Review: HBO’s ‘The Leftovers’ a tour de force of devastation and grief

What divine madness could have possibly compelled Damon Lindelof to involve himself with “The Leftovers”?
Why would the co-creator and longtime showrunner of “Lost,” who endured so much public abuse from some corners because of that series' finale, decide that his next TV project would be a complicated story marked by despair, spirituality and a complete lack of answers to a sweeping cosmic mystery – in other words, three of the things “Lost” fans tended to hate the most? Why would he work with Tom Perrotta to adapt Perrotta's novel about a Rapture-like event, and find a way to make what was already a dark and melancholy story feel so unsparingly bleak that, when I described the show to my wife, she responded, “It doesn't sound like it's a real show. It sounds like it's a psychological experiment Lindelof did to see how many TV critics he could get to commit suicide”?
Maybe it's masochism. Lindelof finally quit Twitter last fall (appropriately, on the date of the show's mysterious Departure), after spending three years flagellating himself in response to the tweets of “Lost” finale haters, and perhaps he needed another source of pain and discomfort.
Or maybe he was drawn to “The Leftovers” – a show that in many ways feels even more deserving of the title “Lost” than that one about the island filled with polar bears, pirate ships and ranch dressing – because he saw in Pertotta's book the chance to do something truly special. Maybe he saw a way to get at many of the same concerns that suffused “Lost,” but without the same sci-fi trappings and mythological obsessions that eventually swallowed that show's reputation whole. Maybe he saw a way to take advantage of being on HBO and tell the rawest, most unflinching, most ambitious version of this story – a meditation not only on loss and grief, but on fundamental questions of the meaning of life, death and whatever cosmic force may have placed us here – and not worry in the slightest about commercial considerations, or about raising the ire of all the people who still want to complain about the outrigger, the sideways universe and the numbers.
Maybe he saw the opportunity in “The Leftovers” to make something great. Because he sure as hell has.
Even in a television landscape that includes “The Walking Dead,” “Hannibal” and HBO's own “Game of Thrones” – dramas so committed to a violent, despairing worldview that they all but dare you to keep watching – “The Leftovers” (it debuts Sunday night at 10) is a show that will make some of its viewers want to slit their wrists. Many will hate it. But there will be viewers in whom it strikes a chord so deeply that they will feel themselves overwhelmed by it in the best possible way: not like they're drowning in the misery, but like it's teaching them a new way to breathe.
The story, as in Perrotta's book, involves a mysterious event in which two percent of the world's population simply vanishes, the missing chosen seemingly at random, with no accounting for race, nationality, age, gender or creed. It is the Rapture, but not in any way the Scriptures have described, and no one knows what to make of it – least of all the traditional representatives of organized religion, who have thrown up their hands at the whole thing, and who have been elbowed aside by unsettling new religious orders.
Of the show's main characters, one has joined a cult called the Guilty Remnant, whose members dress all in white, chain smoke as a sacrament, communicate only through handwritten notes, and silently stand in judgment of the people around them who have attempted to go on with their lives as if this world-shaking cataclysm never happened. Another has become the acolyte of a charismatic man who claims to be able to “hug the pain out of people.” And another is an Episcopal minister who has taken it upon himself to hand out fliers detailing the many sins of the disappeared, in hopes they won't all be viewed as saints (or, as they are officially designated by government bureaucracy, “heroes”).
The bulk of the action takes place three years after the disappearances, in a world that has seemingly gone back to normal, but with cracks everywhere in society's foundation. The lack of an explanation for the departure, or even a pattern of those who left, is driving everyone else a little mad. No one knows what this means, for either those who were taken or those who weren't, and so some grow numb (the first episode features the least sexy teenage sex party in the history of filmed entertainment), while others lash out. (Though the violence isn't nearly as frequent as on most of its HBO colleagues, it is very graphic when it comes; Peter Berg, who directed the first two episodes, clearly wants you to feel the difference between the more traditional forms of death and the silent, bloodless, mysterious departures.)
The questions the show's characters have are the same ones we grapple with in the real world every day – Why are we here? Why do bad things happen to good people? What happens when we die? Is there any order lurking underneath all this chaos? – but brought into sharp focus by the very public and baffling event that has transformed this fictional universe. To the people of “The Leftovers,” God is unquestionably real, even if He (or She, or It) may not be quite as we've been told for centuries. And proof of God's existence provides no answers, but only more questions.
