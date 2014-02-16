Review: ‘Girls’ – ‘Beach House’

A review of tonight's “Girls” coming up just as soon as I prove via Instagram that we can still have fun as a group…
When the Hannah's birthday episode aired last month, I noted that “Girls” tends to take on an extra level of energy whenever it does an episode where all four of the eponymous ladies are in the same physical space for an extended period of time. But in hindsight, that wasn't really an episode about the four of them. I don't believe Jessa had a line of dialogue, Shoshana was largely relegated to dealing with the wreckage of her breakup with Ray, and though Marnie got on Hannah's nerves by insisting they do the duet from “Rent,” the episode focused much more on Hannah and Adam and what the intrusion of Caroline meant to their relationship.
“Beach House,” on the other hand? Even with the intrusion of Elijah and his pals (including Pal himself, played by the suddenly ubiquitous Danny Strong), it's an episode all about the relationships between the four of them, how strained they are and how, despite all the marketing each year focusing on this quartet, they're rarely together and even more rarely getting along.
Hannah and Marnie had that brutal fight near the end of season 1, then briefly reconciled until the Elijah incident created more friction, and most of their interaction since has felt forced. Jessa ran away from Hannah, and has treated Shoshana too badly for too long (and Marnie never liked her). And Shoshana has been hanging out with Marnie and Hannah mainly because they're friends with Jessa, and has been more and more judgmental of them as the show's gone along. So they're friends who exist mostly apart from one another, and who don't get along so well when they do hang out.
Marnie is acutely aware of this, and has decided that the Long Island beach house will be the perfect place to force some communal healing in her usual control freak way. (She's happiest in the opening scene, where she she's setting up the house and looks like she's starring in a yogurt commercial.) But the world Hannah and Marnie live in is a chaotic one, as evidenced by the arrival of the guy who forced their most recent schism. Hannah invites Elijah and his friends to the house not only because she misses him in their usual dysfunctional, co-dependent way, but because she will do anything she can to avoid doing face masks, watching “Queens of Comedy” and otherwise engaging in Marnie's extremely rigid plan for liking each other again.
Hannah spends most of the episode in a tiny bikini, and while a part of me thinks it's Lena Dunham straight trolling everyone who complains about her body and how frequently she displays it on the series, it also works for the character and the episode. Not only does Hannah always have bad, unflattering style (check out the ensemble she wears getting off the bus from the city, including the world's worst hat), but she rarely thinks things through (and thus falls victim to the general store's No Shirt, No Shoes, No Service policy) and also puts all of herself out there, even though the world (in this case, Elijah with his “Spring Breakers” joke) keeps slapping her down for it. She wants to have a fun, uninhibited weekend, not the cathartic-yet-structured affair Marnie has in mind.
And yet the funny thing – and this is one of the season's funnier episodes – is that both of them get what they want. It is a wild, memorable weekend, with naked swimming and body shots and an honest-to-goodness musical number.(*) But it's also a weekend where, fueled by both alcohol and the sparks that Elijah and friends add to their already combustible mix, the Girls are very open and blunt about their problems with one another with drunken, bitter Shoshana (“What are we, in a fucking Jane Austen novel?) being perhaps the greatest thing that has ever happened to this show and/or Zosia Mamet.
(*) I'm told the choreography for the routine was modeled on “Everything Old Is New Again” from “All That Jazz.”
The episode could have very easily ended on that scene, or on the four of them angrily departing each other's company the next morning. Instead, it does something more interesting and lovely and real: it shows us the Girls not speaking to each other, but in a way that's more embarrassed than upset, as they silently work to clean up the kitchen the next morning (in a sequence very much evoking the final scene of “Big Night”). Some things were said that needed to be said, some things were said that shouldn't have been, and most of what was said will be buried again until the next time they're all in the same place for too long, with too much liquor to loosen their tongues. But everyone knows where they stand with one another now, and sometimes acknowledging the problem can help alleviate it. I don't expect the four of them to become constant, chipper companions again, but at the very least they were able to take quiet, sheepish pleasure in trying to recreate the previous night's dance number (without having to worry about getting the choreography exactly perfect… Marnie) while waiting for the bus to take them home.
“Girls” is always going to be Hannah's story first and foremost, and that story will keep her away from her friends a good deal of the time. But the show is also very sharp and observant and poignant in the way it deals with friendships and how they can wax and wane at this time of life, and it's a pleasure to get an episode like “Beach House” every now and then.
Some other thoughts:
* We get significantly more detail on the end of Marnie and Charlie's relationship, including the news that his start-up has gone bust. (Allow me to play the role of the old man for a second and suggest that maybe the staff should have spent less time making lip dub videos and more time working, dadgummit!)
