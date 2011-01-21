Reminder: ‘Fringe’ makes a confident Friday arrival

If you’re still a fan of “Fringe” after two and a half seasons and didn’t realize that the show is moving to Fridays at 9 starting tonight, well… you are less info/tech-savvy than the stereotype of a “Fringe” fan would suggest.
Either way, the show is back tonight, on a night where (since “The X-Files” moved to Sundays more than a decade ago) FOX sci-fi shows have gone to die. (It’s also, frankly, a night where many other kinds of FOX shows have gone to die, including Fienberg’s all-time favorite sitcom, “Brothers.” So it’s not just the skiffy that suffers.) The night’s reputation for killing shows dead is so well-known, in fact, that it’s kind of hilarious that the first “Fringe” episode to air there shares a name with one of those dead series: “Firefly.”
I’ve written before that I don’t think this is FOX doing wrong by the show. It’s in its third season, and at various points has gotten lead-ins from “House,” “American Idol” and “Bones.” And if we’re being honest, it wasn’t all that great in its first year-plus. Its audience is its audience at this point, and as Kevin Reilly said at press tour, if most of that audience follows the show from Thursday to Friday, it could run for years. And if not, the show had its shot – had a bunch of them – and either didn’t have broad enough appeal or wasn’t good enough early on to hold onto its initial, larger audience.
I’ve seen tonight’s episode, which guest stars Christopher Lloyd as one of Walter Bishop’s favorite musicians, and features the return of Michael Cerveris as The Observer. I won’t spoil anything, but I will say that it’s a terrific showcase for John Noble (and for Lloyd, who’s so well-known for comedy that you forget sometimes what a good dramatic actor he can be), and one that points the way toward what should be a pretty epic season-ending arc.
So make sure you’re on the couch at 9 (or at least that your DVR is functioning properly), and sometime after it’s done, Ryan McGee will have a review up on our Monkeys as Critics blog. (Friday nights and weekends have become all but impossible for me to write on, so I’m likely going to take a break from weekly coverage of this show for a while, and if something’s really extraordinary – or if I have an angle that’s notably different from what Ryan wrote – I’ll write it up the Monday after.)
I’m glad that the show accepted what it was, and decided to be about what it was about. As JJ Abrams told me at press tour, better to fail on their own terms than on someone else’s. And with any luck, failure won’t be something we talk about with this show for quite some time to come.
Love this show, and I really hope it can provide the ratings that Fox is hoping for. I’d love to see it have a long and healthy life on Friday nights.
I really hope that this is a show where FOX waits to see what the DVR numbers are… Because it is one of my top 5 shows on TV, and I will be catching it on DVR. Friday nights are brutal to actually watch… unless its FNL, then I AM IN.
Alan, I hope you get a chance to ask the Fringe team whether the title of this episode is a wink or a coincidence. Cause, I need a reason to love this show even more.
I do like the fact that they’ve embraced their serial elements. I wish, though, that Fox would find ways to bring folks in on the fun (as I imagine the barrier to entry is pretty high at this point). Whatever happened to good old-fashioned marathons? They did it for Vampire Diaries and they got at least one new fan (me).
It might be a wink at Firefly, but I don’t think they knew about the move to Friday when they titled the episode.
I haven’t seen much of the show. However, I have seen the motion comic. In one of the installations there is a girl that goes out in the woods to search and catch fireflies. So I don’t think they pulled the title out of their ass. I am happy that it has a link to the story that they are telling.
I don’t know how anyone can say this show “failed” whether it gets cancelled or not… it has the potential to continue as a sci-fi property in other, non-TV forms for years to come.
If that picture didn’t have a caption on it, I’d swear Christopher Lloyd was Sacha Baron Cohen as Bruno.
Alan will you at least provide a space to discuss the shows like you usually do when you don’t have time to write up shows (i.e. here are some quick thoughts what did every one else think).
Your blog is the easiest to find on the site because you can just click a button at the top of the page. The other blogs are harder to find. Is there anyway this can be remedied?
We’re working on making some of the other links easier, but Ryan’s Fringe post will appear on the TV page as soon as it’s published, and there’s no point in getting two different conversations going, especially when Ryan’s a more passionate and articulate fan of the show than I am.
As someone who DVRs almost 100% of what I watch, even though I try to keep current and watch things within a day or two of when they pop up on the DVR, I have to say that I probably couldn’t tell you when most of my favorite shows actually air…
I just hope that the Fringe folks decide to give some kind of wrapup to the season instead of pulling a Rob Thomas/Veronica Mars and go, “I DARE YOU TO CANCEL OUR CLIFFHANGER!” Better safe than pissing off the fans there, I say.
I must be the only guy on the Internet who doesn’t look at the end of Veronica Mars as a cliffhanger. It’s the noir ending: good guys screw up, bad guys win, hero(ine) walks off through the rain. The End.
I agree with Alan here. It was a very noir ending, but also allowed for setting up future things if the show did somehow return.
The ending of Veronica Mars wasn’t very frustrating to me.
Plus, you know the good guys never win in Veronica Mars. That would defeat the purpose of the show, so we really do know what would have happened.
I think Twin Peaks wins for best “go to hell” ending ever. VM’s is bittersweet, but appropriate.
(In case this is news, all three seasons of Veronica Mars are available on Netflix Streaming! I’ve been having a slow marathon since Christmas.)
I haven’t watched Fringe on television before but I am hooked now.
Two things that got me ready for tonight’s episode:
1)Fox replayed Fringe @ 11 pm after it’s local news.
2) Hulu helped tremendously. It’s clip features of “Just the Facts” helped me understand the mythos so I would not be lost. The show clips/motion comic helped as well and definitely having the last few episodes to watch as well.
I am a sci fi fan. However, sometimes I avoid sci fi shows I haven’t seen before because the mythos gets so complicated later on in a series. These simple features helped me catch up on and get into a show that I was not already watching. It made me find something great.
Because of this I now think it is a great show.
Yea, Fringe is back.
Putting my fedora back on to be a Fringe Observer….
This show was mediocre at best in it’s first season but has really become a standout in this season. I would go so far as to say it is the best drama on network TV right now. Friday’s episode propelled the show into a new direction following the awesome parallel universe episodes, and I like how they seem to be keeping up the suspense and sci-fi-ness with the new direction. I hope, creatively, they can bring it back around and tie the first part of this season with the second. This season has been a tour-de-force for Anna Torv, and now I think the second half could be truly great for John Noble and “that guy from Dawson’s Creek”.