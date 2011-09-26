Review: FOX’s ‘Terra Nova’ has impressive spectacle, but family drama lacking

The production travails of FOX’s “Terra Nova” have been chronicled so publicly and for so long that it’s starting to feel like the show has been in development since the dinosaurs walked the earth. At one point, the series was going to debut at mid-season last year, then with a special two-night airing of the pilot episode in May, before finally being pushed to tonight at 8. There were issues with the weather on location in Australia, and the special effects process to create the show’s prehistoric setting took longer than anticipated.
Along that long, complicated path, I’ve seen multiple versions of the “Terra Nova” pilot. Each time, the effects have gotten better, and the version of the dinosaurs you see tonight should look pretty darned spiffy.
But “Terra Nova” isn’t just a time travel show where people are chased by dinosaurs; it’s also a family drama. And as one of the show’s many executive producers, Jon Cassar, put it to critics last month, “If you don”t tune in and love this family after the first hour, it doesn”t matter how good the dinosaurs look.”
And the family remains much less interesting so far than the dinos – and, in fact, has gotten progressively less interesting with the tweaking.
The pilot begins in the next century, and earth is in the middle of a calamitous environmental disaster. The air is so toxic, the planet so overpopulated, that everyone has to wear rebreathers just to function, and they help only so much. But through scientists’ discovery of a “time fracture,” humanity now has a second chance, in which they’ll send colonists back in time 85 million years to start civilization up from scratch.
(And before you start asking the inevitable questions about the butterfly effect, and what happens when a giant rock strikes the earth to wipe out all the dinosaurs, there’s a technobabble-y scene about alternate timestreams to pre-empt them. Questions bad, cool dinos good. Got it?)
Among the families sent to colonize the Terra Nova settlement are the Shannons: cop Jim (Jason O’Mara), doctor Elisabeth (Shelley Conn) and kids Josh (Landon Liboiron), Maddy (Naomi Scott) and Zoe (Alana Mansour). They need to go back to the past for a variety of reasons, not least of which is that Zoe’s birth was in violation of the 22nd century’s strict population control laws.
(The first version of the pilot I saw made Zoe’s existence into a very effective surprise at the end of a tense action sequence, but the writers went back and piled a bunch of clumsy expository scenes in front of that. Whatever the episode gains in clarity – which is less than I think it needed – it loses far more in entertainment.)
So the Shannons wind up in the past, where they have to deal with dinosaurs, with a mysterious splinter group of colonists known as “Sixers,” with the colony’s suspicious leader Nathaniel Taylor (Stephen Lang) and mostly with each other. And it’s there that “Terra Nova” has its biggest issues.
Simply put, the Shannons are boring. Well, except for Josh, who gets to be annoying – the token rebellious teen whose function is to be stupid and get into trouble so there will be a story that week. I would suggest that the “Terra Nova” writers should know better – especially given how much fans of ABC’s short-lived “V” despised that show’s version of the same character – but then I remember that most of the key “Terra Nova” personnel (including lead producers Brannon Braga and Rene Echevarria) spent years on “24,” where many a plotline was driven by the epic stupidity of Kim Bauer. (And before that, Braga ran various “Star Trek” spin-offs which were heavy on technobabble and light on characterization.)
O’Mara has a few moments of charm, mainly in showing Jim trying to reconnect with his kids after a long absence, but the Shannons overall are about the last reason I would recommend this show, after the cool visuals, some effective action set pieces and the expected strong supporting performance by Stephen Lang. (Though it seems easy to draw a line between Taylor and the gleefully genocidal soldier he played in “Avatar,” Lang and the writers make enough distinctions that it’s not just him playing the same guy in a slightly different exotic setting.)
That earlier version of the show I saw featured a more fractured Shannon marriage, in which Jim and Elisabeth had gone to Terra Nova in part to get a fresh start for their troubled union. They’re all lovey-dovey now, and while I understand the producers’ desire to give viewers a happy family to root for, nothing interesting has been added in place of the earlier tension.
If the Shannons were just there as a point of view device into this brave new/old world, and “Terra Nova” was designed to focus on its core strengths (dinosaurs chewing on humans and Stephen Lang chewing on scenery), that’d be okay. But everyone involved insists that they’re the core, most important part of the series. And not only do they not work, but all the tinkering of the last year and a half has somehow made them work less than they did originally.
