Review: ‘Girls’ – ‘Video Games’

I'm on vacation, but I got to see tonight's "Girls" early, and have a few thoughts on it coming up
“Girls” season 2 hasn’t exactly turned into “Louie,” where you have no idea what kind of episode you’re going to get each week, but it’s felt more experimental, particularly in this three episode stretch of “One Man’s Trash,” “Boys” and now “Video Games,” which takes place entirely in rural New York and only features Hannah and Jessa (plus an amusing cameo by Hannah’s parents). I like the willingness to try different structures and to dig deeper into some of the characters – here giving us a lot of insight into how Jessa became the human wrecking ball she is today – even though it’s meant some other characters (Shoshanna mainly, but even Adam) haven’t gotten a lot of burn this year.
I also thought this was a very funny Hannah episode, as she has to deal with Jessa’s crazy family (including Rosanna Arquette as the woman who gives the episode its title) and just keep herself entertained while Jessa is going through her drama. Hannah and Jessa’s argument about why she had sex with Frank (“That was fully just me trying to have continuity with you!“) was priceless, and the phone call home – where her pre-established issues with her mom prevents her from having the heartwarming moment she needs (and that so many other shows would provide in that circumstance) – provided a bitter, hilarious payoff to the UTI running gag.
What did everybody else think?
I thought this episode was terrible!! It was boring and I was relieved when 9:30 rolled around. The whole dynamic between Jessa and her dad was played out and predictable. I didn’t pity Jessa – this episode made me dislike her more than I previously did – why would anyone be her friend ever? Best line of the show – “I like the way you fold down your turtleneck” – classic.
I completely agree, not a good episode. I found the sex scene really disturbing and gross because I’m pretty sure that kid was supposed to be “mentally challenged”. I know its a bad episode when Jessa is the best part of it. Also I was sure at some point in the episode jessa was going to say her dad molested her, it seemed to be leading up to that and i was surprised during the confrontation with her dad that she didnt. I figured it was inevitable and a way to explain her behavior. Lastly..enough with the shots of Lena Dunham on the toilet and did we really need to see her ass again? Its just gratuitous at this point and serves no purpose.
There was nothing in the episode to suggest he was mentally challenged. He was awkward, sexually inexperienced and nerdy.
But Hannah sleeping with him was still gross.
I was glad when it was over, but still appreciated it. Plus great music tonight. Jenny Lewis and Aimee Mann!
“Girls” is easily the best-written and acted non-comedy on TV right now.
Many people find Girls to be hilarious. Your personal opinion that it isn’t comedic does not redefine the genre.
Gorgon, ignore “Wally”, he trolls Alan’s Girls review basically every week. Don’t give him the attention.
Who cares if it’s defined as a comedy or drama? You could easily make an argument for both.
“Girls” is really only defined as a comedy because its an hour long and can be funny.
The point is well-taken. Though purportedly funny in spots, Girls isn’t primarily a comedy, and shouldn’t be considered such, especially when it comes to awards. Critics will reward a barely funny “comedy” that has a cheap message over even the best-made joke-fests, every time.
It’s only 30 minutes on my TV. Am I getting ripped off?
What did I think?
Meh.
And I’m getting a little tired of having to watch Hannah on the toilet or otherwise do her business. OK, we get it already.
I sort of kind of really liked this episode. The Girls episodes I’ve been enjoying lately have been written from people independent of Lena Dunham, which I find strange. I mean, last week’s episode was definitely a favorite.
I think I need to re-watch this episode before I get it. Or not get it. Jessa hurt me tonight. Laughing knowing people can see Hannah making in public while lying about it. Covering Tyler’s eyes while driving high on a winding road, thinking it’s funny. Why did she need Hannah there? She was no cushion. A pin-cushion perhaps for Jessa’s abusive friendship. Jessa was absolutely “the wound.” Not getting Hannah’s mom’s anger, either. How rare is it for a child ( I am the child!”) to open up and thank parents for being an emotional hammock? What does Mrs Horvath want from Hannah? Why the bi-polar treatment?
