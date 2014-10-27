Review: ‘Gotham’ – ‘Spirit of The Goat’

A review of tonight's “Gotham” coming up just as soon as I get tangled in some hussy's demon purse…
In the weekly juggling act that is “Gotham,” “Spirit of The Goat” was probably the most effective episode yet at keeping enough balls in the air in interesting ways. One of the show's bigger issues to date has been generating Cases of the Week for Gordon and Bullock that fit the strange world of Gotham City while also not feeling like a pointless distraction from whatever Oswald or Lil Wayne is up to. The chase for the Goat – revealed not to be a supernatural force, but underclass revenge dreamed up by a talented shrink(*) – hit both of those requirements. It tackled the class warfare that's been a key theme of the series to date, gave us a villain with a codename and costume, but one that didn't seem too big for this world at this point, and – most importantly – it gave us some much-needed backstory and shading for Harvey Bullock.
(*) Law of Economy of Guest Actors told me that Susan Misner (Stan's wife on “The Americans,” among many other recent roles) either had to be the real Goat, or the woman behind the Goat, so to speak.
Until now, Harvey's been a bundle of jaded veteran cop cliches coasting on Donal Logue's charisma (ditto Gordn and Ben McKenzie). Seeing that he was once the eager beaver Gordon type in his partnership with Dix(**) is a familiar twist, but still one that adds good shading to the character and the current partnership – especially since that partnership is about to get very ugly with the arrival of the decidedly not-dead Penguin at GCPD headquarters.
(**) Played by Dan Hedaya, who once upon a time played a classic Disapproving Police Captain – opposite Gregory Hines and Billy Crystal as tough cops! – in the underrated “Running Scared.” This episode may have gotten bonus points if Dix had told Harvey and Jim, “You are detectives. Go out and detect.”
I'm assuming both Bruno Heller and Cobblepot have a plan for what's going on here, given the danger he's putting himself and his good “friend” Gordon into by appearing there – or even by returning to Gotham in the first place and letting Sal Maroni know his true identity. He is either woefully naive or a genius, and given where we know the character is eventually going, he had better have something damn clever up his sleeve for next week. But his arrival just as things were getting very uncomfortable for Jim – and which made things even more uncomfortable with Harvey – was a good capper to the episode.
With Lil Wayne and Selina reduced to cameos and Fish absent altogether, “Spirit of The Goat” also got to finally let us know Nygma as more than just the guy who loves riddles(***) and hates that no one else cares about them. We're obviously heading down a path where he turns to crime as a way to get people to notice him, but in the meantime we're seeing that his social awkwardness isn't just confined to his dealings with the cops, but to his inept wooing of records clerk Kristen Kringle (played by Chelsea Spack, who's styled more retro than any other “Gotham” person we've met to date). With Cobblepot clearly foregrounded, the show's probably going to take its time with Nygma, but allowing him to appear for more than 30-second cameos that wink to his future was a necessary and welcome move.
(***) Though perhaps the show should have looked for another goat-related riddle or parable, given how prominently “Fargo” used a slightly different version of the cabbage one only a few months ago.
What did everybody else think?
Kristen Kringle? Really.
Anyone care to lay odds of the character showing up in an upcoming Gotham Christmas episode?
RWG (anything less than 100% is unacceptable :-)
Very fun. Nothing special, still, but very fun.
I really liked this episode though not as much as last week. I really liked the tension that the spirit of the goat stalking his victims invoked. Or maybe that’s just residual nervousness of me getting test results earlier today. Also it seems to me that Kris Kringle actually might mildly reciprocate Nygma’s feelings.
Liked the Gordon and Bullock without Fish interruption and the additional context bringing the plot to a head. Would love to have backstory on Gordon for even better context. Excellent scene between Ben McKenzie and Dan Hedaya. As for the ending, I hope the beginning of the next picks up and runs with the momentum.
Just had to pop in to say that I agree that Running Scared is one of the most underrated movies. And the chase seen is definitely in top 3 of all time.
Easily the best of the series. The writer of the episode, Ben Edlund knows his way around a superhero story( He created the Tick, as well as wrote the best episodes of Angel and Supernatural)
A couple of more comments…
When the “new” victim was shown, I got a saddening “sexist” vibe. They made a point in exposition of talking about the antagonist targeting “first born rich people,” yet every victim actually shown is a woman? My first reaction when they mention ‘lil Bruce” might be a target was, sadly “yeah sure.” This one might be just on me, and I hope to be shown wrong, but 3 for 3 onscreen is awful hard to prove wrong…
Donal Logue continues to kill it here. I’ll admit that I haven’t read a whole lot of Batman comics since, say, 1985, but I really give the producers credit for making what the B:TAS turned into a blatant caricature into a character I really care about. I might not like him, but I care about whether he lives or dies.
I can’t believe what asses they are making out of Montoya and Allen. On one hand, I guess they’re on the level, which, in Gotham, is not unappreciated, but arresting an officer on the word of an informant they don’t even know the name of? OTOH, I sadly expect one or both will end up being in the mob’s pocket, but that’s even worse.
No Fish, no problem IMO. There’s enough evil in Gotham to keep everyone busy.
Likewise, not much ‘lil Bruce, no problem. He’s already got enough stuff out there to keep everyone reading.
Just re-watched the pilot, albeit sober :-) If Fish gets offed by anyone in any manner, it won’t bother me. The woman has it coming.
