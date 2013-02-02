Review: ‘Girls’ – ‘It’s a Shame About Ray’

A quick review of tonight’s “Girls” coming up just as soon as we have a look at the bad one…
“Someday, some fucking asshole is going to make a movie out of your life, and it’s gonna be called, ‘Hi, I’m Jessa, and I Destroy People’s Lives ‘Cause I’m Fucking Bored.'” -Thomas John
After last week’s coke binge and ensuing shame spiral (which she at least was able to write an article about), Hannah winds up taking a backseat to the larger “Girls” ensemble in “It’s a Shame About Ray.” She gets to say goodbye to Elijah (because Andrew Rannells had to start filming “The New Normal”) and continue to display her contempt for Marnie, but her dinner party mainly winds up facilitating stories about her guests, and the episode’s biggest story takes place elsewhere that night.
For all that we talk about Hannah as a selfish, destructive force, she’s got nothing on Jessa, who spent most of the first season causing explosions just for the hell of it. We’ve half-forgotten because she hasn’t been around much so far this year, and because she’s been in a stable – if wildly phony and unhealthy – relationship with Thomas John. But in “It’s a Shame About Ray,” her marriage ends as abruptly as it began, because Jessa can’t help herself from turning dinner with his parents – well (if broadly) played by Griffin Dunne and Deborah Rush – into a 16-car pileup. It’s not even that she doesn’t lie when asked potentially embarrassing questions, but that she seems to go out of her way to give the answers that will most horrify her new in-laws, because it’s simply what she does. (Thomas John, trying to smooth things over after Tessa confesses to a former heroin addiction: “You know, Jessa does her own hair.”)
Similarly, “Girls” doesn’t run away from all the unappealing aspects of Jessa – who generally lacks the wit and vulnerability that makes Hannah so often likable despite herself – but in both the ugly break-up scene and then her visit to Hannah’s bathtub, we’re reminded of how little pleasure she takes from all of this. This is who she is because it’s always been who she is, but though she acts the smug, worldly adventurer, she has no idea what the hell she’s doing and is pained by all of that. She ran into this ridiculous marriage as an overreaction to Kathryn Hahn’s come-to-Jesus lecture, perhaps believing that if she acted the role of a contented adult, she’d start to feel like one. But instead, it’s just another mess she’s made, and while she walks away with a bit of cash, and having given Thomas John’s parents plenty of ammunition to use against him at the next few decades of drunken family gatherings, it’s clear in the final scene that she’d rather not have done this at all.
Hannah’s party, meanwhile, starts out badly for all involved: Shoshanna is mortified to realize Ray essentially moved in with her without telling her, Hannah’s mad at Marnie, Audrey’s disgusted that her boyfriend’s ex seems to be everywhere he is, and Charlie can’t resist once again being sucked back into Marnie’s orbit. (Which you know he will be again and again and again, despite his declaration on the rooftop, and the harsh language he throws at her when they’re back in the apartment.)
The standout story for me was definitely Shoshanna and Ray. Zosia Mamet essentially acted her way into regular status for what was supposed to be a minor role, and though she hasn’t had a lot to do so far this season, she and Alex Karpovsky were tremendous in that subway scene, where Shoshanna and Ray declared their love for each other at what was simultaneously the absolute worst and best time for it. Every other relationship on this show is dysfunction at the very best, and I like the idea that the one couple with a chance of real happiness with a minimum of drama is one where the two partners are so mismatched in age, ambition and temperament. A very nice moment in an episode where almost everyone else seemed to be going out of their way to hurt one another.
I’m pretty much at the point where I’m fast-forwarding through every scene featuring the British chick. She is completely uninteresting. I don’t care if her character lives or dies.
I thought this was her best episode ever. I didn’t care for her previously, but I felt bad for her here.
Got to agree with Irene. Have been completely uninterested in Jess before this episode, but I really liked her story here. Its good to see her character get some shape.
She almost had my sympathy….and then the snot rocket.
Watching Jessa is like viewing a car crash in slow motion, you can’t help but look. I thought this episode added another dynamic to her character (Maybe).
Another great episode. Loved the line “Because, well, I’m a humanitarian!”
I really liked Shoshanna’s part (but then again, I like everything she’s done on the show)…
But I mostly enjoyed Jessa’s story and her breaking down in the tub with Hannah
Fantastic episode. One of my favorites yet. Wonder if that is a result of not focusing on Hannah so much? I think it could be.
