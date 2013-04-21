Review: ‘Game of Thrones’ – ‘And Now His Watch Is Ended’

A review of tonight’s “Game of Thrones” coming up just as soon as the shrubbery has ears…
“I have no doubt the revenge you want will be yours in time – if you have the stomach for it.” -Varys
The secret origin of Varys, delivered in riveting fashion by Conleth Hill, serves neatly as a metaphor for both “And Now His Watch Is Ended” and for “Game of Thrones” as a whole. It’s a story of pain and degradation, but also one of unwavering patience. Varys the boy was taken, horrifically violated and discarded, but he figured out how to play the long game for his revenge, painstakingly moving step by step to a position of influence and power that might allow him to get his hands on the man who tried to destroy him – to have absolute power over the magician in the way the magician once did over him.
Throughout the episode, we see characters waiting for the perfect opportunity to spring their revenge. Some, like Jaime Lannister (who’s on the receiving end of a “Get busy living or get busy dying” style pep talk from Brienne), seem a long way from that opportunity. Others, like Theon’s mysterious ally/enemy, are playing a game we really can’t understand yet. But Varys finally gets his hands on the magician, the bitter crows finally get a chance to take out their frustration on both Craster and Commander Mormont, and in the episode’s awe-inspiring climax, Dany gets her army, gets to keep all of her dragons, and gets to serve her revenge very hot against the cruel and condescending slaver.
Because of how dense the books apparently are, and because of the logistics of production, “Game of Thrones” inevitably winds up with more story than the time to properly tell it all. Maybe there’s no solution to this problem, or maybe the show could be structured differently so that the same stories, in the same amount of screen time, take on greater weight. But I watch an episode like “And Now His Watch Is Ended” and find it hard to take much issue with how Benioff and Weiss are telling their stories, because the episode’s big moments all feel completely earned through very patient set-up.
We’ve watched Varys operate in the shadows of King’s Landing, with many allusions to how he became a eunuch but no concrete detail. And we’ve seen enough of him in action to find him among the more complicated and sympathetic figures of power in the Westeros capital. His story, and the life-sized prize in the box at the end of it, paid off all of what had come before.
Similarly, we’ve spent a season-plus watching the crows trudge back and forth through wildling country, growing increasingly frustrated with the terrain, the violence and their treatment by the likes of Craster. And because we know that many of these men are reluctant members of the Night’s Watch at best, their rebellion against Mormont – a good (and, as we can see from the way he dies, tough) man better suited to leading a more traditional army – flows out of every little snippet of their trek we’ve seen over the last several episodes. It’s a remarkable free-for-all, and one that seems destined to make life even more complicated for Jon Snow, Sam, Gilly, and the others of note north of the Wall.
But it’s Dany’s absolute victory in Astapor that’s the episode’s masterpiece, and its best example of how the show’s deliberate, fragmented storytelling can pay off so beautifully at times. Dany’s travels through the Red Waste and Qarth were among the weakest parts of season 2, but her entire journey over the last two-plus seasons feels like it’s led to this moment. Daenerys Stormborn has found a way to combine the ideals that Jorah Mormont finds so appealing with the ruthlessness she’s going to need to retake the Iron Throne. She gets her unstoppable army and sets them free in a way she suspects will only make them more loyal to her. She makes it clear to Jorah and Barristan why they should never again question her judgment in front of outsiders. And by waiting to reveal her grasp of Valyrian rather than confronting the slaver pig with it upfront, she gets everything she wants,(*) including his death and the destruction of the inhuman culture he’s fronted here in Astapor.
(*) That scene was also a reminder of how great Emilia Clarke can be in this role when she’s given good material. I don’t know that Meryl Streep could have done much with all that “Where are my dragons?” whining from last season. Here her big moment comes in a (fictional) foreign language, and the subtitles are barely necessary. That’s how good she is.
It’s a sequence operating on a bigger scale than anything “Game of Thrones” has done before, including the Battle of Blackwater (where we only saw small sections of the fight at any one time). And though the scene ultimately has to lean on a whole lot of CGI to convey the size of Dany’s army and the scope of what they just did to Astapor, it does the job. This was big – the sort of moment I could easily imagine as the climax to an entire season of this show, and it comes in the fourth episode.
And that’s why I watch “Game of Thrones,” and why I ultimately forgive it for the parts that drag, or the parts that are too fragmented to make any impression at all. Because every now and then, a moment comes where my patience, and the show’s patience, pays off as majestically as it did here.
I understand that you can’t have these sorts of moments in every episode, or else they would lose all meaning and impact. But if this is episode 4, I can’t wait to see what kind of mayhem the rest of the season has in store for us.
Some other thoughts:
* All Buster Bluth jokes aside, it’s remarkable what a sympathetic character Jaime’s become these last two episodes, first with the way he saved Brienne (through what’s revealed here as a big lie) and now with the pain and humiliation he’s enduring from his captors. Though, again, some of it is simply the transitive property of Brienne of Tarth.
* I still have no idea what the hell is going on with Theon’s rescuer/torturer, but I did like Theon’s reflection on the mistakes of season 2: “My real father lost his head at King’s Landing. I made a choice, and I chose wrong.” I would wonder if that confession is what led the mystery man to return Theon to captivity, but they’d already returned to the building, right?
* The Tyrells really start making some power moves here, as Marge continues to demonstrate her gift for manipulating Joffrey (much to the dismay of his mother), while Olenna teams up with Varys to decide they’re better off with Sansa becoming Loras’ beard than a pawn in Littlefinger’s quest to amass power. And though he wouldn’t be her ideal husband, Loras is probably the best of Sansa’s recent options.
* Tywin punctures his daughter’s persecution complex by telling her, “I don’t distrust you because you’re a woman. I distrust you because you’re not as smart as you think you are.” On the other hand, he’s absolutely kidding himself (as Cersei tries to tell him) if he thinks he can do any better controlling Joffrey.
* The episode sheds no more light on the mystery of Podrick and Littlefinger’s prostitutes, as even Varys can’t get a clear answer from Ros on what happened. Their conversation at least seemed to dismiss the theory that Podrick was too shy to do anything, and they simply refunded the money.
* It seems each episode is going to offer us one character who appears incredibly briefly. Tonight, it’s Bran’s turn, as we get to see another of his animal dreams – this time with a guest appearance by Catelyn yelling at him to stop climbing – before he wakes up covered in sweat. Not even a long enough visit for Hodor to speak. Oh, well.
* Arya’s on camera only slightly longer, mainly so she can meet a new character in Beric Dondarrion (played by Richard “No relation to Natalie” Dormer), the apparent leader of the Brotherhood Without Banners. What’s most interesting about the Brotherhood is that they seem both reasonable and potentially good, and yet they worship the same god as Melisandre and Stannis’ people, who’ve largely been depicted as fearsome zealots.
Holy crap, that last scene. Totally worth the wait.
Great last scene with Daenerys (kinda expected that move with the dragon to happen). That episode gave me goose bumps.
All the folks bitching about Danys the last few weeks had to eat some crow because they completely and utterly paid off all her scenes this season. I thought it was obvious what she intended to do the minute she offered the dragon in payment, but she sold it so splendidly that I was still on the edge of my seat that entire scene.
@Joel. No crow eaten. Everyone on this board knew Dany spoke the language from the first episode of the season. Nearly everyone who is *not* Twitter predicted how Dany would deal with the situation with the dragons. No sale.
GREG GRANT Last week you predicted that Dany’s dragons would “burn shit down to the ground.” No mention of turning the Unsullied against the slavers, freeing the Unsullied, or taking the city and turning it over to its former slaves. You also ignore the fact that a turn of plot doesn’t have to be a surprise to be powerful. When I read the book, I was sure Daenerys would do what she ended up doing in Astapor and the anticipation made it even more exhilarating when it finally came to pass.
@Jonas.Left. Still no crow eaten. A turn plot does not have to be a total surprise to be powerful, but when you’re just waiting for it, and the payoff is that obvious, it’s annoying.
Compare with Ned Stark getting head chopped off. The whole story was heading towards it. Yet I still could not believe they would kill the main character of the show. I mean, it’s where the story is going, but come on, they would not… HEAD CHOPPED OFF. Awesome.
Jon Snow is told to betray the Crows by Half-Hand to gain entry into Army Beyond the Wall. Um, what better way to do it then… Sht, he did it. Awesome.
Oh look, Dany will turn on the slaver, keep the army, and the dragon, and sht gets burned. Uh-huh. Yeah. Glad it made people happy. Whatever rocks your boat, man. But don’t expect me to find great joy in it, or share it with you.
Wasn’t surprised, but loved every minute of the set up and the pay off. I don’t agree that surprise is a required or important element of good story telling. And if it were, GoT would surely be even nearer the top for few shows are as willing to be as unkind to their protagonists. Must be very frustrating to dislike the vast majority of filmed entertainment, where the happy ending is near guaranteed. I prefer to to just sit back and enjoy the ride.
GREG GRANT Awesome rocks my boat and Dany delivered the awesome.
AWESOMELY satisfying. One of the best scenes in the series so far. EC can really deliver fake languages! I figured she HAD to understand Valerian, and with that flicked glance at the slaver at his last insulting remark about her, I felt even more sure. And I just knew the Mother of Dragons wouldn’t give up one of her babies, she had to have a plan! Never thought she’d set free the Unsullied though. Great, great scene.
Love, loved, LOVED Daenerys telling the slaver that dragons aren’t slaves. And then she gives the command: Drakaris. The gal sure can deliver a line. HIGHLY satisfactory. Nothing about the episode that I didn’t like.
Knowing this was coming didn’t diminish it one iota for me. I’ve been waiting for it for years.
I was expecting something a little more clever than Dany breaking her word and telling her dragon to burn the mean man to ashes. she essentially stole those slaves and then yes gavee the brainwashed men their freedom but she is still aliar and theif. her word means nothing from this point forward. i sure wouldnt make deal with her because you have no idea if you can trust her.
GOOFUS Yeah, Dany lied to the poor fellow who tortures children, turns them into killing machines, and forces them to murder babies in front of their mothers. You definitely shouldn’t sell your infant-slaughtering slave soldiers to her.
@Goofus is there anyone on the show you can trust not to lie or deceive?
Robb betrayed is engagement vows.
Sansa lied about Joffrey and got Lady killed.
Ned lied about Jon to Cat.
Jon is either lying to the wildlings or breaking his vows.
Cat betrayed her son by releasing Jaime.
Tywin lied to his son about his ex wife.
Tyrion deceive anyone to survive in a position of power.
Littlefinger doesn’t seem to be able to tell the truth to anyone about anything.
But yeah i can see why lying to liberate a whole city from slavers is the one you can’t accept.
MORMONT NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!
I was hoping he would reunite with his son at some point. I guess that is out of the picture now.
Craster had to go, because there is no way Sam was going to let Gilly’s son get killed, and there was no way Craster would let Gilly’s son not get killed. Thus, that. But poor Mormont.
Also, the pale faced Night-watchman who called Craster a bastard and “started” the whole thing, the one with unblinking eyes and strategic mole (from The Hours first season, I think) – was he introduced before? I do not recall him. The other three “troublemakers” were familiar to me, but not this guy. I could have just missed him.
Burn Gorman, who was in The Hour, did appear briefly last episode, though I don’t think he had any lines until tonight.
It sucks, but in hindsight you could just see how restless, hungry, and angry the Night’s Watch was becoming.
He was the one who got yelled at by Craster last week for ogling his women. He’d never been seen before then, but they needed another face to put on the mutineers besides that one guy that hates Sam and Jon.
Burn Gorman was also in Torchwood,
Burn Gorman was also terrific in Bleak House and The Dark Knight Rises. And Pacific Rim looks amazing.
When I saw him, I was surprised. I hadn’t noticed him before, and I thought he was great in Torchwood, so I was expecting that he was being introduced as a major supporting character.
But then I realized that he actually isn’t all that famous outside the UK, so perhaps not. I”m not asking for spoilers, but does his character even have a name?
THE NOBLE ROBOT I’ve read rumors, but nothing concrete. As of now, the character has no name, but that may eventually change.
Thanks JONAS. It’s nice to know I didn’t miss anything important. :-)
Gorman has a genuinely creepy face; but perhaps it’s less creepy on GoT in context with the other swarthy faces. He does *not*, however, look trustworthy in any of his roles.
As for Mormont: Ouch. Killed off the Night Watch’s leadership just when they need it the most. Can’t afford to keep doing that if they want to keep the wall.
I haven’t read the books, but if there’s anything I can tell from George RR Martin, and in how the show is going along at the moment – IF ANYONE SHOWS ANY FORM OF LOYALTY, they get punished for it. Choose a death or punishment and there will be a preceding incident of loyalty before it.
We lose Mormont, but we get to see Craster die like the pig that he is/was. Good. Taunting cold, hungry, armed men is stupid, as is expecting being a “godly man” will save your ass. I enjoyed seeing him die. Frankly, the Crows need to get their shit together and get back to the Wall ASAP. I find most of the characters pretty much “meh” and therefore don’t care when they get killed off – less screen time needed to document their many foibles.
I felt like it was a really fun episode, but some parts felt like you could call S03E04 “Duhh!” there was a ton of slowly explaining things we already knew/assumed, right?
I know, it’s almost like the writers don’t know each and every viewer’s assumptions.
Loved when Dany dropped the whip, it’s the new mic dropping
As someone who inexplicably finds a tremendous amount of humor in the whole mic dropping bit, that was the first thought that came to my mind as well. Great scene!
