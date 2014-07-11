Review: Guillermo del Toro’s FX vampire thriller ‘The Strain’

Guillermo del Toro is the kind of filmmaker who leaves me wanting more – just not always in the best way. Whether he's adapting someone else's work with the “Hellboy” films, or inventing his own stories with something like “Pan's Labyrinth,” del Toro leaves no hallucinatory stone unturned, no burst of inspiration unexplored. I've often walked out of his movies impressed by the depth and breadth of the creativity on display, yet frustrated at how little time there was to thoroughly explore it all. I wouldn't want to take away the big budgets and fancy effects work that he can apply to something like “Pacific Rim,” but I've been itching for a while to see what del Toro might do with an ongoing television series, where he could drill down deep and expand each concept to its fullest, rather than rushing to fit them all into two hours.
“The Strain,” the new FX drama adapted from the trilogy of vampire novels written by del Toro and Chuck Hogan, does not disappoint on that front. Television needs another vampire drama like the Germans needed a few extra goals in the match with Brazil, but “The Strain” (it debuts Sunday night at 10) is packed with so much macabre imagery and so many clever ideas that it doesn't feel like the resuscitation of a tired genre, but the launch of something new and fun.
The angle that del Toro, Hogan and company (including veteran “Lost” showrunner Carlton Cuse) have taken on the familiar genre is to cast it as an epidemiology study. Our hero is Ephraim Goodweather (Corey Stoll from “House of Cards”), a doctor in the New York field office of the CDC, and when a plane lands at JFK with the passengers and crew seemingly dead from causes unknown, Goodweather and his team (played by Mia Maestro and Sean Astin) start running through their usual protocols – not imagining that this could be part of an elaborate plot to turn New York, and then parts beyond it, into an enormous incubator for the undead.
To that end, del Toro and Hogan's vampires don't simply develop sharper incisors and a paler skin tone upon being bitten, but have their entire biology rewritten, with some new organs coming and some familiar ones going, so that at times they resemble H.R. Giger's “Alien” design as much as they do Count Dracula or Bill Compton.
Now, because the vampire market is so oversaturated, there can be a risk of overthinking tweaks on the formula, which is how you wind up with something like NBC's “Dracula,” which decided to recast the most famous vampire of them all as an alternate energy mogul who occasionally remembered he could bite people. “The Strain” is not that, but rather a deft blend of the old and the new. We get Goodweather and his team trying to diagnose the cause and effect of this terrible outbreak, but we also have David Bradley (Walder Frey from “Game of Thrones”) as Abraham Setrakian, a Holocaust survivor who has a long history with vampires in general and vampire frontman Thomas Eichorst (Richard Sammel) in particular. It should feel like characters from two wildly incompatible genres have wandered into each other's story, but it works.
A major reason why it works is that del Toro, Cuse, Hogan and company are aware on some level how ridiculous this all is, and don't shy away from that. “The Strain” doesn't play as camp (mostly), but nor does it take itself too seriously(*). It's terrifying or disgusting when it wants to be, but also light and nimble whenever it can be. It's cheesey, but respectably so.
(*) Its most consistent weak spot – a subplot about Goodweather trying to get joint custody of his son – is the show at its most earnest and dull. I appreciate the desire to give the hero a backstory and some characterization beyond the scope of his job, but those scenes fall flat – and, not coincidentally, are the times when the phoniness of Stoll's wig is most apparent. (Somewhere, Megan Boone's wig stylist on “The Blacklist” is sending Stoll's toupee wrangler a heartfelt thank you note for deflecting the attention on this key issue of our time.)
The series maintains a brisk pace (the four episodes I've seen span only a few days from the initial outbreak), but also takes advantage of the TV format to take its time introducing certain characters and storylines. Kevin Durand turns up in the second episode as city exterminator Vasiliy Fet, and while it's obvious how his profession will eventually get him involved in this particular fight, in the short term “The Strain” is content to enjoy watching this very large, strange gentleman enthusiastically lecture people about rat infestations.
With three books to adapt over multiple seasons, there should be plenty of time to examine every weird, scary or funny burst of imagination from del Toro and Hogan. I wasn't especially looking forward to another vampire drama, but I'm eager to see all the strange twists, turns and appendages of this one.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
I hope it’s better than the books. Good god, are they terrible.
The books had some great moments and I really like a lot of the relationships established, I just hope they do something different with the ending.
Thus ends any further discussion of the books so I can avoid the wrath of Alan.
At the very least, the pilot looks like it will be beautifully made with Del Toro’s trademark playing with amber and blue colors.
The first book is a really terrific exercise in tension and horror-storytelling. Unfortunately, the rest of the series and the overall direction they go in with it left a lot to be desired.
I know exactly what you mean about Del Toro, Alan. I realized for the first time recently that maybe I *wanted* to like him more than I actually do. In theory, the guy has got the goods, but the only thing he’s done that’s truly blown me away is Pan’s.
Alan, is Corey Stoll’s wig worse than Megan Boone’s?
Yes, because he’s completely bald and it’s not an especially shaggy wig, so they have to invent an entire hairline.
