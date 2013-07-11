Review: HBO’s ‘The Newsroom’ returns for season 2

I’ve lost track of the number of times in the last year when a major news event – or, rather, the news media majorly bungling its coverage of that event – inspired my Twitter feed to explode with comments about how “The Newsroom” would turn this into an episode two seasons from now. With each mention, there was a clear sense that these repeated, institutionalized screw-ups – the misreading of the Supreme Court’s ruling on the Affordable Care Act, the torrent of erroneous information about the suspects in the Boston Marathon bombing, cable news completely ignoring the riveting, made-for-TV drama that was the recent Texas state legislature filibuster – were only proving “Newsroom” creator Aaron Sorkin correct in his thesis that the Fourth Estate has been badly failing the American people. Yet each one also came laced with jokes about the amazing power of 20/20 hindsight, about “News Night” producer Jim Harper conveniently having a second cousin once removed connected to the story, and about which Coldplay song would accompany the montage about a tragedy poorly-covered by the press.
That’s the double-edged sword that is “The Newsroom,” which returns to HBO on Sunday night at 10. By having his noble, fictional TV news team reporting on two-year-old stories, Sorkin has a chance to address the sins he feels have been committed by the people who both make and cover the news in this country. But with this series, Sorkin usually does it in a fashion so smug – to use an adjective he’s self-aware enough to at times apply to his heroes – that it can feel embarrassing to agree with the things his characters do and say.
Because even if you can somehow put aside the show’s political leanings(*) – as he’s demonstrated on “The West Wing,” “The American President” and elsewhere, Sorkin is one of the most passionate and vocal liberal voices in a very liberal business, and in the first season used “The Newsroom” to attack the Tea Party almost as vigorously as he went after the ineptitude of CNN, MSNBC and Fox News – “The Newsroom” has a lot of smart, pointed things to say about the decrepit condition of TV news, and about the general lack of civility, communication and cooperation in our national politics, regardless of which party you prefer. But the message is frequently undercut by the messengers.
(*) Which we will try our best to do, given the No Politics rule here on the blog, but which a show like this makes all but impossible to stick by. All I can ask is that you try to be respectful in your disagreements with both the show and other commenters – remembering that the first of those rules is to TALK ABOUT THE SHOW, NOT EACH OTHER.
In one storyline of the new season, “News Night” producer Jim Harper (John Gallagher Jr.) decides to go on the road for a few weeks with the Romney presidential campaign in the fall of 2011. His scenes wind up less an attack on Romney than on the way any modern political campaign neuters the press corps covering it, until every reporter is reciting, without comment or question, the same set of talking points handed to them by the campaign staff. Yet the reason for Jim being on the Romney bus in the first place is tied to the show’s cringe-inducing attempts at romantic comedy, where by the mid-point of this new season, it’s safe to describe Jim as one point in an irritating love hexagon. And his behavior in pointing out the way the campaign and the press are both doing their jobs badly comes across as so patronizing that he seems in need of perpetual eye-rolling.
In fairness to Sorkin, he has other characters on-hand – including Grace Gummer as a campaign veteran annoyed that Jim has parachuted in to cause trouble for the regulars – point out this and other problematic behavior for his heroes. We’re all meant to agree with Jim, with heroic anchorman Will McAvoy (Jeff Daniels) and all the rest even as they make their points in the most pompous way imaginable, but Sorkin at least gives internal voice to the idea that they’re making good points badly.
Sorkin has also made at least a few other tweaks in response to the very loud and frequent criticisms to the first season, and they’re apparent from the opening moments of the premiere. The season 1 opening credits sequence was a montage of great moments in the history of TV journalism, linking Will McAvoy to the grand tradition of Edward R. Murrow, Walter Cronkite and all the rest, and creating a sense of self-importance that nearly crippled “The Newsroom” from jump. The new credits are a simpler, more modest series of images of activity in and around the “News Night” studio, and even the music is a more sedate version of last year’s inspirational Thomas Newman-penned theme song. The original sequence demanded your awe and respect; the new one simply suggests serious issues are about to be discussed.
