Review: ‘Gotham’ – ‘The Mask’

Last week's episode, “Penguin's Umbrella,” pared things down to just the rising mob war, and was by far the best and most coherent hour of “Gotham” so far. But it's the kind of episode that was effective precisely because the show can't do it every week, and with “The Mask,” we were back to the show's wide-spread formula, for good and for ill. Jim and Harvey's investigation was one of the least compelling so far, while the episode did better at advancing several of the story and character arcs.
The most successful of these involved Bruce returning to school and running afoul of bullies looking to take advantage of his emotional stress (as teenagers are wont to do). The worry when FOX announced that “Gotham” would include an adolescent Bruce Wayne as a regular character is that we would get some kind of weird high school melodrama nested inside the Gordon-and-Bullock cop show, where Bruce can't decide whether to ask Selina Kyle or Silver St. Cloud to the spring formal. We may still get there(*), but for now the show has tried very hard to figure out what young master Bruce would be doing in the immediate aftermath of his parents' murder, knowing what the endpoint will be. We've already seen him engage in early detective work, and learn vigilante do's and don'ts from watching the Balloonman and Jim Gordon, and here he learns how to stand up for himself on a physical level. The character occasionally borders on having an autism spectrum disorder (a lot of his dialogue and Max's on “Parenthood” is interchangeable), but David Mazouz and Sean Pertwee have this chemistry that's growing stronger and deeper with each episode. And for all of Alfred's concerns about his surrogate son's obsession with his parents' murder, the moment when he allowed the slightest of smiles when offering to teach the boy how to fight was tremendously satisfying. He may not want Bruce to become a crazy man who fights crime while dressed in a bat, but he very much wants the boy to be able to protect himself.
(*) I wouldn't be the least bit shocked if “Cat” and Lil Wayne wind up classmates for a half season or more, just for the sake of bringing together two characters the show often struggles to integrate into the rest of the action.
The corporate fight club mystery is the sort of thing that I can imagine working in several different eras of the comics (I can all but picture how Jim Aparo would've drawn it in the '70s or '80s) but that feels fairly silly when played by actors, even on a show that's had plenty of ridiculous moments so far. With Penguin, Fish, and even Harvey, the show hasn't shied away from mixing dark and even absurdist comedy in with all the violence and Nolan-ness, but it tends to work better with continuing characters than with one-offs like Evil Bill Lumbergh here, or the Balloonman a few episodes ago.
On the plus side, that mystery continued the tension between Gordon and the rest of the GCPD – since an incident like the one in the precinct with Zsasz can't just be forgotten – and led to a Jim/Harvey detente that was both inevitable and necessary. I especially liked the scene where Essen and Gordon talk about the Waynes' death as a tipping point for all the insanity the series has depicted so far(**).
(**) I understand the desire to open the show with the iconic scene in Crime Alley where Bruce watches his parents die, but all the talk of the importance Thomas and Martha had to the city, and the way they kept certain elements in check, makes me think Bruno Heller might have been better off pushing their murder back at least a few episodes, if not through most of season 1. You stunt-cast the characters with actors who won't do a long commitment, you show us what they meant to Gotham (and to Bruce) rather than telling us, and then you bump them off and have it mean something beyond the inciting incident for the Batman story.
More Carol Kane with Robin Lord Taylor is always a welcome thing (and, again, an example of the show more comfortably going to comic places with ongoing characters), and I also enjoyed Nygma's immense disappointment at discovering that his breakthrough with the printer toner was irrelevant because the cops had figured it out first.
Barbara remains a significant problem, and there's a part of me that wishes she would be leaving Jim for good, even though I know she won't be. And I appreciated that they didn't try to do too much with Selina in what was already a busy episode, but instead just brought her back to tease whatever she'll be doing next week.
One of the things I loved about this episode, was right at the end Bruce said he liked beating up the bully; Did alfred say his name was Tommy elliot? If so great hush reference. Anyways though it may seem small it I like that it points out that you can’t really be Batman and not get some enjoyment from what you do.
It reminded me of “Touch.”
I mean, I thought the same thing. He doesn’t understand emotions.