I was disappointed that she didn’t shout out Boo-yah.
The best part was that there was no lingering close-up of it after the whip landed in the sand, as might be an obvious, but lesser, editorial choice. It’s not some token of power that she’s giving up, it’s a piece of garbage with no value whatsoever.
Although actually, when I first watched it, I thought that wasn’t a shot of it landing in the sand at all, which would have been an even better choice. After re-watching that scene, I really wish they had skipped that shot entirely.
Yeah and then they returned to it in the sand as the Unsullied walked over it.
Something I realized after watching the show; Dany commanded the Unsullied to kill anyone carrying a whip. Technically she was holding a whip at the time. Probably not the smartest thing to say to men who will obey your words without question.
@BearsFansOnline – Actually, I think she said “any man carrying a whip”.
Awesome. Just awesome.
Strongest ep this season? Yes! Top 5 of the whole show, most likely.
I knew Dany had something up her sleeve….and while it was fairly obvious, that doesn’t change the fact that it was awesome!
Everything else was great too….even Theon’s story…which until now, hasn’t interested me one bit.
Amazing episode. That last scene with Dany may have been my favorite of the entire series. I would totally fight for her. Great, great episode.
BeriC Dondarion… Not BeriD
I’m kinda surprised that none of the reviewers have misidentified him as Eric Dondarrion.
Don’t you mean Eric Dandelion?
Alan, it’s Beric not Berid.
Was Dondarrion in the first season? He said that Ned Stark commanded him to kill Gregor Clegane. I just recently rewatched season one and I remember the scene where Ned gave that order, but I’m not sure if it was the same guy.
Same character, different actor. Only appeared for a moment.
He was, but different actor. Figure it’s been long enough (and an eye-patch later) so no one will care.
The actor is different, but yes — same character.
Okay, that makes sense. I remember the character actually, but thought it was a totally different guy. This actor is like a foot shorter. Simon the Traitor of Theon frankly looked more like the Original Dondarrion than this guy.
Part of me thought it was all a trick, and he was not Dondarrion, but someone leading some sort of false flag operation, making these people think they are fighting against all Houses and for the small-folk, but really doing the bidding of another house, and the guy not being played by the same actor as Original Dondarrion kinda played into my conspiracy theory.
Turns out the explanation is that much simpler – just forgot to hire the same guy, or could not.
Greg Grant… If I had to guess, the reason it’s a different actor is because the original actor was playing a role that was barely a step above being an extra- so it’s likely that the original just didn’t have the acting chops to play what may be at least a semi-major role now – so they found a better actor
That or the ones you mentioned about the actor being unavailable are the simple, rational explanations… Unless you’re some kind of Game of Thrones Truther or something and you think it’s a false flag set up by the government at King’s Landing
Great review Mr. Sepinwall. This season is starting to fire on all cylinders. Even with all of the different characters and settings, the showrunners are doing a great job. The last 20 minutes were very entertaining. Thanks again for the recap.
It’s Beric dondarrion, Ned sent him to kill the mountain is season 1. Played by a different actor though
We assumed last week that the whores returned the money because they were so pleased with Pod, who just might be the medieval Dirk Diggler.
I disagree. I think Pod was too shy, virtuos, or embarrassed and they returned the money because nothing actually happened. They all agreed to lie about it. This would explain why in tonight’s episode they couldn’t give specific details, just that he was large and amazing.
I had assumed that Tyrion paid the girld to turn down the money that Pod offered them so that he would gain confidence based on his performance. Now I have no idea. The notion that Pod could have done something in bed that three prostitues were at a loss to describe is perplexing.
All Hail Podrick Payne, Slayer/Layer of Whores, King of the Bed Chamber. Prodigy, indeed.
This is apparently GoT’s running gag? It’s usually not the type of show to do that, but it’s kinda funny I guess.
this whole thing of Pod getting freebies from whores is interesting. them having it in last weeks’ episode couldve been a one off gag. but since it came up again and those who know are curious as to what really happens means there is relevance somewhere. chekov’s gun ya know.
Cersei isn’t as smart as she thinks she is.
Pod is a lot smarter then he gives himself credit for, or at least what he can express in words — like being there to save Tyrion’s life, he has very high emotional IQ & situational awareness but people discount him due to his shyness.
Anyone think that the Littlefinger was trying to get his girls to find out about information about Tyrion (shae) through his squire? Especially since Littlefinger confronted Tyrion about it moments before.
What are the odds of a scene where someone sidles up to Pod and says, “Can I see it?”
Went thru this last week (sigh) but y’all still aren’t getting it. Let’s try this again, a different way: We already know that Pod 1) was A VIRGIN, 2) modest, unassuming and eager to please, 3) cute and agreeable, 4) cooperative and used to taking direction because his whole life is about taking orders, and 5) relatively clean and presentable fro a servant, given that he has to show his face at court with Tyrion and the latter probably wouldn’t care for a slovenly servant. Add to that the fact than when asked what he did to the whores, he replied, “Lots of things” without getting specific, and there you have your clue that it wasn’t just about having giant-sized plumbing. More than likely, the whores used *him* for their pleasure and got him to do whatever they wanted in the process of deflowering him. As for not telling anyone else what went on, I imagine the whores figured that the rest of their clientele — usually coarse, demanding, self-centered, often ill-groomed and unwashed, and often not particularly interested in whether or not the woman in question enjoyed what happened — wouldn’t believe them anyway if they explained what they got Pod to do, so why bother? Better to leave it all mysterious (besides, it’s not like those guys would’ve had Ian Kerner around for advice). Yeah, I can totally see the women doing that, if only to spite all the other men. Meanwhile, Pod has now learned some awesome skills that should totally gratify some lucky young women in his future. Excellent!!
WEBDIVA I taught Ian Kerner everything he knows, but only half of what I know.
– People don’t care about who is Jon’s mother, who hired that man to kill Bran or who is behind Jon Arryn’s death (three important questions that the TV show didn’t answer yet)… but all you want to know is what happened with Pod and the prostitutes. It quickly became the biggest mystery of the show…
– I imagine the team behind GOT laughing out loud of all these people who criticized all the whorehouse’s scenes… suddenly everybody is dying of curiousity to know what happened.
– Speaking of it… I used to think that Daenerys would be last character to sit in the Iron Throne, but Ros – with her incredibly fast progress in life – now seems like a serious contender.
Of course we knew there was no way Dany would give away one of her dragons–nor would the dragons allow themselves to part from her. Her native understanding of the language was a complete surprise & made that entire sequence one of the highlights of the whole series.
She is one intelligent woman. Trilingual, at least … and she learned Dothraki in what seemed like a few days.
She’s the female Flashman, only way less promiscuous.
Presumably, Dany in her youth would have been trained not only in reading, writing and arithmetic but also in several languages, as would be needed by someone who family expected to regain the throne and have to fight for it, making necessary allies in the process. I’m thinking she wasn’t lounging around doing nothing in Pentos while she waited for history to favor her or her brother (or for her brother to come up with an army).
@Webdiva: She wasn’t really expected to rule, though. Her brother was; she was a pawn. She knew High Valyrian because it was her native tongue, and learned Dothraki from Drogo and her servants.
I think what she knows about history and politics mainly comes from Viserys, and what she knows about leadership comes from Drogo.
@Allen: she might not have expected to rule, but remember that the Targaryens (sp?) were famous for marrying brother and sister. Maybe Dany expected she would have to marry Viserys at some point (shudder…) and hence be a queen. Either way, she knew she would be important, and the guy that was fostering her and Viserys (his name is Illyrio Mopatis) was rich as fuck, so I’m sure he could’ve afforded to get her some Valyrian tutors.
I loved this episode, one of the best, and to think it was only episode 4. Sweet!
Poor Theon, after re-watching s2 I really did feel some sympathy for him, and the whole situation today only furthered that.
Same goes for Jaime. I imagine that even though Jaime did lose a hand, he did seem able to knock the sword out of one of the soldiers hands. Another thing with him… Tywin said Jaime was his heir, even though supposedly, Tyrion is the true heir since Jaime took the King’s Guard oath. Anyone know more about that?
Twyin = amazing. All his scenes seem to be classic.
I hope Grenn survived the melee!
Forget Grenn. I want to make sure Dolorous Edd’s okay.
I love the Tywin scenes. The writing is spectacular and the actor is awesome.
Also, Tywin’s choices are between Tyrion and his daughter… he may just be choosing to ignore the whole Kingsguard Oath thing?
What exactly was amazing about Tywin’s scene tonight? I guess I just don’t get it with Tywin Lannister at all. There’s was nothing in his scene tonight that I would think was anything other than gap filling time wasting for the most part. I dont’ say this to be confrontational but really what was amazing about Tywin’s scene tonight?
If you go back to Tywin’s speech to Jaime in Season 1, Episode 7, he makes it abundantly clear that he thinks Jaime being a member of the Kingsguard is a waste of his potential. “I need you to become the man you were always meant to be. Not tomorrow, not next year. Now.”
Now that he’s back as Hand of the King and the Lannisters have total control of the throne, he probably believes thinks he can convince Jaime to forsake his Kingsguard vows and resume his rightful position as his heir (and though he doesn’t know it yet, Jaime’s recent maiming severely compromises his ability to protect the King). As Ben notes, his other options at the moment are Cersei (who, her gender aside he doesn’t think is smart enough, Tyrion (who he despises), Tommen (who, aside from being 8 years old, is nominally a Baratheon), or a more distant relative like Lancel (yeah … no). Given those options, he’s going to hold on to the idea of Jaime as his heir for as long as he can. To what extent he’s in denial about that remains to be seen.
@Michael Dowling. Tywin scene was great, because it showed that he is not clouded by a particular gender bias, but a competency test. He is for his family, but not oblivious to their failings. And Cersei is clearly in over her head in a lot of things, and does not understand the subtle ways of over. When fighting poor dumb Ned Stark, she’s Supervillianess deluxe. When figuring out how to rule – clueless.
Tywin is one of the smartest characters on this show, and it is not an informed attribute. Ya know, sorta like we’re told someone is a great beauty or a fantastic fighter and it is not shown, but we’re just supposed to accept it.
Tywin is devious, scheming and is a born ruler. His problem is that he cast such a large shadow on his family that he inherited weaklings striving for his love, or coping for its absence. Even Tyrion for all his abilities can be undone by Tywin at a moment’s notice.
Cersei wasn’t all that great against Ned either, she got a lot of help, and had the troops and money thanks to her family connections. She only “won” because Ned was sentimental enough to violate his duty and warn her so she could have a head start. Also, Sansa came and ratted him out, and Littlefinger hated Ned because he was married to Littlefinger’s boyhood crush, and Cersei happened to be the enemy it was convenient for Littlefinger to betray Ned to. Cersei didn’t win against Ned so much as not completely drop the ball when other people handed it to her on a platter. She’s an emotional twit, coasting on being born the daughter of the most powerful lord in Westeros, which got her money and troops and a royal husband that brought her more power.
@Greg – I saw the scene and I understood it just fine, I guess I just didn’t understand what was so amazing about that scene. It didn’t come off as a memorable or amazing scene to me.
C’MON! How could you not like when Tywin put Cersei in her place. ‘You are not even close to as intelligent as you think you are.’ Great line!
Also, because of the fact that Cersei kind of comes off as this queen that no one can speak honestly to, or put her down, when Tywin comes and does it SO non-chalantly, it’s just great.
Tywin is blind only when it comes to Tyrion — and that’s because his wife died when Tyrion was born and Tyrion couldn’t even make that death worthwhile by being born ‘normal’ physically. Besides, despite his intelligence, Tyrion’s been way too self-indulgent to get even grudging respect from his father. But now that he knows where the money’s owed, it’ll be interesting to see what Tyrion does with that information. Will he tell his dad, used it against the family or for his own profit, or keep it close to the vest for when he might find it useful later?
I have a feeling that if you watch the scene with Tywin tonight again, after the season ends, you will appreciate it a lot more.
I think Tywin, as Hand of the King and basically the guy ruling the country, would want to have Jaime retire from the Kingsguard (as Cersei had Barristan do) and be re-legitimized as his heir.
I think the scene was great not because Tywin “put Cersei in her place” (didn’t Tyrion say the exact thing like two episodes ago?), but because I suspect Cersei just set Tywin up to get his head on one of Joffrey’s spikes with her suggestion that Tywin try controlling Joffrey. She was awefully patient with her father in a episode highlighting the long and patient road to influence and revenge.
Lord Beric, not Berid. I’m glad he explained who they were loyal to because Thoros sure didn’t.
It’s odd that Thoros is actually the red priest of the group, but he didn’t mention anything remotely religious, just acted like a drunken funboy. Strange characterization.
A dragon is not a slave! Brilliant!
yeah the double meaning was great. (She was speaking of both she and her ‘pet’.)
Nice catch, Jiz.
I’m glad that a plan is in place to get Sansa out of King’s Landing. (Even though the Tyrell’s are making a long play to claim the Stark’s kingdom) She’s been psychologically tortured for too long. I really care for the well-being of these Stark children. I guess I miss Ned.
Yeah, but how much is going to suck for her when she figures out that the man of her dreams, her literal white knight in shining armor, will have absolutely no interest in being her lover? Methinks Sansa is trading one shattered dream of a husband for another her, assuming Littlefinger doesn’t step into the fold beforehand.
It might not be so bad for her. She’s more about the stories and romances, than any sort of carnal appetite at this point. Or at least there’s no indication of that interest on her part. For her, courtly behavior and sweet words from Joffrey were enough to overlook his role in getting her wolf killed and take his side against her own father.