Beyond that, the new season is framed by a series of legal depositions about a Sorkin-invented military scandal that “News Night” royally screwed up in reporting. The show’s fictional characters have never co-existed easily alongside real politicians and events, and the idea of the team having made a giant mistake – even if early signs point to newcomer Jerry Dantana (Hamish Linklater) being the cause of that mistake, rather than Will, Jim or executive producer MacKenzie McHale (Emily Mortimer) – also goes a long way towards suggesting these characters are not omniscient, infallible crusaders, but people just as capable of making errors as their enemies.
Sorkin got rightly dinged a lot for the way he turned MacKenzie and the other female characters into clowns whose primary function was to fall down and/or find things to apologize to the men about. We see a bit more of MacKenzie being professionally competent this season – and when she messes up, it’s in more interesting ways, like when she dismisses the attempts of junior staffer Neal (Dev Patel) to get “News Night” to report on the early days of Occupy Wall Street – but Sorkin’s main corrective here is to start making the men also fall down and have great difficulty with modern technology. Even Olivia Munn’s financial reporter Sloan Sabbith, the show’s best-drawn female character in season 1 – thanks to the surprisingly effective melding of Sorkin’s sense of humor and Munn’s dry delivery – stumbles a bit in year 2 thanks to a bizarre infatuation with producer Don Keefer (Thomas Sadoski).
But though Sorkin is able to address some of season 1’s deficits, he still retains his other blind spots. His hatred of the internet rings out loud and clear in an almost self-parodic subplot where Maggie Jordan (Alison Pill) has to grovel in front of a “Sex and the City” fan-fiction author (I am not making that up, much as I wish that I was). His belief in our need of Great Men with a capital G and M is unswerving, even if he allows other characters to make fun of Will each time he suggests that he is one. And the man who once penned “The American President” now finds himself unable to write a single romantic storyline in which the audience might want to root for any combination of characters to actually get together.
And yet… and yet… and yet, he is Aaron Sorkin, which means he is also among the most gifted wordsmiths this medium has ever known. And though “The Newsroom,” like “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip” before it, is mostly Bad Sorkin on display, there are also those occasional flashes of Good Sorkin that make it worth sifting through the rest of the mess to find. And a lot of what Sorkin is criticizing about 21st century politics and the reporters who cover it is a valid subject – it just happens to be one where Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert usually covered it first, funnier and better when the events actually happened two years ago.
Part of what “The Newsroom” is criticizing is a media landscape where the audience has the option to only listen to people with whom they already agree. Without opposing viewpoints being genuinely and fairly articulated for all to hear, we’re a nation suffering a deeper and deeper schism, where two seemingly reasonable people can hear two radically different interpretations of the same event and have no idea what the other one just heard. But there are times where you can agree with the ideology of a TV show and still not enjoy much of it. The last year suggested to me that Aaron Sorkin is right in a lot of what he had to say on “The Newsroom.” I just wish he was saying it in a less sanctimonious, more entertaining series.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
“Part of what “The Newsroom” is criticizing is a media landscape where the audience has the option to only listen to people with whom they already agree. Without opposing viewpoints being genuinely and fairly articulated for all to hear, we’re a nation suffering a deeper and deeper schism, where two seemingly reasonable people can hear two radically different interpretations of the same event and have no idea what the other one just heard.”
The Newsroom is also only of the greatest culprits of this trend, no?
*one of the greatest culprits
But the show is also criticizing the so-called “bias towards fairness–” the idea that news media breaks every story down to a right-wing and left-wing version and leaves it up to viewers to decide. The media shouldn’t play it safe like this, never alienating left or right, and should instead attempt to provide some discerning judgment into what is the one best side of the story, what is the best form of the argument, like the show said.
