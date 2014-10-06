Review: ‘Gotham’ – ‘The Balloonman’

A review of tonight's “Gotham” coming up just as soon as I'm hoisted by my own petard…
Though the show's narrative continues to sprawl all across Gotham's underworld, “The Balloonman” was in many ways the most focused episode of the show so far. It hasn't turned into a Crime of the Week procedural with superhero trappings yet – though if a version of that existed and could feature lengthier “Harvey Bullock, man about town” montages, I don't know that I would mind – but the hunt for the eponymous vigilante linked a number of stories thematically, even when characters in one subplot weren't interacting with those in another.
The Balloonman (played, in Narrative of Recognizable Guest Star Economy fashion, by Dan Bakkedahl) turns out to be a harbinger of things to come in Gotham, and his brief reign of terror is greeted very differently in different parts of the city. Upright law-and-order man Jim Gordon is horrified by the idea – and his speech at the end to Barbara suggests a clear character arc for him in the series, from the man he is now to the one who will eventually be desperate for the Batman's invervention. Carmine Falcone's rival Sal Maroni (played by a clean-shaven David Zayas) is dismayed mainly because this isn't how things should be done in this town (and also because even pedophile priests should be left alone). And young master Wayne(*) looks at the rise and fall of the Balloonman as a case study for vigilante etiquette when it's time to launch the career in that field he's clearly already planning.
(*) Good or bad idea to start referring to him as Lil Wayne?
Between the Balloonman's m.o. this week and the strange and arch nature of the Lili Taylor/Frank Whaley henchpeople last week, it feels like Heller, Cannon and company are looking more to the Tim Burton Bat-movies as a stylistic template than to the Nolan ones(**), which is an unexpected choice, but not necessarily a bad one. It's going to make the tones more difficult to balance over the long haul, but we've seen in the performances by Jada Pinkett Smith and Robin Lord Taylor that the show has room for bigger and stranger characterizations, and the whimsical menace of a killer who floats his victims to death fits in with that while probably keeping the show from drifting into pure Adam West camp.
(**) Or, given Heller's talk about the show being set in an unspecific time period in the past that can incorporate all fashions, technology and automobile design trends as needed, is the appropriate model “Batman: The Animated Series”? That was a (great) show that juggled a very dark tone with occasional moments of strangeness.
That said, there are still some kinks that need to be worked out, particularly in the way the show tries to juggle all its characters. Now that we've got two episodes (or, at least 10 minutes combined) of her talking, Camren Bicondova is shaping up nicely as our young Catwoman. On the other hand, Oswald committing at least one murder per episode (this week suggests two, given that he not only took the busboy's shoes but got a job at a restaurant that had no openings) continues to be a problem, though we'll see how Jim reacts to his return to Gotham – and possibly to learning about all the people Oswald killed after Jim spared his life – in the next episode. And the attempt to give almost every character a moment in each episode (no shoehorned Nygma cameo this week, at least) at times leaves stories feeling rushed and/or undercooked. There was probably more mileage in the Balloonman case itself – and certainly the episode's liveliest scene was the fight Jim and Harvey got into in the ratty apartment as they followed the trail – but the show has a big ensemble to service, and that's going to take time to figure out.
What did everybody else think? How are you feeling about the many pieces of “Gotham” three weeks in?
This show is absolutely miserable. Campy without being fun. The dialogue is inept. The acting lousy. Random plots that go nowhere. Worst of all, the scenes are poorly shot.
Logue/Pinkett-Smith are just chewing scenery now. My continued interest will depend on the Monday Night game.
My feelings succinctly: So far it has some flaws, but I’m enjoying it.
I’m jumping off this one, it just is swirling the drain now. The only reason this show may get a full season is cause of fanboys. There is nothing here for the regular viewer.
But then how do you define fanboy?
