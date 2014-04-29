Review: ‘Fargo’ – ‘A Muddy Road’

A review of tonight's “Fargo” coming up just as soon as I buy a zombie kit…
Because “A Muddy Road” concludes with Lorne reciting a Bible passage about baby Moses being placed in a basket, followed by him unleashing the first of the Ten Plagues from the story of Exodus (and because the Passover holiday wasn't too long ago), I was briefly tempted to dust off my old dayenu gimmick (most recently deployed, and explained, in this “Parks and Rec” review from the fall). You know: “If the episode had only featured Lorne explaining things to Don in the supply closet… dayenu.” Or “If the episode had only featured one of Sam Hess's idiot sons shooting the other with a crossbow bolt while the widow Hess tried to seduce Lester… dayenu.” But while “A Muddy Road” is another excellent episode of what's been an excellent series so far, it doesn't have that transcendent quality I usually want before going there.
Instead, I want to talk about Molly Solverson, and about Allison Tolman.
Of the show's major castmembers, Tolman's easily the least well known. You've got Billy Bob Thornton, who has an Oscar on his shelf, a public life that was once hugely prominent, and a long career with significant acclaim. You've got Martin Freeman, who's at the center of a trilogy of very expensive fantasy films, who's much more than just Sherlock Holmes' sidekick, and who was Tim on the original “The Office.” Bob Odenkirk, Colin Hanks, Oliver Platt, Adam Goldberg, Keith Carradine, Kate Walsh… these are all very familiar faces. Tolman's pretty much brand-new, and I imagine it would be easy to disappear in that company like someone wearing a white parka in the Bemidji winter.
Tolman has done the opposite of that, though, especially starting with “A Muddy Road,” where Molly really starts pressing her investigation into both Lorne Malvo and Lester Nygaard. She isn't playing an exact copy of Marge Gunderson, even if she keeps winding up in similar situations. (The lunch with her old high school friend was very reminiscent of Marge's awkward encounter with Mike Yanagita, though we'll have to see if this one winds up having the same plot significance that the earlier one did.) But she's a deputy and not the chief, and her boss has no interest in her theory of the crime and has stuck her with what he thinks is an unrelated investigation. So Molly doesn't have the calm authority that Marge was able to bring to her investigation back in the film, nor does she have the secure personal life. She's out on an island here, with only mild support from her dad (who recognizes her abilities as a cop but would rather she was doing something safer and less emotionally scarring), and she has to scramble through some narrow investigative windows, but she's doing it. She is tenacious and keeps going after Lester (even saving him at one point from a potential ice fishing trip with Mr. Numbers and Mr. Wrench), and she and Gus Grimly eventually connect on the matter of Lorne Malvo.
Tolman is so good here, playing a very muted character in a project full of colorful ones. She's not the deadpan assassin, not the hen-pecked salesman searching for his inner gorilla, not the deaf hitman or his twitchy partner, not the bitter ex-stripper or the smug rich guy. She is just a quiet, decent young woman who is very good at what she does, even if nobody seems to notice but us and the late Vern Thurmond. Making the good, normal character into somebody compelling is no easy task, but Tolman handles it beautifully. She holds the screen in a way that's rare for a relative newcomer, she never seems intimidated by her co-stars, and she has this wonderfully expressive face that says so much even when Molly's not speaking at all. Just watch her reaction to hearing Gus talk about his life with Greta, and you can see her instantly understanding everything about this man and his daughter, and about why this man would have done such shoddy policework on the Malvo traffic stop. It's a great moment in an episode where Molly really moves to the forefront of the narrative, as we seem to be setting up for this ordinary cop tracking down this extraordinary killer.
There have been some rumblings that Tolman is going to submit as a supporting actress at Emmy time, which seems silly to me. By this point, she's at least as much of a lead here as Thornton and Freeman, if not more. The only reason to stick her in supporting is because she's not a name and she might have an easier go of it there. But she is a major part of “Fargo,” both in terms of her prominence to the narrative and in terms of how good she's been to this point. She deserves all the recognition she can get, but preferably in the right place.
Some other thoughts on “A Muddy Road”:
* We open with a flashback to how the man wound up in Lorne's trunk in the series' opening scene. The most striking thing about the sequence is how Lorne doesn't seem the least bit troubled that he's being seen by so many of the man's co-workers (when at first the scene seems as if it's taking place at a time when no one else is in the office), or about being caught on the surveillance cameras. Every action he takes is done with the attitude that no one can get to him.
