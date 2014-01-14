Review: FX’s ‘Archer’ reboots & ‘Chozen’ is introduced

Major change was afoot in FX animation last night, with the return of “Archer” on a new night – the first time (at least post-“Shield”) that FX has programmed originals on Monday – in an episode that massively upended the show’s status quo, and with the debut of “Chozen,” teaming up various creative people from “Archer” and “Eastbound & Down.” A few thoughts on both coming up just as soon as I can remember the name of Beaker’s partner…
“Archer” is the known commodity, and one of FX’s biggest hits – which is why it wasn’t moved over to FXX (and also why “Chozen” ultimately wasn’t sacrificed on the altar of the new, lower-rated channel) – and it takes some onions to so thoroughly blow up the premise the way “White Elephant” did. There’s plenty of evidence even on cable of innovative shows riding out their initial set-up as long as is humanly possible, even after it starts to feel played out. And for all the talk of how animation comes with an unlimited effects budget and can go anywhere and show anything, “Archer” was still a series produced on the cheap, in part because there were so many static sets and costumes that could be recycled every week. By blowing up the ISIS offices and turning the characters from spies to drug dealers (or, in Cheryl’s case, from a secretary to an aspiring country star), dropping them into new settings with lots of new costumes, etc., means an unexpected level of expense at this point (producer Matt Thompson explained more in this interview), and it’s to FX’s credit that they let Adam Reed and company both mess with a successful formula and do it in a way that will cost more money.
I’ve seen the next couple of “Archer Vice” episodes, and you can really feel the difference. The characters all have their usual personalities, but their circumstances are so radically different that all the usual jokes and behavioral tics feel reinvigorated. But I do wonder how many of you are disappointed that ISIS no longer exists, if anyone feels that making the characters into drug dealers pushes them too far over a certain legal/behavioral line, or if they’ve always been so awful that this is only a logical extension. And in the meantime, ISIS went out with a literal and figurative bang, as “White Elephant” was one of the funniest premieres the show has done so far.
As for “Chozen,” it’s… strange. Funny at times, but strange. Though creator Grant DeKernion didn’t work on “Eastbound” (this is his first produced credit), there’s more than a little bit of Kenny Effing Powers DNA in this show, but with Chozen being ever so slightly less abrasive than Kenny was, but just as oblivious, and with an amusing voice performance from Bobby Moynihan. “Eastbound” tended to be a show I admired more than I enjoyed, in large part because Kenny was so tough to take, but I know it had a lot of fans here; did this feel like too much of a rehash, or did the animation, the focus on the rap world, and making Chozen gay(*) separate it enough into its own thing for you?
(*) All the advance publicity materials suggested that Chozen’s sexuality was going to be a major part of the show and its comic worldview, but it’s a fairly minor, matter-of-fact thing here and in the other episodes I’ve seen.
Both shows will be appearing at press tour today, and I expect there will be a HitFix recap of the “Archer” panel, which I’ll link to here when it’s up. But in the meantime, I want to know what people thought of the reinvented show and of the brand-new one. Is this a comedy bloc to fall in love with, or was everyone quickly changing the channel to “Rick and Morty” at 10:30?
Chozen is hilarious! I mean gay white rapper with a kink for teddybears, how can it not work?
I’m glad that Reed is taking Archer in a new direction. As much as I laughed at Season 4, some of the repeated spy storylines and office hijinks were starting to feel a little bit stale. If that final montage is anything to go by, Archer will be GLORIOUSLY insane this year. So while I’m thankful we got to spend 4 seasons in the ISIS office, I won’t miss it too much, since everything else that makes much the show great – namely, its cast – is still in place Well, minus Brett. RIP, you poor bastard. There would have been so many opportunities for you to get shot while smuggling a ton of cocaine …
I will not be sticking around for Chozen, I’m afraid. I was scared off by the abundant comparisons (onscreen and behind the scenes) to Eastbound & Down, a show that I never liked. Even if the main character isn’t nearly as grating as Kenny Powers, the ceiling is limited, and I have too many other shows that I’d like to catch up on to keep up with one that at best, I’d fine tolerable. It’s too bad, because I’d like to watch a compatible show after Archer (I didn’t care for Unsupervised either) – but Chozen isn’t it, at least for me.