* Elijah's reintroduced as a source of tension between Hannah and Marnie, but he's also treated much more sympathetically than he was when last we saw him. Pal is awful, and the scene where he forced Elijah to beat a very hasty retreat from his declaration of love was mortifying. It's a bit unsettling how Strong has made this transition from nebbishy teenagers (Jonathan on “Buffy,” Doyle on “Gilmore Girls”) to all these unapologetic adult heels.
* Also? Pal's duck impression sounds only marginally more like Donald Duck than it does like Daffy. Feh.
What did everybody else think?
Harry Nilsson!! I love this episode for that reason alone!
great song!
I played that song once on the radio and naturally was suspended. Well deserved even though it was college and at nearly 2am.
I found it refreshing because again it was laid out in their foursome pow wow – kudos to Mamet in particular and nothing has evolved. Hannah knows she’s a narcissistic drowning pool at times, Marnie is rigid and wants her rules followed, Shosh is a follower and Jessa makes cutting comments (but I feel like we’re being set up, hopefully, with some type of breakthrough with Jessa).
It’s ridiculous but truthful.
I can recall in early to mid twenties getting together with girl friend’s and things going awry whether others were invited or forced to engage in conversation with someone who I know doesn’t even like me. I felt the realism of this episode. It brought me to fun time that was at time rough terrain.
I loved the ending.
And Hannah and Shosh’s style was hideous. The boots while away at the beach, urghh, but true to life.
I don’t normally get into this kind of discussion since it yields nothing except Internet acrimony but the day folks stop commenting on Lena Dunham flaunting herself on this show will be the day the show actually delivers in a real away over the long or short haul. Dunham is VERY lucky indeed to have landed this gig. Her show shows promise but is largely an over-hyped, under written experience. No one should have to feel bad for commenting on the fact that she disrobes, in ways that are ridiculous and counter intuitive, to cover for the fact that what she has to say is one-note and insistent. The show is best seen in back to back episodes, marathon style. There is little to discuss in any single chapter. That’s the reality. Put your clothes on, girl, and give us something to talk about.
Sorry — misdirected reply to another thread altogether. Forgive me truly!
—and while a part of me thinks it’s Lena Dunham straight trolling everyone who complains about her body and how frequently she displays it on the series,—
Lena has been exposing her body since the series began, and does so pretty much every episode, regardless of whether it’s organic to the plot. You contend that her nudity in season 3 is just to troll people who complained about it from season 1 and 2? Wouldn’t there be a more simpler explanation for her nudity? One that encompasses all three seasons, since it’s been consistent throughout?
It’s always organic to the plot. It’s just not always necessary. Or more to the point, often shows where a person would be nude, they aren’t, and that is just what we expect. Hannah changes clothes, goes to the bathroom, sits in the tub, and has sex, all in the state a real person would be in while doing them. If she were an ideal Hollywood body, no one would care.
what about this season when she’s laying on the ground in the woods and her dress rides up exposing her panties. That scene can’t exist with her dress staying at thigh length?
I love that Dunham doesn’t allow her character to be shamed into being clothed – if that is not what she, the writer, intended or wants for the character. I really can’t think of a time where her nudity was not organic to the plot. Yes, people are naked when they get dressed, have sex, take a shower, and yes, sometimes when it’s windy their dress blows upward. The only reason people care is because she does not meet Hollywood standards of what a women “should” look like onscreen. Her wardrobe has been extra hilarious this season – and I do think she is thumbing her nose at her body-critics, and. I. love. it. My favorite was the pink and green lizard cut off top in the last ep.
scout…I’ve lived 5 minutes away from the beach my entire life and have never seen anyone riding a a bike in a bikini let alone walk into a store in one. Her nudity is not organic to the plot in my opinion. Most people have some semblance of modesty and don’t walk around in sheer tops, braless or have their ass hanging out of their dresses. It’s not about her body, it wouldn’t matter what she looked like it’s just annoying.
And before (well, after) people start telling me why I don’t like the nudity, let me also say I find a lot of the nudity on Game of Thrones to be crowbarred in and annoying as well. But at least they space it out and change up the characters.
Hannah strikes me as that young woman who deals with her many fears by just throwing herself against them willy-nilly. She’s not pretty, she knows it — it bothers her no doubt — why not just insist on putting it out there relentlessly. It’s in keeping with her compulsivity.
Dunham and her producers were aghast when a reporter questioned her nudity’s relevance on the show in a panel prior to the S3 premiere. Apatow went so far as to call the reporter a misogynist. That’s just bullshit. If it was a hairy unattractive fat guy people would have the same reaction to the nudity. Dunham is either an exhibitionist, a narcissist(which is mentioned in this ep), or just under the impression that it makes her character more real. If that is the case then she would be even more real if she showed a close up of a queef or pulling out a tampon or dropping a deuce.
