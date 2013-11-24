Review: ‘Homeland’ – ‘One Last Time’

A review of tonight’s “Homeland” coming up just as soon as I can spell the centerfold’s name…
“Please. No more. I’m done.” -Brody
“One Last Time” is, like much of season 3, utterly nonsensical. If you think about Saul’s insane plan to stage a secret coup of Iran, about Carrie’s ability to take the world’s most wanted terrorist on two separate field trips to see (and then talk to) his daughter, about the mechanics of Alain Bernard seducing Saul Berenson’s estranged wife so far in the past, about Brody’s ability to go from heroin-addled husk to useful fighting man in the space of a few weeks, it doesn’t make a damn lick of sense.
Yet despite that, and despite the ongoing trainwreck that is the show’s writing for Carrie, I enjoyed it more than a lot of this season.
It’s a big episode in a number of ways. It’s the first time Carrie and Brody have been together all season, the first time Brody’s seen Dana all season (and perhaps the last time he’ll ever see her, whether he survives this crazy mission or not), the episode that lays out exactly what Saul’s scheme entails, and the episode clearly laying out the season’s endgame.
It’s also the longest episode since the season premiere; where most of this season’s installments have clocked in under 50 minutes (last week’s was less than 47), “One Last Time” ran practically a full hour. I’m not a believer that more automatically equals better, and am often grateful when premium cable dramas don’t insist on filling all 60 minutes just because they can, but this one made good use of the added time, allowing us to get a better sense of Brody’s struggle with kicking heroin, and then the attempts to physically and psychologically rebuild him as something resembling the Marine he used to be. It’s an absurd compression of time – Nazir spent years tearing Brody down and building him back up – but every character on the show is aware that they’re doing this much more quickly than they should be (just as they were last season in “Q and A”), and you could at least feel the passage of this short period of time, even before the “Sixteen Days Later” subtitle.
And it helps an awful lot to have an actor like Damian Lewis to play Brody’s pain and recovery. Lewis has, at times, played the role a little too big (most notably when Skyping with Nazir and assassinating the vice-president – which somehow has not been discussed of late by anyone with or around Brody – last season), but he was dialed in just right throughout this one, whether Brody was dealing with the pain of going cold turkey, or the hallucinations(*) brought on by Dar Adal’s illegal wonder drug, or simply trying to tune out Saul and Carrie. For the most part, it’s clear the creative team (or Showtime executives, or both) made a big mistake not killing Brody two years ago, but from time to time, Lewis is so good you can at least understand the reluctance to sever his employment. Brody’s return to America also breathed new life into Dana, who’s always been a vastly more interesting character when dealing with her father than on her own.
(*) Jeffrey Reiner, directing his first episode of the series, has a kinetic visual style that worked well for an episode where Brody spent the first half being wildly disoriented.
After I watched “Tower of David,” I felt like I’d be fine never seeing Brody again, but “One Last Time” did a good enough job of setting him up for this final, almost certainly suicidal, mission, that I accepted his return to the center of the narrative. Again, the plot makes no damn sense at all, but I think the “Homeland” logic ship sailed a long time ago, and I viewed the this week’s gibberish as the cost of getting to watch Lewis do what he does so well.
Of course, at the end of that episode I was also wondering if I ever wanted to see Carrie be a major part of the show, and “One Last Time” was much less effective at changing my mind on that score. Carrie remains so blinded by her feelings for Brody, and by her general sense of victimhood, that I’ve reached the point where everything she does initially strikes me as stupid and self-destructive, even if at times (like taking Brody to talk to Dana) it doesn’t turn into a disaster. At least the other characters repeatedly acknowledge what a disaster she is – I particularly liked Saul responding to one of her indignant queries with, “You know, the assumptions behind that question are so misguided, it frightens me.” – but I can’t imagine the series continuing for years with this person as its central character. It wasn’t a good thing when so many viewers were happy to see her get shot last week, and though she helps get Brody back on track – and resists the urge to tell him she’s carrying his baby – I don’t like having to grit my teeth every time the heroine appears on screen, bracing myself for whatever dumb thing she will do or say next.
But the Brody material was strong enough to make “One Last Time” one of the more satisfying hours of season 3, and the first one in a while that has me interested in seeing what comes next, even if I believe none of it whatsoever.
What did everybody else think?
NOTE: Due to the Thanksgiving holiday and the recent delivery schedule for screeners, I don’t know if I’ll get to see the next one in advance, in which case there won’t be a review until sometime next Monday.
My word, what an episode. Everything was spot-on tonight: the acting, the writing, and the way they took time to let the scenes breathe. I’m not sure the plot is nonsensical as you think darling. We will probably see how it is carried out over the next three weeks. But I didn’t have a problem with it thus far.
The thing is that so few of us can really judge what is so called “nonsensical” because very few of us has been exposed to the world of intelligence.
