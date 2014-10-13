Review: ‘Gotham’ – ‘Arkham’

A review of tonight's “Gotham” coming up just as soon as I swear that I voted for you…
Earlier today, FOX gave “Gotham” a full-season order – which is something Kevin Reilly said he wouldn't do (he expected the season to max out at 15 or 16 episodes), and something the creative team has suggested they didn't want. Reilly no longer has any say in the matter, and I suppose Bruno Heller and company will have to figure out how to fill six extra episodes in the back half of the season.
One plus of the added order, given the extreme likelihood that this show – basically the only bright spot for FOX in an otherwise disastrous fall – will be back for a second season, is that it will give the creative team more time to figure out what works and what doesn't, and exactly what kind of show they want “Gotham” to be tonally. Because I'm not sure this should be a show that does back-to-back episodes like “The Balloonman” and then “Arkham.”
Last week, we got a killer who literally floated his victims to their death – a gimmick that was at least within spitting distance of camp, even if it maybe wasn't camp itself. Tonight, we got a killer who murders several victims with a metal spike through the eye, and burns another one alive while we can hear the man's screams. (For a second, “Gotham” turned into an unexpected “Stalker” companion series.) One killer veers a little too close to silliness, the other is way too dark(*), and Jim Gordon looks equally baffled that he's in a city that has room for both these guys.
(*) And also, weirdly, not as menacing as he was meant to be, despite a good performance by Hakeem Kae-Kazim. The improvised spike weapon is basically only useful in close quarters, and against an opponent who isn't expecting it. When Gordon drops his gun during a tussle, “Gladwell” immediately switches to that as his weapon of choice. Pro tip: if your bad guy's gimmick weapon isn't versatile enough for him to scrap it at the first opportunity he gets to pick up an old-fashioned firearm, he needs a better gimmick.
Fortunately, “Arkham” also gave us plenty of Oswald and Fish in action, and Robin Lord Taylor (who recently chatted with Fienberg at the HitFix office) and Jada Pinkett both remain pleasures to watch. Oswald very smartly doesn't tell Gordon about all the people he has killed – and continues to kill, this time with poisoned cannoli – and instead plays the role of willing informant, when in fact he's the one using Gordon in his campaign to take over the city's underworld. His body count still remains too high, especially given how often the show revisits the question of whether Jim should have shot him, but Taylor is the show's star attraction right now.
There remain a lot of moving pieces – Selina gets the week off, while Nygma reappears to tell the cops that the same hitman is working for both sides, and the Jim/Barbara fight suggests she may be in the background for a bit (or possibly turning back to Montoya for comfort?) – and I don't know that anything with Lil Wayne is working at the moment (other than David Mazouz being a good actor doing his best to sell very arch dialogue), but there are pieces of this Frankenstein show that are each working well on their own. If nothing else, the writers will have more time this season to figure out which parts can actually work together.
I laughed pretty hard at Lil Wayne
I think they have a couple real good characters here (Gordon & Cobblepot) and a couple that could be interesting to watch evolve if done properly (Lil Wayne & Selena).
Rushing through a villain each episode seems to be the primary problem. The short stories lack details & the building of suspense while the long story gets lost & feels all over the place.
They should be doing 3-4 episodes for each villain story and take a more focused approach each week to building the long story.
Has promise but I’m afraid it will be gone before they figure it out.
There’s no way FOX is canceling this show. It’s the closest thing they have to a hit this year. It’s getting decent ratings and decent reviews, and it stars a fairly up and coming actor.
Gotham does not work too well at the moment. It mainly functions as a law and order based on comic, with Bullock being “Unstable” Stabler while Gordon plays the role of the earlier version of sensible, by the book, Benson. The villain are beyond silly, Balloonman and now Eye-ball Killer, a girlfriend who was/is a lesbian, and two “C” team cops playing the role of IA wannabes. Of course, the Penguin body count is beginning to border on the absurd, Jada Pinkett as Fish Mooney playing games with the Don Falcone, (she should die sooner rather than later) and of course you have a future hero who at present is a pre-teen boy whose dialogue has him speaking as if he was in the 30-35 age range. With these glaring weaknesses, Gotham can’t last more than two seasons, three at best……………….