Sansa would be more than happy with a beautiful castle where they throw fancy parties with months of preparation and a handsome knight who is chivalrous and courtly and makes no unseemly or crude demands. Even if they never get it on, some women would find that an improvement on a prior fiancee who would strip her naked in public and have his minions deck her because he was annoyed about military affairs.
I dont think it will happen. Loras is in the Kingsguard and I dont think they are allowed to marry. They are just getting her hopes up to have them crushed again.
Good point, Dougmac. I wonder if that’s a writer screw-up or a deliberate mislead by the Tyrells.
I agree, DARKDOUG. In general, Loras seems like a kind person who will be good to her. Of course she’ll be disappointed at first to find out he’s gay. But her life will be a million times better in Highgarden than living in constant fear in Kings Landing. Maybe Sansa and Loras can come to an understanding where they are married, friends, and can each have lovers on the side and be perfectly happy.
Ah I forgot about the non-marrying Kingsguard rule… interesting!
Those are all fair points. I just figured that Sansa is essentially still a child emotionally and she still doesn’t seem to understand the world she’s living in. If everyone agrees to it, I’m sure Joffrey can easily free Loras from whatever obligation he has to the crown but the reality of Loras’ sexuality will still be crushing for her. I don’t think it’s going to come to that though.
I don’t think Loras is in the Kings Guard. Don’t they have special matching outfits to wear?
Unless you mean Renly’s kingsguard. But Renly is dead, so his guard is disestablished. And I don’t think they had to take a vow of chastity anyway ( especially since Renly himself was sleeping with at least one of them)
Sansa said yes to Margaery not because its the handsome Loras…she is no longer the girl who prefers the physicality..She basically said yes because it would bring her out of Kings Landing..she couldnt care less who the groom is..plus the Tyrells are good to her(in her point of view)..yes Loras is not in the Kingsguard in TV show..Kingsguard members wear white cloaks..
Compared to the much older (in many ways) Marge, Sansa really isn’t an adult in any way except possibly physically — nobody involved in raising her rushed her prematurely into adulthood the way Marge might have been rushed (then again, Marge may have been born as scheming as the rest of her family). Sansa doesn’t know she’s good looking, whereas Margaery clearly does and uses it. In fact, Sansa is the walking talking manifestation of naivete. She ought to be disabused of some of that by now, at least in terms of court politics, but apparently her life lessons are taking a while to sink in. then again, it’s not like she was immersed in books and encouraged to think and analyze whatever situation presented itself to her. I can’t see Catelyn Stark being that naive at Sansa’s age. And Arya seems to be rapidly growing older than her years, but not being a beauty she must have always expected that she’d have to survive by her wits and, possibly, the ability to wield a bow and a sword.
In season one Sansa is repeatedly preened over for her beauty and skill at things like needlepoint, and they practically gift-wrap her when Joffrey shows up in the pilot. Arya hates her because everyone loves Sansa because she’s a perfect lady and so pretty. She’s supposed to be teenager yet she still plays with dolls.
It’s hard to believe Sansa isn’t aware of her beauty.
@Dougmac: Loras isn’t in the Kingsguard in the show (he was in the books), at least not yet. As I suggested in an earlier thread, he’s been roughly combined with his brothers (Willas and Garlan) for the show; in the book there was another Tyrell heir for her to marry (contrary to her expectations of it being Loras), but here they’re using Loras because in the show it’s a much more streamlined way to do it, and groundwork had already been laid to support the idea.
@Joel: She doesn’t play with dolls. Ned gives her a doll, at which point she angrily says she hasn’t played with dolls since she was eight.
Sansa is exactly what her parents raised her to be: a well-behaved upper class girl who excels at all the stuff maidens of her age and station are supposed to be good at. She wasn’t given any preparation at all for court politics (though Ned sucked at that, so I guess that would be the blind leading the blind).
On the show, Loras has never been explicitly made a Kingsguard. He doesn’t wear the same white cloak and gold armor that the rest of them do either. He’s more or less around to protect his sister.
Good God. Is there something about these books that renders all those who read them mentally incapable of actually paying attention to a television program, or remembering what happened on it from one week to the next?
Dougmac wrote:
“Loras is in the Kingsguard and I dont think they are allowed to marry.”
No. Loras is not a member of Joffrey’s Kingsguard.
Joel wrote:
“[Sansa’s] supposed to be teenager yet she still plays with dolls.”
No. In fact, when her father gave her that doll back in Season 1, she snapped at him that it had been *years* since she’d played with dolls.
Darkdoug wrote:
“Also, Sansa came and ratted him out…”
NO. Nothing even vaguely resembling or hinting at such an event ever happened on the show.
Are the pages of the ASOIAF novels coated with some contact poison that causes this problem? Because seriously, guys, it’s getting ridiculous.
@afartherroom: Next time you find yourself in a holier-than-thou fanboy rage, try reading the entire thread first. Everything you ranted about was already covered. And don’t be such a dick about it next time.
Wow, that was freaking great. I was a little down on things last episode with the treading water and jumping around, but tonight made up for it. I just need to remember episodes like this better as you’re right, it makes the setup episodes that lead up to it worthwhile.
They really did a great job covering a lot of plot points and advancing storylines. After it was over, I felt like I watched a full movie rather than a TV episode.
I think we should really take a moment and appreciate how good Olenna Tyrell (the Queen of Thorns) is in this show.
Just superbly witty and playing the game with the best of the them.
And she’s only been in 3 scenes. That’s one of the things Game of Thrones does best, establishes multi dimensional characters in just a few scenes.
Exactly Zak. Now can she just marry Tywin and emotionally power play the entire seven kingdoms. Imagine those two as your Mee Ma and Pop pop.
Diana Rigg’s been getting some good lines and she knows what to do with them. As for Olenna, she’s smart enough not to want Tywin, who’d never let her have any power anyway (Tywin doesn’t share). No, she’d prefer to be far enough away form him, thanks. No doubt she recognizes Tywin as her family’s real opponent, as opposed to the boy-king who can be easily manipulated by a pretty fiancee.
“How to trade your dragon.” Not bad, Alan.
Varys on Littlefinger… “He would see this country burn if he could be King of the ashes.”
Awesome line!
The problem is that I don’t buy Varys as a neutral small-folk need to be helped by the status quo motivations. Littlefinger is a scheming bastard, but at least I get him. Varys on the other hand… How is getting Sansa to Tyrells a good thing for the kingdom? It’s a good thing for Sansa. But for the Seven Kingdoms? Tyrells would now control Joffrey and Sansa, the Houses Barratheon/Lannister and Stark. Erm, is that really a recipe for good stable thing, given they were in bed with Renly and if I remember right with Stannis too?
yeah that’s true…but I also think Varys has a thing for altruism. I think it’s part of the reason why he stands by Tyrion and why he tried to help with Ned Stark.
I get the feeling that Ned Stark’s compassion and strong moral compass will go a long way to save his children in sticky situations. It’s already made Rob King of the North, Brann is palling around with Jojon Reed, and Aryia is chilling in a cave with one of Ned’s allies.
@Greg The Tyrells were never in league with Stannis. They took off before he arrived to claim the remainder of Renly’s forces.
@Greg Regarding Varys’ motivations, recall in S01 the meeting between with Illyrio.
Varys pretty much told us in this episode that his main motivation is to undermine Littlefingers power play. If LF takes Sansa, he might become defacto ruler of the north ( AND the Eyrie).
Varys wants to stop that from happening.
Regarding Varys. If you recall that the first season had a scene with Varys and Illyrio Mopatis conspiring together, and if you further recall who Illyrio Mopatis was aiding in the free cities, you can guess what Varys’s ultimate goal might be.
Varys, in his way, is making judgments about who is worth keeping around for the long haul, and relative goodness is apparently one consideration in his criteria (Tyrion would be one of those because he’s intelligent, well read, and in his gruff way, not beyond pitying innocents). Varys also has a thing for innocents, having been a wronged one himself (thus he feels for Sansa and, if he knew where she was, probably Arya, too). The Tyrells, for now, are the lesser evil where Sansa’s future is concerned, especially when compared to the Lannisters or Littlefinger. No doubt Varys also thinks he’ll be able to use Tyrion’s resentment and justifiable hatred of his father for his own purposes. If one of those purposes is to keep the Lannisters off balance and feuding among themselves, all of this makes sense. Varys never tells anyone what his real plans are.
For one, the Tyrells are not evil. They’re a peaceful house that generally avoided participating in the previous rebellions, generally content to live in their land of plenty which provides much of the food for the Seven Kingdoms. They’re politically savy, yes, but they’re not out to abuse the throne.
And more importantly, Varys explicitly stated that his primary goal was to undermine Littlefinger, who has absolutely no scruples.
For what it’s worth, while Renly was not prepared to lead, he was a kind person who cared deeply for the commoners and was loved by them. I direct you to a scene in S1 where he got incredibly angry at Robert’s longing for the times of the rebellion, because though he enjoyed it, the smallfolk suffered greatly.
Varys appears not to love chaos at the expense of the smallfolk. But his goal certainly is not stability, at least not at the status quo. And one does not get the impression that he has much love for Lannisters, Tyrells, or even Starks. He might not be loyal to any one family, but his conspiring with Illyrio is at least a hint that if he’s loyal to anyone…
Varys on Littlefinger… “He would see this country burn if he could be King of the ashes.”
Awesome line!
Also true. It’s an apt description.
Am I the only one who thinks Dany’s offer of freedom to the unsullied is hollow? These poor men have been brainwashed, tortured and poisoned for a decade, and suddenly she rides in, buys them, orders them into battle and then says, “BTW, you can have your freedom if you want, but I’m going to war”.
I’m not entirely dismissing her intentions, but I don’t think its as noble as it is portrayed.
Yes.
I think the whole putting the slave masters to the sword then freeing them kind of makes up for it.
Absolutely. I think it was at least as much a strategic move as it was a humanitarian move. Dany understands that it is better to be loved than to be feared. She knew these men would follow her, and now she gave them a reason to be loyal.
BBQ HAVOR is right: Seriously, how can it be hollow when she freed the entire city, let them kill their tormentors, and freed them? Certainly we can assume their choice to “go free” would be extremely difficult for them to make on their own, considering their horror show lives, but I don’t doubt for one second that she meant exactly what she said.
Dany also knows she can’t walk into the seven kingdoms with a slave army.
It’s a better deal than they’ve been given in the past. But if it is hollow, that’s just part of what makes it interesting. This isn’t a world given to shallow characters who just “do the right thing” (or if they do, like Ned, it doesn’t always go well).
I have no doubt Dany hates slavery, and wouldn’t kill anyone who chose to leave, but there’s no doubt she also knows exactly what she’s doing in terms of giving them an offer they won’t refuse because of who they are and how they’ve been trained and conditioned. Just for her, they’re also going to love her for freeing them while they serve her. There’s definitely a manipulative element to it, and I think we’ve seen that Dany is capable of that. I don’t see how it was portrayed as more noble than it was–she did what she did. Those events transpired. We are all free to look at it and surmise that it wasn’t an entirely selfless act (though, as Alan says, it was at least more of a balance of good and bad than most leaders in this world go for), but the show doesn’t have to have her sit around looking shifty-eyed to convey that, does it?
Ben has it right. There was no real option for the soldiers, who have been conditioned to blind obediance and have nothing else with which to make their living if they take her up on her offer. Not to mention that right before she freed them, she ordered them to literally burn their metaphorical bridges. How does anyone think they’d fare in a burnt-out city, where they are readily identifiable as the the people responsible for that? How prosperous is a desert city going to be, now that its primary commodity is gone? All those children Dany told them not to harm are doomed anyhow, by her destruction of their home.
Dany does not deserve any credit. The “awesome” of her actions here is an immature, juvenile reaction to Miss Entitlement taking what she wants without paying any price. Dany is to be condemned for her self-serving actions while manipulatively pretending to emmancipatory ideals in offering her new slaves a false choice of service to her or freedom that they are unprepared to comprehend and ill-equipped to manage. The only other alternative is that she really is naive enough to believe what she claims, in which case she has absolutely no business weilding power!
What exactly, about a girl who overturns long-standing customs and traditions, destroys local economies, enters into bargains in bad faith, and orders people massacred because she doesn’t share their value system, suggests this is someone we should be rooting for to take the throne of Westeros? This “heroine” burned a man to death for the crime of buying a dragon (at an exhorbitant price no less) and insulting her. The difference between Joffrey & Danerys is that when you insult the latter, he leaves you alive and even offers you the choice of hands or tongue.
Awesome my ass.
@darkdoug: who on this show in power doesn’t act as if they are entitled. And let’s face it, Dany is a freaking dragon who really does have a legitimate claim to the throne, if anyone should feel entitled its her. With respect to her gesture to free the slaves, it’s irrelevant whether or not the offer was legitimate. She did this in response to the point her advisors were debating as to whether you want slaves fighting for you or truly loyal soldiers. By allowing the slaves to kill their former masters, ditching the “whip” and offering freedom, she accomplished the best of both worlds. If you don’t see that as awesome, I don’t know what to tell you.
@DARKDOUG: Not sharing someone’s value system is different than freeing brutally oppressed slaves. And the slavemaster didnt just offend Dany by throwing insults at her. He had every one of his 8000 slaves murder a baby as part of his training. Stomping that civilization out should be considered a good thing but anyone with morals. You have to turn a very blind to try and paint that society as worthy of respect.