And I’ll say “No,” because it’s just a rug placed on top of a bald head. Megan Boone had hair and the awful wig frequently made her look like she had an alien hiding in her head…
-Daniel
And still the $1,000,000 question: why bother?
In Austin, Cuse told me that Del Toro always envisioned the Goodweather character having hair, and that the only sticking point in hiring Stoll was whether he’d be comfortable wearing a wig.
For a writer/director with such a clear and specific visual sense, I can see where GDT was coming from, but it looks ridiculous.
Interesting – thanks for that info.
It does makes sense, as you mentioned, as one person’s personal vision for the overall look – but it seems to be one of those creative decisions that Del Toro should have realized that no one would notice if he ‘compromised’ – but everyone would notice (in a bad way) if he stuck to it (given the circumstances).
BTW, my current favorite is James Poniewozik’s, “…Stoll in an absurd hairpiece that may well be a sentient being.”
It never occurred to me that Megan Boone wore a wig. I just thought she had crappy hair and a bad hairstylist.
Looking at promo pics, I have to side with Alan on this as I got used to Megan Boone’s wig over the course of the season and the more I look at promo pics, Stoll’s hair looks more and more ridiculous
I didn’t even recognize Stoll at first with the hair. To be honest, though, I don’t much pay attention to wig fails, so didn’t even notice it was a bad hairpiece (same with Megan Boone’s, but there I was distracted by her crap acting more than anything).
I’m looking forward to watching this show, but it’s a little disappointing that the show’s first big setpiece (a plane landing with all of the passengers/crew inexplicably dead) sounds like it was taken directly from the Fringe pilot.
Or you could say it’s a twist on the Buffy episode (Crush S5) where a train load of dead bodies arrives. Or Dracula where the ship turns up with only the captain left alive to steer (Russian ship called the Demeter).
The point being: transportation related close quarters with a vampire=death is a genre trope.
I don’t think that’s a strong callback to Fringe for most people.
Reed: Look up “Autoland” on wikipedia. It’s not impossible (although technically implausible) for a plane of corpses with this capability to safely land at an airport able to support this technology.
On the one hand I’m curious to hear that the rift on the genre works… And few shows launch with this kind of pedigree behind it.. But with what I do know about the books and how they play out, I think the real burn out here for me is that this is yet another dystopian tale about the end,or near end of, humanity by some potnetially occult but certainly disgusting, biological horror… Getting rid of glam vampires is fine but I don’t know if I can make sit through the series knowing every ‘vampire’ is sh!tting while he’s eating; like a tick… as I’ve heard this described by Cuse. TMI….
Wasn’t Corey Stoll booked for Homeland’s fourth season?
Eduardo – Yes.
[www.hitfix.com]
-Daniel
Stacker Pentecost… Hannibal Chau… Ephraim Goodweather… Vasiliey Fet! The characters in Del Toro’s movies and (now) TV show have names that rival Key & Peele’s East-West college bowl roll call.
So what you’re saying is that the sum history of character names in narrative fiction is just fodder for two comedians and we should now only take names like John Smith and Mary Jones seriously? Key & Peele should apologize for cheap, cliche humor disguised as something intelligent.
After Filch and Frey, I don’t know if I can take Bradley seriously as a character I’m supposed to like!
Check out Broadchurch, or An Adventure in Space and Time. Bradley’s heartbreakingly good in both.
He was amazing as a deeply decent man in “Broadchurch.” As a GOT fanatic, I didn’t even realize it was the same actor that played Walder Frey until a few episodes in, which is a testament to Bradley’s phenomenal talent.
I can honestly say that I am glad this show won’t feature any “sexy” vampires.
Bring on the terrifying vampires as they should damn well be!
meh. finding the pilot incredibly dull.
I absolutely hate that everyone uses custody of young child as a plot line generate sympathy or humanize a character. That must end. I wasn’t even interested in Stoll’s kids in House of Cards. I’d prefer the show with no kids at all!
I just completed the pilot, and I am not sure what to think as everything is still settling. I guess the part I liked the least are those who are helping to bring on this “plague,” those “in the know.” I may have difficulty expressing this, but I wish we had at least one episode where we felt only the CDC people’s, reporters’ and the public’s experience and emotions, where we could remain clueless to what this is all about at least for a while. I guess I wanted to feel some of that shock and mystery first, not have an explanation for it all right from the start (or at least a glimpse into the “why” already). Does that make any sense? Maybe it is something too small to pick at. I was also incredibly frustrated that they dismissed the old man as a “crazy” person, even going so far as to lock him up, AND when the CDC guy (I can’t remember anyone’s names yet, sorry, lol) let that van get through.
I did not feel a lot of suspense as I anticipated, and I wasn’t really repulsed by any of the gory parts. I guess I kind of did feel as if I was watching more of the same. But I will hang in there and give it at least a few more episodes.
I found it creepy. And vampires are still the best monster ever dreamed up.
Agree about the custody subplot. Also not sure how much I care for the strange appearance of the king vampire. Think they should have stuck with making him look (mostly) human at all times.
Dracula has revealed himself in ep9. We see what’s under the hood…… He looks like a Power Rangers Villain. Ive gone off it now!
Not scary at all!