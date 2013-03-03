Review: ‘Girls’ – ‘It’s Back’

A review of tonight’s “Girls” coming up just as soon as I dress like a magician’s assistant…
“You are fine and good. You are fine and good. You are fine and good…” -Hannah
The last few episodes have been tighter in their focus, feeling (as I first said about “One Man’s Trash”) more like short stories set in the larger “Girls” universe – a Hannah interlude, an unexpected Adam/Ray team-up, a Jessa origin story – than parts of the larger narrative of season 2. “It’s Back,” on the other hand, is structured much more traditionally like an installment of a serialized cable show, checking in on almost all of the characters, plus an army of recognizable guest stars – the return of Becky Ann Baker and Peter Scolari as Hannah’s parents, plus Carol Kane as Adam’s new 12-step friend, Shiri Appleby as her daughter and Adam’s blind date, Bob Balaban as Hannah’s psychiatrist, plus Judy Collins as herself – as we catch up to what’s going on with everyone as we head into the season’s final weeks.
And while parts of the episode work brilliantly (particularly Hannah’s), others suffer from a lack of time – both in a 30-minute episode and a 10-episode season. “Girls” isn’t exactly a comedy, nor a drama, and while a half-hour is often enough to properly contain and service all the stories, here I wanted certain scenes and stories to have more breathing room. And while I’ve enjoyed the experimentation of recent weeks (or even something earlier like the cocaine episode, which didn’t feature a good chunk of the supporting cast), doing it that much in a season with only 10 episodes makes it tough to do ongoing character arcs.
So while we’ve spent a lot of time watching Marnie bottom out this season, and can therefore appreciate how pathetic she seems and feels when she goes to visit Charlie at his glamorous Chelsea offices, Shoshanna has been such a marginalized part of the season(*) that her sense of anxiety about the relationship with Ray doesn’t quite land. I believe that she would decide to make out with the doorman, but the show didn’t build up to it as well as it could have.
(*) Dunham and Konner have talked a lot about how Shoshanna was essentially a minor character who got more to do because they liked Zosia Mamet’s performance so much. Given that, you would expect her to be more prominent this season (which was made when they had a whole lot of evidence of what she could do) than last (when they were still discovering her and that character). Instead, it feels like there’s actually been less of her (though I haven’t busted out the ol’ stopwatch to check). She’s not in “One Man’s Trash” and “Video Games” at all, and makes only brief appearances in several others.
Even some of the stories that did work felt like they could have used more time. The idea of Adam dating another woman – and doing traditional things like calling her up (and getting her answering machine on a landline) or having a blind date in a nice restaurant – to clear his head of the clutter that Hannah left behind was promising. But Adam’s date with Natalia was so charming and unexpectedly relaxed that I could have watched an entire episode that was just about Adam seeing what life is like with a less complicated woman than Hannah. (It would be the inverse of the Michigan episode from season 1.)
But the episode absolutely nailed Marnie’s low moment, which not only involves Charlie becoming everything she might have fantasized about, but was actually inspired by his desire to have as little to do with her as possible. The Marnie/Ray scene at Shoshanna’s apartment was a lot of fun, in part because Marnie is feeling pathetic enough that she might actually heed Ray’s advice, in part because it’s a rare moment when Ray’s advice is as good as he thinks it is. We’ll see where this story goes – beyond giving Allison Williams more chances to sing on the show (see below) – but Ray playing sherpa for her was terrific.
And though this was a share the wealth episode rather than a Hannah-centric one, the scenes with her and her parents were dynamite. There have been hints about Hannah’s OCD before – in the epic Hannah/Marnie fight near the end of season 1, Marnie mentions that in middle school, Hannah had to masturbate eight times a day to “stave off diseases of the body and mind,” and I believe we’ve seen her counting things on occasion this season – but this is a full-blown outbreak. It’s a problem she’s managed to push down for much of her adult life before recent stresses (the break-ups with Adam and Marnie, the ebook deal, Jessa’s departure, her epiphany at Patrick Wilson’s house, etc.) finally bring it back up to the surface.