Oh no, XACTOMUNDO, she’ll probably take your final sentence as a dare and do all three!!! Barf!
Hannah is a ridiculous person. Didn’t Pal say that this episode? She’s also a narcissist. She doesn’t care who sees her ass and she can’t stop showing it to everyone. Your revulsion is what Dunham intends you to feel. Instead of railing at it, admire that she is able to get you to the place she wants you to be, by using her own body as an object of ridicule. I find that amazingly brave. So long story short, YES, it is relevant to the story. It’s a story about an exhibitionistic, creepy, completely unself-conscious girl. You’re not supposed to enjoy seeing her display herself like this.
Also, I hesitate to add, queefing and tampon removal are also parts of life. Maybe you don’t watch television to see those things, but then, I wonder why you are watching GIRLS.
Tom – people watch television to be entertained. this is why we dont have characters removing tampons on television. same reason why watching a hairy fat man (Ron Jeremy) is as revolting as watching Dunham.
I agree with Fred. If Dunham had a regular hollywood body, no one would be complaining about how her character seems naked all the time.
So because she just has a regular body, her being nude in certain scenes is being compared to removing tampons and Ron Jeremy (who if he’s on a well written show that isn’t porn and that makes use of his nudity well, I wouldn’t care if I see him naked either).
Though actually I wouldn’t be surprised if they show has a scene of someone removing a tampon. The thing about Girls is that there is a purpose to the nudity – it makes the character more intimate and relatable to the audience, and because the characters are difficult people that aren’t always so likable and audiences are generally less forgiving of female characters, the nudity sort of grounds them and makes the scenes feel more real and exposed.
Will Ferrell is in his underwear in many of his movies and I’ve never heard anyone complain. Everyone thinks it is funny when he does it. I’d say his body is just as “unattractive” as Dunham’s. Comparing her to Ron Jeremy is a stretch. The way she looks isn’t everyone’s preference, but clearly she’s wearing things that are deliberately unflattering to be funny. There is definitely a double standard going on with regard to judgements about her body.
Thing is, if you look up what Lena Dunham wears to red carpet events, she seems to dress just as hideously in real life (see also: Zosia Mamet, btw). So I’m not at all sure she wears those clothes to make Hannah look funny.
Therefore I don’t think the analogy with Will Ferrell holds up – Ferrell clearly does it for comedy, I don’t think Dunham necessarily does.
(I do agree that there’s a double standard going regarding Dunham, though.)
Did you not laugh when Will Ferrell showed his unattractive bod? If not, you have a point. I don’t think the intention is to make us laugh on Girls so we’re left to speculate on the intention of Dunham’s exhibitionism. Also, stop using the straw man of these so-called “Hollywood Standards” I think most people are using their own standards. Also, in what world do you people live in where if she looked like a model people wouldn’t complain if she was constantly nude? GoT anyone?
I think is Marnie, Shosh or Jessa spent the entire episode in a string bikini people wouldn’t have an “issue” but it would certainly seem weird.
To Belinda-For a 25 year old, she does not have a ‘Regular’ body. I am sure there is a segment of the population that looks worse than that, but as someone who observes and works with people all the time, it is proportionately small. No way is she in the middle.
To Jax-actually I can’t stand Ferrell, and it is largely for him parading around with his ugly body. And also because I just don’t find him funny. I know I am not the only one who feels this way, but I do suspect I am in the minority.
I’ve seen Dunham on TV outside of Girls and the times I’ve seen her she wears clothes that are much sharper and more flattering, so I’m not sure where the comment above comes from. I’m clearly not paying enough attention if she dresses like Hannah outside of ‘work’.
As far as complaining about ‘hollywood’ body types parading around in swimwear all the time, if it seemed disconnected to the show or the plot I’d definitely comment on it negatively. Sure, I enjoy looking at nice bodies but I don’t consider really any of the 3 other Girls to be very attractive so I really want them to dress in character. Sure, Alison Williams is pretty, but she isn’t keeping anyone up at night.
Sepinwall needs to have two reviews for Girls: One for people who want to discuss the episode and one for people who want to discuss Lena Dunham. *EVERY SINGLE REVIEW* has this thread on Dunham’s nudity. Why or why can’t we move on?
Ended up having a flash of annoyance on someone else’s comment. No need for Sepinwall to have two threads about anything regarding this show. Dunham needs to put some clothes on and do some far better writing is all. There is precious little to comment on in most of these episodes. It’s a tedious show and she’s lucky that folks are still watching it — and, yeah, put some damn clothes on. Total total laziness.
So predictable.