In that way, it is very much like “Lost,” even though the shows on the whole could not feel more different. The characters on “The Leftovers” are curious about what caused the departure, and what it all means, but the series itself has no interest in either of those questions. It simply wants to explore what it would feel like to go through an experience like this – even if the answer, fairly consistently, is “Just terrible, thank you.”
Our guide to all this madness – and someone possibly in its grip – is Kevin Garvey (Justin Theroux), police chief of the fictional New York hamlet of Mapleton. Kevin did not, as far as we know at the series' beginning, lose anyone in the Departure, but it has shaken his life and family to pieces. He is trying to maintain order in a place where everyone is confused, and angry, and the show smartly toys with Theroux's likeable, sturdy screen presence by hinting that there may be something seriously wrong with Kevin. It's a complex, riveting performance that basically allows for any interpretation of the character to be revealed as valid down the line, which isn't an easy thing to pull off.
As Laurie, a local woman who has joined the Guilty Remnant, Amy Brenneman is extraordinary. It is a wordless performance, and the nature of the cult generally leaves its members with only two expressions – smug secretiveness and withering disdain – and yet she finds a world of emotion in the silence and the stony looks, and along the way helps you understand why anyone would abandon their lives to join this menacing pack of loons. And as Matt, the minister handing out all the fliers about the sins of the departed, Christopher Eccleston is a marvel of cheerful perseverance in the face of overwhelming anger and mockery.
Berg has always been an expressionistic director, but usually in a jittery fashion that give his other films and TV shows (including both versions of “Friday Night Lights”) the feel of a documentary. “The Leftovers” is more classically composed, and yet it is every bit as much of an immersive experience as going to the football fields of Dillon, Texas. This show's broken world is a hard one to shake off, and for me a hard one simply to step away from. In the age of second and third screens, social media and push alerts, it becomes difficult to sit through an episode of even the best shows on television without feeling the siren call of my inbox or my Facebook wall, yet I wanted to do nothing while watching each episode of “The Leftovers” (HBO made four of the first five available to critics) than to finish it – not to hasten the end of an unpleasant experience, but to keep from breaking the show's emotional spell.
I realize this spell will elude many, who will turn off the show shaking their heads about the depressing tone, or at Lindelof for again giving us a group of disparate survivors of a tragedy, grappling with mysteries he'll never be able to explain to his audience's satisfaction. (Not that he wants or needs to in this case.)
I imagine Lindelof could have tried for a more commercial take on the material, one that wasn't so relentless in its sense of doom, maybe one that mixed in some wisecracks (maybe Wayne the magical hugger could give people nicknames right before wrapping them in his powerful arms), and a genuine attempt to get to the bottom of what caused the Departure. But anything short of the approach Lindelof, Perrotta, Berg and the rest took would ring false. This is a show about grief, and how and why we move on from it – or how we can't let go of it – and it has to put you through the wringer in confusing, uncomfortable fashion if it has any hope of working.
Maybe a more overtly “Lost”-y approach would make the tent a little wider, but then it would be a show where a lot of people would say “I'm not sure what to make of this, but, um, maybe I'll keep watching? Because HBO?” This way will be more polarizing than anything Lindelof did on ABC, and many viewers may find it tougher to get through than the episode where Jack got his tattoos. But viewers who find themselves on the right emotional wavelength for what “The Leftovers” is doing will find themselves becoming (sorry) lost in it, even in the face of friends and loved ones shaking their heads and trying to slip Prozac into their smoothies.
Maybe believing that there's an audience for this show, however selective even within the HBO universe, makes me as much of a holy fool as Reverend Matt, or as Lindelof himself. But I believe in “The Leftovers.” And I want to see more of it. Now.
So happy that a Lindelof show will be back on my television.
This looks like a deep, rich, excellently produced show that I do not need in my life.
After Sepinwall’s decision not to review Rectify I was really interested to see what he felt was worthy of his time. This is a show I have absolutely zero interested in, much the same as Lost and other fantasy shows. Others love them, I tend to think the real world is weird enough that I watch shows where the premise is something that could happen. It doesn’t mean those are automatically good (see the newsroom) and these are bad. It just isn’t my cup of tea.
Andrew Y, My thoughts for watching even though I too am not often a fan of fantasy is this show isn’t about what actually happened or trying to solve it but rather how people cope with catastrophe, and strong, “negative” emotions.
I’m also big on character studies. My only reservation is whether I can take watching another intensely dark show.
