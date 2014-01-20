Review: Discovery’s ‘Klondike’ a familiar but exciting adventure

“Klondike,” Discovery’s first scripted miniseries, traffics in a lot of cliches and hoaky dialogue and takes a few strange detours in dramatizing the Yukon gold rush of the late 19th Century. But it also nails by far the most important part of the story: the unforgiving frozen terrain that made this particular gold rush as much a battle for survival as a hunt for fortune.
The mountains outside Calgary do a fine job substituting for the environs of Dawson City a few thousand kilometers to the north, and as you watch the three-part saga unfold – especially if you have the sort of big HDTV set that turns Discovery nature documentaries like “Planet Earth” into incredible eye candy – you will begin to feel the bitter chill and harshness of conditions until you will most likely need a blanket and a thermos of hot cocoa just to make it through part 3.
It’s the setting that distinguishes “Klondike” (it debuts tonight at 9) from similar Westerns – or, I suppose in this case, Northerns – about cocky young men heading into uncharted territory and suffering many harsh lessons from the land and its occupants. Director Simon Cellan Jones and his crew do a great job of capturing the terrible beauty of the surroundings, and if at times “Klondike” feels like a travelogue with a plot clumsily attached, it’s an effective, entertaining combination.
As to that story: Richard Madden (Robb Stark from “Game of Thrones”) plays Bill Haskell, recent college grad who joins his pal Byron Epstein (Augustus Prew) in heading west – and then north, on a tip from a man they meet along the way – to make their mark. Along the arduous journey to Dawson City, they meet a colorful cast of characters – many of them, like Bill, based on real individuals, but heavily fictionalized – including noble preacher Father Judge (Sam Shepard), unrepentant con man Soapy Smith (Ian Hart), lumber magnate Belinda Mulrooney (Abbie Cornish), would-be land baron the Count (Tim Roth), fellow prospector Joe Meeker (Tim Blake Nelson) and aspiring novelist Jack London (Johnny Simmons) who becomes so fond of Bill’s pet phrase “burning daylight” that he later uses it for the title of one of his novels.
Given more responsibility than he had on “Game of Thrones” (even as the King In The North), Madden makes a strong leading man. The accent wanders at times (though Ian Hart’s does even more), but he’s as sturdy and good of heart as the script demands that he be without lapsing into boring, noble caricature. Other than Cornish’s complicated Belinda, the supporting characters are all stock types, but the actors generally breath interesting life into them. There’s a world-weary matter-of-factness to Shepard’s performance, for instance, that sells the innate decency of Father Judge.
The story, adapted from the Charlotte Gray book “Gold Diggers,” is at its best when it’s simply depicting the complex mechanics of getting to Dawson and plying a trade there. It’s basic stuff, but the stakes are so clear, and the visuals so compelling and threatening, that all of that material works very well. After a while, though, it veers into a bunch of complicated and less successful directions, including a revenge plot, a feud between Belinda and the Count and tensions between the Canadian authorities and the resentful Tlingit tribespeople. The plottier “Klondike” got, the more I wished it had kept things simple and gone back to showing us Bill working his gold claim and trying not to freeze to death, though we thankfully return to simple questions of survival near the end of part 3.
If you’re expecting the nuanced characterization and complex themes of some other period cable dramas of the 21st century, “Klondike” will leave you wanting. If you’re just asking for an entertaining adventure story with impressive visuals and a solid cast, it does the job, and represents a promising first foray into scripted drama for Discovery.
Will certainly give it a watch for Soapy Smith. Fascinating historical character.
The previews make me miss Deadwood…
Yeah, same here.
I’m a sucker for Deadwoods. Even Deadwood-lites. If I watched “Hell on Wheels” *shudder*, I’ll definitely watch this.
Just listened to Richard Madden on The Nerdist podcast the other day. He sounds like a really cool dude, and someone who definitely cares more about the art of storytelling as an actor, not just being famous. Here’s to hoping his career flourishes.
So, having watched it. Some stuff I liked. Some stuff made my head hurt.
Lumber magnate Belinda Mulrooney is here to teach us all that being a woman is, like, totally harsh in the olden days. And that she’s all, like, complex, and stuff. *Groan* Although her wearing gloves the whole time was a nice character touch.