I mean we can judge from a little to being an authority on the subject on how go realistic a cop show depending on what the reader’s circumstances are because a lot of us know cops, have the unfortunate experience of being involved with the justice system as victims, witness, and perpetrators. There are lawyers cops, judges and citizens who have been on juries who are part of the audience and can participates in discussion groups like this that could judge with first and second hand knowledge what is realistic with Law Enforcement and related areas and tell us.
It’s the same with medical shows, legal shows, fire fighting shows, or even military shows with all the veterans and active duty officers and rank in file out there.
But with the intelligence community? Not much. The FBI, with their main specialty of catching domestic criminals. They fall under the “cop” category even if they also do counter intelligence, but does any one know any CIA, NSA, Military Intelligence Officers? Not too many. Even if they are watching and participating in discussing groups could they speak up honestly about what is realistic or not? I doubt it. So we can’t really judge that profession accurately.
It is like back in February of this year, 2013 when the FX spy drama “The Americans” debuted. A lot of people found it hard to believe that the Soviets would inbed a fake married couple as spies in a suburban neighborhood who had kids. Had to be something off the wall someone made up. Lo and behold there was a story out of Germany of the Soviets/Russians doing just that in that country that came to light about a month before the Americans” debuted. They were there for about 20 years. Not only that a couple of years ago the Russians did that with several Russian couples here in the USA.
I am not saying everything is valid but is it so hard to believe that Saul could blackmail an Iranian official due to his embezzling Iranian intelligence department funds and a notorious terrorist traitor to the US who was working for a foreign Middle Eastern terrorist group who is widely blamed for destroying a CIA building and killing many officers and US government officials of the Great Satan and is a known Muslim who will ask for asylum in Iran? I mean where else could he go? I just don’t find that so far fetched.
And I also don’t think it is so far fetched that the CIA can drive a wanted terrorist a short terrorist in a car back and forth a short distance in the US. It wasn’t as if they walked him through Times Square in New York City at high noon down the street. What is he going to do? Run?
Now I do have a problem with him being ready for a mission in only what; a month between him getting back to the US and he being shipped out? I would’ve felt better if the caption card said “two months later”. And after all she has done including about to blow an operation forcing Quinn to shoot her she is still involved in the operation does stretch credulity, but I am fine with the operation itself. The CIA aren’t Law Enforcement, so their priority is not to put Brody and the Iranian embezzler in prison but to cultivate intelligence operatives.
Anyway does anyone know if Saul, Carrie and any of the characters on the US side know that Brody was at least partly responsible for the death of the Vice President? I thought everybody thought and still thinks it was a heart attack due to a legitimately malfunctioning pacemaker (which as it turns out was based on a real security concern ala Dick Cheney and his pace maker). I don’t recall anyone knowing that Brody was key to that happening, but perhaps I forgot. It has been a long time.
Maybe the show runner of “The Americans” who was a real life CIA analyst could enlighten us on how realistic the current plot of “Homeland” is. :-)
“I’m not sure the plot is nonsensical as you think…”
Sorry, the plot is nonsense.
Saul’s original operation with the Top Spy in Iran (sorry, can’t remember/spell his name and don’t care enough to look it up) was that he would have to toe the CIA line out of fear for his own life if the CIA let his superiors know that he was a traitor to the revolution.
Now Saul wants Brody to assassinate the Iranian leader to elevate Top Spy to the leadership, without considering that, once he’s in charge, he basically has nothing to fear if the CIA exposes him!
Think, Saul! Think!
@Jreinatl:
I think you slightly misunderstood what I believe is Saul’s Overt plan:
First Javadi is not the top spy in Iran. He is in the Revolutionary Guard leadership but not the top dog. It is to have Brody kill the head of the Revolutionary Guard, who is a hard liner who is an impediment to peace, to replace him with Javadi but Javadi won’t be the head of government after its done but one of the top three people in Iran, but he still could be brought down by what they have on Javari’s embezzlement since stealing from the Revolutionary Guard fund is a huge no no-assuming Javari isn’t earmarked to be killed by Saul in the first place which is what I suspect after he completes the mission with Brody.
I believe Saul has a covert plan. I believe Saul is sending Brody on a suicide mission, or more accurately Saul has no intention of bringing Brody back alive and maybe Saul has no intention of letting Javadi live either. Maybe Bordy is supposed to kill both the head of the RG and Javadi and then is left high and dry by Saul.
Anyway we won’t see it come to fruition this season unfortunately, not with just three episodes left so there will be a long nine month wait to see what Saul really has in mind if I am right that he has an ulterior motive.
1) Yes, Carrie knows Brody had something to do with the VP’s death. She was in the room with Abu Nazir when he ordered Brody (and Brody agreed) to get the pacemaker serial number. When she escaped and found out later that the VP died of a heart attack, she knew it was Brody.
