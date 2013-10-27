Review: ‘Homeland’ – ‘The Yoga Play’

A review of tonight’s “Homeland” coming up just as soon as I’d be worried if I was a duck…
When I objected to the twist at the end of last week’s episode, the arguments I made were mainly about the plausibility of a long con that, as Alex Gansa explained the next day, was hatched by Carrie and Saul shortly after the CIA bombing, meaning that everything we saw over the season’s first four episodes was part of the game. And the thing is, you could probably go scene by scene through those episodes and find justifications for most of Carrie’s behavior, whether it’s her keeping her guard up in case of hidden surveillance or her reacting to Saul taking things farther than she expected him to, but that’s almost besides the point. Whether or not the twist works on a mechanical level, it was cheap storytelling. It built big emotional moments – “Fuck you, Saul,” for instance – around conflicts that weren’t what we actually thought they were. (In that case, either Carrie’s faking her anger in case the nurses are watching, or she just didn’t expect this particular move, at this length, to be part of the plan.)
As NPR’s Linda Holmes wrote the day after “Game On” aired, there is a wide gulf between keeping the audience in the dark on Brody’s motivations, in a context where we knew going in that this was a mystery, and doing it here with Saul and Carrie, where we have no reason to not take everything that’s happening at face value. This isn’t the sort of show “Homeland” was, and “everything you thought you knew was wrong” plotting isn’t the sort of trickeration it should be leaning on at this point.
And I revisit all of that at the top of this review of “The Yoga Play” to note two things: 1)Not a single thing that happened in this episode, nor in what presumably will happen going forward, would have played out any differently had the audience been in on the scheme all along; and 2)The parts of the episode that were effective – which was pretty much anything not related to Dana and Leo – only put the audience in the dark in the same ways that Carrie or Saul were.
Politics have never been Saul’s strong suit, so it shouldn’t be a shock that the president would pass him over for the permanent CIA director job – nor, frankly, that the gig would go to Senator Lockhart. In the wake of a massive, public, deadly failure, the easiest way to signal to the public that things won’t be business as usual is to give the job to the Agency’s loudest critic. And given how bad Saul is at that part of his (now short-term) job, it also makes sense that he would have been kept out of the loop on the decision. I hope Lockhart turns out to be more complex once he’s in the job – even Estes was given a bit of nuance from time to time, though his primary story function was to stand in Carrie and/or Saul’s way – but in the meantime, this development puts a ticking clock on the Carrie operation, and possibly the season, depending on how the remaining episodes are structured chronologically. We could theoretically spend the rest of this season on Saul’s last two weeks in the gig, or else there will come a point where Lockhart is in charge while Carrie is still in the field, and he will have to be told exactly why the scapegoat for the CIA’s enormous Brody failure is now the Agency’s most important asset. Should be a fun conversation, if nothing else.
And as for Carrie herself, her story closes on a cliffhanger, with our big target, Javadi (played by character actor Shaun Toub) bringing her in for the face-to-face meeting she requested, only under much rougher, more terrifying circumstances than she imagined. (Some great work from Claire Danes in the strip search scene.) Javadi makes a joke about Carrie keeping in shape with yoga, and she and we have no idea if it’s a pointed reference to the eponymous gambit Carrie used to slip surveillance for a few minutes to meet with Agent Hall, or if it’s just another reference to American culture from a man we’ve already seen enjoying a messy hamburger.
That is the sort of tension “Homeland” does so well. We have to have certain constants we can believe in, or the show falls apart and becomes just a series of tricks. Carrie is erratic – here going off her meds and trying to help in the search for Dana, even though it jeopardizes her own mission (and doesn’t ultimately accomplish anything, since Dana is found without Carrie’s help) – but we see what she sees, we know what she knows, and if we’re not required to believe everything she believes, it’s only because we can see more of Carrie than she can see of herself. Carrie being unaware of whether her cover has held is genuine suspense; Carrie and Saul being in cahoots without the audience knowing is just a stunt, and one that undercuts the credibility of what comes later, because if the writers will do it once, what’s to keep them from doing it again?
