Review: ‘Girls’ – ‘One Man’s Trash’

A review of tonight’s “Girls” coming up just as soon as I play the body drums…
“Please don’t tell anyone this, but I want to be happy.” -Hannah
“Girls” is a divisive show to begin with – it’s the only show I regularly review where the existence of the coverage itself seems to anger some people – and even among those who enjoy it with little or no reservation, “One Man’s Trash” is going to be polarizing. Already, I’ve seen Twitter arguments among critics who saw it in advance, and I expect the comments here to be pretty lively on both sides of things.
Other than a brief (and amusing) cameo by Ray, “One Man’s Trash” puts all the other “Girls” characters to the side for an interlude between Hannah and Patrick Wilson’s handsome but lonely Joshua. Season 1 offered a similarly Hannah-centric outing with “The Return,” but it felt like more a part of the show’s world (despite taking place in Michigan) because her parents and her relationship with them was pre-established, and because her behavior in the episode was a direct reaction to what was going on with Adam, where “One Man’s Trash” felt like an interlude unconnected to any “Girls” continuity other than Hannah’s job at the coffee shop. A good chunk of the episode plays as real estate porn, as we get to admire how well Joshua (never Josh) has renovated and tricked out his brownstone, and much of the rest is Hannah having sex with a hot older guy. The entire episode builds to a big epiphany for Hannah about how she wants a normal life more than she would care to admit to anyone, but it takes a long time getting there.
For all those reasons, I can understand why anyone might find the episode self-indulgent, slow or otherwise difficult to sit through.
Me? I liked it, though it’s one that’s grown on me more as I’ve thought about it than when I watched it.
“One Man’s Trash” reminded me of when an author of a series of novels I likes writes a short story about their hero or heroine. They’re liberated from big plot arcs, action or the other prerequisites for the big books, and can simply tell a simpler tale touching on some aspect of the character it’s not as easy to deal with in a novel. (To use a pop culture example that’s 180 degrees from “Girls,” Lee Child occasionally writes Jack Reacher short stories set in his childhood as a military brat or his early career in the Army.)
“Girls” isn’t super-plotty to begin with, but there’s still a bigger story being told each season about Hannah (and to a lesser extent Marnie, Jessa and Shoshanna); “One Man’s Trash” was putting that on pause for a half-hour to take Hannah out of her comfort zone, in a circumstance that would force her to recognize something about herself that wouldn’t likely come up in her usual mortifying, low-budget adventures. Give her this interlude with a man she might never have otherwise met, in an environment that feels as far from her existence as a space station on the moon might be (even thought it’s only a few blocks), and give her the time to do nothing but have sex – with a seemingly uncomplicated, polite man who doesn’t make Hannah devote most of her brainpower to analyzing his motives – and think, and admire a lifestyle she can’t at the moment even dream of having, and this epiphany is possible. She needed all the handsome decor and frequent sex to get to that moment, which meant we needed to watch it so we’d understand how she got there.
And I like that it played as a Hannah Horvath epiphany, in that it was three parts reflection to one part the usual obliviousness. Like the “I’m the most scared person alive!” declaration from the season 1 finale, Hannah’s pain still has to be more interesting and special than everyone else’s, even as she’s examining the idea that trying to live this unique life full of memorable but painful experiences is probably a bad idea. She unloads on Josh(ua) for not opening himself up to her, but every time he tried, she dismissed the information as less distinct and tragic as her own. Hannah discovers something she didn’t know about herself, but she’s still Hannah.
A fully reasonable, self-aware Hannah Horvath is the end of this show. But those moments when she comes very very close to answering Adam’s question from that finale – “What the fuck is wrong with you?” – can be really interesting, particularly when you have Lena Dunham at the top of her game, Patrick Wilson being game, and great direction from Richard Shepard (particularly on that final shot of Hannah walking away, which felt very ’70s New York cinema).
What did everybody else think? Was “One Man’s Trash” a fascinating diversion, or did you lose your patience once you realized Ray wasn’t coming back (and the others weren’t appearing at all)?
This episode was deep. And we actually got to like Hannah a little. I think Hannah could use a more mature man to make her grow up a little.
Great episode. I never found patrick Wilson that attractive before but in this he looked so hot. I thought it was very realistic that someone like him would be with hannah, he’s obviously very lonely and in need of affection and companionship ans she threw herself at him. I found it very sad that she sabotaged hersef…its like she couldnt believe it was happening to her so she had to ruin it before he had a chance to hurt her. I hope we see Joshua again, it was nice to have a cute guy to look at for once on this show.
Really? I thought she was as annoying and selfish as ever. I disagree that this episode is about her epiphany. I think it’s about her selfishness and her, well, her garbage. Great episode. Best yet!
I didn’t mind the episode, but I didn’t really like it, if that makes sense. I just couldn’t get into it. It felt like a dream sequence, or reminded me of the fantasy episode of Louie and his dream NY house. I kept expecting the ending to go back to the moment right before Hannah kisses Patrick, revealing that everything after that moment had just been imagined in her head. I know there are millions of shows of slobs dating/married to hot women, but I couldn’t believe this Patrick character was interested in Hannah.
And then the monologue/ending did seem very art school. It was well done, but jarring compared to how I’m used to watching the show.
I thought it was a dream sequence too, and the final monologue was rather corny. The rest of it was intense and fascinating, so I can forgive those flaws.
I was also reminded of Louie. It actually made me think that in many ways, Girls is actually less constrained in narrative than Louie, which is a high bar. It took us a while, but we eventually realized that most of Louie could be categorized as a series of vignettes and sometimes is a multiple episode arc story. That is pretty out of the box, but Girls is so much tougher to define, because you can’t simply say, it has no structure.
About the monologue being corny – I can see why someone would say that because IT SOUNDED CORNY. But when someone who has poor self-awareness opens up, and needs to use corny sounding stuff to get to the bottom of something that isn’t trite at all, that isn’t corny to me.
This was my very least favorite episode of the series. It felt contrived, driven by the desire of the plot, and totally not to be believed. I always admire the actor’s bravery, but realistically, the chances of this ever happening to her are, let’s face it, about a zillion to one.
Now, on the other hand, if this had been Marnie hooking up with the doctor and learning difficult lessons about herself, I could have bought into it.
Art school because that’s how she is. To her it was a realization. To him it was, perhaps, self indulgent drivel. I don’t think she found out anything meaningful about herself…Just that she’s as bourgeois as, well…as she is. Great episode!
I meant art school in how it was filmed and acted. As Peter Griffin would say, “I’m very AWARE that I’m watching a TV show.”
