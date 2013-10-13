Review: ‘Homeland’ – ‘Tower of David’

A review of tonight’s “Homeland” coming up just as soon as I build a house out of popsicle sticks…
Nicholas Brody belatedly enters season 3 of “Homeland” at the start of “Tower of David,” and for a while, it seems as if the episode(*) will be entirely Brody-centric. Carrie doesn’t appear until the 31-minute mark, and though she’s in a good chunk of the episode’s second half, she’s the only other regular character we see. No Saul, no Quinn and no – to my relief and, I imagine, most of yours – Dana, Chris or Jessica.
(*) The script is credited to both the late Henry Bromell and his son William, who helped finish the episode after his father’s untimely passing.
And though I can imagine the power of doing an episode that only featured Brody through his adventures in Venezuela, his story and Carrie’s wind up working well in parallel, not only because they’re both prisoners of a sort, leaning on drugs (heroin for him, lithium for her) to feel better (or simply feel less) about their circumstances, but because they’ve both seemingly reached the end of their respective stories.
Brody is the world’s most wanted terrorist, and is at the final stop of his fugitive underground railroad, being kept in a cell and offered heroin to keep him quiet. He has nowhere to go, and nothing to do. Carrie’s position is slightly better, in that she has outside parties trying to liberate her from the hospital to serve their own ends, but her continued loyalty to Saul boxes her in: she won’t work for anyone else, and he very understandably doesn’t trust her to work for him.
In a way, the episode feels like a commentary on where “Homeland” has taken its two leads, and the very difficult spot both they and the show have landed in as a result. The writers could have had Brody’s suicide vest detonate back in “Marine One,” but they chose not to. They could have killed or arrested him at several points in season 2, and didn’t. They’ve pushed Carrie through so many cycles of mania, of going on and off her meds, of making bad decisions based entirely on her tunnel vision about Brody, that it’s a credit to Claire Danes’ performance that I find her sympathetic at all at this point. They are the foundation of “Homeland” – at least the foundation as Alex Gansa and the rest of the creative team see it, as opposed to a series where Carrie and Saul deal with an ever-changing collection of threats – and the foundation feels incredibly shaky at the moment, especially by the end of “Tower of David.”
I enjoyed this episode much more than the season’s first two installments. The overwhelming focus on Brody gave the hour more coherence (and kept us from spending more time on Dana’s love life), and Damian Lewis was terrific at showing Brody’s physical and emotional pain as he dealt with unofficial captivity. (I also thought Erik Todd Dellums – like Henry Bromell, a “Homicide” alum – was excellent as the pedophile doctor full of contempt for Brody the cockroach.) There were some clumsy bits, like Esme’s growing crush on Brody (would she not have asked him to take her with him well before they got to the mosque, or even before they left the Tower?), but overall it was a blunt, uncompromising look at what Brody’s options in life would be at this point.
And yet his situation is so hopeless, and Carrie’s only slightly better, that it’s hard to look at the episode and not wonder what the heck the future of “Homeland” looks like. I don’t imagine that Carrie is going to spend the entire season in the psych ward, nor do I expect Brody to stay trapped in his Tower cell, but can the show plausibly put either, let alone both, of these characters back in play at this point? Is there a chance that they’re about to really mess with us, ditch both of their Emmy winners and turn things over entirely to Mandy Patinkin, Rupert Friend and F. Murray Abraham?
I can’t imagine the latter is the plan, but the very things that made “Tower of David” as effective as it was will make it that much harder for the show to return to Carrie and/or Brody as its focus.
After I wrote this review, I spoke briefly with Damian Lewis about his season 3 debut and where he sees Brody’s position on the show. In the meantime, what did everybody else think of “Tower of David”?
Blah………
It would’ve been nice to have some English subtitles, during the episode.
I thought something similar watching tonight. I at least can understand most Spanish, but for anyone who doesn’t speak Spanish the episode must have been frustrating at times.
While subtitles would have been nice, they were not that important overall, and the gist of what was happening came through. In some ways having no subtitles contributed to the feeling of ‘what is going on?’ that was pervasive through the whole episode.
I’m OK with no subtitles at the beginning to add to the sense of confusion, but once they started speaking English (and it became apparent that Brody understood Spanish), I need subtitles.
A depressing episode, but I appreciated the consequences for the characters, which feel authentic. They’ve both hit rock bottom and it will be interesting to see how they extricate themselves from their respective situations.
I’m sure they’ll brush aside any real consequences in an episode or two … like they did last season after Brodie got caught.
I noticed the Dr. holding the boy’s hand as they walked out of Brody’s cell, but I didn’t get the feeling he was a pedophile. Did I miss anything?