I’ve been looking forward to this show particularly since i heard about Damon Lindelhof’s involvement, and I’m eager to see the premiere. Now, this post has me even more excited. Thanks for the great write-up, Alan. I only wish Damon were still on Twitter so I could let him know that his work definitely resonates–and sometimes, a little grief and some unanswered questions are okay.
I wholly agree with you, Susan, though my take is it’s a deluge rather than a little grief.
Also glad Alan is on board as I was told other critics gave it bad reviews and Alan’s taste and mine is often the same for dramas.
This show sounds like The Returned, just reversed. Instead of people returning from the dead with no explanation a bunch of people disappear with no explanation and the show is more concerned with how others respond to the phenomenon than why it happened in the first place. I loved The Returned so I’m excited to try The Leftovers
I thought the premise kinda sounded like Flash Forward a bit, unexplained event and everyone left to figure out what the hell actually happened and how to resume your life. Will have to check out The Returned, sounds interesting.
When I first heard of The Leftovers, it reminded me of In the Flesh (and, by extension, The Returned) in terms of premise and focus. Looking forward to it.
I really loved LOST’s ending and I admire Lindelof for doing this without hesitation.
I’m glad it’s a good show and I hope he’ll have another hit on his hands.
Even with so many new and returning shows hitting the airwaves this summer, this is the one I’ve been most intrigued abut, so I’m glad to hear the positive reaction to what seems to be a very bleak meditation on grief.
Some people can handle that on their ‘entertainment’, and some people simply aren’t interested or can’t, but I’m really hoping that this show finds enough of an audience to secure a second season. With so many talented people involved, it would be a shame if this was a one-and-done.
I didn’t particularly care for the final season of Lost (and many of the elements introduced throughout the series, for that matter), but that never had anything to do with the lack of answers the show provided. In fact, most of my dissatisfaction with the show came from the increased focus on elements of mystery (both within the narrative, and the histories of the characters), at the expense of the people we’d come to know over the course of the (mostly) excellent first four seasons.
So the idea that this is a show without easy answers, or maybe any concrete answers at all isn’t frustrating, but rather liberating to know going in. That won’t be the case for some people, but ambiguity and existential ideas aren’t embraced enough on television for my liking, so even though I’ve yet to see anything beyond the promotional material of the show (and a few interviews/reviews), I’m already on-board for the first season.
Can someone please clear up for me whether that’s Patterson Joseph from Peep Show in the promos? IMDB and Wikipedia are offering conflicting information.
That’s him. He plays Wayne, the magical hugger.
As if I wasn’t already excited for this show, your review cements my belief that it’ll be one of my all-time favorites. I like what Lauren said about it being like The Returned in it’s themes/tone, and from your review I’m also getting a Six Feet Under vibe. How could we expect anything less from HBO, than to give audiences not what we think we want, but what we truly need? CANNOT WAIT!!!
I’d like to check it out, but after the “lost” fiasco I really don’t want to invest any of my time in a show Damon Lindelof’s in charge of ever again.
So in this case you don’t have faith that Damon Lindelof will sufficiently answer the question of God’s existence and the nature of the Rapture?
I won’t watch “The Leftovers” for the same reason I won’t lend money to someone who’s failed to pay me back in the past.
In reply to johnd, speaking for myself, it’s more of a case of not trusting him and his show to have any kind of narrative integrity. Maybe he learned something from his experience with Lost. Hopefully he did. I learned that I’d rather wait till his series wrapped and I could hear some reviews before investing myself emotionally and time wise (a big issue for me these days, so much good stuff to watch, so little time).
See, I was disappointed in the final season of Lost. But, to me, that doesn’t destroy the good seasons and the great episodes. It didn’t automatically make my favorite episodes suck
For me, the awful last season prevents me from re-watching the series or any episodes I come across while surfing.
The same, but not just Lost also the films he has written. Lindelof likes to raise big questions in his work but he has consistently done it half ass ways. I can’t take a writers work seriously if he himself doesn’t take it seriously.
I mean right off the bat, haven’t even seen the show but it already begs the (stupid) question that should have taken a mere moment of reflection on Lindelof’s part – 2% of the worlds population is not a cataclysmic event, a greater percentage of people died during WW2. And proportionally, the majority of people alive today are in Asia, that makes America’s portion of 2% minutely small. I am not doing the math but I bet more die in a year from cancer in the US than would disappear from this rapture event which is suppose to have profound implications for the rest of us left behind.
And this is me thinking as I write but Lindelof can’t be bothered to scrutinize the major hook of his show for a moment? It doesn’t bode well for the story and it is what I have come to expect from the guy.