How was the filming art school? I thought this was a very strong directorial effort. Writing and directing. I love more realistic time-frames. It adds immediacy and realism.
Why can we only buy into it when great looking people hook up with great looking people? (Marnie w/Hot Doctor suggestion) Isn’t good art supposed to challenge what we’ve grown accustomed to? Maybe it was her youth and her daring to kiss him without being expected to that he found appealing.
Haha, you guys are so funny. Yeah, it’s so unbelievable that a 42 year-old guy on the rebound from a failing marriage would take advantage of the opportunity for a couple days of sex with a 24 year-old who literally throws herself at him. I’ve known plenty of guys, either breaking off long-term relationships or getting divorces, who dive into short-term sex-centric flings with younger women just to feel better about themselves. Hannah may not be your physical ideal, but given the circumstances I could easily see why Joshua would get in her pants.
I think its laughable that once again people assume Marnie is the only female character on this show anyone would be attracted to.
I was riveted. Especially significant to me was when she fainted in the shower. LIke the whole thing was just too much for her and she needed to go away for a bit. Although, I feel Joshua’s character was just too hot for this role. Didnt quite equate.
I agree about the casting for Josh. Maybe it’s just because I think Patrick Wilson is a golden god, but putting him in this role made the Josh/Hannah relationship (or “relationship,” I suppose) feel a bit too much like wish fulfillment. Going even one step down on the hotness scale would have made more sense to me. Otherwise, fantastic episode.
“Wish fulfuillment” may have been the intent. I’ve heard from several people that they believe that everything that happens after she leave’s Grumpy’s is a dream/fantasy. If that was Dunham’s intent, then an actor who can be seen as “golden god” as you put it, is the perfect choice.
It occurred to me that this episode might be one of Hannah’s personal essays come to life. Did the argument in Grumpy’s ‘actually happen’ and then Hannah embellished the rest of the story as a way of communicating why she “let’s people say things about her” and feels driven to experience experiences? Just a thought.
Holy crap! That was intimate! I was blushing at some points and it takes ALOT for THAT to happen!
Also every time Hannah shows her boobs I think its hysterical now. Love this show. Makes me weird lol.
Her nudity cracks me up too. I was uncomfortable the first 20 times I saw it, but now I’m more comfortable with her nude body than my own.
damn posted twice. Hate when that happens.
Thrice!
It was an intense and strangely moving episode, but ultimately, Hannah screwed it up yet again. She had so many opportunities for real intimacy with Joshua, but she was too clueless to recognize them. Once he saw how truly immature and oblivious and self-indulgent she was, he was done. I wish he had told her why he suddenly lost his interest in her, because watching her wrestle with THAT epiphany would be awesome to behold.
Yeah, I loved how polite Joshua was (in stark contrast to the typical character on Girls), but I’m with you, Tom, I was waiting for Joshua to be honest and tell Hannah how self-indulgent she was being. Props to Patrick Wilson, though, for being able to get across how annoyed he was with Hannah’s immaturity without actually saying it.
So you thought she alienated Joshua on purpose with her bedroom monologue? I can see that, but I think all the alienating that went up up to that point was unintentional. She sensed it wasn’t going to work but I still do not think she knows why, at all.
Rudy..I think your take on the scene where she was watching him is interesting. I thought she was staring at him because she couldnt believe she was with someone so hot and that he actually liked her. I think you’re probably right though.
I think Hannah felt so comfortable in this nice home, with this nice, normal guy, that she did let down her guard and sort of freak out. Yes, she sabotaged any possible relationship, but it was not intentional.
I very much liked the shot of her walking away from the house the next day, carrying nothing, just the way she had arrived.
This could easily have been an episode of Louie. Well done, Girls.
I’m with you. As soon as I finished watching this episode I thought it would be polarizing but I liked it. I watch the show with my wife and she thought it was terrible and I liked it. So continues the legacy of this show.
Seems like my women friends don’t like the show because they can’t reconcile a confident, naked female body that is not ‘hot’ in the least -yet she’s having a lot of randy sex. Women are more turned off by lumpy lady parts than any guy ever is.
I loved this episode. I loved the uncertainty of their sexcapade. I thought one of the sex scenes was gratuitous (the one where she tells Joshua to make her cum), but overall I thought this was a very moving, meditative, and poetic episode.
I wonder if the ending, with Hannah leaving Joshua’s house (possibly for good), was actually indicative of a realization that she DOESN’T want a more traditional life with more traditional happiness in a more traditional role. Hannah is an alternative girl, and although she had just said the night before that she DOES want a more traditional happiness with “all the things,” perhaps being in his house alone and partaking in some of those things–enjoying her breakfast outside on the ideal patio of his ideal house–made her realize that a more traditional woman’s role ISN’T what she wants. Just one interpretation to think about.
Oh, I think she wants it, but I think she has absolutely no idea whatsoever how she will ever get it. I mean, there was a sliver of a possible future for her, if she had played her cards right with Joshua, but she blew it utterly without even realizing how or why. She has a lot of growing up to do, and I found this to be a pretty tragic episode.
But what Hannah said she realized she wanted wasn’t really about a ‘traditional woman’s role.’ What she said she realized is that she felt lonely. What she wanted is for someone to hold her and look at her the way Joshua had been. In other words, she wanted to be loved and feel loved. Alternative or not, that’s a basic human desire a lot of people feel. As is the desire for having food, a nice home…etc.
I think she does want a traditional life ( by that I mean when the doctor has the day off). Secluded in a warm caccoon. With a fridge full of nice things , a person who cares for her in a doting way & full of comfortable adventures . She wants that life on holiday. When he goes to work – she is more lonely than before. Even the color tones went from warm sunshine ( while she watches him read the paper). To when she was alone reading the paper. And at the end of the day. Wanting to be happy = not being lonley.
I didn’t think it was about wanting to love and be loved. I think she’s afraid of being ordinary, and wanting the nice house, nice husband and nice stuff is something she sees as failure. Admitting she wants that stuff is a concession to prosaic values.
The idea that Hanna’s character, dumpy and dumpier, without the help of an alter-ego author, could ever be swept away on an afternoon, sexual jaunt with a rich, handsome, physician is absurd. I understand the concept of suspension of disbelief, but it would take an entire breakdown of disbelief to become aroused over a character who dresses like a cartoon character, has a body of play dough, an the intellect of an infant.
“body of play dough” Thats a bit sexist and prejudiced against fat women.
Yeah it’s crazy that a lonely guy, recently separated, would take up with a twenty-four-year old who offered herself up to him in his own house. Attractive men never have random hookups.
