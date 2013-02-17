Review: ‘Girls’ – ‘Boys’

A review of tonight’s “Girls” coming up just as soon as my boyfriend is doing lights for Carly Rae Jepsen…
The title of “Boys” suggests a high-concept episode told entirely from the perspective of Ray, Adam, and the other male members of the “Girls” universe. The actual episode doesn’t go that far, though, as we spend a good deal of time on what’s going on individually with Hannah (who gets an offer to write an ebook) and Marnie (who proves Hannah isn’t the only regular who can inadvertently talk her way out of a relationship in a hurry), and then about their strained friendship and how they lie to each other constantly to make themselves feel better.
But if “Boys” isn’t entirely Ray and Adam-centric, it makes the most of their time together, demonstrating how complicated, prickly and appealing they can be, both alone and together, in the same messy but fascinating way that the women of “Girls” are portrayed.
Ray and Adam are linked together by the women in their lives and not much else – though, as Adam notes, “we’re both kinda weird-looking.” Ray overanalyzes everything, Adam operates purely on animal instinct, but both approaches often get them into trouble. (The only thing keeping Adam from being homeless like Ray is the money he gets from his grandmother to subsidize his angry existence.) But they get along, however briefly, because Adam needs backup for his Staten Island adventure, while Ray has clearly never been asked to be somebody’s backup before and revels in the opportunity.
Alex Karpovsky and Adam Driver worked very well together, and the script turned their relationship into a funhouse mirror of the dynamic that Adam has with Hannah, where Ray just keeps talking and talking and talking (primarily, but not entirely, about his visceral hatred of Staten Island) until he eventually drives Adam away. (Without realizing it, he backs Adam into a position where he has to defend Hannah, even after he’s renounced her.) So Adam runs off, the daughter of the dog’s owner belittles Ray on a day when he’s already feeling small, and he winds up stuck with the stolen, angry dog, in the middle of his most hated borough, feeling once again like a complete loser. As much humiliation as the show’s regular protagonist suffers, Hannah always has the innate ability to pick herself up and go looking for more. Ray’s older and possibly wiser, but he doesn’t have that resiliency. It’s a funny story, and then a sad one.
Even Marnie’s story gave us some insight into Booth Jonathan, who remains a smug and insensitive d-bag – who didn’t for a moment consider that Marnie might think she was at the party as his girlfriend and not his employee – but who’s at least allowed a few moments of empathy and self-awareness as he acknowledges that no one actually likes him, but rather the idea of him.
Though “Girls” went largely off-format with last week’s episode, it was still an half-hour about Hannah Horvath. I’d be curious to see them try the “Enlightened” approach of the occasional episode centered entirely around a supporting character. Based on how well everyone’s written here in their own moments, I think it could work quite well.
Some other thoughts:
* Hannah’s editor is played by “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” writer/director/star John Cameron Mitchell.
* The worst Shoshanna can think to say about Donald Trump is that he shouldn’t have hired Ivanka as a judge on “Celebrity Apprentice.”
* Jessa has, for now, taken over the bedroom formerly belonging to Marnie (and then Elijah), which makes karmic sense now that Marnie has taken her place at Shoshanna’s.
* Ray’s discussion of his relationship with Shoshanna establishes that this episode takes place only seven weeks since the end of season 1. Given that Jessa and Thomas John were just returning from their honeymoon in the season premiere, I suppose that works.
* “Boys” is only the second episode of the series to not have Lena Dunham’s name on the writing credit, and the only other time (this season’s “I Get Ideas”) was by co-showrunner Jenni Konner, where this was by Murray Miller.
* The closing credits song was a cover of The Rolling Stones’ “Fool to Cry” by Tegan and Sara.
What did everybody else think?
Loved the relationship between Ray and Adam
Ray may end up rooming with Adam. I could see it happening.
Wow, I really liked an episode of Girls! Didn’t think that was possible after really being down on this season. More Ray and Adam please!
They should do an episode where Ray, Adam, the dog, and that Bobby Monohan character from the season 1 finale go on a road trip to Conneticut but get lost and wind up in Alabama.
Then, in the B Story, Shoshana and the cocaine junkie from the cocaine episode (Hannah’s downstairs neighbor) would do an Investigation, but get into hijinks.
Then in the C Story Hannah and Marnie would have an argument.
Would Sketch be on the road trip? He’s writing an e-book, you know.
I loved this episode, but I must confess Allison Williams was brutal in Marnie’s confrontation with Booth Jonathon. My husband and I actually thought Marnie was messing with Booth. It was distracting it was so bad.
Agreed.
The director should’ve reworked that scene after it was clear it wasn’t working. Maybe make her break down in nervous laughter, instead of tears.