I loved Lost including the final season.
Regarding Simstim remarks: yes 2% of the world population, 140 million people, disappearing suddenly one day, would be a huge event, the biggest in human history. No doubt about it.
In WW2, 2.5% of the world population died… over 6 years of war. And no, the number of people who die from cancer is much smaller. The death rate in the USA is under 1% of the population each year, all causes of death included.
Ok JoJo I did the math using google to help. The US has 4.44% of the global population, 2% of 4.44% is .000888%, round that up to .001% of the US pop of 317 million is 3170 people. In 2012, 577,190 Americans died from cancer.
87% of the world’s population lives in the Eastern Hemisphere, which leaves 13% for the entire Western Hemisphere. 60% in Asia alone.
America’s portion of 2% is minutely small.
And it would not be the biggest event in human history . The Colombian Exchange decimated Native American populations across two continents upwards to perhaps 90% of their populations. The Bubonic Plague killed off 40% of Europe’s pop and is one of the historical events that ended the Middle Ages. The Plague of Justinian killed off approx 25% of the population of the Eastern Mediterranean and put an end to Byzantine ambitions to reconquer the Western Roman Empire and helped usher in the Middle Ages for Europe. These are world changing events.
Simstim, I think you’re mistaken. 2% of 317 million is 6.34 million. It’s that simple. You don’t have to do any more math than that.
@SImstim That is the worst math that has ever been done in history.
I don’t need an explanation of the disappearance (it would actually be cool if they never even got a hint of why it happened), but I do need some sort of conflict to drive the plot, and not just endless musings. I liked the parts of Rectify where Daniel was musing on things, but what made the show really crackle was the people who were uncomfortable with him being released, like when his family’s house was vandalized and the local cop says “well maybe you should move to another town” instead of helping them. So, I’m hoping that the various groups of people in The Leftovers brush up against each other in interesting ways.
Sounds interesting but realistically how many seasons could they do like that? Year after year of spinning reactions to the event with no further happenings or real elaboration. I’d be amazed if they made it one season without some kind of manifestation or representation of other powers.
Well hopefully Zach Levi has him back at his Nerd Machine convention where he can explain the series better and give some solid answers. I have no faith in Comic Con and the moderators poor questions. I think Zach’s events are 100% fan questions and they will get the answers.
I know there’s an audience for shows that introduce mysteries they never plan to solve, but I am not in it.
Thanks for the warning, Alan.
Perrotta is a genius, and the book is terrific. I never doubted this show could succeed. Now I wonder if the Lost haters will be able to surpass their anger and enjoy the show.
I’m really looking forward to this. Peter Berg and Lindelof (I will still defend “Lost” as among my favorite shows, disappointment in the sixth season aside) doing an HBO drama? I’m on board. I suspect I’ll need a full season to figure out how exactly I feel about it. That tends to be the case with HBO shows. But I’ll give it that season, just because of the people involved.
Great review Alan. I was looking forward to it before, but after reading your review, I can’t wait to see what The Leftovers has to offer. With so many great shows ending this year (and early next year), it’s nice that we may have a truly great one just starting its run. I’m hoping The Leftovers can find some interesting ways to hit on some of the similar themes (connection, redemption, grief, loneliness, justice/ revenge, etc.) that make Rectify one of the more profound viewing experiences currently on TV.
As soon as I saw Lindelof’s name tied to this it became must watch TV. LOST was the best television series ever made, so his followup definitely appeals to me. Add in a former Dr Who and you can sign me up.
I have been very intrigued by the promos for The Leftovers and now I am very excited for its debut. I am definitely in the target audience for this show. Thanks for such a thoughtful, eloquent review Alan.
As a fan of Lindelof and intrigued by the subject matter, I’m really looking forward to this (and Alan’s review doesn’t hurt, either).
As a fan of Lindelof and just about every season of LOST, I’ll definitely watch this. But I’m confused what the actual show is about? I get that it’s an “exploration of grief”, and that sounds like a solid movie or one-season wonder premise, but nothing I’ve seen gives me any sense of the ongoing narrative.
In other words, what does season 4 of The Leftovers look like?
What did season 4 of Parenthood look like? Now imagine that, only in a post-apocalyptic America. Maybe.
Well you made this sound really interesting and I like Justin Theroux a lot. Looking forward to it.
