Review: FOX’s ‘Lone Star’

Meet Bob. Bob has the perfect life: a beautiful girlfriend, a small, down-to-earth Texas community, and a promising new mining venture that his friends and neighbors can’t wait to buy into.
Now meet Bob again. Bob has another perfect life: a beautiful and wealthy wife, a huge house in Houston, and a job offer from his father-in-law Clint to come work for his thriving oil concern.
Now meet Bob for real. Bob is a con man – has been practically since birth, and his father John has raised him to be the best grifter he’s ever seen. He has two gorgeous women in two different communities in love with him, and stands at the precipice of a huge score.
But Bob doesn’t want that. He wants a real life, and would gladly take either of these if he could ever choose between the two.
“I’ll get you the money,” he begs his father. “Just don’t make me do this anymore.”
Well-played by newcomer James Wolk, Bob is at the center of the best pilot episode of the network TV season: “Lone Star” (Monday at 9 p.m. on FOX). The show has a strong cast around Wolk, including Eloise Mumford (as the girlfriend), Adrianne Palicki from “Friday Night Lights” (as the wife), Jon Voight (as the father-in-law) and David Keith (as the dad). The pilot has a strong command of place (like “FNL,” it’s filmed on location in Texas) and style (the soundtrack is liberally sprinkled with songs from the English folk band Mumford & Sons). And the combination of TV newcomer Kyle Killen as creator and long-absent veterans Chris Keyser and Amy Lippman (who last had a show 10 years ago with “Party of Five”) as producers leads to a show that neatly straddles the line between the 21st century “Dallas” the network no doubt wanted and the cable shows like “Mad Men” and “Breaking Bad” that Killen described as influences.
It is a very, very, very strong pilot.
But is there a series here?
When Bob starts telling his dad about his desire to make things real, John warns him, “This is a house of cards, okay? You don’t get to live in it.” And I fear that John is speaking as much to his show’s writers as to his son there – that good as “Lone Star” looks at first, there’s no way it holds up over the course of a 13-episode season, let alone the 5+ seasons that successful American shows are expected to run. There are so many lies in so many places, so many people on the verge of finding out and/or being hurt, that it feels like “Lone Star” might become very frustrating and repetitive by episode 3 or 4. I would watch a movie version of “Lone Star,” and I will stick with the series hoping it proves me wrong, but it doesn’t feel like this premise has legs.
At the TV critics press tour last month, Killen and the other producers were peppered with questions on that very subject, and they had some interesting thoughts on how the series might work long-term (a mix of short and long cons, for starters, as Bob tries to get out from under this mess while hurting as few people as possible), so we’ll see. And I have to respect Killen’s ambition and his candor.
“I have no idea if this was a good idea for a network show,” he admitted when talking about his conversations with FOX execs, “but I feel like they”re willing to find out with the boldest, craziest version of it. If it”s a failure, I think it”s going to be a spectacular failure, and I like that idea. And ultimately, I think that”s why we are where we want to be.”
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
I saw the pilot while staying at a Universal Orlando Hotel at the end of the summer and enjoyed the heck out of it. It doesn’t hurt that Adrianne Palicki is in it as she was great on FNL. I’m hoping it stays strong in episode 2 and beyond.
Lone Star is actually filmed in/around Dallas, not Austin.
Ah, yes. Fixed.
The house of cards reminds me of the most recent season of Dexter when he’s warned that he’s not supposed to try to be normal, that it won’t work out for him. Dexter is born to be a serial killer. Is Bob born to be a con-man in some way?
And Dexter had me worried from the beginning that it was a show that wouldn’t last 4 or 5 seasons (and still be good television) based on it premise. Dexter has kept itself fresh enough that lots of people are excited about season 5.
Do you think these are valid comparisons?
Thanks for a great review, Alan. I’ve been on the fence about tuning in (there are only so many new shows a typical TV fan has room for), but I think the scales have tipped toward at least catching the pilot. Every critic loves it. Let’s hope the show is in it for the long haul.
You know, the fears you have about Lone star getting frustrating and repetitive could also be said about Chuck… Somehow that show is still hanging around. ;)
You could also make that argument about Breaking Bad, or Big Love. My biggest hesitation about this series is that it just feels like a cross between Big Love and Breaking Bad, two shows I enjoy but two premises I don’t really want to watch yet again.
If it’s really great, I’ll catch up on DVD.
I received the pilot in my Vanity Fair (?!) and loved it. I thought James Wolk was a revelation in the role. He was slick enough to be believable as a con man yet sweet enough to be convincing as a man who loved both women. Like a cross between George Clooney and Coach Taylor from FNL with a little Gilligan sprinkled in. The music was fantastic, and the reflection of place superb. I share the same fears as Mr. Sepinwall regarding its potential for longevity, but a great pilot is a great pilot and my hat is off to everyone involved.
Sounds very much like “The Riches”, a show that I couldn’t suspend belief for, even though the actors were very appealing. I will try this show, warily.
suspend *disbelief*, crap.
Every time I see the title for this show I feel compelled to say it in my best Dark Helmet voice. Am I the only one?
I see your Schwartz is as big as mine.
Monday at 8? My cable guide says Monday at 9.
Yes. It airs at 9 Eastern. I’d like to blame it on me getting confused with Central time, but as I live on the East Coast, it was just a typo.
I hope this show delivers good ratings [although I think The Event will have higher ratings]. It looks promising
There was a show a few years back called “Smith” where Ray Liotta lived a double-life as a family man and a heister (is that a word?…someone who heists.) He put together a team that included Amy Smart and Simon Baker, among others.
This seems a little similar, but I could be wrong.
13 episodes? Try 22 for network.
Filmed in Dallas but set in Houston? C’mon, take the four hour drive down the road and actually film it in Houston! That way I can go check out the filming locations :)
How much does James Wolk look like a young Coach Taylor!? I felt like I was watching an alternate reality FNL (having Adrianne Palicki there helps the illusion)!
I have to say, I loved the pilot. Wolk has a lot of charm and the torment is believable. Strong characters, interesting premise. I hope they pull it off and I will definitely be tuning in again.