Review: ‘Girls’ – ‘Incidentals’

A review of tonight’s “Girls” coming up just as soon as Kristin Chenoweth passes out because I forgot to feed her…
Hannah Horvath, you might have noticed, is not generally blessed with the greatest fashion sense. Her clothes tend to be ugly and/or unflattering to her physique, and it’s both a source of tension between her and Marnie (who can always ding Hannah’s wardrobe if she needs to score a cheap point) and one of the many ways that “Girls” characterizes Hannah as someone who often has a very poor sense of how she presents herself to the world.
Midway through “Incidentals,” Hannah passes a shop window, spots a dress she likes and – flush with her first, surprisingly large, paycheck from the GQ advertorial department – walks out of the store wearing it. It’s arguably the best she’s ever been dressed on the show, and among the most relaxed and confident moods we’ve ever seen her in. It’s a brief scene – there’s no extended montage where she makes like Julia Roberts and tries on floppy hats – but gets its point across, especially since the song scoring it (Lily Allen’s bouncy “L8 CMMR”) continues into the next sequence, as we watch Jessa struggle with the tedium of her job at the children’s clothing boutique. For once in a rare while, the dress and the song both tell us, Hannah has her act together, while her friends are bottoming out.
After the fun vacation that was “Beach House,” “Incidentals” returns us to the various plots of season 3: Hannah’s new job, Adam’s big Broadway shot, Marnie and Ray’s secret hook-up, and Jessa’s attempt to rebuild her life after rehab.(*) And where season 2 felt at times like a bunch of interesting short stories in search of a larger narrative, season 3 has been methodically charting the way that Hannah’s prospects have been on the rise while Jessa and Marnie’s have been falling.
(*) Shoshana, as has been unfortunately par for the course this season, doesn’t get much to do, but the scene where Jasper mistakes her usual affect for someone who is also high on cocaine was very, very funny.
Hannah has a job that, while not what she ideally wants to spend her life doing, pays her well, gives her a sense of personal satisfaction and puts her in position to meet people like Patti LuPone. Despite the bumps created by Caroline’s brief stint in the apartment, her life with Adam is going wonderfully. Lupone tries to warn her about the dangers of dating a young actor doing his first Broadway show – in a wonderfully Patti LuPone-ish scene that was simultaneously about a long life in the theater and a spot-on parody of advertorials – but Adam isn’t like other men his age, for good and for ill, and their conversation in the tub at the end of the episode points to an almost shockingly healthy relationship, given the emotional issues each half of it brings.
In contrast, we have Jessa being so bored with her life that she goes on a cocaine bender with creepy old Jasper. And we have Marnie suffering one indignity after another: Booth Jonathan’s old assistant Soo Jin is now running her own gallery (funded by her parents), Ray understandably decides he’d rather look for a real girlfriend then continue to put up with Marnie’s awfulness, and when she throws herself at Adam’s new co-star Desi, it turns out he has to get home because “my Clementine’s making paella tonight.” Even her clumsy attempt to figure out whether he’s just speaking colorfully seems like the kind of thing Hannah might do in one of her lower moments.
The episode doesn’t all work. Given how we’ve seen in the past (in this season, in fact) that Hannah will drop everything to help Jessa, even when she’s mad at her, the fact that her fall off the wagon is shrugged off as something to be joked about before everyone else goes back to what they were already doing rings false. But Hannah’s encounter with Patti LuPone was a treat, as was the entire party sequence at the hotel – Adam and Elijah are, like Adam and Shoshana, or Adam and Ray (or, basically, Adam and anyone), a great, awkward comic pairing – and I’m now awfully curious to see where the season goes from here. Not only has this season done a better job with character arcs than the last one, but it has two more episodes to play with. Surely, things can’t keep going this relatively well for Hannah forever, can they? And if she crashes, will it wind up being even worse than what her friends are going through right now?
What did everybody else think?
When she took the job, she wasn’t curious as to how much it would pay?