If you think the writing is bad and you hate the inevitable nudity that is GOING TO HAPPEN every single episode, then please, tell me why you are watching? And this whole “I need to be in the know about the cultural zeitgeist” is the most utter nonsense. Really, you’ll be OK in the mainstream world if you don’t watch this show.
I mean, don’t you get bored of posting these tired old rants every single episode?
Fitting that an episode after Marnie is watching Real Housewives she comes up with a trip idea that looks/feels just like it.
A show formed and massaged by years of therapy I would assume. Every episode feels like its a therapy session. Aha! Dunham and Apatow both have had years of therapy, are still in therapy. Thats why this show reeks of verbal masturbation.
Wow, this comment makes no sense. How does every episode feel like a therapy session? I see no similarities to a therapy session in any of these episodes. How do you know if Dunham or Apatow have ever gotten therapy, never mind years of it? And how does therapy relate to verbal masturbation?
I believe about 30% of Marnie’s description of her and Charlie’s breakup.
Yeah, when she was explaining it, I was really wondering how much of it was actually true.
I kind of just enjoy how they’re sort of obliquely taking shots at Christopher Abbott by making his character seem like it’s doing terribly now.
Lena Dunham flaunting her imperfect body has gotten too much at this point. It seems as though she’s doing it just to show how ‘brave’ she is, with not real purpose in the story. I know a common complaint is along the lines of ‘she’s gross, put that away’. That’s not my point. It seems like it’s to the point of pure self-congratulation.
As someone that accidentally left Girls on after True Detective last night, I had the opposite take. If she flaunts her imperfect body in every episode, how is that different than the size 0 actresses flaunting their perfect skinny body in every episode, clothes or not? I can see where that would get “old” to men, and women after a while. However perhaps we need more of the Lena extreme, until we get less of the size 0’s. Who knows.
I don’t think it’s any different than a size 0 actress flaunting her body in every episode. It’s gratuitous.
I think that’s conflating the actor and the role. I love how Hannah is essentially dressed like a giant baby all the time, throwing on clothes that don’t necessarily fit her because she sorta doesn’t know any better. It’s a character/wardrobe choice just like Shosh’s furry boots at the beach, Jessa’s constantly flowing dresses, and Marnie’s perfectly fitting flower prints. She’s as confrontational with it (WHAT ABOUT MY BIKINI) as she is immature. One of my favorite bits was from last week’s episode where she ended up *literally* sucking on a bottle (albeit a beer bottle) like a baby. There is a lot going on with Lena Dunham and nudity in general but this seems like less of a statement and more of a character point.
@Jenny – I’m getting a little tired of this comparison. I have yet to see a show with a size 0 model running around naked in every single episode. That show does not exist (except on the Playboy Channel). The amount of nudity in the show is gratuitous, and that has nothing to do with how Dunham looks. I’m not necessarily criticizing her for doing it, but it is not the same as some size 0 model doing it (because that doesn’t happen).
Her nudity always has a purpose in the story. It’s just normally parts a TV show/movie would cut out. It causes Girls to feel more realistic – here is Hannah getting dressed and, GASP, people are naked in the process of getting dressed! Who’da thunk it. Why does the nudity bother people so much? Do you hate looking at the female form so much? Or is it Hannah/Dunham herself that you hate looking at? If you don’t want to look at naked bodies, there are literally thousands and thousands of network shows that act prim and proper and never show anything. Go watch one of them.
@Jaxemer11: Look at any Starz series to see excessive nudity, except it involves people that are generally considered more attractive. I don’t see a huge outcry about any of those series.
I never would have thought that in an episode where the four of them finally have it out, that Jessa, one of the meanest and most selfish characters I can think of, came off, by far, as the nicest and most sane member of the group.
OK, did they throw Christopher Abbott under the bus or what? Very disappointed in Dunham for doing that.
If people *liked* Marnie, that would be throwing him under the bus. Instead, it’s a character who nobody trusts attempting to justify a bad breakup with a story nobody believed. So no. Not under the bus in any way.
-Daniel
Yeah, I was a little confused by that. Marnie’s story made no sense. Was it just totally made up or did she just leave out a ton of details? Do you think we’ll find out the truth later?
You’re trusting an incredibly inconsistent narrator if you think that what Marnie said was exactly what happened. I bet you the next time she brings it up the story will grow further and further. But the pizzas–oh the pizzas–will always be there.
I actually thought it was funny, if Marnie is to be believed which she probably is not, that they were kind of obliquely taking shots at Christopher Abbott by making his character take a terrible turn.