He has the whole monologue about living in the Tower because he’s accepted, that he’s rejected by the outside world. And he looks at the boy during the speech, implying his “rejection” is related to his love for the boy.
He does more than just look at the boy. He, in fact, rather creepily strokes the kids hand while he is speaking. It seemed pretty plain that his interest in little boys was exactly why he was in the tower.
That’s one of the things that was great in season 1 more than season 2. They didn’t feel the need to overemphasize or overtly explain everything.. I definitely got the pedo vibe off of him, but even if you just thought he was a bit creepy it still works
Yes, you missed it- for the reasons others have stated…it was subtle, but enough to make one uncomfortable at the thought.
riveting but stooopid! Best part was Erik Dellums (?), wasn’t he Luther on Homiicide, a creepy gangsta do-gooder??? Oh I miss that show….
Stupid? Whyfore darling?
perhaps “stoopid” is too strong but I sure would go with preposterous; the Brody plot line ( oh sigh….yet more Brody) had me rolling my eyes; the setting fascinating and the tower very Babel-like, but the basic underpinnings, too far-fetched for me, from El Niño to his daughter falling for Brody;; bit of a cliche, no? Then the irritating cut-backs to Carrie, just in case we are too dumb to make the connections between their parallels….and her psych ward did have more in common with a jail psych ward than a hospital where I assume Carrie would be more likely to land. Good nurse; bad nurse. Cell-like accomodations we see her in at the end. And thinking of how the writers will get both these characters back in the groove without sacrificing what is left of the other main players’ integrity to who they are. Like Saul. Don’t buy HIS tranformation.
So, it kept my attentiuon due to sharp direction and editing but at the same time, caused me to roll my eyes…but better than watching The Brody Bunch again.
Live free or die, Brody, live free or die.
At least Walt had Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium to comfort him through his exile.
It seemed as though the shady lawyer who was trying to recruit Carrie at the end was in cahoots with Abby the nurse, who was so good at helping Carrie break the rules.
Though uncredited, pretty sure sympathetic Nurse Abby was played by none other than My So-Called Life creator, Winnie Holzman.
Good recap, Alan, and I agree with you on many points – that this was far better than the first two episodes of the season; that Damian Lewis did not make us feel silly for missing him – he got so much across in so few words.
Also – don’t forget Clark Johnson in your mention of Homicide alums on this episode.
The best episode so far. Brody’s story was interesting and I cant wait to see what happens to him.
the show took a wrong turn early in Season 2 by revealing all there was to know about Brody right at the start, effectively ending the “Homeland” premise for Season 1 (and I thought, the show itself) the moment Brody was revealed. From there, it’s been an effort to recapture the drama relating to the whole point of why the show is called Homeland in the first place. When they finally restored some balance to the show in the fnal Season 2 episode, they gutted the premise yet again by having Carrie smuggle Brody out of the country, putting her love for him ahead of everything we thought she stood for.
That signaled to me that, unfortunately, the writers seemed (and still seem) more interested in following the paths of two doomed lovers until they finally re-unite rather than the efforts of a top-notch CIA case officer who was the only one to sniff out the truth about the show’s protagonist and whose mission in life is to protect her homeland.
What an absurd turn of events. One Season 2 ended so ridiculously, what else was left to pursue? If Brody was to remain on the show, he had to be marginalized by havign him remain out of the country. If Carrie were to remain on the show, she had to be neutered by an arrest and/or psych ward detention.
That’s the hand the writers dealt themselves and I fear that the next thing we will see if an even more absurd turn of events that puts these two back in play.
It was truly the best television ever in Season 1. It no longer is.
A very good summary of the corner Homeland writers have painted for themselves. Homeland should have been a limited series instead of what it has become.
Although I readily recognize that BrBa runined ALL future TV for me, I will acknowledge that I considered Homeland Season 1 the equal of BrBa.
Season 1 of Homeland was great because you were introduced to a bunch of interesting characters and you just didn’t know who to trust. It was great analyzing their every move to figure out who was truly the villain. Once everything was revealed, the show went downhill.
Instead of retreading the Brody/Carrie relationship in season 2, they should have focused on the “who can you trust?” vibe of the show instead.
Like Quinn, they should have introduced a bunch of other CIA characters in Season 2 and focused on the hunt for the mole, while dealing with the aftermath of Brody’s terrorist attack. That would have been more riveting television than seeing Brody and Carrie deal with their ANGST for 12 straight hours until a big random kaboom at the end.
It was a much better show in Season 1 and has rapidly become unwatchable ever since. I recently started fast-forwarding the Brody Bunch scenes because a) I hate them b) I don’t care about them and c) I see no connection of them with any salient plotline in the show.
