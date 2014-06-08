Review: ‘Enlisted’ – ‘General Inspection’

A quick review of tonight's “Enlisted” – and thoughts on the show's panel at the Austin TV Festival – coming up just as soon as my inspiration was a pimp who is a mermaid…
“Enlisted” made its first public appearance a year ago when the pilot was screened in Austin, and may have made one of its last ones over the weekend when a packed movie theater audience got to watch the final three shows, including “General Inspection” and the ones set to air over the next two Sundays. Without giving too much away about what's coming, the theater got awfully dusty during the final scene, and not just because of everyone's awareness that this was probably the show's final moments.
Now, both Kevin Biegel and Mike Royce suggested that there's still hope of it surfacing elsewhere, and that the show's big social media presence is “helping to keep us alive,” according to Royce. The odds against that sort of thing are long, and the show's brief life so far is both a plus (it's new enough to not feel like damaged goods) and a minus (it won't have people howling as loudly as something like “Community” or “Chuck” when those shows were in danger). But it was terrific to watch those episodes with a crowd, and to hear stories about production from Biegel, Royce, writers Sanjay Shah and Katy Purdee, and actors Angelique Cabral, Mort Burke and Michelle Buteau. Unsurprisingly, many of the stories centered on Parker Young, about both his youth (the crowd started booing the thought of their beloved Randy when Biegel told them that Young had no idea what “Donkey Kong” was or who Bill Cosby is when he got the script for “General Inspection”) and his fondness for pranking. (He scared Cabral half to death pretty much every day of production.)
As for “General Inspection,” it was another episode showing just how successfully “Enlisted” had hit its stride, giving them the confidence to do something like the live-action “Donkey Kong” gag, while also carrying successful smaller running gags like Derrick's soup obsession. Clearly, they were hoping for a big-name guest star to play General Murray, given the big entrance the character was given (maybe someone with the same last name?), but the mood swings that his actions inspired in Sgt. Major Cody were funny enough on their own.
What did everybody else think?
This episode made me so happy.
But I was wondering if I was supposed to recognize the actor who played Murray.
This show is wonderful. I just do not understand how Fox could be this stupid and this dumb and this naive and this cruel to single handily kill this show.
Did they only order it to series so they could kill it? Every move has been a disaster, every one.
I hope Netflix or NBC pick this show up.
As much as I love this show I hope NBC doesn’t pick it up. They need a few winners in their line up and this ain’t it. Sadly…
I could see TBS picking it up. It would be a great follow up to Cougar Town.
Show just keeps getting better.
Angelique Cabral is really good and hopefully ends up on another good show.
The three bros are great together.
What soes everyone else think, you ask? Why the hell is this show being reviewed and not the Veep double episode finale?
More comments would certainly result given the much greater reader and world interest in same.
Tried watching Enlisted ep 1 based on Alan’s review. Seemed dumb trad sitcom. I can usually tell if a comedy hits me pretty quick. I might give it another go, but there is no way it will beat Veep.
“Why the hell is this show being reviewed and not the Veep double episode finale?”
Because I’m six episodes behind on Veep, among many other reasons.
This may be the funniest episode yet.
I’m guessing Episode 13 (I’m not calling it a finale) is rather moving, in many ways . I hope you have time to review it. In any event, thanks for all your coverage and efforts to keep this great show alive.
This is what puzzles me about Fox: This show has clearly hit its stride over the last two eps, yet they couldn’t give it time to find an audience. “Surviving Jack” was hilarious right out of the gate, yet they couldn’t give it time to find an audience. “Dads” was pure excrement, yet they defended it and kept it on the air. What is wrong with them?
Loved this ep, especially the “Donkey Kong” gag. The last bit with Cody saying there was never any trophy was perfect.