That said, the Carrie material was very strong here – including more from Virgil and the return of his brother Max, whose role as Carrie’s verbal punching bag remains amusing – and if the operation Carrie and Saul have set up goes to interesting places, the twist will ultimately be a dumb decision but not a fatal one.
But oy, the Dana stuff. There’s nothing here quite on the stupefying level of Dana reciting graveside poetry, but I remain baffled that Gansa and company keep thinking it’s a great idea to hook Dana up with emotionally erratic boyfriends. I get the attempted parallel to Brody, but it doesn’t matter because Leo and Finn are such weak characters, and the writing for those stories always feels like it’s been imported from another show. Leo is presumably out of the picture now, and Morgan Saylor has clearly studied well the art of screen crying from her Emmy-winning female co-star, but I’d be happy to take a good long break from the Brody family for a while. Anything would be preferable at this point; if they want to give us an hour of Saul and Fara discussing forensic accounting, so long as it does not somehow tie in to Chris Brody’s karate lessons, I’m all for it.
Now, based on the comments to the “Game On” review, some of you were all-in on the Sal/Carrie twist, while others were as put off as I was (if not more). For the former group, was “The Yoga Play” what you were hoping for as the next step in the plan? And for the latter group, did the episode at least let you put aside your dislike of what happened last week?
Was Dana found without Carries help or did her confrontation with the FBI guy what prompted the news coverage?
I suspect when the daughter of the world’s most wanted terrorist goes on a fugitive joyride with a kid involved in a shady murder-suicide-type pact, it’s going to get news coverage, with or without Agent Hall’s prodding.
That was certainly my impression.
But then why would Carrie have needed to intervene? Why would Jessica have been so frantic – if it was all over the news and an all points bulletin out?
I assumed it was that the FBI stimulated the news coverage because I’m looking for things to hang together here. I’ve tried to rationalize Carrie’s suffering in the psych ward as real in spite of her planning it with Saul because I want the show to work. I’m hoping the writers can pull it back together so I don’t have to work so hard to enjoy this show. (B.Bad fan)
No, Jessica (and the FBI agent) had told us no one was truly concerned either due to jurisdictional issues and/or not knowing the details of Leo’s past. The media certainly wasn’t involved as Dana hadn’t committed any major crimes and it wasn’t really known that the young escapee was possibly homicidal. All this is to say that Carrie’s involvement almost definitely led to Dana giving herself up and the show clearly implied as much.
agree with drew. it’s not like there were media broadcasts circulating before carrie’s yoga play
Agree with Drew, plus the news were disclosing the information about the suicidal/crazy boyfriend, which the FBI guy didn’t seem to be aware of when he talked to Carrie.
It did seemed to me that Carrie pressuring the FBI jerk resulted in the ‘bolo’ (law enforcement bulletin to the media) going out, with all pertinent information to get them found.. what i did enjoy more was that even if it was on purpose by the FBI or not, what got Dana back was Dana herself receiving the full information on the cause of her Romeo’s clinic stint, prompting her to confront him and realize the kid was more screwed up than she believe.
They could have resolved all of this with a quick shot of the FBI guy looking into the boy’s file and getting a concerned look and then calling a colleague and telling them to leak the information. I am firmly in the camp that believes the only reason that all of that played out the way it did was because of Carrie. The FBI was clueless about the boy’s past and they were completely dismissing it as horny kids being kids. There is no way that the news would have picked up on the scent on their own.
One thing: I thought the fact that Leo actually killed his brother was a secret. That his parents arranged for him to be put in the mental hospital so as to avoid prosecution. If that is the case, how is it that the news reported that he is a killer?
I think Carrie’s intervention prompted the Feds to check out Leo’s background and then give that information to the media as part of the APB – warning the public to keep their distance. The news wasn’t just reporting on Dana running away, they were reporting on the FBI’s statement that they were looking for both teens and that one had a history of violence. Hearing that specific part about Leo’s background is what turned Dana against Leo and got her back home.
I also took it to mean Carrie’s Yoga Play was what prompted the news coverage.