Whether you think it’s good (and I’m not saying it is or isn’t) has pretty much nothing to do with how many seasons it lasts.
I disagree with you and Alan. I don’t find the Balloon Man and the Assassin stories too campy or dark. In both the campy Batman TV show of 1966 and the much darker version of Batman franchise starting in 1989 (and especially beginning in 2006 reboot) the villains killed with flair and with gimmickry.I am a history buff and since this is the historical background of the Batman Universe I see the Balloon man and the Assassin as preludes to the weird and strange way villains during Batman’s time committed their crimes and killed. It had to start from somewhere and at some time right? Why not show this is as when the weird crimes and criminals really started? Before this Gotham’s universe wasn’t much different than ours (just like with the CW’s “The Flash”/”Arrow” universe and before that the “Smallville” universe, all like ours until the particle accelerator exploded or the meteor struck respectively) in which you had normal criminals who killed in the normal way like the mob boss Falcone or whomever killed the Waynes (in some tellings it was the Joker IIRC). This is when the weird ways of killing people started, with the Juvenile officer killing in a way to make a statement that would be noticed over and above the “normal” shooting or stabbing someone to death. We didn’t see it but I sure that killings made national news. This is the start of what we will see with the likes of Mr. Freeze, The Joker, The Riddler, The Sandman and of course The Penguin and Cat Woman start doing their weird murders with strange weapons. It would be freaking boring if The Joker and Penguin just had people sensibly shot right?
As for the assassin needing a new gimmick because he dropped his unique murder weapon during the fight and in stead picked up Gordon’s gun. I see it in the same vain as a killer in the normal world who likes to kill with a garrote but looses it in a fight and instead sensibly tries to use the gun if he can get it. To me it would’ve been stupid if he DIDN’T pick up the gun after he dropped his weapon and Gordon lost his.
Oh and I don’t see Bullock as an “unstable” Stabler and Gordon as a sensible Benson. In the comics Bullock was brutal as well and it isn’t as if he is out of control, he does brutal things like that on purpose. He thinks that is how police work is done to deal with these criminals as well as being extremely cynical. And Gordon has always been said to be a boyscout. That is how he got to be commissioner in the first place, his reputation for honesty, compassion but still being able to put the bad guys away before and during Batman’s time, at least that is how it has been told in various forms. So if anything Benson & Stabler (NBC “Law & Order: Special Victim’s Unit” cops until about four seasons ago) is a copy of Gordon & Bullock not the other way around. :-)
At some point, Bruce is going to have to be around actual people, and, you know, smile once in a while. It’s hard to imagine the kid growing up to be the dark detective when he’s constantly holed up in Wayne Manor and can’t develop an ear for the way the common folk speak.
Even if he developed a soft spot for “The Simpsons” or something. Give him some depth.
I think he becomes the Dark Detective BECAUSE of the darkness in him as a result of the extreme trauma he felt. He will put on a mask of sorts, and I am not talking about the bat cowl, but the nice affable and suave face of the playboy Bruce Wayne. That will be the fake face. The Dark Batman is the reality and this is what Bruce is now. He isn’t going to smile for a long time (and its only been what, two or three weeks since his parent’s death if that long in the show’s timeline?), especially given that Alfred will not take him to any child psychiatrist for treatment.
Not knowing much about the Batman lore (I’ve seen all the movies and the occasional episode of the old show, plus a novel and the occasional bits people mention in pop culture discussions, but no comic books or cartoons), I am a bit concerned about the overuse of Bruce Wayne. I understand that Batman is the draw of Gotham as a setting, but from what I have seen, the official word is that Gordon doesn’t learn Batman’s identity (IMO, if he really is such a straight arrow, once he found out, he’d be obliged to show up at Wayne Manor with a warrant & a SWAT team), ever. That would be straining plausibility a bit if he develops this close relationship with Bruce from his childhood on, but never recognizes the masked vigilante with whom he collaborates.