As with the Michigan episode, this one casts a lot of what we know about Hannah’s relationship with her parents – and simply about Hannah – in a new light. It doesn’t suddenly absolve her of her more difficult character traits, but it helps put them in a clearer context. When, for instance, she bristles at the shrink’s reference to her “classical presentation” – because everything about Hannah Horvath has to be special, including (or especially) her pain and her flaws – it’s her trying to wrangle some degree of control over a situation where she feels completely powerless. The performances by Dunham, Baker and Scolari did a great job of showing how much this has weighed on the whole family, and that shot of Hannah in profile at the Judy Collins show, blinking and trying to keep it together, was among the most beautiful TV images of this young year.
This season has been all over the place in both narrative and structure – often in an incredibly interesting way, but one that means “It’s Back” has to function as the “Girls” equivalent of a piece-mover episode, doing a lot of work to set up stories for the end of the season. There’s a lot of promising material here for the final two episodes of the year, even if some individual parts of this one were more fully-realized than others.
Some other thoughts:
* Last week, Jessa said she needed some time to get her head straight, and has left for parts unknown – a character decision conveniently coming at a time when Jemima Kirke was into the later stages of her pregnancy. Not sure if we’ll see her again this season, or if she’ll fly back in for season 3 to annoy Marnie with tales of her latest adventure.
* Wouldn’t Hannah have a customized ringtone for her phone, if not something specific for Adam, rather than using one of the standard iPhone rings? Given what we know about her insistence on being special – as demonstrated, again, in the therapy scene – is this really an area where she’d skimp on a few bucks rather than picking a song that would make her feel extra awesome?
* If you want more of Allison Williams singing, here she is doing a lyrical version of the “Mad Men” theme, and she also pops up in the middle of this long “Why I Chose Yale” video. (Watch for 30-odd seconds past that point for a surprise celebrity cameo!)
* Admittedly, I’ve never worked in an office quite like the one Charlie now has, so anyone who has can correct me if I’m wrong, but that sequence played more like someone’s idea of what it must be like to work for a company that makes apps than what it actually is. Like, of course they have to interrupt work to be part of their neighbor’s lip-dub video.
What did everybody else think?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
I love this show. It has brilliant writing.
Okay, who’s going to have the first post this week about unfunny this show is?
What exactly was funny in this episode? I thought it was really good, one of my favorites this season but it wasn’t funny. The Hannah parts were actually my least favorite, the ocd stuff seemed a little contrived in my opinion. The Adam story line was great, hope we see more of it. And do people in their 20’s really talk like that now or is it just a tv thing? Hearing it is like nails on a chalkboard to me. I’m 10 years older than these characters and this show makes me feel ancient.
If you’re not laughing at everything Adam Driver did in this episode, I don’t know what to tell you.
I wasn’t laughing at anything he did. His scenes were the best by far of another wise decent episode (good were Ray and Adam, shoshonna was dreadful, marnie pathetic) but I found him courageous, not funny.
While normally I am more in the Svetlana camp, and don’t see this show as comedy, I have to agree with A-Lex on this one. this is the first episode where I cracked up a couple of times with Adam.
Btw, is it me or the show was better in all scenes not involved Hannah.
Adam’s weird little dance when he was leaving the answering machine message (and the message itself) was very funny.
I laughed when Marnie started singing a second time in front of Ray.
I laughed when Hannah said sarcastically, “Oh no! Maybe I’m anorexic!” And her dad responded seriously, “Well, I don’t think you’re anorexic. I’ve seen you in a swimsuit and…”
There was an episode earlier this season that had me in stitches. This one though was more par for the course (which is: few actual laughs but a few “that’s clevah” smiles), or even a little less funny than the average episode.
However, this is one of my top five favourite shows of all time, and this was an above average episode (it could have contended for being perhaps the best of all so far, except that the Shoshanna storyline weighed it down). Like Louie (“Bully” being my fav. in that case), it doesn’t have to be funny to be great.