Seriously, get over yourself. Just because YOU wouldn’t do it, doesn’t mean a character wouldn’t.
I don’t know, I thought she did look beautiful in this episode. Some guys like girls who are shaped like that, and I think she looked especially good this episode. Not all men like stick thin women. Hannah is definitely someone’s type.
I usually think Hannah is fairly unattractive (especially with those tattoos), but I agree with Tom. I can’t put my finger on it, but she looked much more attractive than usual in this episode.
Nailed it Repeat43. Thanks for writing it even though I am sure you will be hit repeatedly with the knee jerk sexist paintbrush which will come from people who probably hope that some fairy tail relationship where an extremely good looking successful and wealthy person allows another person about 15 flights below what is realistic to enter their lives even for a day or 2 can really happen.
Hannah has a normal shaped body, not what passes for normal on television. I didn’t find it impossible that a lonely handsome doctor would find her attractive. She is charismatic, young and available.
And she delivered herself to him like a pizza.
A guy in his 40s might find a wider range of women attractive. Or he might be (gasp) attracted to Rubenesque women. These things do happen.
The thing is, Andrew Y, it happens all the time the other way around and no one feels the inability to suspend disbelief. It is only when the woman is perceived to be “15 flights below” (which I disagree with in the context of this ep) that suddenly it becomes unbelievable. That is sexism.
If her body is considered normal for a mid 20’s person, no wonder the country is facing such a health care crisis. But I don’t really believe that her body is ‘normal’ . We hire a lot of people out of college and virtually no one looks like that. She would be in the lower quartile for sure. I am not saying that she doesn’t at times have an attractive face, but she is clearly making a point with the outfits she chooses to wear. They do not flatter her figure at all.
And MCM99, that is the typical knee jerk response I expected. And totally off the mark. As we’ve said throughout, it is equally as unbelievable when the man (call him Costanza) is physically less attractive. It has nothing to do with sexism.
James, I’m not sure if you are trying to be sarcastic (always tough to gauge on the interwebs), but if not, I suggest you look up the definition of sexist. While the comment may have been a bit crass, at no point was it sexist.
I don’t know, I’m a female New Yorker (well, Brooklynite), in my early 30’s and I don’t think it’s sexist to voice the opinion that physically, Hannah is not what most hot, rich men in their early 40s are looking for, particulary in NYC. I found myself thinking yeah right through most of this episode. And absoultly, beautiful young women hook up with unattractive older men frequently with no question, but that’s the way the world goes round. You don’t see it in reverse often because it almost never happens (in my experience). Despite that, I loved this episode, and I agree with the commenters who compared it to something you would see on Louie. It felt slightly disconnected from the rest of the current story lines (in a good way), and I’ll be interested to see if her epiphany regarding wanting the “good things” comes up again.
Yeah it was a real stretch that she could hook up with Joshua, esp. in NYC but I did enjoy seeing HAnna FINALLY have a small glimmer of actual awareness. Which she promtly buried of course under a pile of her usual ego drivel. Oh well…
YES: The episode DID look different for some very concrete reasons. Part of the dream-like aspect of this episode was showing how Hanna CAN look nice when put in better light, better fitting clothing, and with more flattering camera lenses. As an avid film and cinematography fan it sometimes seemed almost blatantly funny how hard they pushed this. A few shots of Hanna even had softening filters on the lens: standard romantic comedy (or any romance) film and TV technique. The lighting was soft and natural with a shortened depth of field. Her clothing (borrowed) was darker and of softer/finer knitted materials. Her hair was softer and better groomed than usual.
Contrasting with all the other episodes, aside from purposely giving Hanna the most unflattering clothing possible, more often than not the lighting is slightly greenish, or harsh outdoor sun and much less from the side, which flattens out features. Even a beatiful model would look a lot less so if subjected to the clothing and film techniques Hanna goes through. I sometimes wonder if Dunham has a serious self-loathing to be so punishing to her own image.
Completely agree. If this was a one-time occurrence on the show I’d let it slide, but this season has been absurd. First Donald Glover, now Patrick Wilson. 7’s date 7’s, 10’s date 10’s, 5’s date 5’s; that’s just how life works out.
Of course this happens in other shows and often with the reversal of roles as someone else mentioned (George Costanza is the perfect example), but Seinfeld never hung its hat on realism. I applauded the casting of Adam in the first season. This show needs to figure out what it is.
There’s a longstanding pop culture trope that we all easily accept, that Ralph can have Alice, that Homer can have Marge, that Fred can have Wilma, that Doug can have Carrie, or whatever. We accept this without question, even though those characters are often just as clueless, self-obsessed, and unlikable as Hannah. In those cases, we’re expected to believe not only that these characters hooked up, but that they’ve been able to maintain (more or less) healthy marriages. Yet we can’t accept that Hannah could possibly ever land someone like Joshua. We are constantly asked to look past men’s (physical and/or emotional) unattractiveness, but we couldn’t possibly do that when asked to do the same–honestly, when asked to do far, far less–for a woman like Lena Dunham.
@JEBREJECT: Well, two of those examples are animated cartoons, and none of the four display “more or less healthy relationships”. Part of the humor/commentary is of the wives suffering through the buffoonery of their spouses. But you forget, what we are really asked to believe is that AT SOME POINT the two people were compatible, and said male oafs had more to offer. After that it’s just inertia. This actually is quite common (in both directions) and one only has to look at a couple that has been married for 10+ years and then look at their wedding pictures to see how much can change.
What is less believable is such an asymmetric coupling will happen at the start. And divorced men or women USUALLY become more choosey with the experience they now have. Many a poor decision for a mate is simply youthful foolishness. A 40 year old is not going to looking for the low hanging fruit, not in my experience. And I don’t buy movies when some fat dorky guy gets the hot girl either. I’ve met some couples who look like that now, but again, when they met it was a different story.
A cartoon can still affirm popular television tropes, so I don’t see how that makes a difference. The relationships are “more or less healthy” because as dysfunctional as they often are, at the end of the day, there is love between the spouses (and their families, if they have them) and everything works out. They are relationships that have been maintained. I understand your argument about inertia and buy it to a certain extent, but I think it relies on a lot of assumptions.
And your knowledge of the dating habits of divorced men is based on what exactly? Keep in mind that Joshua was portrayed as being incredibly isolated and lonely. We don’t get a lot of insight into his character, since Hannah talks all over him and stops him when he does try to open up (my problems are more real than your problems), but I don’t think it takes much work to infer that he’s emotionally messed up, and that he was long before he got divorced. He may present himself as being together, but isn’t that part of the point of this show? That no one is how they are attempting to present themselves? It’s a show that’s about pretension and posturing and the gulf between action and thought as much as anything else.