Much as I loved the Isis stuff, by the end of last season you could feel the strain on the stories and characters. Overhauling the narrative end of the show is great way to keep it fresh without having to invalidate anything that we’ve seen before. I mean, Lana and Cyril have always been amoral hypocrites, so taking away the in-built moral high ground of the premise allows them to go in new directions without having to alter their personalities or traits.
And, besides, there’s like a 90% chance the season ends with all of them back at some sort of spy agency. So, we’ll see.
Calling it now, season finale of Archer they wind up being a spy agency again.
I hope not. And I don’t really think it will happen just because I don’t think they would spend all that money just to return to the status quo after one season.
I’m fine with them getting rid of ISIS and changing things up. I just didn’t think this episode was all that funny and between the opening dream sequence, the interrogation recap of the first 4 seasons, and the flash forward montage, there was only about 17-18 minutes of actual show.
Apparently the montage at the end of the episode was actually clips from the rest of the season and not just an Archer daydream. If that’s the case, it was too long and revealed way too much.
I’m sure this was just a place setting episode and we’ll get back to the awesomeness next week, but for a half hour show that only does 13 episode seasons, it was kind of disappointing how wasteful this one was.
Between all the other stuff that happened, there was only 17 minutes of other stuff that happened!
It was all actual show. And it was all awesome. The flash-forward montage just got me excited for next week to arrive, which is the point.
I’m not sure wasteful is the right word. For long-time fans, the interrogation recap (which wasn’t
“real show”) was all LOL funny callbacks.
At first I just thought the whole “flash forward” clip was just in Archer’s mind, which I thought was awesome – so I take it they were actually showing pieces of the whole upcoming season? Wish I would have known that in advance, I would have have turned it off – I HATE spoilers!
I don’t think it counts as a spoiler if the show is intentionally showing it to you during an episode. At the *very* least, it’ll be awesome to see how they get the former ISIS team into all those insane scenarios.
I think the reboot is a great idea for the show… looking forward to Archer Vice :)
I am definitely looking forward to the reboot – I just didn’t need to see clips from every episode from the coming season – I would have watched regardless!
Is there anything more annoying than someone bitching about spoilers??? No, no there isn’t.
It’s one thing to complain about spoilers when some dude drops a plot turn from the 5th book of A Song of Ice and Fire in a Game of Thrones S2 post. It’s quite different when the show runners have put it into the actual content of an episode.
To put it another way, “spoiler” and “teaser” are not synonyms.
I really can’t wait for what appears to be a Smokey and the Bandit themed episode with Archer and Cheryl/Carol in the titular roles
Archer was awesome. The ending montage was packed with entertainment.
Chozen is the first pilot I’ve ever turned off in the middle
I loved, loved, LOVED! the opening Ballet sequence, that was just fantastic.
I do not mind them showing quite a bit of the season in the end since they are taking this huge, huge, huge risk. As Alan said in his review – this show’s ratings are very good for FX and neither they nor Adam Reed needed to reinvent the show in order to keep it fresh. All parties could have coasted along and we would end up where we are today crucifying the show like we do to HIMYM.
It takes Balls to do what they have done and I am just happy that FX yet again gets to prove just how much they are willing to bend the established rules in order to let talent succeed! (I mean Louie is still on the air and that says it all). In the end of the day this is a bit more of a risk then Louie because Archer does way better ratings, but awesome nevertheless.
Also Awesome is that FX paid extra for all the promotion videos, especially the Danger Zone – Top Gun riffing one. Matt Thompson said that cost half an episode to do….so thank you again FX for being so freaking awesome and thankyou Mr Langraff.
Here is hoping this will be an excellent season! Godspeed Mr Reed and Co!
curious to see how the season will go, that’s for sure.