I gotta chime in too on “the Carrie caused the bolo” team. I saw this episode late, and I was shocked at Alan’s comments that Carrie didn’t contribute anything to Dana’s rescue. As far as the secret of the boyfriend’s crime, I assume the FBI would have access to what he was charged with and the terms of his sentence. I would also assume that this would NOT automatically reach the press, since the FBI agent doesn’t consider her actions relevant. IIRC she’s still a minor, and with the fishbowl lifestyle following Brody’s exposure driving Dana to attempt suicide, the media would probably have had to back off the Brodys a bit out of liability issues, if not basic decency or lack of interesting developments. Also, given the possibility that her flight might have been to Brody, the FBI would automatically quash any reports in hopes of following her to Nick.
I still feel the trick was a mistake. It broke a pact with the audience. I still feel that Dana’s story is deadening, a waste of forward momentum, a deadening digression, although..I did like Jessica reaching out to Carrie. In fact, being honest, I didn’t mind the pause for Dana so much this week. It’s like I have grown resigned, it’s like playing dues. But why are these smart writers doing this? Why do they insist on following the one narrative that most of their audience would gladly do without? Has anyone asked them?
Yeah, there have been some interviews so far where they state their rationale for the Dana narrative. Can Google around and find them.
@Gem I just found where when asked if the Dana story will ever intersect with the rest of the show the writers explains that Dana’s story connects on an “emotional” level. I think they don’t get how little we care. oh well.
Now that the show has told us that we might not know everything that the characters know, then we can’t take anything at face value. Did Saul keep Quinn away from Carrie’s apt. on purpose? Does he know where Carrie is?
Minor point: Homeland has adopted the 24 Time Travel Method. Carrie lives in Adams Morgan and had to get to Bethesda in 15 minutes. Google Maps says 18 minutes but I live here and it’s no less than a half-hour.
I do think the trickeration and the way-too-long amount of time spent with Dana, etc. force the issue of whether the writers should actually care about whether the audience is following along with them happily, in an intrigued and interested way, or whether their vision of the plaot & the characters is somehow separate from what the audience thinks. There was a time when TV writers did not actually know what their audiences thought week-to-week. Are we better off now that we know they can find out whether we are with them or not?
Yeah you’re right, they’ve never hidden twists from us before. Walker was always dead and Brody was just a family man, and the first season played out like Full House. Get a grip guys.
Anyone else as excited for a pissed off Saul as I am? Gets passed over for the Director job, wife is stepping out on him…”The Bear” is about to bare his teeth, I feel. He’ll be like the Joker, just wanting to watch the world burn.
Can’t wait.
Just knowing that Lockhart is out of the loop when Carrie and Saul score big on the IRanian should be enough satisfaction for this viewer, even if it doesn’t give Saul the promotion he deserves. Still, a discontented Saul is a better character than Saul winning all the marbles.
I think Homeland blew by not having Dana run away from her crazy murderer of a boyfriend and into the arms of Brody disguised as cop…
And really, who didn’t see that the Iranians would grab Carrie and ferret her to the big meeting and nobody from the CIA would realize what happened until she was long gone.
Frankly, I think the outrage over that twist last week was a bit much. I didn’t like it at all either and it really doesn’t hold up well if you go back, but in fairness, it was four episodes. It’s not as if this was coming at the end of an entire season. And they were able to use it to wiggle out of what was becoming an untenable situation with Carrie.
In any case, the follow-up here is solidly executed. It has a back to basics feel, which at least has me intrigued about what’s coming next. That’s a major step up from the slog over the first few episodes.
Nothing more to say about the Dana stuff, which I just pray we’re finally done with.
You know, people make fun of 24 a lot for some of the twists it pulled over the years, but if this episode had ended with Dana getting mauled by a cougar, I’d have been 100% okay with that.
Sadly, I don’t think we’ve seen the last of Dana. The logical next step is for Carrie to seek her out, or vice versa, and probably the latter. Dana is alienated from her mother, so she wants the next best thing her dad’s girlfriend who can be a surrogate mom.
Yes, this episode helped a little. But you’re right. The writers’ credibility is in jeopardy.
