons from Breaking Bad about how to get down to business in a final season (along with lessons on every other aspect of making a television show). I am just barely interested enough in how it will end to endure these filler episodes. How the mighty have fallen. When they took away scary Dexter and replaced him with warm and fuzzy Dexter, this show went from must see to god, just end it already. When the original showrunner left this show really took a nosedive.
I am actually a fan of Hannah Alan. Besides her looks I like the storyline. As far as the rest of the show goes can we just end it. I have no emotional investment with any other characters on the show.
It has been downhill from season 4
SHO is blocked here because of the Time-Warner feud with CBS, so I’ve not been able to watch my favorite shows, like Dexter. So I’m relying in you, Alan, to find out what’s going on. Thanks.-clover
SHO has been blocked where I am because of the feud with CBS and Time-Warner, so I come here to find out what’s going on (I would come anyway for your opinion on what’s going on). I miss my favorite shows. Thanks, Alan – clover
It is all I can do to make it through an episode. Dexter reminds me of Nip/tuck at this point. I don’t really care about any of the characters any more. I am only watching because I have invested eight seasons (although I should have stopped at two).
I couldn’t watch Dexter because of the Time Warner black out so I watch 4 episodes over the last two days. When I watched this episode I groaned an awful lot.
I don’t mind having Hannah back. But what I’ve seen over the past three or more seasons is happening here again – they have way too many story lines going on at once to the point that few of them can be properly developed and/or nuanced. The Dr. Vogel storyline is borderline “OK” with me. I’m really pleased to see Charlotte Rampling on the show but we don’t know anything about her character other than her involvement with Harry early on in Dexter’s life. For Dexter to be considering her “family” is a stretch. And the whole apprentice thing with Zack is just too much unless they really developed this story with him – and that didn’t happened. And, I agree with Alan, I really wish they could find something meatier for the Miami Metro crew to do. Can’t Batista still be dissatisfied with LaGuerta’s death? Can’t Quinn be investigated by Internal Affairs? And the whole idea of Deb returning to the police force is beyond ridiculous. Not only because of her knowledge about Dexter as a serial killer – hello – she murdered her former police boss Maria LaGuerta. And don’t get me started on Dexter’s clueless nanny.
As far as Hannah goes, I am OK that they have that storyline reappear and it makes sense for them to use her as a way out for Dexter. He will no doubt have to run from Miami at some point and to have her waiting for him somewhere makes sense. But since I have seen the episode after the one reviewed here, I am sorry to say they have not let Hannah go away and that is ridiculous because she is a fugitive from the law and is more than a problem for a serial killer who does not want to be scrutinized.
I am one of the few who have seen this show as more of a fantasy and have enjoyed Dexter’s secret life and his manipulations to keep it in tact. But the writers have stretched the credibility so much with this that it’s not believable anymore and even boring when he does something that the character he was in season 1 would go running and screaming from.
I don’t know how they will end this but I have a feeling that a lot of people won’t like it.
I’ve gone from being an avid, edge-of my seat viewer in the early years to having the latest episodes on in the background whilst I surf the web. It has turned into a cheap daytime drama with uninspiring casting choices and plodding, yawn-inducing plots.
Quinn, Batista, Jacob Elway, Batista’s sister – what is the point of them? Who could care less about tedious Quinn and his weird skeletal features and bright white capped teeth? Of all the people who die in this show, why couldn’t he have been one of them? With each season my heart has sunk when I’ve learnt of his return. Him and the going nowhere sub-plot of him dating Jamie Batista – who cares! They’ve stuck with charisma-free zones like Quinn but gotten rid of great antagonists like LaGuerta and the excellent James Doakes, the show is sorely missing strong presences like that now. Even the most recent serial killers like Travis Marshall and Zach Hamilton have induced yawns! And when serial killers bore you the writers are not doing a great job.
As each episode goes by I hope that at some point the season will start to take off, but I think that is now unlikely with so few episodes to go.