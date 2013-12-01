Review: ‘Homeland’ – ‘Good Night’

A quick review of tonight’s “Homeland” coming up just as soon as I offer you a stick of my lucky gum…
“Good Night” was one of the most overtly “24”-ish episodes “Homeland” has ever done – and I mean that in a good way. Though I don’t think it takes place in real time (at minimum, there has to be a gap for Lockhart and the general from JSOC to get to Langley), it feels like it could, and events are largely confined to two locales: Brody and his military escorts moving along the Iraq/Iran border, and Saul, Carrie and Quinn watching them from CIA headquarters. The border crossing isn’t remotely as simple or bloodless as planned, and it will lead to complications – including Carrie, rather than a bunch of bearded soldiers we don’t know very well, now being crucial to Brody’s exfiltration – but the operation achieves the most important goals of getting Brody into Iran and under the protection of Javadi.
And by keeping things so simple, even in the midst of Saul’s insane plan to use the world’s most famous terrorist to stage a secret coup of Iran, “Good Night” is a very effective hour of television. It’s not trying to spin 17 plates at once, not trying to convince us that Carrie shouldn’t be barred from all national intelligence work(*), not paying a visit to Dana’s job at the motel, not trying to do any of the many things “Homeland” has struggled with for a while. Even Lockhart isn’t there as a schemer attempting to undermine Saul, but a pragmatist who recognizes that their best interests are for the moment aligned. It’s a basic action and suspense story, and apart from the occasional difficulty presenting action under cover of darkness, it works very well.
(*) There’s a brief moment of that, when Carrie starts cursing out the White House chief of staff (and the way Mandy Patinkin played Saul’s quiet but enraged response to that was fantastic), but it was brief, and was compensated for by Carrie’s later interactions with Brody, and then with the way she manipulated an understandably reluctant Fara into using her uncle for the mission. Carrie can and should be a prickly character; the problem is that way too often, the show depicts her as someone who would be fired after every minute of every day she works for the CIA. Giving us her strengths alongside her craziness is badly needed, and we at least got some of it here.
And the mayhem led to two very strong Carrie/Brody moments: first Carrie listening to Brody take control of the situation after his escort’s leg is blown off, then Carrie trying to talk Brody out of crossing the border on his own. The first scene was a reminder of what she sees in Brody beyond her own emotional ties to his case, and also a good payoff to all the talk last week (and some previously) about Brody wanting to feel like a Marine again. The latter, meanwhile, seemed like it was going to play into the delusions that Carrie, Brody and “Homeland” itself sometimes have about their relationship, but the way Claire Danes played Carrie’s protests had such a hard, effective edge that Brody’s request comes across exactly as she describes it: “It’s a fantasy.”
Now, we’ll see what kind of wacky shenanigans Brody, Carrie, Quinn and the others get up to in the season’s final two episodes, but “Good Night” was a fine example of the power of keeping it simple, especially for something as potentially stupid as this season’s major arc.
What did everybody else think?
“In other words we have to abort.”
Line of the season so far.
I found that line obnoxious. For anyone who didn’t understand the general’s technical jargon, Saul’s face told the whole story. We did not need Carrie spelling it out. When shows don’t respect my intelligence, I start to lose respect for the show. (Not that my respect for Homeland has been particularly high this season).
This episode was absolutely terrible. Brody and Carrie have made the show almost unwatchable.
Aww, why? I thought it was pretty good.
Gemini- It was slow except for the little burst of gunfire, Carrie’s gushing over Brody is overshadowing EVERYTHING at this point and it has become the Brody and Carrie hour… It’s not show I have much interest in watching.
Slow? Aww, I didn’t think so. Very tense and definitely packed with action. If you don’t have much interest in the main characters, OK then. But objectively, I didn’t think this was “absolutely terrible.” Best, Gemini
Homeland has been really weak this season but last episode and especially this one were definitely a cut above the rest, at least for me they were. They just really need to kill off Brody this season. They must know that by now. If they don’t, they won’t be able to have an effective storyline for Season 4. It just isn’t feasible. Brody’s character has been used up.