The writer’s credibility is completely ZIP, ZERO, NADA! I have told myself now for five episodes of this crappy show that “I’ll give it one more episode,” after each one of which I have said “I’m gone!” and then I have said “one more…” Well, it’s now at “no more!” Carrie as a character has become annoying. There is no believability in her now. She goes off her meds again because she thinks she isn’t “sharp enough” when what happens is she become crazy. And they keep letting her! I don’t care what kind of analyst she is – if I was Saul she’d get a free flying lesson through a glass door with the imprint of my size 10 on her butt.
Enough of it. These two morons can’t even do their “24” b.s. good anymore.
Over and OUTTA THERE.
Yeah, the Dana stuff was terrible. But it’s been consistently terrible, so that wasn’t a shock. My bigger issue with this episode was actually Carrie. First, we see her toss her meds out AGAIN. How many times is the show gonna go to the “Carrie’s off her meds” well? And how are we supposed to root for Carrie when she behaves so stupidly? Second, the conversation with Saul in which he chastises her for potentially blowing the mission was bordering on parody. Literally, all I could think of was the SNL skit and “She’s only let me down every time I trusted her. Give me one reason not to trust her again.”
Alan, what was up with the weird look Saul gave the Senator when he mentioned Kosovo? Feels like maybe Saul has some dirt on him.
I think he doesn’t have dirt on him yet, but he might start digging there to find some based on the comment
He looked at the senator weird, i believe, because he mispronounced slivovic (and I definetly misspelled it) the senator didnt pronounce it correctly at all and Saul would know that. Its like the national drink in the Balkans. Someone who had been there with KFOR or SFOR would know.
I resent the “twist” too, but I don’t think it cheapens the early episodes as much as Alan does. For instance, the two explanations Alan gives for Carrie’s “fuck you, Saul” aren’t the only two possible readings of that scene. I can only imagine that if I willingly put myself into a hellish situation, I’d begin to crack emotionally–even if it was EXACTLY what I’d bargained for. I think she was genuinely resenting Saul in that moment, because even though they both conceived the plan, SHE has to live it. He gets to go home to his nice house and wife and a glass of scotch. Her pain in those episodes is just as real and just as effective, with or without the “twist.”
I agree with this totally. She even said to Saul at his house, “You should have got me out of there sooner.” I took the “Fuck you, Saul” – in retrospect – as her drugged verbalization of that.
Anyone notice that the episode was short ten minutes? Wonder if they cut 10 minutes of Dana stuff because of all the complaining?
I was checking my DVR timer too when the show starter wrapping up. Thought “maybe there’s a stand along capper (Brodie?) at the end.”
nope, just a short episode so Showtime could run a super long add..
The episodes range from 45/46 minutes to almost an hour. There were several episodes that clocked under 50 minutes in Seasons 1 and 2. I’ve seen this pointed out in other reviews and found it curious that those reviewers are only realizing this now.
It’s a shame that Gansa stopped reading online criticism after last season. He is completely clueless to the legitimate criticisms about his show and it is showing. At this point, the only hope if for the HFP to surprise us and not give Homeland any globes this winter. That’s the only way to save the show.
The FBI man said they needed to find Dana as she was the link to Brody. So stay tuned.
Without Brody this is another get the bad guys show of which there are many already. Each season has a villain. I expect more from Homeland.
After telling the senator off, the new CIA director’s first job would be to get rid of Saul. It won’t happen, but these foot soldiers know how to play the game and go along. Makes for good drama, but…….
Another wanted terrorist leader sneaks into the U.S. Are they kidding?
This show better get better.
Are we going to see Brody again this season or what? I am upset that he has only appeared in one episode this far this season. I want to see him, not his family.
Alan, I’d actually welcome a Chris storyline, he’s probably a well adjusted kid(given the circumstances),but what if he’s a butt-kicker? His story is something like a superhero origin story.
Seriously though, this show seems like it’s going to turn more into an agency show and less about the Brody clan. Quinn is getting a lot more screen time, although I have a feeling he’s going to die saving Carrie this year. I do have one question though: Who exactly is the President in this universe? The opening credits have “our” presidents giving famous speeches on terrorism, but obviously Obama is not the CiC. Wasn’t there an election on the horizon last season?
