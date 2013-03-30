Review: ‘Doctor Who’ – ‘The Bells of Saint John’

“Doctor Who” is back, and I have some thoughts on tonight’s episode, and the current state of the franchise, coming up just as soon as I invent the quadricycle…
There have been reports that Matt Smith intends to leave “Doctor Who” after this series to pursue a career in movies. And when you couple that with how much Steven Moffat has talked about the strain of doing both “Who” and “Sherlock” at the same time, it’s not hard to imagine a near future where both men depart together, like Tennant and Davies before them, handing the TARDIS keys to someone else. And as much as I’ve enjoyed the bulk of Moffat’s run, I don’t think I would object to that.
Moffat is a clever, clever man, but it feels like he’s emptied out his bag of tricks for this particular character and show, and is now just presenting minor variations on what he’s done before. Clara (now Oswald) is essentially a mash-up of Amy and River, another puzzle to solve where what she is becomes more important than who she is, even though I enjoy Jenna-Louise Coleman’s cheeky energy in the role. The people trapped inside the walking wi-fi base stations evoke the dead astronaut asking “Who turned out the lights?,” the gas mask people, etc. And the Doctor using one of the base stations to impersonate himself is like him using the people ship to fake his own death.
There’s always going to be repetition when you’re dealing with a character this old, but what felt fresh when Moffat succeeded Davies feels less so now, and it may be time for another writer to take a crack at things, whether or not they’re writing for Matt Smith or a new actor.
Or it may just be that the show returned from a hiatus with an episode heavy on the recycling. (As I noted back in the Christmas episode, my default is to trust Moffat.)
I’m curious how everyone else is feeling about the show right now. This is Coleman’s third episode, albeit her first playing this version of the character (now with the super hacker skills of the “original” Oswin). We have some sense of what she’s like, what the mystery about her is, and how Moffat tends to structure a season. Now that the Ponds are gone and the show can focus on this new arc whole-hog, do you feel more or less excited about what’s coming next? And how did you feel about “The Bells of Saint John” overall? Do you think Smith and Coleman are a good match, or in danger of causing a chipperness overload?
Have at it. Due to scheduling conflicts, I don’t know if I’ll be able to review the show weekly this spring, but I’ll write what I can when I can, especially if (hopefully) there’s a great episode or three coming up.
I just finished watching it, and while I do agree with a sense if been there done that, it really didn’t diminish my love or excitement for it. I thought the new companion certainly did inject energy where Amy and Rory had started to suck it dry. I’m intrigued to see where it goes.
This episode seemed, at least to me Smith and Moffat were having more fun. Moffat has laboured on the lonely warrior aspect of the Doctor and now seems to have more fun and adventurous storylines. I think the last two episodes in particular have been a step in the right direction. If this same sense of adventure is brought to the anniversary special then it’ll be a sight to see.
I loved the James Bond shout out.
Loved the Davies era, haven’t been crazy about the Moffat era. I’m hoping that a new companion can change that, as I never felt particularly attached to Amy or Rory where as any storyline with Rose could pull on my heart strings. A few episodes in and I’m not confident in Moffats ability to make a show I’m emotionally invested in like with Davies characters. Some of that blame may be due to Tennants portrayal of the character opposed to Matt Smith but I’m worn out already. Ready for the next doctor and show runner, hope this is their last run.
The exact opposite of everything theonewhoknocks said.
I’ve enjoyed the last two episodes, but that could be that the break I took for most of Moffat’s era.
it did feel like been there done that. The message from the guy at the begging felt like Blink,in addition to the ones you mention.
Still it was wonderful to have the Doctor back and Jenna is quite energetic.
Few random thoughts;
` As mentioned the of this reminded me a bit of Blink.
Hearing Clara say she was given the number by “a girl in the shop” made me think of Sally Sparrow.
`The book was written by Amelia Williams, aka Amy Pond. This of course makes it ironic when she tells Aarti, “Eleven’s the best, you’ll cry your eyes out.”
`Why are ages 16 & 23 missing in Clara’s book of travel? Could those be days she traveled with Doctor that somehow got erase much like Oswin removed all memory of the Doctor?