* As I mentioned earlier, Lorne and Don in the supply closet – with the calm and wise Lorne trying to explain things to the idiotic Don – was a comic gem. (“Me. I'm the consequence.”) And in his torment of the God-fearing Stavros Milos, we see that he's more than just a killer and amateur trouble-maker. Lorne appears to have a boss, or at least some kind of agent who contracts out his services; I wonder what the reaction will be to him turning against his client so baldly.
* Lester visiting Sam's widow was also a lot of fun, and a reminder of what a vibrant performer Kate Walsh can be. When a performer you like winds up spending six seasons on a show you don't watch (as I didn't with “Private Practice”), it's easy to forget their skill level.
* Interesting that when Wrench and Numbers are hassling Lester at the insurance agency, it's the silent Mr. Wrench who begins the interrogation.
* After Adam Bernstein directed the first two episodes, this one featured the work of Randall Einhorn, an FX veteran who's worked with Glenn Howerton a lot on “Always Sunny” and has been the chief director on “Wilfred.” This is, believe, only his second hour-long episode of TV ever, after a “Shameless” episode from last year, but that show as well as this one blend comedy and drama together so much (as does “Wilfred,” for that matter), that it's a natural fit.
What did everybody else think?
Tollman is doing a wonderful performance. Really lovely. Kate Walsh is so good here as well. So unashamedly trashy and so hilarious.
I’m really enjoying watching the show and the expanded universe they’ve created.
+1 on Tollman.
Tollman makes this show for me. Without her skill and underplayed humor I would not be continuing to watch this show.
Otherwise it becomes a comic novelization of so many other violent primitive movies (or TV shows).
I dread Tollman getting all Lupita Nyong’o’d — over styled after one major performance with everyone wanting to smooth over everything that makes her wonderful, interesting, real.
This episode definitely felt directed by someone different. I appreciated it for the Rashomon-y different perspective on the initial crime scene. Less claustrophobic and different angles before, but you still feel the cold hard flatness of Minnesota. Well done.
Really wish for some freaking subtitles for the ASL scenes. I get it’s supposed to be funny — and put us in the same spot as everyone else not knowing what Harvard is signing. But it’s gimmicky and annoying all the same.
The spiders crawling out of the neck thing was pretty awful. Can’t believe she brought that up over burgers and shakes with a guy who she might possibly be attracted to…. What was up with that?
Molly Solverson. The Columbo of Bemidji, MN.
On the topic of Lorne.
He killed Verne. Which was bad in its own right. With as little screen time as he had, Verne had really grown on me.
But now the dog. I’m a dog lover.
I love the character of Lorne Malvo. But I want his character to burn,
Lorne and Billy Bob are creating an amazing character. As soon as the dog saw Lorne, a dread came over me that I knew was going end badly for the dog.
But in the final moments of the episode in absolute shock comedy, I was back on Lorne’s side laughing with him. This is another great anti-hero.
Maybe its just me, but I don’t think I would consider Lorne an anti-hero. I would consider him a villain. There are absolutely no good qualities about him. We may live in the world of the “anti-hero,” but to me, Lorne Malvo is not one of them. Same with Boyd Crowder on Justified. Villain – a very likeable villain but a villain nonetheless.
A commercial almost every 8 minutes is a bit much.
Maybe I’ll wait for the series to come out on Netflix or Amazon eventually and enjoy it in peace.
After all I can only make so many trips to the bathroom.
Yes, about 3/4 of the time was for commercials! Fortunately, we have DVR. That’s the only way to watch this show. Great show but it would be too annoying to watch in actual time because there are way too many and long commercials.
But I think the commercial breaks were much shorter than usual. I started watching late on my DVR and I usually need 6-8 30-second jumps to get through the commercials. I was down to about 4 jumps or so for each break (and I do check out the Louie CK promos).
Too many commercials for sure. I will have to VCR and skip thru them. Molly is great! We did not see him cut dog’s throat: Not so easy with a large mastiff with huge jaws and four strong legs. Their survival instinct is very strong, Malvo. Gunshot would have been easier but noisy. But how did you kill him with knife with no barking or noise? Really? Tell me, dog owners?
You nailed it. I love this show, but the number of commercials are ridiculous.
I watch the show through…alternative means, and it clocked just over 48 minutes with all the commercials cut out. That sounds about right for the average one-hour show.
It’s available on Amazon Instant Video right now (for $2-3 an episode — worth it, if you’re a cord cutter especially.)
Solution to pollution of commercial interruptions: record, then fast-forward over commercials. And if you need to go potty, simply pause.
