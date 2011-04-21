Review: HBO’s ‘Talking Funny’ an insightful, entertaining hour about stand-up comedy

I’m a decent interviewer, and certainly better than in my younger years when most of my interviews amounted to little more than a tape-recorded version of “The Chris Farley Show.” (“Remember when Sipowicz called that guy a hump? That was awesome!”) Still, no matter how skilled I get at asking the right questions in the right order, I can never shake the feeling that, because I don’t share a common frame of reference with my subjects, there’s only so deep our conversations can go. Even in the midst of a long, involved, interesting discussion, there will inevitably come a point where I can see in my subject’s eyes, or hear in their voices, that sense of, “I wish I could explain it to you, but you really had to be there and do what I’ve done.”
Because that’s a barrier I usually can’t cross, I’ve always been a sucker for subject-on-subject interviews, where a pair of people from the same field, usually at the same level of fame and often familiar with each other in real life, sit down, shoot the breeze and – if they’re done right – ask each other the sorts of questions that would never occur to me no matter how much research I did.
HBO’s new special “Talking Funny,” which debuts Friday night at 9, is a classic example of how effective that approach can be. The concept is simple: Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock, Louis C.K. and Ricky Gervais sit on a living room set and spend an hour discussing their approaches to stand-up comedy.
These are four men who are at or near the top of this tough, tough profession. The three Americans have known each other for decades, and Gervais and C.K. have been friends and occasional co-stars for a few years now. There’s a level of familiarity with each other, and with the jobs that they do, that leads to the kind of frank, insightful, and frequently very funny conversation that wouldn’t have been half as interesting if HBO had insisted on having Bob Costas or someone like him moderate it.
There’s a fascinating discussion, for instance, of profanity on stage and why Seinfeld has refused to curse in his act. At one point, Seinfeld performs a bit from C.K.’s act, and C.K. marvels at how much Seinfeld’s more polished delivery changed the nature of the joke. At one point, the men get into an argument about how easy it is to just go on stage and make people laugh, regardless of material, and C.K. surprises the others by saying that he frequently drops jokes from his act that get big laughs because he believes the laughs aren’t coming from their quality, but because he knows how to deliver them after so many years on stage.
And with no outsider to play referee, there’s plenty of room for the comics to one-up and mock each other. Seinfeld makes fun of the tight t-shirts favored by the newly-svelte Gervais. Rock explains that his typical performance is much longer than what Seinfeld or Gervais do because he doesn’t have their sitcom riches to fall back on. And everyone takes delight in challenging Seinfeld’s insistence that he puts himself on the same level as the common man, when his persona for so long has been built around him being smarter and better than everyone else.
Gervais hasn’t been doing stand-up nearly as long as the other three, and unfortunately doesn’t have as much to contribute to the discussion. (There’s probably a lot to talk about how easily he slid into that world at a relatively advanced age, but the conversation never goes there.) But he provides a bunch of laughs, and the other three have more than enough insight to carry him.
Sometimes, I read or see interviews that make me frustrated the interviewer didn’t ask a particular question. While there was plenty these four could have continued to talk about, there was never a point where I felt they missed something obvious because they didn’t know the others and what they do well enough.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Oh, I’m glad this is good. The clips Gervais showed on TDS sort of made it seem too in-jokey and like a self-congratulatory cacklefest. I’m always looking for ways to get my money’s worth for HBO, though, so to the TIVO with me.
I completely agree. I had only seen the clip from TDS before reading this article, and that clip did NOT sell the show. Since I already pay for HBO anyway, I will definitely watch this – but now I’m looking forward to it!
Louis is the funniest one. Rock and Seinfeld are ice cold and Gervais is lame
I have long found that the most insightful critiques come from people who use the word “lame.” Thank you for not letting me down.
Hadn’t heard of this before now but I gotta see this. Louis CK is the best working comedian (new hour every year is INSANE), Chris Rock and Jerry Seinfeld are both icons, and Ricky Gervais is brilliant. I love it when comedians talk to comedians (why I prefer ‘Never Not Funny’ and ‘WTF with Marc Maron’ podcasts over Gervais’ podcast) and can’t wait to see this!
This is the sort of show that makes me wish I had HBO. The preview on TDS was a tease, but this review really makes it sound must-see.
I hope Gervais follows through on his “Talking Talk” with Stewart, O’Brien, and others. He may not come from that exact same world, but he has enough commonalities to make that interesting as well.
I hope someone makes some Marriage Ref jokes at Jerry’s expense.
Alan, do you think that this will be available on HBO OnDemand?
Reply to comment…
This looks great. Right on to the DVR.
I’ve been fascinated with stand up comedy since I first saw Myron Cohen on HBO back in the 1970’s. My first attempt to do it myself was back in 5th grade at the Stagecoach Elementary School “Gong Show”. Predictably, things didn’t go as well as I would have hoped.
I love to hear artists talk about their craft and their process and these guys are the best in the world at it. Well…maybe not Gervais.
This sort of sounds like HBO’s answer to Showtimes The Green Room with Paul Provenza.
It’s somewhat similar. Alan and Dan talked about that on this weeks podcast
Remember when you were in the Beatles? That was awesome.
You know, um, that one song you sing, um, where you go “the love you take is equal to the love you make”? Um, is that true?
Just watched this, and though the whole thing was mostly good and worth seeing, I was disappointed to see how little Rock got to contribute. I think maybe it would’ve flowed better and more equally if Gervais hadn’t been there, ’cause he wouldn’t let anyone talk and kept interrupting what could’ve been great moments. He was like the interviewer, he didn’t feel like one of them.
Did anyone else notice how cold it was between Gervais and Rock, particularly towards the end, compared to those two and everyone else?
I agree that Rock got cut-off a lot, but he’d have to assert himself pretty strongly in a room of big personalities.
He did, however, get the biggest genuine laugh from everyone. That was a rare momentâ€”we often see these guys with forced or acted chuckles that a sincere laugh was really refreshing.
While Gervais hasn’t done stand-up as long as the rest, one can tell he’s been thinking on the craft a lot (probably in a professional panic). A lot of the questions he asked about writing went pretty deep.
When the hour was up, I thought “That’s it?!” I could have easily watched several hours of this.
The only thing I didn’t care for was Gervais. He is not as funny as the others and his constant interruptions and side tracking of the conversation took me out of the moment. Just get Chappelle in there.