But all of that distracts from the fact that it’s deeply messed up that we would even need to suggest that the only way someone as conventionally attractive as Joshua would go for someone as conventionally unattractive as Hannah is because he’s emotionally messed up. I mean, this entire discussion revolves around only the physicality of these characters, how their attractiveness rates on a made up scale that unfortunately has embedded itself in our culture.
Because you know what? In real life, people have different tastes. In real life, sometimes “hot” guys like chubby women. Sometimes “hot” girls like dudes that are total schlubs. Attraction isn’t based on a scale. It may be informed by convention and conditioning, but at the end of the day, attraction can be about any number of things, and often times those things have very little to do with physical appearance. Sometimes attraction is about little more than convenience, or filling a need you didn’t realize you had. I think the conversation around this episode betrays how deeply sexist our culture actually is, and how skewed our notion of attraction is toward convention and conditioning. When you think about your partner and what you like about her (assuming you’re a het dude, if not my apologies), do you think only of her amazing body? I would imagine not. So why should we be expected to believe that that’s all that matters?
My knowledge of 40+ divorced men is based on myself and 4-5 others, as well as a few women too. Not a scientific sampling granted, but a realistic observation. Not just more choosey but also more appreciative of a good mate the second time around too.
Mostly good points though, and again, it all goes both ways, for me at least. It’s not just about women, not at all. And absolutely, “hot, but stupid, mean or annoying” is highly unattractive in either sex! And actually I think that is a part of this Hannah equation most of us here are questioning: She is not hot, dresses badly, is self-absorbed, critical, often mean and uncaring. She can be funny and witty too, but the balance sheet is not exactly in her favor. Don’t think everyone here is looking for this episode to represent ALL couples and situations. But seriously, if she were stellar on the manners and personality side I doubt the episode would have felt such a stretch.
love the Balance sheet comment DBOWKER. Her balance sheet is definitely on the insolvent side. Liabilities far outpace her assets. And really glad we can all agree that none of this is sexist. Unattractive is unattractive regardless of gender.
I enjoyed this episode. Describing it like a short story was apt. I found myself literally rolling my eyes at one point but that is a good thing. Hannah is insufferable. What many people who hate this show choose to ignore is that Lena Dunham is an actress playing an insufferable character not being herself.
Oh boy, this episode made me angry. More than usual. I don’t know if it was the ridiculous wish fulfillment writing of hooking up with a lonely Patrick Wilson, or the predictable ending of Hannah somehow screwing a good thing up, but the claim of this show being “So different from Sex and the City” just became erroneous. This was precisely a Sex… type story. Not grounded in any reality that I know of. I kept wishing for a cut away to another character, it was hard to watch. Though I wasn’t entertained by the story, I do appreciate the writing. I don’t think it made Hannah more likable, but it does always make Lena more likable when she can pull off writing and acting a girl so oblivious that she accuses a man of not opening up to her while simultaneously proving she doesn’t listen the few times he tried. That ain’t easy and I commend her for that.
Disagree. His reaction to her self indulgence by leaving her is realistic.
Yikes – this is nothing like Sex in the City. That was so much more glamorized and melodramatic. I liked SATC, but they share nothing. This show strikes me as uber-realistic. Not to hate,but maybe you didn’t have a lot of weird things happen to you, but this didn’t strike me as implausible by any stretch. Just awesome.
I to was wishing they would cut to another character, but I strongly disagree with your Sex and the City comment. Sex and the City would never to an episode this raw.
This reminded me of early S&TC, which was often a lot more emotionally interesting than the “Yay, fashion and material possessions!” of later seasons. There’s an episode early on called “The Freak Show” that is VERY much like this episode of Girls. It ends with Carrie totally blowing it with a too-good-to-be-true guy when he leaves her alone in his apartment. She freaks out, rifles through his things looking for his secret flaw, and he comes home to find her smoking a cigarette and trying to pick the lock on a box of mementos from the back of his closet, and promptly throws her out.
Looks like more “boys” are watching “Girls” then girls are….just saying..:)
Not entirely true. The live ratings don’t mean anything to HBO. Lots of the younger demographic that watches it, watches OnDemand/DVR.
The traditional ways of watching tv are changing.
When OnDemand/DVR/ HBO Go ratings are factored in, the ratings go up to between 4-5 million.
I liked that Hanna throws her trash out, even after she finds the dumpster key, in someone else’s trash cans. Hanna them dumps herself into a stranger’s life for the next few days. It hints at the upcoming rant, when she describes herself as broken, trash-like.
Good show, but still fails to qualify as a “comedy.” When is Veep coming back?
There’s this thing called the internet, and a service called google. Maybe you answer your own question, rather than posting it here every week.
You’ve hated the show from the pilot, and come here to tell us each week. And now it was a “good show”? What happened?
I’m glad they left Jessa out of this ep but did miss Marnie and Shoshanna.
Brave,intimate,its own story – almost unrelated to the series but for the continuity of Hannah. It was king of amazing. When they were playing ping pong, when it’s just so perfect she spills open, and you think Wow that’s how it works. Except a moment after it has not worked at all. And she calls him on it. And when she walks away from the beautiful home en route to her quest of her life, you applaud.
I totally did not applaud. I felt, oh god, Hannah, you have no idea what happened there! And until you figure it out, you are never going to be happy. The incongruence between what Hannah thinks she wants and how Hannah treats people who might love her is making it impossible for her to be happy. I hope she wises up, but then the show would be over.
I think you missed the point here. That scene was Hannah screwing up. It was the dramatic equivalent of her comedic screw-up in season 1 when her job interview was going well until she torpedoed it with a ridiculously inappropriate joke.
She gave way too information way too early and the content of the information revealed a lot of her character flaws which would not be appealing to a guy in his 40’s who outgrew that sort of thing a long time ago. The point of the scene was that Hannah almost got what she wanted, but self-destructed again at the last moment, just as she did with Donald Glovers character in the 2nd episode this season.
Not quite. She opened up and when he tried to the same, she shut him down telling him that what happened to him at 9 wasn’t as bad as what happened to her (although she doesn’t even know if it really happened). And then she called him Josh, got the town of where his wifed moved to and the circumstances of their split wrong. He was polite but he was pulling away not because of what she purposely revealed but what she unintentionally revealed.
Is there any chance Lena Dunham can NOT be naked on my television one of these weeks?