I really enjoyed this episode. I like shows that perfectly blend comedy and drama and Girls does this spectacularly.
Bob Balaban’s book series about a boy and a robot sold millions of copies. I have to read these books.
Dog.
I thought Season 1 was mostly meh, but the past three episodes have been my favorite this show’s done. Genuinely laughing out loud multiple times each episode.
I enjoyed this episode too, as I mostly have throughout, but still contend “Girls” has no business being submitted as a comedy.
Too wrong you are.
The comedy in the atmosphere isn’t apparent to you, why can’t you just let it go? Some people just don’t know funny
This comment coming up as soon as I save the world with my bionic pet dog
This reply to yoru comment coming up as soon as I ash in a mermaid.
Takes me longer to read your review than it does to watch the show!
Vintage Sepinwall review. I loved everything about this episode (especially Adam – I forgot how much I missed that character) but didn’t exactly buy Hannah’s turn of OCD. Then, like tracking back the tiny tragic steps that led to a death on The Wire, Alan brought that bit home for me. Thanks, sir, for being great at what you do. Really enhanced this episode for me in what has overall been an excellent season of television.
I was very dissapointed in the OCD storyline after watching the episode. It just seemed so out of left field that I didn’t really buy it. After reading this and the TV Club review my opinion has softened somewhat but I still think it would have played better had it been more gradual and the symptoms more subtle.
I have a similar case of OCD where it is really only noticeable to others when I’m under significant stress, otherwise I can keep it fairly contained. Especially given that we are watching Hannah in private moments,I totally bought it, the counting and twitches were extremely accurate.
That Carol Kane is one heck of an actress. I’ve watched her for years and when I saw her character, my first impression was … “Hey when they auditioned for this role, they were looking for a Carol Kane-esque actress”.
Great episode … mostly because there was so little Hannah in it (was this then first episode where Lena Dunham kept her close on the whole time?). I love just about everything about this show … except the main character.
Yes, internet companies do lips dubs all the time:
[vimeo.com]
Start-ups and small creative agencies are exactly like that, which is probably why many of them go out of business. It’s usually more about having a cool job than it is getting anything done.
Just wondering, do the readers get a review of “Enlightened” possible series finale of a great season?
That’s why I chose Yale!
Man, that video has to be a parody by some Harvard types; surely Yalies aren’t THAT lame (Allison Williams excluded, of course)..
when was Ray playing sherpa for Marnie this episode? I don’t remember it :(
Just after the 5 minute scene where Ray gave Marnie advice about following her dreams, singing etc. they briefly cut to a montage of them searching for Jessa on her travels around the world. Ray was carrying all of Marnie’s luggage when they were climbing Mt. Everest.
I didn’t remember that at all, and I just rewatched it on my DVR (Chicago) and it’s not there. I can’t find it on HBO To Go either. Mysterious?
oh, dear
You can stream the scene on American Online.
I assume Eric is pulling our legs, and Alan meant “sherpa” more in a metaphorical sense.
If there is a god, then this show will be cancelled.
But since there is no god…
Why would a popular and critically acclaimed show be cancelled?
Here’s a trick: if you don’t like a show, don’t watch it.
your premise is flawed. There are other reasons why there is no god.
If there is a god, Razorback will stop posting pointless comments about this show. But since there is no god…
Best episode this season. That’s who Hannah is, she’s mentally ill. Adam was charming and funny. Carol Kane was laugh out loud hilarious. Marnie had to eat crow, that was good. Shoshanna is gorgeous; I want to make out with her in a coat closet. And modern day Judy Collins was So New York. Brilliant episode.
No, no, no. I have watched this show, charmed at times, unmoved at others, but appreciate the witty banter, and the self-aware look at these over-entitled, under-prepared twenty-tweeners.