I’ve got a bad feeling about this.
I’ll watch to see if I like it…but I don’t have high hopes as Alan seems to be telling us its a family drama transposed into a sci-fi universe rather than a sci-fi show with well spread out drama (I was hoping something like BSG…but it doesn’t look like that is gonna happen).
See, now I would argue that BSG was exactly a drama set in a Sci-Fi universe. My complaint about strict Sci-Fi TV/movies is that their focus tends to be on “look at this cool / different stuff in this weird universe,” which gets old and boring fast. But when shows have an emotional core that just happens to be set to the backdrop of SciFi (see BSG), it works for me.
Braga sucks, simple as that.
This
It’s become an almost cosmic joke, hasn’t it?
SF MEDIA + BRAGA = CRAP
It’s come to a point where I almost feel sorry for the guy. Being a bad writer or a bad evualuator of quality onscrean does not automatically equate to being to being a bad human being in my book. But that’s what I think a lot of people have done in this case.
RWG (but he’s a big boy – he has to own it)
Just watched the premiere and the show could have some promise. HOWEVER, I see Braga’s fingerprints all over this thing with the mysterious glyphs and the missing son – I got a bad ST:ENT Temporal Cold War feeling about it. It feels like Braga was watching “Lost” and said to himself, “You want some mythos, I’ll give you some mythos”.
How the hell does that hack keep getting work?
Is it me, or is Fox not advertising as much as they should for a show that was as expensive to make as this was? I only now the last week or see feel like they are pushing it hard.
For Glee they advertised it so much, and even as recently for the New Girl they pushed pretty hard too.
Just seems that this show is set up to fail.
I kind of agree. I think Fox knows they’ve got a turkey on their hands. And even if it does decent numbers, I can’t see them being high enough to justify the budget of this thing.
Alan,
I know letter grades are neccessary. But from reading your review it sure doesn’t sound like you felt this was a “B.”
– The show has gotten worse every iteration, which doesn’t say much for the hope in post pilot episodes.
– You have no faith in the showrunner can fix the issues with the show.
The only good points seem to be special effects and Lang.
Is this going to be another interesting sci-fi concept show (like Flash Forward) that is utlimately ruined because all the characters are boring and/or cliched (as the son sounds already)?
Do you have any faith that this show will be able to fix the weaker points of the show?
I have no faith in Braga going forward. But in terms of a grade for the pilot – which is the only thing I have to base the grade on – there was enough there to get it a B. At worst, it was going to be a B-, and I found the show more interesting than other things that have gotten that grade.
Thanks for the clarification.
I’ll lower my expectations accordingly.
Alan,
Any chance you can get Shawn Ryan to take a crack at writing a sci-fi show?
“Terriers: In Space,” maybe? Sure the title needs work, but I would watch that show.
I’m tuning in tonight because I’m quite certain this will be the worst new show of the season.
I enjoy a good car wreck.
Worst new show? No chance with such other strong contenders like Charlie’s Angels, Free Agents, or The Playboy Club (just to name a few).
Sorry, I forgot about Charlie’s Angels. And I’m gonna be honest, I don’t hate Free Agents. It’s not good by any means, but I don’t watch it and wonder how it got made.
But c’mon, Terra Nova has dinosaurs and time travel. That’s a pretty bold move.
Please…as if anything could compete with the awfulness of Whitney and its “live studio audience” and general terribleness all around.
I’m more interested to see if they adequately explain how travelling back to the time of dinosaurs is a smart idea, or how the hell they’re supposed to survive long-term in such an environment. Forget extinction by asteroid; the dinos will kill ’em all before long.
Well, and the asteroid isn’t coming for 20 million years, so yeah, hard to get too worked up about that.
One word: Microbes.
Hell, city-raised folk can’t survive long dropped in a rainforest, eating flora and fauna, without having some painful confrontations with competing gut flora. Think about a crew of humans pampered by antibiotic interventione, eating food, drinking water filled with bugs that have no modern counterpart —
And can’t someone stop Spielberg from making a family-friendly SF flop each decade? SEAQUEST 2020? EARTH 2? Must we revisit the holy nuclear family, treacherous singleton warrior, and precocious exposition-spouting teens? Can’t he spend the budge on therapy, and leave us alone?
Or, as an alternative, why not build a world first, *then* plop the boringly-conventional family within it? Why defeat the purpose of science fiction by being so narratively conservative?