This is an HBO show that I have already given a lot of thought too, so I won’t be pedantic enough to say I am giving up, but it is not very good. Entourage at this point in its run was a much better show at least in the sense that it knew what it was and delivered easy to watch, enjoyable episodes. This show is a tonal mess that has no idea what it wants to be and most of the characters outside of Hannah are pretty forgettable week to week. There are certainly moments that work, the musical bit was great, ditto the final shot on the four starting up on their dance after the brutal truth telling but the rest of the episode wasn’t much.
The Hannah near nakedness all the time is ridiculous. I actually don’t find Dunham unattractive physically, I just don’t know why she needs to find a way to defrock every week. Find me another show where the protagonist is naked or in his/her underwear every week for virtually no reason? I don’t know anyone on the internets going “Oh man its so empowering to see Turtle, Mark Addy or Zack Braff get naked every week.” Hell even the sexposition on Game of Thrones(which they cut back on after internet flack) takes place at a brothel with prostitutes.
Doesn’t everybody with a body like that play naked ping pong..what’s your problem?
We get the point she’s trying to make..but still, she is hideous. And I say the same things about Will Ferrell and other male characters that walk around with their ugly bodies showing. Get in some semblance of shape or cover up.
You know what? People with imperfect bodies also play naked ping pong. What, they should be ashamed even in the privacy of their own homes and cover up? “Hideous”? She’s not perfect, but god, comments like this really make me roll my eyes. This is what MOST PEOPLE look like. She should cover up because of your narrow ideas of what a woman should look like? How about you just change the channel instead?
Comments like yours make me roll my eyes. I really do not think that this is what MOST PEOPLE look like, although we do have a large # of obese people in our country, many of which likely post to forums.
Any Starz show, especially the older ones, featured multiple people nude weekly. Another example, Shameless FREQUENTLY features Emmy Rossum naked, but I never hear people complain about that show.
@Andrew Y: Jesus, it’s a character on a TV show. Part of the POINT of the character is that she has no sense of self and is often inappropriately naked. Like characters on other shows jump to conclusions or are quick to fight or something. It’s a character trait. If you don’t like the constant nudity, then stop watching the show! I don’t watch 2 and a Half Men because I don’t think the comedy is funny. So I don’t feel the need to go to 2 and a Half Men discussions to complain about how not-funny the show is.
@Kobracola -Your point about Emmy Rossum seems fair, I had never thought about much nudity was on the show. I would contend that everyone on that show gets naked multiple times per season. It is far more brutal in its depiction of nudity and “hoodrat”lifestyle, the Hannah stuff to me usually feels a little forced, like Dunham is cramming it in for no reason. There is also something to be said for Dunham being co-showrunner, writer, director and leading lady, whereas Rossum is just an actress on Shameless. I am not gonna throw the Starz show into the discussion because we are lowering the bar, Starz shows aren’t regularly on Top 10 lists and up for awards, which leads me to my next point.
I hate the “if you don’t like this, stop watching the show and going to message boards” argument. You can literally apply that to anything in life that you are trying to evaluate critically. Girls is on HBO on Sunday nights and is constantly talked about as one of the best shows on TV(virtually all of the major websites and blogs do weekly recaps, which cannot be said of Shameless.) Some folks watch what is called the best TV that is out there so they stay with a show even if they don’t love it so they can be aware of any significant pop cultural moments. Its the same reason certain people see all of the Oscar contenders, even why they know in advance some of them won’t be their cup of tea. Two and a Half Men isn’t thought of as a show in this regard, its a broad comedy on CBS, not a critical darling on the most premium channel TV offers.
PS to the other Jeff in this thread-The whole this is what most people look like argument is nonsense. Where do you live? Most 25 yr old men and women in NY and LA are in much better shape than Hannah Horvath, especially those working in entertainment adjacent fields.
Thanks again for someone pointing out how tired the “if you don’t like X, then don’t watch the show” argument has become. FWIW, this is a show that has/had potential and definitely has some interesting characters. And I have a DVR so watching it and commenting on it isn’t that huge an investment. Do we really want message boards that come on and are 95% praise? That’s boring.
As far as Shameless goes, I stopped watching it after Season two. That show was going nowhere despite a strong cast and they pushed the envelope too far in terms of what this family was willing to do. And seeing Emmy Rossum naked does nothing for me either. Is it better than seeing Lena Dunham without clothes? Obviously. But if I don’t like the premise of the show I am not going to watch it just for the small hope I can see her topless. Once or twice was quite enough.