Wanted to know what Jessa’s dad did but… Didn’t want the show to focus on him and the girlfriend. I miss stories about all the girls… Together . I wanted to escape from its toxic air. Just like a a bit. Just like Jessa did. Where did she go? Why? How did she escape from the middle of nowhere?
Unsettling first pass at the show.
Jessa wasn’t from the middle of nowhere. Her dad said he’d moved out to the country and it was too boring.
This show does a great job of helping us understand why a character is a certain way without making excuses for them. I’m glad to know why Jessa has such a hard time committing to things, which the Kathryn Hahn character commented on last season, and this episode was the logical continuation of her development. We may not like Jessa, or maybe we like her but not her choices, but we can understand her.
RCADE: What I wrote was that Jessa ran away from her dad’s place in Manitou/upstate NY, which looked like the middle of nowhere… How did she get away from the dad’s house out there in the middle of nothing? It couldn’t have been the train since Hannah was scheduled to take the next available train with Jessa. Did she hitch a ride? From whom? Where did she go? These are the questions I have…
Don’t really have anything to add but good comment Scorpio. Entertaining study on authentic personalities.
They’re still shitty people.
I was really underwhelmed by Ben Mendelsohn (who plays Jessa’s dad). This might sound stupid, but it was one of the rare times while watching Girls this season that I felt like I was watching someone act.
Of course, I know its all acting, but usually it’s easy to get caught up in the storyline. He was so good in ‘Killing Them Softly’ but so affected in this and it just felt like he was trying way too hard.
If you like Ben… Check out Animal Kingdom. He was awesome in that.
I thought Ben was great here. It’s one of my favourite actors at the moment – maybe, because I’m Australian ;)
Rosanna Arquette was great too, I thought!
If her Dad’s Australian, I wouldn’t be surprised if her mother wasn’t English either. Jessa is all over the place, psychologically.
Count me among the underwhelmed. I don’t even think the episode was particularly experimental, either, in that we’ve seen storytelling like this before in TV and movies. It also doesn’t help that it featured the two least likable characters (Jessa and Hannah) at the exclusion of others.
And is there a way we can all collectively move on from the “let’s show people going to the bathroom to show how raw and edgy we are as filmmakers” bit? I don’t know when this trend started, but it’s basically a cliche now to see a woman on the toilet as some expression of how “real” a film/show is.
Do you think Lena Dunham and Jemima Kirke are having conversations about how “edgy” they could make the show with potty humor? I thought it was more a subversion of the cliche.
I’m not talking about “potty humor”. I’m talking about movies and TV shows that think they’re being real, deep, vulnerable, “authentic” by showing people hanging out in the bathroom while one of them is doing their business. The first time I remember seeing it was Elisabeth Sue in Leaving Las Vegas, and I’m not really sure why “artsy” productions feel showing people going to the bathroom is cool or something.
I’m thinking that maybe the first time I saw a woman going making pottie on the screen was in Johnathan Demme’s “Something Wild”. Melanie Griffith’s character does it in front of Jeff Daniels.I think it was suppose to show her essential innocence and purity. Lena Dunham, though I’m intrigued by her show, does it WAY
too often for it to be casual.
To to you the truth, in a way her public bathroom functions and public nudity remind me of those stories that people used to tell about former president Lyndon Baines Johnson. He used to hold important meetings , surrounded by his underlings,as he was defecating in the private Oval Office toilet. I’m not really sure what that means, but I can’t seem to shake this connection.
Girl making pee-pee : Kate Hudson, Almost Famous
I keep trying with this show but just can’t seem to get there. These young women do nothing for me –and the canned business with the rabbit and the brother and whackadoodle father and step-mother? So stale and unfunny. I just really don’t get the appeal.
Well said, Virgina! This show is quite stale
This show goes back and forth from really good to downright bad. Last night this show was the latter. The episode was awful, as are most that get away from the only 2 decent characters (Marnie and Shoshonna).