Bonus question: Anyone catch what show my handle is referring to? HINT: is in the “Golden Age of TV”
We could see Chris eating breakfast a lot
Turn him into Walt Jr! I like that idea, I miss that kid.
Dana = FFWD. Don’t watch live and problem solved. (I know you can’t do that Alan, but for us mere mortals, it’s a great choice.)
Not sure what it says about the current state of “Homeland” that it was Max’s return that made me happiest in this episode.
So was the point of the Dana storyline entirely to make sure Carrie could idiotically jeopardize the amazingly intricate plan she and Saul hatched out of earshot with the viewer? Ugh, what a flop of an ending on that story. My favorite part: “Get in the car!” (okay, she does, drives fifty feet, she says) “LET ME OUT OF THE CAR!” Dummy, you were ALREADY out of the car.
I noticed it was way short, too, but I can’t believe they cut out some Dana crap and left a lot of this other stuff IN.
Total 24 move: The agency is now headed up … BY ITS NUMBER ONE EMENY! Duhn duhn DUHNNNNNNN!
i do agree that the CIA stuff is way more interesting and exciting than the Brody family stuff, which seems a little out of place since Brody isnt part of the main plot anymore.. having said that i only mind it in the sense that it takes time that could be use to increase the main plot development. I read it as it was done to demostrate that Carrie still cares about Brody’s family and that they (Brody’s family) have come to take her as part (in a very weird way) of that family unit.. someone you can depend on even if you wish you have never met. obviously if this was the case, it was way too much screen time dedicated in this start of the season for such a small goal.. i clearly see how it is also part of understanding how the family of (first) a POW and/or a (now believed) terrorist traitor was part of the show’s initial DNA, but agree the show has already evolved past that.
What I didn’t like was how Jessica shows up at Carrie’s door. Are you kidding me? After all that’s happened between Carrie and Brody, NOW she trusts Carrie? I didn’t buy it.
A desperate mother has no false pride. Mama tigers are programmed that way.
I hated how they did it. Huge, cheesy information dump, it felt totally like something a daytime soap opera would do (but with better lighting).
I thought the haters were going too far with their criticisms for much of this season (except for the Dana stuff), but that scene totally turned me and my wife off the show. We’re both out.
I like the Dana stuff. I think they have big plans for her and are setting the stage.
Your kidding, right?
I wish SHOCKINFOIE’s comment had a LIKE option.
Does anyone there realize how annoying that ad at the bottom of the screen to subscribe to updates is? I’ve abandoned better websites than this for less.
Why have you not accepted Adblock Plus as your lord and savior?
It’s incredible how much more intriguing the CIA politics and operations are compared to anything related to anyone named Brody or whether or not Carrie is on her meds this week. That being said: Dana, please find Carrie and convince her to run away to South America with you to find Brody. When you do, please wait there so we can drop a bomb on that location and move on with the good part of the show.
I felt sorry for Saul. Talk about a double whammy.
I was amused when Carrie had to explain the ending of Romeo + Juliet.
Good thing I only record Homeland and never watch it live because if I were to watch it live, I would’ve tore my hair out in frustration over the Dana soapy drama. So by recording, I get to Fast Forward her scenes. Ha. But seriously though, when will these writers realize that nobody cares for Dana? They should put in more Saul and Quinn scenes. Also, I’ll probably forgive the Homeland writers for the Dana fiasco if they’ll do the Carrie+Quinn storyline.
Did Homeland hire all the writers from the killing Season 1 for this season? just feels like they are making it up as they go. The beauty of the show has been understanding the overall landscape of the playing board but being unsure what moves the pieces will make. This season has been about teen angst and keeping the watching the dark about literally everything. I could have skipped everything before the end of “game on” and been up to speed without wasting my time and valuable episodes were they could build have built interesting and valuable story lines.
Or maybe some Dexter writers are on board too seeing they are probably looking for new jobs now. (God help us lol. As long as no lumberjacks!
Dana was obviously saved by Carrie so Carrie can say to Jessica: “I blew my cover to get your daughter back, now I know need you to do A B and C for me to get Brody back”. The uncomfortable connection between Dana and Carrie is, for me, one of the great character arcs on the show that I like. Dana will have another sappy iphone convo with her dad to get him back. The first 3 episodes were brutal, but I like where this season is going after these last 2 episodes, even if it is a little 24-ish and silly.
