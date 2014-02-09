Review: ‘Girls’ – ‘Free Snacks’

A review of tonight’s “Girls” coming up just as soon as I am being written about in popular service publications…
This has been perhaps the funniest “Girls” season so far. It’s also been the season that’s made Hannah (and, to a lesser extent, her friends) more self-involved than ever before, to the point where she’s in danger of seeming like a non-violent sociopath rather than a complicated character who has some growing up to do. I don’t know the the latter is the reason for the former, since some of the season’s best comic moments have involved Hannah trying to be empathetic (like last week’s counseling session with Adam and Caroline), but it’s been an interesting approach for such a divisive show. It’s as if Lena Dunham, Jenni Konner and company decided to steer as hard into the skid as possible: Oh, you say these characters are spoiled and unsympathetic? You ain’t seen nothin’ yet! We were nearing the point where I wouldn’t have been surprised if Hannah talked Ray into helping her cook meth.
Instead, “Free Snacks” brings Hannah back into more human territory, placing her in a situation in which she’s a relatively sympathetic figure, even as she’s being Hannah Horvath and putting her foot in her mouth time and again.
Back when I was at The Star-Ledger, there was talk that every third desk in the newsroom (and at every newsroom around the country) held an uncompleted manuscript for the novel one reporter or another hoped to finish if they could ever find time in between covering breaking news. There is the dream of what you want to do, and then there is the reality of what you do to pay the bills, and even if they have certain things in common, they are not the same. But it’s also hard to walk away from the job that pays you a living wage and gives you an outlet, even if it’s not what you might really want to be doing – and the longer you do it, the harder it gets to walk away.
This job writing advertorials for GQ is on one level a big step up for Hannah, and on another a comfort trap. It’s a steady job in which her work will appear in a national magazine – albeit in the part of magazine many readers (including anyone Hannah might hope could lead her to a better job) will turn right past – that pays better than working at Ray’s coffee shop, puts her in an office with like-minded people (and also with Kevin, who doesn’t like her face), and gives her access to some very impressive free food. (The lox is from Russ & Daughters – site of a memorable scene from “Louie” season 3 – for goodness’ sake.) And Hannah, it turns out, is very good at this. She’s probably more aggressive than she needs to be in the pitch meeting, but Janice the boss loves her pitches.
But it’s not what Hannah really wants to do, and because she knows that she is God’s most special snowflake, she assumes she’s the only one in that bullpen who feels that way. Instead, it turns out her colleagues have far more impressive work on their resumes than her unpublished ebook, but the ease of this job – at a time when it’s exceptionally hard to make a living as a writer – has kept them from striving for more. And though Hannah initially tries to quit rather than become like them, she ultimately makes the same decision – the responsible one, rather than the idealistic one – the others have.
That’s a big deal, even as there are a number of sequences at the GQ office that I had to watch through the horror movie finger filter. I don’t know if she’ll stay in this job for long, but if she does, it would be a significant change for the show. Hannah wouldn’t magically become a different, more self-aware person, but having this kind of job – even if it’s one she wants to view as temporary – adds both stability and tension to Hannah’s life, and therefore to “Girls.”
Some other thoughts:
* Hannahs’ job also adds some familiar faces to the recurring ensemble, including Jessica Williams from “The Daily Show” and Michael Zegen from “Rescue Me” as two of Hannah’s new co-workers. Meanwhile, their boss is played by J. Crew creative director Jenna Lyons.
* Jessa also starts a new job this week, but it’s only briefly glimpsed, and used to demonstrate that Jessa is once again unqualified and not taking things seriously. (When a mother worries that an outfit Jessa randomly selected is too small for her daughter, Jessa replies, “No, unless your child is morbidly obese.”
* Ray’s making an effort to be a good boyfriend, or however you define his relationship with Marnie, to the point of watching the terrible reality shows she enjoys. (Loved his response to her question about which “Real Housewives” locale is most intriguing to him: “The one set in Prague?”) And before they get to the Chinese restaurant, they run into Hannah and Adam’s doppelgangers, continuing a recent tradition of comedy doppelgangers that’s included “How I Met Your Mother,” “Parks and Recreation,” “Community” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” among many others.
* This week in Alan Wants a Web Series: “I Am Not Your Monkey,” in which we see raw footage of various Adam Sackler auditions, sometimes playing along with what the casting director asks him to do, sometimes walking out or flipping over tables or being Adam.
* Also, Adam appears to have let go, for now, of any anger he had about Hannah kicking his sister out of the apartment.
* Shoshana’s also attempting to pull out of her recent nosedive, asking her current hookup if he’s interested in something more serious. Still, at this point she’s definitely coming across as colder and meaner than she was at the beginning of the series. As with Jessa, she’s had so little to do in the last batch of episodes that it’s hard to make out a significant character arc for her, but I’ll be curious to see what’s up if/when she starts getting more screentime.