@Jeff: If the Hannah-nudity stuff feels forced to you, then that’s your opinion and that’s totally cool, you’re 100% welcome to feel that way. But I guess I would say understand that it doesn’t feel forced to everyone and it seems to border on misogyny when you consider how much people complain about Hannah being naked compared to many shows where (subjectively) much more attractive people are constantly naked. I bring up Shameless and Starz shows not to suggest that they are qualitatively on par with Girls, but to give examples of other shows where nudity is a large part of the show and there are no (or at least few) complaints. Yes, it is fun to look at people who are naked and attractive as opposed to naked and unattractive (all of this is subjective of course), but I think it’s a very shallow criticism to complain about Hannah constantly being naked merely because she’s not as attractive as all of the super Hollywood-y people on the other shows who are as naked as she is as often. Yes, Dunham is a major creative part of the show. As I said in another comment, I would suggest that we look critically at Dunham’s choice to show Hannah often naked and wonder why they’ve made this stylistic choice and how it ties in thematically to the show. I think there’s more to Hannah always being naked than “Ew, gross, I don’t like looking at Dunham’s body, so I’m going to constantly complain about this”. I’m sure there’s more to Hannah constantly being naked than Dunham going to the audience “Haha, fuck you, you don’t want to see me naked, so here’s more of me naked!” I would say that the quality of this show has already shown that it rises above such a meaningless thumbing of the nose as that gesture would suggest.
It’s not that criticism isn’t acceptable or even welcome; it’s that every time Alan posts a review of an episode, it’s the same EXACT, shallow criticism of the show. It’s “I don’t like these characters” or “Why is Dunham always naked?” or “This show isn’t funny”. It’s criticism that could be made by 3-year-olds and it gets old when we’re in the 3rd season of the show and half of the comments are people saying the EXACT same things! Imagine if in a season 3 episode of The Wire, half of the comments were along the lines of “Why are there so many black people in this show?” or “Why are most of the black characters drug dealers? I think that’s racist”. If you don’t like the show but insist on watching it and commenting on boards about it, that’s totally fine with me, but at LEAST have something substantive to say and don’t echo the same tired, old criticism that has been with this show since literally the pilot.
@Andrew Y: See points I made to Jeff. These comments certainly don’t have to be (and shouldn’t be) 100% praise. That WOULD be boring. But the same criticism over and over and over and over and over and over and over again when we’re in the 3rd frickin’ season and this stuff has been said since the pilot is even more boring.
I’ve never actually watched Shameless, so I can’t comment on the show, I just knew that Rossum constantly dropped trou on it.
You know that saying about how the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result? The people who kvetch and whine EVERY. SINGLE. EPISODE. about Hannah’s nudity? This applies to you. You keep watching the show, stridently justifying your continued viewing despite you demonstrated inability to understand what Dunham is trying to show you about the kind of person Hannah is. You say the same thing over and over: Hannah is fat! Hannah is ugly! Hannah’s nudity is gratuitous! Her hideous body is ruining the show for me! Why won’t she stop so that I can watch in peace?
It’s BORING to read these same comments, over and over. I am wondering if it’s the same 2 dudes commenting over and over and over (Chez Pazienza, is that you, bro?) Look, Hannah’s nudity is a character trait– she’s an un-self-aware exhibitionist, a narcissist who doesn’t care if her obnoxious personality or imperfect body bugs you. That isn’t going to change. She isn’t suddenly going to grow a sense of shame because it is making your viewing experience harder for you. She’s not going to wear more flattering clothing, or be less of a jerk. That’s her. Those of us who get this watch the show because we are fascinated by her creepiness. I put her in the same category as Louie, or the protagonist of any Woody Allen movie any made. Not someone I think is a great person, who I want to emulate, or who I find attractive, but someone I find deeply interesting and troubling and discomfiting to watch. They make me cringe. I watch from between my fingers. And I love that about it.
This is why I say– if Hannah’s nudity bothers you so much that you find the need to comment over and over and over on it, you might want to spare yourself the pain. You could also spare the rest of us the comments. We know you don’t like it. WE KNOW. But you don’t seem to know that this is a feature of the show, not a bug. It’s not going to work out and be how you want it to be. I have gotten to this point with many shows (like Alan, done with Sons of Anarchy, for instance). If you find yourself railing at the same issues week after week, do yourself a favor. Find something else to watch on Sunday night. I don’t mean this in a mean way. I mean, this ain’t the show for you. The same discomfort that just drives you distraction is what the rest of us relish about it.