A lot of it amused me but… it just didn’t feel right. Same complaints I had after The Snowmen: it all feels too Mary Sue-ish. The idea of a series that revolves around unravelling the mystery of the latest companion. The Doctor for the first time ever head-over-heels for somebody he barely knows. There was a lot of fun in it, but it felt forced, not natural. The Doctor zipping around London on a motorcycle? Sure, it’s fun, but… really?
Interesting that the Great Intelligence is apparently going to be the new Big Bad this year.
@milaxx: I noticed that the book was written by Amelia Williams, but missed the reference to 11. Good catch! I found myself wondering if that was just a throw-away tip of the hat to Amy or if it was part of something bigger that is coming.
Just noticed when Clara is first uploaded, the woman says “keep her, she’s clever.” Oswin said the same thing about herself the Doctor asked her how she survived the Daleks.
Not sure what it means just yet. Perhaps nothing.
I didn’t really like this episode, I thought Victory of the Daleks was the best introduction of the new companion and Jenna-Louise Coleman. And I have to agree that it feels sort of like Matt Smith and Steven Moffat are just going through the motions. I only hope that they follow up on the whole thing hinted at the end of the last season with The Eleventh and his fall on the field of Trensalor, and I hope it wraps up the time of the Eleventh in the grand manner it deserves.
It wasn’t Victory of the Daleks, it was Asylum of the Daleks, wasn’t it?
(And the fact that it’s getting harder to keep track of Dalek stories is another symptom of how stale the show has become, I fear.)
It was hard to keep track of Dalek episodes before Matt Smith and Steven Moffat era. Moffat actually pulled back from the Dalek (and Cybermen) overkill.
On one hand — come on, now. Moffat has repeated himself from the get-go, even made a point of doing so (his fondness for catch phrases, for instance). And I complained about this as much as anyone until I accepted it as an m.o. and a reverberative rhythm — a world view, if you want. Things echo. Things have patterns and puzzles.
OTOH, the excitement and dark mystery of the Oswald puzzle completely failed to manifest in this episode. How much of this came from having to re-introduce the new companion for the third time over a wide time span I do not know. (Those three episodes should have echoed each other more strongly; throwing out catch phrase computer passwords is “Bad Wolf”-level laziness.) There is an intricacy that has disappeared from Moffat’s work since the brilliant finale of his first season, and though I was hoping the Oswald riddle would bring the sort of demented energy that cracked Amelia Pond had, the show doesn’t seem to have mounted the same level of interest in her riddle. Of the three Oswalds we’ve been shown so far, this one was the least interesting.
This week was enjoyable enough. It was acceptable. It was not a space whale-sized bomb, at least.
“Of the three Oswalds we’ve been shown so far, this one was the least interesting.”
Yeah, got to agree with that. When I saw her as the girl in the Dalek, I thought that would be an intriguing way to go with the companion: A Dalek companion, and we see her as the human inside the Dalek because that’s how she sees herself. But no, she died. And then we saw her as a Victorian barmaid passing as a governess, and I thought that would be interesting. But no, she died too. And they bring her back as just another pretty young modern girl? How dull.
I like the energy that Jenna brings to the role, and I like the personality, but the character just isn’t as interesting as the lsat two incarnations of her. Can we kill her off and try again?
Also thematically similar to the idiots lantern and rise of the cybermen.
Enjoyed the episode.
Alan, i hope you have time to continue your reviews, since you dont do it on the pod. Or at least have open threads.
You mention the library episodes, but this reminded me most of Simon Pegg’s episode from Ecclestone’s season. It did feel like a restatement of the thesis episode so I’m hoping things progress now that we’ve got a firm handle on the story.
I agree that Moffat’s run is starting to feel a bit worn down. Coupling was another show that began to lag after a couple of years, so I think he is more naturally suited to telling stories in a more concise format, thus why Sherlock is always such a thrill to watch. I’d love to see him either move to film or create something new, instead of picking up the reins of previously established characters (masterful as he is at it).
Matt Smith is still giving it his all, and Jenna-Louise Coleman has a fierce energy, but it’s already gotten a bit tiresome to sit and watch as an Oswin family member gets to know the Doctor for a third time, especially when it was done the best in “Asylum of the Daleks”.