2) Not that Homeland is overly concerned with making sense, but Brody killing Javadi makes absolutely NO SENSE. First of all, the whole point of the plan is to have someone in Iran’s government who is basically a puppet for the USA. Killing Javadi, along with the other top official(s) in Iran, accomplishes nothing. After they’re gone, their spots will just be filled by random men the US has no control over, just more of the same. Secondly, why wouldn’t Saul just kill Javadi or throw him in prison while he had him? It’s much too elaborate, and it accomplishes nothing.
So, Hunter2012, what, exactly, do you think is “Saul’s Overt plan”?
At least we got to see Virgil.
I used to think it may have been a mistake to not kill Brody but in order to be convinced they made a mistake in not killing Brody, they’re going to have to convince me they can tell a compelling non-Brody story. So far they haven’t even when he was MIA.
This show is a mess and I’ve wondered why I’ve been hanging on this season but tonight is a large reason why. The episode was pretty riveting. While Brody and Carrie’s scenes were good, the interplay between Saul and Brody was really what had me glued to the screen.
It’s nonsense. Captivating, tense, nonsense.
Alan, everything you say is true. It’s a complete train wreck.
But I’ll be damned if I don’t really look forward to this show each week – and watch it galvanized. I can’t account for it. It doesn’t work, on paper. And yet here we all are, watching…..and complaining.
I can pretend to be hate-watching, but that’s not it. It’s just really entertaining, for some reason.
I second this. Unlike some other shows that I dread watching week-to-week (Dexter used to be a big one), I go into Homeland each week excited to spend an hour with these characters and this world. I sit there for an hour shaking my head but enjoying it in spite of myself. I don’t usually have “guilty pleasure” shows, but I guess this has become one for me.
Alan, do you know the names of the guys playing the special ops team working for Saul?
Jared Ward was the doctor.
I still don’t understand exactly what leverage Saul thinks he has to somehow compel Javrati to function as a long-term U.S. government asset. Is this clear to anyone?
Saul has evidence of the millions Javadi extorted from his own country, which supposedly is grounds for execution. Still seems a bit flimsy to me, though.
Yeah, I guess that’s it, but it does seem to me that if this crazy plan works and the guy becomes the head of the Revolutionary Guard, he’ll then be in a position to discredit any of that information as part of a complex counter-intelligence campaign to malign him. Or, even failing that, I don’t see why Javati couldn’t just feed misinformation to the U.S. Anyway, the fact that Saul seems so confident that this is going to work seems insane to me.
They’re blackmailing him. Even if he’s head of the Republican Guard, he wouldn’t be able to survive their information getting out.
What I want to know is how this plan leads to peace, other than having Javadi ascend to the top. If Brody kills the current RG leader, it will be obvious he did so as a double agent on behalf of the US, so how will Javadi be able to credibly stay in power offering anything order than a hard line?
Why would be obvious that Brody is a double agent? If Bin Laden had murdered, say, the president of Pakistan, would you say it was obvious he was an American double agent?
@The Dude: your analogy makes no sense.
1) Bin Laden was neither American nor connected to the American government or military in any way.
2) Bin Laden’s native country (Saudi Arabia) is not in a 30 year long diplomatic and military stalemate with Pakistan.
If bin Laden had murdered the president of Pakistan, people would probably assume he had done it in league with al-Qaeda (or Taliban) factions within the Pakistani government.
If the plan succeeds – and it’s clear that Brody is the killer – it seems obvious people will assume he’s acting on behalf of the US.
Javarti will not be in danger, the plan is to have Brody use his leverage as the Langley bomber to get into the room with the RG leader, not as a guest of Javarti’s. Once the assassination is done, Brody will be extracted and Javarti will play stupid and get promoted. What I don’t get is how this is going to bring about peace talks with Iran. Once the assassination and extraction happen, it will be obvious to Iran that this was an American mission and would stifle any further talks, whether Javarti’s in power or not.
That’s a good point, it would be hard to get peace talks going. I was going to say that Brody is affiliated with Abu Nazir, whom Carrie stated has bombed Shi’ite villages and would thus be expected to be hostile to Iran (presumably Syria as well, nowadays), but that just makes the writing look even worse.
Personally, I like Obama’s peace plan better. How can Israel bomb Iran and drag us into war now? And now we’ll have agents (inspectors) throughout Iran by permission. Oh, wait, the TV show, the TV show. Now that plot is whack.
I think Brody is on a suicide mission and Saul knows it. I think the exfiltration plan is just for show. Saul has no intention whatsoever of trying to get Brody back alive or even in one piece. In fact the exfil team could be tasked to kill him once he does his job and he naively rendezvous with them.
Oh and Javi could deny he was an embezzler to the Iranian Government but that doesn’t mean they would believe him. It has been done before of Intelligence services blackmailing a potential asset in a government or simply framing him with fake or real evidence of malfeasance. The Nazis framed several Soviet Red Army officers IIRC in the 1930s, long before the war between Germany and the Soviet Union for being traitors to the Motherland, giving the Germans fake war plans or some such. They were executed. I sure they pled their innocence to the NKVD at the top of their lungs.