Still perplexed by FXX. I don’t understand why it exists still if FX isn’t really going to move the shows that logically should be on it to it. Maybe they should just add another x to the name and make it a cable premium channel.
FXX will be The Simpsons channel soon. And I have no problem with that.
Archer was good. On par with what you’d expect. I’m glad they mixed it up a bit this season. I can’t wait to see the next episode.
Chozen was bizarre. As other have mentioned it was one of the first shows I couldn’t finish watching. I flipped to something else part way through. I wanted to like it but it didn’t work for me. It was funny at times but not enough to keep my interest.
Yeah, they’re all brilliantly terrible people anyway; I have no problem with them selling drugs. I mean, there were a million reasons to hate Walter White by the end of Breaking Bad, but the fact he made and sold life-destroying illegal substances really was barely even on the list.
I do worry a little that the montage was much too much of a “this season on Archer,” the things networks sometimes do instead of a “next week on whatever” right after the season premiere — they can be a little too spoilery sometimes. Though I already had read at least one interview and already knew that the Smokey & The Bandit episode could not possibly come soon enough.
Yeah, it’s going to be awesome, I think.
Chozen is great. Yea, it wasn’t lol every second, but neither is Archer and there is a compelling story line, like any good animation should have. It’s about time there was a gay portrayal that isn’t so self conscious about the fact that the character is gay.
Better than 95% of so called Prime Time television, cable or not.
I will watch it and laugh.
That opening scene in Archer was worth its weight in gold. I may never have laughed so hard as when I watched all those cast members pirouette across the ISIS offices.
I think the new direction is going to be brilliant. Mostly because I trust the creators completely, but also because the characters were already so utterly amoral that drug dealing doesn’t seem such a stretch. I can’t wait.
Yeah, Archer can essentially do no wrong for me at this point (as long as it keeps making me laugh as much as it currently does), so they can take it wherever the hell they want to, I’ll still watch. Too young to have really watched any Vice stuff, so I might not get a lot of the references, but I’m sure it’ll be funny regardless.
I’m really split on checking out Chozen; I haven’t gotten a good feel of the show at all. So, I guess, I’ll turn to Alan and/or other people who read his stuff: If I loved Eastbound and Down and love Archer, do you think I’ll like Chozen and should check it out? Not sure what other shows it compares to, I guess those would be the two closest I’ve heard. Read some mixed things about it so far, but I feel like there’s always room for a 20-minute comedy, animated or not, in my schedule. They’re just so easy to watch episodes of and get through when I have only a bit of spare time.
I love Archer and loved East Bound, but I just didn’t see any of the humor in Chozen at all. The only connection to either is that it visually looks like Archer.
I’m getting a queasy feeling trying to remember scenes from Chozen. It was that awful.
i think taking Archer away from the spy organization could be a bad move, it is after all a satirical SPY comedy. That’s why I love the show. The characters are great and they can play off any situation but I think the whole spy thing just works; it’s the point to make fun of high end espionage like James Bond. And ISIS being the butt of the joke. Maybe , hopefully, it’ll be that they use the money to bring back ISIS, properly. If it strays away too far from the core concept and doesn’t come back then it’s just not Archer. It’ll be some other show with those characters. oh and some of those morality jokes work so well because of the heiarchy. I love Archer and don’t want to see it lose its meaning and dwindle away
I was happy when I found out Archer was rebooting itself. I like the show very much but in the middle of season 4 I felt like I was just rewatching old episodes.
Chozen had it’s moments. I think it will come into it’s own. If FX let’s it.
May be a new setting, but it’s still the “Archer” sensibility and I still LMAO. Haven’t seen “Chozen” yet, and now I’m not sure I want to after all the negative reactions.
Like the new direction for Archer – FX is pushing the edge. Chozen worked for me..watched it 3xs – I was gagging! My new monday night block.
After not missing a show for 3 seasons of Archer, last night I chose Pawn Star rerun over Archer.
It just seems to be losing it’s steam to me.
Chozen is horrible.