That said, anyone who thinks this show EVER approached Breaking Bad levels needs to stop, take a deep breath, and re-watch
Agreed…I think the writers blew their load too quickly. No, definitely not BB level, but let’s use that as an example…Hank didn’t find out about Walt until the end of season 4 and the masses not until season 5…everyone knew about Brody by the end of season 2. Where do you go from there?
Agreed- focusing on the mole and introducing new characters would be more interesting.
I quit the show after last week’s episode and came back to read Alan’s review of episode 3 to make sure I didn’t make a mistake. I feel good about my decision.
goodbye, Tom. I hope you find another show to like.
Dana is 100x more interesting than Brody. That was the most boring episode of Homeland ever.
Completely agree. I don’t know if the other characters (yes, even Dana) are given more to work with, or if they’re just more interesting actors, but everyone I watched with was incredibly bored by the Brody scenes. I suspect it’s the later, as Brody just alternated between in pain and horrified for an entire hour.
The show has become a hate-watch for me.
First, as a person who works in healthcare, I don’t like the depiction of the psych hospital as a prison for Carrie. She obviously has some real problems and is s danger to herself and others. BiPolar people feel they are sharper off of meds, but in actuality, they may not be and the meds help them stabilize their lives. I fear the show just perpetuates psych facilities as a place of punishment or for ‘crazy’ people, not people who need help.
That being said, I don’t know what the hell they show is about anymore. The first season was a riveting look at the NSA and the CIA and gave us insight on how law enforcement keeps us safe. But now the show has devolved into the writers and producers trying to make us sympathize with two terrible characters, depicted by good actors. They both brought this insanity two themselves’ and I can’t sympathize with them. Homeland has become a hate-watch for me.
Hate-watch…great expression! I so get it! Next step after hate-watch is no-watch. And thank you for the psych ward comments; have taught in simlar settings and they are mos’ def not the prison-like settings depicted here. This show continues to insult our intelligence.
That didn’t look like a prison to me, darling. People were walking around and generally able to come and go from their rooms as they pleased.
Yet another mention of that awful concept of hate-watching. I don’t get why you’re doing this to yourself. I can see the fun in acting outraged when you’re watching with a couple of friends at the inconsistencies live but to go all the way to take this online and type it out sounds like a chore, if not unhealthy. I’m sure working in healthcare is depressing enough, you should try to watch something you genuinely enjoy when it comes to scripted shows.
Maybe there’s some weird justification like it being cathartic that I’m just not understanding. Anyway, didn’t mean it as an attack if my words come across that way, my mind just boggles. Hate-watching a 22-sitcom is one thing, but a show with each episode totaling an hour?
Haha. No offense taken. I agree, the concept of hate-watching is not very fun in theory, or in practice, but here I am. I would say that hate-watching is akin to watching a slow moving train wreck, you want to look away, but can’t. Probably similar to hate-watching celebrity meltdowns, like Lindsay Lohan, or other controversial public figures like that (Milley). For me, Homeland’s first season was really good and was buffeted by so much public acclaim and I was hooked. And then it morphed, and now it’s literally doing drugs. But, like all bad relationships that started out really well, it’s changed, but it’s still hard to break up. And like any ex-lover who is still attached to a now heroine addict, I guess I am watching it to see if there is any chance it will pull itself out this descent into madness, but it my heart I know will probably wind up dead in a ditch someplace. Alas, hate-watching. :(
I don’t think what you’re talking about is really a hate-watch. A hate watch, as I understand it, is watching a show that you hate simply to revel in its terribleness and complain about it on the internet. Continuing to watch a show you once loved because of loyalty is something different IMO
Agreed the depiction of the hospital was abysmal. As someone who has an immediate relative who is bipolar and spent most of my childhood visiting said relative in psychiatric hospitals I can say none that I visited ever looked like that. I cannot see how the patronising staff treating patients like three year olds in craft therapy groups can honestly think that is going to help them. In our mental health hospital there was no ‘point’ system to earn rights to have visitors. Even when my relative was on the suicide ward we were still allowed to visit albeit we were questioned and bags were taken before entering as even something seemingly innocuous such as a pencil could be used as a suicide tool.
The best direction for the show would be to redeem Brody by the end of the season and exit him from the show. I like the character and Lewis the actor but I’m not sure how they can keep the character in the show after this season.
I agree. I don’t see how they can keep both Carrie and Brody on the show and not come extremely close to “jumping the shark”.
Bad idea. This show dies without Brody, and the writers know it. The last 2 episodes prove none of the other characters can carry it by themselves.