Hannah has to be the biggest skank on TV. She practically screws EVERY man she talks to. At least she kept her clothes on this episode, for the most part. She spoke to the weird kid for a total of 10 seconds before she had sex with him in the woods. At first I thought Dunham was brave for bringing so much casual sex to the show. Now I just pray she keeps her clothes on and hopefully Hannah gets herpes so we don’t have to see Dunham naked as much. She just has so much unprotected sex with random people that it’s not safe or healthy. Her character has become so fictional and predictable, it’s hard to watch anymore.
The only funny quote of the episode was: “You came in my theigh crevasse”.
Not sure I would call Hannah a “skank” at this point [or ever]. How many guys has she actually slept with on the show? I guess Adam, that pharmacist in Michigan, Patrick Wilson, Donald Glover… and now this guy. Elaine Bennis slept with a new guy every week, and many men on many shows sleep with a different partner every week, yet they are not called “skank” [or whatever the mimbo/pejorative equivalent would be]. Hopefully Hannah gets herpes? An incurable STD just for sleeping with a few different partners? I think you might want to pray for something more useful.
Also the ex-junkie that lives in the downstairs apartment, Laird or something I think.
Hannah already HAS an incurable disease, HPV, from season 1.
.Alan, I thought you would open the review with “right after I have Rabbit & Schaefer for dinner.”
Am I the only one that feels like Season two has taken a huge step back? Maybe it is because season 1 was so new and fresh, but large parts of this season have really just felt flat for me.
Not saying I still don’t particularly like the show, because I do… but just by Alan comparing this to season 2 Louie, which was just pantheon-esque in terms of taking a leap, I just don’t feel like the show has gotten any better, and maybe even taken a step back in quality.
This was probably the first episode of the series that fell really flat for me. Hannah’s scenes were definitely the brightest part…her 10-second tryst and subsequent talk about it with Jessa was hysterical. But every scene with Jessa and her family was either extremely dull or tried to be really comedically broad (the music, the country livin’ gags). I take it this ep was a ‘gift’ (for lack of a better term) or something to Jemima since she presumably needed to take maternity leave. Just wasn’t working for me.
I found it quite moving for a tv show. The stuff in the car [whip-its and reckless driving] was exactly what teens did in my hometown [more suburban than rural]. I still have awful memories of trying to get friends to slow down on country roads, and those same friends were often high at the time. I even had a friend who got fired from the grocery store for abusing all of the whip cream canisters on the job.
That whole problem in the end with telling people, especially your parents, something heartfelt is so difficult for those who have been living in state of ironic detachment for so long that they can’t really have emotional payoffs anymore.
Also, probably shouldn’t have watched while eating lunch. That urinating Hannah scene made me throw up in my mouth a little.
“for a TV show”.
May I ask where have you been for like the last decade? Television, particularly drama, has transformed into something that, when done right, easily surpasses film in terms of quality, depth, and story.
You need to watch more TV if you think this episode was moving “for a TV show.”
I mean this in no way to disrespect Girls at all, which is a great show, but you are way out of the loop if you consider moving moments, or depth, to be unusual “for a TV show.” We are living in a golden age of television, and have been for years. Television has transitioned into heights that easily surpass films, and this has been true since at least The Sopranos, although the number of high quality shows on the air has increased substantially in the last 6 or 7 years.
I meant compared to actual life experiences, or reading, which is less passive than film or television.
Also, the highest rated shows on tv are NCIS and the Big Bang Theory, so this golden age has not caught on with the masses.
I agree with most of what you said, but not sure TV is still moving in the direction of great dramas aimed at niche audiences.
Alan,
Why are the live ratings so low, but the cumulative ratings so big?
I don’t think I’ve seen a show where about 90% of its audience watches it after the initial broadcast. Yes, all shows gain from DVR viewership. However, Girls gets an unusually large percentage of its viewership from OnDemand.
Its definitely not a failure. It’s a very popular show that gets most of its young audience from Cumulative viewership. My theory is that except for the Walking Dead, the younger audience aren’t watching shows live.
I don’t know if I qualify as “young” at 26, but most people I know watch shows via their DVR or online streaming. The initial airdate and time is practically irrelevant. It is so much more convenient to watch an episode at a time of your own choosing.