What did everybody else think?
Michael Zegen could be an Adam Driver connection from having many scenes together in Frances Ha. Given that he’s clearly still HBO-friendly it’s a little more confusing that he was left off of Boardwalk last season as Bugsy.
She clearly must.
I mean, clearly any actor or actress absolutely has a right to not appear nude on screen. Extremely understandable.
However, the lengths this show goes to put her character into sexual situations and yet block all nudity is just becoming unintentionally hilarious.
I replied to the wrong post. Shameful. Shameful. My apologies.
Does Allison Williams have a no nudity clause in her contract–serious question
She clearly must.
I mean, clearly any actor or actress absolutely has a right to not appear nude on screen. Extremely understandable.
However, the lengths this show goes to put her character into sexual situations and yet block all nudity is just becoming unintentionally hilarious.
I still think this is a prequel to Lena’s real show a crime drama about Adam being a serial killer and his first victim being Hannah lol
Whether she does or doesn’t, men covering Marnie with lots of naked is visually funny. Booth Jonathan did it too.
Does Lena Dunham have a No-Nudity-for-Allison-Williams clause in her contract because Allison is actually attractive?
Zosia Mamet looks pretty good naked and we’re getting a lot of that eye action.
I bet Lena Dunham is all sad in her successful life that Irene doesn’t think she’s “attractive.”
I had a different take on Jessa. I think she was shown as being good at her job– selling a tiny black dress to a woman as a christening gown by bullying her into buying it? That’s some sales skill.
Great point.
Couldn’t agree more. (This actually seems like something that could be worked into a Girls episode)
Man, Hannah reached a new level of insufferable tonight.
I too majored in a “creative” major in college. I’d kill to be employed right now in a job in which I was paid to actually be creative on a daily basis.
I wanted to tear my ears out when she was whining and about to quit this gig.
Damn, Horvath, you were working at a coffee shop like 10 minutes ago. Now you’re inventing ads that will appear in a national magazine. And you’ll quit because you’re not writing a memoir? What the hell?
When I worked as a reporter at a newspaper, advertorial writers got no respect from us at all. I’d imagine that is considerably more true at a national magazine. I thought Hannah’s crisis over whether to keep that gig was one of her more realistic and humanizing moments this season.
If she keeps the job, she runs the risk of never escaping the advertorial ghetto. That would be fine if she wanted to work in advertising, but she has huge literary pretensions. She’d be miserable in a career that put her so close to her goal without a way to get there.
Realizing that so quickly is more self-awareness than I’ve come to expect from Hannah.
I actually liked that moment a because it seemed very reasonable. Every person who I’ve ever met pursuing a creative endeavor has to look their dreams in the eye and think well I gotta pay rent. Hannah was a few weeks removed from nearly having her first novel published and now she is basically writing sponsored “buzzfeed” posts. This is definitely something that would infuriate a creative 25 yr old who thought they were going to be a pulitzer prize winning version of Candace Bushnell.
For what it’s worth, I also majored as a “creative” and spent most of my 20’s working my way through jobs I didn’t want to get the experience needed to do the sort of jobs I wanted. And yet the job I had from ages 25-30 was heavily sought after by my peers.
She’s young and ignorant of the real world. I thought they did a great job with that plotline.
After watching Shameless, this episode felt incredibly low stakes and boring. And more annoying than usual. I’m a Girls fan, but this season has really lacked for me.
I just don’t really see a vision for this show anymore. Maybe it never had one, but at least the show seemed to have an intelligence that has been lost. I feel more and more like I’m watching a Judd Apatow movie with just more sex scenes.
Roger Sterling once speculated that in a drawer in each desk at Sterling Cooper, there sat the first ten pages of a novel. Don Draper cynically corrected him that all the wanna-be writers have only finished five pages.
Kudos! Any Mad Men reference is a reference worth applauding! It’s been so long.
Season premiere April 13, I think.
I have no brilliant insights or scathing analysis to share. I have only this:
I am in love with Allison Williams.
She IS really, really, ridiculously good looking.
Lost in all this is the fact that Hannah is working at GQ, and not some ad agency. The smartest thing for her to do is network with people on the editorial side and see where that can take her. People would kill for an in like that.
Sure I agree with the idea of what you are saying, but the show has already told us Hannah is an emotional and creative 25 yr old with designs on being the voice of her generation. The fact that she kept her job and didn’t quit was an enormous step for her.
You know you’re talking about Hannah Horvath, right? I don’t think she knows what “networking” truly means.