That is what the show is criticizing, because the idea that you present both sides, while ostensibly admirable, in reality isn’t helpful at all to an informed citizenry. News that boils down to “here is what a right-wing hack says and here is what a left-wing hack says” isn’t helpful. And, that’s a big part of the problem with media today: stuff that is supposed to be impartial news has the “bias towards fairness” problem, while there is a whole other realm of news that exists in the “commentary/opinion” world that isn’t news at all but rather just intellectually dishonest people pushing some agenda (both left and right.) It’s the media’s job to provide some nuance and judgment into important issues, not serve up news so that it most palatable and least alienating. And, the newsroom says some smart things about why this is the case and generally presents the tension between the profit motive and the job of being a journalist as in constant tension in an accurate, entertaining light, IMHO.
That is why I find the criticism that the Newsroom is left-wing propaganda so odd. The show is directly criticizing the idea that news media feels pressure to create some false semblance of fairness in their coverage, and here, we have a fictional show about news and the audience makes the same demands! I like that the show challenges people, doesn’t pander to them (at least not all the time), and actually has something to say, agree or disagree. I honestly think it would be a shame if the show compromised its message because people thought of it as smug. Just because something is didactic, because it actually has something important to say about important real life issues, doesn’t de facto make it smug.
Sorkin, in that interview last month, said he was trying to answer the question “What would a utopian news show look like?” I think people need to take that more literally. The show is idealistic, a utopian version of the news that clearly benefits from historical hindsight. The point isn’t to brag about being able to get it right 2 years after the fact, it is taking advantage of our collective memories of these recent events to critique the state of news media in general and suggest how it might improve. Overall, that is very admirable (and also very needed), and frankly, I feel like people who work in media (those who BTW can come to dominate the public discussion of a show) have been a little sensitive about this show in particular. One critic said the show was so naive it was cynical, but I feel like the cynicism lies in tearing down a show because it has an important real world message and doesn’t conform to the anti-hero paradigm on TV. I actually like the chance to see idealistic people working and struggling towards an admirable goal. I think Sorkin thought making characters who were great at their jobs and train wrecks in their personal lives would give the characters enough balance, and I do have a huge problem with the clumsiness of the romance subplots, but I don’t see why, necessarily, the Newsroom screwing up makes it a better show. Also, many people just don’t want anything with a real-world message about real-world issues on their TV, unless they are explicitly seeking it out. It is related to the “stick to sports” phenomenon that pops up anytime ESPN covers a story only tangentially related to sports. People don’t really liked to be challenged in a medium normally reserved for recreation, but that is why I think the Newsroom is, in many ways, a very ambitious show.
Sorkin is still mad at TWoP? Good lord.
Dude, he’s still angry at e-mails. And I’m pretty sure he thinks smartphones are the tool of the Devil. He’s like a progressive version of those really old timey baseball newspaper writers who still cling to their RBI as the only stat that matters.
The Stephen Colbert/Jon Stewart thing is what makes this show unwatchable for me. Those two (and their writers) are satirical geniuses finding humor, biting wit, and even calls to action (see the March to Restore Sanity) right off the coat tails of all of these major events that Sorkin and Co. are addressing two years after the fact. Add that to the hour-long runtime, the awful romantic subplots, generally unlikable characters, and smug sense of righteousness the show gives off, and you have one heck of an overplotted mess of a show.
This. All of this.
Stewart is out there working without a safety net, and Sorkin is doing everything with a two year hindsight and The Smug. You can get past the man’s politics, or the alleged bad treatment of female characters, but you can’t get past the freaking smugness.
Sorkin is also a creature of network TV, with its forgiving schedule and allowance for crap. Twenty-plus episodes per season means you can throw some bullsht out there and hope something sticks. You can have a Mandy and go, “Meh.” When you are seven to ten episodes a season, your bullsht stands out more.
Oh, also, did a smart phone kill his relative or something? Sorkin’s techno-phobia is stunning.
If your talking about the first episode. It was Jim`s sister not second cousin removed…just sayin.