I think Carrie’s intervention prompted the Feds to check out Leo’s background and then give that information to the media as part of the APB – warning the public to keep their distance. The media wouldn’t know about Leo’s background because it would’ve been a sealed juvenile record, only accessible by law enforcement in certain circumstances. Also, the news wasn’t just reporting on Dana running away, they were reporting on the FBI’s statement that they were looking for both teens and that one had a history of violence. Hearing that specific part about Leo’s background is what turned Dana against Leo and got her back home.
I like Dana, don’t get why everybody complains about her. Great actress. Still, I also don’t like the current boyfriend or the road trip story.
I kinda feel bad for the actress, but the hate has nothing to do with her performance. The writing for her is awful and distracts from things that actually matter.
I like Dana. Great actress. I don’t see why people dislike her. However, even I don’t like the current boyfriend or the road trip story line. They should have gone farther (made her a teenage runaway, shooting up dope) or made her turn to schoolwork. But I blame it on the bad boyfriend.
period
Why in the name of Kim Bauer and the Cougar would Carrie pull off some sort of elaborate plan to try to have a face-to-face with that fed. Just so she could say “no really, please help find idiot Dana Brody.”
Calling him and getting brushed off wasn’t enough? She had to actually go MEET the guy (who then seemed to brush her off a second time.)
Also, I half wonder if the moron writers hit eject on that stupid teen love story after perceiving the negative reception to same.
Good grief, in approximately one season this has gone from “must watch” to “want to watch so I can make fun of it.” A new record, I think.
I think nothing less than firing the show runner would save this show.
The death of Henry Bromell and Meredith Stiehm’s departure from the show hit this show so hard, that I don’t think it can recover, at least this season. Those two writers wrote by far the best episodes of the show, these new writers that replaced them are not on that level so far.
ah, this is eye-opening. Both of these big changes most definitely must’ve had an impact on the show. Thank you.
Over the last two episodes, I keep thinking about one of the bar wars episodes of Cheers when Woody says, “Part of the plan. Part of the plan. Not part of the plan.”
The Carrie/Brody twist was basically the plot to The Spy Camee in From the Cold. For season two they admitted to ripping Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy. So basically Gansa in company like to rip from John Le Carre.
For the record, Finn is a hundred times better than Leo (which isn ‘t saying much). Wish the Brodies would just go away. Even Morena Bacharrin’s character has become pretty obnoxious, in my opinion.
This episode finally proved one thing: Homeland can function perfectly well without Nike Brody.
This episode finally proved one thing: Homeland can function perfectly well without Nike Brody.
I have been extremely disappointed in Homeland this season, but I will say this was a very good episode, and it has me feeling hopeful about the rest of the season.
And I know this is lame, but a big reason I want to keep watching is the Quinn/Carrie stuff. I SHIP THEM, LULZ.
OH GOD THE SHIPPERS ARE HERE
But yeah even speaking as someone who liked the Brody/Carrie romance I think Quinn is a great fit for her. He’s just off enough to make it work while still having that core of decency. And I do enjoy the way him and Saul rub each other the wrong way, with Quinn’s genuine concern for Carrie clashing with Saul’s relief that the plan is still on.
I don’t have the same opinion of this as a stunt that you do Alan. Let’s think about who these people are supposed to be: the best secret agents around, operating in a clandestine manner as a matter of course, portraying people they’re not. So, why is this then a stunt? If they can fool the audience, does it not make it all the more plausible to the viewer that they could fool their enemy operatives? And, as we’ve seen in other deep cover films and shows, that life takes its toll on the agents emotionally (e.g. Donnie Brasco), such that an FU thrown Saul’s way after living in a mental ward for an extended period of time isn’t quite the phony non sequiter its being portrayed to be…
If they had hatched the plan after the “Fuck you, Saul” scene.. I might buy that…but lets just put that behind us and enjoy the rest of the season, bc it is starting to get good (minus the Dana stuff)