This season has still been pretty good, every episode has lingered in the ‘B’ range for me, but we haven’t had any knockout episodes like “Vincent and the Doctor” or “The Doctor’s Wife” in quite a while.
In terms of Moffat and Smith leaving, I think the time would be right. I’d love to see Toby Whithouse take over. He did very nice work on “The God Complex” and “A Town Called Mercy”, and he proved on his own show, Being Human, that he can introduce new leading character dynamics and still make compelling, fun stories.
Moffat aparently plans to break our hearts, given Oswin’s comment about 11 and the truly horrifying reveal for the main villianess this episode. I disliked so much about this one, though. Why are people giving the Doctor cash when he passes the Fez? Why is Unit resolving the situation instead of the Doctor solving the puzzle? There was so little resolution in this one – not of Oswin, nor of the episode itself. The 9 year old was disappointed, she preferred Victorian Oswin.
the people are giving the doctor cash because he just did an amazing magic trick of making the tardis appear in a big crowd of people. He’s not an alien with a time machine, no he’s a street magician. His asking for money explains away his appearance.
When “Dr Who” came back in 2005, Steven Moffat was my favorite of the show’s writers, and I was eager for him to succeed Russell T Davies.
Unfortunately, I’ve been largely disappointed with the Moffatt era. I’ve simply never warmed to Matt Smith, and the show just seems inconsequential now. Whereas back in 2005, 2006, a new batch of episodes was an exciting prospect, nowadays I hardly care at all.
So, yes, at this point I’m curious to see what might happen with a new Doctor and new creative force. I wonder if they could convince Neil Gaiman to give it a whack.
I’m feeling the show has now “jumped the shark”, so to speak. It’s become far too self-referential for its own good.
Imagine being at a party where the guests are privy to in-jokes of which you are unaware, and have their own little linguistic cues and quirks. That’s Doctor Who today.
Doctor Who of yesterday used to be a party where the only intent was to have fun, with everyone invited and with everyone included. Therin lies the big difference.
What specifically did you feel was self-referencial or an in joke?
I was hoping the season arc would focus on the 50th (which seems to the be the only to honor 50 years of the show – anything else would feel compact and rushed), but instead, it seems to be another girl with a mystery story, which does feel repetitive. This is why, so far in Nu Who, Donna and Wilf have been my favorite companions, simply because they shook up the dynamic of The Doctor and yet another pretty young thing. Matt is excellent, though. As is Jenna-Louise Coleman. The two of them have an undeniable chemistry on screen. And Moffat’s writing is good, though he drifts into feeling a little too clever about his own work, I think. And I miss some of the genuine emotion of the RTD days. I want everyone on Who these days to just calm down a bit. The visuals in the ep were great; I really enjoyed the “new” Sherlock-y look. I bet all of the problems would be solved if they did shorter seasons. I’d take a handful is six really excellent episodes over 13 scattershot ones.
Sure there are similarities to Moffat’s previous seasons (and episodes he wrote in the Davies era), but I ultimately think it’s going in a different direction.
I like Davies’ doctors but I think people really hold him on a pedestal simply because he reinvented the show for a new generation-nothing wrong with that-and maybe we, as audience members, should just enjoy the ride instead of constantly criticizing it. Otherwise, get a pad and pen and write a better story for the show if you think you can do better!
I actually quite enjoy this kind of thing with my favorite writers, the themes and variations of their infatuations, concerns, obsessions, recurring questions. With any of them, sometimes they are more successful, potent or poignant. I’m not tired of Moffatt’s themes yet. I think in the main he still is digging deeper and into new implications and aspects. I find I get bored once a writer just rests on their laurels, without further digging, and I don’t experience that with Moffatt (at least yet).
The theme here is not so much impersonation, though that is part of it, but control and use of others, and how one may take back power, turn the dynamic on its head, or even invest power in those previously considered non-entities (The Flesh, or even the Dalek robot Bracewell ). Think of Rory for that matter.
Forget about Dr. Who. It’s the same thing in Sherlock. In The Great Game, Moffatt uses Moriarty to do exactly the same thing with people-explosively-rigged-as-puppets/mouthpieces. Just more “normalized.”