Yes, but there was a trend throughout the first season of News Nighters getting scoops because they conveniently knew someone associated with the story. The more you do that, the further down the family tree you have to move until you have Arnold Schwarzenegger’s character in Last Action Hero avenging the death of his second cousin Frank.
Ha, just saw that movie. Didn’t much care for it, but very much amused by the fact that Tywin Lannister was the villain.
Alan, so you’re saying it’s implausable that Jim knew someone at Halliburton, that Maggie had a relationship with someone in Jan Brewer’s office, that Maggie’s roommate went to college with Casey Anthony, or that Maggie happened to have a freakout about life not being like Sex and the City at the exact moment the Sex and the City bus rolled by? I thought that’s how life worked…
Don’t forget the nurse who happened to be related to the 90-year old woman who became a significant figure in the voter ID discussion.
Can we dedicate this little thread to naming absurd things that happened on the Newsroom last season? I’ll go first…Sloan alluded to lighting a guy on fire and still kept her job.
Reply to comment…
Oops, sorry for the blank post. The incredibly convenient associations the characters have to pivotal figures in breaking news stories is one of the most baffling things I’ve ever seen in a show. Does anyone on his show point out how utterly ridiculous this is?
I agree and feel the same way as Alan about this bad boy, though I would propose that we’ve changed as an audience more than Sorkin has. I thought this format would work since Sorkin needs a grand stage (certainly grander than a sketch comedy show), but the show will likely be a disappointment unless major changes are made. Seems like based on what Alan has written here, not enough has been changed.
Bummer.
The one that was a real “That’s it, I’ve had it with this” moment, was when Will suddenly remembered he used to play baseball with Biden when he got sent the credible OBL email.
I bailed on season 1 at the point where a random employee’s roommate was magically acquainted with Casey Anthony (siiiiiiigh), but I have to admit I’ll probably be back. It was stuff like that, even more than the smugness, that bothered me. Half the time these people did not come off as particularly good journalists. They came off as extremely lucky in their connections to the point where it cheapened real examples of good reporting that’d been done on the stories they covered. Ignoring the good work done by outlets like the Times-Picayune in New Orleans during the Gulf Oil Spill – work done by being on the ground and working legitimate sources – because Jim had a random cousin or something at BP legitimately offended me in a way that even stuff like the treatment of the female characters didn’t.
And yet, I will watch, because I hope the good parts will be something near as good as “The West Wing,” and even the bad parts will probably be interestingly bad. Freakin’ Sorkin.
Thanks for the analysis, Alan, which is a nice addition to the usual recaps you do. One thing had me wondering, is Sorkin prescient, or did he know about the NSA surveillance of personal communications when he penned the story line about the disaffected NSA employee who leaked what he knew to Charlie? This s/l sounds so much like what happened with Snowden’s leaking of the NSA stuff to selected journalists.
I think that was more closely based on the Newscorp phone hacking scandal if I remember correctly.
Charlie’s source, Solomon Hancock, was solid NSA, which was got my spidey sense going while I watched the reruns. See this link,
[thenewsroom.wikia.com]
The source was supposedly in the NSA, but the scoop was based on the Newscorp phone hacking scandal.
Was ANYONE who lived through 9/11 as an adult surprised to find out that Big Brother is listening?
I mean, I’m against it but I’m not surprised.
Good on Sorkin for somehow managing to be timely while he talks about things that happened last year though.
I had to look up Grace Gummer to discover she was a person and not another in Sorkin’s long list of alliteratively named women.
Kid sister of Mamie, daughter of Meryl Streep. Utterer of one of the greatest lines in the history of Smash: “It’s this kind of crap that made me want to flee to micronesia!”
History of Smash? Try history of television.
How many of Meryl Streep’s undeserving offspring will get prime opportunities like this?
“His belief in our need of Great Men with a capital G and M is unswerving, even if he allows other characters to make fun of Will each time he suggests that he is one.”