I don’t feel that Bruce’s body language and preternatural adult like speaking was meant to convey that he was autistic like, just that he was suffering a trauma and stuffing his feelings down, not like he has a hard time understanding human behavior and the subtleties of that behavior. In the brief time we saw Bruce behave before we saw his parents gun down he did act more or less like the 11-12 year old he is, so I chuck all of his “stiff” behavior to being traumatized. He understands emotions just fine, albeit he doesn’t understand why that sociopath would make fun of his dead mother (and to be clear most teenagers *won’t* do that. They may not be comfortable how to react to some who went through what Bruce went through but they won’t make fun of it either); mostly he doesn’t understand why Gotham is the way it is and that he needs Alfred and Gordon and maybe Selina for (I don’t think she will be going to any junior high school dances anytime soon so Alan and the others could put that to bed LOL!).
Well…it kind of bugs me how the time period is off. Its suppose to be when Bruce was a kid, maybe 80s… How is it possible for Barbara to ignore Jim’s call with the use of caller ID in the 80’s. And the cellphone from the lady that penguin stole the brooch from? Or that Tommy kid that bruce beat up, saying “nothing chilling”? Seriously!?!? Time period is messed up!
This show isn’t tied to any particular time period, but rather an amalgamation of many
It reminds me to some extent of Batman: The Animated Series where there was modern technology (modern for the early 90’s anyway) but all the cars looked right out of the 1930’s.
To me given the technology level “Gotham” shows it looks like it takes place in the mid to late 1990s. They do have cellphones including the flip variety but no smartphones; there are no tablet computers (no mention of the internet IIRC but I suspect that is because a plot hasn’t called for it yet, not that it doesn’t exist in that universe), no flat screen TVs and computer monitors, not even Bruce Wayne has one. The police station has all CRT monitors for the computers. There is a CRT TV in Captain’s Essen’s office. The cars are mid 1980s to late 1990s vintage judging from the body styles, especially the GCPD patrol units that do look like they are from the mid and late 80s, complete with large light bars (budget cuts not allowing for a badly needed fleet upgrade?). The police officers, the patrolmen at least, are still using revolvers and not automatics while the detectives use automatics but some detectives like Bullock still uses a .38. Gordon does carry an automatic as does Montoya and Allen, but the change over is not complete.
From all of that I think the show is roughly set about 15-20 years ago. Let’s say its 1998 and Bruce is 12 years old. That could mean he will become Batman by say 2008 when he is 22 if not sooner and so that would mean he is 28 years old “now” which would roughly match the latest reboot of the Batman movie franchise (the third one in the last 25 years right?) assuming Ben Affleck’s Batman is based on the “here and now” of 2016 (when “Superman vs. Batman” comes out). It, to me, makes sense that the TV show would want to tie into the movie franchise so set “Gotham” in the past so it can be said that is what Bruce will become when the movie comes out. Ben Affleck is 42 years old in real life but he still can pull off being around 30 right? ;-)
Oh and Caller ID came into mass use around 1992 for land lines or so which fits into my theory.
Figuring out the exact year is like trying to figure out which state the Simpsons’ Springfield is in. There is no answer. Gotham City exists in a parallel universe where technology exists, but everything is “gothic”, and that’s why they have old fashioned cars, CRT monitors, etc. If Gotham looked like Times Square, it would throw off the aesthetic.
I really enjoy angry, justice seeking Gordon over the more passive, quiet Gordon from earlier in the season. While I do not love having a case of the week all the time and would prefer some more serialized stories, I feel the strongest part of the show coming off last week is the tensions between the GDPD and Gordon over his crusade. More of this please!
You know Alan..I agree with you when Gordon was talking with his Captain about how the Wayne death affected the whole city in that they should have push the Wayne death later in the season so it would have more of an emotional impact on the viewer and on the show as a whole..that’s exactly what I was thinking when that scene came up..why didn’t they do that in the first place?
I don’t know the history of Gotham’s mobster crime families in the comics (that’s a tangled web in itself), but Roman “Black Mask” Sionis was a brilliant gang boss who led the Gotham underworld for a while (presumably after Falcone and Maroni). Roman was a childhood “friend” of Bruce Wayne’s too.
That’s because the Sionis on this episode wasn’t Roman. He’s credited on IMDB as “Richard Sionis”, maybe Roman’s father.