…and it must pay a lot because she said it was way more than her rent which is $2,100 a month! Was this a weekly paycheck? I should think it would be bi-weekly. I just wonder how she managed to pay rent when she was on her own….not to mention utilities, etc. How has Marnie been getting by? I’m gonna get me a job at “Ray’s”. ;-) I guess Hannah must have gotten huge advances for her e-book. It’s hard to believe that all has been forgiven after last week’s implode.
The paycheck scene was Dunham poking fun at writers who “sell-out” and are shocked when they see the monetary reward.
If someone is selling out, would it not be because they know what the “sell out” bucks are going to be…isn’t this the main reason they’re enticed to sell out in the first place?
Hannah was irritated with “new guy” because he was getting more attention than she was which is a real downer for this character.
A friend of mine suggested that Marnie will seduce Adam. Which would make sense and send the show in a seriously interesting direction.
I think it will have more to do with Hannah pushing Adam away with her neurosis than Adam cheating with Marnie. He despises Hannah’s friends and it would be totally out of the character for him to sleep with Marnie just cause she is hot. He may just meet someone that is a better person than Hannah and more of a free spirit.
My guess is that he’ll just decide that he doesn’t want to do the play and drop out, and that’ll lead to a fight with Hannah. The last few episodes he was in seemed to be hammering home the idea that he just changes his mind on a dime about thing and seemed (to me) to be foreshadowing something.
The only way I can Marnie and Adam ever having sex is if Adam is out-of-his-mind drunk and naked, he passes out, and literally falls into her vagina, and then passes out.
“…but it has two more episodes to play with.”
This is actually a 12-episode season.
I meant it has two more episodes to play with than last season.
Ahh, ok. That makes sense.
I thought the same thing… Glad to have that clarified!
Why does Hannah have hatred for the new friend of Adam? She seemed absurdly distressed by his guitar playing. What is the meaning of this reaction?
I took that as Hannah being upset about everyone saying Adam was going to ignore her now and since he was in the show too it all bottled up into one
Also, it could mean that that dude was indeed an irksome and pretentious windbag. Just a thought.
I was confused, too. Especially since that shot of her making faces went on for quite a long time… I think it’s just someone from Adam’s new life who is coming in, and so Hannah already doesn’t like him. She was probably finding reasons to hate him, and, as she voiced, she thought he was pretentious and an attention snob. The fact that Marnie and Elijah were drawn to him like moths to a flame probably didn’t help.
I think because hannah was the only one who wasnt starstruck and fawning over his self-important stories of being an actor and such, and then being “that guy” who just busts out an accoustic guitar in front of people he just met, to soak up all the attention. Ive been to plenty of partys “with that guy” and 9 times out of 10 he is a blowhard and obnoxious. Maybe there is a little sense that she fears adam will turn into that guy and getting sucked into the braodway lifestyle, but mostly it was just being annoyed by that guy.
Hannah hated him because he represents Ray meeting new interesting talented people, she obviously feels threatened, handwriting on the wall … If he was crappy singing / playing guitar she could’ve laughed it off.
I just thought Hannah just met this guy, and then he’s this actor being the center of attention with his possibly bullshit stories and singing, while being annoyed at how everyone’s just eating it up.
I liked the episode..Shoshanna was hilarious in this one and as Alan said Hannah looked confident in this one, even in that first scene at the restaurant she looked put together and sort of pretty.
The waitress had no idea who Patty Lupone is, classic Lena Dunham; subtle brilliant everyday observations about random people.
I was very frustrated after last week’s episode but thought this week worked pretty well and had some really nice moments. Ray dumping Marnie was an unexpected twist, not sure I bought it from a guy head over heels in love with someone like Shoshanna last season, but didn’t expect it. Adam cramming the paper towel in his mouth to scream with joy was inspired.
The Ray/Marnie thing was never gonna work give his contempt for her throughout the show. Shoshanna is obv high strung but she was more of an enigma to him whereas Marnie is just a b*tch.