This is one of my biggest problems with Sorkin as a supposedly liberal voice, and I’ve gotten into arguments IRL about this. His version of “liberalism” is basically “Everyone should listen to me, because I am brilliant and wise and right all the time.” It’s an absurd belief to hold, especially when measured against the way he comically misunderstands / holds grudges against things like the Internet.
I don’t think Sorkin is really that progressive. He’s an elitist. I’m sure there’s some sort of youtube clip out there stringing it all together but his characters constantly and incongruously drop into conversation not just where they went to school but also what honors they achieved there and what clubs they headed in a way that is not only jarringly unrealistic, but also demonstrates that Sorkin’s basic philosophy is that his characters are credentialed geniuses and we should let them run things while laughing at their romantic foibles. That doesn’t seem progressive to me, that seems conservative and even aristocratic. Poor Toby from West Wing – he didn’t go to a fancy college and therefore always seemed to be sulking around with a chip on his shoulder. I wonder if that’s how Sorkin sees himself. What a weirdo. You’d think when someone’s old enough they’d stop caring where people went to college.
Seek and ye shall find. [www.youtube.com]
It is the politics I can’t put aside, which is one of the main reasons I had to give up on the Newsroom. I’m a pretty conservative guy (although rather indifferent on gay-marriage) but I loved the West Wing, in part because Sorkin rarely treated conservatives with the cartoon nature he has in his more recent works. Sorkin is a liberal in a liberal town writing for liberal bosses and liberal actors. I get that, and it really doesn’t bother me. However, it’s easy to win the political arguments when you get to write the other guy’s lines. Also, Sorkin shows a glaring weakness as a writer- he wanted to make Daniels’ character a Republican, probably to cover himself from criticisms of bias, but McAvoy is no Republican (and that’s fine by the way). McAvoy is the type of Republican only a Democrat would love, that is to say McAvoy is a Democrat, why not just say so? Sorkin isn’t capable of writing good, honest conservative characters anymore. They’re either stupid, sinister or both. In Sorkin’s world a conservative is not capable of having the same idealistic moves of the young liberals on his show.
Also, the characters just aren’t really likable. I tire of elitism, on both sides. We have a lot of smug and arrogant characters that aren’t particularly likable, thus making it hard for me to care about their personal relationships or their passion for the news. Two unlikable people struggle with the aftermath of sleeping together? Who cares? I congratulate you on getting some.
I wonder if the Newsroom will also “cover” the criminally overlooked Kermit Gosnell trial, NSA spying, IRS targeting of conservative groups, etc.
I miss the Sorkin that wrote A Few Good Men and The West Wing. I saw flashes of it again in Charlie Wilson’s War, but generally we’re left with a guy cashing in on prior glories (and what glories they were!) and are left with preachy dribble like The Newsroom and Studio 60. Thanks, but no thanks.
Very well said.
I’m a pretty liberal guy and I agree. Sorkin kind of builds things for his characters to win. Not a lot of fun in that. I really like The West Wing, but it kind of gets under my skin when people try to call it one of the best TV dramas of all time.
I’m not a political person, but always saw myself as left-leaning. Watching this show actually made me sympathize with the right because of the clearly biased slant. It might have been the first political opinion I’ve had, and I didn’t like it. Not sure if I’ll be back. Sounds like more of the same. I like Sorkin, and this was coming off from “The Social Network, ” which I loved.
“Also, Sorkin shows a glaring weakness as a writer- he wanted to make Daniels’ character a Republican, probably to cover himself from criticisms of bias, but McAvoy is no Republican (and that’s fine by the way).”
I’m sorry but this is a criticism that just drives me nuts about the show. It’s basically taking Sorkin to task for representing what has actually happened in the Republican party. The idea of someone identifying as a Republican but disagreeing with virtually everything the Republican party is today is not some crazy invention of a liberal TV writer. The man who the Republicans nominated for President 17 years ago has publicly said that he doesn’t think he could be in the party as it currently exists. He’s said that in his opinion, neither could Ronald Reagan. The list of Reagan-era GOP’ers who’ve publicly said essentially the same thing and been denounced as “RINO’s” or whatever is as long as my arm. The McAvoy character is clearly that kind of guy. He may be written as that kind of guy for cover, as you suggest, but to try and suggest that those guys don’t exist and that Sorkin just invented that mindset for this purpose. That’s just flat-out untrue.
