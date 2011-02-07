Review: FOX’s ‘The Chicago Code’ a strong new cop drama

After Shawn Ryan created one of the definitive cop shows of all time with FX’s “The Shield,” it was hard to blame the guy for wanting to work in other territory for a while. Vic Mackey is a very hard act to follow, so it wasn’t surprising that Ryan’s next few jobs were the military drama “The Unit,” a season running “Lie to Me” and the brilliant-but-canceled private eye series “Terriers.”
With his new FOX drama “The Chicago Code,” which debuts tonight at 9 p.m., Ryan is firmly back in the world of badges and handcuffs and investigations into corruption. But the new show doesn’t feel like a pale imitation of its predecessor. The two series have some aspects in common, but the most important one is just a very high level of quality.
Jennifer Beals plays Teresa Colvin, the first female superintendent in the history of the Chicago PD. Chosen by crooked Alderman Ronin Gibbons (Delroy Lindo) because he assumed she’d be little more than a pretty puppet, Colvin instead has designs on bringing down the whole Chicago machine, with no budget, no backing from the rank-and-file, and only a two-man team consisting of her ex-partner Jarek Wysocki (Jason Clarke) and his new partner Caleb Evers (Matt Lauria).
Ryan has made a lot of smart choices here, first among them the setting itself. He grew up in nearby Rockford, IL and knows what a beautiful, photogenic city Chicago is, and the bulk of each episode was filmed (in a sweeping, cinematic style very unlike the herky-jerky “Shield” look) in real Chicago locations. Like “Breaking Bad” and a handful of other dramas on TV, this is one that looks so good I’d gladly watch with the sound off if I had to.
(The show also has a local’s ear rather than that of a tourist. For instance, Jarek is a White Sox fan – who legend has it once held off an entire lynch mob with a Carlton Fisk model bat – rather than the more obvious choice of the Cubs.)
Second was the casting of his central characters. You wouldn’t automatically think of Beals as a top cop (or cop, period), but the Chicago native sells her character’s confidence (the movie star smile she’s had since “Flashdance” looks oddly becoming as she walks up to crime scenes) and steely resolve. She more than holds her own opposite Lindo’s mesmerizing snake charmer of an alderman. Clarke (an Australian who played a corrupt politician himself on Showtime’s “Brotherhood”) has some early struggles with his character’s Chicago accent, but is otherwise a commanding presence.
And though Jarek and Caleb work regular cases in addition to chasing Gibbons, the show’s interest in corruption and the way a city functions makes it feel like something much larger in scope than your average cop drama. Not quite “The Wire” – this is FOX, after all, not HBO – but quite a bit richer than the dozens of other police procedurals out there.
There’s an exchange that was featured in most of the commercials during FOX’s playoff football coverage where a frustrated cop bellows at Teresa, “You think you can change how things get done IN CHICAGO?!?!?” Not the show’s subtlest moment (albeit good for a promo), but overall the series has a pretty nuanced sense of how the system works in a large city like this. There are questions of just how bad a guy Gibbons is, and when Teresa becomes overzealous in her punishment of a lazy veteran cop, Jarek warns her, “There is corruption, and then there is just the way things get done, and you have to know the difference.”
There’s nothing wildly original about “The Chicago Code.” The title itself invokes the “That’s the Chicago way” line from “The Untouchables” (which was written by David Mamet, Ryan’s partner on “The Unit”), the cops vs. crooked pols set-up isn’t especially novel, and there’s a scene in the third episode that’s so blatant in its Scorsese worship that it even uses the appropriate song from the “Goodfellas” soundtrack.
But then, what made “The Shield” great wasn’t novelty, but execution and the courage of its convictions. There had been plenty of shows and movies about cops who pushed the outer edge of the envelope, or even ones who were full-on crooked like Vic Mackey, but few of those stories were told as consistently well as “The Shield” was over seven seasons.
(And because Ryan has seven years of experience keeping his corrupt main character out of prison with it only occasionally feeling contrived or repetitive, I’m not too worried about how long it might take Teresa and Jarek to slap the bracelets on Gibbons.)
This is a very smart, well-produced, great-looking cop show, one that does familiar things but does them in interesting ways. There’s occasional voiceover narration, for instance, which many current shows use as a crutch. Here, Ryan and his writers use it for short, painless bursts of exposition, and they smartly accompany each voiceover with a rapid-fire montage of that character’s history so it doesn’t feel like the “show, don’t tell” rule of good storytelling is being terribly violated.
In one of those pieces of narration, Gibbons explains that, “They say Chicago is the city that works. What some people never understand is, it works in a lot of different ways.”
So, thankfully, does the versatile “Chicago Code.” This hasn’t been a good season for new broadcast network series, but we finally have a potentially great one here.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
I’m still mourning Terriers, of course, but I’m looking forward to this series–especially since they actually filmed it in Chicago. Your review just heightened my anticipation.
The promos make this look like every other cop show on TV, but I was planning on watching anyway since it’s got a “Friday Night Lights” connection. After your review, it’s good to know I might not be wasting my time.
Write a comment…
I love jennifer beals in the L Word and i will love her in The Chicago Code. i wanted to see this as soon as she was casted and then reading this review makes me wanna watch it more.
Ditto. This review gives me confidence. So excited to see Beals in something new.