I’m one of the few people left who doesn’t have a DVR, but I do have On Demand from Comcast (no, I don’t work for them). They have fast-forward disabled on Fargo, but the commercial breaks are usually only 30 seconds (for a promo) to a minute (one spot + promo). I mention this in case you choose to watch it this way because the breaks fly right by.
One really quite unique and witty music cue – discordant 70s sitcom broadly zinging the zombie kit pitch scene, dissolving into background Muzak in the restaurant with the spider bite anecdote. Never saw that done before.
The idiot brothers strike me as clones of Bill Murray’s sons in Rushmore.
I didn’t understand exactly what happened to Stavros in the shower, or what Lorne (love that name, btw!) was fiddling with in his car trunk. Was it just general bloody mayhem followed by blithe walk away, or was there more to it?
Lorne had rigged Stavros’ shower to spray blood – hence Alan’s reference to biblical plagues. We saw him covering up the cans of pig’s blood from a butcher in the back of his car.
Ah, so Stavros is ok, then (aside from the horror and the trauma and the drugging and the blackmailing.)
I loved the movie & was wondering what was in store for the TV series. I have been blown away with the excellence. Kudos to Tollman! What an actor, holding her own with the likes of Walsh & Thornton with ease.
I agree about the dog – I am a militant dog lover & could have done without harming the dog (if only for TV).
You complain about the dog but you would not mind all the human beings he kills? He is a psychopath! Psychopaths are not animal lovers.
Really? See: Tony Soprano.
Tony is a sociopath
Psychopathy and Sociopathy are basically the same thing (absence of empathy). There is no difference between the two terms.
Tell that to Sherlock.
Loved the ice pick painting at the kings house.
It’s a picture of the scraper that marked the spot. Do we all know about “the money” now that is the secret of Stavros’ being blackmail?
“It’s a picture of the scraper that marked the spot”
By gosh, I think you’re on to something….Steve Buscemi marked his kidnapping payoff with an ice scraper in the movie
I thought it was the actual scraper in the frame.
Either way, lovely reference.
“Either way, lovely reference.”
I’m (we’re) saying it is more than a reference….its an explanation.
So Stavros Milos became the Supermarket King of Minnesota with Wade Gustafson’s buried $920,000 in ransom money? Nice.
My favorite episode so far and also probably the funniest. The scene in the supply closet and the idiotic son shooting the other idiotic son with an arrow both had me in stitches. Plus, I forgot how sexy Kate Walsh can be.
For a long time when anyone would ask me what my favorite movie was my answer would be Fargo (nowadays I cannot confidently declare just one favorite) and considering that I am really enjoying this series. The only thing I am finding a little more than slightly distracting are the accents that a majority of the cast uses. The dinner scene with Deputy Solverson and her friend was so bad I almost couldn’t take it seriously at all. I was born and raised in Chicago but know a fair amount of people from Minnesota and yes, I do know people that talk like that, but I know many more that don’t. I guess I think that it can at a certain point become excessive, and while I don’t think that it takes away from my enjoyment of the show, I also think that it could be that much better by balancing the exaggerated accents out with an equal number of actors speaking naturally. At one point tonight I even heard the daughter played by Joey King talking like this, and I don’t buy that a twelve year old in 2006 would sound that way. Am I the only one that feels this way?
That’s a fair complaint, but I remember the movie having the same issue with excessive accents, especially Macy and McDormand.
I consider it part of the show’s (and the movie’s) humor.
but that’s another aspect of where the humor lies – parody
ggreenw, you are not the only one that feels this way. Plus, I am hard of hearing so the restaurant scene was particularly difficult for me to understand Molly’s friend. Balance in accents (or lack of them) WOULD be nice. (I wonder if the producers of this fine series ever read these comments.)
I usually don’t mind the accents, but Molly’s friend was over the top. It grated on me. A little accent is okay, but that was too much.
Speaking naturally? It’s natural to them. I understand your point that maybe it’s overdone, but just because it’s not your native accent doesn’t make it unnatural.
Kill a bunch of humans: “eh, maybe he’s just an enigmatic trickster”
Kill one dog: “HE IS THE DEVIL AND MUST DIE”
I said to my wife while watching, “Well, he killed a dog, now people really won’t like him.” And here you go. Amazes me what some people considering a tipping point. I’m on Team Malvo. Easily my favorite character on a great new show. Go Lorne!
This is, along with Hannibal, my favorite show now airing, and the only one besides Hannibal that I cannot wait to watch.
Yes, that closet scene with Thornton and Howerton was great.
“I’m confused.”
“That’s okay. I’m not.”