Telling the Unsullied that they’re free to go is like telling your dog that he’s free to find another home – he’s not going anywhere because he doesn’t have the capacity to think for himself in that regard.
Anyways, I think DarkDoug had some pretty cool points, it’s kinda funny how we all root for Dany even though she’s pretty much a spoiled child.
Oh, and she doesn’t have a legitimate claim to the throne. She might be pissed that Robert overthrew her father, but he did. So the Baratheons are now the royal family until someone overthrows them. So she could go ahead and overthrow Joffrey and take the throne, but the idea that it’s hers by right is incorrect.
DarkDoug is a TROLL. He pulled this before when Dany supposedly destroyed the long-standing rape culture of the Dothraki. You’re better off ignoring him.
Local, you present an interesting question on royal succession. Robert overthrew the Targaeryans, but does that necessarily make him the true king or does it make him a rebellious usurper? Now a Lannister with no Baratheon or Targaeryn blood sits on the throne- what makes him the true king? Certainly not traditional royal succession. I’m sure From Dany’s point of view, they’re all just holding the seat warm for her. From a Baratheon loyalist, Stannis is king. From the common folks’ perspective, the king is who sits on the throne. “Power is power” and all that. I guess it all depends on your perspective.
My point was not that the eradication of these things are bad, but that Dany is doing it half-assed. She thinks that because SHE wants something, all she has to do is order it (or get someone in power to do it for her).
The problem I have with Dany is her consistent indifference to other cultures’ ways and willingness to trample all over anything that doesn’t suit her, and why this is an imprudent M.O. And now she has turned an entire society on its head, and condemned all those children she told her mamuluks & janissaries to spare, to a slow death instead of a quick one.
Like her or not, she has a consistent pattern of disregarding other cultures, often with disastrous or potentially disastrous results.
She convinced (with the help of a fortuitous assasin) Drogo to invade Westeros and slaughter (and rape – let’s not forget her delighted smile as Drogo stomped around declaring his intention to do so) anyone who stood between her and the throne, without understanding what a Dothraki army does on the march, or what would be necessary to fund their sea crossing. Then, when confronted with the reality, she took it upon herself to demand her husband put a stop to the rape (but not the slaughter or enslavement for profit, apparently – you have to be in the vagaina club for her to care), which caused dissension between him & one of his warriors who sought to defend a traditional prerogative. That caused his wound, which she insisted on being treated by an enslaved & victimized enemy of Drogo’s people!
Then at Qarth, she arrogantly refused the quite reasonable request for verification that she was the Mother of Dragons to whom the Qartheen had extended the invite, and put herself and her people entirely in the hands of the one man willing to flatter her. And in doing so, kicked off a coup and got some of her people killed by the guy she decided to trust.
It’s not whether or not her actions are justified (though they usually are not), it’s that she meddles with foreigners and their customs with no heed for the consequences, which are usually disastrous to many people, if not for her, because she swans off thanks to people thinking she’s special, due entirely to accidents of birth.
@ChromeWeasel:
It’s one thing to sneer at the brutality of the slave master (although it seems fairly clear that he is just carrying on a long tradition, rather than the methods being peculiar to him, as your word choice suggests), but Dany is still benefiting from it. She is still using the soldiers he trained for her own agenda. There is no indication that had he been willing to sell at a price she could readily afford, she would not have been willing to pay it and go, leaving him in charge. There is no sign that she has changed anything for the better or done anything more than create a power vaccuum in order to gratify her own ego and lust for power. As the situation in her “homeland” demonstrates, power vaccuums suck for the regular folks who happen to be living in them. She’s done this to Astapor and for self-serving reasons.
As another HBO show featuring Aiden Gillen hammered home repeatedly, you can’t just issue an order or a decree or pass legislation in an attempt to solve a problem with a magic wand. Solving an institutional or societal ill takes dedicate long-term effort and on-going personal investment. Unilaterally declaring slaves free has seldom, if ever, been of benefit to the society or the slaves themselves. Even in the US, within a generation, they were right back to picking cotton and scratching out a subsistence-level lifestyle. The rather scanty advancement of the few blacks who were genuinely bettered came through on-going, long-term commitments by individuals to the teaching and training of former slaves, so they’d be able to provide for themselves.
All Dany has done was walk in, make a deal with slave owners in bad faith, murder them and their associates & employees, and destroy the city before telling the slaves who had been there since childhood “go off and starve or work for me.” She tossed a symbol into the dirt, and kept the authority that symbol represents.
I’m just talking about the technicalities of succession (not that I’m a historical scholar or anything)…..the Targaryens overthrew whoever was in charge when they swooped in on their dragons however long ago. So then they were in charge and the throne passes to the closest male relative of the sitting Targaryen. But then Robert up and overthrew the mad king, so now it’s a Baratheon dynasty. So, the throne will pass to Robert’s closest male relative. To most of the world, that’s Joffrey. To those who are “in the know”, it’s Stannis. But in no way is the throne “rightfully” Dany’s. She will need to invade and overthrow the Baratheon regime as if her family had never had the throne in the first place. So while she thinks it sucks that her family was ousted and therefore says stuff like “it’s mine”, the truth is that it’s not hers and she’s going to have to take it by force.
1. As enlightened 21st century people why should we give a damn about the rights of succession? This is an antiquated notion that is based in feudalsim and oppression of the lower classes. In the first season, Renly pretty much spelled out fro the audience the reasons why Westeros is cursed with terrible leadership. You either get entitled creeps like Stannis and Joffrey or incompetents like Robert Baratheon who can take the throne by force but can’t rule effectively. The fact that Daenerys is not a part of that corrupt system is a plus. The fact that she has had to buil her forces from nothing instead of inheriting them means that if she ever does win the throne she will have earned it.
2. Astapor was not destroyed. It was turned over to its former slaves. Daenerys explicitly ordered that only masters and their soldiers be killed. Therefore,if the Unsullied had wanted they could have stayed behind and made a new life in their home city where they would be heroes. Sounds like a good option, unless you want to serve the woman who freed you and ended the evil system that had robbed you of your humanity. And given that Astapor is only ONE of the cities in SLAVER’S BAY, perhaps the Unsullied see it as an opportunity to spread freedom to their brothers and sisters under the leadership of the great Daenerys, savior of the the oppressed.
Darkdoug, you’re either a troll or an idiot. “Aww, poor slave master, he didn’t know what he was doing, he was just carrying on tradition, mean selfish Dany just killed him because he was rude to her.” Give me a break. She killed a man at the head of a society built on the back of a brutal slave regime. She had much to gain herself, of course, but that doesn’t make her actions any less justified or good.
Local,
A competing perspective: If you observe the tradition of medieval succession, then you DON’T recognize the taking of the throne by force. If anyone can take the throne by force, then what’s the point of rules of succession? These concepts are mutually exclusive and thus anyone who is not of Dragonsblood is not actually king, despite the proximity of their bum to the Iron Throne.
What I take from the show is that there is no “narrator’s perspective.” Again, I haven’t read the books, but I know they’re written POV from each character, which is consistent with the ideas of the show: we’re not really sure what is “right.”
Yes, exactly, and why those mocking King Robert would refer to him as Usurper and everyone mocked Jaime Lannister as “Kingslayer.” The King might have been mad, but he was still the King by blood. I thought this was also Robert’s reasoning for having Dany and her baby killed, because the baby represented a true threat to his rule? Everyone except Ned Stark seemed to agree that her child would be a threat the current leadership of the seven kingdoms could not endure.
@Darkdoug: respecting cultural traditions goes right out the window when those traditions violate civil rights. There *are* a few absolute evils, and slavery is one of them. But I’m also surprised that nobody here so far has remarked about what killing all the masters will do for the rest of Astapor, once she leaves it. On one hand, you can argue that the slaves are like children in that they don’t know how to take care of themselves because they’ve been too busy taking care of their masters. On the other, they’ve just been given an enormous opportunity to take charge of their own lives — and the masters may be dead, but their wealth and property are still there: if it wants to, an enlightened household of slaves can learn to organize itself to keep running that household, only this time to the benefit of everyone who lives in it. And slaves who have skills, like blacksmithing or weaving or farming, can use those skills to support themselves. That is, if they don’t go hysterical and insist on being ‘saved’ by someone else, i.e., another master. I say, if Astapor can’t do better than to go back to slaving, it doesn’t deserve to survive.
Dany has shown no sign of any sort of moral grounding, and slavery has often been considered a civil right. Civil rights are those granted by society or civilization, as opposed to the natural rights to life, liberty and property. A woman campaigning on her right to rule a nation in which she has never set foot, based on her right of inheritance, is hardly the kind to be assumed to be operating in obediance to natural rights.
Slavery is not an absolute evil, so much as an occasion of evil, like war. In other words, it is very possible to morally own and utilize slaves, but walking that line is very tricky, and you are still participating in an institution where evil is done.
That said, the wrong being done by a slave culture (and bear in mind that in the real world, that was a generally-accepted institution throughout the world from the dawn of recorded history to all but the last few generations of human existance), does not necessarily mitigate Daenerys slaughtering people for their involvement in it, nor is it prudent of an aspiring ruler to set precedents of making bargains in bad faith.
Finally, she almost certainly did the city no favors. Jonas.left can protest all he likes about her orders about collateral damage, but that was a lot of smoke in the city she was marching out of, and a good question might be how they are to defend themselves now that she has taken all of their troops, down the trainees. Maybe it is possible the writers have some satisfying utopian outcome planned, but you don’t simply turn a whole society or polity on its head overnight and walk away leaving things to settle down happily ever after. Or maybe I’m wrong and the current state of IRAQ is the fantasy story…
“Slavery is not an absolute evil. . . . [I]t is very possible to morally own and utilize slaves.” Yeaahhhh…..no. Just no. Your point about Dany’s “right” to rule a nation is totally valid, but you’re not doing yourself or your legitimate argument(s) any favors by defending slavery.
I didn’t want to comment last week on those folks who felt like they could see the “she speaks the language” reveal coming, but I hope that even those folks can at least give points for execution. That was awesome.
“I speak Valyrian” is one thing. “It’s my freaking first language, you idiot” is another level.
(drops whip-mic)
This episode should definitely teach the audience to not underestimate Daenerys Stormborn, Mother of Dragons.
Consistently allowing herself to be underestimated has been a huge strength for her throughout. Not a bad strategy for anyone, even nowadays.
@Jonas.Left. No, but it should really teach us to underestimate her opponents. “Hey there, slave guy, you just turned over an army that will obey any order the owner gives them… all of your soldiers now belong to her… um, yeah, is there a Safe Word you have in case, ya know, they turn on you? What’s that? No. Oh dear.”
GREG GRANT The slavers of Astapor were arrogant. They assumed that their status as masters of their world was unassailable. They also assumed a woman, and a foreigner to boot, was no threat to them. She showed them their error. In sports its not uncommon for a newcomer to have early success because her opponents don’t know what to expect from her, but eventually they learn her style and skill set and adjust accordingly. Its a safe bet that Daenerys is not going to be able to use the same strategy again.
@GREG GRANT: I think that the TV show did a good job with the scene. But to your point, in the books Dany makes it much more clear that she has the complete and full authority of the slaves to commands as she wishes. She explicitly asks about it.
@Greg Grant, The Slavers of Astapor have been training and selling Unsullied for hundreds or thousands of years. No one has ever tried to sack their city with their newly acquired army before, why would they expect Dany to do that? I feel like you’re trolling just here: defending slavery as a legitimate cultural norm while ignoring the appalling amount of cruelty involved; complaining about a plot point despite how well it was executed because you say it coming a mile away; and just generally hating on Dany because you found her annoying once upon a time and refuse to reevaluate.
Trust me, as a book reader, I shared all your complaints about Dany through the first two books, but near the end of the second book, in the House of the Undying, I began to appreciate her. Believe it or not, Dany has evolved as a character as she has grown up. Marrying Drogo was empowering for her and allowed her to show her compassion when she had Drogo stop the Dothraki from raping the women of sacked cities. Walking into the fire when the dragons hatched showed how strongly she believes in her convictions. After Drogo died and she inherits a small Khalasar of weaker Dothraki, she is thrust into leadership and again, we see how compassionate she can be in caring for all of her people while also getting them to continue going where they’re going. Sure, most of her time in Qarth was spent asking for help, but it took balls going into the House of the Undying alone. Yes she has some faults, but that’s a good thing about this show and its source material. It shows well rounded characters. You complain about her sense of entitlement, but even that seems overstated. Whenever she invokes her full name/lineage, she’s doing it to demand respect, not help. Every time she’s asked for help, she’s done it with a promise to repay the person when she ends up on the Iron Throne. She’s not looking for handouts, just venture capital.
There is no perfect choice for King (or Queen) and Dany seems like she would do as good a job as any (and better than most).
Constantly allowing yourself to be underestimated as a strategic move is straight out of Sun Tzu. Dany is learning strategy, i.e., leadership skills; she’s just using the skills with some payback added in this time. But she’s really starting to conduct herself as a ruler now, not as a supplicant.
A fantastic episode of GoT. When Dany spoke in Valaryian I had the biggest smile on my face.
I am less confused about Theon’s fate than I was at the end of the last episode. At the end of Season 2 he was knocked out by his own men, and then in this season he was being tortured by others. I may have missed it before but Theon mentioned his captors told him his father knew he was being tortured, but looks like that was just a mind game. It wasn’t until the friend/enemy opened that last gate that I thought “oh, he’s being led back to where he was.” Interested to see where that goes even though it’s a smaller story.
Also, my love for the Queen of Thorns grows with every episode. “What happens when the nonexistent bumps the decrepit?”
