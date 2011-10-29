Review: FOX’s ‘Allen Gregory’ dragged down by irritating title character

A few weeks ago, in reviewing HBO’s “Enlightened,” I suggested it hadn’t cracked the tricky problem of how to generate comedy out of a character largely lacking in self-awareness. At the time, I wrote:
The trick to making a comedy with this kind of character work usually involves some combination of putting them in a position of power over the people they’re inadvertently offending, making them so blissful in their idiocy that it barely matters how often they embarrass themselves, or making them jerks in need of comeuppance.
Since then, I watched “Allen Gregory,” a new animated comedy that FOX will debut Sunday night at 8:30, and it follows that script to a T, giving us an oblivious central character who is able to bully and walk over everyone, who is extraordinarily pleased with himself and his cultured ways, and who is very much in need of comeuppance.
And in watching it, I realized that the game is much more complicated than I suggested earlier, because “Allen Gregory” is vastly more unpleasant to watch than “Enlightened” could hope to be.
Jonah Hill – who co-created the show with Andrew Mogel and Jarrad Paul – plays the title character, a 7-year-old who has been spoiled rotten all his life by his two gay dads, Richard (French Stewart) and Jeremy (Nat Faxon). They’ve home-schooled him, given him the tastes and speech patterns of a much older, more sophisticated man, and made him just about the worst person in the world. He calls his perfectly normal, likable adoptive sister Julie (Joy Osmanski) “pretty much the worst person” and, like both dads, treats her not as a person but as a trophy of their own politically correct awesomeness. Like biological dad Richard, Allen Gregory is condescending to and verbally abusive of Jeremy, who also does nothing to deserve it. When forced to go to public school because Richard(*) is having money troubles and needs Jeremy to get a job, Allen Gregory steamrolls over his new teacher (Leslie Mann), the principal and even potential new best friend Patrick (Cristina Pucelli), who doesn’t phrase an offer to have lunch together the way Allen Gregory would like.
(*) Whose character design makes him look exactly like Dean Pelton on “Community,” to the point where I just assumed Jim Rash was playing the part and was startled to learn he wasn’t. Not enough people watch “Community” for this to hurt the show with average viewers, but still… weird.
There are moments where Allen Gregory is supposed to seem sympathetic because he doesn’t know how to be a kid, and the more popular kids pick on him for it, but he’s such a colossal ass to everyone – as is Richard – that any humiliations he suffers seem wholly deserved. This show actually made me hate a 7-year-old. Well-done.
On this week’s podcast, Fienberg argued that the problem may not so much be Allen Gregory but how he’s positioned within the show, with no strong character to balance him out. And I can see that. His behavior isn’t really any worse than most members of the Bluth family; it’s that this show is told from his point of view, and there’s no Michael Bluth around to constantly point out the many ways in which he fails as a human being. (I loved GOB, but didn’t want to see a show where he was the central character, which is one of the many reasons “Running Wilde” failed.)
So, yeah, the comedy of arrogance and/or self-deception isn’t easy. It could be a problem “Allen Gregory” solves later on, either by softening its main character (and his dad) or by pushing supporting characters more to the forefront, but the version on display in the pilot is one I have no interest in ever watching again.
Jonah Hill’s continued success goes right over my head. He’s not funny, has zero charisma or timing, and has an incredibly grating voice. So yeah, don’t think this is my cup of tea.
He was good in Moneyball.
Emo Unicorn: Amen to that.
Fore sure. When I saw the first ads for this, my reaction was why in the world would anybody want to watch a show starring Jonah Hill? I suspect we’re going to find out after quick cancellation that no one does.
He WAS good in Moneyball, but his presence in the film almost made me not go see it. I can’t stand Jonah Hill.
Funny that you mention the character design of French Stewart’s character looking like Jim Rash, who is the writing partner (The Descendents) of Nat Faxon, who voices the other dad.
That was the worst piece of crap I’ve ever seen come from FOX TV. If this show stays on the air, I’ll be watching another network in this time slot; even if that means no longer watching the Simpsons (my favorite show of all time).
right on!
“Allen Gregory” tried way too hard to be “edgy”, and failed miserably. Probably the worst prime-time series of the last forty years.
Sometimes a show or movie strikes me as so bad I feel compelled to check reviews to make sure I’m not being so elitist myself that I am being over-critical. Allen Gregory is causing one of those moments for me, and I’m glad to see it’s being judged relatively the same across different media.
Yeah, had to see what other people thought because something just didn;t click with me and this show. Only one or two actual laughs to be had and there seemed to be a buildup to the end which did not pay off half as well as an ending should. IMO this show needs definite improvement and if I don’t see it in the next few episodes, I’ll go back to the internet for entertainment.