I agree with you about the Gordon and Bullock dynamic shifting, at least for now, again. I also liked the shift from Essen with Gordon and their scenes have a new, welcome depth. Actually, nearly all of Ben McKenzie’s material has more depth, finally. Although there wasn’t direct, actual backstory and references to Gordon’s past overtly during his first meeting with the finance killer manipulator with the strangest hiring policies ever, there were hints during that verbal jousting. The final fights where Gordon had to battle first the new candidates as entertainment, bread and circus for the company crew, and then the CEO creep himself, had more, right down to Gordon perched ready to kill with the final stab. I thought Ben McKenzie played that really well, and showed Gordon’s training and the turmoil to reign in and not go for the kill. Getting real backstory to understand Gordon and his own demons and motivations would be golden, and golden material to watch.
One good thing for Gordon and us all would be Barbara hitting the road, but then why did she come back to make Gordon’s life so much “fun” last week when she had her out and he had explained the need for safety? Ugh.
Great point about the Wayne murder. This show would have really done something new if it had allowed us to get to know Thomas and Martha Wayne and their relationship with Bruce and Alfred and the city of Gotham before their murder.
About 70% of what the show has done so far good have been done with the Waynes alive. We could have seen the plot to murder the Waynes unfold while still leaving some mystery as to why.
I reject the idea that Bruce is autistic. It may seem so but it isn’t. It is just the trauma that has him up tight for totally understandable reasons, giving him a pseudo maturity and poise he feels he has to maintain (in the brief time we saw him with his parents alive he acted like a normal kid). I made the mistake regarding a character in “The Bridge” when I thought a new character was also autistic like one of the star characters was due to her behavior when it really was severe sexual trauma that made her act like that, so I don’t think it’s autism that the writers are trying to convey.
I think the show is trying to incorporate the light parody of the batman 1966 TV show-where the absurdest comedy comes from I think-with the darker since 1989 movie franchise-perhaps particularly Nolan’s version-so on one hand you have Fish Mahooney that could’ve been a slightly more raw and violent Eartha Kitt version of Catwoman in her behavior and manner of speaking who could’ve came from the 1966 show and the darker aspects of the movies like some of the torture scenes and the female cop being shot down mercilessly in the previous episode and Bruce saying he liked beating down that bully (can anyone imagine Adam West’s Batman saying he enjoyed beating down anyone? He did enjoy fighting though, but in a “healthy” “All American” way ;-) ). That to me is why it seems like a jumble
I don’t mind the strange criminals like “Balloonman”, “The Goat” and “The Mask”. I see it as setting the stage for the really weird and strange criminals in the future. There has to be a starting point after all, all of them feeling that they have to have some gimmick costume and act as if they were Rock n’ Roll bands and have some strange way of killing ones foes (the use of a paper cutter blade as a samurai sword is one very minor case). Eventually we will see some weirdo who has paper white skin dressed in a purple zoot suit with a giant purple pimp hat fedora with a brim that is a foot wide LOL (I do suspect it was the future Joker who killed Bruce’s parents as he did in some versions of the story)! It had to come from somewhere. :-)
Its going to get worse regarding the weird criminals and I’ll enjoy every minute of Bullock’s “WTF is going on with this guy!?!” reaction to it!
Alan Sepinwall was not suggesting that the writers where literally making Bruce Wayne autistic. That would be ridiculous.
I’m surprised people are complaining about “strange” criminals………we’re seeing a young boy gradually turn into a superhero dressed as a bat, why wouldn’t we see criminals start to get weirder and weirder until they’re wearing green leotards and clown makeup?
I definitely agree that Barbara has got to go – in one way or another. I find the character tired, repetitive, and predictable. I’m still trying to figure out if the problem is 100% the character, or the skills (or lack thereof) of the actress portraying her.
Oh, I’m pretty sure it’s the character. And the writing. Name one actress on TV who could pull of the “tell me there are no monsters” scene and the “handwaving a handgun while drunk” scene (actually, I guess they’re the same lame scene) and come off as at all likeable and/or competent.
As written, I just can’t see how someone like Gordon can fall for someone like Barbara unless he’s just desperately in love with her apartment.
RWG (it’s all moot, in any case, as I don’t think she’s long for this show)
Her fiance is a police detective in the most dangerous, crime-ridden city in the world, and he has been personally targeted by organized crime in the recent past, but him hanging up on her abruptly one time, while he’s on the job, is enough to send her into a tailspin. She really is the worst character ever.
