Review: ‘Girls’ – ‘Dead Inside’

A review of tonight’s “Girls” coming up just as soon as I place one crumb of human compassion in this fat free muffin of sociopathic detachment…
I really enjoyed the first three episodes of this season, and I really enjoyed episodes 5 & 6 as well. “Dead Inside,” though, didn’t really work for me.
The idea behind Lena Dunham and Judd Apatow’s script is a sound one: how does a very young, very self-absorbed woman like Hannah Horvath react the first time death takes someone relatively close to her? As you might imagine, the answer is “in the coldest, most narcissistic way possible.”
Now, the deck is stacked in favor of this particular result. The show didn’t bump off an old friend or a beloved cousin (more on cousins in a minute) or someone else who mattered emotionally to Hannah. This was David, who was very important to her professionally, but who was someone – as we were very clearly reminded in last week’s birthday party – Hannah didn’t like very much. So Hannah’s specific reaction – “And no one even began to tell me what was next for my ebook!” – didn’t seem unfair or out of character. But there was a level of self-consciousness to that entire story(*) that “Girls” at its best is either able to avoid or, in the case of something like the Donald Glover breakup scene last season, make so funny that the meta of it all doesn’t much matter. “Dead Inside,” on the other hand, seemed keenly aware of how much of the audience feels about Hannah, while mainly generating laughs in out of the way places like Laird’s snot-dripping reaction to Caroline’s story about dead cousin Margaret.
(*) I first watched the episode weeks ago, before that gross (and ultimately backfiring) Jezebel stunt about getting unretouched pictures from Dunham’s Vogue photo shoot, and even there, Hannah’s defense of Jezebel and Gawker – two sites that write an awful lot about “Girls,” both good and bad – seemed very echo chamber-y. Now it’s even weirder (albeit probably funnier).
And Caroline is turning out to be something of a problem. I’m really enjoying Gaby Hoffmann’s performance, but “Girls” doesn’t especially need another deceitful sociopath, not when it has Jessa – presented here, somewhat understandably, as such a corrosive force that her childhood best friend would fake her own death to get away from. The climactic moment where Hannah appropriates Caroline’s fake story is meant to be disturbing – rather than finding the empathy Adam so desperately wants to see from her, Hannah instead becomes more like the calculated, manipulative sister Adam rightfully distrusts – but it doesn’t really land for a couple of reasons. First, while we’ve seen Hannah lie in the past, in general she tends to err on the side of truthfulness, landing herself into trouble because she has little skill at or inclination toward deception. Second, even allowing for Hannah being a bad liar, telling Adam this exact story is an incredibly stupid move with too much potential to blow up in her face, either because there was some truth to Caroline’s story (maybe they actually had a cousin named Margaret, even if she didn’t die after Adam heroically took her to the prom) or because Adam might repeat the story to Caroline, a total wild card who could tell him its true origin. It has such enormous potential for self-destruction that I was completely distracted from the actual point of the scene and what Hannah’s deception said about her and her fear of chasing Adam away.
Some other thoughts:
* The Jessa subplot, by the way, ultimately felt too cartoonish and strange, even by the standards of the fantasy world in which Jessa tends to operate. I appreciate that characters this season continue to call her out as being this awful wrecking ball with pretty blonde hair, but the scene at Season’s brownstone was vibrating at a very weird frequency.
* Another self-aware moment: Adam is incredibly excited to find a vintage Tom Hanks photo, on a show where Hanks’ wife plays Marnie’s mom, and his “Bosom Buddies” co-star plays Hannah’s dad. (And speaking of “Bosom Buddies,” you might just want to watch the latest “Greatest Event in Television History.”)
* I greatly enjoyed both Ray and Hermie’s reaction to the Marnie video as well as Marnie’s continued indignation over the whole thing. Also, note that the video only has 1621 views so far; it hasn’t gone genuinely viral, but of course Marnie would get this upset about it.
Finally, note that HBO is going to premiere the next new episodes of both “Girls” and “Looking” on Saturday night at 10 and 10:30, to avoid having them premiere opposite the Super Bowl. The episodes will still rerun in their usual timeslots on Sunday, but my review of the next “Girls” will publish after it first airs on Saturday night (as, schedule permitting, will Greg Ellwood’s take on the next “Looking”).
As for “Dead Inside,” what did everybody else think?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
I’m enjoying this season. I think it’s funnier than last season.
How the hell did he get the turtle into that plastic bottle?
Dunham explained on the video extras that he cut the bottle open vertically, put the turtle in, and then taped it up again. I didn’t see anything though… Anyhoo, that was her answer.
That turtle got Jammed!
I thought maybe it crawled in when it was little, grew, and then died.