Funny that you single Tolman out because this felt like the first real episode where all of the acclaim from the early reviews kicked in. Previously she just seemed okay, but she’s really starting to stand out.
This series is fantastic. Here’s hoping the remaining 7 eps continue the trend and we revisit Fargo next year (regardless of the new story/characters we’d inevitably require)
Lots of fun in the episode. Creation of the word dipshittery was appreciated.
great episode, great show – but just one issue:
scene where Molly is watching Malvo on the security tapes. The screens she’s watching look post-2010, as opposed to 2006.
otherwise, can’t wait til next week.
Glad someone brought this up. There is so many things that the producers half butt in doing when making the scenes etc. for this tv show. I admit most of the show is well done but they do slip from time to time when trying to portray 2006. I guess thats the price you pay for starting out a show that says its in the past. ie. 2006. I was also disappointing in how un-believable the drug deal was. First, when he goes to buy the adderall from the guy on the street, Lorne got LOTS of adderall for what looks like he only pays 100 bucks for. I guess there is going to be people who wont know the price of street adderall but every college student will and knows instantly you probably would only get a small fraction of what he got for 100 bucks. Second, the pharmacy on wheels would never happen like that. I mean, no black market business man would set up an operation like that and especially not in Minnesota and if there was any chance in heck that someone were to set up a black market pharmacy on wheels it surely wouldn’t be that guy we saw Lorne deal with. The story would have gone better if it was a crooked doctor or young pharmacist right out of college making the deal.
Ive been reading lots of reviews and think its interesting when people comment about Lorne and specifically on how much they like him… until he kills a dog. Its like ” kill all the people you want and we’ll cheer for you but, kill a dog and we’ll hate you.” Funny how that works eh?
That fishtank screensaver took me back!
You betcha. And it nicely recalls the fish poster in Leonard’s basement.
This show has staying power although the volume of mayhem in the first episode almost turned me away from it. A persistent niggle to me: when Lester was (presumably) examined at a hospital/ER for his (self-induced) concussion post the murders at his house, it is hard to believe a treating physician and/or nurse would not have noticed his hand wound from the buckshot. Further, deputy Molly’s failure to notice the bloody bandage on Lester’s wrist while speaking with him in his office is also unlikely. That this wound continues to be a secret to all but Lester doesn’t make sense. But it’s just a story.
Great minds think alike! I think I was typing my comment (below) while you were posting yours.
I agree the doctors should have noticed/noted the buckshot wound. Not surprised that Molly didn’t think anything of it, Lester has bloody bandages all over himself, she’d have no reason to think his hand injury is unique in some way. But maybe she’ll study the report from the hospital at some point and notice it.
One thing keeps bugging me: Why has no one mentioned/noticed/asked about Lester’s hand? He was in the hospital after the bloodbath with a shotgun pellet in his hand. Nothin’. Are we waiting for Molly to make the big connection that if he was in the basement unconscious he couldn’t have been shot?
Wondering if idiot brothers with crossbows and Lorne telling the pusher guy that a bunch of zombies wouldn’t be much trouble was a subtle dig at Walking Dead?
Besides the plot hole of the hand wound, why exactly would the other two killers be staking out the house and be suspicious about an Insurance agent bringing out insurance forms to the widow?
They’re looking for Hess’ killer and/or leads.
Sounded like they assumed he was having an affair with her therefore might have killed Sam…
I haven’t read the review because I haven’t watched this episode yet. Just want to say that the ads at the first break were so terrible, I just couldn’t. I recorded the rest and went to bed. I dunno if my tolerance for ads has been lost, or my mood was off, or these were the 3 worst ads I’ve ever seen. I hope to catch up tonight with some fast-forwarding.
I am loving this show. All of the actors are doing an amazing job, and I am riveted by the plot and characters, waiting to see what will happen next. Martin Freeman’s performance is the one that really draws me in… he’s adeptly portraying such a complex character and I am finding Lester’s (inner) journey fascinating.
I don’t know if that is as funny as to anyone who is not working in the academia and/or attending conferences and such, but Lorne’s deadpan “I have two questions and a comment” really cracked me up,
I find this amazing so far, especially how the series can easily progress from comic, dark/violent/disturbing, awkward/uncomfortable (most anything with Lester) to touching/warm (Solverson/Grimly meeting) moments without anything seeming out of place. As it is all so much of one piece, this would make for great binge viewing, as one long movie. Having said that, I will watch it every week as it airs.
I love this show for one main reason. Billy Bob Thornton.