BTW, in the novel I read, “No Man’s Land” his wife was named Sara, not Barbara. Do the events of this episode signal a change from one potential love interest to another?
They just don’t realize that artistic visual will never make up for all the blandness. Fox needs to encourage the Writers to take some creative risks. The Niche audiences will only stay temporarily and will be gone once the visuals wear off and realize this show is by the numbers underneath.
Don’t see the point of the young Bruce stuff knowing he won’t do a damn thing for twenty years.
Batman did not get his start in his 30s. Most recent continuity to address it (Grant Morrison’s run) says he was 20. No older than 24 (based on Miller’s Year One.). And it’s not like he became Batman overnight, it took years of study and training. So there’s plenty to explore with his development if they ever get him out of Wayne Manor and give him scenes with someone other than Jim and Alfred.
I felt that if this show was going to work then the writing staff was really going to have to dig deep to give the viewing audience interesting crimes, characters and investigations, almost a heightened version of “Law & Order”. Sad to say “Gotham” is just barely a step above “Arrow”… a show I binge-watched an entire season of in one day because I was FF’ing through the terrible and terribly bland soap opera dialogue and unintentionally hilarious scenes. At least “Arrow” has decent action scenes. “Gotham” has none of that. Yeah, they cast the right people for Bullock and Cobblepott, but everyone else can’t seem to find their footing… and does Lil Wayne have to go to school, or does Geeves teach him math and science between looking at police files?
Sepinwall wrote an article of how “Arrow” was able to vastly improve during its second season. The hope is that “Gotham” will take the same route and eventually figure things out. I’m not holding my breath for Gotham though. They are way too many winks/nods and not enough subtlety
RE: ANGEL… Ummm, not so much as I was referring to Season 2 of the show. They took Katie Cassidy’s character, who was a journalist working for a newspaper in Season 1 (because she kept telling her co-worker that they were journalists and should do journalist-type stuff as opposed to her ever doing anything remotely like a journalist… eyeroll) and then several months later she’s not only an A.D.A but winds up overseeing the biggest trial in the history of trials… and she never went to law school or took the bar exam. It’s ludicrous!
Yes, I know. I know. It’s a superhero show with characters wearing masks and jumping off rooftops, but the regular world within the show still needs to function at some kind of coherent level. And the dialogue is still just sooooo bad! It’s like “Arrow” is written by a bunch of fanboy 10th graders for a bunch of fanboy 8th graders.
She wasn’t a journalist.
Why so Serious:
Laurel Lance-Katie Cassidy’s role-wasn’t as a Journalist but a defense attorney working for one of those legal defense firms who give legal advice and take cases of the poor who can’t afford a high priced private lawyer and to have an alternative to the overworked public defender’s office. It was in no way ever said she was a journalist.
She was a defense attorney in season 1
It’s a show about a guy using inferior weaponry. All I ask of a superhero is that the character be able to defeat most of the actor’s other characters. Since most of Jeremy Renner’s characters carry firearms, Hawkeye is a huge joke by that standard. One of the more impressive things about the Avengers movie is that his presence did not bring it down. Arrow seems no different, except with CW quality. I saw every season of One Tree Hill & Supernatural, so I’m not an anti-CW snob, but that show’s concept seems to be asking the audience to make way too many allowances.
It’s one thing if you are Batman, and not using guns because you’re committed to being non-lethal, which is how a vigilante stays in the cops’ good graces. But it’s not like arrows are a particularly non-lethal weapon. Especially with modern materials & tech, a bow would generate even more force (way too much to plug in a USB port without smashing the computer, Joss Whedon), and require still more suspension of disbelief.
Also, Katie Cassidy has never done it for me, regardless of what (acceptable for TV woman) job she has. I found her pretty off-putting in just about everything I’ve seen her in.
They should change the name of the show to “Got Ham”!
TERRIBLE! TERRIBLE! TERRIBLE!!!