Again to reference the other spy show “The Americans” the Counter Intelligence arm of the FBI blackmailed a female Russian KGB secretary who worked at the Soviet Embassy when they caught her being a black market smuggler using diplomatic packages to smuggle Western electronic goods back home, so using the threat of exposure of malfeasance that a potential has done to its own especially brutal government is a tried and true method in both fiction and reality.
Carrie is almost no longer likable, her self centered behavior is way over the top.
Almost? I don’t know if there is one redeeming quality for Carrie anymore. I think the ounce of goodwill for her in terms of the audience is that she was the primary character in the beginning of the series.
I seriously can’t tell if the writers want us to actively hate her and have made a concerted effort week after week to ensure this, or they are just extremely isolated and tone deaf with their own show.
Seriously, were we really supposed to side or sympathize with what Carrie said in that last exchange with Saul? Saul needs to trust her? WHAAAAAAAAAAAAT
“I didn’t know you smoked.”
“I don’t. We’re just trying to rally some hatred, so we’re all, what would Skyler White do?”
Funny you mention Skyler. I posted on twitter last night that Brody had turned into a bald, emaciated, sickly man and that Homeland must be trying to pick up the BB crowd.
Lol I thought of Mrs White too when Carrie was smoking.
Smoking while pregnant wasn’t a sympathetic move.
What a difference a Brody makes. The whole show (and season) was elevated by his return. And Damian Lewis sure can act. It’s all ridiculous, but it is watchable, and Brody’s return shows us why we watch Don’t be too sure his end is near. This show is still Carrie and Brody.
I meant to write last week that I thought it would have been better if the first time we saw Brody was when Saul went to him last week. We would have been wondering where Brody was. The episode that showed him early on in the season wasn’t necessary.
As a stand alone this ep was pretty good. In the context of the mish mash that this show has been this season, it’s just more of the same. Nothing makes sense or is believable in any way. I stopped caring about Dana a long time ago and still don’t care.
If the show is to continue after this season, either makes it a different story arc each season with maybe Saul as the only consistent character, or reboot the whole show with a new cast of players. Otherwise I’m honestly not sure I’ll be back next season.
Got mixed feelings with this one.
Seriously… I’m all for suspended disbelief here, but the whole Bernard/Lockhart connection is as cheap as it gets scriptwise. Doesn’t matter how good your cast is if you get them to play these terrible subplots. A story doesn’t have to be real nor logical at all to be a masterpiece (‘Lawrence of Arabia’ or ‘Casablanca’ being two perfect examples) but -as Hitchcock used to say- it has to be believable while you’re watching it.
I just wonder myself… Why bother to start a relationship with some CIA soon-to-be-retired second class guy’s wife (while she’s estranged from him and living abroad) within YEARS of anticipation before a surprising attack kills more than 200 fellas and he gets to be the agency’s director? Yes, we all know they’re quite good at the Mossad, but Nostradamus they’re not. As for Lockhart’s involvement… well, I’m sure they’ll come up with some ridiculous explanation for that.
And lest we forget… We still don’t know why did Carrie suffered SO MUCH on the first episodes when she was ALONE in the hospital or in her living room watching in TV -apparently in shock- how Saul was following their mutually conceived plan step by step? Pregnancy? Not a good enough excuse for all those scenes. Don’t buy it. And great acting alone doesn’t fix it for me for no actual great acting comes from a mediocre script
Please don’t get me wrong. I’m not a hater. I’m not saying ‘Homeland’ is a terrible series at all (otherwise I wouldn’t keep watching it). There’s a lot a good stuff to be pointed out as some of you are doing and I agree. It’s just that each season seems to get more and more inconsistent. You don’t demand the same treatment flying in Singapore Airlines as you do on Southwest. That’s why you complaint on the first one if service is not up to the expectations you got from previous flights.
So far, IMHO episodes from 6 to 8 were the better ones and really interesting. From now on… we’ll see… One has to admit Saul’s plans for Brody are way out of this world, childish and implausible to say the least. Even assuming them as a suicidal mission.
In any case… let’s hope for the best!
Alan, I’m glad I’m not the only one who didn’t forget about Brody killing the VP. Carrie and others know about it and conveniently swept it under the table.
I don’t remember that they ever found out. Can someone remind me, please?
Karen — Carrie was tied up to a pole in the warehouse with Abu Nazir when he gave Brody the order to get the Veep’s pacemaker serial number. When she found out later that the VP died of a heart attack, she put 2 and 2 together.
Thanks, Jo Jo. I remember now.
If its just Carrie that knows, then I think she’s excusing it because Brody is her blind spot and she also views the VP as a terrible man who was willing to kill innocent victims (it’s not that black & white, but whatever). I’m not sure if Saul knows or not. I doubt Carrie would have told him. And I don’t think the audience ever sees confirmation that Saul knows, but you would think Saul would be smart enough to put 2 and 2 together. If Saul DOES know, then yeah, it’s pretty ridiculous.
People knew Brody was waiting to speak with the Vice President. They know Brody was a terrorist. But yeah, you guys are right, only Carrie knows. Come on.
@KronicFatigue
You do realize this is Homeland, right? The show that expects us to believe that Saul’s plan is in any way feasible? That show would definitely expect us to only think Carrie knows.
Indeed, this show requires the viewer’s forgiveness for the unbelievable. Thankfully I decided to do that a long time ago. It is the only way to actually enjoy the experience. I try to focus on the universal themes of life’s mistakes, and the yearning for redemption. I try to enjoy the magnetic presence of Brody and Carrie, and the heartbreak of Brody while he hopelessly seeks forgiveness in his daughter’s eyes. It is these human conditions which I feel can still be delivered. And so I will continue watching.
Expectations vs. reality. From Alan and other critics to the viewing public it comes down to this. Homeland beat out a great season of Breaking Bad and Mad Men to win Best Series. Since then the conversation has been about if Homeland belongs in the “all-time greats” or just a popular one. Reality is even with Season 1, the show has always been ridiculous-much like other hit espionage shows as 24 and Alias. Homeland is biggest crime is refusing to fire it’s lead. I get that and agree 100%. If you take the show at face value, not what is perceived to be by a group that never gave The Wire, Walton Goggins, the entire cast of Mad Men, or any of the numerous comedic actors on cable an Emmy (or nominations) then what you see is a show with a pretty decent cast, several good moments between characters(and their actors) and occasionally thought provoking statements about CIA ideals and the impact it has on its operatives . When you see that, Homeland becomes what it always has been-a watercooler show built for the male demographic in a post Patriot Act, drone warfare world, where many citizens believe that we are not always the noblest of people.
As far as tonight’s episode- “Pretty, Prettttttyyyy Good” as Larry David would say.
If you read Alex Ganza’s latest interviews; it is clear that the he and the writers know that a lot of what they are doing is controversial on a lot of levels. But at the same time he is also now stopped worrying because he keeps citing the shows increased ratings.
I enjoy the show at times but even I cannot turn around and say that me quitting would make a difference, it seems me and the fellow commentators who complain week to week are not swaying viewers to stay away or not watch at all.
Bottom line…..do not expect things to change and expect them to get more batshit crazy. Because the show has ratings as their protection. Higher ratings will always top critical approval.
TV can be entertaining and Homeland has its moments. It is not unfair to criticize it for having a plot that makes no sense. Damian Lewis gave an amazing performance today; indeed everything was great this week except the shitty lazy writing. Let me see, The Iranians bombed the CIA and framed Brody, but since it is a few episodes later they’ll think he did it and accept him with open arms as a hero?
“Let me see, The Iranians bombed the CIA and framed Brody, but since it is a few episodes later they’ll think he did it and accept him with open arms as a hero?”
I came on here to see if Alan or any of the commentators picked up on this huge, glaring plothole but so far only Graham has. This is the plothole to kill all plotholes.
While I would’ve been fine with a season 1 finale where Brody blew himself up, I don’t think that was where the mistake in the show’s narrative happened.
I think there’s a perfectly interesting second season that exists with Brody as a Manchurian Congressman, navigating whatever “mission” Nazir has for him while also getting an inside look at stuff like the politics behind the things like drone strikes and American military action that drove his transition into being a terrorist. This hypothetical second season would’ve taken a much slower burn on getting Carrie back into the CIA. Also, large swathes of Dana Plots would just not have happened.
I think there was a way to draw out the situation at the end of the first season into at least two and maybe three decent years of television, but “Homeland” had no interest in doing that. It burnt through a season and a half of plot in like three episodes of the front of season two then spent the rest of it going down a nonsensical but kind of fun crazy hill. So far season three has just been the crash from that and a lot of spinning and flailing.
Anyway, there were a lot of bad creative decisions that took place and, while killing Brody might be the easiest one to point to, I don’t think it was the most fatal one.
well obviously no show can live up to the over rated breaking bad. so, i love reading your reviews of homeland, especially since i think it has been an awesome series. yes, you have to suspend some disbelief on 16 days. having been in the service, it wouldnt be impossible. especially with the use of peds – which while not mentioned, certainly could be implied from all the other extremes taken. remember, he isnt going through navy seal training, merely being asked to run a few miles. very achievable. and brody is extremely mentally strong, so his ability to focus shouldnt be a real question mark. do you really think saul’s plan isnt realistic? do some real homework on what the US did with Afghanistan in the 80’s and more recently with all the Arab spring crap. never want to see Carrie again? wow. the whole beauty of carrie’s character is she is so pathetic, yet there is hope. what better aspiration in a character than hope? should have killed brody after season 1. sorry you dont get your instant gratification in this show, but i think the show has made good use of him and his internal demons. the weakest part of the show to me is brody’s family. never have they ever appeared likeable or even realistic. the part i want to see developed more, is quinn and his morals becoming more and more conflicted, and what becomes of him. could he turn? could he walk away? would they kill him?
At this point, the only reason I watch Homeland is for Damian Lewis’ performance. No matter what that guy is in – he elevates the material. In this case, some very ridiculous material. I would prefer to see him survive and others, including Carrie, “offed”. The fact that we all hate Carrie so much is another strong indicator of the “el stinko” writing this season. I’m also tired of watching her abuse her body, this time with a cigarette, as some sort of half-hearted way to lose Brody’s baby. That scene was really offensive to me. Either decide to have the child or not. It’s no wonder we all hate her now.
I also still enjoy seeing the reliable but infrequent appearances of the supporting players – Quinn, Dar Adal, Virgil and Max. They still remain true to their characters.
But it pains me to say that I can’t stand what they have done to the Saul Berenson character. Saul was always defined by his humanity compared to others he worked with but the current absolute ruthlessness we have seen in him this season goes counter to that in an unbelievable way. Who could ever trust this guy now?
The lowest moment in the episode for me was the implausible trip to see Dana. I believe she was headed to California the last time we saw her. What is she doing as a motel maid somewhere in Virginia? I don’t think I can ever watch another seen with her in it. I will switch the station next time she’s in an episode. How many times do these writers need to hear from all – No More Dana! If/when they kill off Brody, I’m done with this show.
I slightly disagree with you on Saul. Saul has always been the guy with the heart and warmth on the show, but I’ve never seen him as weak or as a pushover. I think his character arc is natural and fits with what we’ve seen in previous seasons. In the old CIA he was somewhat marginalized…a “dinosaur” stuck in the Cold War way of doing things. And when he became head of the CIA, I think he realized he needed to change his ways, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he fundamentally changed himself.
So with his plan, he’s aiming (really, really, REALLY high) for peace with Iran, for the good of humanity. That’s Saul, always the idealist. The only difference now is that he’s willing to get his hands dirty in the name of his ideals. I don’t see him as “ruthless” — he’s Saul Berenson making really difficult decisions in a really difficult job, but always aiming and hoping for the best.
These people think they’re so fucking smart. Saul coulda fried my ass and he only wants a couple weeks? What is he, high?
And he thinks he’s got me now? Better think again, old friend. Wait’ll I sic my next new friend on him. That boy Quinn is a pretty good shot, isn’t he?
“…this time with a cigarette as some sort of half-hearted attempt to kill Brody’s baby.”
What??? I sure don’t see the logic behind that assumption.
Dana never said she was moving to California. She said she was moving in with her friend Angela. “Angela” probably got confabulated into “Los Angeles” and therefore “California” in your mind. It happens.
Damian Lewis deserves another Emmy after last night’s episode. I know everyone would prefer Cranston but I’m gonna go with Lewis. What a performance.
I too thought Damion Lewis was Emmy worthy in last night’s episode – I don’t “prefer” Cranston and I don’t know any of the “politics” involved in the Emmys, but the phone call in Ozymandias is pretty hard to beat.
Come on, is there anything easier than an actor playing the detox role and then go thru the hallucination scene. Lewis is a good actor but he’s no Cranston
I guess if Cranston was just reading a telephone book in Breaking Bad people would say he’s the best.
Lewis is not just good, he’s definetly great but he doesn’t play a ‘cool’ character so he doesn’t get the acknowledgment he deserves. His performance in last year’s episode ‘Q&A’ is one of the best I’ve seen in years on TV and his performance in last episode is right up there with that.
I never could put Homeland in the same context as BB. I could never put Cranston in the sentence as Damien Lewis.
It has been established by all that Breaking Bad is first and foremost in any tv series including The Sopranos. The original story that Vince Gilligan gave us for five seasons. All the others are things that existed , espionage, mafia.
The acting on Homeland is brilliant, but after 3 emmy’s and I am sure a fourth to come in September. BB in untouchable.
No one is saying this season of Homeland is good as Breaking Bad, I’m just talking about Damian Lewis’s performance in last episode.
Although, Homeland when it was great (season 1, best parts of season 2) is up there with Breaking Bad which I don’t think is good as The Sopranos or The Wire.
Let Barbara Hall write the whole season of Homeland with Meredith Stiehm. This was so much stronger than most of this season. That scene with Walker and Nazir was like a watching a movie directed by Kathryn Bigelow. What a 180 degree turnout.
Maybe Carries’s plan (the Dana visit) worked but I was waiting for Brody to say: “by the way, Dana honey, since I’m probably the most wanted man in the country, don’t tell anyone you saw me okay? And, whew, it’s a good thing nobody was with you when I walked in!”
This scene continues the cribbing from The Spy Who Came in From the Cold. We will see how much further they follow the plotline from that book — here’s hoping that they take a turn at some point.