Without Brody or Carrie the story’s just another CIA vs terrorists show, which can be fun but not as unique as what they built with the two main characters.
I do not think the show dies without Brody; if the writers step up, the other characters as well as a new plot-line could well carry the show. The rest of the cast all have the chops; what they now need is a compelling story line and some faithfulness to who the characters they have created the past 2 seasons.
what happened to this once amazing show? Tonight’s episode was beyond horrible. Showtime needs to fire all writers and take a do over.
Totally agree. They’ve left Walt dying in his shack. No need to bring him back on some preposterous Nazi-killing mission.
YAWN…
Agree with your review Alan – no Brody family made it a much more interesting episode than the first two installments of this season, but for the vast majority I found myself wondering what the “point” could possibly be. Yes, both Brody and Carrie are prisoners in various senses of the word, but in each case it’s entirely a result of their own choices and so while I can understand why the writers might want it, I feel almost no sympathy for either character (not great for the two leads of the show :x).
I guess I’d say I’m interested in finding out how either character can possibly be re-introduced to the “primary” narrative of the show, but realistically there are only a few options that are even semi-plausible by Homeland standards. In any event, if Carrie ever makes it back to the CIA we’ll have to all swallow the blue pill and just accept that this show operates in a completely separate reality from the one we all experience, which is fine, but I wish they’d stop trying to layer in all this “reality” and just get back to whatever narrative they intend to spin. 3 hours into this season we’ve gotten dramatically more teenage angst than actual plot development, and in both stories this week we saw primary characters act in completely selfish and unrealistic ways, which leads me to believe that either they’re going to go in a totally different direction with this show (perhaps as you alluded to), or they’ll come up with some utterly implausible way to get Carrie back in the CIA and Brody back as some kind of conquering hero who rights the (very real) perceived wrongs of his character by acting as a double-agent within the terrorist cells he’s (correctly) attributed to by the public.
It seems silly to spend a bunch of time writing about a show I barely care about, but I suppose it’s mostly wishful thinking to hope that they can somehow right the ship and get back to the effective, suspenseful drama this show promised to be in the first season and a half :)
If they git rid of Brody and his family, set season 4 in Minneapolis among the Somalian community, and make season 4 about Al Shabaab recruiting young Americans, than the show has potential IMO. Everyone knows Claire Danes isn’t going anywhere.
This is somewhat off-topic, and I apologize for that, but Alan’s occasional reviews of Strike Back got me watching that show, and I’m struck by the fact that, in addition to having more exciting action scenes than any other show on TV, it’s also better plotted than the supposedly classier espionage shows such as Homeland or 24. With the surprising reappearance of a character in the ninth and latest episode of Strike Back, it became evident that the writers had plotted out the entire season in advance, which the writers on 24 and Homeland have never done. I get the impression that the people behind these shows are proud of the way they fly by the seat of their pants, but it results in a lot of story threads that are nothing more than ridiculous and that don’t even lead anywhere (for example, Dana’s joyride with the vice-president’s son, resulting in the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian, which didn’t contribute anything to the overall storyline). So this is a vote for Strike Back and against Homeland (and a word of thanks for Alan, for his wonderful reviews).
3 episodes in and no David Marciano. I’m disappointed.
Don’t hold your breath. He’s off the show.
Plot synopsis:
– Hot Venezuelan daughter in daisy-dukes nurses Brody back to health and immediately falls for him.
– Security consists of one guy with a gun that can easily be snuck past.
– Brody somehow thinks he has somewhere to go even though he has no money and he’s a world-famous terrorist.
– Brody just assumes a Mosque will take care of him even though he is the most famous terrorist in the world.
– Not one person turns in Brody for 10 million dollars because one guy knows Carrie.
– Carrie performs hysterical screaming routine for 1000th time.
– Carrie somehow bounds with nurse over bloody head and nurse lets her see a visitor at the risk of her job.
– Carrie sees an SUV pull into the lot and immediately assumes it’s a visitor for her.
– Carrie jumps to conclusions and panics with arrival of visitor.
** Most important point: we, as viewers, for some reason are supposed to sympathize with Brody and Carrie even though virtually every decision they’ve made is idiotic and unethical.
The nurse was on the lawyer’s payroll. There wasn’t any real “bonding” between them. Someone with big money is interested in what Carrie has to say, and they are going to try to turn her against the CIA the way Abu Nazir turned Brody–by offering release from what she perceives as a torturous hellhole.
But I totally agree about the Brody storyline. Where the hell did he think he was going? Come on. Plus, the hottie daughter defying her very dangerous father based on a crush on a guy who frankly looks like utter crap and is both dangerously naivete and quite stupid… ridiculous.