Aaron Sorkin is clearly on one side of the divide, there’s no debating that, but the idea that being on one side is a result of “bias” is just silly. I didn’t like the Newsroom a ton because I thought, as Alan points out, that the personal relationship stuff/female characters were all terrible but the fact that it has a strong viewpoint, that it is representing something very real in American political discourse, that’s one of the very few things it should be applauded for.
I’m weary of nearly every Republican these days being called a “RINO” on some conservative blogs simply for disagreeing on as little as one issue, and I’ve argued against people throwing the term around as casually as some liberals shout “racist!!” so it has no meaning anymore.
But there are many in the party who think they should be Democrat-lite. The aforementioned “man who the Republicans nominated for president 17 years ago” disappointed may *at that time.* (Maybe if he, and other recent nominees, campaigned as vigorously in GENERAL elections as they do against their in-party primary opponents, instead of being afraid of their own shadows, they might be held in higher esteem.)
“Being on one side” isn’t bias. But writing only hacky, cliche’d cartoonish caricatures of your opponents is.
(I going to steal Pete’s assessment that “it’s easy to win the political arguments when you get to write the other guy’s lines.”)
Daniels’ character is not a particularly well-written Republican, but there are numerous problems with the writing of him, and I don’t think him being a moderate is among them. He’s like Harriet Hayes on “Studio 60.” She was a “Christian” in that she constantly talked about being a Christian and used her Christian status as an argument unto itself, rather than just one trait that shaped her. Will’s Republicanism has always struck me as similar, and this simply isn’t interesting to watch.
Anyway. As for Sorkin’s political views, I feel like I almost find him more insufferable because I agree with him. There’s nothing worse than someone making an argument you agree with in a way that’s insufferable, because I feel like it undercuts it and makes me feel like I need to play devil’s advocate because omg stfu these a-holes can’t possibly be entirely correct. So…maybe the show is encouraging moderate political discourse and consideration of all opinions by making me want to punch characters who I agree with.
As much as I loved “The West Wing,” I think Sorkin’s writing style is much more suited to movies (where his more problematic traits never come up). You can get away with bigger and less nuanced characterization when you need to get the entire arc of someone across in 2 hours, whereas if you try and do it on a series week after week, your characters just become grating.
@ NJMARK: “”Being on one side” isn’t bias. But writing only hacky, cliche’d cartoonish caricatures of your opponents is.”
Except that’s pretty clearly not the case here. Whether it’s McAvoy or the “reasonable” Republican from the debate episode or the guy who gets the last word in the “Bully” episode the idea that Republicans are presented only as csrtoonish cliches just isn’t true. That Sorkin also depicts the wing of the party that has gotten pretty cartoonish in recent years doesn’t change that. Quite frankly, Sorkin is presenting a more nuanced and reasonable version of the Republican party than the Republican party is.
Whether or not you think Bob Dole or Jim Jeffords or David Stockman are “disappointments” isn’t the issue. The fact is they represent a very real segment of people who believe the Republican party has basically left their views behind in their quest to veer to the right. Sorkin creating a character who subscribes to that line of thinking is not in any way outlandish or far-fetched or in and of itself worthy of criticism.
I’m not American so I don’t have a personal stake in the Democrat/Republican divide but as an outside observer the fact that Sorkin devotes so much of the “Republican” time on the show to a character like McAvoy is, to his credit, an attempt to at least try to have a legitimate conversation on the matter. You can’t fault him for also representing the reality that people like that are feeling marginalized by a GOP that thinks that Rick Santorum and Michelle Bachman should be taken seriously as Presidential candidates.