If you’re less confused about Theon’s fate, can you say more? I hate torture scenes to begin with (fingers in ears, lalalala, etc.), but this one is especially sick. Theon just can’t catch a break. He *was* taken from his home as a hostage as a child, and the Starks *did* never fully accept him, so he’s had a horribly rough go of it. And now this? Why would that guy murder the others and blame it on Theon? Totally confused!
Was anyone else a little confused by Theon? When he was freed he had a giant screw in his foot, but during his escape he was running around and seemed fine. Am I just remembering this wrong?
The Starks didn’t accept him *as a Stark*, but there’s no evidence they ever mistreated him or raised him any differently than their own sons. He got the same training, the same schooling, the same food and lodging. He may have been a hostage — but as a hostage, he was treated pretty well. His own father wouldn’t have been half that decent, from what we’ve seen so far. And in the eyes of the remaining Starks and their bannermen, Theon repaid that treatment by taking over Winterfell in Robb’s absence, claimin git for his own family, and apparently killing the two youngest Stark boys. Only to be laughed at by his sister and recalled home by his dad, who didn’t give a damn that Theon had taken Winterfell. I wouldn’t wish torture on him, but he doesn’t have my sympathy, either: he hasn’t proven himself grateful, smart, or brave. And he really doesn’t play the game of thrones well at all (if anything, even worse than poor Ned Stark). But I’ll bet his sister might be better at it. We’ll see. In this game, it’s not enough to be a good warrior.
And yes, that was a GREAT line from Diana Rigg! Like I said, the screenwriters are giving her some fantastic lines, and she’s milking them. Excellent.
A few thoughts on Theon: I loved where he said “My real father lost his head at King’s Landing” (ie Ned Stark) because Theon’s biological father is a cold hearted prick. The Theon scenes between him and his family, and him becoming utterly lost and throwing himself into the “man he pretends to be” were among the strongest in Season 2.
Also keep in mind, that Theon would probably have had more status in the Stark household than even Jon Snow, who is Ned’s natural son (in the books, “natural” child is a polite way of saying bastard).
The other thing about the scene with Theon and his friend/foe/whatever, is that Theon reveals a few choice things about his familial relations, and much more importantly, that it wasn’t REALLY Bran and Rickon that got burned and killed. So now whoever the friend/foe/whatever is, and whoever he’s working for, now have that potentially crucial bit of info as well.
I probably should have been more clear in what I meant regarding my confusion. It didn’t make sense to me that Theon went from being dragged off by his own people (or I suppose his father’s/sister’s people is more accurate) to being tortured and then rescued by someone sent by his sister – who doesn’t seem like the type of person that would betray her father for Theon, who she considers weak. When that person took him back to the crypt, I realized it was all just a game to further torture Theon by giving him a glimmer of hope and then ripping it away.
I’m not a Theon fan either, and I don’t see things getting much better for him – especially since we don’t know who his captor is but we know that they will torture him, especially after being told that he killed the search party.
As Yitzike said, the reveal that he didn’t actually kill Bran/Rickon could have great repercussions down the road.
The hint that Danni spoke Valaryan was last week when the slave women says in Valaryan “all men must die” and without even a moments hesitation Danni responds with “but we’re not men”. The scene played out exceptionally well on screen. As the positioning continues for the major players I find myself rooting for another Targaryen to take the Iron Throne.
This episode picked up the pace, I really enjoyed the scene at Crasters keep, Craster is a hard man, but he was surrounded by hard men, and starving them, and at the end of the day he underestimated what these men were capable of.
I have to be honest I couldn’t care less about Bran and this mysterious stranger storyline. Bran is looking a bit odd as he hits puberty, honestly I think they need to think about changing the dutchboy haircut or something, his character is coming off very odd.
The Theon storyline is almost unforgivable at this point. I mean it’s idiotic I really don’t know what to say about what I just saw in regards to Theon.
I also don’t understand the brotherhood without banners following the red god like Stannis’s army. I guess there’s a duality to it like most other things in this show. Clegane I’ve always liked, he is different than his brother.
The Bran storyline is the one I’m least interested in, which I’m glad it’s gotten a maybe 3 minutes the past two episodes. Bran is heading to the Wall, correct? And everyone (except now Theon’s captives) thinks that they are dead?
I do believe there will be a payoff with Bran’s storyline eventually. I think his powers will come into play. As with the rest of the story lines, patience is necessary.
I actually get the Brotherhood Without Banner storyline, because it makes sense that in a society where the religion has been preaching status quo and that status quo is shattered by a four-way civil war (or maybe five-way, if you count the sad dumb Greyjoys) would give birth to new religions or expand on a movement.
I mean, look at the English Civil Wars, and how that worked out religion wise.
Theon story must be going somewhere and the Simon character is developing into something. They have not completely lost my interest in it.
Brann and the Creepy Forest Children story – yeah, I am gonna not pay attention until they do something with it that matters.
And HOW DARE THEY NOT LET HODOR SPEAK!
The “red god” religion is looked at as evil because it’s different from status quo, and from a strange foreign land. But think about it – the people who follow it are on Team Stannis (which, for better or worse, is in the right because Stannis really is the true heir), and the Brotherhood, who are pretty much Robin-Hood-esque “for the common folk” type people.
So, doesn’t the red religion actually seem like the right side to be on?
I assume main part of theon story was him admitting he hadnt killed the stark boys.
One of the great things about Martin’s world is that it doesn’t set up false dichotomies of good and evil. There’s both on either side of a conflict in Game of Thrones. There are evil men fighting for the Starks and good ones fighting for the Lannisters and Stannis. Similarly, of all the religions that Martin created for his world only the Iron Islands’ Drowned God is all bad. The reason R’hollor seems evil is because Mellisandre is evil. Thoros, being a good man, practices his faith in a more humane way.
Here’s a thought: as the Starks say, Winter is coming — and who’s better skilled to fight the dead wights from beyond the wall than a fire god and his minions? Looks like Stannis may have the right ally for a long winter. If he survives. Then again, Stannis may need more than one powerful ally … like someone with dragons.
Can we put to rest the “story is too scattered things unfold too slowly” line of criticism.
I dont think ive ever seen a series where you have multiple time frames/arcs each with their own lengths unfolding at the same time. Most shows there is one arc served. But the genius of this show is that you have multiple arcs whose stories mature/climax/resolve at different rates.
I dont mind all the “slow” setup because i feel like at anytime any one of the stories we follow can pay off, while all the other ones continue to march forward. And this creates a real sense of surprise, like the end of last weeks episode and of course this week.
completely agree. in fact for me game of thrones is the show i watch that id say goes by the most quickly, and i don’t find the jumping back and forth jarring at all. the huge number of storylines is what makes me look forward to it so much all week
I entirely agree. I don’t understand this criticism. This show is anything but boring. It may be difficult to keep track of everyone, but that is part of the reason why I love it. It is intellectually stimulating. I have gone back to watch the show from the beginning, and it is even better the second time through. Now that I know the main characters and their story lines, I am beginning to understand the secondary characters better and their motivations. I love shows that can give that kind of detail and nuance.
I think the criticism you’re talking about, though, is sort of rooted in the idea that having lots of different arcs going on in a series isn’t genius at all. It’s simply a way to tell a story and it only really works if there’s enough movement/action within the various storylines to keep us interested in them and not wishing we were spending more time resolving the more interesting storylines. At times GoT has pulled that off, at times it hasn’t. Hence the criticism.
It’s not all that unique either. Treme, for instance, is a show where various arcs for various characters are disconnected and progressing at their own speed.
@dr. Dunkenstein… But an episode like tonight proves exactly why i dont like that line of criticism. You spend all last year with dany not being so “interesting” so that when something like tonight happens it really becomes that much more impactful.
At least so far this show has paid off enough storylines that “watching the chess pieces move” (a different version of this criticism) is fascinating. Perhaps multiple storyarcs progressing at different speeds isnt totally original, but what separates GOT from all the others is while they are multiples the one arc that unites all of them is also strong – namely “the game”. The game gives the series, despite the multiples, a strong uniting force that something like treme simply does not have. Im sorry but “love letter to a city” just isnt enough to narratively tie everything together and keep it interesting. In this case the multiple arcs actually fails treme.
GOT Is watching a microcosm of watching world history play out. Yeah at one point watching america grow while the center of action was happening in europe might have seemed “boring”, until america finally makes its power move. Yea watching bran might seem terribly uninteresting now, but the joy is in seeing how he ultimately fits into the larger story that is westeros.
But then at the same time you arent just watching some abstract game of geopolitics either. The show ultimately works because theyve made all the on the ground, nitty gritty detail, of each story work too. each scene in each episode is usually done so well just in terms of character, dialogue and storytelling, that it doesnt matter to me that one whole scene last week essentially involved people positioning themselves at a table.
I think the fact that they only spend 5-10 minutes on each arc is what makes each episode move so quickly and has me always looking at my watch and being like “oh no theres only x amount of time left”.
@NATX I disagree with….well, everything you wrote. I don’t think a solid destination makes up for a boring journey, I don’t think GoT has done much of a job of uniting the various stories into a cohesive narrative(I’d put Treme above it in that regard and that’s saying something) and I especially disagree that they’ve made every story worthwhile as there are some real clunkers.
Again, the sort of criticism you’re talking about is one put forth by people who aren’t dazzled by the idea of multiple storylines and needs those storylines not just to have satisfying payoffs but to be interesting along the way.
You may think that they’ve done it but clearly that’s not something shared by everyone and so that line of criticism is probably going to continue.
I believe I made this exact argument after 3.01.
And I think those who complain about narrativeblahblahblah cohesivenessblahblahblah are just whinging in the wind trying to impress some red-headed goth chick who took a film class once.
@dr dunkenstein i guess if you dont find the journey interesting i guess i cant argue against personal taste. But im assuming if you find the payoffs to be good, how could the journey then be bad? The payoffs can only really work if the journey to it has been compelling or else why would you care about the payoff.
In terms of cohesiveness i dont know how it gets any simpler, clearer, and more cohesive than everyone is fighting to get one thing. Power. The simplicity of purpose is what makes it all work. Without that this show would just be called “tales of westeros” and yes that would be a far less successful series.
In my mind one of the main reasons dany’s piece last night is so effective is also because of the context of everything else that you know is going on.
@ natx The payoff to a story can be immensely satisfying despite a boring slog to get there because, in a lot of cases, what happens in the payoff(action, rather than set pieces moving) is precisely what was lacking from the journey. Think of it like a boxing match. If two fighters talk for hours before the fight you can get bored with the talking and still want to see them get in the ring.
Re: People fighting for power…that’s the premise of the show. That’d be like saying that the overarching narrative of the Wire wasn’t the death of the American city or the folly of the drug war but the basic cops vs. crooks construction. And it’s a motivation that’s hardly unique to this show. The Borgias, The Tudors, Rome…all of those shows centred around a struggle for power and the various manipulations and machinations involved in that struggle.
And besides, not everyone is fighting for that one thing. Many of our stories involve people who aren’t playing that game at all or who are, at best, tangentially connected to it.
Again, I like the show but the idea of a struggle for power is not narrative genius.
@dr. Dunkenstein i guess i would just disagree with the premise that a payoff can be satisfying despite a boring slog. case in point … The Killing. By the time you find out who killed Rosie Larsen, you’re like who cares? And if you’re like me the journey was so terrible that i didn’t even bother to stick around to find out.
But if we agree that the payoffs in this show have been good, obviously the journey has been interesting enough and made you care enough about the fates of these characters that when the payoff does happen it’s very satisfying.
Dany’s payoff last night wouldn’t have worked the way it did if you hadn’t trudged with her lost and frustrated with her all last season.
Glad you bring up the sports analogy because this is exactly how i feel like I watch this show sometimes. If you like football then you like the game itself… you like watching the runs for 3yds as much as you like watching the touchdown pass because it’s all part of the story of the larger game. Now granted there are boring games, but i would argue that Game of Thrones is far from that. Yes there have been some rushes for no gains, incomplete passes, punts (the moving of the pieces plays), but there have also been some touchdowns, some big plays and we aren’t even at halftime yet.
I never said fighting for power was the genius of the show. I just said that it is what ties everything together, so to argue that the show lacks cohesivesness, I just don’t see. Everything seems connected to me, some pieces just take longer to develop than others.
I would also argue via the wire that the reason that series worked so well as was because it DID have that basic cops vs. crooks construction. Caring about the cops vs. crooks outcome is what allows you to then think about the larger issues that Simon wants you to really think about. But it couldn’t work the the other way around. That in my mind is his mistake with Treme.
Yes The Tudors, Rome all deal with the fight for power but the big difference there is you know how those stories turn out.
the problem here is that some folks may be expecting a payoff in one or another story arc in every episode — and you just can’t have that in *any* episodic show. Long, complicated stories with many arcs necessarily have more breaks between payoffs (you can’t really have them every other episode, either, but you can stagger them). It requires readjusting your expectations and attention span — and that can be done if you really want to do it. Attention spans are generally not a given at birth: you train your brain to have a longer one. If you’ve a short one, it’s your own fault.
@ natx If you didn’t bother sticking around to find out the end of the killing how can you know whether or not the ending redeemed the show?
Regardless, you’re not really representing what I’m saying. I don’t think that GoT has given us amazing payoffs to all of their stories. I think some of it’s been good, some of it’s been weak and others haven’t paid off at all yet. And not all of the journeys are boring. Some of the stories have been great, some are duds. And there is no inconsistency in not liking a story when it’s boring and enjoying it more when it pays off with excitement and, no, it doesn’t make the boredom less boring.