You wouldn’t be saying that if she were hot. Why do people have a problem with looking at an average body every episode?
dude…just don’t watch
You actually have no idea what I would be saying. Gratuitous nudity is gratuitous nudity, whether the person in question is appealing or not. The writing is witty and clever; I’m pretty certain we’d survive if nobody disrobed. It’s her right to decide to be naked every week, just as it’s my right to decide to stop watching the show. And I’m just about there.
LN, I *want* to watch. The show has amazing potential. I just don’t want Lena Dunham’s nudity shoved down my throat every week, and I won’t apologize for that.
fine, rant on, continue to make most of the women reading these comments feel uncomfortable, your opinion of Lena Dunham’s naked body is certainly a valuable contribution to this discussion
And your rebuttals have been captivating so far. If it makes you feel any better, I also didn’t appreciate Tom Fontana showing us prison CRANK shots in Oz every week, either. I hope I didn’t just make most of the men reading these comments feel uncomfortable.
Hannah’s sex life is a part of Girls, if you’ve got some personal anxieties about gender or sexuality that make it difficult for you to enjoy the show then I feel bad for you, but that’s your problem and your loss
Well thank God this is on HBO then! If only network television shows could find a way to give us a glimpse into a character’s sex life without actually showing them naked. It’s probably impossible….
She’s not hot though. If Marny was naked every episode it would be great.
I’m not trying to make this a “Hot or Not?” issue. I have not said a single mean-spirited thing about Dunham’s appearance. However, she has taken it upon herself to address her constant nudity and the fact she’s not a typical sex symbol. Her stance is basically “Get used to it because I’m going to keep getting naked.” I’m not making that up, and the interviews aren’t hard to find. So to me, it feels like she KNOWS she isn’t the ideal woman to most men, and since she has a lot of creative input on the show, she’ll use every bit of it to show us how courageous and liberated she is. Large women are people too!!! But that’s not the message I’m getting. The message I’m getting is “FUCK YOU if you don’t want to see me naked, because I’m going to be naked week after week after week, and you are just going to have to live with it.” But less is more, sometimes. This is definitely one of those times.
Far fewer people would watch the show without the gratuitous nudity. Lena does it for ratings, and she knows it. The insufferable characters and uneven writing certainly would not draw as many viewers without it.
As a woman, the message I’m getting IS liberating. Seeing a completely normal* woman naked on tv? AWESOME. Someone adressing the fact that they’re not a sex symbol yet get naked? AWESOME.
Even if it was, for her, only about her showing “how courageous and liberated she is” (this is actually a really strange thing to accuse someone of when showing that it’s courageous is kinda normal when… something /is/ courageous!), that doesn’t matter much when the effects are a lot bigger than her.
(*Lena Durham is only a large woman by tv’s ridiculous standards, really)
Im kind of sick of seeing her naked too. It’s one thing to be naked in sex scenes but topless ping pong is a bit much. I understand what lena dunham is trying to do by being naked but it gets old. We’ve seen it all already and at this point seeing her in a flattering outfit that actually fits would be more shocking than the nudity.
Since we’ve all seen it already, why does it bother anybody any more? It’s a defining trait of the show now.
Man, this culture seriously has to get over being so freaked out by nudity.
Violette … are you serious? You think people watch this show to see Lena Dunham get naked? Give me a break. They watch it in spite of her gratuitous (in every sense of the word) nudity, and many (including myself) are about ready to STOP watching it because of it. It is unnecessary and detracts from an otherwise witty and sometimes profound show.
Man … maybe this culture should stop trying to shove their values down everyone else’s throats.
I really really loved this. This episode felt very “Louie”, in a good way! The attractiveness of the man or practicality of the story didn’t matter. The scenario just created the perfect backdrop to highlight Hannah’s selfishness/esteem issues. Here was this kind, loving man, perfect job, brownstone, the dream. Yet she cut off his attempts to open up to her and couldn’t listen long enough to learn his name. The question of if she recognized exactly what happened here and why, is what we are left with. I’m guessing not completely. I thought she looked so natural and beautiful, her acting was impressive. The the direction had a uniquely intimate feeling. Emmy submission???
So she leaves the front door unlocked? or…..
I think most apartments in NY have doors that automatically lock behind you.
Best short movie I’ve seen on tv in a very long time. I don’t think that episode was meant to have anything to do w the season’s story lines or what we know of the characters. That was its own independent stand alone short film about a girl who finds herself in the absolute perfect scenario she’s secretly always dreamed of, but awake enough to know its only a dream and that it won’t last and takes control of her dream and calls it out. Masterpiece.
I agree with Tank, and it’d not just her body type. I got sit of seeing Paz de la huerta (I think that’s her name) get naked EVERY week in Boardwalk empire. I mean really, sex naked, shower sitting naked, and Ping-Pong naked?
..jar-opening naked? :)
Belt sander naked????
I loved this episode–unlike some, I think the casting of Patrick Wilson was spot on. It was as though he was a grown up version of Joe Pitt, from Angels in America, still confused and alone, and maybe decided on heterosexuality, after all.
So, given Joe’s, I mean, Joshua’s ambivalence, it is no wonder to me that he cooled so quickly on Hannah when she spoke her epiphany to him — it seemed perfectly in line with the way he acted so petty toward Ray about the garbage, and how he was so defensive about being called Josh. I don’t think Hannah screwed it up by herself, she was not the only saboteur in the room. Joshua was looking for an escape as soon as Hannah opened her mouth. What we don’t know about Joshua is the mystery — is he really separated , or really lonely, or really a Ted Bundy type– but that doesn’t matter because Hannah is the narrator of the piece. Her soliloquy was a masterpiece of the season, and her decision to leave the brownstone a minor triumph — had she stayed, she would have mirrored Jessa’s ill-fated marriage to Thomas John. Hannah is growing up.
See, all I could think of was ‘child molester’ (still have Tina Fey’s ‘sloppy’ remarks at the Golden Globes on my mind, because they were so honest). This is a child that wants to keep conducting indulgent and stupid experiments on the financial and emotional dimes of others, in the name of this unique voice she’s honing. Young women of this age need to read Looking for Mr. Goodbar, not just to understand how dangerous, but how unoriginal some of this behavior is. Wow, so she really is a Charlotte (fancy house-chocolate lab, blah blah blah). Sorry, but when I understood that when saw her shoveling food in her mouth in the pilot, miffed at her mother cutting her off before she could look at the dessert menu. I am not offended at her gratuitous nudity because of the way she looks. I am offended at how cheaply she sells herself and clearly thinks there are no psychological consequences to doing so, because after all, it’s all in the name of research.