Agree whole-heartedly that they should have pushed the death of the Waynes back further – maybe even to a later season – if they’re going to retcon them as their murder being the tipping point for Gotham.
Loved the way Bullock shamed the rest of GCPD into remembering their duty and coming to Gordon’s rescue. It makes the whole “Gordon paved the way for cleaning up GCPD” storyline a lot more plausible (plus pay off emotionally) to see that he’s not doing it single-handedly so much as serving as a sort of focal point that inspires others like Bullock, Montoya and Essen.
But my favorite moment has to be the “oh s**t” look on Gordon’s face when he just about talked the rest of the fight club into standing down . . . until the ringleader offered them a one million dollar signing bonus!
I’m glad I stuck with the show. Even with some of the unevenness caused by trying to shoehorn in too much of the Batman mythos too soon, it’s really been entertaining particularly for the last several episodes and it provides a terrific companion for Sleepy Hollow.
The idea of saving the death of the Waynes for a first season finale or even later season event has been suggested many times over and I always thought it was great one. I think we might have had a completely different show on our hands had this been the case (one I might have actually enjoyed). The fact that this idea is such an obvious and good one, and the fact that it has popped up over and over again in many different forums leads me to believe that it had occurred to the writers/creators in early development. Unfortunately, like many good ideas, they chose to overlook it for what we currently have on Gotham. Therefore what we’re left with is a tragically missed opportunity.
Same go’s for Penguins story. The entire first season could have revolved around his rise with the occasional nod to other villains an characters in the batman universe. Instead of the occasional nod, or “Easter egg”, we are weekly hammered over the head with, “Hey, didn’t you get it earlier? Don’t forget, this is going to be the Riddler, or Catwoman, or (biggest offender) Batman!” These writers underestimate the intelligence of the viewer. It’s either that or they realize if you remove the brand recognition of the material the viewer is left with a terribly dull and poorly written crime procedural. This show suffers from an overwhelming lack of thoughtfulness, care for the source material, and in my opinion the most important, creativity and subtlety.
I am a huge Bat-Fan and really wanted this show to work. I still want this show to work so I’m still remotely hopeful that it’ll find its rhythm but since the first episode I’ve been greatly disappointed. I’ve read a lot of reviews and comments and a part of me really wishes I could take this show for what it’s worth because it seems that so many other people have and appear to enjoy it. I simply cannot. I’ve read too many Batman comics to settle for what Bruno Heller is serving us. I feel that as far as the viewers are concerned, Gotham is being viewed through rose colored glasses. In other words, following how well received Nolans’ Batman was, people feel like WB would never let a show about Batman be anything but superb. That they (WB) learned their lesson from Joel Schumacher and would never let someone ruin the Batman franchise again. Maybe this notion is coloring viewers perspective on what this show is?
Just one mans opinion.
Basically, Alfred is psychotic. I hope they keep running with this theme because if Batman is supposed to reflect the insanity Gotham has fallen into then the only direction they can take Bruce is very dark.
Also, they’re going to have break Jim Gordon some how because he’s a relatively ineffective cop by the time the Bat arrives. Batman is needed because he ultimately fails to do anything.
This show is a tragedy at heart. You take a good man, Jim Gordon, and you have to show him break. You take an innocent kid and have to show him become perverted by a crime and then his caretaker.
Every review on the internet hates that Barbara character. I think she has become irrelevant at this point and should just be killed off from the show. She needs to die already due to her wrecklessnes or, shall I say, cluelessness.
Barbara in Gotham, Iris in Flash, Laurel in Arrow… the female characters are all so boring in these superhero shows and serve no other purpose than to cry and repeatedly stir up problems for the heroes.
Barbara just HAD to take it upon herself to stay in Gotham after Jim directly advised her to leave town (for her own good), Iris just HAD to keep blogging about Flash even after Barry (and Flash himself) told her to stop (for her own good), and Laurel just has to become Black Canary even though her sister was the one with the years of combat training and she has no applicable skills whatsoever, and of course disregards both her father and Oliver’s advice to stay out of harm’s way (for her own good).
Am I the only one that picked up on the first appearance of Thomas Elliot, AKA, HUSH? That was the kid that Bruce got into the fight with!!