Yeah: microbes are only the beginning. I’ve never really found the go-back-to-the-dinosaur-age stories to be the least bit persuasive. If you have an asteroid on the way, there’s other things you shouldbe doing — but then again, you should have been dooing some of those things (starting colonies on other planets, forming space colonies in O’Neill habitats and on space stations, starting a moon base, etc.) long before you have to face the asteroid. Rule number 1 for survival: don’t put all your eggs in one basket. Then there’s the whole problem of surviving a trip to the past over the long term: not only are you *not* at the top of the food chain, but unless you literally bring a million people with you and all the tech and supplies you need to be able to keep on making the things you need to survivek, you’ll run out of the supplies you need — not just to eat, but to live and continue living and eating. Ther’s simply too much stacked against you, not to mention that your immune system isn’t immune to ANYTHING back then and what drugs you might bring with you might be totally useless. Why on earth take that kind of risk??
All this is is why suck back-to-the-past stories are usually just junk fantasy masquerading as sci-fi instead on stories based on actual science and the likelihood of events. Trash, any way you name it. And THEN there’s the boring crap that Alan mentioned. All in all, mind rot: you lose IQ points just by turning it on. I’d rather endure hours of nails scraping on chalkboard than this. I didn’t think it was possible that Fox would come up with something even more tedious and insulting to my intelligence than NBC’s The Playboy Club, but they have. Thanks for nothing, twits.
Whoops! Sorry for all the typos. Chalk it up to impatience to post (yes, I know: bad habit to acquire). Apologies.
And oh yeah: there’s an excellent chance that the Chicxulub asteroid that made the dinosaurs extinct and wiped out so much other flora and fauna also made it possible for wee mammals (teh ones that led to bigger mammals and us) to survive and proliferate. but it’s still coming, so why go back in time to before that, only to have whatever civilization you manage to establish there get killed by same asteroid?? That’s just stupid. Better to stay in the present and deal. I just don’t see anything about this that makes sense.
1 and done
Loved it. Had me riveted the entire time. I don’t think the family is boring. Plenty of hints that there are exciting/complicated times ahead. Even if I hadn’t liked the pilot, I would get them a few episodes to find their way. I’ve run across too many examples of shows vastly improving over the course of the first season.
This is generally my kind of show. But this is definitely not my kind of execution of my kind of show. There’s a lot of blame to go around but a big problem is the casting of charisma-free Jason O’Mara.
I disagree with Dan in the podcast about David Fury. David Fury left Lost after season 1 and joined 24 after their season 4. Season 5 of 24 was easily the best of the series, regardless of his individual script contributions, and Lost season 2 was pretty terrible. Circumstantial evidence suggests Fury is a big asset in the overall story development, apart from his individual scripts and Terra Nova losing him is not gonna help.
I’m probably not perfect in my description of his timing of his career, still I think the idea that he’d have helped this show a lot is very defensible. I’m glad to see he has apparently (according to imdb credits) landed on another show I watch: Fringe.
OK, they started that going back in time started a new timeline (think new Star Trek movie) due to the marker that wasn’t found “today” but was found the next time they went back But they have had several pilgrimages at different times. Each one would have started a new timeline so there must be ten or twelve different universes by now. If we don’t care for this one we can just go to a new one like Eureka.
sorry “they stated” not “they started”
85 million years? If only FOX could find a time fracture that goes back 9 years, so they could rediscover a brilliant story about a futuristic past (pasteristic future?) Twenty minutes of this drivel and my only feeling was profound sense of loss.
This show was trite, cliched and sentimental but at least I learned something. Dinosaurs are bulletproof! i never knew that. its always nice to learn something new.
Yeah, I always wonder why they seem to bring under powered munitions to dangerous places. Where are all the 40 mm grenade launchers routinely mounted under assault rifles? Where are the .50 caliber machine guns? Why no Dirty Harry .44 magnums?