This show does a good job of creating summer-blockbuster action sequences and tense-filled plot lines…. but that wasn’t what this show was originally intended to be. Season 1 was aiming to be a psychological thriller based on thoughtful and in-depth character examination.
Quite frankly, the writers realized they don’t truly have the ability to pull off a David Chase or Matthew Weiner level of character writing, so they’ve had to resort to the same old drivel they’re used to writing i.e. double agents, pregnancies, shootings, poorly thought out power plays, jolting cinematography, etc.
This doesn’t make sense. The writers aimed at doing a psychological thriller based on thoughtful and in-depth character examination….for all of one year? We have no idea what the show was originally intended to be. Reading interviews with them, it seemed escalation was always the intent. Whether they succeeded in doing that is another issue. But most people seem to think they succeeded in making a psychological thriller for one season, so I don’t see why the writers would have “realized they don’t truly have the ability to pull off a David Chase or Matthew Weiner level of character writing” when they were being lauded for as much after the first year.
I think this is reading too much into things.
Hey, Gemini, the show was a psychological thriller because they did not know if the show would even be renewed. Once it was they had to keep going and had to create story lines that didn’t make sense. Because this show had shooting – and really, did anyone doubt Brody would succeed? – does not make it exciting. This was a terrible episode and completely unbelievable. But it’s your piece of cake, so enjoy it. But the filling, really is stale.
This was a great episode, very intense and full of action. It was good to see Brody in his true marine form, helping the other soldier who lost his leg in an explosion.
I think the episode was okay. But the show lost almost all of its credibility to me, and I can’t bring myself to care about the characters, always doubt where the plot is going and the dialogue is also not that good. I guess I just have to accept that I don’t like Homeland. But I still don’t know if I can stop watching.
Anyone remember when Lost In Space went from being a decent science fiction/space opera to the Dr Smith & The Robot Show?
I’m not guaranteeing an appearance by Tybo, the Talking Carrot in the next two episodes of Homeland, but I wouldn’t bet against one, either.
Ahh yes, use to watch Lost in Space all the time as a kid…I’m assuming the carrot man would have a much better costume these days…or better yet, he can now be computer generated.
Javadi is such a psycho, a loose canon. How can he be trusted at all?
I’m pretty sure he just shot that guy out of frustration. He’s a puppet and there’s nothing he can do about it. But the US also can’t really punish him for shooting that guy, so he basically did it because he’s incredibly unhappy with the situation.
Javadi shot the guy because he knew he’d be tortured and give up the mission, getting both Brody and Javadi killed.
So Javadi is in on it?
Gee, I guess people really haven’t been paying attention (not that I particularly blame them). Javadi saved Brody’s and his own ass.
Mike Jones, yes Javadi is in on it. Saul sent him back to Iran so that he could work for the Americans (and Javadi is doing this because Saul has information that would cause the Iranians to kill and/or torture Javadi).
As for what Hollywood is talking about I have no idea. Javadi didn’t save Brody’s ass (at least not yet). All he did was kill the military guy that came with Brody. And he did this when it was literally just Brody, the military guy, and Javadi alone in a room, so I’m not sure who he would “saving Brody” from. You COULD argue that Javadi was doing the military guy a favor since the Iranians probably would have just tortured him, but other than that, Javadi hasn’t helped any Americans yet, be them Brody, Saul, or anyone else.
Poor military dude. He was captured only because he decided to help Brody cross the border…doesn’t pay to be nice. :)
I still don’t get why people keep saying the guy would be tortured. Javadi is THE GUY who decides when someone gets tortured. He could have said he personally knows the man and put him on his own private plane to France or whatever the next day. He did not need to shoot him.
@Feed Back
You might be right that he is the one that decides if someone is tortured. If that’s the case, then yeah, he didn’t need to shoot the military guy. But I honestly don’t know if you’re correct about that. They didn’t really make that clear.