In the words of “The Critic”, IT STINKS!
Just got done watching Allen gregory. God awful. This show should not last 5 episodes. Fox whiffed again.
i honestly thought it was Jim Rash voicing Richard too. finding out it’s French Steward? now that’s random. and i must agree with all the comments about Jonah Hill. i dunno why Fox decided to use his name to promote the show cuz i would’ve thought it would turn away viewers. gave it a shot, and boy, was this character obnoxious. this is the kind of show that the people who made it were so in love with their genius idea that they failed to look outside the bubble.
Worst animated show EVER !!!!!!!!!!!!
I LOVE this show! Hilarious. Don’t worry about a lack of a foil for AG, sister Julie looks to break out as a total Miss Machiavelli very soon. I’m not sure if the people who hate this don’t get the point, don’t think that point is funny, or just think the creators failed to make the point very well, but I think they NAILED IT ! It’s not that ambitious, really: self absorbed people are hilarious, and being self absorbed, they are completely unaware of it. If I was someone who rolled on floors this show would have me roflmao fashure. I howled, I hooted, I shrieked. The artwork is soooooo perfect for the premise. If you like The Venture Brothers from Adult Swim, you’ll recognize the clean lines, exaggerated perspectives, and visual jokes we’ve seen there. There is exactly the right dash of pathos in the isolation that AG exists in to humanize him enough to make him understandable. And the dynamic between the two dads – trust me, it’s way more common than you may think, scarily on point in places. This series is not going to entertain everyone, but there are those of us who just got a new reason to live, um I mean watch tv.
Jonah, don’t you have a cancellation meeting to attend?
I love it too :)
I dont watch much TV.. but omg I love this show.. dumb that they cancelled it.. I already want the episodes on DVD.. me and my 16yr old son love it.. its edgy just like the others.. and it works.. pple are gonna like it later.. as always.. always hatin on the good stuff first.. jeez..nuff said..
I liked the show. I think the humor is rude and sarcastic. This backlash reminds me of how everyone hated Seinfeld when it 1st came out. People just don’t “get it”. yet.
Thanks for saying that, Jill. I was beginning to be sad. I think this show is so funny. I’m not surprised that everyone doesn’t like it as much as I do, but I AM surprised so many people really hate it. Your response reminds me that the Internet is entirely self-selected. I just hope it lasts long enough and does well enough that there’s a DVD when it’s gone.
I hated this show as well and hope it goes away soon.
It will go away instantly if you change channels or turn off your tv. There’s a button on the remote for that. Hope this helps!
Gonna WhiteKnight the show in every comment there Kat?
It was bad, pretentious, and really not all that funny, I’m sorry if you liked the show but the reality is that the majority of us don’t.
I hated this show as well. I hope it goes away soon.
It really needs contrast to johnah hill either more between father two with his more existant social skills and maybe the principal knocking adam gregory down more. A two plot show with one focussed on Adam but a more prominent one for julie. The theme to her plot could be her social groups misadventures like stan smith son in american dad. As far as dad one needs to be more absurd to show being a rich snob isnt whats its cracked up to be . I think that may develop more caring of adam gregory because socially speaking he can develop more understanding like sheldon in big bang did over the season
Visually pretty, otherwise irritating in every aspect. Did not laugh once. And I “got it;” I guess I only find obliviousness funny when it’s remotely relatable and…well…funny.
It was absolutely perfect. I just hope that they put enough episodes up so that I can continue to watch it.
The dad isn’t bad at all, he tries hard to seem unaffected when things go wrong and he always gives credit where credit is due, even when he doesn’t act like he will. He might be mean to Jeremy, and had ruined his life, but when it comes down to it, he always shows his appreciation. And when it comes to big decisions he gives Jeremy a choice in the matter and takes his feelings into account, though it’s hard to notice.
Julie is overall a jerk. I know that it doesn’t seem like it. butr she is. She tried to get AG to go back to school only so she and her friends wouldn’t be the biggest losers anymore and so he’d be tortured. If she actually tried to help him he’d be nicer to her. Just like with Jeremy.
Jeremy is just over all messed up. He was turned into a gay man by Richard, and stalked by him. He lost his wife and kids because of Richard and overall got kidnapped. He is a genuinely nice person. Even when everyone is mean to Julie, he isn’t. He might not pay much attention to her since AG demands it all, but he seems to care. He allows Richard to be with him, even when it’s easy to notice that if he gets upset with him Richard will listen. He could always go back to his family, but he seems to care enough to stay.