I liked the episode and the direction the season is taking in general, although it’s nice to hear from you (Alan) that this episode is the weakest one of the first six.
I agree that Caroline is a bit out of place — seems like we could use another strong male lead at this point rather than another Jessa-type character.
Finally, the build-up of all the character development is beginning to payoff for everyone who’s been around since the beginning of season 1.
I appreciated Hannah’s schizoid approach –it was a nice touch of realism in this day and age of accessing all of our feelings all the time, to know that Hannah wasn’t In touch with her feelings and had trouble articulating them. Well, who the hell hasn’t experienced that?? And then she commits the sin of emotionally manipulating Adam. Not her proudest moment, no, but again a touch of realism, and almost as tough to swallow as her first sin of not emoting properly over David’s death when she first learned about it.
I found the graveyard romp insane. They are all in at least their mid-20’s – can they really tumble like that? Why do they want to? Maybe it was a parody or ironic.
I seem to remember in one of the early previews for season 3, there was a scene with a character rubbing their ass against a tombstone. I thought for sure that was going to play out in the graveyard scene. Guess that was left on the cutting room floor?
I am not sad to learn that.
I was right. Here’s a screen cap of Hannah wearing that same outfit from the graveyard scene, but I don’t recall this appearing in the episode:
[assets.nydailynews.com]
Of course, unless she re-visits the graveyard in a future episode wearing that same ridiculously clashing outfit…
So totally worth clicking through. Thank you.
I thought you’d enjoy that.
I thought it was a Harold & Maude reference, except with narcissistic nutcase characters instead of loveable characters.
Hahaha, this post made me laugh and laugh. Clearly you don’t know the sort of folks I knew in my mid-20s. They were all liberal arts majors, not as well-off as Hannah, but that scene was fairly textbook from my experience. Anyway, point being: Yes, that would/could/does definitely happen.
I should add that I’m also a liberal arts major, but this crew of folks I know had the hippie/hipster vibe all worked up to a frothy lather. Good people, just didn’t escape the college mentality until well into their early 30s.
Liberal arts major, too – and here in NYC like Hannah. Clearly I did not properly misspend my youth.
My take is that Hannah and her friends just don’t want to act like “adults” yet. They enjoyed college and want to continue that. The folks I know all struggled with slipping into the working world day-to-day, but most of them are very successful today, with family and great kids. But this brings back memories of how funny memories of people trying to extend their adolescence well past its expiration date.
It seemed very…directional. Hannah is disconnected, then is still disconnected, then lies. Jessa half-heartedly tries to make amends but goes back to old ways without a second thought.
Same for Marnie.
I guess this is a transition episode, but a strange choice for one tackling death/emotional depth.
Isn’t the title of the episode “Dead Inside”? That’s what my DVR says.
Yeah, DirecTv says Dead Inside.
Yes, you are correct. Way back when I first watched it, I jotted down the wrong title from the DVD. It’s been fixed.
I think Dunham is making the girls a bit too unlikeable this season.
There is a difference between self-involvement or narcissism and straight up sociopathy.
Hannah’s complete lack of regard for the death of her editor and her disturbing and extremely manipulative lie at the end of the episode is over the top, and I don’t think it really matches up with the character in the series before now.
Jessa has always been nuts in a comical way, but her insufferable antics in rehab and her behavior in this episode is just irritating.
Soshana displaying such a callous disregard for the death of a friend is almost absurd, and really doesn’t fit in with the established character.
Marnie doesn’t display the lack of basic human compassion the others do but there’s no way the character is stupid enough at that age to make such a ridiculous music video.
I don’t get what’s happening here.
Also, I think it kind of sends a bad message to make all of the female characters flat out insane whereas the male characters, albeit oddballs, are seemingly the only ones with rational thoughts and who actually care about other people. What’s up with that? (And I say this as a dude, if that’s relevant at all.)
I am not sure what this says about my mental health, but I am absolutely loving this season (better than all the rest). Personally, I love that Dunham has committed to how self-absorbed and awful all of the girls (to different degrees, of course) really are. I am thoroughly enjoy this…
Let me preface this by saying I’m not a hater (I have to preface this because, as Detective Martin Hart says “everybody’s a G**damn drama queen these days.) I’ve been watching Girls from the beginning but, my God that was bad, and bad in a very intentional, self-knowing kind of way.
The only way this show gets better the next two episodes is if Hannah, Marnie, and Jessa all die in some sort of horrible, prolonged (onscreen preferably) industrial accident and the rest of the real-actors-that-play-somewhat-human-like-characers sit around and delve into their feelings about it.
when you see episodes like this garbage it’s really not hard to see the future of this show- if somebody at HBO with some balls doesn’t reign the Apatow and Dunham in this show is going to crash and burn spectacularly.