He’s the #2 guy in charge of intelligence in Iran. If he doesn’t want the guy tortured, he doesn’t get tortured.
He isn’t the number 2 guy yet. They said he’s somewhere in the top 25 and that after Brody kills whoever it is he’s supposed to kill, Javadi will take that guy’s place and THEN he will be the #2 guy.
No, he’s definitely the #2 guy in charge of intelligence, re-watch Carrie’s answer when asked if she knew who he is.
If the plan is successful, he becomes one of the top of the WHOLE Iranian food chain, but as of now he’s top 20.
Well, the show did a good job of creating drama and suspense over the most likeable characters – I mean the Marines or whoever that mysteriously awesome team is. With the best two down, I’ll just go back to hoping for a Virgil/Max spinoff.
What’s Brodie’s motivation for pushing through an aborted mission that he almost ran out on, again?
I have a feeling (based on absolutely nothing, really) that Brody might have a trick of his own up his sleeve. Like, maybe he’s been in cahoots with Javadi or another cell of Nazir’s the whole time. That’s really just pure speculation and wishful thinking on my part. I assume there will be a major twist before the season is up, and I’ve been firmly planted in the “Everything makes sense only if Brody has been a terrorist the entire time” camp since the bomb went off at Langley (it’s a small camp, just a few of us in this tent).
I liked the escort team as well. Sad to see them go.
He was just freaking out when he almost ran out. But after that he realized that he wouldn’t be able to live with himself if he didn’t try to make up for what he’s done to his country.
He needs to come off as a hero for him to ever return to America again. Without this mission, the CIA can just randomly decide that it’s best he’s forever remembered as the Langley Bomber and put a bullet in his head.
I’m surprised that Alan is actually finding this to be an improvement. My eyes were rolling for most of this episode. They’ve just taken the whole Carrie face spasming thing way too far. Oh no Brody is in trouble! Cue Carrie’s face contorting like her entire face just has a cramp. Look Brody did something good! Cue Carrie doting around the command center acting like some mom irrationally proud her son drew a stick figure.
I like Claire Danes and she was awesome in season one and one of the few things that made it tolerable. But now I think they are leaning hard on the Emmys and the signature Carrie mannerisms to manufacture emotional tension in an otherwise eye rolling plot.
I could like a Homeland that is heavy on cool action and light on plausible plot, but it’s transition to get there caused me to start disliking the characters I previously liked.
Amen. I can’t take this show seriously any more (and haven’t for some time), which is a shame because it still has some elements that could work so well. But the whole premise that Saul, during his temporary stint as CIA head, thinks he can pull off such an audacious plot using two wholly unreliable “assets” is mind-boggling, and all the technical filming wizardry in the world can’t compensate for that. Your description of the Carrie/Brody schtick is also spot-on.
This season has been as if the Homeland writers saw this a good writing for their show. [vimeo.com]
Javadi was practical and smart to kill Brody’s companion in the cell. The prisoner would have been subjected to effective torture until he broke (almost everyone breaks, except Jack Bauer) and he may have endangered the mission. Javadi saved him the torture and likely death afterwards.
This was actually my thought too.
I mean, some would call that psychotic rather than “practical and smart” but I get what you’re saying.
Why do people keep saying this? He wouldn’t be tortured if Javadi doesn’t want him to!! Javadi could have vouched for him and put him on his own jet and send him off to Europe, China or whatever. There was no need to kill him.
“Bite your lip Carrie, bite it hard” – Saul
That line made the entire series for me. It was so subtly delivered, yet so effective.