I love Ray, great character.
Ray appears to be the only character who has a pretty good grasp on reality. He’s a very likeable person, but he can be painfully honest.
I like looking at Ray because I find the actor to be very attractive, but the scenes with him are so painful and unpleasant. He is EXTREMELY unlikable. His character has the personality of an Old Man Pain in the Ass. Having said that, I don’t mind his character being on the show: in life there are people who are awful (like most of the characters on “Girls”), but that’s just the way it is. When I get too tired of it I’ll stop watching.
Far and away my favorite episode of this season. This is the perfect balance for these characters that shows like Seinfeld and Sex and the City found. Yes, they are terrible people, but not terrible people to watch.
It’s important to see a couple of things:
Jessa doing Jessa things without any power. That serves her character well. When it always works out in the end for her, it just makes her my least favorite character on television.
Hannah actually showing that she has talent. We’ve heard, from her mostly, but also from the jobs she’s been getting, that she’s a good writer, but that scene with Patti LuPone was fantastic. Equal doses OCD and intelligence, with just a hint of social unawareness (the barging in). In previous episodes those calibrations were off in my mind.
Unhinged Marnie is the best Marnie. She has been relatively consistent this season, but this is when she has been at her least irrationally angry, which is a relief.
While I like ‘adult’ Shoshanna acting responsible, this Shoshanna is more entertaining.
I like the comparison to Seinfeld a lot here, the show seems to work best when they go just a touch lighter with everything. The grittier stuff is harder for them to pull off given the narcissistic tendencies of their characters. The tone in this episode was very even throughout.
I laughed out loud more during this one than I have all season.
was that a Bob Dylan song that new actor guy was playing?
Yep, ‘Roll On, John’
no, michelle branch, according to marnie.
That was the joke: Marnie thought a Bob Dylan song was a Michelle Branch song because the latter covered it. It was one more way her attempted connection with Desi wasn’t working out.
It’s neither ‘Roll on John’ or a Michelle Branch song. I don’t even think it’s a Dylan. Think it’s a folk song from Kentucky
Actually, “Roll On, John” was written by Dylan and recorded on his 2012 album Tempest.
The song on Tempest is a new song with the same name as an old folk song that Dylan used to play in his early sets – the only version I can find of the old song by Dylan is on YouTube.
What was the song playing through the end credits? It’s beautiful.
Simplethings by Miguel. It’s on the latest Girls soundtrack
The Jessa and Jasper scenes clearly were written by someone who had just finished watching Drop Dead Fred, right?
Hahahaha!
“Beach House” and this episode feel like Girls finding its groove and being completely comfortable with who these characters are. This has been the most consistent season. There hasn’t been a strange and compelling “where the hell did that come from?” episode yet like “One Man’s Trash,” but there also haven’t been any clunkers and every episode has delivered laughs.
One thing I find strange about these women’s relationships to each other is how they engage in meta-commentary when one of them cuts the other to the quick. At the beach house Shoshana says vicious things that could immediately end a friendship. Instead of taking direct offense, Marnie says something like “Shoshana has gone insane” and Jessa replies “or maybe she’s gone sane.” It’s like they’re doing play by play on their lives instead of living them.
Hmm, I feel it accurately reflects how many, if not most people in my social circles communicate though (mid-twenties to early-thirties). Women more than men, generally, but still.
It fascinates me, because it seems to be something particular to certain circles/subcultures. Having spent much time in other cultures, some that could be characterised as ‘traditional’, I noticed that this kind of psychologizing of daily life seems to go on much less (religion and superstition seem to fill this ‘meta’ role).
I hated “One Man’s Trash”; loved “incidentals”; Patty Lupone, hyper Shosh, stealing boutique money to buy blow, “rehab goggles”, guitar playing douche, Elijah lecturing Ray about after-parties, Marnie going downhill and being miserable … LOVE this season !
Hannah’s answer to whether Adam is mature was one of the best lines of the whole series.