I don’t reead comics but having seen all the Batman films and some of the animated series and the 66 West series, I just enjoy watching something that has been adapted several other times for comparison. I’m sure the Batman canon is big enough in our culture that we’re all fanboys to some extent
Well I am definitely not a fanboy and I am loving Gotham. It is different to the usual crime procedural (which is why I appreciate the quirkiness) but it is accessible to someone who has never read the comics.
Done. Found myself fast forwarding through last week’s episode and then suddenly wondered why I was even bothering. Nothing grabbed me and I’m not seeing much payoff. Shame as there is something worth mining from this idea, but it feels like they are focusing on the most uninteresting parts of the story.
For some reason I couldn’t remember exactly how Maroni fits into Batman canon. He’s the one that will eventually throw acid at District Attorney Harvey Dent and disfigure him (and causing him to have a psychotic break). He’s been around since the Golden Age, while Carmine Falcone is a relatively recent addition, first appearing the “Batman: Year One” arc in 1987. And later comics implied that Selina Kyle was Falcone’s illegitimate daughter.
Funny you should mention B:TAS. That’s exactly the tone and look I’m seeing here.
Someone on another site mentioned the Harvey Bullock character seeming too “cartoonish” to be taken seriously. To me, it just seems like Logue and the producers are using the character from B:TAS as a template.
RWG (me, I like some “cartoonish” in my Batman, thankyouverymuch)
I did find Bullock to be a little bit cartoonish but then again in the early going I found the entire show a little too over the top and cartoon-y. I now understand that the show is trying to take a little bit more cartoons/comics to give it a different feel than a generic cop show and to show the boundaries of where the show can go.
In the third episode I got used to the camera work although I could do without the camera pushing too close to the actors faces. This television show isn’t being shown a movie hall and such a move is not necessary.
The “Batman: The Animated Series” creators were directly working off of the style and tone that Tim Burton had set up in his Batman series. This is explicitly stated by Bruce Timm in his comments on the series. This is most evident when we see catwoman undo her mask to reveal blond hair which is in tribute to Michelle Pfeiffer’s role in the franchise under Burton’s guide. Danny Elfman was also created with creating the music for the series (although someone else was the composer for the show).
The show has quickly found its stride. This was the best episode of the season. No more yelling by Alfred (that was rather odd last week), Lil Wayne studying the tactics of vigilantes, a corrupt police force that you sometimes root for (think The Shield), they abandoned the weird Go Pro tracking camera that they used in the pilot to get a weird view of Gordon’s face as he’s running, Gordon is a more interesting character just three episodes in. Barbara is now interesting, instead of just being the eye candy conscience of Gordon. Every time Falcone is on screen, you just know something really interesting is going to happen (although I liked last week’s scene with him better). This could become a REALLY good show.
Oof. This was straight up embarassing. This is turning into a chore. I should not be laughing AT this show. And apparently nobody working on the show knows how wind works.
Heller must have had a LOT of help on Rome, or his contributions are vastly overrated, but this feels like BAD fanfic. They really need to find a focus, drop the dead weight (sorry Bruce, but every scene with you is trite, pandering BS) and come up with far superior material than the groanworthy Balloonman.
The Balloonman stuff was absolutely ridiculous and yet all the characters seemed to take it seriously. This episode gave me strong Smallville vibes.
I’m not hating it, but im not sure that Ryan Atwood was the best choice for this role. I guess he’s adequate, but I can’t help but feel it could be so much better with an actor with more range. I also drew comparisons to Batman: TAS while watching tonight, guess I wasn’t alone on that. My main concern is that it might seem ridiculous to have all these villains like Penguin and whoever else just constantly evading capture and/or death since they obviously have to be alive for Batman to get to them (or do they? I would assume so). It’s kind of like watching every episode of Hell on Wheels where all the tension is derived from imminent peril to Anson Mount’ character when there’s never really a chance that anything will happen to him because he’s the lead character (obviously many more shows use this device besides Hell on Wheels). Anyways I’ll keep watching because I have loved Batman since I was a mere toddler and there’s no point in me trying to resist even a Batman-adjacent show like this.
