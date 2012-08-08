Review: ‘Go On’ – ‘Pilot’

Senior Television Writer
08.08.12 34 Comments

I posted my review of NBC’s “Go On” this morning. Now it’s your turn. What did everybody else think of Matthew Perry’s latest comeback vehicle? Better or worse than “Mr. Sunshine” (Yay)? Did you also see the similarities to the “Community” pilot – and, if so, did that bother you in any way? Do you think the show has the ability to make grief into the subject for a sitcom? Did you laugh at anything outside of March Sadness? And will you be watching again when the next episode airs on September 11? 

Have at it.