OK, I see where we disagree. To me, a “reasonable Republican” is one who believes in constitutional principles (like Michele Bachmann, to name one). Liberals think a reasonable Republican is someone who constantly criticizes the party, in a self-aggrandizing attempt to be respected and admired by liberals — it never works).
McAvoy sounds like the latter, which for the purpose of the debates within the show, puts him on the left, since he’s making the left’s arguments. (I admit I’m going by reviews and by everyone else’s descriptions, having seen only trailers, and that can be dangerous when trying to attempt commentary.)
“marginalized by a GOP that thinks that Rick Santorum and Michelle Bachman should be taken seriously as Presidential candidates”
If they were truly being marginalized, we wouldn’t be having this discussion. We’d be celebrating President Bachmann’s dismantling of fiasco-care!
Okay, and that’s the end of this thread. NO POLITICS is the rule, people. Y’all have mostly been polite thus far, but we’re done before it gets ugly. Next response gets all the comments on this particular thread pulled en masse.
Sorry Alan. Like you say above this is going to be a tricky rule to stick to.
I have to disagree with Will being characterized as the “token Republican” on The Newsroom. To me, he appears to be the quintessential Moderate. I used to be a Republican, but changed to Independent when the GOP began to morph, grotesquely, into something unrecognizable. I still resent this because the GOP used to stand for something far more substantive. So I can see exactly where Will McAvoy is coming from, and why. Describing the Tea Party on air as “the American Taliban” was ludicrous. Nevertheless, I had to chuckle at this characterization because it is exactly what many Moderates and Independents have expressed, albeit quietly and behind closed doors.
I agree whole heartedly. I can’t watch most of the stuff Sorkin does these days, in fact. His writing just comes off too smug and pretentious, and rubs me the wrong way.
>>>The last year suggested to me that Aaron Sorkin is right in a lot of what he had to say on “The Newsroom.” I just wish he was saying it in a less sanctimonious, more entertaining series. >>> My thought exactly. As a person who is probably more to the left than Sorkin, I really dislike the heavy-handed method used here to drum in points. Hate it on Fox–hate it in the Newsroom. Also didn’t like the way women were drawn as characters. They deserved better, (and I’m a guy). But I’ll watch to see if the show is better this time. Certainly the issues raised are of value.
I find Newsroom to be a perfectly entertaining piece of romantic, liberal fluff. It’s not anything great, nor do I find it really worthy of the hate that it gets.
Perhaps the most misleading element of the show is the manner in which it depicts the network/creative relationship. Will McAvoy and his team are portrayed as brave dissidents fighting against the system, with the network standing in their way. In reality, the production of left-wing editorial content on MSNBC and Current was a calculated corporate strategy.
I just watched the first season — and while I realize others have brought this up before, I was amazed by fact that the character who’s in love with an unavailable coworker who probably loves him back is named “Jim Harper,” obviously because “Jim Halpert” was taken.
A question Alan…Who is ultimately responsible for good or bad Sorkin? Is it the studio, network or himself?
I mean, were the studio (the WB) and Network (NBC executives at the time) better dealing with Sorkin then HBO is now? Did NBC and the WB do a better job of curbing Sorkin’s pretentiousness and BS? Did they alter his scripts or make any other adjustments to overall storylines?
Maybe it is all Sorkin? Maybe he is getting older and getting more frustrated with the world and is thus producing more acute critisms of the world we live in.
I would love to have your thoughts on this subject.
Cheers
Shawn
I was appalled last season to see grown professional women portrayed as screaming ninnies obsessed with their and others’ romantic/sex lives – even the young professional dudes are whispering about it when they should be doing something – you know – professional. I didn’t find it believeable. But I don’t work in cable news. And watching my share of cable news over the last year, I’ve had to wonder – is that really how they behave on set? Is that really what goes on in their planning sessions? Because that might actually explain a great deal.
“how The Newsroom would turn this into an episode two seasons from now.”
Anyone really think the show will survive two more seasons?
“And yet… and yet… and yet, he is Aaron Sorkin, which means he is also among the most gifted wordsmiths this medium has ever known.”