Hey, don’t forget:
-Imam calls Venezuelan security forces to report that he has the world’s most wanted terrorist in his shower. And TWO guys ARMED WITH PISTOLS are sent to pick up said terrorist.
Tommy O – I think you got it. I want to further your comment by saying that maybe the same group that is trying to get to Carrie, is the same group that is protecting Brody in Venezuela, because there is no way I can believe that any of those people guarding the most-wanted-American would not turn him in for the millions. There has to be a reason that Brody is still alive and now being protected. The Big Money people are probably already paying off the Venezuelan tower guards.
…and yes, that daughter was Hot!!!
Thank you, my thoughts exactly, but that’s just the start. Preposterousness piled onto absurdity.
Erik Todd Dellums was also the M.E. on The Wire.
Wow. That was, in my opinion, the worst episode ever! I too was glad the Brody family was absent – but other than that it was terrible. I surely don’t want to spent an hour every week watching two people rotting in their respective “prisons” way too depressing. Carrie needs to get out of the nut house and get on with business. As for Brody, I’m not sure where his character can go from here.
I read several critiques of the episode, and from what I’ve read so far Alan is the first critic who liked this episode.
I actually thought the Brody parts were watchable and good, plus I fast forwarded through the Carrie parts. This condensed the whole thing down to a manageable 38 minutes or so. I warned my wife in advance that once Carrie goes manic I go FF. She agreed.
Last night’s episode really makes it clear what this show should be about if it’s every going to rise above “Better than Walking Dead because it doesn’t have commercials and there might be nudity.” This show is yet another in a long line of Showtime shows that reach a very specific crossroads, and takes the wrong turn. Instead of trying to wring relationship drama out of this mess, or making us feel like we should like or root for Brody or Carrie, the last episode of S2 had a chance to turn them BOTH into the villains they are. Whatever you think of drone strikes, there’s no going around Brody participated in a material way in the assassination of the vice president of the US, and Carrie aided him, knowingly or unknowingly. This season should have been about how Carrie was literally on trial for treason, and Dar ADal and Saul hunting Brody to the ends of the earth, Bin Laden style.
This episode was BORING. I don’t understand how anyone really liked it, except that several peolpe have cited as a strength the LACK OF BRODY FAMILY. Wow, what an endorsement. There’s also no chance Carrie did a favor for that leader guy that was STILL worth $10M US. And it’d be more like $35M, the guy is responsible for blowing up the CIA. THe best part of the show was the Imam turning Brody in, it’s the only realistic thing in the entire show.
Why the hell was that nurse allowing Carrie to do things like see a visitor or get through doors she’s not supposed to go through. It’s senseless to take on that liability.
God, this show is completely Strawberried.
Good point. Showtime has a horrific track record with keeping shows on anything even close to an even path.
It was more than a relief to have Brody back in this episode. Some parts I felt were very intriguing and some parts were almost annoying. Brody has landed in one of Dante’s circles of Hell. The Tower he’s in really gets the point across about how trapped he is as a fugitive. And, it seems he doesn’t really have to die because he’s already in Hell. Damian Lewis was fantastic as usual – almost always rising above the material he’s given. The pedophile doctor was over the top for me in his weirdness but was still very effective in letting us know what kind of place this is. It will be very tough to guess how Brody gets out of this jam. But it may be that only terrorists will try to liberate him now.
Meanwhile, if I never see Carrie off her meds again – I’ll be extremely happy. I am beyond tired of Claire Danes’ pushy crazy Carrie routine. Why that nurse helped her better be explained because I would have decked her for ordering me around in the asylum like that. Not believable and annoying as hell.
Still no matter what, this was so much better than watching the Dana nonsense. But I am still waiting to see how they can possibly move this show forward as well. I want to see the leads continue because I would not be as interested in watching Saul and Dar Adal take center stage. It just wouldn’t be compelling enough for me.
brilliant episode. why so worried about how brody will get out of this impasse? that’s the writers’ job; presumably they’ve written, and filmed it, by now and they’re hardly just going to leave him there, that would be ridiculous, it’s the story of carrie and brody and to think of carrie and saul dealing with an ‘ever changing collection of threats’ is ludicrous, where do you get these ideas?
I agree, though, that it’s great to be free of ghastly dana
I think the people that dislike Homeland watch & comment on it more than the actual fans of the show.
Lmao, for sure
I think the people that dislike Homeland now liked it a quite a bit it’s first season, and were endeared to it, and now are dismayed to see it become so godawful bad.
I think the problem Homeland has is: what’s the point?
I could recognise that some things in this episode were well done. But I didn’t really care, because… what’s the point?