I’m an old man (64) and was deeply affected by the movie Amour, and the omnipresent recognition that time is running out. But Girls is the perfect antidote: it makes me SO glad I’m not young, if that’s what young is.
great comment
I loved your comment. I’m in my thirties and I always feel like time is running out. Watching this show makes me feel very old. This was my favorite jessa episode. Usually she’s very full of herself and annoying but for once she showed real emotion and not bravado. There was a melancholy vibe to the bathtub scene that i loved.
Watching this show makes me simultaneously nostalgic for the wackiness of my 20’s (and that of my friends), glad I never have to return to my 20’s again, and acutely aware of how my 20’s wasn’t really that different from my teens (except we were all, well most of us, paying our own bills).
I’ve known a handful of girls like Jessa in my life. While I can’t stand people like her, it’s nice to see the other side of her. I can’t really sympathize with her, but I understand her.
“It’s a Shame About Ray” is an album by the Lemonheads. Jesse Peretz, who directed this episode, played bass for the Lemonheads (though he left before that album).
Coincidence?
Definitely not, but thanks for the info! I’d heard of the album, but I definitely did not connect those two things.
man that was masterful television making. Just such a great episode. I’ve always been a “like, but don’t love” fan of Girls, but this episode was fantastic.
Agreed. I’ve been a fan, but not totally loving the show until tonight. It was all so great. I especially liked Hannah sticking up for Marnie when Charlie was trashing her–that felt so real.
The most real part of the ep. was Hannah elbow deep in a bundt cake … they should call this show “Cake”
Had the show ever established Ray as a loser with no prospects? And as 33? I feel like maybe Lena Dunham mistook what happened with that character in “Tiny Furniture” as something that happened on “Girls.” It’s happened to me a bunch of times when I think about this show.
Well he was working at that coffee place so his life really wasn’t trending upwards. And they had never stated his age but hearing 33 did feel like a shock but somewhat plausible.
As I was much surprised about Ray being 33 as I was at Shoshanna being 21. I thought these girls were in their mid 20’s. 21 is very young but ok.
in the “abortion” episode last season she said she was almost 22. plus shes still in school so its not a complete shock that shes so young. shes these peoples friends mostly due to the fact that shes jessas cousin. doubt they would have talked much if she werent related to Jessa
Ray’s a loser with no prospects partly because he’s in a crap music duo with Charlie, steals women’s journals, reads them, (and is a part of reading them aloud in public at said crap music duo’s show) and fondles women’s underthings when they are out of their apartment.
Just for starters.
I mean that the show had not established Ray as somebody with nothing going for him. For one, he’s the manager of a coffee house… at least it’s a job, and at least he’s in charge of people. He’s also in a band, and every depiction of him in social situations gave him the air of being popular and well-liked. That he would literally have nowhere to go and nothing to do and no interests came from nowhere. That was my problem. I really like the guy, and I liked the scene, I just think it would’ve had more impact if he’d had more chance to develop as a character.
I’ve known guys exactly like Ray. The reveal that he had nowhere to go actually makes sense. The guys like Ray I know hold their own in social situations by masking their awkwardness with humor and a weird form of charm. But they have a rough edge or two that keeps them at arm’s length too, hence Ray doesn’t really have anywhere to go. And with Shoshanna, why would he bother? Clearly he’s totally smitten with her, to the extent he’ll watch TV shows he’d otherwise hate on.
Lena Dunham is displaying an incredible knack for sketching together extremely accurate portraits of rather complex personalities.
Could someone please explain to me what’s going on? How is Girls being re-capped everywhere as if it was on Saturday night and not Sunday night? That is not very nice to screw around like this HBO. I’m like- WHAT DAY IS THIS? Did I lose a day? Am I supposed to be at work?
HBO has had it on-demand through HBO Go for the past week and it aired last night on HBO so that it wouldn’t have to compete with the Super Bowl tonight.
Less Hannah is always better. No wonder this seems to be this site’s favorite episode this season
i was wondering why this ep seemed so much better, and I think you’ve identified it! Now if only she could keep her top on for one whole episode…..
Why were Charlie and Audrey even there besides to help the plot?
We also had to get the obligatory Lena Dunham topless scene. I wish she had taken Jessa’s advice and not gotten up. I understand how “brave” she must be, but I don’t need to see this on a weekly basis.
Hannah’s breasts are like Kramer bursting through the door. We have to see the girls or it isn’t Girls.
I simultaneously respect her for showing her unattractive naked body and yell at her to lose 30 lbs and put some damn clothes on … but that’s my issues … and why this show is so different and great … ps Pecans on a burrito ??
Slam – she says she has 13 pounds to lose.
