Review: ‘Enlisted’ – ‘Prank War’

“Enlisted” returned to television tonight, and I have a quick review of the latest episode coming up just as soon as I cover my junk with excuses…
“Prank War” was, at one time, scheduled to air as the third episode of the series, even though “Pete's Airstream” was designed to air third before FOX started getting cold feet about running a (relatively) serious episode so early. Then the positive reviews – many of them specifically praising “Pete's Airstream” – started flooding in, FOX had a change of heart (one of many when it came to this show and its scheduling), ran “Pete's Airstream,” and for some reason put “Prank War” in limbo, rather than airing it soon after.
So I've been waiting a very long time to discuss the matter of Derrick's mustache, made of hair “shorn from my brother's pubis” – and about what a funny word “pubis” is in any context, but especially this one – and Pete turning into Crazy Winston from “New Girl” when it comes to pranking (a field he somehow believes is led by Wile E. Coyote), Gumble walking into a plastic-wrapped door, and Jill convincingly trouncing all three brothers, even taking advantage of their mistake about her late boyfriend Steve in the process. It's among the funniest episodes of the show, and if it had to wait to air until after FOX canceled it(*), at least it finally did air.
(*) I don't want to raise a ton of hope about the idea of “Enlisted” rising from the dead, because it so rarely happens, but it sounds like at the very least, the studio is exploring the possibility of it going elsewhere.
We'll see if I have time to write about the remaining three episodes, but as for “Prank War,” what did everybody else think?
Such a great episode! I don’t usually laugh out loud but it was one thing after another. The pubis scene. Keith David cutting himself out of a portapotty. The pure glee of every person in that cast embracing their roles on this great show.
No it’s not going to solve world peace but dang it, it’s a great show.
Erika
fingers crossed
I’m the same way! It’s so hard to make me laugh out loud, but I’m always gleefully giggling and guffawing my way through an Enlisted episode!
Prank War was one of the funniest episodes yet! The pranks were hysterical. And, as usual, they always manage to include depth beneath the humor. One of the best parts about this episode was the role reversal that developed the characters. Pete, war hero, supersoldier and fearless leader, is surprisingly and totally inept at pranks. “So this is what it feels like to be bad at something.” He is “relieved of his command” by Derrick, the sarcastic slacker, who suddenly shows just what a great soldier and leader he is when the war in question is a prank war. And Randy, the innocent and inept youngest brother always helped along by his older brothers, gets his “student becomes the master” moment when he gets to teach Pete something for a change.
What was also great was how badass Jill was–not only awesome to see a female character who can take on the male characters, but also to see the most perfect and square soldier engage so brilliantly in hi-jinx. As happy as I was while the episode was, that’s how sad I was when it was over. I could’ve happily watched that for a very long time!
I would so love to see this show come back.
I’ll echo the positive things others have said, particularly Pete’s lack of comprehension about pranks. Great stuff. I’ll also mildly regret that out of so few episodes, two were written such that the final revenge was “I’ll make you poop.”
Really irritating that these are out of order. Who could possibly think that was a good idea?
Good-but-not-great episode. Regardless, I really hope this show lives (along with Surviving Jack, but one miracle at a time).
It is astoundingly embarrassing that some random studio folk think they know so much more than those on the ground producing these shows that they show a serial show out of order.
And then, when the show fails, they blame the show, while ignoring the fact that they alienated viewers by destroying the story arcs that so many writers spent so much time carefully crafting.
The out of order thing is very annoying, but it played absolutely no role in this particular show’s failure. The scheduling and lack of faith from the (now departed) head of the network killed it.
Jill is really good in this, too bad the show never had a chance.