Review: ‘Happy Endings’ – ‘The Marry Pranksters/Our Best Friend’s Wedding’

A quick review of last night’s “Happy Endings” two-fer coming up just as soon as I do a run/walk for sexual blindness…
The timing couldn’t have been better for the first night of “Happy Endings” being a Tuesday night double-feature, as Penny got engaged in the first half-hour and then spent the second trying to figure out what the wedding might be. The problem is that sooner or later, the engagement has to fall apart, not because a happily married Penny can’t be a funny Penny, but because Pete is such a non-entity – other than occasionally commenting on how terrible the rest of the group is, which is a note that can only be played sparingly – that I just can’t imagine him as part of the long-term future of the show. (If, indeed, it has a long-term future.)
That said, these were two strong episodes of the show, the first playing off of both Max’s cruel streak and everyone’s expectations for Alex (the end was the best non-Manti Te’o-related Keyser Soze spoof I’ve seen in a while), with the second going crazy with the wordplay (Manny Petty’s Mani-Pedi), character histories (revisiting Dave and Alex’s wedding in a funny way) and the usual danger of assumed identities (“We are gay homosexuals who are in love and will be married”), along with the brilliant sight gag of Jane getting clocked while sprinting alongside the Trojan Horse Limousine display. (A great payoff to what we assumed would be her hiding inside the thing.) Plus, as a child of the ’80s, I’ve always dreamed of A-Ha’ing my wedding video (and also of acting out the popcorn prank from “Real Genius”) . Now I know that it’s possible!
Given Sony’s history with this kind of situation, I have to believe “Happy Endings” has at least a decent chance to be back on ABC next season. But if it’s not, it’s not going gentle into that good night.
What did everybody else think?
Two strong episodes indeed! When Max thinks he won the lotto was excellent. Jane running alongside the Trojan horse was perfect.
Max and Brad’s mash up baby photo killed me, “he looks like a black Chunk”
I liked both episodes and while MAx’s over the top revenge didn’t bother me, him being such a dick when he thought he won was a bit too much even for this group of friends.
This show continues to be fantastic, hopefully the ratings last night and over the next few weeks will give ABC reason to bring it back.
Both episodes were hilarious.
“I’m not as dumb as I am.”
I love “Cougar Town” but “Happy Endings” is the funnier show. So, I would implore TBS to take on this show as well should ABC cancel it. I’m sure they’re not looking to become a refuge for castaway sitcoms, but this is show has become such a force that it would be stupid for them not to bring it aboard and give it the same exposure as CT.
Memo to TBS: if “Happy Endings”, “Community” or both wind up on television’s waiver wire, please make sure to claim them. Both shows are a perfect compliment to your “Cougar Town” acquisition. No reason to waste money trying to develop your own comedies when high quality ones with loyal audiences are already out there.
Hilarious hour of television last night. This show just has a flow to it that not many other comedies on TV have right now. Please do not let this be the last of Happy Endings!!
I actually thought Pete was pretty solid in both episodes last night. I liked his turn as a rasta, and I liked how he played the whole not-getting-invited-to-his-own-engagement-party thing.
For some reason, I couldn’t stop laughing at “I’m not as dumb as I am.”
I loved Brad having to do a striptease for Jane when his lotion bottles were filled with stripper glitter. Jane “making it rain” was classic!!!
“Bring out the guns”
We’ve made a lot out of Max not being a “sitcom gay,” but maybe they’re breaking the rules with Penny too. Maybe she is happy with Pete and she’ll stick with the outsider. That is how it works in real life. I think Pete, even though he’s boring, may stick around.
Am I the only one who’s distracted by Pete’s resemblance to Brad Pitt’s character in Inglorious Basterds? Two very funny episodes but I was distracted everytime I saw Pete.
Great episodes. So many funny bits, but my favorite might’ve been the caricature drawing of Dave & Alex’s wedding.
That first episode may have been the best episode of the series. Alex’s gag with the couch was possibly THE funniest thing we have seen in a long, long time.
“its not a good gang hang until someone take one in the face” was the best line of the night.
Enjoyed both episodes, especially the prank one. The scene of the final prank was so over-the-top Happy-Endings-y, I couldn’t stop laughing.
While emotional beats are obviously not the strength of the show, I thought the bit with Dave and Alex talking about their wedding was both well executed and a good step towards fleshing out their relationship. I started watching this show during season two so nothing about the Dave & Alex relationship has really made sense/seemed real to me. This scene was maybe the first time it felt like a real relationship and not a plot contrivance.