@Kobracola- I believe in my initial comments, I said the show was a tonal mess, it seems it is unsure of what it wants to be and all the main characters outside of Hannah are forgettable. I then said I enjoyed the musical bit and the connective final shot at the episodes conclusion. If you know lots of 3 yr old making those kinds of criticisms, then I applaud your local pre-schools. If people keep saying the show is a tonal mess week to week maybe because it is a tonal mess week to week. I didn’t say I thought all of the characters were unlikable or that I don’t like them, I said they were forgettable. The show seems to marginalize its core ensemble regularly to maximize a Hannah plotline and then when they bring them back together, it feels strained, like I really only know Hannah. I like both the actors and performances given by Ray and Marnie, but their plot seems ridiculous and not something from the real world. Which is part of the problem with the show, it pretends to be a realish examination of what its like to be in your mid 20s in Brooklyn and then several times an episode does something ridiculous plotwise that takes you out of the “realness.” This is what I mean about tonal inconsistencies, you can hear the different voices in the room and they don’t always match up plot and joke wise. Shameless in its first two seasons suffered from tonal issues making Frank work within the context of the Gallagher clan, but you haven’t watched that show despite referencing it directly as reason why it would be sexist to have a problem with Hannah’s nudity as opposed to Fiona’s. As a straight white male, I don’t really love seeing Lip or Jimmy/Steve or Ian get naked or down to their underwear week after week but I also don’t complain about it because it works within the context of the show. I understand and have read about the reasons why Dunham has Hannah naked all of the time, but thank you for encouraging me to think deeper on it.
I guess this was unclear in my previous comment. I wasn’t specifically referring to your much more substantive criticism, but the tired, old criticism of some of the other comments on this thread that have nothing of value to add to the discussion. I disagree that it’s a tonal mess, I think it knows exactly what it wants to be, and I love the characters outside of Hannah, but opinions and all that. At least those problems are substantive, which is more than I can say for many other commenters. I think the show is fundamentally about Hannah and she should be at the center of it, but perhaps other people would like to see more of the other characters. I, personally, am fine with the balance as is. I don’t think it’s fair to assume what constitutes real life for other people and none of the subplots come within 1,000 yards of violating my suspension of disbelief, personally. I’m sorry, did I at any point claim that I had seen it? I didn’t know I wasn’t allowed to give examples of shows I haven’t seen. As I already said, your thoughts are much better than many of the dull, shallow criticisms we see often on these threads.
KobraCola-BTW, since you haven’t watched Shameless but referenced it, I’m intrigued by which ‘Starz’ shows you are talking about because I’ve seen several of them and don’t know which one’s you might be describing. Not trolling, just asking.
As far as Girls goes, dropping the nudity issue I just don’t think the show is very good. I like a few of the characters but I’m old enough to be any of the 4 Girls parents so I definitely can’t claim to relate to them. I also have never lived in NYC so that part is interesting and probably the main part of the show I enjoy. But I think as one person commented in here, they seem to jump back and forth between fantasy and a realistic portrayal as I haven’t figured out how any of these people pay their rent (unless maybe they are trust fund kids or funded by their parents). We’ve already established that Hannah’s parents have dialed that support back and that Adam isn’t much help financially, so I guess we are to surmise that Ray pays really well or e-book deals are a lot more lucrative than I’ve been lead to believe.
Season 1 of Spartacus has so much nudity and partial nudity that you’d be hard pressed to get through 5 minutes of it without seeing someone’s bare skin. There is full frontal male nudity on a regular basis, and a lot of bare breasts on women who may not even have speaking roles. Everyone is nude all the time. Now, all of them are beautiful, so no one complains. Everyone says, “Oh, it’s the Roman empire, that’s how they were then!” As if they know anything about Roman fashion or culture.
I’m currently watching Black Sails, and in every episode so far there has been female nudity.
STARZ can be counted on for lots and lots of beautiful people parading around in the altogether. However, I hear ZERO cries of “This is gratuitous! OH GOD why can’t these people cover up!” You can do the math on why that is.
The house reminded me of Grey Gardens … wasnt surprised it was full of women arguing.
This show is full of narcissist horrible people .. and I can’t stop laughing at them.
It’s not a perfect show, but a very very good one
I still love this show
This show works best for me when I can stock up and watch it as a full season or something close to it. It gathers momentum when I can just mainline it and experience it like a novel.
As far as individual viewings go, this was one of the betters ones. It’s an ugly view of being young much of the time. In some ways that works because being 20 can really really suck but that’s also the show’s weakness. Young people going through these kinds of experiences repeatedly would find a way to work some of this stuff out for real. Especially young women who call themselves friends. Dunham seems rarely to want to acknowledge that reality because it’s more fun, and more convenient, to show the four forever mired in dysfunction and the grotesque. But, hey, it’s her gig and she can do what she wants with it.
What I do enjoy about Girls is that it forces me to acknowledge that what I miss most about being young is how I once looked — insecure as I was about that at the time — and how important and fun it was to be around other people so much of the time. One gains in wisdom, and that can bring huge relief, but the loss of youth and beauty is a melancholy thing and the loneliness of old(er) age tends to weigh heavier than that of kids.
What’s the old saw? — “If youth knew; if age could.” Think that was actually Freud. Pretty great whoever wrote it.
