Review: ‘Enlisted’ – ‘Army Men’

A quick review of tonight's “Enlisted” coming up just as soon as I convince an old Jewish couple I'm their grandson Jeffrey…
Oh, Randy Hill. I'll miss you most of all.
More than the previous two Sunday episodes, “Army Men” is the one where the show's cancellation really stings, because it sets up the possibility of a great character arc that, barring a miraculous pick-up somewhere else, we'll never get to see. I'm agnostic on sitcom love triangles, but the idea of Randy and Pete competing for the love of Jill, all while she's oblivious to it and doing things like blowing snot on the ground is gold, and the sort of thing I'd have enjoyed watching Biegel, Royce and company playing out at length. Instead, all we get is the main plot of this episode, which is a whole lot of fun in the flashbacks to Pete and Randy's lifetime of competition (and Derrick's lifetime of complaining, “Idiots!”) and in the present day as the two brothers finally come to blows. (A hysterical Randy scolding his fists: “You hit Pete! And you let it happen!”) Sgt. Major Cody's reaction to their idiocy was a good example of the show finding a way to have their exaggerated take on Army life intersect briefly with reality, and before things got too sappy with the brothers cheering Jill on through the monkey bars, we got Randy running away in tears yet again. Parker Young crying is funny, always and always and always.
Derrick enlisting the rest of the unit (minus Chubowski and Tanisha, and plus Ruiz) to make him seem more like a man was goofy but amusing – I particularly enjoyed JaMort calling out “FOOD!” after going through his superhero motions and noises – while also finding a core of something real in Erin and her son's complicated ties to her ex. (I also imagine a certain segment of the audience did not object to the amount of shirtless Brandon Routh in this episode.)
Good show. Funny show. Sweet show. One more to go. Sigh.
What did everybody else think?
If they had only given us the safety briefing before the credits (“what if he’s reeeeeally persuasive?”), dayenu.
I’m really going to miss this show.
Jill really nails her one liners.
I would’ve liked to have seen Chubowski and Tanisha’s super powers, but it was all gold apart from that.
Shirtless Brandon Routh? Parker Young and Geoff Stults mud wrestling? Somebody’s been reading my dream journal…
Chris Lowell really nailed that “just us” moment at the end.
Damn you, Fox.
I’m going to miss this show, damnit. Strong episode.
I love everything about this show so much, while watching it I’m laughing and crying like Randy and going HOW CAN THERE NOT BE MORE OF THIS?! You’re right, with this episode it did sting even more, because it set up a story arc I really want to see the rest of. And you’re also right that while I normally would not want to watch a love triangle, Enlisted has a way of putting an original and unexpected spin on things (sexy snot-rockets!) and making it hilarious and moving and then dousing it in cold water with a Command Sergeant Cody armed with a hose. I am praying for a miraculous pickup so hard!
It ain’t over until Kevin Biegel says it is. Keeping my fingers crossed for an uptick in next week’s ratings.
Fox execs are going to realize some things are fun in retrospect, like Cuban food.
Another fantastic episode. I am really going to miss this show!
Cancelling this hilarious sitcom was an egregious error, as was failing to pair it with Brooklyn Nine Nine from the start. (How in the world did Fox fail to realize this, when it seems like almost everyone who watches both shows understands what a perfect pairing they would have been?)
I have my fingers crossed for a cable or internet pickup. This show truly deserves to continue.
I know I’ll be re-watching this show again in the future, just to laugh and enjoy a funny, well-made sitcom full of actors I like.
That said, these last few episodes are like salt in the wound — I don’t want to watch because then the show will be completely over, but feel compelled to watch because it’s just so damned good.
How on earth are we supposed to invest in episodic TV if the networks rip our hearts out like this?!? They are alienating the audience that they need. It’s just the most stupid-ass thing ever.
Sob!
Erika
I want to rewatch in the proper order.
Shame about the cancellation. I initially thought the show was a bit too goofy/slapsticky for me, but it has really grown on me.
And yeah, Parker Young is just awesome.