And you don’t think that Joshua was taking advantage of Hannah? I’m not so sure – he was smug, and presumptuous of her. It totally went both ways, only we’re only supposed to assume that Hannah is the one with the ‘problem’.
No way was Joshua taking advantage of Hannah. He offered himself to her, honestly, numerous times. She did the same thing to him she did to Adam: threw herself at him, seemingly completely open and available, but really, she’s not. She only wants a forum to talk endlessly about herself. Both Adam and Joshua took her at face value only to find their love and their selfhood rebuffed by her. She doesn’t really want to know anyone else. ,It’s all about her experiences, her desires, her ego. Until she realizes this, she will never, ever find the love she wants. And I don’t think she left Joshua’s house with any greater insight than she entered with. Adam tried to explain it to her, and you’ll notice that is exactly when she couldn’t wait to be shut of him. She’s a narcissist.
“acted so petty toward Ray about the garbage”
What the hell, really? Ray wasn’t the colossal prick there? Joshua made an attempt at being cordial while being visibly irritated.
I need to stop reading HitFix user comments on Girls and just stick to Sepinwall’s feedback on the episodes, damn.
It was a stretch to believe that Hannah could bed Donald Glover. Now Patrick Wilson too? GTFO!
I could believe that Joshua might bed her – IF he was feeling lonely and unloved enough. But to tell her that she’s beautiful? To beg her to stay the night and the next day? That I don’t buy. In real life, he’d have taken a good look at her and seen how inappropriate she was for him in a multitude of ways. And then said he was wanted at the hospital and walked her out of his lovely brownstone.
Frankly it’s a stretch to believe she could bed Adam. It’s not that I don’t think a less attractive person shouldn’t be with a very attractive one but it sucks me right out of the show every time. And it’s not a sexist thing, when the dumpy guy ends up with a succession of really hot women it works on me the same way. Once to tell a particular story is fine but the pattern is starting to irritate me.
Exactly. This reminds me of Seinfeld where George always got women who were attractive and smart for no apparent reason other than it made for great comedy. After awhile I couldn’t watch it.
We are CONSTANTLY accepting conventionally attractive women in relationships with unattractive (whether emotionally, physically, or both) men. See: almost every TV couple ever. But because we’re being asked to accept the inverse, we just can’t do it. I think that’s kinda messed up.
This episode was incredible. Artistic, raw, out-of-place, real. I mentioned it in a response, but I feel strongly that Girls, with this episode has become even more difficult to define than Louie. You can’t simply say, its undefinable and move on. The way they use the characters within the stories totally disregarding setting up some sort of understandable format is fresh, fearless and makes each episode a surprise. I love that it can’t be defined as a comedy, or really as anything.
I think the critiques of Girls have really painted an inaccurate picture – especially in regards to Hannah. She is complicated – to say the least. I would agree that she lacks some self-awareness, but in other equally unhealthy ways she is hyper-aware. She is selfish, but who isn’t… perhaps she is just hyper-honest, at least when she isn’t lying. :) I think she is just unique and difficult to label.
Seeing her navigate this setting with a crazy mix of emotions made this episode my favorite in the show’s history. She was scared but fearless, dumpy but beautiful, reserved but too revealing, and as I mentioned earlier oblivious but hyper-aware.
The way that played out in the bottle of this brownstone gave me chills. I didn’t know what to expect as the episode went on, but her speech and the way it ended felt perfect and fitting – even if sad.
The music was crazy good/fitting too. I never write a lot on message boards, but I just thought this was about as good of 30-minutes of TV as I’ve seen. (New Girl last week was pretty damn good, too. In a different way obviously)
Agree re the music. It was absolutely perfect, beautiful, and haunting piano playing. I was looking for the composer’s name in the credits, but didn’t see it.
And I also completely agree that the shot of Hannah walking down the street at the end was very ’70s cinema. The angle of it (with the musical overlay) felt very Jill Clayburgh-like. Had it been a ’70s movie and not a ’00s cable show, Jill’s character would have been walking away from a safe and comfortable situation with a man who simply didn’t feed her soul.
I enjoyed the ’70s vibe too. Like she was crossing the street to see Serpico.
Hahah yeah I’ve seen Jace arguing about this one with several people on Twitter in the past couple days. I feel a bit torn about this one. It wasn’t one of my faves, but I’m not sure if that is mainly just because it wasn’t a comedy-focused ep and almost none of the other cast was there.
Plot-wise, I totally get what they were going for and I always appreciate character progression. There were just some pieces of the execution that I wasn’t a huge fan of … parts of Hannah’s big epiphany scene felt a bit on-the-nose to me. Like she spelled the whole thing out for us in such detail that it almost lost its impact a little bit for me. But still, I do appreciate the basic story and the fact that she came to that epiphany at all. That in itself is interesting. I just finished watching it a few minutes ago, so I’ll let it settle in a couple days and see what I think after that.
It took a long time for me to be able to suspend the utter disbelief of Hannah and Joshua ever being together in the first place. But once I got past that … I found this episose cut deepest into what the show is really about, which is how empty these girls’ lives really are. I know some girls like this. Too bad they never watch the show.
That was the worst half hour of television I have ever watched.
Nothing is as bad as Walking Dead, but this episode was crappy
I’m not the biggest fan of the show but I do love Zosie Mamet as Shoshanna. After reading good things about tonight’s episode I was disappointed to see it was a narcissistic Hannah-only episode that was ridiculously removed from reality. As a physician, I don’t think I’ve ever seen a doctor character as unconvincing on TV as Joshua. What kind of doctor was he? I had no clue, there was absolutely no indication whatsoever from how the character was written. Surgeon? Internist? Gynecologist? No physician I know would ever describe himself as a generic “doctor” without further qualification to someone he spends more than 5 minutes with. And no physician would ever blow off work just to hang out with an annoying self-absorbed twenty-something. He was clearly a cardboard cutout fantasy, barely a person, just something for Hannah to react to. She was even more disgustingly self-absorbed than ever, whining and bleating about “me me me.” And I agree with others that the nudity is overdone…would the writing stand alone without all the gawking over Lena Dunham’s naked body? I don’t think so. She needs the shock value of the nudity to compensate for the weak writing. I don’t know if I’ll keep watching…or perhaps in the future I’ll ignore all the non-Shoshanna scenes.
Of course the doctor was there for hannah to react to! The show is about Hannah and her experiences, not a journey into the souls of everyone in New York!