Strong episode. I was nice to see Jessa drop her facade and reveal some real, human vulnerability. I thought Jemima Kirke did some particularly strong work while Chris O’Dowd was telling her off. You could see in her face that some of what he was saying was getting through and hurting her. She was just trying to hide it.
She told him EXACTLY what’s wrong with him, and he told her EXACTLY why she’s screwed-up. They devastated each other. The greatest scene in this show.
Has anyone figured out how long Jessa was married? Just curious about the timeline. I love this show, love Lena, love everything. Kinda glad to see Rammels go though. Want Adam back.
My favorite episode of this series so far.
Oh my gawd, Thomas-John’s mom is Jerri Blank’s stepmom! That explains a lot!
Dan – I know you’re not doing regular writeups on Enlightened, but I’m curious if the last 2 episodes have changed your opinion of the show at all? The episode “Higher Power” focusing on Eli @ rehab especially I thought was a pretty damn amazing 1/2 hour of tv … and the most recent one focusing back on Amy and Abaddon good as well, the show seems to be hitting its stride, IMO at least.
I really enjoyed the stuff with Ray and Shoshanna, who now may be my favorite TV couple since Pearlman and Daniels.
I think what Jessa did was very disturbing. Leading up to the dinner, she was very passive-aggressive. She obviously didn’t want to go. She made sure they were late. At the dinner, of course, she was trying to be confrontational. However, when they got back, it took an ugly turn to the abusive. First she hits Thomas John, then she throws his trophy toward him, smashing it. That’s the type of thing that should land a person in jail for the night. Picture the same scene with the roles reversed.
W/r/t the abrupt end of the TJ/Jessa marriage, I thought it was hilarious how Jessa thinks ending a marriage is just another break up. Her asking for $30K to “go away” was so naive (TJ leads us to believe he has millions as a result of being a recession “unicorn”) that it makes me wonder whether they ever made their marriage legal.
And she settles for $11,500 … nice self-esteem
I thought the same thing. That was an awfully low “severance package” from a finance big shot.
I think it’s fitting that Shoshanna gets to be the only one in a happy relationship as she’s the only “girl” who is not a horrible person. I am really enjoying this season despite the fact that I don’t often laugh out loud at this ‘comedy.’ But I guess shows like LOUIE changed the definition of a half hour comedy.
Loved the episode. Hanna’s soft rendition of Wonderwall felt just as intimately naked (literally) moment as last year’s Robyn dance off.
Lena has a pretty singing voice.
And now for the generation gap moment of truth moment: I have never heard the Oasis song before I did a little online search to learn what it was after the episode. I don’t think I’ve heard most of the songs used during any and all episodes. I’ve been exposed to a lot of great music beside great storytelling. One of my favorite GIRLS songs heard last season was that “Ra Ra Ra Wrecking Song” by…The Vaccines. New to me but I can’t get that one out of my head. A song that uses F Scott Fitzgerald in it and makes it work? Brilliant!
I thought this was the best-written episode in the show’s brief history thus far. Absolutely brilliant. And the best argument scenes since Clive Owen and Julia Roberts went at in “Closer”.
A question about the SHAME ABOUT RAY episode. Am I missing something? When Jessa exposed her self to Thomas-John and said “This is the good one,” what did she mean? Why was she selling her clothes on the stoop as the show opened? Are we to think Jessa is pregnant? Help, please.
Jessa was talking about the breast she exposed being the “good one” compared to the other one she kept covered.
Flirtatiously? Modestly? Is something wrong? I am not sure where that comment came from. Still not sure. :)
Blank – just curious…how old are you?
Jessa is a bad negotiator, starts @ $30K, offered $10K, counters $$11K?
Jessa is an idiot … she coulda got $50k easy
The guy is worth millions if he is half as good at his job as he claims to be. If the marriage was ever legal, she should be getting a lot more. Of course, if it was a real marriage, there was probably a pre-nup too.
It’s a perfect example of these 20-something girls thinking they are so wise and knowing when they really don’t know anything about anything. They’re just smug and afraid.
Yes, her first number should have been outrageously high, but maybe to her, $30k is high.
First great episode of the second season. Real stuff, and real funny. “Where do you buy your headbands?” had me in stitches.
That was probably my favorite episode of Girls yet! So much that I don’t have anything negative to say about it. Lots of emotional truths coming out, great dialogue and I loved that final scene. I really hope we get more good stuff from Jessa. At least she was nice and didn’t try to take half the money from the guy.
For me the Shoshanna/Ray relationship is the most interesting and likable aspect of this show and I hope I will see more of it and less of Hanna, although that seems unlikely.