A lot of people also catch up on a series by marathoning the DVD/Blu Rays or Netflixing. I just watched like 4 seasons of Mad Men in a week or so, for example.
The whole idea of having to watch an episode of a show at one specific time on a particular day is going out of style.
Actually the ratings are abysmal. The big difference is that HBO can fudge the cumulative ratings in many ways (they count a viewing as anyone who clicks on it even if they stop watching and re-watch later for example) but they can’t fudge the actual views when it comes on. The show drops every week, it gets it’s butt handed to it by Shameless which is on Showtime and has a smaller subscriber base. Bottom line. No watches outside of the five burroughs, some of Hollywood and handful of folks in Seattle and Portland. It just gets written about a lot because NYC has so many print outlets and they seem to see themselves in Dunham. Which is even more sad than Girls pathetic numbers.
Sunday night is a busy night for TV, which could be way their live ratings are so low. I always watch girls on DVR or On Demand. I guess i’m young at 27, and for most shows, I don’t watch them live to avoid commercials (although not the case with Girls). If there’s ever a show i’m NOT going to watch live, it’s the Walking Dead… talk about commercial overload! Why watch commercials and get pulled out of the story if you don’t have to?
And I disagree with Bill… I live in Indiana and I know lots of people who watch it.
So glad you and your handful of friends watch Girls. Unfortunately, that is what you call anecdotal evidence and it has about as much value to companies and their shareholders as – well, it has none at all. Oh, and I know you hate commercials but I guess you also don’t like TV shows because that is how most entertainment gets paid for and probably always will. Unless of course you want an even bigger cable bill. Or you can steal product in which case it will cease to exist.
Well, Bill, I was sharing my distaste for commercials with Jake who seemed to be interested in why young people aren’t watching shows live. And I’d imagine the reason so many people are choosing to watch shows on demand or on dvr (as evidenced by the ratings he mentioned), is because of those commercials. Regardless of what they pay for, I don’t have to like them or watch them… The beauty of television in today’s world! And about your other point, I’m not saying the networks care about people in Indiana watching their shows. I’m only saying you’re wrong in your statement that no one outside of those areas watch Girls. You are awfully rude and defensive when someone disagrees with you… Being nice is so much easier! :)
Okay. You prefer to watch on-line without commercials. I was pointing out that you will have a hard time getting anything decent to watch if you refuse to pay cable unless you watch them. It is one of the reasons the big companies are working to control the internet. Had people just watched a few ads we wouldn’t have big brother breathing down our necks. But I understand. You don’t like to pay for things. Only that isn’t nice, really. It’s rude. People have to make a living.
Who said I watch online? I watch on demand or DVR…. Big difference. Trust me, I pay PLENTY to my cable company. I don’t think most people watch tv online…. I think you’re confused.
Bill, your hostility and snarkiness is over the top and absurd.
Millions of people watch TV online through streaming services or watch them on DVR later. Particularly younger generations. That is just a fact about how media is consumed now. Get used to it, it’s never going to change aside from an increasing number of people choosing to view shows this way.
It is up to networks to adapt, not for consumers to voluntarily restrict themselves to archaic and irrelevant viewing options.
@ Steve
They’re already adapting. That’s why you have crappy amateurish shows all over the dial. That’s why you have all those crappy reality shows. It’s why every show on NBC and the CW look like commercials with all the product placement. That’s why they’re talking about taking TV back to the 50’s and having commercials embedded right in the programs. On the other side there will be more pay per view programming. And of course like I said the big cable companies are working with politicians to get more control. They lost with SOPA and PIPA but they haven’t given up. They’ve got Obama and the other pols working for them.
And it isn’t snark if it’s true.
This episode confirmed one thing for me – Lena Dunham is excellent at short fiction/short film…i’m not positive it works as a serial television show. But i also think she’s being held to a higher standard than Louie – who makes this kind of thing work wonderfully….possibly because he’s not suffering from quite the level of scrutiny. More thoughts here: [www.smartgirlbadtv.com]
No, Louie is just a better show, as a creation. Don’t forget how much experience Louie CK brings to Louie. He’s done a TV show before, he’s done movies, he’s been doing standup forever, he’s obsessed with editing and directing. Louie is a just a more realized, fleshed-out product even if the concept of the show has been evolving.
