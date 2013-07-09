Review: FX’s ‘The Bridge’ a gripping look at crime on the border

Many elements of FX’s new crime drama “The Bridge” (it debuts tomorrow night at 10) may seem familiar. One of its two main characters, El Paso homicide detective Sonya Cross (Diane Kruger) suffers (undiagnosed) from Asperger’s syndrome, putting her into good, if socially clumsy, current company with the likes of Temperance Brennan on “Bones,” Will Graham on “Hannibal” and both the Cumberbatch and Miller versions of Sherlock Holmes. It will spend most of its first season dealing with the pursuit by Cross and Mexican cop Hector Ruiz (Demián Bichir) of a baroque serial killer, which invites immediate comparisons to “Dexter,” “Hannibal,” the current season of “The Killing” and virtually every other serial killer-obsessed cop show of the moment. And it is, like “The Killing,” a remake of a popular Scandinavian series, “Bron,” which was set on the border between Denmark and Sweden.
But what makes “The Bridge” special, and potentially great, is an attribute more often applied to real estate than TV drama: location, location, location.
When Meredith Stiehm, the creator of “Cold Case” and one of the best writers on “Homeland” seasons 1 and 2, was tasked with adapting the series, the instructions were to begin on the bridge connecting Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, or another spot where America and Canada touch. But Stiehm and partner Elwood Reid had our other border in mind, and successfully argued to set their version in El Paso and Juárez. And that choice, and what Stiehm and Reid do with it, makes all the difference in helping “The Bridge” stand out.
So, yes, our heroes are chasing yet another serial killer who targets women (and, at times, men) and does unspeakable things to them, but it’s a killer who’s making a very specific socio-political point about the disparities between the city to the north of the border (which the killer notes averages 5 homicides a year) and the one to the south (where thousands die).
“Why is one dead white woman more important than so many just across the bridge?” he asks in a taunting message left for the cops. “How long can El Paso look away?”
Cross’ difficulties demonstrating empathy or reading social cues, meanwhile, only become magnified when she has to partner up with Ruiz, a warm and outgoing man who comes from a completely different cultural context than the one she’s used to. It’s a buddy cop show pairing of opposites with a genuine reason for the two to mistrust and misunderstand each other.
And the series seems at least as interested in depicting its fictionalized take on the two border cities as it is in following Cross and Ruiz’s investigation into the murders taking place in both.
Stiehm has told me that the goal is to turn “The Bridge” into a series dealing with all corners of life in El Paso and Juárez, using this series of murders as a way into that world in the same way “The Wire” used its initial drug investigation to tell the story of Baltimore as a whole. To that end, we meet not only the cops (including Ted Levine as the El Paso homicide lieutenant Hank Wade); but an El Paso trophy wife (Annabeth Gish) whose husband has been up to shady dealings across the border; a pair of reporters (Matthew Lillard and Emily Rios) looking into the killings while also letting us see the dire straits of the local news media; Ruiz’s wife (Catalina Sandino Moreno) and son (Carlos Pratts), who cross the border each day to work and study at a Texas college; and Steven Linder (Thomas M. Wright), a sketchy character who lives in a desert trailer and has an intense interest in the women of Juárez.
The murder investigation touches many of these peoples’ lives – Linder(*) is presented as an early suspect for the audience, if not for the cops – but there are also instant story possibilities raised by each character intersection, and by the way the series depicts its reluctant twin cities. Though much of the series is actually filmed in Southern California, there’s an immediate sense of place to its version of El Paso, and especially to Juárez. Even if “The Bridge” were to stay a simple police story, there would be enormous promise just in the faulty assumptions each cop makes about the other: Ruiz works in a place where police corruption is treated as a given, while the Mexicans view Cross’ department as dismissive and contemptuous of anything that happens on the wrong side of the bridge.
(*) Wright is an Australian actor who made an impression earlier this year as Elisabeth Moss’ lover in the fantastic Sundance miniseries “Top of the Lake.” Here, he’s unrecognizable in bushy sideburns and speaking with a marble-mouthed American accent that makes him sound like… well, like a certain serial killer famously played by his new co-star Ted Levine. It’s a big performance, to say the least, and how I feel about it will ultimately come down to whether or not he’s the killer or a red herring.
It can’t be overstated just how charming Bichir (Oscar-nominated a couple of years ago for “A Better Life”) is as Ruiz, who lives a shambling but largely honest existence, just trying to get through another day (this case begins shortly after a vasectomy that gives him an amusing bowlegged walk), completely baffled by this strange American woman who’s become his new partner. It’s a marvelous, totally natural performance, and a necessary contrast to the iciness of Kruger as Sonya Cross.