The physicaian and his situation is a setting for hannah and her reflections. It is erxtraordinary to me how people expect shows to be an exact representation of their professions.
Sorry – it’s story-telling, not a medical report.
I prefer when shows have guest characters who seem like real people rather than shallow stereotypes. Clearly Girls is not about that. Defining a doctor character’s specialty, and giving him an actual doctor’s personality, should be the bare minimum on a decently well written show that’s not a vanity project focusing on its creator. Even the Tom Selleck character on “Friends” had a doctor personality and a specialty.
The idea that there is such a thing as a “doctor personality” is one of the most ludicrous things I’ve ever heard. Doctors are people and have the same variety in personalities you encounter in the rest of humanity. There is no specific “doctor personality.”
As for not specifying his speciality, this is irrelevant to the story.
This episode really reminded me of the last episode of “Louie”, where he goes to China. It seemed somewhat disconnected from the loose plot, the main character seemed way outside his/her comfort zone, and both main characters seemed to gain some kind of enlightenment.
I didn’t like this nearly as much as that episode of “Louie”, though
The thing people seem to be missing is that, while gorgeous and established, “Joshua” is clearly dysfunctional as well. He is lonely, confused, and just learning how to be single again. Hanna’s random entrance allowed him the opportunity for escapist play-acting. To me it didn’t feel unrealistic that he was attracted to hannah-rather, it felt like he was going through the motions of enacting a fantasy scenario. When he called her beautiful, it didnt even seem directed at Hanna per se– more like he just wanted to be able to call a woman beautiful and be romantic and play house.
@K: I think this is an excellent observation. Both of them were play-acting through their individual lonelinesses. Even though Joshua’s home is gorgeous, we can see from his neighbors that he is completely displaced in his neighborhood as well as in life.
I thought it was a beautiful, moving episode.
i just follow the story and enjoy the music.
Whatever you guys are on that made that episode watchable let me know because I want some of that.
Subtlety.
Yeah Lena Dunham naked is really subtle
Is the parallel between real trash and a trashy girl supposed to be subtle? It wasn’t subtle at all. I laugh when people sit on their high horse and pretend like this show is about convincing people that fat ugly trashy people should be accepted and praised. That isn’t what the show is about at all. The damn title of the episode points out that this girl is a piece of trash. Not that we aren’t supposed to feel for her, and want better things in life for her … but she isn’t supposed to be a well-loved sympathetic character. She is supposed to be a down-trodden pathetic character that we dislike, but want to be better. The idea that her behavior and lifestyle is praiseworthy is absurd. It is amazing that some people actually believe that in this world.
Reminded both my wife and me of a “Louie” episode. Enjoyed it.
Just finished my first pass at this episode. Both bizarre and brutal in its raw storytelling. This was not tv. This was not all from Hannah’s head. We were reading a short story someone would write about Hannah and Joshua. That was exciting. I felt almost uninvited to the text in a wholly opposite way every other episode makes us a part of the movement from scene to scene. I felt bad hearing Hannah’s confession about wanting to be happy. I think Hannah only really meant to tell this truth to Joshua.
excellent episode; it was so still; so little happened yet so much did; truly the seinfeldian episode about nothing yet about so much. so many beautiful moments….the ‘oranges ‘ scene, for one…and the final walk-away….did I feel Woody’s new york in that scene, so lovingly shot?
beautiful episode; so quiet and so still; like we were in a bubble. the seinfeldian essence of a show about nothing, but about so much. at one point i feared it would be a dream sequence. beautifully shot; the oranges scene; the final walk-away which i feel could have been in a Woody Allen movie.
Never once did it occur to me that it might be a dream sequence. The act of having a bizarre hook-up in Brooklyn that stretches a couple of days seemed like an adventure at least one of my friends has had (when we were in our 20s).
It occurred to me. The dreaminess goes together with its realism. These two moves are connected.
The writing of this episode reminded me of a Season 5 Mad Men episode. It was tight and symbolic, isolated while, safe to say, remaining part of the bigger picture. I don’t know if these type of sex stories exist within the other characters, but that isn’t their fault because Lena Dunham is the only person who could have sewn that textural quilt. If I squint hard, I can see an Adam episode like this. Also, it only took one episode for the character to be stripped this naked (emotionally and literally) using this style, which makes me think something like this is going to be rare. Like you, I’m in awe of Lena Dunham but appreciated the episode when it was over. It’s hard to enjoy that in real time, easier to appreciate the resonance and thoughts it causes.
I loved it – it was a Mary Gaitskill short story brought to the small screen. I saw the oscar nominated live action shorts this weekend and think this episode could put most of them to shame. It was Dunham doing what she does best – and I didn’t find it any more self indulgent than the whole premise of the show. Girls, at its heart, is performance art…and this demonstrated just how good Dunham can be at that. More thoughts: [www.smartgirlbadtv.com]
I LOVED it. I haven’t much enjoyed the series in general, but have stuck with it because it’s important that very personal shows are interesting, and there were enough flashes of what this show could be to keep me coming back. It made a turn for the good with me around the crack-incident last season, and season 2 has stepped it up (though I still found a lot of it terribly annoying and uneven.)
tonights episode was sublime, beautiful, and powerfully sad. yes, she’s still self-obsessed. But there was an exposed, longing heart at the center of “One Man’s Trash”. Genuine vulnerability. And it was the first time I felt this show was stepping in the same wonderful tall cotton that “Louie” does regularly.
I know this is my issue, but I’m really uncomfortable with Hannah’s naked body. I hate the tatoos, and her body is not desirable or attractive. It just bums me out.
Now, I “get” that Lena Dunham has a blank check to do whatever she wants with this hit show, and I admire her for putting herself out there for millions of people to see. She is a REAL artist.
Last night’s episode reminded me of Sex Lies and Videotape; intimate, intense, raw. I didn’t like it, but I get what Dunham was going for.
I’m a HUGE fan of the Cinemax show “Banshee”, and there are 3 or 4 actresses who nude up for the camera, and they are stunning supermodel-type bodies, and I’m getting sick of the gratuitious nudity/sex… too much of anything gets tedious after a while.
I haven’t seen this episode just yet, but I think I’d like to address all the debate over how “realistic” Girls is.
The show is realistic in the sense that the characters are complex and well-written enough that I could see them being real people. But “realism” and “normality” are not the same thing. The fact that these characters are realistic doesn’t necessarily mean they’re normal people or people you would meet at your local Starbucks.