Hey, did you all know that the natives were all, like, totally peaceful and stuff, and then white people blamed them for all kinds of bad stuff and did totally bad stuff to them, and it was, like, total bummer? Mind blown.
I am legitimately interested in Soapy Smith, because he has the most Deadwood dialogue and watching him try to turn death into profit but go out of his way to be likeable during it was fun.
Tim Roth intrigues me because he’s playing Tim Roth playing a Tim Roth character, and he seems to be having fun doing it.
And I enjoyed the courtesan, because despite it being an obvious reveal, at least it wasn’t drawn out and forced and awkward.
King of the North is no King of Yukon.
Oh, and the preacher is not bad either.
FYI, this Jack London might be worse than “Time’s Arrow” Jack London.
He is being too kind on the review of Klondike. REALLY hacky but saved by The King In The North! Will still watch though becausee the story is intriguing
The reviewer was generous, Klondike isn’t refreshing or ground breaking or really all that entertaining but the historical story behind it and great scenery will keep it within the limits of watchable. The dialogue and sub plots are predictable and hoaky, I feel like I’m watching a poorly mimicked version of hell on wheels in the snow but in the end its still got my attention, if only just to see how the mini series wraps things up and to see more stunning scenery.
As a Canadian I have visited this area many times. It is truly breathtaking. My husband and I usually stay in Canmore, a few kilometres from Banff National Park. We arrived there last June a day before the flood. The devastation and loss of life were heartbreaking. The courage and strength shown by the people of Calgary, Canmore, and the surrounding areas is something I will never forget.
Boring..how come the star never wears a hat in the snow, pouring rain, Etc. Horrible script,acting and cast. Makes you realize how good “DEADWOOD” really was !
Perhaps a good “docudrama” although it is important for you all to realize that there are so many inaccuracies. The mountains do not resemble those around Dawson – they resemble the north coastal mountains between Skagway and Whitehorse which are home to the Chilkoot Trail. Most people had to build their own boat at Bennett and they made their way to Whitehorse. (completely omitted) There are hills in Dawson and Creeks, but not those big mountains. The First Nation People of Dawson are not Tlingit. They are the Han people. In July we don’t get northern lights because it is light for almost 24 hours a day. And, it does not thunder and lightening here – and, there was very little gun violence in Dawson, In fact it was documented that there was actually very little crime (notwithstanding the ladies) I will have to get into our library of Yukon books, but I question if Soapy made it out to Dawson, he played a horrendous role in crime and death in Skagway (been to his grave) but I question if he made it to Dawson. I guess the biggest error that pisses me off is the disrespect for slighting the Han People and their language.
I tuned out after half an hour and took it off the DVR. I couldn’t parse most of Byron’s dialogue. Rolled my eyes at an avalanche occurring right after the old guy’s warning. Rolled them some more when Byron and Bill not only survived but found each other in all that mess, and then found their kit.
And there’s where some history could have been shared. What happened to the bodies? Were they reburied in the snow? Hauled to a camp and buried there? Sent home to relatives? What happened to men who died on that climb?
Then Bill and Byron are the only ones on that river and of course Bill falls overboard, and he has the presence (?) of mind to try to save his money as he’s near drowning in freezing water.
Didn’t like the redhead who looked like she’d just stepped out of a Beverly Hills salon. Didn’t watch long enough to discover that she’s a whore. Is she? I don’t care.
Two life-threatening disasters in the first half hour — is that supposed to be a hook? Shorthand for how dangerous it was? Or writers not trusting that their audience is actually interested in the real-life drama and heroics of the Klondike Gold Rush?
I was disappointed with the lack of authenticity. Dawson City is located in rolling hill country. A simple check on Google Earth would reveal this. Dawson sits at the confluence of the Yukon and Klondike rivers. The largest of the hills are called “domes”. The violence was overdone. Yes there was violence, however most people were too busy surviving to participate in it. Dawson has four seasons: June, July, August, and winter with temps of -40 to -60 F not uncommon. I believe the record is -72 F. The seasons were not portrayed correctly and therefore not believable. Many other falsehoods. In spite of this, I was enjoying the series until episode #3. Many other endings would have been better.
This is an overblown pile of junk. It is not historically accurate, indeed it is overwhelmingly fiction, filled with gratuitous violence.
As a Western Historian, I consider it total waste of time.