I notice that he did try to shoot her entirely in profile (and in 2 shots), but that may have been as much about the location (real wine room?) as storytelling.
YES. She was also really horrendous at ‘crying’ during that confrontation scene with Hannah at Booth’s a few episodes back. I do like Allison Williams as Marnie but she needs to work on her craft.
Ray’s crying was even worse.
I thought Marnie’s fake tears wasn’t Allison Williams bad acting, but rather Marnie the character trying to guilt Booth into saying “OK you’re my girlfriend” or something like that. She’s totally manipulative in all her relationships, particularly men. She’s a B-word.
I was laughing at her tears. The show doesn’t really portray emotion like that. That whole scene was satire to the Nth degree.
I had a really hard time telling if she was laughing or crying, serious or full of it. The only reason it was hard is because the show generally has been so good. I was kind of jolted by how bad the acting was in that scene that I couldn’t accept that as the intention.
It’s starting to be unintentionally hilarious the lengths that the actress playing Marnie goes to not show nudity. I mean, I get it, I wouldn’t want to be naked on TV either and the actress has every right not to do it. 100% understandable. But when she walked into the bathroom wrapped in the blanket it was just too funny. Just cut around it instead, or something.
Good episode though. Ray and Adam are the perfect Odd Couple, they should totally become roommates.
Before she even got out of bed my husband said, “we’ve now seen more of Booth Jonathon naked than we will ever see of Marnie.” We both laughed out loud when she pulled the entire comforter with her. Not Allison William’s most subtle outing.
It’s just blatant trolling at this point. If you look at it that way, it’s actually
very funny.
Hm… I don’t think everyone feels comfortable walking around naked. It’s not that unbelievable for this insecure character either. I didn’t blink twice at the comforter.
I think in the first or second ever episode of the show it’s alluded to that Marnie doesn’t like being nude around people when she’s in the bath with Hannah. I saw it as a shoutout to how uncomfortable the actor is with it.
To be fair, it DOES seem like a hangup that the character would have, too.
It’s like Claire Danes not being nude in Homeland … it’s unintentionally funny
It is absolutely hilarious the lengths she goes to to remain cloted. The sex scene with Elijah was a joke. I dont suppose SNL would parody this since her dad works for NBC but it would be funny as hell
I totally buy the character of Marnie doing something like pulling a comforter into the bathroom to change. She is NOT comfortable in her own skin. At the same time I can very easily imagine that Allison Williams is playing herself in that situation.
The actress who plays Marnie has a “no frontal nudity” clause in her contract. That’s something that should be respected, even if sometimes leads to a scene where it feels like Marnie would normally be naked but isn’t. It’s not like we’re going to run out of nude women on film anytime soon, so any actress reasonably deciding she isn’t comfortable doing that is fine with me.
Well this episode sucked! The acting was awful all the way around. I know people like zosia mamets character but the voice she puts on grates on my nerves and the guy who plays ray isn’t much better. It was like watching a poorly done student film. Last weeks episode was so good maybe that’s why this seemed like such a letdown. Having someone who’s a seasoned actor like patrick Wilson on really highlights how lacking the cast is.
Guess you got nothing out of Adam and Ray interacting. I feel sorry for your taste in quality.
I liked all the actors here, except Allison Williams. When she cried at the party, I felt it was an unconvincing performance
You’re right Mark, I got absolutely nothing from their interaction and if you did then that makes me question your taste. Neither of those actors is very good and if you think they are, may I suggest you watch an episode of breaking bad to see what a good actor actually looks like.
Not every show can be Breaking Bad. If that’s your standard for “good acting,” I suspect you’re frequently disappointed.
What is this “Breaking Bad” You speak of. Never heard of it. Is it like “The Wire” because I hear that show is good too.
I wrote this show off last week after Hannah spent the entire episode in the garbage guy’s condo; I thought that was self-indulgent crap.
Then last night focusing on the male characters; particularly Booth confessing that his whole facade of beautiful artistic people is a farce; GREAT episode.
And I can never get enough Shoshana; she’s lovely and hilarious. She’s the best.
Did I detect something meta about Adam’s outrage that Ray thinks Hanna isn’t attractive? Also, Lena Dunham must know some obnoxious artists…
As the daughter of an artist, I’m sure she’s met the occasional obnoxious artist.
So Ray didn’t get his copy of Little Women back?
Adam must be reading it. How else would he know about those comments in the back?
Kind of a lame excuse to bring them together, but I enjoyed Hannah’s analysis of who Ray would identify with in the book.
Is it funny yet? No? See you next week!
Why do you insist on watching a show you don’t like?
Why do you insist on liking a show that’s unwatchable?