Hannah is far more immature and unevolved than probably any other 24 year old I know. But her character is quite focused and complex, and she experiences very natural/realistic emotions. So I can certainly see somebody like her existing in the real world (as opposed to a show like Friends, where the characters are too thinly written and unfocused for me to see them as real people).
Great episode. But I disagree with many. I think this shows how empty and selfish she really is. She just dumps her garbage on him. I don’t think it’s a realization at all. I think it’s her shallow garbage. Great episode. My favorite one.
Is it possible that the garbage was a metaphor for all of the baggage Hannah takes on in her attempts to be an artist that she would rather just dump and live in a nice brownstone?
I think the garbage was a metaphor for how she feels about herself and how she treats herself.
As bad as Hannah has been and can be, some of her nearest & dearest are either betraying her (Marnie, Elijah, maybe even Adam) or are otherwise occupied Sosh (love) & Jessa (misery). Perhaps it was the perfect time for self-discovery away for this clan. More than what happened in this episode, I’m more interested to see how the events of this episode changes (or doesn’t change) Hannah and her relationships with her friends.
Overall, I liked it.
First thing I thought of when this episode was over was, “Wow, she just loves to be naked.” Second thing I thought of (along the lines of commentator Stan) was, “The structure of this episode reminded me of Louie.”
Why? In simple terms, the episode was about nothing, at least when it comes to advancing plot lines amongst the cast as a whole. However, like Louie episodes that excel in their simplicity, it took us into the mind of a girl who is really f**ked up, and truly has not clue as to what she wants in life.
Having said that, I enjoyed the episode a lot and it didn’t bother me at all that Dunham took the time to make this a Hannah-centric episode.
Whoops, sorry for the repeat posts
Your review said it perfectly. I struggled with the episode after it was over, but it kept haunting me and I was still thinking about in the morning. That is always a sign to me that something pretty amazing happened.
I don’t understand the hot-or-not obsession, and wheter someone empirically more commercially attractive/beautiful would have sex with someone empirically less commercially attractive. crazy chemistry happens all the time, and it’s about the vibration between two people and a perfect storm of circumstance. i feel like lena dunham and her show end up being a dumping ground for the most ridiculous insecurities that people have been carrying around since high school about some hierarchy of attractiveness. ultimately, she’s an artist. she said once that when people at her snooty brooklyn private school would tell her she was ugly, she’d wear a half shirt and be like, oh, you don’t like how i look? here’s more to look at. that’s art, that disruptive impulse and that truth telling. it’s like, you don’t get to tell me what reality is. you don’t get to decide what reality is. this was a strange, unsettling episode for me, but the least interesting part is how pretty patrick wilson is.
Love it!
Thank you! The negative reactions to Lena Dunham’s appearance remind me of similar reactions to Sarah Jessica Parker. It’s like people are OUTRAGED than anyone else beautiful than a model might date someone they find attractive. Get over it.
Best comment this week. Couldn’t agree more. Also, the reality is that looks are not nearly as important as tv tries to make us believe. Magnetic personalities tend to mean a lot more in reality.
Sorry … that is absurd. Of course attractiveness is subjective and relative, but it is completely ridiculous to pretend like she is an attractive person by the world’s standards. She isn’t naked ALL THE TIME in order to convince people she is attractive, or to force people into accepting the way she looks. She is naked BECAUSE she isn’t conventionally attractive, and that fact causes a visceral reaction among viewers. Like it or not, society has defined some things as “hot” and some things as “not.” You can deny it all day and all night, but Hannah does not fall into the “hot” category by conventional standards. THAT IS THE POINT. Pretending like the truth is otherwise, or that we shouldn’t acknowledge it … is silly. She is naked because she wants people to react. She is naked because she knows she isn’t conventionally beautiful. To say that we can’t comment on that takes away from the show.
By the way, I am gay so I would not be attracted to her either way. I just find it obnoxious that people would try to pretend like the way she looks isn’t an integral part of this show.
um, she is attractive. and anyone over 16 who hasn’t gotten over people of varying physical beauty screwing should get outside their house more often. she’s naked all the time because she doesn’t care, and she didn’t spend 72 hours with patrick wilson’s character thinking, “oh i am so loathsome, why would someone so hot even look at me? i should go hang myself because i’m not ‘Hot’ by hetero and gay male standards”; again, that by the world’s standards they may be a mismatched pair is the LEAST interesting part of this episode. lastly, clearly people CAN comment on their perceptions about the disparity in attractiveness of these two characters. they can, and they have, and sadly, 99 percent of the people couldn’t find anything else to talk about. finally, you don’t get to decide for the world who’s hot, or sexy or attractive. i think she’s bold and funny and interesting and sexy as hell. i’m so tired of people trying to bully the world into thinking the real housewives of atlanta are the standard bearer of hotness.
“i feel like lena dunham and her show end up being a dumping ground for the most ridiculous insecurities that people have been carrying around since high school about some hierarchy of attractiveness”
Holy shit, great comment. Other parts of it enlightened me on a few things I haven’t considered as well, thank you.
Dunham’s bottom-of-the-barrel in actress attractiveness but anyone saying she isn’t a solid 7 by normal standards are… very, very blessed
Alan, I find that some people are being hypocritical and sexist when they complain about Lena Dunham dating Patrick Wilson. I say this because Woody Allen had lots of realism in his movies and still managed to cast hot actresses as his girlfriends. No one complained about him being unbelievable when he did that. So, why are people complaining about Lena Dunham doing the same thing?
Alan, do you agree?
Somebody’s been listening to Howard Stern.
Jack, have you actually watched a Woody Allen movie? Or, spoken to anyone who has done so? In fact, while watching most Woody Allen movies, the audience is likely to think to itself “would this hot woman really be dating this nebbish”? That was a running joke for most of the audience (either explicit or not) – the nebbish who is able to get stunningly attractive girlfriends.
Hence, neither hypocritical nor sexist.
And, no, people didn’t “complain” about Woody having hot girlfriends – they laughed at him for the incongruity of the nebbish with the stunningly attractive woman.
And, yes, it’s OK to laugh at Lena Dunham’s character for being with an attractive man. If Hannah Hovarth isn’t a nebbish, then Woody Allen is James Bond.
Say nebbish 30 more times, please.
Not sure 30 would suffice when discussing Woody or Lena.
Maybe people are not complaining, it’s much more unbelievable that a guy would date a woman “less hot” than he is. I can’t remind myself of ever seeing this happening in real life. As a woman myself I do understand the appeal of all men, I honestly don’t care about looks – it is all about chemistry for me, but with men I feel that looks is very important, men are visual creatures indeed, haven’t met a guy who isn’t in to hot women.