These comments are blowing my mind. Lindelof didn’t deserve the vitriol he got over Lost – even though he DID ruin it – but people looking forward to his shows? Wow. What’s the deal are you all just weirdo christians or something? I can’t see any other explanation for looking forward to his pseudo-religious BS. He’s a terrible writer.
First of all, follow Alan’s rules– talk about the show, not about each other– or you’ll get booted.
Secondly, some people liked “Lost,” and don’t feel Lindelof ruined anything.
Wait, Michael Gaston is in this? If the last decade of TV has taught me anything, it’s that he’s DEFINITELY behind it.
I did not enjoy the book the show is based on and stopped about a quarter of the way through but I loved Lost and intrigued by this. If someone did not care for the book would they still like this do you think?
I think Mrs. Sepinwall’s two cents should be a regular feature, because that quote is hilarious.
I must have not read closely enough. Where is the quote to which you are referring? Thank you.
Four of the first five available to critics is odd for such a serialized show, isn’t it? Which one was skipped, and any indication as to why?
Even as ‘enraptured’ as you were, I’d have hesitated before starting an episode after a skip…
The fourth, and it was a production issue. The hellacious New York winter and some other stuff forced some material to be shot out of order.
And this isn’t the first time I’ve gotten an incomplete batch of a cable show. The initial Mad Men mailing had 3 of the first 4 episodes (the missing one still needed some VFX work, or something like that), and one year HBO sent out 4 of the first 6 episodes of that Sopranos season. I was very glad I watched the 6th, which was “University.”
Lindeloff lost me in season 4 of lost. And his real crime was Prometheus. That movie was garbage. If this show is like some bizarre “Left Behind”/Limdeloff combo I will avoid it like the plague. His writing already makes me want to slit my wrists.
I was curious about this show. But after reading the review, I now know, I have no interest it in.
Thanks for the review Alan.
You make it sound really interesting and I will give a try.
But it also feels like it has all the trappings of a show that will sooner or later crumble under its own premise with the risk of retroactively making it all ridiculous.
Hi Alan, I was curious as to where would you rank “The Leftovers” on your scale of HBO screeners you’ve watched in the past? Obviously, with the ‘A’ rating you liked the first handful of episodes you watched, and seem to have high hopes for the future, but I want to understand how the ‘A’ you gave to “The Leftovers” would compare to your first experience with “The Wire”, “Sopranos”, “Game of Throne”, etc?
Not a chance in hell I watch it. I realize Alan can’t be too critical of HBO if he wants to maintain his access to the network and stars, but nobody wants another LOST.
I don’t trust Lindelof and have no desire to see a show that offers no answers and only more questions.
You realize he co created with the author of very good novel.
Also to compare this with Lost is dumb. Yet again this is a high concept character drama as the book was not a genre show.
Lindelof’s characters tend to be shallow and annoying.
Without the false promise of some great mystery being solved…he’s got nothing.
The book doesn’t identify what state Mapleton is in. I assumed it was Nee Jersey because that’s where Tom Perotta sets most of his stories. Also the main character went to Rutgers. Did HBO set it in NY because Jersey belongs to David Chase ?
Yeah, I’ll watch. It’s a HBO based on a Perrotta novel I really enjoyed. Glad to know it clicks with your sensibilities, Alan. I am very intrigued about where they move the story after the material of the book is finished, but as long as Perrotta is attached to give the world some grounding, I assume it’ll be well thought through.
Thanks again for the review, Alan. Looking forward to having a place here to discuss it weekly. You’ll be writing weekly recaps, yes?
“But there will be viewers in whom it strikes a chord so deeply that they will feel themselves overwhelmed by it in the best possible way: not like they’re drowning in the misery, but like it’s teaching them a new way to breathe.” Dang you, Alan. I was going to give this one a pass after reading the Slate review, but I respect your fine opinion too much. Whether I like it or not, now is as good a time as any to thank you for your sensitive and superbly written reviews.
I’m familiar and/or know those involved work well. I’m proceeding with a blank slate though. Alan’s review made me more excited for a show I had already decided to watch. I canot say that I’m a science fiction by any stretch of the imagination. I am however attracted to shows that are dark, grapple with death and grieving.
I thought the series premiere was somewhat underwhelming. I do intend to watch the next few episodes, & I hope it captures more of my interest.
Damon Lindelof is to narrative drama what Jim Jones, David Koresh and L. Ron Hoover are to religion.
Lindelof is a hack who has grasped a technique that grifters have used for millienia: If you do something showy that people don’t understand, a substantial number will imbue it with mystical significance.