Well, once they re-open Arkham, the whole “they can’t be killed or captured” thing mostly goes away, since 2/3rds of Batman’s foes are legit nutcases. That’s the one big difference between this Gotham and the other versions and it looks like the rebuilding/re-opening of DC’s favorite nuthouse will be a main focus of the first season from some of the dialogue we’ve gotten.
I’ve never been a huge Batman fan (more a Marvel fan), but B:TAS was just brilliant back in the day. This was, of course, before the Nolan films re-wrote what today’s generation figures Batman to be, so seeing some of the bizarre combinations of tech and design doesn’t bother me at all.
RWG (that Mr. Freeze episode with Mike Ansara is still, by far, my favorite depiction of the character)
I like the show. I think it has shown more promise early than a lot of series.
Enjoyed what little we had of Camren Bicondova.
The rest well…lets say that the vigilante speeches, the entire foreboding of it all, it was just too much to bear (eyerolling frankly) for me.
We already know what’s going to happen, stop beating us with it. Show us things we don’t bloody know.
Further eyerolling with the whole Barbara/Montoya love affair. Of all the things they had to do with Barbara to just not make her a token wife character to the “hero”, they go with lesbianism. As if making her a gallery owner, to clearly, justify the kick-ass apartment Gordon and her live in (cause Gotham cops don’t get paid that well) wasn’t enough, they had to do that.
I have to agree with the first comment made by John, some of the scenes were really poorly shot on this ep. Which is surprising since there’s some great production values on this show but the FX and cinematography are lacking. Those gray FX skies that don’t match the light everywhere else is a bit of a issue.
I’m in support of calling him “Lil Wayne”, however not sure I have more in me to keep watching the show.
Great actors, poor quality material for them to work with.
It wasn’t really surprising, though. Montoya’s a lesbian in a the comics as well. I guessed that was their history in the first episode.
Alan, seriously, not reviewing Homeland but keeping up with this warmed over turd? Worst writing, acting this side of WD. Loche is completely insufferable. Uggghhhh.
I feel like there is a lot of ‘shoutiness’ during scenes…like all the actors need to be as loud as possible.
I like the show as a fan…but I can see a lot of non-fans don’t have a lot to hold on to.
The Gordon/Cobblepot stuff made me want to watch Miller’s Crossing for the same story done right.
The show had the built-in obstacle of being compared to the Nolan movies. I like that they decided not to copy those movies and try instead to have their own voice. They’ve embraced the “comic bookiness” of it all and I think that’s a good thing. It can work.
Unfortunately, the actual problem for Gotham is that it’s just not very good. Lots of bad writing, too many tropes.
Also, please let Donal Logue be funny and not just surly. When he was dropping quips at the Balloon Man while being held hostage is the most I’ve liked any part of the show so far.
So I’m sitting here with all the eps of Gotham on my dvr but haven’t watched any yet. I’ve set it to record the series.
I’m a fan of comic book movies in general but more on the Marvel side. I gave up on Shield about halfway thru season 1. I watch Arrow occasionally.
Do I bother watching or just delete and free up some dvr room?
It’s not good….most people can find a better way to spend 48 minutes, hopefully you can too!
Thanks Storm…took your advice
When a show has a sizable (and in this case, nearly unfathomable) canon, some showrunners make the mistake of trying to eat the entire elephant in the beginning. As a result, well-known characters and events end up as regurgitation. If the mess is quickly cleaned up after the pilot and a few episodes, holding one’s nose for a few weeks might be worth it. Taylor’s creepy Cobblepot is a delightful cross between a cockroach and Pee-Wee Herman. I didn’t expect anything out of Pinkett Smith, but she is another example of actresses over 40 dominating the small screen. McKenzie and Logue are building a chemistry but need to grow beyond shallow archetypes. My main concern is the awkward Bruce and Alfred storyline. We’ve seen many times how Bruce becomes Batman, so why not send him and Alfred off to Europe and instead focus on creating vivid arcs for the Gordons, the villains, and the city?