Your argument seems to be that bits of the show are good and bits aren’t good but because there are good bits that means the whole is beyond criticism. That just doesn’t make sense to me. Parts are good, parts are boring, therefore it’s an imperfect show and deserving of the criticism for dragging at times and making us spend time with uninteresting characters and plots.
You said that the narrative cohesion was a struggle for power. It’s not. That’s just the plot. Where it’s failing is to coalesce that into any kind of actual narrative. What is being said about the quest for power? How does that resonate with us, the viewer? Having an overarching plot is not the same as having a narrative.
And I disagree about Treme. Completely. I think it’s been far more successful than GoT in that regard.
@webdiva No, the problem is that great shows make both payoff and journey exciting so that you’re more than willing to enjoy the ride on the way. GoT has been spotty with that. Some have been great(Tyrion, Arya) and some have not(Jon Snow, Danerys)
It is difficult to say what episode is the best in the series since there are so many great episodes. Much like THE WIRE, this show is easier to reflect on later to make those kinds of judgements.
Having said that, the last two episodes are great examples of why most fans of the books think this will be the best season. As Alan notes, having all of this happening so early in the season, just imagine what is to come. I know what is to come and I envy those of you who don’t.
What an episode! I anticipate watching this one again tonite and cheering just as loudly as the first time. Dany’s payback was spectacularly fitting.
Kudos to Alan’s review as well.
And as always, the second viewing is even more enjoyable as it allows for seeing more of the smaller details since the overall picture has already been revealed.
Old lady tyrell’s rejecting the girls slogan about roses…”winter is coming” now thats a slogan speech…was a don draper speech if i ever heard one.
“We do not sow.”
“Run along, now. Grow strong” – that was awesome.
she could give Dowager Countess of Grantham a run for her money.
Guy who frees theon only to return him seems like that guy could be making his own power play in whatever place their in? Cause he says “he killed all the other men and i found him and returned him”. If he really was just some orderly, wouldnt this up his stature?
My thoughts exactly. It seems like he’s playing a double game to up his own ranking. But overall, I am completely lost on this story line. Say Theon does reunite with his sister, The Greyjoys at best are only a thorn in the side of the Starks
When Daenerys was first introcuced she was a piece of property traded for an army. The Targaryans were a threat to the Westerosi powers that be, and because it seemed that Viserys was the would-be ruler and we were more invested in the Westerosi point of view, I never really considered Daenerys seriously as an alternative for the Iron Throne. Even after Viserys got his golden crown, I saw her as more a part of Drogo’s khalasar than as a power unto herself. Her initial leadership of her Dothraki didn’t go very well for anybody. So as much as I liked Daenerys, I just assumed Robb Stark was the only one to root for. And then I read her taking of Astapor and suddenly it was obvious to me that she was better suited to rule than the great men of Westeros. While the kings clash and the peasants die by the hundreds for it, Daenerys acts decisively to free a city of slaves that have no place in her ambitions. She does it because she will not stand idly by and watch the weak suffer. Unlike the other contenders for the throne, Daenerys was weak and suffered at the whims of the powerful. She also doen’t fail to recognize the humanity of the Unsullied, giving them the freedom of choice they had been denied their entire lives. Even dashing King of the North, Robb Stark, hasn’t demonstrated any real interest in the people he would rule or the lives of the “small folk” that are affected by the war against the Lannisters. And his indifference is better by far than Stannis’s religious zealotry and Tywin’s greed.
Keep your kings. Give me a Khaleesi.
DO NOT mention “reading” of any part of the story. Trouble will come for you.
And I agree with you about Dany potentially being a better ruler by far.
I’m committed to never posting a spoiler in this comments section, but I also don’t hide the fact that I read the books. So far, so good.
So much word. Although as soon as she had dragons and became powerful through being Khaleesi, she basically was the best person for the Throne.
Understood. It was just a word of caution, not criticism. I’m waiting to read after everything is finally concluded by HBO, whenever that happens to be.
LELISA13P I didn’t take it as a criticism. I truly appreciate the concern. Its certainly a valid choice to wait for the show to end, although I fell in love with the books after reading the scene from the pilot with the Starks, Jon Snow, and Theon finding the direwolf pups. It was beautifully written and I knew instantly that I would read every word of A Song of Ice and Fire. I don’t know if you’re interested in reading any other fantasy, but I would humbly recommend The First Law Trilogy by Joe Abercrombie. It has a similarly gritty, realistic feel with a fully realized world, bloody action, ruthless scheming, plus a more ironic sense of humor. I would describe it as The Lord of the Rings, if it had been written by Quentin Tarantino. The first book is called The Blade Itself.
ANOEL The dragons sure don’t hurt, but I also think her moral clarity and empathy for others distinguishes her from the other contenders for the Iron Throne. Unlike Stannis and Joffrey who want to be king because of their sense of entitlement and Robb Stark who simply wants revenge against the Lannisters, Daenerys would actually care about the country and people she would rule.
I’m trying to remember, but can’t… When Dany was Khal Drogo’s wife and the two of them were just ruling Dothrak, did she have any plans to pursue the Iron Throne? Or was that just Viserys’ ambition and she wanted no part of it until she found herself lost and widowed?
@Miles Yes she was. Drogo agreed to go to westeros and fight for the iron throne after Dany was almost assassinated by one of Robert’s men. This is something that has been ingrained in her by Viserys since birth so yeah, it’s her ambition too.
As soon as you mentioned reading the books I skipped your comment. Too risky–way too many people on even this board who get excited and post spoilers.
CEE No spoilers, I promise. You don’t want to deprive yourself of my brilliant insights, do you?
A khaleesi could do worse than, say, take a well-read, intelligent, father-hating guy like Tyrion for an adviser (and no, I haven;t read the books — but if clever people have survived thusfar, one has to wonder what their story arcs are gong to be). I think Tyrion can do better than be Joffrey’s master of the coin, but he doesn’t quite hate his family enough yet.
Ok…nobody else has asked, so I will. Who bottles horse urine? Did he scoop it from a puddle or take it straight from the faucet? Surely questions were asked by the other guys when this was happening. I feel like the joke is on both of them.
I assumed it wasn’t really “horse” urine, and that he just added that descriptor for effect.
He was saving it for later.
I never would have predicted that so many people could have so much fun with horse urine.
Tywin always laying down hard truths.
Also, I fucking love Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and I hate that he’s totally being owned at the moment.
How awesome is it that the villains from the start of the show are now our favorite characters?
Totally agree HISLOCAL. Newfound admiration for Jaime, Varys. Am finding the Starks somehow annoying except for Arya. Didn’t like Margaery at first and now one of my favorite characters.
They’re still villains as far as I’m concerned, they’re just far more nuanced and complex than your typical villain. Not like this is anything new in modern entertainment, but it’s makes the show more fun when you realize you’re rooting for the guy who kills children to protect his secret incestuous affair with his sister, and that his illegitimate bastard child is the false King (plus the little git is quite a nasty psychopath too). GOOD TIMES!
It’s more like the villains are getting their comeuppance and we enjoy that, I think; it’s not really that they’ve become admirable people, by and large, or at least, not yet. And I never thought of Varys as evil, just a player, that’s all.
It’s also a testament that Brienne actually gives a shit about whether or not Jaime keeps up his strength by eating (lol I love how Alan called it a “get busy living or get busy dying” style pep-talk) whereas before all she saw him as was a prisoner for trading hostages. This is a combination of the fact that he saved her from being raped and also because she sees the humiliation he is now facing. I could watch the two of them all season! Their relationship is getting much more complex.
I will, however, stop watching if they fuck. That’d be the type of weak contrived shit I’d expect from Showtime, not HBO.
I thought the episode was good and everything but while the end scene was certainly well executed I can’t help but feel like it’s only something that could come about by virtue of some kind of poor writing.
I mean, there aren’t safeguards in place to protect the slavemaster from someone buying the slaves and then immediately telling the slaves to kill their former master and take the purchase price back? Sure, it’s meant to be more awesome because she bought them with a dragon(and, as with the wizards from last season, the slavemaster seems slow to the idea of what dragons can actually do) but it still seems like something pretty basic if you’re in the business of selling armies.
It was mentioned in a previous episode that all Dany’s gold and ship would be enough to buy around 100 unsullied. This would suggest that The slavers had never made a transaction on this scale before and that usually their forces would be numerically superior. They also thought that they were ripping off a stupid girl and obviously didn’t take this scenario into consideration
They’ve never sold ALL their slaves at once before. And they wouldn’t have done it now either if they hadn’t been blinded by greedy dreams of owning their very own Dragon.
I don’t think it matters if they’d ever done it before, if they’ve got anything other than rocks in their head they’d have thought about it either before or after making the deal.
They also set up the mutualistic relationship Astapor has with purchasers of Unsullied. It’s not in a purchaser’s best interest to cut off a supplier for slaves that you may one day need. They didn’t expect Danaerys to be disgusted by slavery
It’s the same way that Viserys thought he could just use the Dothraki to win his way to the Iron Throne. Greed and dreams of power/wealth can cloud judgment.
There’s clouded judgment and then there’s just outright idiocy. Visarys at the very least had the excuse that it seems that where he’s from the “I give you my sister and you join my forces” is the way things are done.
Here we have to believe that the slavers are essentially the dumbest people on two legs. That’s fine and dandy but it does make vanquishing them slightly less impressive.
The slavemasters were a little dumb, but mostly greedy. A dragon (one of only 3 in existance) would be the most valuable possession on earth. It’s truly priceless.
Don’t forget that the slavemasters expect Dany to go to war and potentially sell slaves back to Astapor. That’s the logical thing to do and would have been the best thing in the long run. That way you’d have income, safety, and long-term security plus a way to replenish your troops.
It’s totally illogical to murder every slaveholder in the city the way that she does. Dany has burned her bridges, and now any slave-holding city will be her enemy. And just about every one of the free cities on the continent is slave based. Short term win, long term loss. You can debate whether Dany is very moral for inheriting a huge problem, or just short-sighted herself here.
No, it’s just dumb. If you offered me a million dollars for my old pistol I’d still be concerned with what would stop you from pointing it at me and taking your money back.
And also we don’t know anything about the other cities on the continent. Please don’t use your knowledge of the books to justify the problems on the show.
Actually, we do know about other cities on that continent. First, we see plenty of slaves in Qarth. Second, We know that Dothraki regularly take prisoners from the cities they sack and sell them as slaves in various places. Third, they according the the map in intro, they are in “Slaver’s Bay”. I’ll give you two guesses where it gets its name.
That was poorly written on my part. I meant to say we don’t know about “just about every other” city on the continent.
Slavery in ‘The Free Cities’ is well established in the TV show. Varys just went into a big rundown on his experience with slavery in the free cities in this very episode. Plus everything Matt_H pointed out. There plenty from just the TV show to realize how pervasive slavery is across the sea.
And your analogy about a million dollars for a pistol underestimates the value of a dragon in medieval combat. A dragon is a priceless, irreplaceable weapon. Having access to a dragon in medieval warfare would make you nearly unstoppable to conventional attack.
An appropriate comparison would be if you owned a handgun manufacturing plant. You turn over all your inventory to someone in exchange for a kit to build your own fully functional flying ‘Iron Man’ suit.
My two cents: The Astapor slavers are accustomed to being masters of a completely controlled, unbelievably cruel world. They saw themselves as being able to master anything…even a dragon, and especially a young woman.
@Dr. Dunkenstein — What, you don’t think some of these characters are guilty of stupidity? You don’t think they do stupid people tricks? If you don’t think there are that many clueless people around, you haven’t closely watched Jay Leno’s street interviews. There really *are* dumb, clueless people, and some of them have to live in the pages of books for those books to be remotely plausible as fiction. BTW, underestimating the ability of women is a longstanding male trait. Read your history (and as I said earlier, Dany’s allowing herself to be underestimated is straight out of Sun Tzu’s The Art of War).
@ Webdiva. I’m fine with characters being stupid. It just makes triumph over them less impressive.
But you are 100% correct that I don’t watch Jay Leno.
My problem with this plot event isn’t so much that it relies on characters being stupid, but rather, that it’s a scene I feel I’ve seen a million times before. It’s a cliche, although it’s one you usually find in heist films or cop shows, not in high fantasy.
It’s the gun shop stick-up routine: Pretty girl giggles at gun shop proprietor and bats her eyes flirtatiously at him and asks him to show her how to load the gun; gun shop owner thinks she’s just a stupid girl and so does so; girl then holds him at gunpoint while her accomplices steal all of the store’s weaponry and ammo.
I mean, I suppose one could argue that by transposing a cliche of the heist genre into the very different genre of high fantasy, the writer transforms the cliche and restores some freshness to it. I guess. But if that was the idea, then I’m afraid it just didn’t quite work for me.
Is Jaime really a sympathetic character at this point? For two seasons we’ve seen him as someone who was willing to murder any and all, family members, children, people he’d sworn oaths to, if it served his purposes. Now we’re supposed to feel for him because…some of his chickens are coming home to roost? Because he did a nice thing for one person?
Maybe it’s just me but I’ve been thinking of what he’s been experiencing as some pretty justly deserved comeuppance.
It’s not so much “now we gotta root for this guy,” it’s more to show how grey characters are in Westeros.
I like how we’re finally seeing this other side of Jaime, as he’s pretty much been a prick up to this point. Kinda reminds me of Rhaegar; up until last week he’s been portrayed as a ruthless person who killed Ned’s sister, but Barristan Selmy’s pristine outlook of him floored me. My point is we only get a glimpse of how many of these characters really are.