Emotionally, I can’t really sympathise with Carrie because she is constantly so… foolish. Sure, it’s not her ‘fault’, what with being ill, but the most that that buys is pity, not genuine emotional engagement.
Why are we meant to like Carrie? Because she had one good hunch at the beginning of the first season, and then a couple of random guesses some of which were randomly true in the second season?
And Brody – I can sympathise with a morally ambiguous character with blood on his hands, and I can sympathise with a character who’s unrealistically STUPID. But both at the same time? Why am I meant to like Brody?
I think that they are trying to use with unbelievable stupidity to ham-handedly remind us he’s “the good guy”. But being stupid doesn’t make you good, it just makes you stupid.
What’s worse, to the extent I DO care about the characters, that caring makes me want the show to stop. Because the part of me that still cares about Carrie wants her to forget about the outside world for a while, get better in hospital, and take her meds. Which doesn’t make for a good show. And the part of me that still cares about Brody wants him to lie low somewhere pleasant for a while until somehow his name is cleared, and then try to reconnect with his family. Which would make for a good show, but only if they fast-forward. [Incidentally, if they just fast-forward several years from the end of the episode, I will be FAR more interested in the show than I am right now].
And then there’s the plot. Which I care about… why? The CIA chasing the Iranians could make a good show, albeit a procedural one I’ve seen ten times before, but the show isn’t committing to that. It’s focused on Carrie and Brody, and I don’t see where these characters can go that would be interesting right now. Carrie continues to cycle in and out of lucidity, tries yet again to regain her standing in the CIA, who cares? [Incidentally, it would be more interesting if they actually showed her ‘struggling’ with her mental health problems, rather than it being pretty much a binary between ‘ok right now’ and ‘in the psych ward’ – it feels like the mental health stuff is all being done by rote. Like they’ve read that bipolar patients often say they feel dulled by their meds, so Carrie will say that, but the show hasn’t really managed to viscerally convey that sense of dulling to us (except maybe briefly at the start of the second season?). So we just get ‘it makes me miss [unspecified and unconvincing] things!’.]
And Brody? I honestly have no idea at all why he’s in the show anymore. Surely the sensible thing for him would have been to head off into the wilds of canada, find a log cabin, and grow a big beard. It’s got to be easier to escape notice in the wilderness than taking a number of international trips to end up in a teeming, lawless, impoverished city with everyone desparate for even the smallest chance of a ten million dollar reward.
I fear for the plot. That lawyer coming to see Carrie – ok, it may just be the obvious ‘my guy had his loved one die in that bombing and actually wants to kill you’, but it feels way too much like yet another 24esque secret conspiracy plot. Likewise, please, please, please don’t let Brody randomly stumble into some terrorist network that he can infiltrate and eventually use to prove his own innocence…
Summary: I don’t understand what they’re trying to do with Homeland. I don’t see the point of it. And sometimes that’s ok, except that this time, I don’t think the writers know what the point of it is either. It feels like they’re going “here are our characters, Carrie, Brody and Saul, and these have to be our characters because people like the actors. Now, what can we possibly think up to have these characters do for twelve hours?’
That doesn’t work well even when we like the characters. But when the characters aren’t even particularly compelling themselves… what’s the point?
You need a dramatically compelling plot, some sort of sense of direction. That’s what lets us root for the characters. Having a bunch of barely-likeable people (plus Saul, of course, but even he dropped dramatically in the likeableness stakes last week, with the idiocy and the bigotry) just bumbling around doing shit from week to week… doesn’t work.
[By contrast, the first season was able to go really slowly at first precisely because there was such a clear sense of direction in the show. We’re interested in Brody from the start because we want to know whether he’s a terrorist and we can’t quite tell – and we’re interested in Carrie because either she’s the genius they’re all ignoring or else she’s just mad and lawbreaking, and we can’t quite tell. The season sets itself up as a puzzle resting on those two characters, and we watch to see the puzzle solved. And then the beginning of the second season sort of worked, because again there was a clear dramatic direction. It promised ‘all this web of lies at the foundation of the situation you’ve come to care about, all of that is going to fall apart now – will the things/people you care about survive?’. And the season worked when it followed that and examined the Carrie-Brody or Carrie-Saul or Brody-Dana dynamics… and it didn’t work when it got distracted by the silly spy shit. And I don’t see what the direction is in this season. It’s not like they’ve built up a whole new set of relationships to explore.]