And last but not least, Allen Gregory. I don’t know what it is about him, but he is just to funny. He is I’ll admit, a bit rough around the edges, but he is an image. I would love to meet a kid like that. He doesn’t acknowledge any other authority besides his father and sometimes Jeremy. He has the habit of being completely honest with his feelings, and like any kid, which you have to remember he is, he tries to downplay them and hide the fact that he is letting his guard down. He’s just the average kid who fell in love with someone he can’t have, learns from the only role models he has, and lashes out. He might seem terrible but he’s shown that he can be a good person.
I just love the show. And with one episode it’s laid out the floor plan for an extremely beautiful piece of art. I can’t wait until Sunday, because I’m going to watch episode to with all my friends who love it just as much as me.
Couldn’t have said it better!!
Our thoughts to a “T” except he was a little kinder than we were. Not funny. Unlikable characters. Bad combination.
Allen Gregory sucks. When is Cleveland Show returning to Laugh Out loud Sundays? FOX is making a huge mistake with Allen Gregory.
I just hope they get rid of Allen Gregory soon, I want Bob’s Burgers back!
Can they cancel it yet can’t wait, have to change the channel between Simpsons and Family Guy to avoid this steaming pile.
I’m so surprised at all the negative reviews. I thought it was brilliant and unflinching. These shows aren’t meant to imitate real life nor are they some sort of morality play. They expose human foibles and the parts of ourselves that we dare not expose to others so that we can laugh at them – from Allen and Richard’s obsessive self-centredness to Allen’s crush on a hideous woman. For people who want shallow melodramas where character’s get their ‘comeuppance’ or ‘redemption’ according to the standard formula so that you can get your emotional kicks, go to MTV. Allen Gregory’s for the thinkers.
Fuck you, Allen Gregory blows donkey cock. I feel sorry for all the asians in sweatshops who animate the tweens.
I freaking LOVE this show. I am so sick of seeing cookie cutter sitcoms, cartoons, etc. that jam a whole bunch of politically correct garbage down your throat with a warm and fuzzy lesson learned ending on each episode.
The characters are obnoxious, exaggerated and un-relatable – hence why it’s so entertaining. People that need relatable characters and situations are usually the same uninteresting people who watch dance shows and American Idol – and DON’T READ BOOKS. And if you are one of those people – the show follows the same plot rules as every other show out there – even down to the cathartic ending – maybe AG viewers thus far just didn’t get it, or couldn’t see it through the jokes…
The one negative I have is that the tone and pace of the show has been up and down – which I just chalk up to being a new show
Thank God, this show has been canceled… Maybe it would have been better suited for Logo and not a night reserved for heartland of America… I don’t think it’s that we don’t get it… we do, we just don’t want it!!! Shame on Fox for broadcasting this crap and Kudos for taking it off the air.
A lot of people I’ve met who are book readers are usually the ones who need characters to be relatable the most. Heck, one of the most common criticisms for most flat characters is that they are not relatable.
People who watch dance shows and American Idol are more likely to admire any character media throws their way.
Also, reading books doesn’t automatically make you better than everyone else. I read books all the time and that doesn’t mean I’m so much more perceptive and interesting and intelligent than everyone who doesn’t read. Using that line of logic, that must mean anyone who reads is SO much better than a starving illiterate girl living in poverty.
This is pretty much the hipster cartoon. and like them, it sucks. We “get” the jokes, the satire, etc. But it’s not funny and not interesting to watch at all. Can it.
I was really relieved to see a Bob’s Burgers rerun instead of AG this week.
What a steaming coil of unlikeability.
I quite like it, better then family guy anyway which isn’t high praise now that I think about it
you have completely misinterpreted the point of the show, we are not supposed to feel sorry for allen we are supposed to recognise that he’s a dick and find it funny, and not sympathise with him because jonah hill doesn’t want us to. Not all programmes have to contain and stick to the same conventional structure as all the rest. Im a british viewer so perhaps it communicates better over here as we are more open to the concept of a main character being a complete arse and not possessing any redeeming qualities.
I totally agree with you luved it
Allen Gregory fucking rocks! Vote Romney!
even though these comments are all very old I want to say that these posts are all very negative as was the article. Save that sort of stuff for your diary. Married With Children was on air for years. Lucky there was no anonymous internet posts back then. Then again there seemed to be people who liked it.
The negative reviews are funny to me. I do understand why most people hate the show,but I loved it and was surprised to find out it was canceled. Only a few people can appreciate this show for what it was, and not what it wasn’t. Brickleberry also received very bad reviews, yet it is one of my girlfriend’s all-time favorite shows.
We all need to understand that we all have different perspectives of things so not all opinions will be close, in fact many will be opposite and contradictory.