RWG (maybe they can get another actress less intent on chewing up screen time)
He wasn’t an informant, but an eyewitness to the murder. Arresting on the eyewitness testimony of a single person happens all the time. I like you disagree with it but that they did that is realistic. What makes it a bit more unrealistic is that they haven’t recovered the body of Cobblepot and prosecutors are usually loathe to pursue charges without a dead body.
Agree on the woman-as-victim thing. Am also enjoying Donal Logue – so happy to see that he recovered nicely from that blood eagle.
I liked how they got Carol Kane to play a Carol Kane sort of character.
Yeah, she’s a treasure. They should have her eventually become a Batman villain in her own right.
RWG (born to be in a series like this)
Oh, yes. Meant to chime in here, too. Love Carol Kane whenever she shows up. And did she every get sillier dialog that rushing out to embrace Kiefer Sutherland calling, “Fwee! It’s Fwee!” Or something like that. And I totally loved her for it then, too. (as a matter of fact, every once in a while, when in a certain mood, I comment on certain right wing FB posts (when somebody shares such a thing) with “FWEEDOM!”
I’m finally going to comment on this show, as I’m not sure I’ll be watching much longer. In a nutshell, it feels like a major network trying to do a poor imitation of a CW show. No one is saying Vampire Diaries, Tomorrow People, Arrow, or The Flash are great shows, but they know what they are and work well in the confines of available talent and budget. Gotham has more money and talent, yet can’t make a coherent statement about what the show wants to be. Week to week and even scene to scene, the whole thing feels disjointed. Without the character of Jim Gordon, I wouldn’t know this was the same show at times.
Logue deserves an Emmy for his job on Gotham. I don’t know who or what Harvey is week to week, yet Logue is strong enough to keep me interested and watching. I think they were trying to give some back story on the Harvey character last night, but instead it made the whole mess more confusing.
Thankfully there was no “Fish” last night. JPS is unwatchable in the role and the character is a joke. I truly despise when she appears onscreen. And I don’t know a single woman who would accept the nickname, “Fish”. For someone who doesn’t read comics, can the writers explain that?
I might hang on another week or two. In the meantime, I’ll tune in to The Flash tonight It’s not great (or even good), but I know what to expect and I can turn it on the background while I work on my kids’ Halloween costumes and not be actively annoyed.
Fish is not a character from the comics.
I, for one, say “Arrow” is a great show.
I keep reading Alan’s reviews and read the comments to see if the show has improved since its inauspicious debut.
The JPS character is simply unwatchable. If your going to channel Eartha Kitt, then the show should be camp.
As it is, its neither fish nor fowl. (no pun intended, but left there anyway)
I agree about Jada Pinkett Smith. It seems she’s just going thru the motions playing a cliché generic character. Not enjoying her or her character at all.
If you’re going to bring a big ( pretty big ? ) “name” actor, make it a great character.
This was my favorite episode of the series. Then I realized there was no Fish. That can’t be a coincidence.
I thought that the pieces throughout the hour hung together better than they often have in the past, and the villain was cartoon-y enough to fit into Gotham and yet grounded in some reality. This episode gave me more confidence that they know where they’re going and can sustain the show for a while.
I hope Penguin take out Fish sooner rather than later. It’s a much better show without her.
Alan, in terms of Hedaya and cop shows I was thinking Hill Street Blues (having just seen it) as hedaya played a corrupt cop who woulfit well into this GCPD. I also felt the economic politics were better handled in the viper venom episode, here it felt tacked on.
The more Donal Logue, the better. I would watch an entire episode consisting only of Harvey Bullock interacting with the world, eating junk food and constantly shouting the wrong answer in front of a TV quiz show. I would probably like it better than most episodes of Gotham, as well.
And in this episode he proved he really is a detective instead of a cynical, brutal, phoning it in cop. There was signs of that before in the last few episodes but in the first couple of episodes one would think he only showed up to eat from the food cart. I liked his line on how “therapist” can be made int “the rapist” LOL!
Still had absolutely had no cause to shoot the hypnotherapist. He had better justification to shoot the hypnotized patient that she sicced (sp?) on Bullock. How far could she go in heels?
I have been taught by Maggie Q, Summer Glau, Scarlett Johansson, Jessica Alba and Jennifer Garner that there’s nothing, NOTHING as dangerous as a pretty girl in high heels. Apparently, they’re just as practical for athletics than any pair of running shoes. “No cause”? Ha. She was obviously luring him in a lethal trap. If you ever find yourself working as a security guard, shoot the girl in stiletto heels first, then ask questions. You’ll save yourself a lot of trouble.
Surprised nobody’s mentioned this yet, but the “Goat” masked sure did look like a very rudimentary version of the Batman mask. I was almost certain that Bruce was going catch a glimpse in some fashion during the episode. But, with the therapist still alive….
I agree they were like Batman. Yes they were on the wrong side of the law, but their demeanors evoked Batman. Hell the name “Goatman” is evocative as was the cowl with goat horns that could easily be bat ears. They dressed all in black; they committed his crimes at night. Both Goats used the same low, forceful threatening voice saying “I am the Spirit of the Goat” which could be translated to “I’m Batman”. He even had a batcave of sorts with bats or birds living in it that flapped away when he got near. I think it is a blatant effort for people to think “Batman” when watching him
I liked that we for once saw Bullock actually being a detective, and not just running to Fish Mooney for the answers. Also, that he learned the “no heroes” mantra from Dix; after all, insisting on going in against The Goat without backup led to Dix being paralyzed.
Donal Logue and the hypnotist had chemistry in spades, which was another stark contrast from McKenzie and his lame fiancee.