But this show, and most specifically, its protagonist, have parodied themselves, landing, as New York shows go, a hell of a lot closer to Seinfeld than to Mad Men. In other words, the lead actress/creator, is not playing herself, but sort of a ridiculously self-involved, comedic version of herself. I appreciate and accept that tone, but it is a VERY SPECIFIC tone, and it does not allow for weepy ACTUAL neuroses, particularly one that you could spend SEASONS watching this poor character overcome.
No, Hannah’s OCD does not fit, and if played for comedy, it’s far too spot-on, and if played for drama and sympathy, it simply does not fit all that we have experienced before.
Loved Adam’s speech at AA, especially about the cookies, and loved Ray, for once, saying he would require Marnie to retrieve her gummy tosses at a less emotional moment. THAT works – an actual, debilitating condition for Hannah – no, that sabotages the very tone of the show, and I was deeply disappointed watching these over-hyped, spoilt (in real life) twenty-tweens take themselves more seriously than their spoofish, self-aware creation was ever meant for.
Agreed.
Disagree. This is not Curb Your Enthusiasm, even though it dabbles in CYE type cringe humour at times.
I found myself cheering for the male characters and almost not for the female characters of the show…I was glad Adam was moving on, glad that Charlie had also found a way to move up in the world. Is that on purpose? Just an effect of Lena Dunham creating female characters that continue to scrape the bottom of the barrel? More thoughts: [www.smartgirlbadtv.com]
Maybe the generic ring tone for Adam is Hannah’s way of declaring him ordinary and unworthy of her attention. Only those who are truly special to her get a special ring tone. Maybe she thinks this is how she can get over him ultimately?
I wish this show focused more on Marnie and Shoshonna. They are actually fun characters. Hannah had the exact same arc in nearly every episode: talk to a man, say something weird, things get awkward, she takes her clothes off and has sex with the guy, puts her clothes on, and worries about getting a UTI. Boring character.
The Shoshonna character is way more interesting. She’s just learning about adult relationships and Dunham’s writing for that character is really strong. Same with Marnie. Her character has emotions many other people in her position can relate to and is played out perfectly by Williams. Ray is okay, same with Adam Driver’s character. Adam is fun because he’s a weirdo and it doesn’t seem forced (like the Hannah character).
I agree with all of this. Hannah is the least interesting character by far, and the more other people are featured in an episode, the greater the chance I’ll enjoy it.
Re: the lack of time to develop certain aspects of the stories/characters, I’m torn. As much as I agree that I could have used a little more set-up to scenes like Shosh and the doorman, so much of TV leaves me wanting less, not more, so I can’t complain about the short seasons/episodes. But yeah, it seems like they’re skipping over characters for two or three episodes, then hoping we’ll be as invested in them as if they hadn’t.
For anyone who listens to Alec Baldwin’s podcast, titled “Here’s The Thing”, his most recent guest was Allison Williams’ father, Brian Williams, the host NBC “Nightly News”.
On the podcast, Brian has nothing but wonderful things to say about Allison’s singing talents, though I’m sure every dad says that.
Brian goes on to state that Allison has the voice of a songbird, and great improvisational skills when it comes to making up showtunes.
You can give it a listen here:
[www.wnyc.org]
I could say the same for my 5 yo daughter.
Alan: can’t tell from the IMDB listing for this episode: do you know which actor played the AA leader– the one asking someone ELSE to bring cookies to the next meeting? Thanks.
I did think it seemed a little far fetched that this app company would seemingly only employ 20 somethings. But I think how the office was run is a little more believable. I’m familiar with an SEO company that has a very casual, creative, fun atmosphere, and this totally reminded me of that place.
It seems to me that Shoshana just lost her virginity and that is going to make her super curious about what that’s like with other people. Isn’t that a pretty natural reaction?
I hate when the show has to fit into the story one of the cast member’s singing talent. It feels so contrived and Disney Channel-like.
I think the part about Charlie’s office was supposed to be tongue in cheek, making fun of the Facebook/Google culture…But came off a little flat in my opinion!
I thought it was a great episode. Poor Hannah – and her parents!