The writers and Kruger are walking a very high and narrow tightrope with Sonya, whose particular brand of social clumsiness – extremely literal, brusque, unable to maintain eye contact without great effort – fits many Asperger’s profiles, but which makes it questionable that this particular woman would rise as high as she has in the department, and be placed at the center of such a sensitive investigation. Sonya’s also portrayed as intuitively brilliant, and it’s clear that Hank has been protecting her for years, but Kruger commits to such an intense, remote take on the character that it feels on occasion like a miracle that she’s even gotten this far, let alone that she’d be given this important assignment. Like a few other components of “The Bridge” (including a good ol’ boy fellow El Paso detective who strays perilously close to caricature) Sonya feels like she could plummet off the rope at any moment, but she remains aloft through the first three episodes.
Our understanding of television storytelling, and the way we talk about it, has changed so much over the years that I often wonder how successful a serialized mystery story can be in this day and age. By the time Stiehm, Reid and company unveil the killer’s identity and motives, odds are everyone who cares will have talked all the possibilities to death online, and will either be disappointed that it isn’t someone they picked, or find it unsurprising if it is.
The way to work around that problem is to offer the audience so much beyond whodunnit that the mystery’s resolution ultimately won’t matter that much. With these characters, with this fascinating, complicated place – and one that’s at the forefront of so much of what we’re talking about in real world politics – and the sense of atmosphere instilled by directors like Gerardo Naranjo, “The Bridge” is off to such an outstanding start that I can’t wait to see what this creative team does not only with the rest of the serial killer story, but well beyond it.
I’m intrigued by the series, so the Asperger’s isn’t something I want to get hung up on until I see how it’s portrayed. But given what’s known about the condition now, could someone who’s risen to that position in law enforcement really go undiagnosed (Will clearly knows exactly what’s different about him on “Hannibal,” for instance).
Sweden always has seemed like a fairly permissive society to me so I had no issues believing the character would be somewhat successful as a detective in that country in the original version of the show. A big part of the original version is her interaction with her Danish counterpart and that should easily translate in this version especially with Bichir. Kim Bodina is excellent as the male detective in the Danish version.
@John Completely agree about Kim Bodina. Everything Alan says about Bichir applies to him. Hopefully this series can pull off doing to its two leads what the other did, justifying the rather extreme dynamic.
The Wire aspirations are pretty lofty, so all the power to Stiem & Co. but I’m stuck by the fact that we knew “whodunit” right away on that show. If this is going to be a show about El Paso and Juarez the same way The Wire was about Baltimore, maybe the mystery is a little superfluous?
It works as a hook, but I’m inclined to agree with you, Alan, dragging it out as a season long mystery might be problematic.
It’s not season-long, btw. Stiehm told me it would be resolved before the season’s over.
That’s encouraging; a kind of anti-Killing.
Famous last words.
Both the interview and this review have me very excited for this show. I’m glad I finally know what it is about, FX rarely diasappoints me.
I remember seeing ads for it during Justified but they were always like 5 seconds long which left me with no clue as to what it was about.
This review is very encouraging. My interest is growing with every interview and review. I’m going to be open-minded about the Asperger’s thing. Diane Kruger is a good actress, but I hope the writers and directors approach Sonya’s characterization with compassion. I expect lots of awkward situations, that goes without saying, but I hope they don’t push her into caricature territory.
I need a new good show to add to my list and I hope this is it. Demian Bichir, Diane Kruger, the writers are all great. I’m really optimistic about this!
I just finished watching a French show called Les Revenants on youtube, which is currently being shown in the UK as The Returned. Best thing I have watched since the Danish/Swedish version of The Bridge.
Les Revenants is fantastic. Really glad I discovered it on Youtube. Apparently it is being adapted for network TV, but I can’t imagine anything on network TV doing the show justice. I hope Hulu or Netflix pick up the show in its original form with English subs.
ABC has a show called Resurrection for midseason based on a novel called The Returned by Jason Mott. The storyline is very similar to Les Revenants but it is either an author with a similar idea or an actual ripoff. Completely agree there is no way a network show could pull off a remake of Les Revenants. The show just draws you in from the very first episode, I think opening with Camille was a brilliant decision and becomes even more compelling as the series continues. Added bonus that the music was composed by Mogwai at least for me.
Have you watched Braquo or Engrenages (Spiral)? I have heard good things about both shows. Concur about Hulu or Netflix picking up Les Revenants and I would also like to see a dvd release of that show along with Bron/Broen so I can get my mom to watch both shows.
@JOHNHELVETE : the trailer for Resurrection looks pretty good, like it will be more of a family drama than thriller/horror drama (which is what I consider Les Revenants). I’m not sure if Resurrection will only focus on the one boy or if there will be other “returned” characters.
I’ve seen the first couple episodes of Braquo and the first of Spiral. Braquo is great, at least so far. The closest American show I can think of to compare it to would be The Shield. Spiral had a good first episode. I just have to be in the right mindset to watch subtitled dramas.
Speaking of subbed dramas, Prisoners of War on Hulu is quite good, especially if you like Homeland and are curious what the original version is like.
PS: Les Revenants has a fantastic soundtrack. I downloaded it as soon as I heard the opening song and “Wizard Motor”.
Alan, how many episodes have you seen?
I don’t want to get involved with this if it’s going to be another “The Killing.” And just three weeks ago every critic in the country was praising “Under the Dome.”