Jaime hasn’t “pretty much been a prick” to this point. He’s been a self-serving murderer. To engender sympathy he’s got to do slightly more than one act of kindness.
To me, anyway, he’s still very much a villain of this piece.
DR. DUNKENSTEIN I do agree that Jaime has largely been a villain until recently, but I don’t think he’s been entirely self-serving. His attempt to kill Bran was to protect his sister and their sons and daughter born of their incest. When he had Ned Stark’s men massacred it was to secure Tyrion’s release from Catelyn’s custody. He has shown a devotion to his family in almost all that he has done. It was fighting on behalf of his family that lead to his capture. Up until he saved Brienne he hadn’t done anything actively good, but its a start.
As far as sympathizing with him… Doesn’t seeing someone so horribly abused induce a sort of psychological reflex of pity? I have seen plenty of despicable characters tortured in movies and television and I can think of only a handful of times that I didn’t sympathize.
Leaving aside that he proved pretty willing to kill a member of his own family if it served his interests it seems as though this is a world where advancing the interests of your family is advancing the interests of yourself. In particular, pushing Bran out the window was an act that saved his own skin as well as everyone else. I’m pretty comfortable with going with “self-serving” to describe him even if not every single one of his actions was entirely motivated solely by self-interest.
And no, when villains get theirs I tend to be relatively ok with it. Jaime is someone who’s killed people pretty violently. I have no pity if he’s then treated violently in kind.
DR. DUNKENSTEIN Its worth noting that when Jaime swore his vows as a Kingsguard he gave up his place as the heir to the Lannister estate. Its similar to the Night’s Watch, in that members of the Kingsguard essentially join a new family. Therefore, Jaime in acting to protect and further the goals of the Lannisters is not acting to benefit himself, since his fortune is no longer tied to theirs.
As to killing a member of his own family… He was just a cousin. No big deal. We’ve all done it.
Funny, Jonas. But seriously, discussing the character, it is plain that Jaime cannot remotely be credited with adhering to any sort of higher vow. He was commanding Lannister troops when he dueled Ned. He was leading a Lannister army against the family responsible for kidnapping a Lannister, when he was captured by Robb. He was answering the commands of the head of the Lannister family. If the situation with the Kingsguard is what you say it is, than he is breaking the rules and loyalties as surely as he did when he murdered the last king. Your sophistry about the legal separation of Jaime & the Lannisters does not redeem his character in the least. I am glad that you at least did not attempt to defend his murder of his cousin and fellow prisoner last season like so many other undiscerning viewers who swallowed his rationalization whole.
As for Dr. Dunkenstein, you make an excellent point. Doing one nice thing for his only potential ally in his situation hardly counts to redeem or attone for his many, many, many sins. The closest to a penetrating and accurate analysis is from the guy who cut of his hand. Jaime is an arrogant bully who swaggers around being snotty to everyone, just because he can get away with it, and acting on whatever whim leaps into his mind. I wouldn’t be surprised if shock value motivates a lot of his choices. His supposed protective motivation for pushing Bran out the window is no more justifiable than criminals who have witnesses murdered. They too are only trying to protect and provide for their families, the difference being, Tony Soprano’s family is legitimate and rightfully his. He was not having sex with his married sister to beget his children and he was not interfering with the rightful succession of the head of state of his country. While being a sworn officer in the Secret Service. There is no precedent on any HBO show for the level of wrongdoing Jaime has engaged in, but he’s pretty and good with a sword, so viewers accept just about any bullshit rationalization.
I don’t think we’re supposed to take our Jaime Lannister action figure out of the “villain” toy box and put it in the “hero” toy box, but it’s interesting to see how he’s someone that has been so entitled his whole life, but now has to face some comeuppance and degradation, and how he deals with it. He can still be fascinating even if you’d ultimately condemn him at the pearly gates.
Saying that Jaime is a fascinating character, though, is very different from saying he’s a sympathetic one. Terrible, awful villains can be fascinating characters, absolutely, but sympathy is another matter.
Anyways, I like the character, I was just confused because it sort of seemed to me as though the Lannisters are, with the exception of Tyrion, pretty loathsome as a bunch so the idea that the first glimpse of one of them getting theirs and all of a sudden we’re supposed to feel sympathy.
I think it’s his association with Brienne that’s helped engender sympathy for him. She brings out a better side of Jaime than we’ve seen, especially when he told all those lies to save her from being raped. If he’d gotten his hand cut off prior to any of that, the audience would be cheering, I’m sure, but now, it’s not so clear-cut because other, more sympathetic aspects of his character have been revealed.
If this was happening to Joffrey, of course, the cheers would be thundering :)
@DarkDoug: Please, no more allusions to Tony sleeping with Janice. I won’t be able to eat for a week.
Miles, he’s not only sleeping with her, their son is worse than AJ & Meadow combined, and Janice is actively scheming to replace the President with him!
I think Jaime is just very bitter about the fact that he killed the Mad King for the good of the people and he’s been hated and insulted for it ever since. So now he only gives a shit about himself and his loved ones, which would probably be his siblings. And he will do horrible things to protect them.
DARKDOUG Actually, Jaime fighting on behalf of his family is not inconsitent with his vows. As a Kingsguard he is not simply a guard, he is an agent of the king. The king or his regent is free to send a member of the Kingsguard on any mission he sees fit. Jaime was acting well within the bounds of his position.
JENN You make an excellent point.
I find Jamie sympathetic. He knows what he’s done with Cersei is wrong, but, to quote the man himself earlier this season, “We can’t help who we love.” He had a good point when he pointed out that he had only been with one woman and thus, from a lover’s perspective, was even more honorable than Ned Stark.
He’s done some awful things in the name of that love, but is it impossible to feel sympathy for someone while also recognizing they’re getting what they deserve? If your child burns their hand on a hot stove after you’ve told them it’s hot, can you not simultaneously feel like they got what they deserved but feel for their actual pain?
Sure, if they’re your child and you love them before they burn their hand. If it’s some asshole who breaks into your house and robs you before burning his hand on your stove then you’re probably ok with it.
Jaime and Cersei have both been rude, selfish and breakers of a pretty essential taboo. They’ve never been particularly virtuous and aren’t particularly so now. But now that Jaime’s been a prisoner and had someone haranguing him to better — AND had his sword hand cut off — he had a lot of unavoidable self-examination on his plate. Maybe that will be the slow beginning of redemption, but there’s no indicator of that yet. On the other hand, he’s been away from Cersei long enough — and she certainly hasn’t gotten any better or smarter — that by the time he sees her again, he might actually see her for the conniving, self-centered harridan she is. At any rate, he may view her very differently if only because she and his father will see him differently because of his missing hand and now changed future. In that respect, he’ll be in Tyrion’s shoes. Not that I expect him to grow enough to have any empathy for Tyrion … but we’ll see.
Amidst and despite all his villainous acts through two seasons we tend to like Jaime because of his humor and because he tells it like it is.
Though I do agree the ending was a great action setpiece for GoT, it paled in compariosn to the battle at the end of the Spartacus series finale, a show that opperates on a much lower budget. Obviously the budget on GoT isn’t heavily used for action scenes.
Hey Webdiva,
Stop. Now. Someone likes a show that you don’t. That is not a license to insult them — which you tend to do far more often than you should around here. TALK ABOUT THE SHOWS, NOT EACH OTHER.
Your comment’s getting deleted.
I’ll just say, after watching the Southland finale, the title and phrase, “And Now His Watch Is Ended” was eery but very cool in its symmetry.
Dany’s revenge was telegraphed for a lot of us, but damn it was such sweet, sweet revenge.
Emilia Clarke finally owns Dany. Her performance over the first couple of seasons had me worried that she would be able to pull off tonight’s events once we finally got to them. She had a few really solid moments, such as the Golden Crown episode and Mother of Dragons scene, but even so, I was still doubting if she could make me believe she could command an army.
Happy to be wrong.
I don’t know if they digitally messed with her voice when she was speaking Valyrian, but it had a much more throaty, commanding presence to it.
It’s episodes like this that can make me forgive all the shrug-worthy episodes we’ve had the last couple of seasons.
Well done, Game of Thrones. I’m on board for the rest of the season (unless next week turns out to be a dud…)
So after watching this incredible episode, you’re done with the show if next week isn’t good?
He’s going by the “Episode 25 rule” – no matter how good episodes 1-24 are, if episode 25 is a dud, you must stop watching.
lol. Calm down, everyone. Yeesh. This show will have to seriously go off the rails for several episodes before I drop it. I stuck it out on Lost until the last episode, even though I knew the finale was going to be one massive disappointment.
While I don’t abide by the Episode 25 Rule, I also am not a slave to the X-Files/Buffy/Stargate Rule, which states that if a show has one or two good episodes per season that I must continue to watch it religiously, no matter how many bad episodes there are.
In the end, my loyalty is to the art of storytelling, not to a show or brand or actor.
Her Vayrian is also very fluid sounding — I love that she can roll her Rs. GO, girl!
During the opening credits, I noticed a few places on the map that I hadn’t noticed before: between Riverrun and Winterfell, a river and a road are both named, as is a small outpost. That last one is the one I’m most curious about. I’ve avoided searching for the info to avoid any spoilers, which is strange, because I’m not typically spoilerphobic, but I thought I’d ask here if anyone else knows the names of what I’m talking about or whether they can recommend a place where I could find out more without learning too much.
The “small outpost” is The Twins. The Freys live there. It appeared in the ninth episode of the first season, including the opening credits.
Just to the east of Riverrun Castle the words “The Riverlands” appear, which is the name of the region controlled by the House Tully. I think that’s what looked like a named road.
And yes, the outpost is the Twins. Two towers on either side of the river connected by a very important bridge that Robb desperately needed to cross in Season 1.
i really want a dragon shaped balloon now.
I want a dragon-shaped dragon :-)
Re: the first, you can probably find a dragon-kite in your local Chinatown (maybe even a muti-person dragon costume!). As for the second, good luck with that …
Dany’s gonna need a bigger boat.
I wonder how she’s going to feed them all. She had problems feeding her small khalasar; what’s she going to do for 8,000 Unsullied?
I was wondering that too. The Unsullied don’t seem to carry their own provisions or supplies either. Did this purchase include hundreds of horses and wagons for all the stuff they’ll need? Do they also forego medical attention, because she doesn’t have that either.
Then again, she’s got an 8,000 man army and three dragons. If she says she wants your boats or tents or wagons or city or whatever, are you going to argue with her?
She hasn’t spent any money on buying an army yet, so she still has whatever wealth she took form Qarth, plus (presumably) the ship(s) she took from Qarth to get her to Astapor. She can spend that. Ad I’m assuming her Unsullied were trained well enough to take all the rations their trainer had stored for them. That should last them for a while. No need to steal yet.
The last shot was brilliant, but keep in mind that now she has to FEED 8000 soldiers plus the not-yet-unsullied boys and her remaining Dothraki.
I’ve always thought Emilia Clarke was great, even in season 2, but last night’s episode she was amazing. I love her story and definitely count the scene of her turning on Kraznys as one of the top Game of Throne moments period.
I didn’t understand the point of Bran’s brief scene in his green dream with Jojen. I can’t recall: has he recalled what happened with Jaime and Cersei yet, or is he still blocking that out? His is one of my favorite storylines, so I kind of wish they’d move it along or make it more exciting.
Still not sure what the deal is with Podrick… I really hope this is going somewhere.
Loved Arya standing up to The Hound in the cave of the BWB. Also, very cool to see a different perspective on the followers of The Lord of Light. Looking forward to the trial by combat between Beric and The Hound.
The dude who saved/captured Theon seemed to be waiting for confirmation about Bran and Rickon still being alive before revealing himself to be one of the sadistic captors. Hm.
The scene with Bran indicated he’s still coming to terms with his (yet) uncontrolled gift. Control Doesn’t happen overnight, and he’s never been schooled to expect this, either; probably nobody in his immediate family had the gift (it could have skipped a generation or two). But had the maester survived, he probably would have been able to shed some light on it and perhaps provide some training to Bran.
Interesting you mention Maester Luwin. Recall in Season 2 that he said he had a Valyrian steel link, because he studied Magic (whereas very few Maesters did) but got nowhere with it, and thus stopped believing in it. He didn’t even believe Bran when he told him of his dreams. Osha seems also to be scared of his gifts, so the only guide Bran has is his new buddies Jojen and Meera Reed. It’s only very briefly explained in episode 2, but Jojen and Meera’s father is Howland R
*Howland Reed, who was a wartime buddy of Ned Stark’s from the days of Robert’s Rebellion (20 years prior to the events of the show)
The Bran scene was very slight, almost felt like it could have been left out. Maybe there is a pretty big gap in Bran story and they felt like they needed to just remind the viewers of where he is/whats going on with him? As far as the dream, I take it to mean that deep in his subconscious (or perhaps it is his meta-conscious?) part of him is remembering the details of what happened and is trying to inform his conscious mind.
The Theon mystory is not a mystory. I rewatched season 2 and the episode before Theon gives his speech and his men turn on him. Robb Stark tells one of his lords to tell the Iron Islanders they can all go home to their lands if they leave Winterfell everybody except Theon Grayjoy! The lord responds that his bastard son will get Theon. There fore either this mystery helper/enemy either works for or is the lords bastard son and he is giving Thoen the business on behalf of Robb Stark
Very helpful, thanks. But if Robb Stark is encouraging this kind of torture, he’s not the man I thought he was. Just kill him and be done with it-cleaner, more honorable. On the other hand, Robb thinks that Theon burned his brothers, so, yeah, I can see why he’s pissed.