Its funny how the show is unwatchable, but yet people watch it. Its almost like people can be different and have different taste and that taste is subjective.
“Is it funny yet?”
Yes. Try watching it WITHOUT preconceived notions. I did, and I enjoyed it. You can too!
Watched it again with post-conceived notions. Still not funny.
Yes, people can find different things funny or unfunny. There is no requirement to find Girls funny or to watch it. You are free to watch other TV shows! (I assume you keep coming back to Girls from your comment “See you next week!”) I don’t go on posts about The Big Bang Theory or 2 and a Half Men and proclaim how unfunny the TV shows are. Why? Because other people might like those shows and find them hilarious! What a notion.
Are we supposed to believe Hannah is a talented writer? If so, is there any evidence of that in her conversations or opinions?
No.
I don’t think we have reason to believe one way or the other. We have reason to believe that she doesn’t take criticism well and that she thinks very highly of her own writing…but that doesn’t necessarily mean she isn’t actually talented. Hannah Horvath wouldn’t be the first successful writer with a sense of superiority.
I believe Hannah is brave in that she thinks she’s a great writer, ” A voice of A generation ” when in fact she’s a moderately talented, self-absorbed idiot. But a compelling character
What was the song playing when Ray went to visit Adam?
No Age – Fever Dream
How weird — tonight I caught up on this ep of Girls, then last night’s Justified, in which Johnny asked Colt if he ever had “fever dreams.”
I really enjoy this show generally. Every time Adam is onscreen I am mesmerized by his acting and complete ability to embody that wacky character. Super fun stuff.
I couldn’t figure out if Marnie’s weird crying was bad acting or the character trying to manipulate the dude with faux tears… It was on the weird side.
1) Hannah was not naked in this episode!
2) Allison Williams should just quit trying to act “crying”. She does not know how to do it. Loved when she dried the tears she never shed or even welled up.
3) Bizarrely holding bedding, keeping a bra on during sex or crossing arms across the bosom = soap opera tactics.
4) Funniest lines: Dis you just cover up my jacket with that blazer? No, I didn’t do that!
I don’t say this as a hater but even though last night was better I’m thinking this show has turned a corner for me this season it can never come back from. I find myself rooting against Hannah and repulsed by her. (that and there may be a little bit of unconscious Lena Dunham backlash going on – it seems she’s on the cover of every single magazine I get this month) There’s no sweetness to the show this year, it’s just 30 minutes of unlikable people talking at each other.
maybe in a bad mood, but thought the ep seemed to force the crying. marnie in the wine cellar, and ray at the end.
hopefully that’s the end of booth jonathan. not a fan of his s2 appearances.
though i will have a think about why hannah was angry after the conversation with marnie. i assume it’s because she knows it was so fake?
also if i ever ditch a friend i’m going to run away and slap the street signs.
Hannah was angry and jealous of Marnie’s apparent social advancement, cool new friends, etc, because Marnie can’t bring herself to admit to Hannah that it was never real.
I think they both realized that they’ve gone from being best friends to being people who will lie to each other about how great they’re doing, like they’re at a high school reunion. They’re sad that their friendship is fading.
Jumping and slapping the street sign is what 8 year old boys do, which is what makes Adam so awesome.
Ray and Adam….great chemistry. Would like to see Ray move in with Adam actually, which makes sense since Ray is broke. Would add a nice, new element to the show. Especially for Adam, who continues to be one of the most misused characters on TV. It’s been the same cycle for him during the entire series. Wish his character was given more range.
“I’d be curious to see them try the “Enlightened” approach of the occasional episode centered entirely around a supporting character.”
Yes, Enlightened! The Enlightened episode same night as “Girls – Boys” was one of the most moving, ever. This show continues to be the best thing on TV.
I missed the Jepsen line, but I was really hoping it was going to be “as soon as I turn down a three-way in Staten Island.”
Thought the unmentioned above moment between Hannah and Marnie was the most powerful moment of the season. One of the few moments the writing got out of it’s own self-important way. Rang very true, and reminded me why I’m still watching. Maybe because Hannah’s writers block and disintegrating friendships feel like problems more rooted in reality and more earned. All the love life dreck has been tedious.
Isn’t seven weeks a bit of a tight timeline for Adam to recover from a broken leg?
Ray’s self-pity Lamentations and good,,cleansing cry was utterly reminiscent of his conversation/confession on the subway platform with Shoshanna. Dog the dog was likewise moved by Ray’s open vulnerability. Quite moving .
marnie not getting naked is becoming a problem.
Hated the dog scene. Did anyone look at that poor animal? I was really scared. I’m surprised animal activists aren’t all over that one.
“it” was really scared. not me :)