Were we supposed to take the fight between Barbara and Gordon seriously? He seemed like such a hypocrite that I kept watching and wondering if the writers were doing it on purpose…
Yes it was a scene to be taken seriously because he was being hypocritical. That was the point. Gordon is a good guy, “Boy Scoutish” in fact but he isn’t perfect angel, like when he let Bullock wail on that guy for holding those kids in his cellar despite his normally be against police brutality because kids were involved.
I’m really struggling with this series to be honest. As you say, it feels like it hasn’t a clue what its identity is. It veers from campy to dark, and still seems far too overreliant on the well-known characters.
Robin Lord Taylor is the brightest thing about the show, but I agree on the body count, they’re over-using him and cramming too many characters in at once, whilst also trying to solve a new crime every week. I absolutely love Sean Pertwee as an actor too, but the anger with which he’s playing Alfred feels so far out of place.
I can understand why its happening, but at the moment the films are darker than then tv show – and they’re stuck clinging to the safety net that is the Penguin/Riddler/Cat trio and refuse to let go.
Is it me, or would this show be a lot better off never featuring Bruce Wayne again after the opening scenes in ep 1? Again, they’re too afraid to let go of the established characters
I see a lot of praise for Pinkett Smith, but I think she’s awful in this. The writing is bad too, but her performance is terrible too. The writing for everyone is bad, but some of the cast is at least turning in a good performance of bad material.
And yet you continue to watch.
@Production
No one who watches past episode three can legitimately criticize a show. Therefore, all shows are infallible after episode three. Well done.
I have a question for the connoisseurs of the Bat. It’s not related to the episode, but it’s been bugging me since I watched the Nolan films: does anybody know why Carmine Falcone is named like that? As an Italian, I have always found weird to hear one of our national heroes’ name, murdered by the Mafia (this guy [en.wikipedia.org] ), associated with a mafioso. Is it just a coincidence or some kind of…I don’t know, homage? Reference?
I’m not offended or anything, it’s just a name, I’m just curious and I haven’t found an answer.
Because that’s the only Falcone in Italy?
Because Mussolini was too on the nose?
Falcone rhymes wi9th Capone?
Marscapone would be too cheesy?
Old writers remember Falconetti?
@Ben: no, just the only famous one. To give you a perspective of where I was coming from, imagine a show that introduces a character named, say, “Benjamin Franklin, Captain of the British Red Coats”. Rationally, you know there have been probably hundreds of Brits named like that, but it would still sound weird.
@Jo: That mascarpone joke made me snicker in a stranger’s face on the bus, damn you! The “rhymes with Capone” theory is…surprisingly close to the truth, on the other hand. Apparently, the creator of the character stated that he took inspiration from the Corleone family. I guess he just picked Falcone because it sounded similar and he had possibly (just theorycrafting) heard the name during the maxi trial of ’86-’87, which made the real life Falcone famous and concides with the fictional character’s first appearance.
The Character is based off Vito Corleone. I guess it rhymes.
It’s weird, I’m similarly lukewarm on the show (at best…kind of considering giving up on it), but disagree on almost every individual point. I think Oswald is predictable and kind of boring, and the performance just feels like a poor man’s Joaquin Phoenix. Fish is weird and I can see how her stuff could seem intriguing, but I don’t know what to make of it and it feels off in that it’s both tangential to the story and not currently involving an existing character (of which there are plenty that they clearly feel the need to service). Despite the cheesy dialogue (which is pervasive in the whole series, to me), I actually like the Bruce stuff. Since he can’t really do anything else, I like that they’re planting the seeds for the detective aspect of Batman.
You know your show has problems when even my 15 year old son commented on the disparity between killing someone with balloons and stabbing them in the eye, and he also pointed out how dumb it was for the assassin to only have a weapon that’s useful at close quarters. And his entire comment about the singers’ competition and Fish’s “seduce me” tryouts was simply “Was any of that really necessary?”
When you think about it killing” someone with weather balloons is pretty vicious, having them freeze an suffocate to death in the stratosphere and then when the balloon pops the body plummets several miles down to end up hamburger on the ground, along with someone else being killed if she happens to be walking her dog.