You mention you’d like Brody to lay low somewhere pleasant for a while until his name is cleared. Showtime must be happy to hear that, because some of us still remember this guy WAS MATERIALLY INVOLVED IN A FIRST DEGREE MURDER OF THE VICE PRESIDENT. He can’t be cleared of something he did. And as a result, he’s part of the larger conspiracy to blow up the CIA, it doesn’t matter what he knew or didn’t know. That’s what I don’t get: this guy is a criminal. Why is ANYONE rooting for him to do anything but get caught and executed? This show should be Zero Dark Brody. He’s not Richard Kimble. He’s guilty.
RU Serious has nailed it. It is irrelevant that he may have been set up for the bombing. The other things he has done are enough to get him executed on their own merits.
It also doesn’t matter that he didn’t drive his own car to the spot. He performed various logistical tasks directly in service of conspiracy to commit mass murder, it doesn’t matter if he changed his mind once the bomb goes off. His actions enabled that, regretting them or not understanding the entirety of the plot doesn’t exonerate him from facilitating it. The attachment to this guy, and to Carrie, from the audience is mindboggling.
No, what I said was that he was morally ambiguous with blood on his hands, and that this was an obstacle to sympathising with him, but that to the extent that I do, I’d want…
Things aren’t as simple as good/bad, innocent/guilty, sympathise/don’t.
I don’t think he’s done anything completely reprehensible. Sure, he murdered the VP, but a) he was strongly coerced, and b) the VP was all in favour of extrajudicial killing of murderers (and innocents), so really Brody/Nasir were just helping him avoid hypocrisy…
Sorry, but murder is completely reprehensible. No question about that. No justification for taking the law into his own hands when he could have accomplished something arguably worse by merely exposing the veep’s misdeeds and ruining his political career. By killing the guy ends up having schools, roads and stadiums named after him.
It was simply put just awful.
But why, darling?
I’m with you. Ridiculous.
Did I miss an explanation as to how Brody got shot in the first place? Or how he ended up in Caracas?
I think it was said he’d had trouble with Colombians, and suggested that this was because of the price on his head. It’s also suggested that he’s been following some elaborate ‘how to hide bin laden’ trail/network carrie set up, and that it ends in caracas.
Despite it being, as I said above, a really stupid place to try to hide.
There’s a tiny ‘Season 3 prologue’ on the last disc of the Season 2 dvd called ‘On The Border’. Brody is shot during it…
I actually thought that this episode was weak, wandering around in search of the story. The original season was spellbinding because we were always guessing whether Brody was a terrorist. Carrie’s attempts to find out were fascinating. After he disclosed that he was a sort of terrorist, the story reached its climax . . . and ended. Since then, no clear spine of a story has appeared. We just dabble in a little of this and that each week. I wanted to see some sort of major story beat last night in Season 3, Episode 3 but nothing appeared to move the story along.
Exactly – a show in search of a story.
I am actually looking forward to seeing this episode. Probably catch it tonight. But I have to vehemently disagree with the contention that Claire Danes is a quality actress. No quarrel if others feel differently but I think she is one chord terrible.
I completely agree. I have no idea how so many people consider this an Emmy winning performance. One chord terrible describes it perfectly; she’s not good! I didn’t like Luther Mahoney’s performance either.
Perfect example of how strained this show is getting to find something to do was Carrie’s “I HAVE A VISITOR!” freakout. She sees what might be a black government SUV pulling INTO A PARKING SPACE and her mental condition, which is functional at least to the point where she can feign remorse in front of a professional, simply won’t allow her the split second it’s going to take to SEE WHO GETS OUT. She has to turn around RIGHT AWAY and go all Clare Danes on the nursing staff. Why?
Because the story needed her to. There is absolutely zero sensible reason there. In fact, wouldn’t it have been more susprising if she stood there, watched the lawyer get out of the car, been disappointed, THEN BEEN NOTIFIED SHE HAD A VISITOR AND IT WAS HIM?
ARGH, show, be better!
Just stop watching it. I gave it until the end of last season to turn around and then gave up. I still read Alan’s recaps and figure if the show gets better I can catch up later. It’s not worth the aggregation. And the only way the show has a chance to get better is if people stop watching because it’s just too stupid.
*aggravation.
El Nino didn’t strike me as the kind of guy who would pass up an easy $10 million to pay back a debt to a disgraced CIA operative. Just saying.
I hated it. This situation Carrie is in seems both implausible and unacceptable. Perhaps unnatural. She is a gifted CIA agent and the best actress on the show. Give her a break.
And what’s up with Saul? Any clues?
Awful. But the writers still have two good seasons to work off of. I still, unlike Brody, have hope (injects heroin).