Anyone else notice the Balloonman was dressed like The Shadow when he murdered a man named Cranston?
Lamond then Cranston. That’s some Shadow fan service right there. ????
I thought it was the worst episode yet. The characters are incredibly stupid and DC should cancel the show. I won’t be watching next week.
I am actually enjoying the show; my grandson who is 20 years old will sit with me during the whole show and watch it; he asks questions which are great fun to answer. We like it. I hope it gets more a stronger story with more excitement so it will stay on the air but so far, so good!!
My grandson is actually 10 years old … that’s funny!!!
I was gonna say. That story seemed a bit strange until your correction. I really wanted to know what these “questions” your 20 year-old grandson was asking you.
We made it through one episode of “Gotham.”
Doubly disappointed in how crappy it is because this show supplanted family fav “Almost Human.”
I’d actually like more Burton-ish dark camp and no JPSmith. She’s a forced karaoke-like facade. I liked Pin Lady last week and am fine w/ Balloonman’s concept but the monologue was way too big for the guy and delivered as much weight as a, er, balloon.
Penguin is the star.
And I’m not feeling the two cops at all. Neither corruption or golden boy syndrome comes off other than flat dialogue.
I’ll continue to watch for now. Even though I know now, it’s not the kind of show I thought it had potential for.
Although I’ve finally made peace with the fact that this show doesn’t have an ounce of subtlety, they really, really, REALLY need to tone down the lazy foreshadowing in the dialogue. I gave them a free pass for the in-your-face pilot, but the Selina-cat-references were nothing but gruesome for the past two episodes, and this week I felt actual pain in the Wayne Manor scenes with things like Alfred noticing that Bruce was becoming quite the “detective”.
I feel like it’s a show with great potential but just lousy execution. Thought the balloonman arc was really creative and it had my attention, but I was just too distracted by the over-the-top performances. Bullock’s character is just awful, reminds me of watching community theater. Same can be said for most of the characters/actors. Not sure if its the acting, writing or both.
For the positives, I am intrigued with the Penguin, Falcone and am somewhat bought into Gordon’s struggles. But I think I’m with most in that they’re trying too hard to do too much. It’s too bad because if they took their time and focused on the slow evolution of the villains, this could be a great show.
(*) Good or bad idea to start referring to him as Lil Wayne
With apologies to Stephen Colbert, I think the question is more “Great idea… or the greatest idea?”…
I’m out. 3 eps in, and things are only getting worse. Are they going for overly cartoony nonsense like the Burton movies (a balloon carrying people away????? Really!?) or more serious stuff like Batman Begins?
The show falls flat for me either way.
This show is cheesy, campy, damn near blasphemous to the world of Batman, and any other adjective that describes something as being impossible to take seriously. The poor acting and script/dialogue does not help at all. I’m disappointed and sorry for the current generation being introduced to Batman through this melodramatic travesty, but not entirely surprised seeing as how Fox is incapable of airing ANYTHING of quality. Oh, and Jada Pinkett-Smith may be married to a fine actor, but she is anything but. I struggle to find anything to compliment the show on thus far; it tries desperately to copy the aesthetic of a quality show like Arrow, but fails miserably. Hoping it’s canceled sooner than later, but know that it won’t be. I’m going to go bury my face in a Scott Snyder graphic novel now to wipe my mind clean of those two awful episodes.
Sorry, *THREE awful episodes now.
Sorry, *THREE awful episodes now.
I know I’m late for the party but this episode only aired in England last night. I would like to say that I’ve never seen any Batman films (really!) only the original TV series.
This reminds me very much of that. Didn’t they have silly props and storylines? I even expected ‘pow’ to come up when they were fighting.
BTW Sean Pertwee (son of my favorite Dr Who) has got a generic rough London accent in this. Mate.