The auditioning part was unnecessary I agree or at least the singing was horrible!
I think the show would be better served if it focused on The Penguin rather than Gordon.
Watched last night . never again. This show is trash! Is it supposed to be about bruce waynes childhood? or are we shootin more for the Lesbians on parade thing??? Thanks but no!
And I thought he was going to assemble a Sonic Screwdriver. . . . . .
I feel that viewers need to give this show a chance. I actually like the fact that each episode has been different in tone. Not all villains are campy. I like the lack of predictability. The Lesbian subplot tells us we are not watching our parents’ Batman. This Gotham is bleak and corrupt. Detective Gordon is trying to do the right thing but he is not a superhero. He has a short temper and is genuinely frightened for his own life. I think there is plenty of room for these characters to develop and that that will be the joy of this show.
This show has me so very conflicted. Parts are potentially awesome. Yet others, potentially terrible.
I know I’ll never get my dream of a ‘Homicide: Life on the Streets’ style adaptation of Gotham Central. But man is it hard to not think what could’ve been. It could’ve been so so good just focusing on the GCPD fighting crime. Focusing on the detectives lives and careers. Fighting normal crime, with just a sprinkling of Gotham’s super villains and just a TINY hint of the Bat every once in a blue moon. With the detectives actually begrudging Batman and having to work in his shadow, and deal with the messes left over. But no, that will never be.
Instead we get this show, which 1/3 of the time makes my stomach turn (heavy handed winks at Riddler/Peguin/etc), 1/3 gets me excited (excellent characterizations of Gordon/Penguin/Bullock/Fish), and the other 1/3 bores me with standard procedural case of the week whatever.
If the show was smart it would focus on Gordon and Bullock, and REALLY REALLY REALLY put kid Bruce Wayne on the backburner. We really do not need to see the kid every dang episode. He’s just a kid. He won’t be Batman for 20 years! The show is looking to make him out to be some master detective savant. Its stupid and distracts from what needs to be the main focus. This show needs to be about Gordan and Bullock vs the mob/Penguin/etc. Save the superfluous Riddler winks and all that crap for way down the line. If they continue at the pace they’re going, they’re going to have all of Batman’s rogues gallery in place before Lil Wayne is 15. Thats just dumb.
Guy who plays Penguin is excellent. Let him and Fish war with the GCPD. Save the other crap. At least for future seasons.
Oh, and the whole Barbara Gordon had a lesbian fling with Rene Montoya thing is just stupid. I know Montoya was a lesbian in the comics. But mixing her in with Gordon’s future wife is nothing just soap operatics for soap operatics sake. Give me a break. Can’t wait til Batgirl grows up and meets Montoya and she tells her all about the good ol days she did it with her mom. Come on now.
I second the Bruce wayne thing. I though this was supposed to be Gotham before Batman, not a 24 episode long version of Batman Begins. I loved that they started the show with the death of the Waynes, but young bruce should have been left out after episode 1.
@Dan Fienberg Motorcycle Fanclub :
I don’t understand what you are upset about. The show has ALWAYS been touted as the origin story of Batman and the supervillians he would later fight. It is not as if they promised you something like “Homicide: Life on the Streets” and then did a bait and switch. Where were you all summer when they aired promotional spots?
If the show did all what you wanted, hardly any mention or showings of Bruce Wayne and the future supervillians then what would be the point of “Gotham”? What would differentiate it from a normal police procedure. Don’t get me wrong I look at tons of police and legal procedurals like “Law & Order: SVU” “Criminal minds”, “Chicago PD”, “Broadchurch”/”Gracepoint”, “Stalker”, “The Bridge”, Southland” (which Ben McKenzie who plays Gordon was on) and the much disparaged but I liked “The Killing” and yes “Homicide: Life on the Streets” back in the ’90s, so I’m am a fan of them; but what would separate “Gotham” from them if we hardly seen or heard of any of the iconic criminals of the future and we just dealt with “normal” criminals? It would be just another police procedural set in a not so different universe. What would be the point?