I live in Chicago and read some local reviews which were positive about the show but some plot points would make a native cringe. There has never been a corruption case worked by local police in the last 50 plus years. All mob, politicians, state and local, judges,and police corruption cases have been worked by the feds. Outside of street gangs, there are no ethnic crime syndicates in Chicago, except of course the mafia, which in Chicago is always referred to as “the outfit”. While we have had powerfull alderman over the years, their influence is minimal outside of their ward, with the possible exception of the finance committee chairman. The power in Chicago as we say is on the “5th Floor” where the office of the Mayor is at city hall. I will concede that with Daley II retiring, we may see a change coming in how we are governed locally
I wouldn’t call Tommy Caffee a corrupt politician…just like that line you quote, there is corruption, and then there is just the way things get done, and you have to know the difference.
I guess having someone killed who could spill the beans on a backroom deal on a waterfront project is just getting things done these days…
Interesting promo picture. Her posture, the gun on her hip, the badge style (which looks more wild west than what one would expect of Chicago) and its location, give the impression they want us to subconsciously draw associations with Justified. I hope it’s that good, we’ll see.
This is actually the first and only TV show to have the rights to use the actual Chicago PD shields, cars and precincts, so that is a real CPD badge at which you are looking.
i’m totally NOT interested in another cop show and i couldn;t care less if it flops. fox is a screwy network anyway and has made alot of bad choices over the years. How many more cop shows do we need?
So this is what Luke Cafferty does after graduation…
I’m really excited for this. Of course, there’s the Shawn Ryan thing, which was exciting enough, but I also love Jennifer Beals, who proved on ‘The L Word’ that you can display some impressive acting chops on an otherwise abysmal show.
The promos are so unappealing to me, but I’m going to chalk it up to the network. My love for Terriers has earned from me an open mind to any show Shawn Ryan is running. Looking forward to it overcoming the ads Fox ran during the game yesterday.
I haven’t watched or cared about a cop show in years. But I do plan on tuning in because of Shawn Ryan and Tim Minear. How could anyone who’s a fan of Terriers, not? :)
I’d also watch any show with photography on the level of Breaking Bad or Rubicon. I wonder who the director of photography is for The Chicago Code?
does this show have serial elements or is it a procedural?
oh boy.. the attempt at the regional accent is AWFUL.
Drop it and just go with a nondescript accent.
RIGHT!?!?!? UG! Not sure what they are going for here….
It’s a bad Saturday Night Live mock-Chicago accent reworked by Bostonians from Southie and laundered by someone from Minnesota. Puh-LEEEZE!! I wish Beals would just give up trying to say “CAHHHHPS” and talk normally. She did, after all, grow up in Chicago — whereas Shawn Ryan grew up way too far away to know enough about the city. Rockford is to Chicago what Bakersfield is to LA — too far to know anything significant about the big city two hours away. Ryan should stop pretending he does. But I did like the White-Sox touch: everybody on the South Side **knows** the Cubs are overrated. When even winning the World Series doesn’t get the Sox any respect from the North Siders, you KNOW their judgment is suspect.
Now if they **really** want make Jarek’s character authentic, he’ll have an uncle who lives in the old Polish area on Milwaukee Ave. near Noble Square where the Polish delis are being squeezed out by gentrification and hip boutiques, a grandma who still lives in Brighton Park on the SW side, where the Polish neighborhood is rapidly being taken over by Latinos and there’s a bit of a push east of there from a now burgeoning Chinatown; and he’ll also have another family contingent in Jefferson Park in the far NW side Polish area with one or two non-cop upwardly mobile family members moving north to Lincolnwood or NW into Park Ridge, because of course, they make more money than their cop cousins and don’t need to live next door to them anymore. And oh, BTW, aldermen have almost NOTHING to do with who gets to be police commissioner: that’s entirely the mayor’s prerogative, and the city council might bitch a little, but they’ll rubber-stamp his choice in the end, then argue about budgets.
I like it so far, however, they sound like they are trying too hard for the “Chicago” accent. They characters sound more like Boston or Fargo – not Chicago.
Accent aside, I thoroughly enjoyed this show. Looks like I may have something to watch after Chuck on Mondays.
The real Scorsese rip was the death of the sidekick, him getting taking out mid-narration, straight out of CASINO.
Pooooobably a spoiler, probably belongs in the episode review over the preliminary show overview.
As a life long Chicagoan and Sox fan, I don’t think being a Cubs fan would have been the obvious choice. :) I do agree it’s over-used, though.
Anyone know the song playing when the niece goes after the guy with the warrant during the raid?
I am glad you referenced “The Wire,” Alan, perhaps the best tv series ever. As I was watching last night, I thought that The Wire totally influenced so many parts of Chicago Code. In a good way, though. I even thought that Teresa Colvin’s last name was a tribute to one of my favorite Wire characters– Bunny Colvin. Maybe not, but I thoroughly enjoyed Chicago Code and am looking forward to its continuing.
Yes, it’s very unusual to see critics online making reference to The Wire.
I like the show but I may a little bit biased since I live in Chicago! haha!
Saw this great behind the scenes video from the season finale! Can’t wait to see it! – [bit.ly]
This grew on ne over the course of an hour. I don’t get the Beals timeline at all though. She’s 45-ish, and took 8 years to get to this top job. So she became a cop in her mid to late 30s?
Is this critic Alan Sepinwell 14 yrs. old? it’s just a bad action show. Opening chase scene-escorting a bad guy to go see his pregant girlfriend! Beal’s is a total mis-cast- very corny lines. Script is terrible.Great cast (except Beals), great location but over the top script. Childish.