Haha. No offense taken. I agree, the concept of hate-watching is not very fun in theory, or in practice, but here I am. I would say that hate-watching is akin to watching a slow moving train wreck, you want to look away, but can’t. Probably similar to hate-watching celebrity meltdowns, like Lindsay Lohan, or other controversial public figures like that (Milley). For me, Homeland’s first season was really good and was buffeted by so much public acclaim and I was hooked. And then it morphed, and now it’s literally doing drugs. But, like all bad relationships that started out really well, it’s changed, but it’s still hard to break up. And like any ex-lover who is still attached to a now heroine addict, I guess I am watching it to see if there is any chance it will pull itself out this descent into madness, but it my heart I know will probably wind up dead in a ditch someplace. Alas, hate-watching.
Great analysis of hate-watching, Rishi! Echoes my feelings exactly! And don’t forget…love/hate; yin/yang….on the surface, polar opposites but underneath, closely related.
I get what they are going for and I appreciate the risk of doing something different but his isn’t really the show I want to see. I want a smart 24 like Season One. I haven’t been interested in the “Star Crossed Lovers” angle from the get go.
All the problems can be solved on Homeland if they just borrow some Zombies from the The Walking Dead to eat Carrie and Brody.
i like how this episode captured the gritty side of life in the tower of david…. question i have is… was it actually filmed in the tower of david tower in caracas…. what sceneries
I would call season three a complete disaster, but it would be an insult to disasters. It’s heartbreaking that was once arguably the best show EVER on TV, has turned into an incoherent, bizarrely, illogical mess. That mess began, not in season two, but at the end of season one when the producers decided Carrie’s mental state was more important than the state of terrorism. Brody NEVER should have survived past season one! His presence drains the show of any tension that could be developed on fresh story lines.
Ps: and spider tattoos on Latino tough guys? And inexplicably smitten daughters who alternately speak then don’t speak English??? Please put this show out of its misery…
I’ll call this now –Dar Adal is the one imprisoning Brody
And the one who masterminded the CIA bombing, pinning it on Brody.
BTW, the hottie daughter wasn’t smitten, she’s freakin desperate! She didn’t want Brody, she wanted Brody to get her out and would have paid however she could, remember she had no “dineros”.
Real question for me is this – why are they keeping Brody alive, not turning him in, and trying oh so hard to get him hooked on the scags?
The only REAL question is……why does anyone have questions anymore? It’s not Brody and Carrie being tortured…..it’s us!
@Andrew: I agree about the daughter. She’s not in love with Brody, she’s afraid of being in her father’s world.
Perhaps this was put forward already, but the doc who treated Carrie in the mental facility was another alumni from The Wire, Stephen Schnetzer, who played Robert Ruby in at least one episode in season 5, Late Editions.
The first 30 minutes of the episode was agonizing; one of the most boring half hours I have even seen on a show thought of as one of the best on TV. Lewis’ acting consisted mainly with being out of breath half the time. Guessing he had to loop most of that in after the fact; how sad is that…
I liked it. Best one for me so far. Both Carrie and Brody hitting the bottom. It will be (hope it will be) the journey up and out from here. And I love seeing Erik Dellums again. Something mesmerizing about that guy.
I’ve been a huge Homeland fan, and I kept the faith through the initial episodes of this season (dull) but this one really jumped the shark for me. I feel like the writers took a bunch of disparate ingredients of melodrama & threw them in a pot…heroin! Creepy pedophile! Mysterious bullet wounds! An Imam who betrays him! Bodies piling up! It made no sense, was too farfetched, yet what wasn’t farfetched was rife with cliches, like the villains and the daughter who nursed Brody. I’ve accepted the fact that it will never again be like season 1, but I dearly wish it would get back to the CIA and terrorism. He’ll, at this rate, I would be grateful for another Dana boyfriend subplot.
Alan, Have you ever watched “Rectify” which just finished its first season, or “Orphan Black,” a BBC series? I enjoyed your Breaking Bad analyses each week, and i thought these two new shows were worthy of your reviews, also. :)
I don’t think this is the place to say this as it’s gonna go either completely unnoticed or slated by internet half-brain dickheads but i had to say it. I’ve started watching the show by accident, just looking for something to kill time with after Breaking Bad and Dexter (shit finale, by the way) were over and Suits took a break. And all i can say is, apart from all the obvious, pretentious, american, self righteous shit about war on terrorism and needing all those opinion-less morons to follow suit, there’s only two things worth a while on this show, as in worth keeping an eye out for: fairly decent Mandy Patinkin and, most importnantly, the only fully convincing performance on the show – Morgan Saylor. Please make note of it!
And will somebody please tell Claire Danes that over-acting what she had already failed to act well, i.e. bipolar disorder, is not gonna be any more convincing when You become the show’s producer (season 3). End of…