And Bruce Wayne, now 12, will become Batman in his early 20s’s, about 10 years from now in the show’s timeline; but over the coming seasons there could be significant time jumps. I’m not saying there will I don’t know be but it is possible. Maybe it will be like “Smallville” and we won’t see Batman until near the end of the series.
Incidentally from the looks of the technology in “Gotham” it is about the mid to late 1990s (no flatscreen TVs and monitors, only CRTs; no tablets, no smartphones only flip cellphones the police cars looking like models from the 80’s due to budget cuts I guess), so Bruce would be become Batman maybe around 2010 if I’m right.
As for the lesbianism of Barbara, given the increase acceptance of homosexuality Barbara Gordon’s daughter will likely feel no more different about her mother’s lesbian relation ship with Montoya than she would be with an old boyfriend of her mothers.
Yay Barbara finally left the apartment. Now can they actually give her something to do?
I wonder if the cannoli were made by nuns who took a vow of silence. Yeah that’s right I made a Godfather III reference.
I found the villains performance in the episode to be quite menacing.
“The improvised spike weapon is basically only useful in close quarters, and against an opponent who isn’t expecting it.” – Then how do you explain Anton Chigurh? He even had to carry around an oxygen tank.
If Barbara Kean insists on knowing Cobblepot because it will effect her art gallery because I am sure the financiers are the mob because it seems they have their hand in everything then this insistence adds a character beat and makes the character more interesting. If the insistence is just to make sure she can trust James it makes Barbara the nag stereotype and they should just kill her off now. I really hope it is the former rather than the latter.
Over at the AV Club Oliver Sava is saying the Bruce-Alfred of the story is the only part worth tuning into because of the character development and balance of current psychology and hints that portend of the future.
I really like Mazouz’s performance and I like the dialogue because it shows that Wayne is part of a different strata of society. His interest in police cases and business dealing could have him be Gotham’s Encyclopedia Brown in the early goings and shows that he does have a place in the world.
The other child pre-villains in the cast don’t seem like they fit at all. Ivy Pepper is nowhere to be seen. Camren Bicondova’s performance as Catwoman takes me out of the world. Her high pitched speech has me thinking of her as too much of a kid but given Kyle’s background on the show she should be a lot older than her years.
I am liking the show a lot better now that I seen that the show is playing a long term game with Cobblepot’s scheming, the politics of Arkham and Wayne’s development. Donal Logue has made the role of Bullock much more interesting in a way that I think a lesser actor could have played down to the writing. I really liked his snap at Nygma about knowing what a paradox is. Ben MacKenzie is also doing a really good job of showing the honor and earnestness of Gordon. I really do like the rapport the two have developed. Between this and Mazouz’s performance as Wayne I find hope for the show.
It gave me a glimmer of hope that the writers dispatched the device of Gordon talking over all his cases with Kean giving that it is highly unprofessional and shows an attempt at better writing and hopefully a sign pointing to more of an introduction to the rest of the Gotham Central cast.
I can wait for that Ben Edlund script.
Whats that with the Little Wayne stuff? Why is that funny?
There is/was a rapper by the same name. So calling a smaller version of a famous character named “Wayne” is thus witty.
There are debates about whether or not Gordon should have killed Oswald? So murder is an okay thing? It’s one thing when you are discussing a show with criminal protagonists, or a post-social breakdown, like Walking Dead, and analyzing it as a tactical decision, but that is not, and should not be a thing for any police officer, regardless of his intentions.
Setting aside a well-known character (I’d bet more people would recognize “Commissioner Gordon” than any other name on the show, aside from Bruce Wayne and Alfred) who is established as a good and honorable law enforcement officer, that is an absurd debate discussion for any show about a supposedly good or even tolerable protagonist who is not a criminal anti-hero.
I watch this with my husband season 1 and started season 2. The show has some great acting with some wild special affects.
We decided that to stop watching the show. It is to dark with little hope of any happiness. The violence is over the top.