I watched the premiere last night and have to say that there are lots and lots of plot holes and inconsistancies in the storyline. Later in the story when Jim Shannon and Taylor are walking through the jungle, Taylor tells Jim that when he came through the portal there was another guy right behind him who hesitated for a second or so before following Taylor through. Taylor indicated that the guy who hesitated actually emerged into Terra Nova 184 days after Taylor emerged. And yet when Jim Shannon took several seconds longer, after his family went through, it appears as though he came through right behind them. Unless I missed something, that was a huge glaring inconsistency in the story. Why is there always another split faction willing to do harm to the core group. Plus the area outside the main camp is known to be very dangerous, but adults walk around out there as if their walking thrugh central park in NY. And I agree, the Shannons are really boring people. This and other problems will certainly curb my enthusiasm for watching future episodes. One or possibly two more times and if things don’t improve, I’ll be watching reruns of STTNG.
The only characters I found somewhat compelling was Nathaniel Taylor and the girl who led the group of teenage misfits (name forgotten). The Shannon family really isn’t all that interesting. Maybe if they had found a way to make the teenage boy angst a bit less cliche. The effects are great, but not enough to compel me to keep watching.
If this gets more episodes than Firefly did, I’m gonna be pissed.
What a strange mashup of Lost, Mad Max, Jurassic Park, Star Trek, and the Terminator.
Did I miss anything?
I always root for good SF on TV, and Terra was fun. But it wasn’t, you know, good.
The Effects were quite good – I wish that Sarah Connor had gotten this kinda budget. One exception… the dinos in daylight had that plasticity/cartoonish sheen.
And the characters did, too.
Suggested improvements…
First of all, they need to kill all the teens. Immediately. I think the emo version of John Connor would have killed them himself, that’s how annoying they are. I would rather watch Penny Robinson date the Bloop.
Jim Shannon would be much more interesting in an estranged relationship with his ex… be even better if she didn’t want him there.
And, whenever this is cancelled, Jason O’Mara should wake up in a church, with John Locke, Hugo, and… scratch that.
He should wake up in 1973, as a NYPD detective, and…
“Did I miss anything?”
Blade Runner, of course. Way more than Mad Max (which got a radioactive desert setting, totally different). All the opening quarter is a blatant Blade Runner rip-off actually: the dark, dystopic, overpopulated future, the incessant smoke coming up from the ground, the giant ad screens everywhere with the soft female voice, the colonies presented as a way out. Even that gun had a Blade Runner feel. I half expected Jim being a replicant hunting cop!
Also, the claustrophobic apartment and the douchey inspectors had a Brazil feeling.
Anyway, while I would have liked better a show with that setting, I didn’t get what that was for, especially all the “escape from prison a la Jack Bauer” scenario. Wasn’t enough to just show a collapsing Earth and one of the many families going throught the portal? Why were they needed to be law-breaking escapees? (I don’t know if they realize that having a third child in a world that’s dying by overpopulation make them nothing short than selfish criminals, not some family heroes. It’s like defending the average man rights to kill his neighbour).
Did the producers really sabotage their own twist with the little girl in the backpack? Did they really turn what would have been a great twist into a boring and predictable scenario? Are they retarded?!
Well, Jon Cassar you failed.
Rename it: Terra Novacain – because it certainly dulled my senses.
So far I find this as big a let down as Falling Skies. If you’re going to be spending that much money on effects, surely they could fork out a little more to get a cast and writers who could make this work on a bigscreen sort of level? O’Mara and Lang are great, but the rest leave me feeling apathetic at best or annoyed at worst. Why can AMC always get the casting right, yet Fox cannot? The premise would work a lot better as a miniseries or a movie – but I just get the feeling they’ll drag this out without knowing where to go with it, shoe-horning contrived storylines in along the way, as the budget for visual effects gradually diminishes with the ratings. On a random note, did anyone notice any blondes in the entire cast or amongst the extras?
I saw he latest episode just a couple of days ago and honestly, I can’t remember what it was about.
I too don’t like the family. I wish the “darker” storyline that’s been hinted at had been kept, because a wholesome family just doesn’t cut it. In particulat, it seems a whole lot was cut or added, especially wrt Zoe. Why in the world did they have a 3rd child? There’s got to be some kind of reason. Or perhaps the son isn’t theirs and so they only had the two girls, or whatever, but they need to flesh each character out and stop making it Seventh Heaven goes to Dinotopia.
I so wanted to like it, but the writers haven’t bothered to give any of the characters a believable brain. Every episode’s plot depended on people doing unbelievably dumb things, and getting away with them because the other characters were also unbelievably dumb. Painfully disappointing. Fox, either get some decent writers to do some decent writing, or cut your losses on this turkey.