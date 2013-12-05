Review: ‘Ground Floor’ – ‘The Gift’

When I wrote my advance review of TBS’ “Ground Floor,” I said that the show got better with each episode I saw. Tonight’s installment was the last, and best, of those. It made me laugh consistently, whether from physical comedy like Brody’s reaction to the slightly less-awesome wine, or from running gags like Mansfield having special powers.

I’m curious how those of you who have stuck with the show are feeling about it at this point. There was some understandable resistance to the studio audience laughter; did anyone tough it out and learn to accept it, or are the only people left those who already have a fondness for multi-cam comedy? Do you like the work being done with the characters? Or is everyone just marking time until “Cougar Town” is back next month?

Have at it.

TAGSbill lawrenceBriga HeelanGround FloorJohn C. McGinleySKYLAR ASTIN