Am I wrong in thinking that Javadi has way too much power over Saul’s plan now? There are seemingly dozens of moves Javadi could make right now that would cover-up/distract from/ultimately outweigh the fact that he stole government money to fund terrorism, thus freeing him from the U.S.’s control. Wouldn’t exposing Saul’s plan (at least the Brody-as-assassin part) 1) save the neck of the leader of the Revolutionary Guard, thus getting Javadi at least somewhat back in good graces should his embezzlement operation come to light; 2) cause such an international relations nightmare and such anti-U.S. backlash that a reveal of Javadi’s embezzlement scheme would seemingly lack credibility; and 3) cause a huge uproar — or at least cause a LOT of questions to be asked — on the U.S. homefront? (Questions such as, Was the Langley bombing set-up by the government just so it could then send Brody into Iran to assassinate someone?; or (following the real story) Was Brody actually a terrorist to begin with and the government knew but it decided to turn him for its own use?)
Sorry if that was rambling and made no sense. I just think Saul’s plan hinges too much on Javadi cooperating, which is something Javadi so far seems highly averse to. Javadi can really shuffle the deck in the next few episodes.
Absolutely. Saul’s plan is nuts.
I think that’s where they’re headed. Saul keeps saying he’s confident about his plan because he knows how Javadi thinks, but we’ve already learned that he doesn’t. Javadi shocked him by changing sides after the Iranian revolution and shocked him again when, on his way to give himself up, he made a little pitstop to kill his family. Maybe Homeland has become a satire about the incompetence of our intelligence agencies. Maybe at this point it would be better with a laugh track.
“Maybe at this point it would be better with a laugh track.”
LOL. I already supply one in my house.
I agree that the plan is ludicrous, but for now it benefits Javadi to cooperate since he will ascend in power to a top three position. What would he care about being in someone’s good graces if he can replace them?
nohogreg — Javadi strikes me as someone who values his freedom more than anything. So I think his #1 goal right now would be to get out from under Saul’s control. (The main Iranian government would still have a problem with Javadi embezzling money — being head if the Royal Guard is not the same as being head of state.) So I’ll flip your question: Why would Javadi care about being head of the Royal Guard if he wouldn’t have any real power anyway?
*Revolutionary Guard, obviously
No, you’re not rambling. You’re correct. Saul’s plan is insane. To borrow from one of his recent lines: the assumptions behind his plan are so misguided it frightens me.
I entertain myself by trying to determine which is more incompetent: the CIA of “Homeland” or Miami Metro of “Dexter”.
I love when Carrie, the CIA field agent, gets to sit in on dozens of huge operations in progress and either bark orders to the guys running it or verbally accosts drone operators/chiefs of staff. Seriously, it never gets old and it’s certainly never grating. Girl Power!
What I’d like to see is an episode featuring Carrie’s annual performance review at the CIA. Some insipid HR drone could DELICATELY broach the issue of her NEEDING IMPROVEMENT as to the repeated OH MY GOD MY BOYFRIEND IS IN DANGER!!!!!!!!!! episodes in quintessential passive/aggressive HR bullshit-speak.
Then Carrie could snarl “fuck you” and purposefully storm out of the room. Only to be seen later in the episode in the command centre with quivering lip and tears in the eyes as the next crucial operation unfolded.
I would watch a web series of Carrie’s yearly performance review with the CIA’s version of Toby Flenderson.
They all think Carrie is having Brody’s child. Heh heh. It’s mine. And where do you think Javadi is getting his info these days?
Need another potential organ donor, do you?
Does anyone think there remains a strong possibility that Saul is a mole? There are a number of things that may or may not be red herrings that to me support this conclusion.
The last scene of the season will be Carrie seeing a gum wrapper where it shouldn’t be. Subtlety isn’t this show’s strong suit. Horrible writing.
That has been a theory of mine since last season. Nothing that has happened since has caused me to waver from that idea…though I fear they are going to shore horn Dar Adal into that position for no good reason. I’m still on the “Saul is really Mossad and playing puppet master” bus and I ain’t getting off until it runs out of gas.
No Saul’s Beard is the mole. It’s obviously been reporting details of the missions to Al Qaeda the whole time. In fact, I’m certain Saul’s Beard moved Brody’s car and set off the bomb.