But then why did the Bolton’s lie to Robb about what happened at Winterfell?
Easily explained: Robb probably doesn’t know about the torture (though he may generally know that the Boltons are cruel), and the Boltons have their own agenda. They’re probably playing both sides until they figure out who the winner will be. In short, barbarous and unreliable.
@TylerD – King Robb explicitly tells Roose Bolton (the lord you mentioned) that Ned outlawed flaying in the North, so it’s obvious that Robb would not condone torture of any kind if he knew it were happening. He also told Roose Bolton that he wanted Theon brought to him alive, so he could ask him why? And this was before news of his brothers being possibly killed.
The bits in this episode with Theon and the mysterious boy were awesome.
While I don’t disagree with what Alan said about the payoff of the storytelling in the Dany arc, I think they are doing perhaps too good a job and ignoring the reality of the character to have “Crowning Moments of Awesome” to paraphrase TV Tropes.
As others have discussed, her offer to the slaves of freedom or service in her army was meaningless, because there are no other viable choices for men who have been brainwashed and brutalized into living weapons. The slaver gave a convicing demonstration of their lack of individual desires or will, so how could they possibly make an informed decision about how to utilize their freedom. The real test of her so-called ideals will be if they start deserting en masse to take up new paths that occur to them after consideration, and she has to decide whether her offer in this episode was open-ended or a meaningless and self-serving fiction. And if she was not being manipulative but sincere, if she was not cognizant of the full ramifications of what she has done, her naivety makes her unfit to lead a troop of boy scouts to an ice cream parlor, let alone an army of crack troops who kill babies on command.
As for the scope of that army, this is a case of visuals distorting the facts of the story. They are 8,000, plus untrained recruits. While that is a large number of people, it is a fraction of the armies that one faction leads in the multi-faceted civil war raging in her homeland. The number 100,000 was tossed around a lot when describing Renly’s army, most of which serves the Lannisters now, and that’s without counting Stannis, Robb & the Greyjoys. Plus however many troops are serving under Littlefinger’s bride-to-be, the wildlings and the Night’s Watch. The only person to take the Dothraki seriously as a threat was Robert, a drunken degenerate idiot, who was probably just looking to justify sending assassins after people he hated and resented, largely because he had stolen their kingdom. In reality, foreign invasions tend to overshadow civil wars and are a great way of uniting discontented subjects. Leading a foreign slave army, with pyromaniacal lizards who help her carry out her most Joffrey-like impulses, Dany would inspire mistrust from even her family’s old friends.
Oh, but one of the triumphs here is that she’s taught the ONLY TWO people in her entourage who have actually ever set foot in Westeros not to question her! She answers to no one, and burns people alive for insulting her behind her back. Would Alan please explain the practical difference between her and Joffrey, and why we are supposed to root for a girl who initiates massacres in foreign countries with different cultures because they conflict with her values? This show has been very clear about the problems of well-meaning but impractical rulers, and there is nothing to show Dany does not belong to the latter category, even if we stipulate the former.
And given that we are pretty much supposed to be identifying with the overall country of Westeros as the homeland and the “normal” place, how can Danerys, who has bucked customs and traditions in every culture she has spent time among, be anything other than a threat? She’s never been to that country and lights people on fire if their customs don’t agree with her teenaged ideals! Even the anti-slavery issue hardly redeems her. Slavery was a problem in the US, because it conflicted with both the Christian values espoused by an overwhelming majority of the nation, and the ostensible principles of equality which were the basis for its founding. Meanwhile, slavery as an institution, however evil the abuses, has been the norm for most of human history. Every race has owned slaves, every race has been enslaved, and it has been practiced on every major continent and every century of the world’s history. As well to murder a man for being a general who practices war, as for being a slaver who was born and raised in a slave society.
I think she suffers from Strong Female syndrome – she’s really just as flawed as every other character, but there’s a rule in movie/tv making that says that the strong female character must be 100% perfect in every way. It’s kind of reverse sexism because we all love strong men who have faults (John McClane being a shoeless alcoholic), but if Dany were to need help from Jorah and Barristan, she wouldn’t be Strong (capital “S”, Mary J. Blige style) anymore.
The best thing they could do is give her some ambiguity as far as good vs. bad, like Tyrion, Theon, Melisandre, etc.
They’re allowed to question her, just not in public.
Also, speaking of Jorah & Barristan, we ARE talking about a guy who is available to help her, because he fled under a death sentence the most decent & nice & too-merciful-for-his-own-good guy in Westeros. Jorah sold petty criminals into slavery to indulge his trophy wife with luxuries. Barristan is a multiple-times turncoat who only had his road to Damascus moment when he was fired by the other side. His support of her could be construed to be motivated as much by sycophancy and wanting to be on the side of a winner who will have him. This IS the guy who was cool with Ned’s betrayal and execution, after all, and was willing to keep serving a king who ordered Dany assassinated while pregnant, despite Barristan’s milqutoast objections.
Aside from barbarians with little or no respect for human life, these are the people who follow Dany.
This is their lives at this point, they don’t know anything else. They will never be able to function on their own in the real world. That is not her fault.
All she could do is offer them the choice, which she did, and they chose her. What more do people want?
Also nothing has come easy for Dany, nothing was given to her on a silver platter, except maybe having been given the dragon eggs. Everything she has now, she fought for, she made happen, including her dragons hatching.
Please pay attention to the show. She clearly told Jorah and Barristan not to question her PUBLICLY for reasons that should be obvious. Even as she told them this, she made it clear that she does welcome their advice.
You claim Dany is being portrayed as perfect yet go on and on about how flawed she is. Which one is it?
There are many things she must learn, many mistakes she will probably make along the way, but she is strong, caring, fair, and determined. If anyone could eventually be a great ruler, it is her.
You’re also going on and on about Dany setting fire to anyone who disagrees with her which is so unfair and untrue, i’m left wondering what show you’re watching.
Darkdoug seems to be obsessing over the idea that we are “supposed” to be rooting for Dany. The idea is ridiculous. The show is full of characters, none of whom subscribe to contemporary American standards of morality. That’s what makes them so exotic and unpredictable and fun to watch. If darkdoug wants to support Team Joffrey or Team Kraznys the slavemonger, that is his perogative. I prefer to sympathize with Dany, despite her many natural character flaws (i like flawed women).
And the absurd theory that some people are better off enslaved because they are unable to psychologically ‘deal’ with freedom has been used for centuries to justify the institution of slavery. Humans have always demonstrated the capacity for choice. The series showed that last week when Dany tried to give the crucified slave water, but he chose death over servitude.
Regarding the quote:
“They are 8,000, plus untrained recruits. While that is a large number of people, it is a fraction of the armies that one faction leads in the multi-faceted civil war raging in her homeland. The number 100,000 was tossed around a lot when describing Renly’s army, most of which serves the Lannisters now, and that’s without counting Stannis, Robb & the Greyjoys. Plus however many troops are serving under Littlefinger’s bride-to-be, the wildlings and the Night’s Watch. ”
Ok, a lot to get through here (non book reader so no possible spoilers)
A) The Unsullied are presumably an elite fighting force, so their smaller numbers are partially made up for by elite skill
B) I don’t think she needs to kill every warrior in Westeros to be Queen. Some or many will bend the knee
C) Even if she did need to kill every soldier in Westeros, they’re doing a good job of giving her a head start, and it’s doubtful that the whole group would unite together against her
D) Judging from the context clues, I don’t think she’s done gathering troops. Jorah tells her “the Dothraki will only follow the strong, only then will you have a khalasar to call your own” or something to that effect. When she finds the horde and shows them her army and her dragons, she’ll surely have some converts. Drogo’s army had tens of thousands of riders.
But most importantly
E) SHE HAS FREAKING DRAGONS!!!! Playing the medieval pissing match over who has more troops in the army seems kinda short sighted in that context.
DARKDOUG Barristan was never a turncoat. He was a loyal Kingsguard to the end for both the kings he served. He would have died with the Targaryens except that Ned Stark prevented it out of admiration for him. His life was spared on condition that he remain a Kingsguard. Barristan was forced to retire by Cersei and Joffrey despite the fact that Kingsguards serve for life. THEY betrayed HIM. His return to the service of a Targaryen is the ultimate demonstration of his integrity. Freed of his obligation to the Baratheon line he returned to his first duty.
JENN Absolutely right.
>They are 8,000, plus untrained recruits.
>While that is a large number of people,
>it is a fraction of the armies that one faction
>leads in the multi-faceted civil war raging in
>her homeland. The number 100,000 was tossed
>around a lot when describing Renly’s army,
8,000 professional troops against 100,000 peasants conscripted into service?
It would be like slaughtering lambs.
NOW…let’s dig into this with a bit more nuance / levels:
1) Let’s say Renly had 100,000 troops.
Probably about 500 of them would have been armored knights, maybe another 500 squires and others trained in combat.
Most of the troops aren’t trained with specialized weapons like archers or pikes/spears — they’re melee troops, using axes and clubs and the like.
2) Against knights, mounted or not, the Unsullied would do just fine — “form squares” with multiple rows of spears pointed out and you’re pretty impregnable against horse or sword. 8000 v. under a 1000 mounted, no problem. You can resist their attacks till the horses start dropping dead of exhaustion.
3) If you weren’t dealing with disciplined troops, you try to get them to break their shield wall by faking a retreat, then when the opponent starts chasing you thinking they’re winning you attack with your reserves.
The Unsullied won’t break ranks, but they sure as heck could execute a fake retreat to draw undisciplined, poorly trained and armed peasants into a slaughter.
4) The two weaknesses I see with the Unsullied? No archers, no horse.
Medieval warfare on the rare occasions you had pitched battles was a giant game of rock-paper-scissors — archers beat pikes, pikes beat horses, horses beat archers.
You need to deploy all three acting in concert for victory. If you lacked one, or didn’t deploy yours well, you lose.
Melee troops — those folks with common tools turned weapons like axes and hammers and bats — get killed by everyone. Archers slaughter them at a distance, pikes/spears kill them at distances two or three times the reach of a man, mounted troops just run them down.
Only against other un-protected melee troops or once a shield wall has broken do melee troops have hope of overwhelming the opponent in numbers.
5) Unless you have dragons.
Dragons pretty much trump everything at a ratio of about 100,000:1. Possibly higher.
There is no true medieval analogy to them, but in modern terms once you have air superiority you’ve won the conventional forces ground war — against an opponent with air superiority you have to fight them with guerilla tactics of using small groups in hit-and-run attacks since you can never concentrate forces without them being destroyed.
Jonas, Ned Stark did not prevent Barristan’ s death. Barristan and Robert were fighting on opposite sides at the battle of the Ruby Ford where both men were badly injured. Robert had such respect for Barristan’ s reputation that he sent his physicians over to treat him first. Barristan remained on the injury list for the rest of the war, but afterwards out of gratitude he agreed to serve on Robert’s kingsguard.
PRETTOK You’re right, I misremembered. I do stand by my point regarding his honor.
I get the impression that GoT is set in a world before mechanized warfare of any sort, hence no catapults, ballistas, etc. The spartans did quite well, even against mounted infantry, and are similar in training, armor and weaponry to the Unsullied. Being on a horse is great until someone puts a five-foot spear through you or the horse. Then not so much.
That said, dragons do trump every else, especially if dragon fire can burn stone. There’s really no defense against a weapon like that in that age of technology (although apparently obsidian might do the trick).
@Joel — I wouldn’t assume no catapults. We’ve only seen one real battle (at King’s Landing), and that was mostly either on the water or with troops that beached from the water then fought on foot. They also used a battering ram, I believe. Tywin Lannister and his allies had the land side of the castle, so there was no opportunity to see what real battle tech that era might have. And you haven’t seen war yet along the ‘slave coast’ where Dany is now. Just because the Dothraki didn’t have catapults, etc., that doesn’t mean nobody else does in either Essos or Westeros.
>I get the impression that GoT is
>set in a world before mechanized
>warfare of any sort
I would say it’s more accurate that it’s set in a world before the introduction of gunpowder.
They do have crossbows.
And they have large ships.
So they have the ability to build big weapons on wooden frames, and an understanding of mechanics.
GoT as a TV series, however, has a limited CGI budget.
I got the impression from Joffrey’s comments last week that the crossbow was a fairly new weapon in the Westeros, and we hadn’t seen anything implying heavy weaponry yet. Even the castles seem to lack placements for large defensive weapons, but I admit the battles have been limited and HBO can only afford so much.
We know that Westeros has one type of battle tech that was used with tremendous deadly effect at the Battle of Blackwater.
Would have been funny if when told they were free and could leave, the unsullied were like “we can go”? OK, see ya”. And then all left. Danny would have been thinking “damn, misplayed that one”.
Memo to self: Never sell more than 49.9% of my 8,000-strong slave army at one time, no matter how much I want a flying lizard.
Second memo: If you build an enormously tall wall to protect yourself, don’t venture beyond that wall for so long that you’re reduced to begging for food from registered sex offenders.
I think people have overreacted to that last scene. Maybe it would have had more impact if Dany was on screen for more than five minutes at a time…but seriously though, the internet is acting like it’s one of the greatest scenes of all time.
True dat, but I did pause on that final image of the dragons soaring over the marching army, and stared at it for like 5 minutes. Gotta admit it was pretty awesome.
So glad you’re here to do us all the service of policing the internet’s reactions…