I wonder if this show is stuck in the Tremè zone. HBO show, overwhelming early critical support, and big names behind it (Judd Apatow). It seems that critics don’t want to back down and admit this show isn’t as great as all the early hype made it out to be … I enjoyed the first season, felt apathetic towards the second, and now I lim starting not to like it. This show just isn’t very funny anymore, imo … Judging by the number of commenters, maybe there are more people who think the same …
Or maybe those critics actually like it/find it funny? I regularly laugh pretty hard, out loud, 3-4 per episode, so I find it funny. Everyone’s tastes are different though.
Some critics become so enamored of a show that they will overlook its weaknesses if they can, but Alan and Dan definitely don’t do that. Regardless, I’ve been enjoying the show quite a bit. But opinions are opinions and every one is entitled to disagree.
I think this show is meant to be binged-watched…it was much more entertaining watching seasons 1 & 2 that way. But I also think this 3rd season is floundering. This episode was pretty boring, but at least Hannah was less diabolically selfish tonight, so that’s a plus.
Another good episode this season, with a number of funny moments. I was CONVINCED Hannah was actually going to quit her new, seemingly-awesome job when she first went in to talk to her boss, because that’s such a Hannah thing to do. I was kind of sad that we got introduced to all these characters, but they’d amount to cameos. I’m glad she’s going to hold onto it at least for a little while. Also, I would pay good $ to watch “I Am Not Your Monkey”, even the idea has me laughing a fair amount. Adam is so good in this show.
Her bringing a bucket of snacks to the meeting and then being “aw shucks” embarrassed about it was mediocre writing. There are about a dozen or so more realistic ways she could have acted in that situation
I like “Girls” because it reminds me of my 20’s after college. I loved majoring in painting and I said I’d never sell out and get a 9 to 5 job. I thought I wanted to teach art at a university but I couldn’t get even a part time job doing that. I worked at a bank during college and I worked in the NYC area for a time as an admin ass’t at an ad agency. No one was impressed with my painting degree. They didn’t even have a coffee pot let alone a gleaming kitchen full of free snacks. I worked for an investment bank in 2008 before the financial crash and even they were not as generous with free food perks, so I find it hard to believe that a publisher would be so generous when publishing is not such a profitable industry right now. Hannah does nothing but sit in her cube and stare at the wall. The reality of working at a corporation is they give you so much to do you don’t have time to even figure out where the bathroom is, let alone go. Hannah’s job seems pretty awesome to me and yet she is so devastated because she thinks she’s selling out. Try working as a bank teller and remember your love of Matisse as you get cussed out every half hour by rude customers. Honestly, I don’t think anyone who wrote this show ever had a “real job” and by real I mean the soul destroying kind you have to take when you have a degree in a creative field. I worked at a Big 4 accounting firm and the accountants would snicker at the secretaries with their degrees in photography and art history. Watching this episode brought all of these memories back and I still kick myself for not double majoring in accounting or business. I also don’t understand how Hannah is living in a big apartment with pretty nice furniture and appliances and she and Adam barely work. I guess it’s like “Friends” where it is all a fantasy world.
Jenni Konnor, the executive producer of Girls, worked as a temp in Los Angeles after studying at Sarah Lawrence. She said in an interview that it was a low-pressure job that gave her time to pursue a writing career.
@RCADE I did temping too and it is usually pretty low stress (I.e. lots and lots of xeroxing). Usually temps are ignored and invisible (See the film “Clockwatchers”). The horrible jobs I’m talking about are the ones you have no choice to take to pay your student loans. I worked low level jobs with the kind of people who think you are an idiot to even go to college if you are going to study art. Someone who went to a prestigious (and extraordinarily expensive) school like Sarah Lawrence is probably not scraping by.
For the 2010-2011 school year, Sarah Lawrence College in Bronxville, N.Y., charges undergraduates $57,556 for tuition, fees, room and board, making it the most expensive school in the country.
The expense of Sarah Lawrence just means students get out of there with breathtakingly high debt. It doesn’t mean they all have it made financially when they get out.
It sounds like Konnor had plenty of shit job years until she got a break writing on a kid’s show and then for Judd Apatow’s early series Undeclared.
I worked at a publishing firm with a closet of free snacks.
Not even a glitzy publishing company, so yeah, free snacks occur.
If publishing weren’t lucrative publishers wouldn’t be into it, publishers make millions: it’s just not lucrative for writers, most of the time.
It’s irritating when people study these soft majors, then complain at the lack of jobs and low pay. Thus the reason to study STEM… or stop whining.
I’m loving this season. The show’s definitely hitting it’s stride. Make them more self-involved, please, and consider me the biggest Marnie/Ray ‘shippper ever.
It’s reminiscent of Seinfeld, Curb, or Larry Sanders.
Did anyone else notice the last two episodes ended with Hannah frozen on the couch, seemingly by depression? Has Hannah started the downward spiral?
When did Always Sunny do doppelgangers?
One thing I do enjoy about the series is the music. Does anyone know where I can get a list of songs that they play at the end of the episodes?
shazam