Carrie has been pushed to a parody level of herself this season. SNL ruined her for me. [vimeo.com]
I don’t know which is more troubling about Homeland’s C.I.A.:
(a) that the acting director would try to pull off something that literally cannot work (their leverage against Gevardi (sp?) depends on the threat of his embezzlement being discovered, which is useless if he becomes the guy in charge); or
(b) that the only potential asset they have in Iran is the uncle of some low-level financial analyst.
If nothing else, it was better than last year’s tenth episode ‘Broken Hearts’.
It was more intense trying to pass COD Modern Warfare levels than watching last nite’s episode.
I am done with this show. I dont care what will happen to Brody and I am happy I wont have to see Danes’s crying face anymore.
And I am surprised on how tolerant Alan is with this mess of television.
I truly hope Demian Lewis wont spend his big talent on this stupid show for much longer.
Timing: Carey was 13 weeks pregnant in the hospital last week. She was 15 weeks pregnant in the beginning of “Good Night.”
Saw Mandy Patinkin (and opera singer Nathan Gunn) in concert at the Sydney Opera House last week – which was a rollicking great night (though I regret to report Mandy has shaved off his Saul beard *sadface*) but the downside of it being over is that I had to catch up on Homeland for my Patinkin fix. Meh. Carrie is insufferable and the times she gets to show her competence do not make up for it. Which pains me to say since I really loved that character in the first season. I DID like that the Senator guy decided to be pragmatic rather than moustache curling. I did like the Dar Adal/Berenson tag team since it seemed like Adal would be a just a bad guy too. I did like Mira and her complications. I sort of like the fact they don’t bother to subtitle the Farsi except when it means Carrie just translates for them loudly to a room of people who presumably also speak the language. Just a pity the show has ruined, probably irredeemably, Carrie and Brodie for me really.
I thought maybe I was going nuts…. Is it me or is Carrie just overboard this season? We all know she is bipolar or whatever it is, but it was way too heavy in Goodnight, the writers need to tone her down and especially the Brody relationship, while innocent of a bombing he was still a terrorist…. We all know shes nuts but all the crying, smiles, yelling, outbursts and tellin Saul the “he’s back in the game”, like she is Don Shula! STill love the show but stop over doing it.
I’m calling this season “When every worst cases scenario happens”. I don’t mind crazy plot twists, in fact I quite enjoyed last season but this year is just depressing. Every plot lines end with the most horrible outcome is just emotionally draining. The overall feeling from this season is why do they even bother since nothing will ever ends well. The showrunners are actively pursuing that life laughs at your best lay plan by throwing back the very worst possible outcome, every times! I am not looking for happily ever after, just less depressing stories.
Like the guy got captured with Brody at the border, how could Brody be surprise that Jivadi is going to kill him? You can tell yourself all you like Carrie will saves you, but this is a suicide mission or CIA kills you after you’ve done your job. Anything else is just delusional.
Odd Alan, usually I agree with you, but tonight we are just way off. I thought the Masters of Sex episode was one of the best of the year, and the ridiculous atom bomb drill was a brilliant framing device. The show was shot beautifully and acted brilliantly as always, and it is currently the show I look forward to most on Sundays.
Homeland, on the other hand, has gotten so ridiculous that I spend most of the hour watching it just laughing at how hackneyed and trite it’s become. It’s like 24 — and you think that’s a good thing?? Homeland in the first season and the first half of season 2 was a smart, anti-24 show in every way possible and that’s why I loved it. I was hoping that Brody would actually just be killed in the IED explosion….
From a viewer standpoint, I found some of the moments of the episode terrible. Trying to create tension while one of the main characters is in danger or could have been killed did not work one bit for me. In the season 1 scenario there was tension if Brody was going to live, but the moments when they had no radio contact and showed the car from the satellite view felt very poor.
The other thing that really bugged me, and somebody might correct me if I am wrong, was the radio transmission. Everybody uses codenames for brody (passenger, if I remember correctly), so there’s fear somebody might listen in. But as soon as Carrie got the radio, she clearly mentions Brody’s name loud and clear several times and nobody from the CIA team seems to mind.