Review: ‘Enlisted’ – ‘Pete’s Airstream’

A review of tonight’s “Enlisted” coming up just as soon as we have a mini-seminar on mole people…
FOX isn’t the only network to monkey around with the episode order for their shows – trying, for instance, to frontload the episodes they like best in order to hook the audience – but it’s probably the most aggressive about it. (Or maybe it’s just the most well-known for it, thanks to shows like “Firefly.”) “Pete’s Airstream” was the third episode filmed, and it winds up being the third episode to air – and the first in this new 9 o’clock timeslot – but it airs after an episode that takes place later (a semi-big deal was made last week of Private Ruiz transferring from Jill’s platoon to Pete’s, where here he’s still under Jill’s command), and was originally set to air significantly later in the season before FOX had a change of heart.
And I’m glad that, for all the tinkering, this one got to air relatively early, not only because it makes sense continuity-wise – it’s Pete getting to really know his soldiers for the first time, and starting to deal with what he went through in Afghanistan – but because substance-wise, it does such a great job of balancing humor and something more emotionally complicated, in the way Kevin Biegel said he hoped would be a core element of the series.
There’s no melodrama here to Pete’s struggle. He doesn’t have a big Hawkeye Pierce-style monologue about something traumatic he witnessed over there, and the words “post-traumatic stress disorder” are never uttered – and possibly not even applicable here. Pete is just… going through some stuff. And the vulnerable look on Geoff Stults’ face as Pete tries to explain this to Sgt. Major Cody says all we need to know for now. We understand that he’s having difficulty, if not the exact nature of it, and that’s enough for now – especially for the third installment of an unapologetically goofy sitcom.
While the two previous episodes emphasized the relationship between the brothers, here we get a lot more of the supporting cast, including Jill reluctantly taking on the friendship of the women in Pete’s platoon, while Pete has to listen to Dobkiss rap, endure Mort “Jamort” Gumble’s foodie discussions, etc. The brothers still have things to do – and I imagine a few different demographics did not object to naked Randy (even if he was a pouting, toilet paper-carrying naked Randy) – but there’s definitely an effort to flesh out the larger ensemble so the show can draw humor from all over the base.
I don’t expect the new timeslot to be a cure-all, but if a few more “Bones” fans kept the channel on FOX at 9, they got to see an episode that represents the ambitions of a show that deserves to stick around a good while.
What did everybody else think?
I really like this show, but I don’t see Fox keeping it around with the Friday death time slot. I really wish they would have given enlisted a shout and aired it as a lead in to Brooklyn 99 instead of the scourge that is Dads and built a stronger Tuesday comedy night.
This episode is the hardest and most frequently I’ve laughed all week… perhaps only matched by Magnitude speaking in his real voice. It really doesn’t make sense how good and how funny this show is.
It’s really timely, and not like any other comedy on TV. I hope more people take a look at it.
I’m crazy about this show! I also wish it was paired with Brooklyn Nine Nine. Hope FOX sticks with Enlisted!
There’s something kind of perverse about FOX moving this Geoff Stults led show in the hopes that they’ll get more Bones fans to watch it when it wasn’t that long ago that they couldn’t enough Bones fans to watch a Geoff Stults led Bones spinoff.
Good stuff. The brothers shirtless needs to be a recurring theme. Oh, and the numbers are in. They added a million viewers!
For some reason, the emotional moments didn’t really stick the landing for me. Maybe because I don’t know these characters well enough yet or it was a pretty brief/subdued moment, but at least the rest of the episode was definitely funny. I’m sure the emotional stuff will build as I start to really care for characters and as there are deeper moments (hopefully a la Scrubs). Liking the comedy through three episodes for sure though.
Very funny. Likely more jokes per minute (JPM) than any other show on TV. “My uncle is a Jamaican Rabbi.”
I’m generally not a fan of networks airing episodes out of order but Enlisted shows real promise and if shuffling around episodes gets it renewed then I am all for it.
Unlike the love affair between CBS and Alex O’Loughlin, I think Fox is justified in pushing Stults. The Finder was no better a fit for him than Enlisted and I’d argue he works better with Lowell, Young and David than he did with Michael Clarke Duncan. Am I the only one hoping that Dan uses his powers to talk Fox into a renewal?
A few things are clear at this point:
1. Sooner or later, Randy and Derrick will face the prospect of moving on with Pete because irony. Randy may not be emotionally equipped for combat but he worships Pete and probably has the aptitude to make it through Special Forces training. Despite his ambivalence, Derrick has the intelligence and leadership qualities needed for promotion. It is even possible that he could outrank Pete at some point.
2. This situation is screaming for a villain of sorts. It is beyond certain that Pete ran into some crazy internal obstacles before he was demoted and sent to rear detachment. Hopefully they have some fun with that. I’d love to see a younger version of Malcolm McDowell show up to gloat at Pete’s downfall and put up obstacles to keep him where he is.
3. In the sort term, comparisons between Brooklyn Nine Nine and Enlisted are inevitable. Frankly, I don’t think that Cabral’s Perez is as interesting as Fumero’s Santiago. I hope they don’t make their mutual admiration and attraction the focus of the show.
3. At some point they have to do some soldier stuff. They aren’t in the National Guard but it would be interesting to see them respond to a natural disaster or whatnot.