I think it is all-of-piece that Moffatt is revisiting/reinterpreting The Great Intelligence, especially in the manner he seems to be.
I don’t experience the question so much as being *what* Amy or River were, as much as the quest to find out who they are, who one is, especially in the face of what others want you to be or do. This theme is practically everywhere in Moffatt, and I personally enjoy seeing similar images and props (say, spacesuits) in different contexts.
The Silence, of course, nail the whole ball of wax, memory, power, manipulation, co-optation, but overall, I think Moffatt hasn’t quite nailed what he is digging into with his questions of memory and remembering. I don’t think he was particularly successful in having Amy “remember” the Doctor back into existence. That seemed ham-handed to me. I was more interested in the Doctor rebooting the universe, but still something was a bit undeveloped there, and I hope Clara is a character who allows Moffatt to really get into it (whatever the whole of it is for him).
What Moffatt gives us is all kinds of whats, as he pushes to see how far one can go and still be a “who.” No matter what, where does “who” begin? When do whats become whos, and when do whos become whats? When are you a “who” and when are you a “what?”
So I don’t feel he is just repeating tropes or tricks, but digging deeper and sideways and diagonally, or playing hopscotch with his characters, sometimes better than others, but not merely by rote or repetitively. I liked this episode, and I think it is too early to say whether or not Clara is just same old same old or a fresh twist.
I enjoyed this episode a lot tbh. I don’t think ‘repetition’ is a bad thing (things like “where am I?” said over and over again) I just find it to be the writer’s style, but that doesn’t make the episode feel worse than others.
If we’re going to talk about repetition, then go back to the RTD era where the Daleks were always coming back to take over the Earth.
A paint by numbers episode but the new companion is good enough and a welcome change from the mess Amy’s arc turned into. I enjoyed it for those reasons. Better use of locations and shot-composition than I usually expect.
I don’t buy the theory that some other critics have floated that she’s basically a River Song type again. She has her moments perhaps but no where near as bad.
Definitely seeing a lot of repetition between Clara and Amy. Not excited to see if the flirty-romantic banter progresses in the same way it did with Amy and The Doctor (not every companion has to fall in love with him!)
I thought Matt Smith signed a contract to star in the series through 2014? It’s possible the Doctor could regenerate at the start of the 2014 series, but I would assume he’d have to do at least one episode in that year to honor his contract.
And Jenna-Louise Coleman has said she’s signed on for Series 8, but then again she may have just been told to say that so if she dies a horrific death in the 50th Anniversary Special we’ll all be super surprised. Her birthday on the tombstone in “The Snowmen” was the original air date of the show after all.
And now Matt Smith has confirmed that he’ll be playing The Doctor in 2014.
I just wish they would hire a writer with at least a rudimentary science or proper scifi background to write some episodes so that we don’t have to contend with such drivel as downloading ‘souls’ via WIFI! Seriously.
Otherwise, I like the new companion who has great chemistry with the Docta. So, keep the chemistry and sense of fun, but please base it around at least a somewhat scientifically plausible premise.
A bit torn on this episode. Obviously, my overwhelming feeling is that it’s just damn good to have the show back. Even a semi-flawed Doctor Who is a far more enjoyable experience than 99% of the television out there. But this was definitely a semi-flawed Doctor Who episode.
First, I think the show had a tough balance to achieve with making this a classic “companion intro” episode vs. the fact that we’ve been introduced to Clara Oswin Oswald twice before. That said, I thought they terribly rushed 2013 Clara’s intro to the TARDIS and the fact that the Doctor is an alien timetraveller. If they had somehow made it so that Clara had residual memory from her other selves, maybe this would have worked. But she didn’t, and yet she seemed barely shaken by the whole thing.
Second, I think Moffat is walking closer and closer to the line between “throwing in occasional references to other Moffat stuff as a wink to the audience” and making the entire show about a series of puns and references that takes away from the story. Almost every single plot element of that episode can be traced to prior episodes. Example: Downloading and undownloading of people? That was a major plot point in the Silence of the Library/Forest of the Dead two-parter back in Series 4. I agree with Alan that it may be time for a switch.
I just stumbled over this prequel to the episode, written by Moffat. Interesting:
