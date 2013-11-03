Review: ‘Homeland’ – ‘Still Positive’

A review of tonight’s “Homeland” coming up just as soon as I take a taxi to a CIA safe house…
“Still Positive” moves various plot points along (the plan to turn Javadi into an asset, Lockhart’s preparation to take over the CIA) and appears to move Dana out of the story altogether – though I wouldn’t be celebrating that one just yet, folks, given the creative team’s love of the character and actress – but I want to talk about two specific parts of it.
First is the Carrie pregnancy test, which I’m going to assume involves Brody until we’re told otherwise. (It’s been three or four months since she last saw him, and while she could be showing at that stage – especially during last week’s strip search – TV fudges pregnancy details all the time.) The idea of Carrie being pregnant could be deployed terrifically down the road, or it could be another mess, but what drove me nuts was that shot of a drawer full of similarly positive pregnancy tests, which Carrie would have had to have taken in the days and weeks prior to her involuntary commitment – meaning she knew she was pregnant while she was letting herself be made bait in Saul’s plan, and also while she was binge drinking, having casual sex and doing all the other usual self-destructive Carrie Matheson things. (And also while being given lithium under the care of doctors who would presumably have given her a pregnancy test, no?) In other words, it’s yet another case of information that drastically alters how we should look at earlier scenes being held from us only for the sake of a surprise. Again, bad storytelling, and if this is now going to be the show’s stock in trade, my hopes for a creative rebound plummet.
The second is Javadi murdering his ex-wife and daughter-in-law. It’s not so much that he does it – proving just how misplaced Saul’s confidence in understanding the man was, and also making this makeshift team look like rank amateurs for not bothering to check the whereabouts of Javadi’s family (Saul seems to know that the ex-wife shouldn’t have been there, but had no lock on the son, grandson or daughter-in-law) – but the way it’s presented. Last year, Abu Nazir randomly turned into a slasher movie villain, terrorizing Carrie through the dark tunnels under the warehouse, in a gambit that may have generated temporary suspense but damaged a lot of the work the show had put in to establish Nazir as a three-dimensional villain. Here, the show wallows in the brutality and misery Javadi is bringing, in a way that wasn’t necessary just to illustrate Saul’s miscalculation and the huge cost of it. The build-up for Javadi hasn’t been nearly as strong as it was for Nazir to begin with, and now I’m much less interested in the man than I was before he went on his rampage, leaving the crying baby behind.(*)
(*) Also, given the show’s linkage with “Dexter” (first as Sunday partners, now with the use of the actor who played Zach Hamilton to be Leo), I imagine I’m not the only one who pictured that poor kid growing up to be a vigilante serial killer. “Born in blood!”
Mandy Patinkin remains fantastic – just watch how barely he contains Saul’s heartbreak in the scene with Mira, or his rage in the first confrontation with Javadi – but this was a fairly bumpy hour as a whole.
What did everybody else think?
How about the fact that the show explicitly suggested at the very end of last episode that the Javadi had sussed out the game Carrie was running on him (“How was the yoga?”). This was specifically done to create a cliffhanger… to make us think that Carrie and Saul’s plan had failed. That Carrie was in mortal danger.
Then, when we pick up this week, they pretend that just never happened. That everything is copacetic with Javadi… he has no idea that she is playing him. So the entire dramatic, game-changing ending last week was just… a lie. To create drama.
Dear Homeland show runners: screaming “LOOK OUT BEHIND YOU!” and startling everyone into turning around isn’t good story telling if there’s never anything there.
I didn’t necessarily take the yoga comment – I believe it was “must be from the yoga” – to mean the plan was foiled. It could have been construed just as them letting Carrie know they’d been watching her 24/7.
I disagree Andrew. The show needed a dramatic revelation at the end of last week. That the Iranians had been following/watching Carrie would have been a revelation to neither her nor the audience. However, that she had been made would be a BIG revelation.
The problem is that it didn’t fit with the rest of the storyline they’d already figured out and planned to tell. So they tricked the audience into believing it. I’m sure Gansa will say in an interview, “Well, we left that intentionally vague so it could be open to interpretation.” What he really will mean is, “We misled the audience into believing that was the case and then quietly walked away from the misdirect because it was easier for us to pretend it didn’t happen once we got the problem of needing a dramatic ending to the episode resolved.”
Naw, I think you misread it. I didn’t see it that way. As suggested, just that they had been tailing her and knew why she was there. It was never suggested they followed her in there or saw her sneak out. Cover intact.
I’m pissed. We get a strong female character and then have her get pregnant like a teenager. Carrie would be using birth control. The Carrie of the first season would not let herself get pregnant. I detest when a strong character gets accidentally knocked up for one dumb plot point or another. Women are not that stupid..especially kick ass spy women. This show is losing me.
The only good thing about Carrie being pregnant, it increases the likelihood that Brody is killed off at the end of the season.
JOHNHELVETE–Brody won’t be killed off because he will reappear in a future episode and we will be told that he has been operating as an undercover agent for Saul who was told by Carrie, off-camera of course, that Brody is innocent.
Yes, Carrie Matheson is NOT AT ALL the type of character to neglect taking medication!!! How DARE the show do something like destroy all coherent character continuity, by having CARRIE MATHESON, of all people, suffer consequences for FAILING TO TAKE REGULAR DOSES OF MEDICATION!!!!
Dammit, why can’t they do relevant stuff with these strong women?
Actually, based on the fact that she had impulsive, unprotected sex with a POW in a parking lot, I kind of think Season One Carrie would totally do that.
Carrie would have an IUD, or a tubal ligation. Even with her illness, she does not strike me as someone who would get carelessly knocked up. She’s been CIA and having sex with possible assets for years. I just don’t buy this stupid pregnancy. Out of character.
@Crone, I realize I am a bit late to the conversation here. However, this was whenever Carrie was madly in love with Brody and, even if you think she would not be that careless despite her mental illness (which I can sort of get on-board with, especially since as far as we know she has been able to stay unfertilized all these years), this was apparently her one true love (in reality, or in her fantasy), so I could see her not bothering. I guess that is why I do not find it completely out of character, just based on the circumstances.
-Cheers
@Cannoli, she neglected taking her medication because it dulled her edge. She still seems logical and with it enough to use some sort of birth control. Unless this was different because it was with Brody. It seems at least possible.
-Cheers
“Ok, she’s this super-ace spy who, like kills people…but what if we had her deal with MOTHERHOOD? Right? It would be like, a huge dichotomy.”
“You don’t think that might piss off the people who like Carrie for being an amazing spy, committed to her job? One who generally avoids the usual tv gender cliches?”
“Yeah, but she’s a woman, and that means she’s got a womb, so we may as well use it, right?”
“No, just because it’s there doesn’t mean we HAVE to use it.”
“Come on Dave, everyone knows that the biggest problem women face is having an unpredictable vagina.”
“I don’t think that’s true. Carrie’s a double agent; surely her biggest problem is not getting killed.”
“No, no, vaginas and hormones are a much bigger challenge.”
“Christ.”
Guys just so you know no contraceptive is 100% effective…
On top of all this, “My mother’s maiden name?” I think the audience could have guessed, but if the writers felt the need to be spell it out, perhaps they could have been a little more believable. They did after all have the government official who seemed very (again unrealistically) chatty, but at least him saying it would have been less cringe-worthy.
Secondly, let’s just broadcast how calm Saul is all episode, so we can all be “surprised” (no) when he punches Javadi
I meant “My maiden name?”
I’m a former psychiatric nurse- of course Carrie would have had a pregnancy test in the hospital. It’s standard, especially when meds are being prescribed.
That really bugged me too
Why are we not supposed to think that Carrie got pregnant from her one night stand when she couldn’t go back to her apartment?
Because it’s a more interesting, albeit more annoying,plot if the father is Body.
Because of the dozens of earlier pregnancy tests in the drawer. She keeps taking them, hoping against hope that she’s not pregnant, but she is. So she was long pregnant before the one night stand, and before going into the asylum. Watch the interview with the producers after the show sometime. Brody is the father. Nothing else makes sense chronologically or story wise.
I sort of hope that maybe she found out she was pregnant as a result of those tests. I am grasping at straws to keep this afloat. A lot of my friends ditched the show, and I know from watching them unravel that once you break negative on one plot point a flood of other oddities kills the desire to watch the show.
Can’t wait for next week – all Dana’s anxiety dreams about her new last name followed by a cliffhanger in which Dana’s new friend gets in a car with Dar Adal and says “It’s done” – to which Dar Adal says to her “Good” then menacingly looks at the camera and says “VERY good”
5/5
Okay, so now that Dana’s kind of, sort of, but not really out of the picture, can we please spend that extra screen time on a Chris Brody karate subplot? I’m thinking we just set aside 15 minutes a week for the rest of the season and reenact The Karate Kid scene for scene.
I really agree with you, Alan, about bad storytelling. It’s just lazy. Of course, Javadi was going to kill his ex-wife who we had just “met”. These writers seem not to understand that they can make their spy points without killing innocent people in gruesome ways. So unnecessary. I am looking forward to more of Tracey Letts and the plot to make the CIA less about human spies and all about asserting American might. So silly as a tactic it would be laughable except that that seems to have been the strategy since 2001.
Mandy Patinkin/Saul sing-songing “He cannot go inside that house! You must stop him going in that house!” made my week, and I’m guessing Dan’s as well.
Unlike everyone else I liked this episode just fine. I accepted the reality sometime last season that Homeland could not and would not maintain the high level of Season 1, and while that is disappointing I still enjoy it. It’s not necessarily the show I want it to be (Homeland, more than any other show I regularly watch, has more “What ifs?” than I can count. What if Brody had pulled the trigger at the end of Season 1? What if the CIA had not taken Brody in so early in Season 2? What if, instead of helping Brody escape, Carrie killed Brody on that Canadian fire road? (To me, everything that happened in Seasons 1 and 2 only really makes sense if Brody was in on the plan to bomb the CIA)), but it’s still a very entertaining show. There are worse ways to spend 50 minutes on a Sunday night. In short, it’s much better and less rage-inducing if you just turn your brain off for a while.
Anyway, to address the points Alan brought up: Like Alan said, TV shows have a tendency to fudge facts and reality with pregnancies. I won’t hold it against the show (especially this one which, like I said, I’ve accepted is not perfect)for having Carrie’s pregnancy so conveniently kept hidden to this point. To me, the impact of Carrie being pregnant outweighs the ridiculousness of the idea that she would put herself through all that trauma while pregnant.
I’m also open to the possibility that Carrie was doing all the “usual self-destructive Carrie Matheson things” while pregnant because she is totally ambivalent to (or even dreading) the idea of having a baby, especially Brody’s. Not that I condone binge drinking or taking lithium while pregnant with an unwanted baby; I’m only saying I could understand her recklessness in that case.
I disagree to some extent on the Javadi murdering his ex-wife scene. I thought as a (very brutal and very fictional) “moment” it was pretty badass — it showed the lengths Javadi is willing to go just to get the upper hand; how much of a monster he is; and how calculating he can be. He knew the one “win” Saul had on him was helping his wife and son flee Iran. So as an “F you” right before he goes to meet Saul — and knowing that Saul is likely watching — he takes out the ex-wife, making that five people under Saul’s watch and care that he has killed.
I’ve written too much. Alan, love the recaps. Til next time.
Outside of the pregnancy stuff I agree with you Dan.. as others have pointed out no way would she have not been tested. But I’m fully with you on the murders.. the brutality of them was pretty much the whole point.
I agree with you on the brutality. I can’t understand why people thinks it’s unnecessary.
But it made the CIA look like aficionados.
I don’t know that I’d characterize brutally murdering two defenseless women as “badass.”
I took the, shall we say, pregnancy drawer as more like memorabilia of previous pregnancies that she did not go through with.
It could be read both ways, but she had a few unused ones in her bathroom, so from that I thought that this had been something she had gone through before and not something she was always repeating in hopes that it had gone away. Or something like that.
Really? You think she’s had 30-40 abortions?
In regards to the pregnancy tests, some anti-psychotics can cause false positives. I think Carrie is seeing if those meds are “out of her system” as she quit taking them in a previous episode.
Pretty good point.
And a BIG owned to all the critics :P
For anyone who knows at least a little about Iranian secret service and political police, you might say that Javadi’s violence was nothing. A real Islamic Republic agent would have raped both women before killing them, and would have cut them into pieces, too. They’re just not human beings.
John McCain is that you?
Can’t wait for 24 to come back. Screw this lame show
Oh, 24 is coming back. Every week on Homeland we get a little bit closer.
I actually mostly liked this episode – more than previous ones this season. The spy stuff finally got going, and I thought they did well with Dana, showing her simultaneously being mature and independent (changing her name, going off to make a new life) and at the same time childish (not bothering to tell anybody about it in advance).
But one thing really, really annoyed me: the rank incompetence of everybody.
The Iranians should have been expecting Carrie to be under CIA surveillance – even if you’re not running a sting, you don’t publically expose and humiliate your mentally unstable well-informed spy and then just abandon her to her own devices without putting some sort of surveillance in place! You don’t go to all that trouble making sure the person you’re trying to turn isn’t wearing a wire and then just let them see around your super-easy-to-identify secret lair and then let them go. I know that they wouldn’t be letting her go unless Javadi had (they think) made sure she ‘could be trusted’ – but these people shouldn’t ever trust double-agents that much, and certainly not on a first meeting. The CIA must be incredibly stupid to know that a psychotic spy who they’re putting in a no-win situation has come to the US, where his family are, without actually making sure they know where there family are. And the meet with Javadi – first, were they taking Javadi in at once, which is what Carrie implied, or are they keeping him as a double agent and sending him back to Iran – becuase if they’re not doing that, why do they need the fake dossier? But more importantly: your double agent wants to convince the Iranians she’s getting secret info, so what do you have her do? Sit around in her house, probably under Iranian surveillance, until an CIA agent comes and collects her and drives her to the door of the (probably under Iranian surveillance) secret meet location?
If you’re going to have a show about spies, at least some of the characters shouldn’t be way-too-trusting naifs!
Finally, although I liked the action of the episode, it has torpedoed the drama going forward. They set up ‘catch Javadi’ as the plot, the source of tension, and now they’ve got him. What’s left? I suppose that after the inevitable interrogation episode they’re going to have a new threat revealed, based in caracas, that they’re going to have to foil. But one reason why people are comparing this to 24 is that, as in 24, they don’t let any plot build up tension, but keep shifting from one adventure to another. Give us a plot!
So, my sixteen year old daughter tells me she’s leaving home with a friend I never met and my response is simply “okay”??? How about “what is Angela’s last name, her phone number, where does she live, what about school, etc. Totally unreal!
Exactly. That entire conversation drove me batty.
I know, she never asked her where she was going!! So stupid.
I took Angela as Dana’s new lesbian partner. That last kooky kid drove her to it!
Just not believable. Why not sell the house, move the family elsewhere and start over, if that will help Dana cope? And if the Brody name brings such scorn and ridicule, why is Dana’s bro apparently immune?
I just fast forwarded through that whole lame scene. The benefits of watching on DVR.
@JHILLERY
“I just fast forwarded through that whole lame scene. The benefits of watching on DVR”
Without a doubt
It really was baffling. I thought maybe Dana was going to reveal that the paperwork she filed wasn’t just a name change, but also a petition to declare her emancipation from Jessica. Otherwise, Jessica just letting her walk out the door like that was idiotic and not remotely believable.
I KNOW! Just ridiculous… either she’s a totally incompetent mother or she wanted to get rid of Dana as much as the rest of us did. ha!
Umm, guys, did anyone consider that Carrie may have first found out about her pregnancy FROM a routine test done in the hospital? The home tests were just her irrational way of trying to prove the official test wrong. “Still Positive” implies what any normal person would deduce — yes, the test is still positive, and no amount of magical thinking is going to change that. But Carrie is not a normal person. She has a mental illness. She may be a genius, but she’s an emotional wreck. This is the “stupidest f***ing person” part of her life. It’s not quite as baffling as Alan and others seem to think it is.
Perhaps if people left their “rational” worlds for five seconds and crawled inside the mind of someone who is mentally ill, they might be able to understand Carrie’s thought processes a little better.
Another point I wanted to make about Alan’s obsession with Carrie’s hospital confinement and the storytelling “trick” it represents. Anyone who has bipolar disorder or another serious mental illness — or knows someone who does — understands how fine the line is between reality and illusion. When Carrie was in the psych ward “acting” crazy, it wasn’t an act for an unwitting audience. It was very real to her; she felt like she was slipping back into a nightmare from which she barely escaped. When she heard that girl screaming and fighting off the attendants, Carrie saw herself not just from past stays, but maybe future ones — maybe even this one. Like a person suffering from PTSD, she was re-experiencing past moments of mental terror, and it didn’t matter that she was only there as a pretense or that these experiences weren’t “real”. For her, they were as close to real as you can get. And for someone with mania or psychosis or crippling phobias, “close” is close enough.
In addition, some of her anguish in the hospital may have been amplified by knowing she was pregnant and how that would complicate not only her life, but the operation. What would Saul do if he found out? Would he sideline her again? And, should she even have the baby? Those are fairly terrifying thoughts that may have informed the ruse she played on us.
Her pregnancy may have also heightened her maternal concern for the baby.
See? This could all tie up rather neatly and not be the kind of “surprise” that so offends Alan’s artistic sensibilities.
“Umm, guys, did anyone consider that Carrie may have first found out about her pregnancy FROM a routine test done in the hospital?”
When would she have had time to take dozens of pregnancy tests? Only a couple of days have passed since her release, and we’ve been following her pretty much beat-for-beat from that. She gets released, deals with being followed/hassled by both the CIA and Javadi’s lawyers, gets a hug from Saul, helps out Jessica Brody and goes to yoga, then gets abducted by Javadi’s guys, etc. Where was the window for her to buy and take that many tests?
All of this disappointment in Carrie is misplaced I think. The woman committed herself for a CIA play, isn’t it possible she got pregnant in another? She had random encounters with a Brody-like ginger. If word gets to him that he has a child, maybe he surfaces. Maybe she names the baby Isa to hammer it home.
A question for the group:
Do we all assume there is no connection between Abu Nazir and his merry band of Iraqi terrorists and Javadi and his merry band? If so, does that mean that any & all intel the CIA got from said merry band of Iraqi people they scooped up last season (remember that journalist lady who was making nice w/ Brody?) has NOTHING TO DO WITH the CIA bombing & Javadi’s plans? If there is really no connection, WTF? I mean, is that how this stuff works IRL?
She wasn’t Iraqi, she was Palestinian, and I don’t remember any confirmation that Nazir or his group was Iraqi. The wiki says he’s also Palestinian.
All this just points to Homeland’s treatment of actual mideast events and ties as unimportant. The entire plot lines of the past two years makes absolutely no sense.
Abu Nazir was Palestinian/Iraqi Arab and Arabic-speaking. Javadi and co are Iranian, decidedly non-Arab and Farsi-speaking. I’m not defending Homeland’s bizarre narrative jumps here but come on, why on earth would rogue Iraqi terrorists and the Iranian secret service be in cahoots? That would need a pretty special geopolitical explanation.
I really don’t think he was Iraqi. You don’t get many Iraqi-Palestinian mixed marriages.
But your larger point is correct — the whole geopolitical arc makes no sense. The Iranians hit the U.S. in retaliation for an Israeli attack? And the Iranians were in cahoots with an al-Qaeda-like organization who most likely would condemn Persian Shiite Muslims?
I still can’t figure out if the new CIA head is an endorsement or indictment of the anti-Saul worldview on counter terrorism. Gordon and Gansa should have ended it when they ran out of the Israeli scripts.
Didn’t anybody watch the behind the scenes piece they aired after the show? They explain what everybody is complaining about. They said Carrie has known she’s pregnant for weeks/months, but that she continues to keep taking pregnancy tests every day hoping that it comes out negative. As for Javadi, Saul knew he only cares about his own survival and it dawned on him when he was caught by Carrie that he is such an important asset to the US that Saul would risk Carrie’s life to get him. Javadi deduced that if he is that important to the CIA, he basically has carte blanche to do what he wants and not get prosecuted or killed for it, so he decides to kill his ex-wife, which would be the ultimate revenge on Saul. Again, while he now belongs to the CIA, he wont be their “bitch”. That’s why he made the crime scene so gory.. because he knew the CIA would have a hard time cleaning things up to make it look like he was never there – he wanted to make their job harder on them just to be a pain in their side. And the reason Saul was freaking out is because Saul realized that he got the ex-wife killed. Everybody Saul was supposed to care for bc of what happened in Iran has now ended up dead.
if Carrie knew, I guess that is a heavy handed way of leaning on the adage “the definition of insanity is doing something over and over again and expecting a different result”
You shouldn’t have to watch a “behind the scenes” for the explanation to make sense. If it’s not on the page (screen), it’s the writers’ fault, not the viewers’.
Ah, the “behind the scenes” shows, where the writers try to backtrack and cover up their logical errors.
One of the greatest Internet resources ever for the cable TV writer and showrunner!
Javadi is a letdown. Guy shows little to no finesse as a high profile terrorist that managed to stay off the grid for the past 3 decades.
Also, these writers and directors are really big perv’s huh? Every ep has at least 3 Dana Brody booty frames. My only hope was that her and Angela got in a horrible car accident as soon as they pulled out. Alas, to my dismay, DBrody lives on.
The writers are very, very fond of the actress.
Agreed- the actress turned 18 and they found a way to write in a love scene…and we see her bare back as she send a photo of her bare breasts- this is a classic male desire…to be on the other end of that phone seeing her breasts.
Now she’s moved away from the house- let’s see what interesting adventures they have in store for her…stripper to make ends meet?…porn?…wouldn’t surprise me…she now has daddy issues.
They could write the Carrie pregnancy storyline like it was mother effin’ Shakespeare and it still wouldn’t matter. If she is pregnant with Brody’s child, this show will have finally completed it’s cycle from award winning prestige drama to hacky, soapy, unoriginal crap. Claire Danes deserves better than this.
Yup. Surprise pregnancies are the hallmark of soaps- right up there with comas and amnesia.
Couldn’t agree more. On the other hand, if she chooses to have an abortion it could be pretty interesting, given the divisiveness of the issue.
Could the pregnancy be by the random liquor store redhead that she slept with two different times…If so do you think she chose a redhead and may have got pregnant on purpose to somehow use the child to draw out Brody (sounds ridiculous but I wouldn’t put it past her)?
The bombing of the CIA was 12/12. “Still positive” reveals that it is now March. Carrie and Brody had sex the day before the memorial service, and many women (especially tall women with Carrie’s build) don’t show until the fourth or fifth month. (I didn’t.) I agree, that the child could be Brody’s inspiration to get off the stuff and escape.
I agree with you about a lot of this, in particular the pregnancy and Saul somehow not knowing where Javadi’s family was. But Javadi killing his daughter-in-law and wife did not feel especially exploitative to me. It was brutal and upsetting, but I felt they achieved that more from Carrie and Quinn’s reactions, and the scene lingering near the body, than from fetishizing Javadi’s actions. It showed his complete lack of regard for human life (aside from his own) and also his lingering anger toward Saul. I’m not saying the writers won’t fuck his character up (in fact, knowing this show they likely will), but this didn’t make him any less interesting to me. Plus, now we get Mandy Patinkin and Shaun Toub sharing scenes opposite each other, and that can only be good.
We’re half way through the third season of Homeland, and we’ve had 1 episode with Nick Brody in it. How’s that working for you?
Considering they should of killed him off in the first season finale i’d say it’s working out ok. Lack of Brody is the least of this shows issues.
There are several ways Brody can be brought back in. For instance, a hugely pregnant Carrie and Javadi could go to Caracas together (since that’s where Javadi’s $45 million is stashed)so that Carrie and Brody are brought together. (Howver, that idea can be altered to doing it pretty quickly before Carrie starts showing since I suspect that the series will have the cliffhanger bring Carrie and Brody face to face, which would need to be within the 12 remaining days before the new guy takes over the helm of the CIA.) Perhaps Dana’s friend is setting her up to be captured and somehow used to bring Brody to the fore. Likewise, the publication of Dana’s boob shot could go on you tube and it could provide proper motivation to Brody to get off the heroin, get his act together, and surface. Just possibilities………
If you look at the opening credits, Damian Lewis is listed after Claire Danes. He and she are the stars of this show. If he is now a minor player then why is his name up there? He was never going to get killed, as much as many of you would have liked. He is not another villain in the vein of on to the next season and let’s get another villains, and then a third with the same. He is a star of this show, and he’ll be around. He’s coming back. This is not just another series. It does everything different and not what everyone expects, which apparently drives many of you crazy.
How crazy is it that Dana gets more small screen time than Brody? Is there something going on behind the scenes? Did Damian Lewis have other commitments during shooting…or is he under a contract that only calls for his appearance in x number of episodes this season? I know he’ll be back, but the fact he’s MIA in some many episodes so far this season is just inexplicable to me. Why’d he bother shaving his head?
Alan,
I suppose I either don’t watch the show as closely as I should or my memory is slowly fading in my golden years but, anyway, has the connection between Javadi and Abu Nazir been explained yet? Or are we to understand that they were acting separately and that Abu Nazir had nothing to do with the bombing at the CIA? If it’s the latter, that renders the last half of season 2 essentially pointless, right?
I apologize for this — it’s not your job to walk me through the plot — but if you (or any other commenters) could explain the connection (or at least tell me that the connection hasn’t been explained yet) I’d appreciate it. My wife and I haven’t been able to figure it out.
We don’t know yet if there was ever a connection between Javadi and Abu Nazir. We know that Saul has a 30+ year relationship with Javadi.
the writers have capitulated to political correctness, having a hijab clad female at the heart of the CIA’s highest level operation. The first two series were successful because, for once, here was a show that didn’t hide who we are at war with. What a disappointment. I am through….
I assumed that Dana moving out of the house meant Jess and Chris were out of the story, not Dana. Sigh.
I still enjoy the show, but it isn’t close to what it was during Seasons 1 and 2.
At least one good thing this season has been doing is basically turning Saul into the main character.
Picture this: a 5-camera comedy spin-off called “The Brody Bunch.” Carrie and Nicholas move into the house with Jess, Dana, and Nick. Hijinx ensue as the family deals with terrorism, teen-angst, and a brave new world.
It’s the story, of a reptilian lady
Who was bringing up, this boy and girl
The two were dadless, like their mother
The youngest one a churl.
It’s a story, of Sgt. Brody
Who was tortured, by Abu Nazir
The two men, prayed together
For the last eight years
Until one day, when Nick was rescued
He came back home, to foment fear
After making out, and more with Carrie
He kicked Mike’s rear.
Then Langley, made a big explosion
Dana slit her wrists, after lunch
With best friend Mike, they formed a family
That’s the way… they all became… the Brody Bunch
They pumped her up with Lithium at the hospital. That baby is almost assured to have some major birth defects if Carrie chooses to have it.
Lithium, while not a great thing to take, is connected mostly to just one birth defect, a heart anomaly. However, we don’t know what else she is taking and each drug would have side effects.
The bigger problem for her child would be that s/he would be quite likely to inherit a bipolar disorder, as Carrie did from her father.
Homeland just went “Sons of Anarchy” on us with that broken wine bottle as weapon scene. I thought this show was better than that.
Peter’s the father. Can’t you see, by the tender way Carrie calls him by his last name and orders him around?
I can’t stand Mira. I put her in the same category as Dana, a character I’d rather not spend time with.
I don’t understand all that criticism to Season 2 Nazir’s slasher movie villain moment. I really like it.
Even I liked Dana’s plots, LOL.
But this week episode… Too much. They’re losing me this season.
Really? Is nobody mentioning the son’s name was Behrooz..same as our long lost Behrooz on 24?
Interesting. I read Alan’s reviews fully expecting him to have picked up on something I missed — reading his postscripts was flat-out essential for the last several seasons of “Breaking Bad” in particular — so I’m wondering if I’m just imagining things here: don’t you guys think the writers have been jumping through a rather astounding number of hoops to make sure we’re clear on specific dates? Follow with me here…
There’s been at least one mention of “12/12” in nearly every episode this year. I didn’t think that much of it — seemed like they were just trying to do a catchy 12/12/12 thing at first — but then…
Javadi makes a point of asking Carrie the date at the beginning of her “interrogation.” (I forget the exact date but know it was near the beginning of March.) Now: when do dramas like this one *ever* make a point of mentioning specific dates, unless directly relevant to something transpiring onscreen? It screws up continuity, most especially since it’s glaring obvious that this entire season has been filmed in warm weather (with zero attempts to even *try* to camouflage anyone with cold-weather clothes and the like). It’s D.C., not Florida (or even Charlotte). If we’re assuming this episode took place the first week of March, then the rest of the season has to have taken place for the most part in February. It is FREEZING in the D.C. area in February. Last year they had a BLIZZARD in February. But no: the plot needed for it to be March. Early March, specifically. Because…
[stay with me]
Episode 5 starts out with Carrie throwing all her meds down the toilet. Our initial thought is, “Uh-oh, she’s going off her meds again!” But no. She’s not having a manic episode. She tossed the meds for only one reason: she’s pregnant. She suspected it while she was locked up in the hospital, and confirmed it when she got out. The ONLY OPPORTUNITY she would have had to go buy 15 or so boxes of pregnancy tests was AFTER Javadi’s lawyer gave her a couple thousand bucks in cash and let her go. She told Saul she’d spent five hours evading them … but, c’mon: this is Carrie. Crazy, obsessive Carrie. Isn’t it completely, well, Carrie for her to spend several hours locked up in a toilet stall repeatedly taking pregnancy tests to confirm the awful truth? Isn’t it also completely “Carrie” for her to come up with a “plausible impregnation story” of a one-time hookup while on the run, with a man who very, very conveniently looks just like Brady? (how else to explain a possible ginger baby?)
So: yes, she hooked up with a stranger – but that wasn’t particularly “dangerous” if she already knew she was pregnant. We saw her *pour* a drink of something in episode four, before going out, but we didn’t see her drink it, and her other boozing/pill-popping was at the beginning of the season. I seriously doubt she expected to be strip-searched and abducted from her own home, particularly with Quinn watching, but it happened (and at the 11-week mark, given a woman of her already slender build, there’s no way someone who wasn’t already very, um, intimate with her body — meaning herself and her lover — would notice any specific changes on her first-trimester body, even unclothed).
Anyway … “Homeland” really *is* starting to remind me of “24,” and unfortunately in one of its negative ways. Since the series ended, the writers have admitted that much of the time they had NO IDEA where a season would end up once it started, that they pretty much just threw stuff on the wall and waited to see what would stick. It seems like this season is going in the same direction, with random turns out of nowhere (OMG Dana’s run off with a psycho!! … except she conveeeeniently sees a TV report at a gas station and runs away before anything bad can happen, and then she goes back home even though Jess’s Subaru has vanished and scary boytoy completely disappears with no trace and next thing we know she’s changed her name and leaves town – REALLY). I’m glad to see Dana go, as she’d already become this show’s version of Kim Bauer: a completely pointless teenager with zero relevance to the A plot, or even the B plot, kept around for little apparent reason other than producer affection for her.
I spent a long time writing out what turned out to be a pretty mean reply to your post (it’s early and I’m cranky, sorry), so I ended up deleting it. But, since I don’t want to feel like wasted the last 5-10 minutes of my life, I’ll say this:
Your post is very unclear and I have no idea what you’re trying to say.
Have a nice day.
Um, to summarize: Carrie’s pregnant and the writers have been pointing us in that direction for the past three episodes. She suspected it when she was institutionalized and confirmed it the day after she was released, after the bad-guy lawyer gave her an envelope filled with $100s. Carrie being Carrie, she tested herself with over a dozen pregnancy kits.
Nice read. Let me preface to say that it’s only worth deconstructing a complex show and characters if they are consistent within the world they inhabit. Suspension of disbelief still must have some connection with the real world and the human characters need to be understandable. (Her stay in the hospital created a huge plot hole and firmly establishing the wrong time of year just irresponsible. Carrie’s behavior and the pregnancy, not so much. Nature finds a way.) Consistency, even with a sometimes irrational lead, can be hard to maintain in a serialized project, which changes writers like I change my socks (well maybe MORE often). Why I agree a strong season long outline HAS to be established and adhered to. A far worse example than 24 was LOST, who admitted early on, they were making it up as they went. It showed. Glad I never got started.
The other problem is that the great majority of successful series are born with much ado, wind down to middle age, and then slouch towards irrelevance. COD: dearth of ideas. HOMELAND though hugely better written than say, a COVERT AFFAIRS (even now in it’s death throws), is showing it’s age. Writers, being human, start coasting, instead of working twice as hard coming up with something new.
HOMELAND is what it is. I watch mostly for Danes, whose career I’ve followed since day One. And while she does bat s**t crazy like nobody’s business, her best performances are in nuanced, poignant moments when she isn’t sobbing and screaming. The scene with Saul when still fragile and shaken from the psych ward, she says, “You shouldn’t have left me in there Saul.”, was a great example. Like when Marlon told Rod, “You shoulda looked out for me a little bit, Cholley.”
Next episode “Gerontion” stretches the show’s literary legs a bit. How many teevee shows are doing that? It may have its flaws, but it’s not quite the vast wasteland yet.
That drawer full of used test sticks should be declared a hazmat site.
I keep trying to remember that Saul’s devotion, maybe obsession, to his craft is what chased Mira away in the first place. I may be switching to Talking Dead for a week or two, re group, catch up.
yea tha javadi scene made me think kurt sutter wrote this episode. seemed unnecessary to me, but who knows it could be crucial in the way the take the character/story down the road.
The next big reveal: Dana leaving the house is a ploy by the CIA to flush out Brody. Jessica and Dana are actually working with Angela, who’s really a CIA agent.
Keep in mind that Carrie is Bi Polar. She has had several psychotic episodes. She keeps going off her meds which is a common problem with people who have mood disorders. Her erratic behaviors, picking up sexual partners, and self medicating with alcohol is common. There are a lot of people who stay on their meds, and lead normal lives. But Carrie’s character shows the sad side of Bi Polar disorder.