I give Lena Dunham credit for making a really good show with such limited experience, but it’s clear she still needs to work on some things for the show. For starters, she’s probably the worst actress on the show and hasn’t figured out a way to minimize/direct herself to not be so noticeably bad.
Actually Allison Williams is a worse actor than Dunham. But Dunham is pretty bad. Girls is like watching the TV version of a Lo-Fi record from the early 90’s. A lot elites like to talk about how innovative it is but normal people just see lazy writing, bad acting and amateurish direction.
Unfortunately I have to agree. I’ve done so much defending of Girls…but this season has shown just how amateur it is when compared to something like Louie.
I think Girls is better than Louie. Not a knock on Louie, which I think is fantastic (the Bully ep being my fav); just my opinion that Girls is even better.
I feel like we’re watching Lena Dunham’s films #3,4,5 and 6 this season after “Tiny Furniture” (season 1 was film #2). Her growth has been impressive even when she’s not “directing.” Even when it totally doesn’t work it’s daring and compelling. And certainly not for everyone.
Interesting and well stated. I loved Tiny Furniture and love this show, but consider it a minour miracle that she continues to get funded.
Remember Jessa made the odd statement that she believed one of the most noble thing someone (did she say girl or woman?) could do was help a man find his way to his sexuality? Is that why Hannah took Frank into her arms for those fabulous 8 seconds– and patted his back in that awkward, maternal way after the act was over?
Another trend: characters are being brought to their raw tears in these past episodes: Shoshana, Ray, Marnie, Jessa..
And where Ray was excited to finally be asked to a guy’s backup (accompanying Adam to Staten Island to return the dog), in VIDEO GAMES, Hannah is dumbfounded and tickled with delight to find out SHE Is “the cushion” to the weekend visit. Hannah is never the cushion, the confidante, the stable support. SHE is usually the one looking for a life jacket.
An interesting turn to the trajectories of their stories.
Good question. I had not made the connection with the Penthouse comment but you have a point.
When I watch this show, my brain says “Lena Dunham is so brave and fearless and funny”; and my heart says “These characters are so sad, I can’t watch this anymore”.
Jessa’s dad is so depressing, and her ability to live a “normal” life is less than zero.
And Hannah pissing out in the open when there was a structure 2 feet to her right ? This is getting old now.
And Hannah having sex with that teenage virgin ? Pathetic.
If mumblecore means “after one season, I’m all out of ideas:, then this show is great mumblecore
Brutal episode.
Worst episode of Girls ever. I’ve always trusted Alan’s instincts, but my god how he missed the atrociousness of this one is beyond me. It was a mess from beginning to end.
Episode was fine. Always fun to see Mendelsohn apply his craft. Sick of seeing Hannah naked, but, I’m over it. The show is what it is. It’s not Mad Men/Breaking B. Oh well, I’m happy to have it in my life Sun night/Mon Morn. I feel no reason to bitch and complain anymore. Whiners should find a new show.
The only one with a weight problem is Hannah
Shoshana is in great shape and Jessa is actually pregnant in real life
Far from ‘fat’
Then feel free NOT to watch anymore…why be miserable?
The real shame is that the first season was excellent but the nudity now seems pointless other than for her to be “brave”?, nonconformist?, I dunno. But no woman in the history of peeing would have bared her naked butt like that. It totally took one out of the show. And before anyone comments about superficiality, if it was Marnies butt, I would have had the same problem. Sorry Lena but I think I am out. Hope your commentary is worth it to you because its definitely starting to hurt any message you might have had.
This may seem a little contraindicatory but if you want to really see how fan following is disappearing fast just look at how much fewer comments are being made when someone reviews a show. Huffington post articles used to have thousands. The last article had 10 as in fingers or toes. Not a good sign when people dont even care enough to type something. BTW I get the irony of my comment but it will also be my last. Hope Lena gets the message. Or someday she will be asked herself “Were you VERY sad when your show went in the crapper?”