The fight was kind of perfect, so much it reminded of the fights I had with my friends. The way the fight bounced off each person, and how one person would come to your defense on one point but also ream you with something spiteful on another point – sort of like 20 arguments meshed into one – is really quite realistic, as was the conclusion.
Yeah, girls really shine when they have all the girls together in an episode.
Tank, Matt, Andrew Y: lose your anxiety over the female form, and your useless sexism. Not all bodies are meant to pleasure your eyes. Fools.
Or at the very least, stop watching the frickin’ show if you don’t like it and stop clogging up useful discussion on it. Every goddamn week, half of the comments on these threads are complaining about how Hannah is naked, or the show isn’t funny, or the characters are despicable. Cool, we get it, you don’t like the show. So move on and do something else with your time. What is the point of attacking it on here? I don’t go to 2 and a Half Men discussions and rail against people who find that dreck funny.
I’m changing my name to Pal. That’s the best name ever.
Interesting argument. “Dunham is often naked in these episodes because people are often naked in real life.” Why, then, is Marnie NEVER naked on the show? Isn’t Allison Williams often naked in real life??? Why is Ray NEVER naked on the show? Isn’t Alex Karpovsky often naked in real life??? Try again.
Tank, you unobservant person, THEY SHOWED RAYS’S ASS IN THE PRIOR EPISODE!!
Yes, YES!!! They DID! THEY DID SHOW HIS ASS!
Naked all from the back, but NAKED!!!
You saw his ass and so do I.
Marnie doesn’t appear naked because Allison Williams doesn’t want to appear naked. Something about her father being on TV also. Anyway, that is her right.
It’s not a show about Ray or Marnie. It’s a show about Hannah. I mean, you’d think this would be self-evident, but apparently it bears repeating.
I really liked this episode. The last few ones felt a little forced in the way Hannah was shown as utterly oblivious of other people.
I thought it was the best (funniest, meatiest and most surprising) episode since Robyn started dancing on her own early in season one. I don’t usually rewatch episodes when I’m watching a show as it airs, but I’m looking forward to watching this one again.
Comments are brutal here. I’m glad I read this – never actually been to this site, but I know Sepinwall because of Simmons. I’m so glad you mentioned that hat. I’ve started putting my thoughts in podcast form, starting at about 25 minutes. [www.looktothecookie.org]
This season started out so well and has just spiraled down the toilet. This episode was horrible. It just reminds you that 3 of the 4 girls are pathetic.
Shoshana is the only decent one of the bunch. She has a clue, so her character will be the first to get axed off the show. After her outburst of honesty, she has no reason to be on anymore. Hannah is just a complete moron and very boring. I get the whole “I’m comfortable with my body” crap, but it’s getting out of control. Dunham is just fugly at this point. Jessa is a friend you ditch by age 22 because she’s a terrible person and even worse, a terrible friend. She takes and takes, and then leaves. Marnie is as pathetic as Hannah with her self-loathing.
New York has 8 million people and these 4 incompatible girls still only hang out with each other. It’s getting really stale. This show needs to branch out and get some new characters quickly.
First episode that I watched in a long while, and it reminded me why. No thanks.
I would have laughed harder at the Jane Austen line had I not already seen it gloriously used by Malcolm Tucker in “In the Loop”:
[www.youtube.com]
The fact that every discussion about this show always comes back to Hannah’s body shows just why it is so relevant and important that she has to flaunt it in every episode. Firstly: she is NOT overweight by any health standard. How can people not see that the fact that this is such an issue speaks volumes about how sick and distorted our society is? Why would anyone be insulted because her body isn’t visually pleasing to them? Are you insulted by seeing this: [0.tqn.com] ? Are you disgusted? It’s a naked body, nothing else, get past it. We can look at scenes of torture and body pieces sawn in half without so much as flinching, but a naked body that is not standardly attractive manages to raise a massive debate every time? Get real – I am sure that there are even dudes out there who find her sexy. And they have the right to. We don’t all need to be judging each other bodies and attractiveness all the time based on some superimposed mass standard, so if your thinking is that shallow, why are you even watching this show?
Missed this one last week but just caught up and wow, this was definitely the best episode of the season- if for no other reason that this had the least amount of Hannah whining about her ‘inauthentic’ job and more insanity between the girls, and this was such a realistic portrayal of a girl’s healing retreat gone wrong! This was the first episode of the season that was truly relatable to like the first seasons.
The tensions between Marnie and Hannah in particular was great and totally like something ripped out of my own diaries. I also loved that they used “House of Balloons/Glass Table Girls” by The Weeknd in the background when Marnie calls over Hannah and asks her to ask the guys to leave instead Hannah invites them to dinner…and of course loved the awkward dinner that ensued.