As the review says, I’ve seen three. I’d only seen one episode of Under the Dome.
I feel much more confident about this one than I did at this time about The Killing, both because Stiehm has such a strong creative track record, because this world seems much more fertile than rainy rainy Seattle, and because the execution in the first three episodes says to me that it’s actually succeeding at the goals to which The Killing aspired back in its first season. It’s a longform police procedural that’s genuinely committed to character, and to the larger world around the investigation.
Could it fall apart eventually? Sure. As I say in the review, there are some potential trouble spots. I imagine the Kruger character is going to be divisive, and even though I liked her, I can easily picture the show pushing her too far by episode 5 or 6.
But all I can write about is what I’ve seen, and what the words and history of the creative team tell me about their ability to maintain or improve upon what I’ve seen. And all of that points to something very good.
Thank you Alan. I had to go through the review carefully again to see that you mention “through the first three episodes.” This information is important; if you had an infobox graphic, it should be in it.
One of the reasons I follow your writing is that you stay with a series and keep us posted on it. The New York Times writes one piece praising the pilot and then never touches it again. I much prefer your reader service.
I’m absolutely thrilled that people are watching Under the Dome. Finally audiences are checking out something other than fucking reality shows. If scripted shows disappoint you that much, maybe you should watch the Kardashians instead. That might be more your speed.
Let me get this straight. There are two TV options: Under the Dome, or the Kardashians. Is that what you’re saying?
I guess I’m getting tired of serial killer dramas. If this were more about the politics of the US-Mexico border a la The Wire, I’d be more excited. That they hope to expand beyond the serial killer elements has me hopeful.
Also, why do female characters have to have some kind of mental problem (Carrie with bipolar disorder, Sarah Linden with her psychological issues related to the case from 3 years ago, this woman with Aspergers) to stand out? There is a show called Borgen, which has a strong female lead who is extremely well-written. In some ways, I hope it gets adapted for US TV. On the other hand, maybe it would be best to see it in its original form because it would be too difficult to translate for American TV.
I guess I’ll reserve judgement until after I’ve seen the first episode, but it really is frustrating that female characters are getting written this way.
I don’t love that so many of the leads being pitched as “female anti-heroines” suffer from diagnosed metal illness or disorders. But as I thought about it, so did Tony Soprano, who is pretty much the archetype for “premium cable male anti-hero,” and his mental health was always a major focus. And while Walter White’s cancer certainly isn’t a /mental/ illness, it’s a condition that drives his character and puts his weaknesses front-and-center, so I think it accomplishes a similar goal. “Hannibal,” which I’ve really enjoyed this year, is all about Will’s various mental irregularities. It doesn’t feel like a well shows with male protagonists go to as often, but I think that’s partially because there are just more shows with more male protagonists written by more male writers. I think it feels more egregious (I had a knee-jerk reaction to it, too), because there are so few “premium” dramas with female leads, and it can sometimes come off as a way to weaken the character rather than give them flaws that make them complicated.
I feel like this is something that’s starting to get better (I really enjoyed Keri Russel’s hard-core spy on “The Americans”), and I’m especially interested in “The Bridge” because it’s got a female writer behind it. So I’m trying to reserve judgment until I see how this is done, even though it’s easy to be pessimistic.
Fair enough. I do respect that FX is trying to create more shows with female leads (I think I read somewhere that they are actively pursuing that goal) and really enjoyed The Americans. I should watch it before passing judgement.
The best way to work around the problem of predicting the mystery is not to predict the mystery and not to discuss it online. Just let it unfold at its own pace. Enjoy the show for what it is rather than what you want it to be. Ever thought of that?
Aspergers in whatever form is clearly not being clumsy or akward or shy or introvert.(just outward symptoms)
Maybe in the USA where you are not allowed to be shy , etc. but not in the rest of the world.
(Emily Deschanel will now wonder where her Emmy is for playing a woman with Aspergers, as that is Emmy-bait, like Manic Depressed etc)
So far all the attention in the media has been on that aspect of the female lead,
where it just should be that, an aspect of the character, as they did in the original. An excuse or what?
Why not just give Diane Krugers character a t-shirt saying I have Aspergers?
Also interesting how little attention there is for Damian Bichir,
so the crazy person is right after all?
BTW
In the good old days people who now fall under the prism Autism and Aspergers were just being shoved off as crazy
You are right to point out that the location is what distinguishes the show. I will keep on watching. Love Damien Bichir.
My favorite scene from the pilot had to be Matthew Lillard freaking out in his car, with Sonia calmly–and effectively–asking him questions.
The portrayal of Aspergers is the usual cliché ridden stuff however. No indication of any sense of humor or capacity for irony and engagement — Hope they are able to snap out of the typical box and flesh out a truer depiction.
Also, having read all the comments and not to be too tedious, Aspergers isn’t a disease or a mental disorder. It’s another way of being in this world and processing experiences. Diane Kruger seems to be giving it her all — just wish the depiction weren’t so stereotypical.