Which is a great segue to Sorkinisms II:
[www.youtube.com]
“Part of what “The Newsroom” is criticizing is a media landscape where the audience has the option to only listen to people with whom they already agree. Without opposing viewpoints being genuinely and fairly articulated for all to hear, we’re a nation suffering a deeper and deeper schism, where two seemingly reasonable people can hear two radically different interpretations of the same event and have no idea what the other one just heard. But there are times where you can agree with the ideology of a TV show and still not enjoy much of it. The last year suggested to me that Aaron Sorkin is right in a lot of what he had to say on “The Newsroom.” I just wish he was saying it in a less sanctimonious, more entertaining series.”
I think this is well said but I think, and the comments here, kind of show it as being taken the wrong way. It seems like a lot of the criticism people are still leveling at Sorkin is that he’s “biased” or that he’s not doing a good enough job of representing the Tea Party in a balanced light and…no. That’s not the problem. The problem is that the show doesn’t really work as entertainment. The characters aren’t a lot of fun and a man yelling righteously, even if he’s bang on, doesn’t make for good TV.
Television needs more shows with strong viewpoints, not fewer. It doesn’t need to give all opinions a fair shake(David Simon didn’t give the pro-war on drugs crowd any sort of time on the Wire, for instance. His villains twirled their moustaches with the best of them).
Sorkin’s show fails as a show. It doesn’t fail as an ideology.
It does occasionally make up facts and present them as truths though, such as the infant mortality rates from the famous monologue
Referring to the Tea Party as the ‘American Taliban’ is your idea of the show working as a successful ideology?
I didn’t say it was polite.
I’ve been watching the first two seasons of The West Wing recently, and it’s hard to believe it’s the same guy. The West Wing at least attempted to achieve some sort of balance by having intelligent people on either side of the argument, rather than having all of the characters espousing liberal positions be seemingly omniscient and only tending to show these really far-right nutjobs on the other side. Considering that they had Mackenzie saying that news shows should try to present the best forms of the argument, it’s a bit odd that Sorkin doesn’t even seem to attempt this.
I’ll probably tune in for the first episode but I’m not expecting any miracles, really.
This show is smug, liberal crap. But thats not the main flaw. The main flaw is it is boring.
The main flaw is that the characters are unlikable. But also the two things your mention.
The only thing more smug than the show is its advertising campaign. Any chance I’d give season 2 a shot went out the window with the first “brave journalist in a desert” shot I saw.
Agreed. I wanted to post a comment about that too. What is up with that over dramatized ad? “They stand alone”? Please.
This show doesn’t exactly put the b in subtle.
AS with True Blood, I primarily watch this show because I pay for HBO. Sorkin desperately wants The Newsroom to be the smartest, most high-minded show on tv, but his detours in romantic comedy and inability to write his characters as consistent ultimately make this an unappealing show.
A good example is Sam Waterston’s cutesy, yet chauvinistic lines toward Olivia Munn. That scene last night was insipid and unnecessary. “TN” suffers from inconsistent tone because Sorkin is trying to do two or three shows within one. Daniels is at times dead serious but also overly silly. The promo of him overreacting to not remembering JIm Halpert’s……excuse me, Jim HARPER’s replacement was way overdone. The viewer wants to say, “we get it, you’re a big shot who can’t remember this guy.”
The dialogue isn’t the only problem for TN. The acting is oversold at times by virtually every character on the show (save perhaps Dev Patel) and, as Alan wrote, you really want to cringe about three or four times an episode. Everyone can probably agree that Mortimer was fantastic in the early scene during the broadcast. But we can expect her to later do something ditsy or absent-minded, as if she’s a producer-savant.
I was hoping Sorkin would’ve learned from his mistakes in season one and strived for a more even tone and minimized the office romance. (The Office is on Netflix anytime.) Unfortunately we’ll have to settle for an uneven show from a very talented writer. Aside from GoT and Boardwalk Empire, HBO continues to mire in mediocrity.