They can’t die in an industrial accent since they don’t really have jobs.
ever since the actor who played Marnie’s boyfriend left, they were left with a gigantic hole in their story.
Either they recover brilliantly from this, or put a mediocre season. The challenge is there for Lena and her writers to accept.
I don’t think a Charlie-sized hole is very big. He was already halfway gone last season after he dumped Marnie and started his app company. If he didn’t find her crazy cringe-inducing neediness such a turn on and take her back to end the season, he could’ve been mentioned in passing this season and never heard about again.
FYI – the newest episode of Girls, episode #5 “Only Child” is currently available for streaming on HBO GO right now. Just in case you’d rather not wait until next weekend…
I’m watching right now.
I should’ve paid more attention, but I accidentally watched that one instead of “Deep Inside”. I went to read Alan’s review, and I didn’t get what he was referring to. I should’ve paid more attention to the On Demand listings.
Doesn’t anyone else think it’s weird that Adam is suddenly the voice of reason , rationality and compassion?
Yes I think it’s very weird and unbelievable. Can anyone say personality transplant in service of the storyline? He’s gone from a somewhat sadistic, extremely emotionally volatile and narcissistic individual to, as you say, the voice of reason and moral compass for the other characters. I’m not buying it.
It doesn’t bother me for two reasons:
1. the other characters are simply so much more unreasonable, irrational and dispassionate that Adam looks better by comparison; and
2. It’s still being delivered in Adam’s usual blunt, abrasive style, so it does not really strike me as a significant change.
The only moment Hannah wasn’t completely insufferable was in the cemetery when she told Caroline she was afraid Adam would see the real “her” and leave. That moment definitely struck a chord…
I almost feel like this episode is a setup kind of episode, like certain motifs would be back in the finale or something.
Maybe I’m just really self involved as well, but I’ve had moments where someone dies or something really bad happens, and truthfully I didn’t feel all that sad about it.
And while Hannah’s lie to Adam was definitely a very manipulative moment and would presumably blow up in her face in the finale or before, I thought it was balanced nicely/explained in some ways to what she said at the graveyard. If you don’t feel it and others expect you to, what do you do? Pretend you do, or let people know you don’t feel it.
I’m very late to this comments thread, but what bothered me about this episode is that people are allowed to grieve in whatever way they’d like to. Some people don’t truly feel the death at first, and perhaps don’t feel all that sad about it. It doesn’t mean the death didn’t affect them or they are a sociopath/some sort of unemotional human being. It just means they grieve differently from how some other people grieve. There’s no like blueprint you HAVE to follow when grieving, the whole point of it is that people react to death in a myriad of ways. Adam has no right to tell Hannah how to grieve, but this show has a bunch of crazy characters doing weird things, so oh well.
I think Lena Dunham has really zeroed in on Hannah’s character. The scene that really shows her personality (and made me laugh my ass off), was when she tells Ray that David died:
Ray: “Oh my god, are you ok? Do you want to go home?”
Hannah: “I don’t actually feel anything. It’s like being numb, but I don’t even feel numb. I just feel nothing……..but yes, I’d like to go home”.
Adam: Whaaaaaaat?
Hannah: I know!!
Alan- This one didn’t work for you? It was the first one in ages that made me laugh out loud. I especially loved Hannah’s dissertation on Gawker and its sister site Jezebel. Laugh out loud funny stuff. Welp, DSDF I guess.
The only low point, for me, was having to watch more of Marnie’s video again.
Adam rolled his eyes when Hannah told the story. It looked like he already knew it was a lie.
i noticed that as well. his body language change as soon as she started describing that story.
In the world of “The Killing”, 1,600 views is most certainly a viral video.
As someone who previously hate-watched this show, but had had enjoyed this season: This was the first complete dud of the season. The Gaby Hoffman character comes off as completely fake (however, she always gets a pass in my book because she was in Uncle Buck). The cematary scene was very made-for-tv and seemed very forced. The fake story was fun but the frolicking was dumb.
Since Jessa had already been to rehab, the next alternative is the looney bin. She is clearly mentally ill and if they keep pounding that home in every episode, it will lose its effect. Hopefully we can get more ShoShanna focused episodes. Her character has changed, but they haven’t really addressed it yet on the show.
At the end I really was hoping that the story that Adam’s sister told Hannah about the muscular dystrophy cousin was actually real, and Adam would flip out and leave Hannah…but it was still pretty funny the way it was. Lena Dunham sure is going out of her way this season to make sure that the only people in the show that aren’t total sociopaths are the men.
On a side note, loved that they used “Bitter Rivals” by Sleigh Bells during Marnie’s working out montage, I can totally imagine that would be the music she would listen to while furiously working out and overanalyzing Charlie (you know that’s what she does!)