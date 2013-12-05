Review: ‘Ground Floor’ – ‘The Gift’

When I wrote my advance review of TBS’ “Ground Floor,” I said that the show got better with each episode I saw. Tonight’s installment was the last, and best, of those. It made me laugh consistently, whether from physical comedy like Brody’s reaction to the slightly less-awesome wine, or from running gags like Mansfield having special powers.
I’m curious how those of you who have stuck with the show are feeling about it at this point. There was some understandable resistance to the studio audience laughter; did anyone tough it out and learn to accept it, or are the only people left those who already have a fondness for multi-cam comedy? Do you like the work being done with the characters? Or is everyone just marking time until “Cougar Town” is back next month?
Have at it.
Very funny, very good. I enjoyed a lot of what they are doing on this show, there is a lot of heart in there. Keep going!
I’ve had an affection for this show but this episode made me laugh out loud several times. I love that its multi cam but significantly edgier than anything on network!
Yeah, same for me. Before this episode, I merely liked the show, but this one was just firing on all cylinders. The “giving half a shit” joke had me rolling so much, I had to rewind it.
I don’t usually like laugh tracked shows, but its not a deal breaker for me. If the show is funny enough, I’m able to ignore it.
I’m really liking it so far. The whole cast gets a chance to be funny (though the hot girl has mostly just been hot so far), with Heelan and Scovel being the early standouts. The third episode was a little iffy for me, but then we got the fantastic “Lisa” scene with Scovel and McGinley, which made me laugh harder than anything else the show has done. I wish they would stop with some of the scene ending “yeah…” stuff, where someone tacks on superfluous dialogue to drag out a joke one beat too far, but that’s a minor complaint. Very happy to have another show that makes me laugh consistently.
And while she’s certainly incredibly attractive by any reasonable standard that I can think of, I also appreciate that Heelan is curvier and more natural looking than your typical sitcom lead. It adds a level of realism that makes it easier to relate to the characters.
This show is easily better than most network comedies. I would love a re-write (or a replacement) for Threepeat, he grates on me, but the core of the show seems really strong and well done.
I am really enjoying it. It still feels rough around the edges but it makes me laugh.
I’ve been enjoying it.
Though they seem to be doing the commercial breaks much sooner and what seems like more frequently (for shorter tiems) when they air the show on TBS. For whatever reason that has been more jarring to me than the laugh track.
Well I am guilty of counting down until Cougar Town comes back next month. LOVE that show more than anything! I’m enjoying Ground Floor though. Rory Scovel is hilarious and I always enjoy John Mcginley. The character of Threepeat is annoying, but I think he’s supposed to be. Studio audience laughter doesn’t bother me. I don’t currently like any other multicamera shows, but it’s not because of the studio audience laughter or laugh track; it’s because of lack of originality. Bill Lawrence shows are always original, so I’d watch Ground Floor before any current network multicam.
I’m enjoying it a lot. I’ve always loved Lawrence’s voice, and even though I would prefer it coming in single-camera format, I’m happy to find it here nonetheless.
One note on The Gift in particular. The lead *really* felt like JD while conversely, McGinley feels less like Dr. Cox with each passing episode.
I’m hoping it continues to improve. I hated the first episode of “Scrubs” and didn’t get into it much later. Took me a couple years before I finally tried “Cougartown,” which also took some time to grow on me. I think there’s something in the show that I could like, but it’s still painting with a little too broad of a brush for my taste. The characters are more caricatures so far…
OMG I totally forgot about this show.
So I went to the TBS website and because I’m a Time Warner Cable customer I can’t watch.
And this is a show that needs all the viewership it can get, I suspect.
#fail
Erika
Check the free OnDemand. Last I checked it had six episodes up.
I like it but mostly because of the protagonists, both very charismatic and with terrific chemistry. There are some parts where I laugh at something the supporting characters do or say, but mostly they’re not very good yet.
Still, it’s far and away the best multi-cam sitcom in years. I hope it stays around for a while.
Much like Brooklyn 99, I find the supporting characters more appealing than the male lead. Heelan is funny and her coworkers all work well for me.
I like it, it seems to be getting better and finding it’s rhythm. It would be nice to see some scenes that take place out of the office setting – seeing Brody and Jenny as equals for example. As for the laughter, it’s less annoying when it’s appropriate. For now, it doesn’t bother me
I’m enjoying the show very much, though I think Brody is the love child of JD and Ted Mosby.
I have to be done with this show now, and I can only offer two key observances as to why:
1) I used to be amused at how good How I Met Your Mother was despite the acting in the ostensible lead being so much more weak, neutral, and boring than the surrounding cast. But I watch this show and think “this would be so much better if Skylar Astin was really young Josh Radnor.
2) On Scrubs, the level 11 intensity of Dr. Cox only worked because there were hints of “real” sincerity/humanity/morality/mentorship in those episodes where he had significant screentime, and because the show as a whole took place against the surreal backdrop of JD’s imagination. If you take away that backdrop and merge the hyper and sincere into a single muted mania, it just doesn’t play in a “real” world.
That and all the other characters are a bit flat/underexecuted/undercast.
I really want to like this show but something is off. Perhaps it is the laugh track.
Plus, Dr. Cox is overdoing it. JCM is one of my favorite actors but I’m not feeling it.
And for me, the only reason I’m still watching is because I am enjoying JCM being so over the top. I don’t really care much for any of the other characters.
Jeez. Have never disagreed so vehemently. Gave the show a chance given my love of multicams and Lawrence, but this show is a total waste. I think the male lead could hold down a show, and McGinley can copy/paste his Dr. Cox persona all day and I’d buy into it every time, and I really do appreciate the Scrubsian attempt to try to integrate heart into silliness, but… the jokes are just so incredibly lazy. One of those shows where it seems like they went with the first joke someone threw out there during a meeting. I can guess 75% of the punchlines before they even finish the horribly contrived setups.
Alan will maintain his critic credibility with me forever when it comes to dramas and the like, but this makes me seriously question his comedic tastes and appreciation for talented comedic writing. If you told me he was friends with Bill Lawrence I wouldn’t be surprised, b/c I can’t explain it otherwise.
Read a Happy Endings or New Girl review where Alan mentions a few jokes, or pulls out a few quotes from the episode to remind us of some funny parts. Then try to do that with an episode of this show. Here, I’ll try…
Stray Observations:
** What a brilliant move forcing the world ‘hole’ into a story early in the episode, so they could make 5 dirty jokes in the ensuing 15 minutes that play off the word ‘hole’.
** “It’s my butt”
That’s all I got.
what kind of sweater was it again?
This show is sweet and lovin the chemistry between Skylar and Briga :) And this totally fits the multicam format IMO :)