Yes that was dangerous but would anyone believe her? A kid that tried to commit suicide that spent time in what was tantamount to a teenage mental asylum and then ran off with a boy on some juvenile fantasy?
Only Damien Lewis saved this one. Only.
I dont get it why reviewers (yes you too Alan) are still polite with this show.
It is ridiculous. Yes good actors, good performances but the story is a joke.
The whole plan with Brody going to Iran is a joke. Do they really think this is a worthy plan?
The whole Brody story its awful. The man regains his shape in 1 month doing the Rocky training with the special ops guys? Really? Really?
Then, the most wanted man in the world is allowed to visit a motel. He was wearing a hood in Caracas but not in USA, he just knocks on his daughter motel room door not even caring if someone would see him..
But the most I laughed with was when Saul asked for his house to be checked for bugs.
His house should have been a little fortress in the first place.
I am done with this show after this season. Except if Brody proved to be somekind of Super Hero and joins the next Avengers movie.
I got a question, so if Mira Berenson boy toy is an Israeli Spy how did he and the senator meet? Hear me out for a second Mira has been seeing this guy on the down low for a while before the senator came into the picture. How did the senator know that this spy was seeing Saul’s wife if it was a secret? Was Mira boy toy playing a different long game and when Mira dumped him he changed plans. I’m just confused and find it weird that the senator knew that Saul wife was seeing an Isaeli Spy and used it against him.
It is to be revealed later. My guess is that he is probably an old intelligence contact Lockhart had before he became a senator and he called in a favor to keep an eye on Saul though Mira. I don’t think he set him up to meet Mira but took advantage of the pre existing platonic relationship they had and told the Israeli officer to take it to the next level. Since the intelligence area is regarding the Middle East he naturally agreed.
Brody getting off heroin in a few weeeks i definetly believeable to me. My father was on his death row from alchocol addiction, he went to rehab and in just one month he was like nothing ever happened. Brody didn’t went to rehab but methods they used on him can work in real life as well and this is just a tv show.
the problem is they did it in a few days. They had a few days before they got the one month extension. Then Brody came back to commando-training shape in a month.
totally believable ….
I don’t think they got him in commando shape, just strong enough to do the job. They also gave him Ibogane, which is a real detox drug, that accelerates the “Cold Turkey” process before they got the extension by Saul blackmailing Senator Lockhart. That is why he imagined singing with a black Marine, then said in the camera “what the fuck did you give me?” and then broke a chair and went all Woody Woodpecker on his own arm. When Saul restrained him he flashback to a similar situation with another bearded man with glasses. Then he went into training for sixteen days. On this I would’ve been better if they said three weeks at least if not a month.
Anyway they are not saying this is what can be done on a regular basis. One of the Special Ops men did say to Dar to paraphrase “let’s do it right; give us six months” Saul got snide and shot him down, so the characters are fully aware that they are pushing things hard.
Was the music at the end of the episode really, really weird, distracting, and off-putting to anyone else? It sounded like it was straight out of “Wuthering Heights” or something.
Yes yes, her smoking is treated like a little joke.
So the CIA plants someone to assassinate the Iranian leader and this is going to open the door for peace talks? This show man lol
Which is why I believe it is not all that it seems. As mentioned before I believe Saul’s peace plan as it were is bull. I believe it is an assassination attempt to decapitate the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Council, taking the main target, Javadi and Brody with it. I don’t think for a second Saul wants Brody back.
Not sure anyone mentioned this – if they have, I apologize – but Saul’s plan is banking on Brody being welcomed as a hero for the Langley bombing. BUT, don’t the Iranians already know it wasn’t him? Javadi certainly does. Won’t they be a bit suspicious?
exactly. I’d bet the writers forgot. They have no idea what they are doing.
They will welcome him as a fellow Muslim who was involved in the bombing and will use him as a propaganda boon against the US. An American Muslim who was a marine who renounces the West? How could they resist? I mean they won’t just take him in. They will uh, “interview” him first.
Anyway I suspect Saul is using him knowing he isn’t coming back. I think the peace thing he pitched to Carrie and Lockhart is bullshit. He has another plan for the head of the Revolutionary Guard Council, Javadi and Brody.
Probably the best episode of the year. While I agree that this variation of Carrie (the one who only has Brody tunnel vision and wants to save him so they can become one big happy family with their child, which we are still not sure she wants to keep alive since this week she was again hurting the fetus by smoking) cannot continue to be the lead of the show, but what if Homeland hits a reset button for the beginnig of season 4. Brody dies at the end of this season and Carrie is forced to cut ties with her feelings for Brody. We begin in season 4 with what Carrie does best – being a field agent. Carrie is obvious very good at this aspect of her job, which the greatest example being that she was such a good field agent that she could convince spider neck tattoo to hide Brody even with a $10 million ransom on his head. A show based around her and Saul chasing down bad guys would be a very entertaining show to watch.