You rarely have an actor of his stature doing TV. He elevates the show and you can tell he really enjoys playing Lorne. The whole cast is terrific. I loved the buffet scene because it reminded of the movie Fargo. I wished they showed the food. In Fargo it was that typical slop that you would see at a local owned buffet in the midwest. Mystery meats sitting in sauces and gravy.
Is someone knows why Lorne killed Stravos ? As is blackmailed him , to get a million dollar , then how can he gets , what’s the aim ?
And how it happened ? (didn’t get the scene of shower) and the link with medecine.
Thanks guy! sorry for my english , I’m from France.
He didn’t kill him, he fixed the shower so it would “rain blood”. As Alan noted in his review;
Because “A Muddy Road” concludes with Lorne reciting a Bible passage about baby Moses being placed in a basket, followed by him unleashing the first of the Ten Plagues from the story of Exodus.
Yes but what is the aim of blackmailing him, get a million dollar ?
What is the pills for ?
Yes but what is the aim of blackmailing him, get a million dollar ?
What is the pills for ?
Bonjour, Jonas. My take on this is that Lorne is a guy who thoroughly enjoys f***ing with people and who has no patience for fools. The scene in the first episode showed this when he convinced the motel worker to pee into the boss-lady’s gas tank and then phoned the lobby to rat him out.
He doesn’t like the supermarket king because he’s a liar (the whole back story of the supermarket is a sham), so he’s found an opportunity to muscle in on a blackmail scheme that is so very poorly planned by bronzed tan guy that he doesn’t even have to know why there’s a blackmail scheme in the first place. Of course the money is the main thing, but he just likes to really make things uncomfortable for others.
The pills are one of the other things he does to mess with the ‘king.’ The ‘king’ thinks he’s taking a pain medication but he’s really taking speed and can’t figure out why he’s hot and sweaty. Will this lead to a heart attack? I don’t know, but it’s the slow game Lorne loves.
It could be that the supermarket king is the actual hit and, as the broker was instructed, make it seem like an accident. A heart attack or a suicide would fit the bill . . . .
What’s with the Faure Requiem on TV? Snippets of it were on Hannibal in the last two weeks and a now more is played on Fargo this past week. His birthday is on May 12?
While I really like this show, some of Malvo’s near superhuman abilities are beginning to grate. For example, rigging a shower to spray blood is not the work of a few minutes. Dragging a man out of an office full of people while no one does or even says anything?
I know the show is supposed to be surreal, but that doesn’t mean not real. Don’t get me wrong, I do really like the show, but the more impossibilities they introduce, the more it detracts from the potential.
Yeah, I found that opening scene to be a bit over the top as well.
Jeez, where the heck was building/parking lot security while their cameras recorded the entire weird abduction?
I do like this show, but the scenes that seem thrown in just to show how stupid and strange people in Minnesota are don’t really work for me and I wish they would just cut them: example this week – Solverson’s friend with the spider bite story. The staring eyes, the stupid story, everything about it was forced, overdone, and killed the flow of the episode.
I agree that Solverson’s friend was way too much. No one has an accent that broad.
Try being a Southerner.
We squealed when the original Fargo came out.
FINALLY another accent to make fun of and take the heat off of us.
‘Ya betch’ is sho nuff funny.
“Every action he takes is done with the attitude that no one can get to him.”
Even though doubtful, the thought passed through my mind that Malvo might be something like Rutger Hauer’s character in The Hitcher. Supernatural?
I agree with everyone on Tolman. This seemed to be her “break out” episode (to dust off a cliché). I hope Molly and Gus can work together. We’re certainly pulling for them.
Hidden “Extra” for the week…..In the original Fargo, a guy named Reilly Diefenbacher is the voice on the phone from GMC Financing, endlessly badgering Jerry Lundegaard for the legal paperwork. In this week’s episode, the “FOR SALE” sign on the Hess property has been placed there by none other than Diefenbacher Realty.
I have a theory. When the camera shows the red ice scraper in Milos’ office,and Lorne looks at it, that ‘s a clear reminder of the way that money was buried in the snow by the blonde thug in the movie Fargo. So I think Milos is supposed to have gotten his mysterious money that he found buried in the snow connected with the movie Fargo. What a fun way to connect the movie and the tv show!
Someone already noted that above.
Pushed over the fence… our so called antihero does a gratuitous dog kill. Lots of quality in this show, but no characters to care ENOUGH about. Deleted from the TiVo queue.
Way to stick it to them. Thanks for sharing your brave remote clicking with all of us.
Love the idea that Don, owner of a fitness center called Squat, now “works” for the master of the f-u squat. LOL!