I KNOW. I fell a little bit in love with Hannah at that moment, whereas I usually want to throw her in front of a bus.
I’ve been a lifelong hater of this show. Just never liked it. (Still don’t really…) First I tried to see what everyone liked about it, then I hate watched the show, then I was pot committed. And now it’s on after True Detective and I usually need to decompress so I just let it run and watch “girls”….But I actually enjoyed this episode the most this season. I think it’s because Hannah was basically marginalized.
Once you take away her unattractive, unimaginative, uncaring, uncouth un everything awfulness you actually see other plot lines more clearly. Marnie throwing herself at the first person she sees to avoid the pain of being dumped by “old” Ray. Jessa’s being scared by the boredom and uncertainty of sobriety, Adam trying to juggle his success with all the other extra bullshit that comes along with it….. It was actually captivating and somewhat interesting.
It won’t last, as Hannah will almost certainly want all the attention on her. And Dunham will create some unbelievable plot twist that doesn’t make sense other than that’s what Dunham wants Hannah to do. Like getting a job at GQ without knowing what the salary is. I mean jesus.
Still, this was very enjoyable. And I rarely say that about an episode of Girls….
Hannah was basically unemployed prior to GQ. I can understand that she didn’t really care what the salary was. I think she was attracted to the opportunity to get paid for her writing and to work for a magazine as famous as GQ.
why would you hate watch something? seems like a waste of time to me
So, how does someone basically unemployed manage to pay $2,100 month, plus utilities on her own (after Marnie left and before she had a new roommate? Where are these people getting the funds to survive? Jesse lives with Shosh and probably got a small settlement in her divorce, but what about day to day expenses,,,not to mention drugs. Grandma paid for rehab. Marnie is now living in Manhattan and has a pretty nice wardrobe..for awhile there, the only job she and Hannah had was at Ray’s.
Jesse got something like $10,000 for a divorce settlement from the rich Wall Street guy. As many commented when the episode aired, it just showed how clueless these characters are in navigating the real world.
Oops, that name shoud be “Jessa.”
It’s kind of embarrassing how many African-American side characters are being thrown at us. OK, we get it! You are all for diversity!
LOL! I thought the exact same thing!
I really like the attractive African American GQ writer; low key, funny, self-assured; and the show isn’t instantly making her Hannah’s new BFF; very honest character
thought she was hilarious! She should be a regular….she and her assistant made me laugh out loud! She was professional but she had a terrific sense of humor. I’m not Black, but I really hate it when I can see they only use “token” ethnic actors to sort of meet some quota….it’s so obvious.
Jessica Williams from The Daily Show where she usually kills it as well.
I’m enjoying her much more on Girls than the Daily Show where IMO she has been very hit or miss
I have a different read on the Hannah-Jessa dynamic. It’s not so much that Hannah will drop everything to help Jessa, as that she’ll drop everything to indulge Jessa’s will without any long-term sense of what “helping” her might be.
Having seen the Hannah-Jessa relationship in that light beforehand, laughing off the relapse felt true to form.
This may be stupid, but I am genuinely annoyed by the part where Marnie gives Adam’s friend her email address. (1) no kid from our generation has an AOL email address, and (2) every kid from our generation has their smartphone on them. Just two things that really stuck out as being disingenuous from a show that is “of” our generation.
You’re right that was a clunker, but it DID underscore Marnie trying to act “cool” but it’s crystal clear how desperate she is to connect with people on an upward trajectory while she continues to flounder
They needed to use email because she was going to Dropbox to send him some music files.
That would be my takeaway. Things CAN’T go this well for Hannah can they? And especially not Hannah AND Adam and Hannah and Adam as a couple. This is probably the best season though. The comments here are nailing it too. I put my personal spin, in the final third of the pod:
[www.looktothecookie.org]
DOES ANYONE KNOW THE SONG (AND ARTIST) PLAYING DURING THE CLOSING CREDITS OF THIS EPISODE?