Finally, an admission that Saul is moonbat crazy. I was pulling for Senator Lockhart. We needed people like him in 2003. So to get him out of the way, it turns out that the man cuckolding Saul is an Israeli agent. Just another example- like Brody’s rapid recovery- of Homeland’s 24 DNA.
Is it irony that this episode whose premise is “The only way we can establish diplomatic relations with Iran is by secretly taking over their Government” aired the same weekend we revealed diplomatic relations with Iran?
Exactly what’s been bothering me for many episodes now. Didn’t they already try this overthrow 60 years ago, with chilling consequences? Why would this be such a good idea to repeat now?
It was an especially ridiculous plot with the recent news being so far ahead of them and with a much better outcome…peaceful negotiation.
I guess the thing that bothers me most about the whole Brody detoxing / drugged out thread is the fact that it was so overworked. The minute Tom Walker appeared it was just absurd. (Also, if he has Hep C / HIV wouldn’t everyone be wearing gloves and protective gear?!? I mean, really….)
The saddest thing to me is that we all know what a great group of actors make up the cast of Homeland. I’ve been a huge fan of Damian Lewis since The Forsyte Saga, Peacekeepers, Band of Brothers…. And of course Claire Danes is a talent. And our national treasure Mandy Patinkin.
But the boxes they have been put in — the problematic plotting and character choices. It’s a double edged sword: I want to still see these great actors but the show is making it difficult to nigh impossible to make sense and be invested in the characters beyond watching great actors go through these insane acting exercises. Even if they whip a magic rabbit out of their hat the showrunners are squandering, well, everything.
I don’t know or care if it was a mistake to not have Brody disappear into the Canadian wilderness. To me that is less problematic than the probably misogynistic ? glee folks expressed when Carrie was shot. I think people should examine why this was a chorus of responses. It turns my stomach, personally.
As for alternative options for this cast — which is where I am at now: fantasizing about them in other roles: how about a variety show starring Mandy Patinkin? I’m sure Danes and Lewis could do a song and dance…..
It was not misogynistic glee when Carrie was shot– it was glee that someone who’s been ridiculously subordinate finally got what was coming. Trust me, I’m a woman and my fist-pump and shout-out at that moment had nothing to do with misogyny.
I don’t know what the heck is even going on anymore…they lost my attention with the plot getting so contrived and unrealistically complicated.
The ridiculous plot twists are a major flaw and the show has fallen into the common trap of ignoring the fact that too many of twists completely ignore the element of chance and unpredictable human behaviour. The show also has a similar problem to that of the The West Wing i.e depicting a fictional world that is week by week increasingly different from the real world.
The show is currently being held together by some very fine acting and little else.
Next week on Homeland… Dana’s new boyfriend is a mysterious lumberjack…
I guess I disagree with you guys. I got to my “Enough!” moment during this episode and switched it off. I’m done. There’s is no enjoyment for me in watching it anymore. I can’t look at Brody’s enormous naked melon for another moment. It’s become too tedious and repetitive even for hate-watching. IMHO.
Trilby, I will miss your commentary. Please reconsider. Even hate watching can be redemptive.
Write a comment…The most realistic thing the show could do is have Dana tweet that she just saw her dad and blow the whole thing up
Write a comment…Also, Alan was spot on about the vice-president. Does anyone not know about Brody’s role in his murder.
Like 24, this has gone from an entertaining, (relatively) well thought out series to one that has become absurd. It takes an amazing amount of talent to create a television show at this level. However, to take it to a place like shows such as Breaking Bad or The Wire takes a whole different level of amazing – and the team behind this show doesn’t have it. Next season needs to be its last, or it will go down with Dexter in the world of absurdity.
To Hunter2012
Can’t believe so many of things happen. It’s a tv show for entertainment value. I love The Americans and enjoy Homeland immensely, you can’t pull apart all the things they do.
Going back to the first or second episode, how can you even imagine someone having a camera on Brody 24/7,
I noticed that Senator Lockhart was played by Tracy Letts. He is a talent and brilliance to admire. I first cecame aware of him when seeing AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY. Mr. Letts wrote that play and received the Tony and Pulitzer Prize for that brilliant show. Last year he won a Tony for acting in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Wolfe. He played George.
Having not tried television for awhile, he took the part of Lockhart. He is so fabulous, they plan to keep his character for several episodes.
Remarkable talent. I enjoy the acting of these gifted people.
My big issue is how did Saul know where Brody was in Caracas (I assume it was cause Brody’s holders asked for bounty money.) and if he paid the millions in bounty ( which wasn’t revealed) how did he cover that up…and if he didn’t pay the bounty why was Brody released. How did Brody get captured by bounty hunters in first place? It’s all very vague…I hate that.
For me…I am irritated that how Brody got to Caracas…how he was captured by these drug dealers, and how Saul was able to just go there and get him without paying that millions of dollars bounty has never been explained. Since 1st season show has gotten more and more scattered (but I still watch) and confusing and I am still a fan.