It’s not difficult to write if you require the audience to suspend not only disbelief but all understanding of human and organizational behavior and how societies interact. Obviously if you don’t have any understanding of those things– if your entire woldview has been shaped by comic books and TV– you don’t need to suspend anything and nonsense like this becomes easier to accept.
If you do, this tripe is impossible to swallow.
I don’t know, but I’ve been told that we have the usual Damon LIndelof-jeffrey Abrams inability to play by the rules of the fictional universe established by the creator. People who have read the book pretty much seem to loathe all the changes Lindelof decided to make.
I had a bet with a friend that this would suck– that it would set up a bunch of Deep Questions that would require you to keep watching to uncover the revealed truth.
This is not substantively different from the gypsy fortuneteller who promises to help you make sense of her life if you simply come back and keep feeding her 20’s.
The question any rational person would ask before viewing this is “Why should I trust the showrunner of LOST to make this pay off?” Judging from the overnights, the audience drew the same conclusion that I did.
Tim Kring found out the same thing about TOUCH, the guys who made 24 are getting the same news and the idiots who made HOW I KILLED THE MOTHER got brought up short (by both CBS and Fox). You only get to waste a limited amount of time before people get cranky with you.
And spare me the bleating about how this looked nice or that acting was good. There are MANY independent films that are nicely shot, well-acted and incoherent at narrative. Watch one of those works and give people who aren’t multimillionaires some love.
Nicely put. I just finished reading a book on the plague in 14th century England. The notion that there is any mystery in how people and societies react to inexplicable, massive (unlike the show; 2% is nothing), tragedy shows a woeful lack of knowledge of history. Hint: it’s really not like The Leftovers.
Could someone please tell me the name of the song in the HBO previews? It’s bugging me that I can’t remember, and I would like to purchase a copy of the song. Thanks!
I find it appalling that you and your wife feel that suicide is something to make light for the purpose of discussing television shows. Maybe you should go out into the world and experience it rather than hiding behind TV screens. Disgusting.
One thing to say after 2 episodes….It better remain as good for the entire season…I hope it does.
One thing to say after 2 episodes…I hope the rest of the season stays as good as the first 2.
These leftovers are cold, stale and completely inedible.
Seriously Alan, I watched all three aired episodes and found my blood pressure starting to rise. The cult in white remind me of the annoying Holly Hunter character in the Piano, and that is a really bad thing when we compare annoyance factors between the series and that movie.
If the cult really believes that the end is near why smoke? Smoking is a vice. Why not lead a truly monastic and clean life. Why chop wood? Why have a cult based on making sure no one ever forgets what happened on October 14th. Really? 9/11 is a really unpleasant memory, but I assure you no one that lived though that day will forget it as much as we all wish it was just a bad dream.
The sheriff’s family splitting apart while unaffected directly by the rapture like event seems like a plot device and not all that believable. If they were on such shaky ground they would have split earlier.
The motivations of characters to join that moronic cult is laughable.
The real laugh is going to be on everyone watching this. The emperors new clothes will be revealed and there will be no supernatural manifestation or explanation. It’s all about the process of coping and life is difficult enough. No need to watch this depressing and dreary spluge.
I’m intrigued by it. But, there is something off, and the first paragraph of Alan’s review reminded me why. Alan wrote that “To the people of “The Leftovers,” God is unquestionably real, even if He (or She, or It) may not be quite as we’ve been told for centuries.”
The problem is, contrary to the assumptions of the writers of this show (and perhaps Alan), the vast majority of Christians have NOT been told about the “rapture” for centuries, nor do they believe in it, as a matter of doctrine. Roman Catholics, Anglicans, Lutherans, and Orthodox Christians, et al, don’t believe that God will make a pre-show appearance and rescue a small number of people (“the just”), before a thousand years of tribulations, and then his reappearance. So, the fact that the just and the unjust have randomly disappeared wouldn’t be the cause of such spiritual crises. The disappearance itself would be the cause of a huge crises, no doubt. But, most believing Christians would be of the same mind as the reverend – i.e. it was a random selection, it doesn’t contradict our beliefs because we never believed in the rapture to begin with, and it’s likely meant as a test.
It’s just odd that the show takes as its premise the belief that most people have a conception of the “rapture” that they simply don’t have. That’s especially true considering the show’s setting (small, northeastern, New York village), presumably more Episcopalian, or Catholic. Perhaps if this was set in a small town in the south, with a very fundamentalist mind-set, the premise as written might work a little better.